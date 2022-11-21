Bloomberg Markets: European Close (11/21/2022)

00:00

NOVEMBER 21. EUROPEAN STOCKS LOWER, COMMODITIES AT THE BOTTOM. OIL DOWN, METALS DOWN, CHINA MAY BE TO BLAME. THE COUNTDOWN IS ON IN EUROPE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS: ASIA EUROPEAN CLOSE WITH GUY JOHNSON AND ALIX STEEL. 10 MINUTES TO THE CLOSE, STOXX 600 DOWN. STOCKS ARE DOWN, OIL IS LEADING THE DOWNSIDE. THE POUND ALSO A CASUALTY. THE DOLLAR IT TO BE BOTTOMING OUT. THE EURO IS DOWN, THE POUND IS DOWN. INDIVIDUAL STOCK STORIES, CERTAINLY SOME. VIRGIN MONEY OUT WITH A SET OF NUMBERS AND CONTINUING BUYBACKS. WHEN THE MARKET LIKES IT, THE MARKET LIKES IT. ALIX: HERE IN THE U.S., VOLUME IS LIGHT ON THE MAJOR INDICES, THAT THE S & P IS OFF BY .5%. WE HAVE ROLLED OVER. YOU HAVE THE 210 CURRENT CONTINUING -- CURVE CONTINUING TO INVERT. ARE WE LOOKING AT RECESSION FEARS? YOU ALSO HAVE COMMODITIES GETTING HIT HARD. THE BLOOMBERG COMMODITY INDEX IS DOWN BY ABOUT PERCENT. OIL ROLLING OVER AS MUCH AS 5%. REPORTS FROM THE DOW JONES THAT OPEC-PLUS IS POTENTIALLY LOOKING TO PUT MORE OIL INTO THE MARKET AS YOU HAVE A CAP ON RUSSIAN OIL COMING UP. CAN YOU DO THAT IF YOU HAVE A CRACKDOWN ON CHINA BECAUSE OF COVID? THE S & P ENERGY INDEX IS OFF 4%. THE THIRD FACTOR, ARE WE JUST GOING TO SEE A REJIGGERING AND SELLING THE WINNERS INTO THE END OF THE YEAR? ALL OF THAT IS TURMOIL IN MARKETS AT THIS POINT. GUY: THE CHAINING STORY IS UNDERAPPRECIATED IN TERMS OF ITS IMPACT ON COMMODITIES. IT IS CERTAINLY MEANINGFUL IN TERMS OF THE EUROPEAN PICTURE. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE U.K. WE ARE GETTING READY FOR FOOTBALL BUT ALSO FOCUSING ON THE DEBATE AROUND BREXIT. THERE WAS A PIECE IN THE SUNDAY TIMES TALKING ABOUT THE EU A WAS LOOKING AT SOME SORT OF A SWISS STYLE DEAL THAT WOULD ALLOW ACCESS TO THE SINGLE MARKET. THERE HAS BEEN POLLING THAT SUGGESTS MAYBE THE BRITISH PUBLIC ARE NOT ENAMORED WITH BREXIT, BUT THE BRITISH PRIME MINISTER, WHO VOTED FOR BREXIT, RISHI SUNAK, DOUBLED DOWN ON HIS PROGRESS IT STARTS. -- PRO-REXIT STARTS. > > MY -- UNDER MY LEADERSHIP, THE UNITED KINGDOM ONE NOT PURSUE ANY RELATIONSHIP WITH EUROPE THAT RELIES ON ALIGNMENT WITH EU LAWS. HAVING THE REGULATORY FREEDOM TO DO THAT IS AN IMPORTANT OPPORTUNITY OF BREXIT. I AM CONFIDENT THAT THAT AGENDA CAN DELIVER ENORMOUS BENEFIT FOR PEOPLE UP AND DOWN THE U.K. GUY: THIS IS THE THING. YOU HAVE GOT AN ECONOMY THAT IS STRUGGLING, YOU HAVE GOT BRITISH BUSINESS TALKING ABOUT THE IDEA THAT WE NEED TO FIX THE IMMIGRATION STORY. ALL OF THIS COULD BE RESOLVED BY GENERATING A MORE POSITIVE PICTURE WITH THE EU. DO YOU DURING THE SINGLE MARKET? I DO NOT KNOW, BUT YOU WONDER WHETHER JEREMY HUNT -- WHETHER THIS IDEA COULD HAVE LEGS? ALIX: AN INTERESTING OP-ED IN THE FT TODAY OUTLINING WHAT THE U.K. IS GOING THROUGH ECONOMICALLY AND THE PAIN JEREMY HUNT WILL HAVE TO INFLICT ON THE ECONOMY. IF BREXIT WAS ABOUT FREEDOM, WHAT FREEDOM IS THIS? I APPRECIATE THAT SOME OF THAT IS DIFFERENT IN UKRAINE, BUT THERE ARE SOME SYSTEMIC ISSUES. WHAT DO WE GAIN? GUY: IT IS FASCINATING, BASICALLY ECONOMICS VERSUS POLITICS. THAT DOES SEEM TO BE THE NARRATIVE. BUSINESS IS CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE. YOU DO WONDER WHETHER OR NOT WE ARE GOING TO SEE MORE KITES BEING FLOWN. SOON, WE WILL HAVE TO STEP UP BECAUSE OF THAT RISHI SUNAK HAS HAD TO STEP UP BECAUSE OF THE RESPONSE FROM HIS PARTY THAT PUSHED THIS IDEA BACK DOWN, BUT THE FACT THAT THIS A IS BEING FLOWN TELLS YOU A LONG. ALIX: JUST THE FACT THAT THEY HAD TO DENY A REPORT, DOESN'T THAT MEAN THEY WERE TALKING ABOUT IT? GUY: YES. NEVER BELIEVE ANYTHING UNTIL IT HAS BEEN OFFICIALLY DENIED. ALL OF THIS TAKING FRONT AT THE CBI CONFERENCE, WHICH IS TAKING PLACE IN BIRMINGHAM. THERE WE FIND LIZZY BURDEN. LIZZIE, IS THIS JUST POLITICAL POSTURING? IS THERE SOMETHING SUBSTANTIVE HERE? WHAT THIS BUSINESS WANT TO SEE? WHAT IS GOING ON IN TERMS OF THE POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC NARRATIVES? IT SEEMS LIKE POLITICS VERSUS ECONOMICS. CAROL: LET'S NOT -- LIZZIE:LET'S NOT FORGET WHAT IS SO OFFENSIVE ABOUT A SWISS STYLE DEAL TO THE BREXIT WING OF THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY. SWITZERLAND ACCEPTS THE FREE MOVEMENT OF LABOR FROM THE EU, PAYS INTO ITS ANNUAL BUDGET, ACCEPTS EU MARKET REGULATIONS -- ALL REDLINES FOR THE EUROPEAN RESEARCH GROUP ON WHICH RISHI SUNAK IS RELYING TO KEEP HIS GOVERNMENT TOGETHER. HENCE THAT STRONG REBUTTAL YOU HEARD AT THE CBI CONFERENCE THIS MORNING, BUT THE "B" WORD IS FRONT AND CENTER IN BIRMINGHAM. I WOULD ADD THAT WE SPOKE TO MICHAEL SAUNDERS, FORMER BANK POLICY MAKER, WHO SAID THAT WITHOUT BREXIT, WE WERE NOT HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT AUSTERITY LAST WEEK, BUT I SPOKE TO THE DIRECTOR GENERAL OF THE CBI THIS MORNING. HE SAID THE KIND OF BREXIT BUSINESS ONCE IS A BORIS STYLE DEAL. THEY WANT THE DEAL THAT HAS BEEN AGREED TO BE IMPLEMENTED. HE ALSO SAID THAT IF THERE ARE CLOSER TIES WITH THE E.U., IT WOULD NOT NECESSARILY BE A SILVER BULLET THAT COULD FIX THE U.K.'S LABOR MARKET INACTIVITY ISSUE. NOT THE ANSWER YOU WOULD EXPECT. ALIX: THIS WAS RISHI SUNAK'S FIRST TIME AS PRIME MINISTER TO TALK TO THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY. WHAT WAS THE RESPONSE? LIZZIE: WE HAVE NOT HEARD FROM THE OPPOSITION LABOR LEADER YET. HE SPEAKS TOMORROW. I DO NOT THINK IT IS FAIR TO PUT SCORES ON THE DOORS JUST YET, BUT WE DID HEAR FROM RISHI SUNAK THIS MORNING. MANY AFTERWARD SPEAKING TO BUSINESS LEADERS IN THE CONFERENCE HALL SAID HE SOUNDED MORE LIKE A CHANCELLOR THAN A PRIME MINISTER. HE WAS BEST ON DETAIL. THAT IS COMFORTING TO SOME. IT TO OTHERS, IT SHOWS HE IS NOT FULLY A LEADER YET, BUT I ASKED RISHI SUNAK ARE THE CONSERVATIVES COMING GIVEN ALL THE RECENT TURMOIL, STILL THE PARTY OF BUSINESS? HE SAID UNEQUIVOCALLY YES BUT THERE WERE A A LOT OF MURMURS AND LAUGHTER IN THE ROOM. ALIX: AGREED. THANKS. WONDERFUL REPORTING FROM LIZZY BURDEN. COMING OUT, WE WILL GET MORE ON THE DEBATE, ITS IMPACT ON THE MARKET AND THE ECONOMY. THE U.K. IS IN A ROUGH SPOT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > WHAT BUSINESS NEEDS IS STABILITY, CLARITY FOR THE NEXT YEAR. NOW, THIS IS NEEDS TO STEP INTO THE VACUUM, INVEST IN R & D ON > > WE JUST WANT THE BORIS JOHNSON THE L IMPLEMENTED. -- DEAL IMPLEMENTED. BREXIT MEANT WE GOT TO MAKE OUR OWN CHOICES ON IMMIGRATION. IT MEANS WE BRING IN THE WORKERS WE NEED. IN THE LONG RUN, WE WANT BRITISH PEOPLE TO FILL THE JOBS, BUT UNTIL THEN, WE WILL HAVE TO RELY ON IMMIGRATION AND SHORT-TERM VISAS. ALIX: THAT WAS 20 THEN GUARD ON WANTING A BORIS JOHNSON BREXIT DEAL. I WANT TO BRING IN SKYLER KONING. CAN YOU INVEST IN THE U.K. UNTIL THE U.K. FIXES ITS BIRTHER PROBLEM? THAT WILL WEIGH ON THE ECONOMY NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS. SKYLER: IF YOU LOOK AT THE ECONOMIC OUT LOCK, YOU CAN LOOK AT THE WORST IN TERMS OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BECAUSE OF THE BAD THINGS THAT HAPPENED TO EURO IN TERMS OF RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND ENERGY PRICES AND IT IS ALSO HAVING WORRIES ABOUT BLACKOUTS IN THE WINTER, BUT IT DID BREXIT IN 2016. BREXIT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED THE U.K.'S COMPETITIVENESS WITH BOTH EUROPE AND THE REST OF THE WORLD. THE PROBLEM IS THAT THE U.K.'S ECONOMY IS WORSE BECAUSE OF BREXIT. IT IS HARD TO FIX THOSE PROBLEMS, ESPECIALLY WHEN THE MARKET IS QUESTIONING CONFIDENCE IN THE GOVERNMENT. IT IS HARD TO DO THAT WITHOUT FIXING SOMETHING. GUY: THE DEBATE IS NOW STARTING ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT THE U.K. SHOULD CHANGE ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE EU. THERE WAS TALK ABOUT A SWISS STYLE DEAL. THAT HAS BEEN DISMISSED, BUT THE IDEA IS OUT THERE. HOW WOULD ECONOMISTS AND MARKETS REACT WERE SUCH A DEAL TO BE DONE? SKYLAR: IT WOULD BE POSITIVE FOR MARKETS IN TERMS OF BREXIT WITH A BIG HIT. IF YOU LOOK AT THE TRUE FORM OF HOW MUCH BREXIT HIT IN 2016 AND WE STILL HAVE NOT REALLY RECOVERED. IF YOU WERE TO SEE MORE OPENNESS , THAT WOULD BE POSITIVE, BUT I DO NOT THINK IT IS LIKELY. HARD-LINE BREXITEERS DO NOT WANT TO GO DOWN THAT PATH. YOU ARE ALREADY GETTING REBUTTALS. WHILE I THINK THAT WOULD BE POSITIVE, I DO NOT THINK THE MARKET IS REACTING TO IT IS A RACE CASE. ALIX: DO YOU THINK THAT SOMETHING WHERE YOU CAN BE AS SPECIFIC AS TO THOSE WHO ARE GOING TO LET IN THE COUNTRY FOR A CERTAIN AMOUNT OF TIME, IS THAT REALISTIC? SKYLAR: I THINK THE WHOLE POINT OF BREXIT WAS THAT WE COULD PICK AND CHOOSE WHAT WE WANTED FROM EUROPE. IT IS NOT THE CASE. THERE IS QUITE A LOT OF POWER IN EUROPE. THE SWISS STEEL ALSO CONTRIBUTES TO THE EUROPEAN BUDGET. THERE IS THE U.K. DOES NOT WANT TO DO. I CANNOT SEE WHY EUROPE WOULD COME TO THE TABLE AND SAY WE WILL GIVE YOU WHAT YOU WANT. YOU CANNOT PICK AND CHOOSE. THAT IS THE ISSUE WITH BREXIT. GUY: LET'S TAKE A VIEW ON WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE EU ECONOMY. THE WEATHER AT THE MOMENT CONTINUES TO BE MILD. IT IS STARTING TO GET COLD, BUT NEVER THE LESS, THE AUTUMN HAS BEEN MILD. HOW IS THAT MILDER WEATHER TRANSLATE INTO A BETTER PERFORMANCE FOR THE ECONOMY? CAN WE DRAW A LINE BETWEEN THE TWO? SKYLAR: THE BIG SHOCK THIS YEAR TO THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY HAS BEEN THE WAR IN UKRAINE. IT HAS ELEVATED COMMODITY PRICES. EUROPE IS A HUGE ENERGY IMPORTER. ELEVATED PRICES MEAN THAT GROSS IS SIGNIFICANT AS YOU HAVE A LARGER AMOUNT OF CONSUMPTION SPENT ON A NECESSITY LIKE ENERGY. THAT IS MADE WORSE BY THE FACT THAT THE DOLLAR IS ELEVATED AND COMMODITIES ARE DOWN. MORE AND MORE OF THAT IS PUT TOWARDS ENERGY CONSUMPTION. THE FACT THAT WE HAVE AT A MILD WINTER IN YOUR, OR GOING INTO WINTER, THE HOPE IS THAT YOU GET A MILD WINTER AND THAT MEANS YOU ARE SPENDING LESS ON ENERGY, WHICH MEANS LESS CONSUMPTION. I THINK THEY WERE GOING FOR IT IS VIEWED DO NOT KNOW WHAT THE WINTER IS GOING TO LOOK LIKE, SO YOU COULD STILL HAVE PRICES COME DOWN, BUT NOT AS MUCH AS YOU WOULD LIKE. THE OTHER THING IS BECAUSE YOU HAD UPSIDE TO GROWTH, IT HAS GIVEN ENCOURAGEMENT TO THE ECB TO GO FURTHER IN TERMS OF TIGHTENING AND LIKE TO LOOK AT THE .75% -- 2.5% POLICY RATE AND THAT HURTS GROWTH. IT IS NOT A POSITIVE GROWTH OUTLOOK BUT MORE POSITIVE THAN IT WOULD HAVE BEEN IF IT HAD BEEN A COLD AUTUMN. ALIX: PHILIP LANE, CHIEF ECONOMIST WITH THE ECB, TALKED TO MARKET NEWS SAYING THEY WILL TRY TO DOWNSHIFT BUT DECEMBER IS NOT TRYING TO BE THE LAST RATE HIKE. THEY WILL KEEP GOING. MOST TANTRA BANKERS SAYING WE MAY GO SLOWER BUT THAT'S NOT MEAN WE ARE DONE. IF THAT CAUSES SOME KIND OF RECESSION, WHERE ARE MARKETS MOST APPROPRIATELY PRICED? SKYLAR: I THINK IN TERMS OF MAKER -- MARKET PRICING BEING MOST APPROPRIATE HAS BEEN IN THE RATES MARKET. IF YOU LOOK AT YIELD CURVES, THEY ARE INVERTED. THAT POINTS TO THE POSSIBILITY OF CUTS IN 2023 AND 2024. GROWTH WILL BE LONGER-TERM. IN TERMS OF EQUITY MARKETS, WE HAVE HAD A HUGE DERATING AND AN EARNINGS ESTIMATE FROM .23 AND 2024. THE U.S. HAS FALLEN TO AROUND 5%. THAT IS A POSITIVE SIGN BUT NOT ON PAR WITH WHAT YOU WOULD EXPECT FROM A RECESSION. IT IS A MIXED BAG. THERE IS CERTAINLY IN ALL MARKETS A WAYS TO GO. GUY: DO YOU THINK THE DOLLAR HAS BOTTOMED? IF SO, WHAT ARE THE INDICATIONS FOR EUROPE? SKYLAR: THE DOLLAR BULL CASE HAS BEEN PREFACED ON THE FACT THAT THE U.S. HAS TWO LARGE GROWTH ADVANTAGES. THEY -- U.S. MORTGAGE RATES, MORTGAGE MARKETS TEND TO BE LONG-TERM, FIXED-RATE MORTGAGES. THEY ARE NOT AS BIG OF A SQUEEZE ON THE COUNTY AS IN EUROPE. THE OTHER ADVANTAGE IS EXPOSURE TO RUSSIA-UKRAINE AND ENERGY. U.S. GROWTH HAS OUTPERFORMED THE REST OF THE WORLD AND THE FED HAS BEEN ABLE TO HIKE MORE AGGRESSIVELY. THAT STORY STILL HAS LEGS IN TERMS OF WE DO NOT HAVE FED FUNDS ABOVE INFLATION, DEMAND IS STILL ROBUST. THAT WILL COME IN DECEMBER IN THE FORM OF 75 BASIS POINT HIKE. YOU CAN STILL GET HIGHER THAN THE DOLLAR. IN ORDER TO GET THE DOLLAR DOWN, WHICH WOULD BE HELPFUL FOR EUROPE, AND SEES COMMODITY IMPORTERS, IN ORDER TO GET THAT DOWN, YOU NOT ONLY NEED U.S. GROWTH TO GO DOWN AND FOR THE FED TO CONVICT, BUT YOU ALSO NEED SOMETHING TO MAKE THE REST OF THE WORLD WRONG LETTER. STARKLY, THAT HAS COME FROM CHINA. -- HISTORICALLY, THAT HAS COME FROM CHINA. THERE ARE MORE POSITIVE SIGNS. CHINA HAS BEEN MORE POSITIVE ON KELLY BIT. THAT I STILL WORRY THAT WE ARE NOT RIGHT THERE. THERE ARE STILL ROADBLOCKS INTO TRANSITIONING INTO STRONG REST OF THE WORLD GROWTH. I DO NOT THINK WE ARE THERE YET. GUY: GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU, USEFUL INSIGHT. COMING UP, THE WORLD CUP IS OFFICIALLY UNDERWAY BUT NOT WITHOUT CONTROVERSY. THE LATEST FROM WHAT IS HAPPENING IN QATAR. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. RITIKA: THEY LOOK AT SOME OF THE BIGGEST STORIES RIGHT NOW. THE LATEST TEAMS, INCLUDING ENGLAND, HAVE DECIDED NOT TO WEAR A RAINBOW ARMBAND IN SUPPORT OF LGBTQ RIGHTS AFTER PRESSURE FROM FIFA. THERE ARE ALSO ISSUES WITH THE WAYS FANS HAVE BEEN TREATED. SIMONE FOX JOINS US FROM A FAN ZONE. TALK TO ME AS TO WHERE YOU ARE AND HOW THE GAME IS GOING. SIMONE: THE ENGLAND GAME VERY MUCH A SUCCESS, 6-2 TO IRAN.THIS IS A FAN ZONE AND HALF, IT IS THE MAIN THOROUGHFARE BUT IT HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN FOR FANS. WHEN I WAS HERE YESTERDAY, IT WAS NOT VERY HOPPING. I WAS CONCERNED ABOUT THE NUMBER OF FANS YOU WILL SEE IN THIS COUNTRY BECAUSE IT IS SUCH A CRUCIAL DEVELOPMENT GOAL OF HAVING THIS WORLD CUP, BUT WE NOW SEE FANS BEHIND ME. THEY ARE HERE, ENJOYING THEMSELVES, AND THE TOURNAMENT IS SWITCHING INTO GEAR. BUT IT HAS BEEN A DEBATING OF CONTROVERSY, FIRST WITH FIFA'S DECISION TO SUPPORT SANCTIONS ON ANYBODY WHO WORE A RAINBOW ARMBAND AND THE TEAMS DECIDING NOT TO DO SO. THE ENGLAND-IRAN GAME CONTENTIOUS IN AND OF ITSELF. ALIX: IT IS HOW MUCH YOU CAN PUSH AN AGENDA IN THE POSITION YOU HAVE PLAYING IN THE WORLD CUP. THE IRANIAN TEAM DID NOT SING THE ANTHEM. SIMONE: EXACTLY. THAT WAS A REAL SUPPORT -- SIGNAL, SEEMINGLY, OF SUPPORT FOR DEMONSTRATORS IN IRAN. THE IRANIAN TEAM, KNOWN AS TEAM MELI HAS BEEN EMBRACED BY, THE REGIME. MANY THOUGHT THAT THE TEAM WOULD STICK WITH THE PROGRAM, NOT SAY ANYTHING OUT OF LINE, BUT THEN SET THE TEAM NOT SING THAT ANTHEM. IT DOES APPEAR FROM WHAT WE ARE HEARING THAT THERE ARE IRANIANS CELEBRATING THE COUNTRY'S LOSS AND WE MAY SEE SOME ACTIVITY IN THE STREETS. IT REMAINS TOO SOON TO TELL. AND IT IS HARD TO GET INFORMATION OUT OF IRAN. THAT IS SOMETHING WE WILL SEE OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. GUY: HOW ARE THE BIG BRANDS, THE SPOKESMAN, DEALING WITH IT? SIMONE: I REACHED OUT TO 76 DIFFERENT SPONSORS, BOTH OF NATIONAL TEAMS BASED IN U.S., CANADA, NORTHERN EUROPE, AS WELL AS FIFA SPONSORS BASED IN THOSE COUNTRIES. ONLY ROUTINE THEM TOLD ME THEY WERE CHANGING YOUR SPONSORSHIP -- ONLY 13 TOLD ME THEY WERE CHANGING THEIR SPONSORSHIP BRAND TO ACCOUNT FOR HUMAN RIGHTS AND JUST THREE OF THEM HAD BUSINESS TIES TO QATAR. SO THERE ARE CEOS TALKING ABOUT SOCIAL IMPACT, BUT WHEN IT COMES DOWN TO BUSINESS, THEY MIGHT NOT BE WILLING TO PUT MONEY BEHIND THEIR MOUTH. GUY: GREAT COVERAGE, APPRECIATE IT. SIMONE FOXMAN JOINING US FROM QATAR. LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT WHERE EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS ARE HEADING. WE ARE GOING TO FIND SESSION THUS FAR. WE HAVE ROLLED OVER WITHIN THE LAST HOUR. GUY: TO BE HONEST, EUROPEAN EQUITIES ARE DOING NOTHING RIGHT NOW. IT IS A HOLIDAY WEEK IN THE U.S. AND MAYBE THAT IS ALREADY REFLECTED PARENTS WE ROLLED OVER AN HOUR OR SO AGO. ITALIAN MARKET UNDER A BIT MORE PRESSURE. THE IPAQS IS MAYBE COUNTERING THAT. SINGLE STOCKS THE REASON FOR THIS. ON A HEADLINE LEVEL, NOT MUCH HAPPENING. LET ME SHOW YOU WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE SESSION, MOST OF THE DAY BELOW THE LINE. A BRIEF SPIKE THROUGH THE U.S. OPEN AND THEN WE PLAYED -- FADED. AND THEREFORE OF ALL NOT A LOT HAPPENING THERE LET'S BREAK IT DOWN FROM A SECTOR POINT OF VIEW. WE ARE ON THE DEFENSIVE BUYERS TODAY. FOOD AND BEVERAGE DOING WELL, HEALTH CARE DOING WELL. OVER THE TWO AREAS PEOPLE HAVE SOUGHT SAFETY IN PARENT ARDOR ORDER THAT IS HE DOING EFFECT COMPUTER THAT IS GOOD FOR STOCKS LIKE ITV. THE CHINA STORY IS WHERE THINGS GET STICKY. CHINA, COVID ZERO BEING PUSHED BACK. ENERGY STOCKS ARE DOWN. THE COMMODITY SPACE IS WHERE WE ARE SEEING THE WEAKNESS TODAY. SINGLE STOCKS ARE INTERESTING. VIRGIN MONEY WITH A DECENT BEAT. THIS IS WHERE STARTUPS CHALLENGE BANKS. IT IS ALSO GOING TO BE CONTINUING ITS BUYBACK PROGRAM. IF YOU DO SOMETHING THE MARKET LIKES, YOU GET A BIG BOOST. VIRGIN MONEY IS UP BY 15.04%. VALLOUREC IS ON THE OPPOSITE END OF THE SPECTRUM. IT PRODUCES STEEL TUBES. IT CAME THROUGH THE Q3 TODAY. LOOK AT HOW THE MARKET RESPONDED. IT IS DOWN BY NEARLY 13%. REAL PUNISHMENT EITHER WAY. HELLO FRESH IS DOWN BY .8%. EARLIER, THE STOCK WAS HIGHER. A GOLDMAN SACHS UPGRADE HAS IMPACTED THE STOCK. USING THESE STOCKS RUN OVER. 23.74 IS WHAT WE ARE TRADING ON HELLO FRESH FRUIT ALIX: SOME TURKEYS ARE GETTING PARDONED IN WASHINGTON, D.C. PRESIDENT BIDEN PARDONED TWO TURKEYS. USUALLY, THE PRESIDENT WILL PARDON ONE TURKEY AHEAD OF THANKSGIVING, BUT THIS YEAR, HE PARDONED BOTH. ONE IS NAMED CHOCOLATE, ONE SHIP. BOTH ARE FROM NORTH CAROLINA. CHOCOLATE IS PRESIDENT BIDEN'S FAVORITE ICE CREAM. SHIP LOVES BARBECUE AND BASKETBALL. NOT ENTIRELY SURE HOW HE KNOWS THAT, BUT THIS GUY IS A TRADITION I AM SHARING WITH YOU NOW FROM D.C. GUY: I AM WONDERING WHAT NORMALLY HAPPENS TO THE OTHER TURKEY. ALIX: YOU KILL IT AND EAT IT. GUY: IS THAT WHAT HAPPENS? ALIX: I KNOW WHO NEEDS IT BUT IT DEFINITELY GETS KILLED AND TURKEY PRICES ARE EXPENSIVE. GUY: THERE IS CONCERN HERE THERE COULD BE A SHORTAGE OF TURKEYS BECAUSE THE AVIAN FLU IS RIPPING THROUGH THE CHICKEN AND TURKEY POPULATIONS. THERE IS CONCERN THERE MAY NOT BE ENOUGH OF THEM. ALIX: THIS IS A REAL THING. TURKEY PRICES ARE CLIMBING. I SWITCHED TO CHICKEN FOR THIS THANKSGIVING, CHICKEN POT PIE RATHER THAN TURKEY. CHOCOLATE AND CHIP NOW BOTH PARDONED. GUY: IS THE PRESIDENT BEING FOLLOWED BY A TURKEY? THAT ONE DEFINITELY IS MAKING AN OFFER. ALIX: SECRET SHOULD BE ALL OVER THAT. G I AM NOT SURE WHICH ONE IT IS, WITH PARTICULAR LIKES AND DISLIKES THAT ONE HAS. COMING UP ON BLOOMBERG RADIO, ALEX AND I WILL BE DISCUSSING THE LATEST A FLYING EXERCISE SURRENDERING BREXIT. THERE IS TALK OF A SWISS FIELD BEING PUSHED BACK TO THE PRIME MINISTER. ALIX: IF YOU'RE DENYING IT, IT HAS GOT TO BE OUT. AND THE PUSH FOR THE ORGANIZATION STILL THERE AS EUROPE BRACES FOR A LONG, EXPENSIVE WINTER DESPITE THE FACT THAT THEY CANNOT AGREE ON HOW TO PHASE OUT FOSSIL FUELS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ COMING UP, DAVID BALIAN, CICI CEO DURING BLOOMBERG TV AT 3:30 P.M. NEW YORK TIME. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. THOUGH THE DEAL FOR LOSS AND DAMAGE PAID FOR BY RICH COUNTRIES IS SEEN AS A BREAKTHROUGH, THEY NEED TO MAKE FURTHER CUTS IN CO2 EMISSIONS. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON-AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE. POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I AM RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ALIX: THANK YOU. BACK TO THE MARKETS, YOU ARE LOOKING AT EUROPEAN STOCKS CLOSING BY .4%, THE DAX OFF BY .3%. NOW WE ARE LOOKING AT 2023. WHAT CAN YOU PRICE IN? ACCORDING TO A GUEST, THE BULK OF THE BEAR MARKET MAY BE OVER AS STOCKS ARE PRICING IN A MILD EARNINGS RECESSION. EMMANUEL, YOU HAVE STOXX 600 BY THE END OF NEXT YEAR AT ABOUT 450, NOT MUCH UPSIDE FROM THESE LEVELS. WHAT DOES FROM HERE TO THERE LOOK LIKE? EMMANUEL: THIS IS A TRICKY QUESTION. IT IS GOING TO BE TRICKY TO GET MARKETS NEXT YEAR. IN TERMS OF MARKET DIGEST, RECESSION IS THE COST OF BRINGING DOWN INFLATION. WE HAVE YET TO SEE HOW BAD IT HAS TO BE FOR THE ECONOMY IN ORDER FOR A CENTRAL BANK TO REGAIN CONTROL OF INFLATION. THIS UNCERTAINTY SHOULD CONSTRAIN EQUITY MARKETS FURTHER. AS THE YEAR PROGRESSES, WE -- WILL BE MET. THE FIRST ONE IS INSIDE. THE RATE ADJUSTMENT IS DONE. IT HAS TO BE THE FIRST CONDITION TO PROVIDE A FLOOR FOR THE EQUITY MARKET. THE NEXT THING HAS TO BE -- BEING PRICED IN. RISK AROUND EARNINGS. YOU WANT TO SEE THAT. YOU WANT TO SEE EARNINGS CUT. BY THIS TIME NEXT YEAR, WE THINK THE GROWTH WILL BE BETTER. AT SOME POINT, THE FED AND CENTRAL BANKS WILL TURN SIMPLY BECAUSE INFLATION IS SLOWING. THAT SHOULD BE A KEY DRIVER FOR THE MARKET INTO A MORE SUPPORTIVE 2024. GUY: WE HAVE GOT TO WAIT THAT LONG. THE STOXX 600 POST AT 433 TODAY. MY UNDERSTANDING IS YOU HAVE A 4 50 TARGET BY THE END OF 2023. WHY AM I PUTTING WORK INTO EQUITIES IN THE MEANTIME? YOU ARE SAYING YOU HAVE A LOBSTER THE BACKEND AND YEAR AND MOST OF NEXT YEAR. IN THE MEANTIME, ARE THERE ENTRY POINTS? OBVIOUS EXIT POINTS? HOW DO I TRADE BETWEEN NOW AND THAT? EMMANUEL: INVESTORS HAVE TO BELIEVE THINGS WILL GET BETTER. -- ON THE BACK OF THE PIVOT DIRECTIVE. IT OUGHT IS THAT SEEMS TECHNICAL TO US. ULTIMATELY, THE MARKET HAS TO TRANSLATE SOME OF THESE GAINS. WE MIGHT BE GOOD IN Q1 NEXT YEAR IF WE SEE MUCH WEAKER ROLES. MEANWHILE, OTHER MARKETS YOU CAN INVEST IN. NOW YOU HAVE A MORE INTERESTING BOND MARKET. THE BOND MARKET IS OFFERING AN ALTERNATIVE TO EQUITIES. EVEN CASH NOW -- MAY WAIT BEFORE STEPPING INTO THE MARKET, BUT WE THINK THAT WHAT WILL BE A TRICKY FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR SHOULD BE FOLLOWED BY A BETTER SECOND HALF. ALIX: WHERE DO YOU THINK A RECESSION IS ALREADY PRICED A LOT AND I AM HINTING TOWARDS OIL. WE HAVE NOT SEEN THESE PRICES SINCE JANUARY. WE ARE LOOKING AT CONTANGO IN THE MARKET. WHERE ARE WE SEEING A RECESSION PRICED? EMMANUEL: SOME PART OF THE EQUITY MARKET. IF YOU LOOK AT THE BROADER CYCLICAL UNIVERSE, WHETHER IT IS SOME 12 STOCKS, NOT OUR OFF FROM THE HIGHS. YOU HAVE SEEN A SIGNIFICANT DROP IN THE REPRICING LOWER IN THE CYCLICALS. SOME OF THE CYCLICALS NOW HAVE SOME VALUE. WE LIKE ATTACK. -- LIKE TECH. WE ARE SEEING SOME STOCKS THE DISCRETIONARY SPACE. WE THINK THE MARKET IS -- OF NEGATIVITY. WE STILL HAVE SOME DEFENSIVE HEDGES. WE START TO SEE SOME OF THE STOCK LET OF THE DESIGN OF A GOOD VALUE, INVESTORS SHOULD -- GUY: QUICK QUESTION. CHRISTMAS IS COMING, THANKSGIVING IS THIS WEEK. DO YOU THINK THE YEAR-END RALLY HAS ALREADY HAPPENED? OR IS THERE MORE UPSIDE BETWEEN NOW AND THE END OF THE YEAR? EMMANUEL: A LOT HAS HAPPENED, BUT MARCUS MIGHT GIVE IT THE BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT UNTIL THE NEXT BIG ONE, WHICH IS LABOR MARKET DATA FOR NOVEMBER AND THE CPA PRINT. WHAT YOU WANT TO SEE RIGHT NOW IS THEY NARRATIVE THE MARKET IS STARTING TO PLACE. WEEKS AGO, AND INFLATION SURPASSED. WE WANT ANOTHER DATA POINT CONFIRMING THAT THE TRADE IS ON, SAME THING WITH THE LABOR MARKET, IT IS SHOWING HIGHER UNEMPLOYMENT AND THAT DATA IS GOOD FOR MARKETS. LABOR MARKET INFLATION -- TO BUILD ON THIS -- NOT A LOT IS HAPPENING, BUT THE MARKET MAY HAVE REASON TO HOPE THAT THERE IS A LOT TO GO. ALIX: THANKS A LOT, APPRECIATE IT. LOOKING UP INTO FORWARDING DEXTER CATCHING UP WITH YOU. LET'S STAY WITH OIL FOR A MOMENT. OIL PRICES ARE GETTING HIT HARD. LET'S GO BACK TO THE CBI CONFERENCE IN BIRMINGHAM, WHERE LIZZY BURDEN IS WITH DAVID PUNCH, CHAIR OF SHELL YOU A. HE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE URBANIZATION WITH THE OIL GIANT SHALL. LIZZIE: I WANT TO START WITH THE PHYSICAL STATEMENT ON THURSDAY FROM JEREMY HUNT. HOW ATTRACTIVE IS THE U.K. COMPARED TO EUROPE AND THE REST OF THE WORLD IN LIGHT OF THE WINDFALL TAX? DAVID: THE AUTUMN STATEMENT SENT OUT TO ACHIEVE THREE THINGS. IT SET OUT TO CALM THE MARKETS AFTER THE TURBULENCE, IT SET OUT TO ASSURE THE MOST VULNERABLE THERE WOULD BE SOME SECURITY OVER THE COMING PERIOD. THIRDLY, IT SET OUT TO PROVIDE SOME CONFIDENCE TO THE INDUSTRY AND BUSINESS THAT THE U.K. WAS INVESTABLE. IN SOME REGARD, IT IS 2.5 OUT OF THE 3 OF TARGETS. WITH RESPECT TO COMPARISONS WITH OTHER COUNTRIES, THE U.K. IS INVESTABLE, BUT THERE ARE CERTAIN LESSONS WE CAN LEARN. THE U.S. HAS RECENTLY HAD INFLATION REDUCTION ACT, WHICH IS A HUGE STIMULUS PACKAGE FOR A GREEN TRANSITION THAT IS VERY ATTRACTIVE. IN PARTS OF EUROPE, WE ARE ALSO SEEING GOOD POLICY IN TERMS OF STIMULUS ON THE DEMAND AS WELL AS THE SUPPLY SIDE OF THE ENERGY MIX, THESE ARE IMPORTANT LESSONS FOR THE U.K. LIZZIE: WE HEARD FROM RISHI SUNAK THAT THE GOVERNMENT IS WORKING ON SOME SORT OF SUPPORT FOR BUSINESSES IN TERMS OF ENERGY BEYOND APRIL, THE CURRENT SUPPORT PACKAGE EXPIRES. SHOULD THAT SUPPORT THE EXTENDED FOR BUSINESSES? DAVID: I THINK IT SHOULD BUT IT SHOULD BE EXTENDED IN A TARGETED WAY IT IS CLEAR THAT WE ARE SEEING AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE SOME ARE STRUGGLING, SOME BUSINESSES ARE REALLY STRUGGLING. AS YOU WOULD EXPECT, SHALL YOU A WILL NOT BE ACCEPTING ANY OF THAT SUPPORT. -- SHELL U.K. WILL NOT BE ACCEPTING ANY OF THAT SUPPORT. PUBLIC FUNDS ARE BEST USED IN A TARGETED WAY GOING FORWARD. GUY: GOOD AFTERNOON, DAVID. IT IS GUY IN THE STUDIO. WINDFALL TAXES, PARTICULARLY ON THE ELECTRICITY SIDE COMING DUE DATE MAKE SENSE TO YOU? DAVID: WINDFALL TAXES ARE -- IN EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES, AND THIS IS ONE, MAKE SENSE, BUT THEY NEED TO BE DESIGNED IN A MANNER THAT HAS AN OFF SWITCH AS WELL AS AN ON SWITCH. SPECIFIC TO THE ENERGY PROFITS LEVY VERSION 2 THAT IS HITTING US, PART OF THE CHALLENGE OF THE MOMENT IS IT DOES NOT CURRENTLY HAVE THAT OFF SWITCH, BUT IN A POST OF EXCEPTION -- IN PERIODS OF EXCEPTION, WHERE THE COUNTRY CLEARLY NEEDS SUPPORT, WE FEEL THE OBLIGATION TO STEP UP AND WITH LIKE TO SEE -- GUY: YOU WANT TURN OFF SWITCH AND YOU THINK IT SHOULD BE TIME-LIMITED. DO YOU THINK WE ARE IN A SCENARIO WHERE WE ARE TIME-LIMITED WHEN IT COMES TO THIS ENERGY CRISIS? DO YOU THINK THIS IS GOING TO BE A PROBLEM FOR JUST THIS WINTER OR IS IT A PROBLEM WE WILL BEGIN WITH FOR A NUMBER OF WINTERS? DAVID: I THINK IT IS MORE THAN JUST THIS WINTER. A LOT DEPENDS ON THE GLOBAL SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE. IT IS FAIRLY MILD IN EUROPE CURRENTLY. ALSO, THE DEMAND IN CHINA HAS NOT REALLY KICKED IN. IN THAT RESPECT, A IS PROVIDING SLACK INTO THE SYSTEM, BUT IT IS GOING TO LAST LONGER THAN THIS WINTER. WE NEED TO BE FOCUSING ON EFFICIENCY MEASURES IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE ARE IN A STABLE ENVIRONMENT GOING FORWARD. ALIX: IT IS ALIX IN NEW YORK. A BROADER OIL QUESTION -- OIL HAS GOTTEN HIT HARD IN THE LAST WEEK. WHAT IS GOING ON? WHAT KIND OF DEMAND ARE WE SEEING? IS OIL SAYING WE ARE IN A RECESSION? DAVID: I DID NOT QUITE CATCH THE LAST PART? I WOULD NOT GO AS FAR AS THAT. THE VOLATILITY AT THE MOMENT IS A CULMINATION OF A NUMBER OF THINGS. IT IS A BLEAK OUTLOOK, BUT I AM NOT SURE WE ARE THERE YET. ALIX: WHAT IS THE SIGNAL YOU ARE TAKING FROM THE MARKET? I APPRECIATE THAT THIS IS SHORT-TERM, BUT WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING AT OIL PRICES DOWN 10% OR 50% IN A FEW DAYS, WHAT IS YOUR SIGNAL AS AN OIL EXECUTIVE? DAVID: THE SIGNAL IS THAT THIS IS VOLATILITY AND WE ARE IN A PERIOD POST THE UKRAINE SITUATION, WE UNDERSTAND THE FRAGILITY OF THE ENERGY SYSTEM. IT IS BEING REWIRED AND THAT REWIRING IS ONLY COMPOUNDING CERTAIN DEGREES OF VOLATILITY THAT ARE COMING THROUGH IN SLIGHTLY MORE EXAGGERATED CASES, BUT THERE IS NO DOUBT THAT INFLATIONARY IMPACT IN THE MARKET AND THE CONCERN ABOUT RECESSION ARE PLAYING THROUGH IN TERMS OF CONFIDENCE. THAT IS WHAT IS COMING THROUGH. GUY: WE ARE GOING TO LEAVE IT THERE. THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME AND THANKS TO LIZZIE AS WELL. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ALIX: STOCKS ROLLING OVER, CONCERNS ABOUT COVID IN CHINA WEIGH ON STOCKS. ALSO, OIL WILL AND OVER. ABIGAIL: TURNING OUT TO BE A BEARISH MONDAY, S & P 500 DOWN. THE LAST TIME I LOOKED, IT WAS 25% BELOW THE 20 DAY AVERAGE. SELLERS MIGHT BE OUT IN FORCE BUT DO NOT HAVE CONVICTION. NASDAQ DOWN .9%. OIL AND METALS DOWN SHARPLY ON THE POSSIBILITY THAT CHINA IS GOING TO MOVE BACK TOWARDS A COVID ZERO POLICY. THAT NEED BE ONE REASON THE DOLLAR IS A HAVEN, BUT NOT JUST TODAY. TODAY, IT IS UP ABOUT .75%, BUT IT IS UP THREE DAYS IN A ROW. THE QUESTION IS WHETHER OR NOT IT CAN TAKE RESISTANCE. IF THE DOLLAR CONTINUES TO CLIMB, THAT COULD BE A CHALLENGE FOR MOST RISK ASSETS. OIL IS NOW DOWN A THIRD DAY IN A ROW, THE LONGEST LOSING STREAK ON A WEEKLY BASIS GOING BACK TO JULY. IT HAS BROKEN THIS YEAR'S LOW, SUGGESTING THERE COULD BE A COLLAPSE AHEAD IF BUYERS DO NOT STEP IN. IT IS ALSO OTHER AREAS OF THE COMMODITY MARKET, INDUSTRIAL MEMBERS -- METALS, AUTOMOBILES DOWN, NASDAQ GOLDEN GRADE IN -- GOLDEN DRAGON INDEX DOWN. LAST BUT NOT LEAST, THE GAMING SECTOR. MACAU, SUCH A BIG AREA OF REVENUE FOR CHINA AND A LOT OF GAMING OPERATORS BASED IN THE U.S.. HERE WE GO AGAIN. ABIGAIL, THANK YOU. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE REST OF THE DAY. WE HAVE GOT EARNINGS, EARNINGS ARE DOWN. WE ARE WATCHING ZOOM, MARY DALY SPEAKS ON PRICE STABILITY. I AM GOING TO BE WATCHING THE WHEELS GAME. THE UNITED STATES VERSUS WHALES. ALIX: YOU SHOULD DEFTLY DO THAT BUT AFTER WE GO TO RADIO. GUY: WHALES HAS A POCKET-- WALES HAS A POPULATION OF 3 MILLION.