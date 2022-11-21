ETF IQ Full Show (11/21/2022)

00:00

Welcome to Bloomberg ETF IQ. I'm Katie Greifeld and I'm Matt Miller, and even Eric Balchunas is back today. We're all together. It's been a month, a solid month. So excited. Here he brought me a boomerang as well. Let's get straight to the biggest stories right now in the more than nine trillion dollar global ETF industry. In this shortened week of trading, oil is already up and down and up again. Saudi Arabia denies a report that it was discussing an output increase with other OPEC countries. The commodity dropped and then rose later in the session. And another commodity that we're keeping an eye on is we we're going to speak to the CEO and see I owe to you. I'm trading about the volatility of his fund focused on the green. I wonder if wheat is part of the two cream. Janice? I would imagine so. We'll ask. We'll ask him. Katie We also can't do a show without talking about crypto anymore. Post e FTSE ex blow up ETF. That tie tie digital assets are going to be on the radar for us today as stocks tied to the sector slide to start the week. And that, as always, Eric Balchunas from Bloomberg Intelligence. He's back from Australia to take a walk through the flows. Eric, what do you say? Thank you, Katie. Matt? Yeah. Suffering from a little jet lag. But the flows woke me up because they are very good. You've got billions going into all risk on each. Yes, Ivy, that's S & P accuser tech al-Qaeda. That's investment grade bonds, junk bonds, small caps. More S & P growth tech. I mean, it's all there, right? So this is exactly what you want to see if you are a bull. And look at the number, 25 billion in a week is a lot. That's a 5 billion a day clip, which is about double the normal rate. And that's a good sign. If we look at the outflows, there's more good news. The one at the top is the one you want to see at the top, which is shy, which is basically short term treasuries. People go here to hide. Now they're moving money out of that and allocating it into other areas. There are a couple equity on here. It's not completely all treasuries, but look at how low the numbers are, just not a lot of outflows in general. That's good. Now, speaking of flows, I want to look at the one month flows because they blew me away. I mean, you're really rarely see over 100 billion here. That's one hundred and fourteen billion in the past month. And just look at all of the ETF taking in multiple billions of dollars. If this were a calendar month, it would be the second best month on record for ETF. And look at the ETF that are topping the list, right? These are all risk on type ETF. So really I think that inflation print probably helped, but investors are definitely looking at getting back in the markets. This is as good as I've ever seen. The bullishness in the flows this year. All right. So major mega bullish trends in terms of flows. Eric Balchunas with that. Let's talk more about this with Fiona Ho, CEO of Simplify Asset Management. Fiona, what do you think of the rally that we had and the underlying bullishness in the market? Generally, I think the markets have seen a lot of volatility in the past few past year or more. And in general, with the February highs and then with the red hot inflation numbers, we are definitely seeing a lot of on the overall economy. And then if you think about a layoff, indeed, in the in the technical sector, as well as the slowdown in the housing market, we are certainly seeing seeing some more Hang Seng we sessions. But also the rally is a good sign for the market at the moment. Fiona, I want to talk about simplifies business and how you guys actually decide what to bring to market, because one of the runaway successes this year is P Fix. This is the simplify interest rate hedge ETF. It's up something like eighty six percent on a total return basis. So far this year it launched in May of last year, which seems like the absolute perfect time for this fund. And if I look across your lineup, it doesn't seem like is necessarily trying to provide exposure to every single asset class here. How much do you look at the macro economic environment and launch products around what you think is going to happen rather than trying to cover everything under the sun? If you think about when we launch fixed last year, going into it in 2020, interest way wasn't right cut mode. So we know, interestingly, what's going to go up. I know where to go, but to go. But at that time, the problem we had in marketplaces to put on institutional quality interest rate hatches, very difficult unless you have access to institutional the agreement. And then so from our perspective, we know what we have as simplified with a team of really experienced industry experts at the same time with agility to bring a fund to market. And then so that's how we fix was conceptualized. It is managed by industry veteran Holly passing, Holly Hali, Batman, Iggy, the comeback city maven and then so on. This is really the highlight DNA of how we bring markets to prop products in a market. Yeah, and I really think of you guys as a hedge fund in the ETF industry. That's just sort of how I view your company. And one of those reasons is the ETF you launch. And one of them I want to look at right now is CTA. CTA is Managed Futures ETF and you know, under IMF is another managed futures. Both you guys have seen a lot of inflows. You're up this year, I guess just go over what managed futures are and how the 60 40 going down has sort of opened the door to these old strategies. Absolutely Su Keenan think about the number of shops in the space that over 300 a lot of products in ETF offering and the most notable cost on the equity as well as the fixed income feeder. But what? There isn't a lot of it's really the strategy. So as well as income generation strategy from the less option premium selling space. So from that perspective, managed futures is one such strategy in terms of is access before was really limited to institutional buyers that have billions of dollars portfolio and then what managed futures? What we know is is really popular, a time tested strategy in terms of our diversification tool. So if you look at the performance historically is negatively correlated to equity and then very minimal liquidity to fixed income. So institutions have used this tool for diversification. So in today's environment where we see 60 40 basically going down in tandem and then having that extra diversification tool available to investors is a good, good place to be in. Isn't the age of the 60 40 portfolio over now? I mean, with the Fed back to hiking rates and reducing its balance sheet with quantitative tightening, doesn't that mean 60 40 can work again? We think that 60 40 as his place is solely dependent on 60 40 for a true type of escape. True diversification is not sufficient. As we've seen in the past couple of years. And so from that perspective, that's where we need the diversification such as P thanks for managing interest rate volatility or managed futures for the extra diversification into really 60 40 equity and bond focused portfolio is important. And Fiona, you mentioned, you know, simplifies agility to bring a product to market. I want to talk about the agility to maybe bring a product out of the market. I want to talk about Maxi, which is, of course, the simplified Bitcoin strategy plus income ETF. It has Bitcoin futures plus an options overlay. You launched this fund at the end of September. It's been a pretty rocky time for Bitcoin, to put it mildly. This fund only has about four million dollars in assets. At what point would you look at an ETF and say this, saying we're going to pull the plug, right. So the way we look at Max is really we look at our suite of income product false rate that we want to provide to the market. And then Max is certainly on the higher for the own risk spectrum side. So if Max's perspective, I do want to clarify is we are buying bitcoins futures, so we are not loaning up bitcoins and we're generating income from option spread and there's so income. So that is definitely on our further for this kind of risk from offering perspective from an income perspective. But then we also launch two other products shortly after. They are called bug and high. So simplify stable income strategy as well as some has come into existence of strategy. And then so both products basically seek to deliver steady income and stable income perspective. The bug one is to deliver stable income in excess of treasury to bills with though the exposure of the credit risk or duration risk. We do believe that interest rate volatility aside, credit risk could be the next shoe to drop in the V.A.. Thanks so much for joining us. Appreciate your time today. Fiona Ho there of Simplify Asset Management, talking to us about her business and the industry. Coming up, inflation is causing a big change in fixed income capital flows. We've been talking about that. The era of the bond ETF may have arrived. We'll discuss that next. This is ETF IQ on Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg ETF IQ on Katie Greifeld. Time now for the ETF. 3 4 I walk you through the trends and the stories that caught my eye in the ETF industry. And we begin with not an ETF. We're talking about the grayscale Bitcoin Trust. This would like to be an ETF that's applied to be an ETF that's been repeatedly denied as a result. It cannot redeem shares. As a result, you're looking at another record discount on this fund. Forty five percent, that's her GP B T C rather. A lot of letters here closed below the value of its underlying bitcoin. On Friday, we're going to continue to keep an eye on this, not ETF, but let's go from bitcoin to bonds because it's a very natural transition. And we're talking about the cash here. This is the Vanguard short term term corporate bond ETF. It holds short duration credit. As you can see, it is back in demand. It took in over a billion dollars last week. That was its fourth straight week of inflows after some pretty hefty outflows. So a lot of demand for bonds, specifically for Bond ETF. He's actually been talking about this all year on this show, the fact that you're just seeing billions of dollars come out of fund mutual funds. But if you look at what's happening with Bond ETF. They've taken in well over 100 billion dollars, even though that almost every single bond ETF has posted losses this year. Yeah. It's very interesting, especially as we see all of these mutual funds converting to ETF as well. I wonder how much that accounts for the flows. Let's talk more about this issue at Bloomberg senior editor Sam Potter. He joins us somewhere in the vicinity of London. I'm guessing, Sam, we don't want to know your exact location, but we do want to know why money is coming out of bond, mutual funds and going into ETF, which bond ETF have tended to be pretty sleepy previously. Yeah. Hi, guys. Yeah. It's one of those stories that could be not seeing the woods, but the trees. You know, we're all obsessed with the way the market moves prices up and down, the big losses in bonds at the moment. But what's been going on under the surface is this the shift between Bond Mutual Funds ETF. Now, we know that on the ETF side really come of age these last couple of years, especially after the pandemic and the Fed stepping in to back bonds. Yes, but what's different this year is this sort of consistent outflows from bond mutual funds. We're now at something like four hundred and fifty billion dollars of left bond mutual funds in the past year or so, the same time about one hundred and fifty billion going into ETF. And what matters here is the length of the trend and the strength of the trend. And we haven't seen this before. And it is suggestive or certainly persuasive that bond cash could be going the same way as we saw with the equity funds where the long term profile is in cash moving from mutual funds to the ETF structure. So you and I cover ETF. So I would say we've probably drinking the Kool-Aid at this point. We're talking on an ETF Shell, of course. But what's the case for mutual funds? What space do they still occupy? Well, they remain the sort of bedrock of the American penalty system. We know this. And that has afforded a kind of legacy protection for them. Actually, interesting leaders, an argument now about because they only price once a day, they deliver what some people call this illiquidity premium. Right. Which means if there's a if there's a panic, if there's a lot of disruption in the market, then they're not so quick. Mutual funds to sort of pricing those moves. And that can be beneficial depending on your point of view. But I think ultimately that the volatility that we've seen in markets is actually feeding the other side of the equation, which is that people would rather have the easier to trade, often cheaper ETF structure because it gives them a little bit more flexibility. All right. Illiquidity premium. We're going to keep an eye on that. But we have to go now. Bloomberg, Sam Potter joining us from somewhere around London. Thank you so much. Still ahead, we're going to drill down into commodities. We're going to talk all about the 2:00 p.m. trading funds. That's next. This is ETF IQ on Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg ETF IQ ISE Matt Miller alongside Katie Brad Stone Eric Balchunas from Bloomberg Intelligence. Back with us now for today's Drill Down, where we focus on one ETF. Eric, what do you got today? We have wheat, which is the two Korean wheat fund. This is about a decade old. It was one of the early commodity ETF. It's tracking a single commodity. And unlike gold and silver, when you track things like wheat or oil, you can't really store them. Right, because they go bad. So what you do is use futures. So this is a commodity futures ETF that's important to know. Look, it's 22 basis points, so pretty cheap, although you've got to watch the real costs of these things, which is when you roll the futures from one month to the next. And 300 million dollars, I think that's pretty good for a single commodity because it's outperformed it's done very well lately because this is a good year for commodities. Let's look at the holdings of this. So what it does is it doesn't hold the front month, which some do. It holds three months over the course of a year. So you've got March 23, May 23 in December. Twenty three. And here's some commercial paper to get some yield as well. And let's look at the return of this year to date versus some of the other similar commodity ETFs. They have corn, soybean, and the other one is sugar cane. So you can see here. Year to date, look at this. I mean, it's really rare to find someone with all their ETF s up year to date, but that's how good commodities were. I will say a lot of the return came early in the year. You can see the spike up and another spike up. It's come down a bit and it's been flat since. But overall, commodities really having a moment and to Korea and benefiting from it. Eric, thank you. I'm thrilled to say that. Joining us to talk about this ETF is Sal Goldberg. Birdie. He is the CEO and CIO of Two Korean trading. He joins us on set. Sal, I look at we it launched in 2011. That was a long time ago. By far the best year for flows over 300 million dollars when you have moments like this as the perspective of an ETF issuer. How do you capitalize on that versus other years of operation? Well, you're you're flush with cash at that point. So the fees allow you to reinvest, invest in new products, invest in more marketing so that people know you're there. We think our products still have some awareness to be gained out in the marketplace. Most people still don't think about grains when they think about commodities, they think about oil, they think about gold, and we want them to think about grains. Grains are really important. They're great diversify and that that helps. And so you can expand. So in Russia's war in Ukraine has really put the spotlight on those grains, specifically wheat or I should say mainly wheat. Right. And it's caused so much volume volatility. Do you need to trade more when there's this much volatility? Does 22 basis point start seeming a little bit cheap when you see this much volatility? No, because we get more more a U.N. flow. People pay attention to headlines. The flows come in. You need to trade more. Remember, these are long only funds. When money comes in, we buy the commodity. When money flows out, we sell the commodity. So you are trading more. You're your roles are bigger. But we've we've weather defined. We have a good trading desk. We're fine. Let me talk about the futures. Right. You use three over the course of a year. Other commodity ETF, like oil, like USO, it used to use the front month. That gives you more pop. So when wheat goes up, the front month goes up the most, you dilute that pop going over the course of a year. So I guess I talk about that. I guess tension between wanting to appeal to the traders who want pop, but trying to limit contango by going across the curve. Sure. We wanted to appeal to long term holders, people who wanted to place this in their portfolio as a diversified so and buy a long term hold it three to six months or more. That's what we mean. You can use it to trade. It's fine. A good trading vehicle. But as you say, if you don't own the front on the way up, you're you're not going to be you know, you're not going to get those price rises one for one. And on the way down, owning the back allows you to have less of a decline. So over time, it should smooth out and we make it its foreign allocation product. It's for diversification because brains do smooth out the performance of a portfolio. Let's talk about tail. This is the two Cream Agricultural Strategy ETF No. K 1. When I look at a fund like till it reminds me of the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy ETF, pretty clunky names there, but the ticker there is PDB C, but it seems like you're doing somewhat similar things tracking a basket of futures here. But I look at Invesco as version for 64 basis points. I look at tale with an eighty nine basis points expense ratio. How do you compete with a different mix? They have I believe eleven different commodities, so it's a different basket. We focus until just on corn, soybeans and wheat and sugar. The big four we call them, and people who want those can can get more and more direct exposure by till rather than the eleven commodities of PDC. They're all good funds and they all do the same thing. They buy futures and that's how they get their exposure to the commodities. By the way, are your traders. Chicago, are you based in Chicago? I see New Mexico here, but you don't sound like you're from New Mexico. I'm actually from Connecticut and are traders are in Minneapolis and Vermont. And our headquarters is actually in Burlington, Vermont. All right. So spread out. That's a good way for the business to operate these days. Sal, thanks so much for joining us. Solubility there. He is coming to us from Tulkarem trading. We're talking about wheat. Obviously a big focus on wheat this year especially. But we all need it every year. And it should be something we pay attention to all the time. Before we go, let's give you a look at another ETF. This one is focused on an industry that's not getting out of the news anytime soon, and that is crypto. The composition of the amplified transformational data sharing ETF isn't completely obvious, but that's by design. Trading under the ticker b l okay. The fund is a block chain ETF in all but name. According to a Bloomberg report, the S.E.C. encouraged the fund to remove the word block chain before it launched in 2018. Regulators were nervous about companies that were trying to make a quick buck from adding buzzwords such as Bitcoin and block chain to their names in order to jumpstart their stock prices. Block's biggest holdings are U.S. and Japanese financial services, commercial services, Internet and computer companies that are developing, using, partnering and investing in block chain and cryptocurrency technology. IBM, Accenture, Overstock.com and GMO are the biggest holdings in the nearly 50 names. The fund also includes BLOCK Coinbase and Digital Garage. BLOCK has about four hundred and thirty million dollars in assets. That's down about 75 percent from the peak as digital currencies plunge. It's also struggled with returns down more than 50 percent since the start of the year. And as an actively managed fund offering NIKKEI exposure block is not cheap. Boston Seventy one basis points. BLOCK gets a green light in the Bloomberg Intelligence Traffic Light system with one warning for being actively managed. Follow your lead. All right, there's a look at block for you. Course we're going to continue covering the crypto story, even on ETF IQ. There've been some amazing do you read Cats and Coins? Newsletter every Sunday? I read it with dinner. It's really great. It's a newsletter that Katie obviously puts out and you can find out a lot about it. Yes, I know you don't mail that said just your work e-mail. And there's nothing about cats in there. I've never seen anything about cats. It's just a vibe. I see. But coins, I mean, with Sam Beckman freed and FCX that fall has been incredible. We've learned that his top 50 customers, unsecured creditors, have more than three billion dollars in the fund in the next year than a million in total. So it's just going to be such a whirlwind to cover. But yeah, I mean, the ETF fallout, I mean, some people are asking what are they going to prove a spot ETF? This looks bleaker and bleaker all the time, but we'll see. It doesn't seem to help. Please tune in tomorrow as well on Bloomberg Television. We have an interview with ARC investor CEO Kathy Ward. That's at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. That does it for our program ETF IQ. I'm Matt Miller, along with Katie Greifeld and Eric Balchunas. This is Bloomberg.