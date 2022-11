00:00

KAILEY IT SEEMS ANOTHER WEEK, WE TURNED A CORNER ON THE CHINA STORY NOW WORRYING ABOUT THE REACTION FUNCTION WE ARE GOING TO SEE FROM CHINESE AUTHORITIES OTHER IT WILL BE THE OLD COVID ZERO PLAYBOOK AS CASES RISE. KAILEY: IT IS AN ABRUPT U-TURN ON WHAT HAD BEEN OPTIMISM ON THE REOPENING OF THE CHINESE ECONOMY. CONCERNED BACK TO THE FOREFRONT THAT TIGHTER CURBS COULD GO INTO PLACE AFTER REPORTED DEATHS OVER THE WEEKEND. THAT TRACKED HEAVILY ON RISK SENTIMENT IN ASIA OVERSIGHT. THE HONG KONG CHINA INDEX DOWN. HUNG SAYING TECH INDEX DOWN ABOUT 3%. FILTERING INTO OTHER ASSET CLASSES. CHINESE YUAN WEAKER AGAINST THE U.S. DOLLAR BY .6%. 7.17 IS WHERE WE TRADE. THERE IS A READ THROUGH THE TO THE COMMODITY COMPLEX. IRON ORE DOWN 3.4 5% TO 95.2. MATT: DOLLAR STRENGTHENING AGAINST ANOTHER OF OTHER CURRENCIES. HERE, YOU CAN SEE THE BLOOMBERG U.S. DOLLAR INDEX NOW UP TO 1,291. CLIMBING OVER CONCERNS OVER THE COVID CRACKDOWN IN CHINA. WE WILL TALK ABOUT THAT. FUTURES DOWN .5%, WE WERE UP .5% ON THE CASH TRADE OF THE S & P ON FRIDAY TO ABOUT 3965. NYMEX CRUDE COMING DOWN. IF THERE IS CONTINUED SLOW DOWN AND CHINA, WE DO NOT HAVE THAT REVERSAL THAT MAY HAVE A LITTLE LIFT FOR PRICES. WE ARE BACK DOWN BELOW $80 A SHARE AT 79.71. ON WEST TEXAS INTERMEDIATE. BITCOIN TRADING JUST ABOVE 6,000. IT HAD FALLEN BELOW THAT. I AM SURE THAT IS GOING TO AFFECT A LOT OF COMPANIES LIKE RYAN BLOCKCHAIN AND COINBASE IN TODAY'S TRADE. WE ARE WATCHING THIS 6,000 LEVEL, WHICH HAD BEEN UNTIL NOW A SUPPORT. ANNA: WE HAVE SEEN FOR WEEKS OF GAINS IN THE EUROPEAN EQUINOX -- EQUITY MARKET. ARE WE DONE WITH THE RALLY IN THE YEAR END EUROPEAN STACKS DOWN -- EUROPEAN STOCKS DOWN .1%. WE ARE OFF EARLY LOWS OF THE SESSION. WE WERE DOWN WEAKER THAN THIS EARLIER IN THE DAY. BARCLAYS TALKING ABOUT 2023 BEING A BETTER YEAR FOR EUROPEAN STOCKS. I THE END OF THE YEAR, WE WILL HAVE WORD THROUGH HEADWINDS. THAT SEEMS A WAY OFF. IN EUROPE, IN THE FX MOVES HAVE BEEN BIG OVERNIGHT. WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT THOSE. LET'S GET TO WHAT THAT IS DOING TO EUROPEAN ASSETS. MAYBE THE PAIN OF THAT STRENGTH OF THE DOLLAR HAS BEEN ONE THAT U.S. CORPORATE'S HAVE BEEN FEELING. SOME EUROPEAN COMPANIES FEELING IT. DOWN BY .7% AGAINST THE U.S. DOLLAR AS WE SEE A RETURN TO THAT STRONG DOLLAR BY. EURO DOWN BY .9%. THIS IS A STRONG DOLLAR STORY. NOT WEAKNESS IN THESE PARTICULAR CURRENCIES. THE STRONG DOLLAR IS BEING DRIVEN OVER THE FIGHT IN CHINA. BRENT CRUDE DOWN BY .6%. WTI PRICE, WELL BELOW DOWN $90 A BARREL. WE HAVE SEEN THAT GOLDMAN SACHS HAS REDUCED ITS CORE ON WHERE ENERGY GOES FROM HERE, BRINGING DOWN ITS OIL PRICE PULL BY 0. JULIUS BAER UP BY .6%. THE MONEY MANAGER BASED IN SWITZERLAND AND IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AS FAR AS ITS TIMING IS CONCERNED. IT SEES BETTER THINGS IN TERMS OF THE NEW MONEY COMING INTO THE BUSINESS. MATT: VERY INTERESTING STUFF. WE WILL PAY CLOSE ATTENTION AS WE DO ALL OF THE WEALTH MANAGEMENT STORIES AROUND THE WORLD. A LOT OF THOSE WEALTH MANAGERS OWN DISNEY AND HAD BEEN DISAPPOINTED WITH THE CEO, BOB TAKE CAP. DISNEY IS BRINGING BACK ITS FORMER CEO BOB IGER BY THE COMPANY. AFTER A STRING OF DISAPPOINTING RESULTS. IGER STEP DOWN IN 2020 AFTER LEAVING THE COMPANY THROUGH ENORMOUS GROWTH OVER 15 YEARS. ALEX WEBB OF BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE JOINS US NOW. THIS WAS UNEXPECTED. WE GOT A NEW ACTIVIST SHAREHOLDER BUILDING UP A BIGGER STAKE, AS WELL. RIGHT? ALEX: OVER THE COURSE OF THE PANDEMIC, EARLY ON, WE HAD ACTIVISTS COME IN AND SAY DISNEY NEEDS TO BE MORE LIKE NETFLIX, CUT THE DIVIDEND, INVEST THE CAPITAL IN CONTENT FOR THE STREAMING SERVICE DISNEY+. AT THAT STAGE, DISNEY HAD BEEN TRADING AROUND THE 20 TIMES, FORWARD EARNINGS WHERE NETFLIX WAS WORTH 15 TIMES FORWARD EARNINGS. DISNEY OVERTOOK NETFLIX ON THAT BASIS. WHAT WE HAVE SEEN SINCE THEN, THE GROWTH STOCKS AND INTEREST RATES HAVE INCREASED. IGER FACES, WILL HE DO BETTER TO TAKE MORE MONEY AWAY FROM DISNEY+ AND INCREASE THE DIVIDEND, OR SHOULD HE TRY TO TAKE -- POSITION DISNEY AS A GROWTH STOCK AT A TIME WHERE IT ISN'T ROSY FOR THOSE EQUITIES? ANNA: AS IT BECOMES MORE EXPENSIVE TO DO MORE THINGS, WHAT CAN DISNEY CHANGE FROM HERE? ALEX: IT CAN TAKE MONEY FROM DISNEY+ AND DECIDE TO INCREASE THE DIVIDEND. THERE IS INTERNAL CULTURAL THINGS. THERE IS A LOT OF COMMUNICATION WITH CAPITAL MARKETS THAT PERHAPS NEEDS TO IMPROVE. WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF THE SPENDING, WHAT IS IT GOING TO YIELD OVER WHAT SORT OF TIMEFRAME? AT THIS STAGE PEOPLE ARE NOT LOOKING FOR STOCKS THAT HAVE LONGER RETURNS. THEY WANT TO MORE IMMEDIATE. THAT MIGHT BE THE FIRST THING IGER IS GOING TO LOOK AT. KAILEY: ALEX WEBB, THANK YOU SO MUCH. LET'S TURN BACK TO THE CHINA STORY. THE COUNTRY'S FIRST COVID RELATED DEATHS IN A MOST SIX-MONTH SPARKING CONCERN BEIJING COULD SEE AND RETURN OF TIBOR -- TIGHTER CURBS. OUR CHIEF ASIA ECONOMICS CORRESPONDENT JOINS US FROM HONG KONG WITH MORE. HOW REALISTIC IS IT THAT WE SEE A REOPENING OF THIS ECONOMY IF DEATHS ARE ON THE RISE? > > IT IS GOING TO BE A TEST OF ITS RECENT COVID ZERO PIVOT. CASES ARE SEARCHING. WE HAVE HAD THOSE FIRST FATALITIES SINCE SIX MONTHS. WE ARE HEADING INTO WINTER. OFFICIALS ARE AT A DELICATE STAGE BECAUSE ON THE ONE HAND, WE HAVE THE SIGNALING ON THE TOP OF GOVERNMENT THERE COULD BE MORE TARGETED RESTRICTIONS TO SLOW DOWN THE PACE OF COVID SPREADING RATHER THAN THE LOCKDOWNS WE HAVE SEEN IN THE PAST. LESS MASS TESTING, LESS LOCKDOWNS. WE HAVE SEEN A CITY NEAR BEIJING, REPORTING WIDESPREAD RESTRICTIONS EVEN THOUGH IT HAD BEEN EASING AS A CITY IN RECENT WEEKS. IT IS A BIG TEST. THERE IS A LOT ON THE LINE POLITICALLY. CHINA HAS BEEN A BIG DEAL OVER ITS OVERALL FATALITY RATE BEING LOW, ESPECIALLY COMPARED TO THE U.S. THERE IS SO MUCH PRESSURE ON THE ECONOMY AND REAL ESTATE AND THE COVID ZERO LOCKDOWN, THERE WILL BE PRESSURE IN TERMS OF HOW WE HANDLE THIS. I THINK HOW -- I THINK WE ARE HANDLING -- HEADING INTO A CRITICAL PERIOD AS WE GO INTO WINTER. ANNA: AS FAR AS THE MARKET FROM THE ECONOMIC FALLOUT, THE LAST WEEKS HAVE BEEN DOMINATED BY MARKETS RETHINKING CHINA AND THINKING THERE WAS GOING TO BE A PIVOT AWAY FROM THE HARSH, COVID ZERO POLICIES TOWARD SOMETHING LOOSER. THAT WOULD PAY DIVIDENDS FOR THE CHINESE ECONOMY. SOME OF THAT PRIZE GETS PUSHED INTO THE FUTURE, I SUPPOSE. ENDA: THE STATE PRESS THIS MORNING WAS SAYING, LET'S NOT GO BACK TO THE BLANKET LOCKDOWNS OR RESTRICTION THAT CHINA HAS BECOME KNOWN FOR EARLY IN THE PANDEMIC. TRY TO DO SOMETHING MORE TARGET. OFFICIALS ARE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO CONTROL CASES WITHOUT REVERTING TO THESE BIG, BROAD-BASED LOCKDOWNS. THIS IS WHERE THE AMERICAN STORY HAS COME IN. THERE HAS BEEN OPTIMISM THAT WHEN CHINA DOES PIVOT AWAY FROM COVID ZERO, YOU ARE BACK TO INVESTING IN THE CHINA STORY. AS WE STAND RIGHT NOW, CHINA MAINS TO HAVE IN PLACE ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST STRICTEST MEASURES TO CONTROL COVID. IT DOES FEEL LIKE WE REMAIN SOME TIME AWAY FROM A EXIT FROM THE COVID ZERO POLICY. MATT: THANKS SO MUCH, COMING TO US FROM HONG KONG. LET'S GET THE LATEST ON THE CRYPTO SITUATION. NUCOR PAPERS SHOW BANKMAN-FRIED'S BANKRUPT EMPIRE OWES ITS 50 BIGGEST UNSECURED CREDITORS, CUSTOMERS A TOTAL OF THREE POINT BILLION. BLOOMBERG'S SENIOR CRYPTO EDITOR JOINS US FOR MORE. TWO OF THOSE CUSTOMERS HAD MORE THAN 200 MILLION DOLLARS ON FTX BOOKS. > > WE ARE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHO THESE CREDITORS MIGHT BE. THERE MIGHT BE A RIPPLE EFFECT. THEY MIGHT HAVE, THE CREDITORS TO. THIS IS CLEARLY A SIGN OF, THERE MIGHT BE MORE CONTAGION COMING. ANNA: WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE FACT THAT BITCOIN HAS STOPPED BELOW 6,000? ON ONE LEVEL, IT SEEMS FAIRLY CONTROLLED COMPARED TO THE REST OF THE CHAOS WE HAVE SEEN IN CRYPTO. ANNA: IT IS INTERESTING. IT SEEMS PEOPLE ARE DISTINGUISHING BETWEEN CRYPTO, THE PEOPLE AND THE COMPANIES AND CRYPTO THE ASSET. YOU WOULDN'T HAVE IMAGINED IT WOULD HAVE DROPPED TO 10,000 IF YOU MANAGED A CHAOS OF SIMILAR PROPORTIONS. ANNA: MORE ANALYSIS ON CRYPTO LATER IN THE PROGRAM. THANK YOU TO BLOOMBERG'S ANNA HERRERA. LET'S GET TO ANOTHER STORY. NEGOTIATORS AND THE WIN COP 27 CLIMATE SUMMIT HAVE REACHED A HISTORIC DEAL. JENNIFER JOINS US NOW FROM -- WHAT HAS BEEN AGREED AROUND THE AMOUNT OF SUPPORT TO POOR WERE COUNTRIES BUT NOT AROUND INCREASING TARGETS FOR EMISSION REDUCTION? > > EXACTLY. THIS WAS A WIN, SIGNIFICANTLY, FOR A LOT OF DEVELOPING NATIONS WHO HAVE SET FOR 30 YEARS PLUS THEY WANTED -- AGENDA ON THE AGENDA ITEM. THIS WAS SIGNIFICANT THAT A -- WAS CREATED OUT OF THE SUMMIT. WHAT IT WILL DO IS THE NEXT STEP FOR THE TRANSITIONAL COMMITTEE THAT IS FORMED LEADING INTO, 28. WE DO NOT KNOW THE FINANCING STRUCTURE, WE DO NOT KNOW WHICH COUNTRIES ARE PART OF IT RATED STILL A LOT OF WORK TO GO ON THAT. WHEN JUST TALKING ABOUT THE FAILURES, THE DISAPPOINTED -- DISAPPOINTMENTS OUT OF THIS COMP, THERE WAS FAILURE ON MITIGATION -- LITIGATION. THERE WAS STRONGER LANGUAGE TAKEN. THERE WAS NOT A DECISION TO INCLUDE THE TERM, PHASE OUT ALL FOSSIL FUELS AND FACING DOWN WHAT WE SAW LAST YEAR. A LOT OF DISAPPOINTMENT FROM A NUMBER OF LEADERS WHO ARE HOPING THAT WOULD GET US ON A BETTER PATH TO KEEPING TEMPERATURES BELOW THAT 1.5 DEGREES CELSIUS. THERE WERE STILL SOME POSITIVES COMING OUT OF IT. THERE WERE A NUMBER OF CLIMATE FINANCE PROJECTS ANNOUNCED BY THE PRIVATE SECTOR, AND PUBLIC SECTOR SUPPORT FOR COUNTRIES LIKE VIETNAM AND INDONESIA TO TRANSITION OUT OF FOSSIL FUELS. SOME POSITIVES, A LOT OF NEGATIVES. A LOT OF MIXED RESULTS COMING OUT OF THIS COMP 27. A LOVED OF -- A LOT TO STILL WORK OUT IN COMP 28 THAT IS HOSTED IN THE UAE, WHICH IS A MAJOR OIL AND GAS PRODUCER. MANY CLIMATE SCIENTISTS AND ACTIVISTS ARE WORRIED THAT MAYBE THIS GOAL WE HAD HAD IS MAYBE DIMINISHING, BLEEDING INTO THE NEXT YEAR. KAILEY: JENNIFER REPORTING FROM EGYPT. THANK YOU. LET'S GET BACK TO THE MARKETS AND TAKE A LOOK AT STOCKS MOVING IN PREMARKET TRADING IN THE U.S. A LOT OF THOSE NAMES COME BACK TO THAT CHINA STORY. THE CONCERN OF A REOPENING MAYBE NOT HAPPENING AS CASES AND DEATHS TAKE UP. CHINESE STOCKS, ALIBABA DOWN 3%. JD.COM DOWN NEARLY 5%. IT IS WEIGHING ON CASINO OPERATORS THAT HAVE HEAVY REVENUE EXPOSURE TO MACAU. DOWN BETWEEN 3% AND 3.5% IN PREMARKET TRADING. ONE NOTE ON THE CRYPTO STORY, WE WERE DISCUSSING HOW IT COIN IS A SUB $60,000. A LOT OF CRYPTO NAMES UNDER