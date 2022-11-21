Live on Bloomberg TV

ETF IQ Full Show (11/21/2022)

"Bloomberg ETF IQ" focuses on the opportunities, risks and current trends tied to the trillions of dollars in the global exchange traded funds industry. Bloomberg's Katie Greifeld, Matt Miller and Eric Balchunas talk with Fiona Ho, COO at Simplify Asset Management, and Sal Gilbertie, CEO & CIO of Teucrium. They discuss the record $446 billion exit from fixed-income mutual funds in 2022, the inflows to bond ETFs, hedging for rate volatility and soft commodities. (Source: Bloomberg)

See all shows