THIS FEELS DIFFICULT TO GET YOUR ARMS AROUND, AS YOU SAY .BUT OIL HAS BEEN FALLING FOR A FEW DAYS AND YOU WONDER IF ANY KIND OF EXTRA SHOVE TO THE DOWNSIDE WILL GET A BIG REACTION. I THEY THE CHINA STORY IS A BIG FACTOR. ALIX: LAST WEEK THE CONVERSATION WAS THERE WAS MORE LIKE PAPER LOSSES, SPOT PRICES LOWER THAN FUTURE PRICES IS AN ANOMALY. BUT WE ARE NOW 73 BASIS POINTS ON THE CURVE. CHINA WITH MORE RESTRICTIONS, I WONDER IF WE ARE STARTING TO PRICE IN MORE OF A RECESSION IN THE COMMODITY MARKETS? GUY: I LOVE IT WHEN YOU EXPLAIN THE TANGO. WE DID IT ALREADY ON FRIDAY NIGHT AND IT WAS FANTASTIC. ALIX: HE IS MOCKING ME. READ THE PROMPTER. GUY: LET'S TALK ABOUT DISNEY. I'M -- EVERYONE LOVES BOB IGER. IS YOU WERE 10% ON THE SHARE PRICE? I DO NOT KNOW. THAT IS THE QUESTION TO FIGURE OUT. THE QUESTION OF THE DAY, CAN DISNEY MAKE MAGIC? CAN IGER MAKE MAGIC? LUCAS SHAW IS JOINING US NOW. HOW DID THIS COME ABOUT? WHAT IS THE QUESTION THAT THE DISNEY BOARD IS TRYING TO ANSWER, AND HOW IS BOB IGER THE ANSWER TO THAT QUESTION? LUCAS: DISNEY SHARES ARE DOWN 40% THIS YEAR. THE COMPANY IS STRUGGLING WITH CABLE NETWORKS, THE CONTRACTING STREAMING BUSINESS. DISNEY ENJOYED A REMARKABLE RUN UNDER BOB IGER. THE PERIOD UNDER BOB PAYCHECK HAS BEEN CHOPPY. SOME OF THAT IS MACROECONOMICS. BUT THERE HAS BEEN A PERCEPTION THAT PERHAPS HE WAS OUT OF HIS DEPTH, THAT HE WAS NOT THE RIGHT PERSON FOR THE JOB. AS FOR THE OF MECHANICS, BRINGING IGER BACK IN, THAT IS SOMETHING WE WILL HAVE TO DIG INTO. ALIX: LUCAS, WE KNOW THAT NELSON OPPOSES THIS. DO WE KNOW WHAT KIND OF CONVERSATIONS ARE HAPPENING RIGHT NOW? LUCAS: WE DO NOT KNOW THE PARTICULARS. DAN LOEB HAD TAKEN A STICK IN DISNEY EARLIER THIS YEAR, CHAPEK HAD APPEASED HIM WITH SOME CHANGES. IT'S NOT CLEAR WHAT NELSON WANTS. BUT IT SEEMS THAT BOB IGER IS AN ISLAND IN TERMS OF OPPOSING IGER. GUY: LUCAS, BOB IGER HAS DONE A LOT OVER THE YEARS. HE HAS BUILT THIS BUSINESS UP. HE IS WELL KNOWN FOR HIS SAPPY SKILL SET. BUT IS HE A COST CUTTER? IS THAT THE CHALLENGE HE FACES? LUCAS: HIS GREATEST THE COMPASS MATT HAS BEEN TURNING DISNEY INTO THE CREATIVE POWERHOUSE THAT IS THE ENVY OF EVERY OTHER COMPANY, ACQUIRE LUCASFILM, MARBLE AND OTHERS. HE HAS HAD TO CONSIDER COSTS. HE LOW CEO DURING THE GREAT RECESSION. AND HE HAS OVERSEEN THE DECLINE IN ESPN AND TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO MANAGE COSTS THERE. BUT HE HAS NOT UNDERTAKEN MASSIVE COST CUTS OR LAYOFFS IN ANY RECENT TIME. IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN IF YOU WILL CONTINUE WITH THE PLAN THAT BOB HAD OR IF YOU WILL GO ON HIS OWN PATH. HE HAS DISAGREED WITH A LOT OF HIS MOVES. ALIX: AS HE HAS BEEN VOCAL ABOUT. LUCAS, THANK YOU. WE ARE JOINED BY JASON, A U.S. MEDIA ANALYST, WHO HAS A BUY RATING FOR A DISNEY AT A $145 PRICE TARGET. HOW MUCH MORE DO YOU LIKE IT NOW? JASON: WELL, LET ME FRAME IT. WE ARE PROBABLY THE LAST ONE DOING PARTS ON DISNEY. WHAT THE BUY SIDE HAS DONE IS GIVEN UP. I YOUF ARE GENERATING LOSSES, THEY WILL NOT PUT A MULTIPLE ON THAT. IF YOU PUT THE SAME REVENUE MULTIPLE THAT NETFLIX GETS, IT IS WORTH $45 A SHARE, AND THAT IS THE SPREAD BETWEEN THE $100 AND WHAT WE ARE SAYING IT IS WORTH. THERE IS NOTHING ABOUT DISNEY'S STREAMING BUSINESS THAT WILL NOT BE AS VALUABLE AS NETFLIX. THE PROBLEM FOR DISNEY IS THE STREET IS UNWILLING TO ACCEPT LOSSES IN THIS CURRENT REGIME. THAT IS FINE, BUT THE LOGICAL IMPLICATION IS TO SAY THAT THE STREAMING BUSINESS, FOR IS $20 BILLION OF REVENUE, IS WORTH NOTHING IS EXTREME TO ME. GUY: OK, WE HAVE BOB IGER IN. HE'S GOT TO GET THE STREET TO TAKE A DIFFERENT VIEW. HOW DOESN'T GO ABOUT IT? IS IT JUST ABOUT DEALING WITH THE LOSSES OR ARE THERE OTHER LEVERS, CONSOLIDATION, THAT COULD MAKE THIS HAPPEN? JASON: I THINK THAT THE TEMPLATE IGER HAD WAS HE WOULD COMPLETE THE FOX ACQUISITION, GET THE BUSINESS LAUNCHED, AND PASS THE BATON TO EXECUTE ON THE PLAN. I DO NOT HE THAT THERE IS A COURSE OF INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS THAT WERE LOOKING FOR THIS CHANGE. SO I THINK THAT THERE ARE TWO IMPLICATIONS ABOUT WHY THIS HAPPENED. ONE IS THE TARGETS THEY LAID OUT FOR 2024 IN TERMS OF BREAKING EVEN AT THE DCT BUSINESS IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN AND THEY DO NOT WANT SOMEONE WHO DOES NOT HAVE A LOT OF LOVE TO COMMUNICATE THAT MESSAGE TO THE STREET. IF YOU WERE GOING TO COMMUNICATE BAD NEWS, YOU WOULD RATHER IT COME OUT OF IGER. THE SECOND IS YOU MAY HIT THOSE TARGETS, BUT TO REALLY GET THE PROFITABILITY YOU WILL HAVE TO PURSUE MNA. -- M & A. IF YOU'RE GOING TO CONVINCE INVESTORS TO BUY ANOTHER STUDIO, YOU WANT SOMETHING LIKE BOB IGER'S STATURE TO COMMUNICATE THAT. THOSE ARE THE TWO MOST LIKELY PATHS. ALIX: DISNEY OFF OF HIGHS AS THE MARKETS ARE ROLLING OVER IN GENERAL. I'M CURIOUS, THOUGH, AS TO THE STREAMING PART BECAUSE ISN'T THE WHOLE POINT THAT THEY STREET DOES NOT WANT THEM SPENDING THIS MUCH AND LOSING THAT MUCH ON THE STREAMING NETWORK, BUT BOB IGER IS FIRMLY BEHIND THE STREAMING NETWORK -- HOW DO THEY RECONCILE? JASON: SEE IT FOR ME ONE MORE TIME. ALIX: THAT BOB IGER IS A SUPPORTIVE DISNEY PLUS, BUT DISNEY PLUS IS THE THING THAT HISTORY IS MAD ABOUT. JASON: I DO NOT THINK THEY ARE MAD ABOUT THE STRATEGY, I THINK THEY DO NOT LIKE THE LOSSES. IF YOU THINK ABOUT THAT, YOU HAVE TO PAINT A PICTURE FOR HOW WE ARE GOING TO GO FORWARD WITH THE LOSSES THEY GENERATED THIS LAST YEAR TO BREAKEVEN. NOW, MAYBE THAT CANNOT BE DONE ORGANICALLY. AND YOU HAVE TO ACQUIRE COST CUTS. BUT THAT HAS TO BE COMMUNICATED TO THE STREET. GUY: THEY WILL CHANGE THE METRICS, WHICH CHAPEK WAS NOT CAPABLE OF DELIVERING, BUT HOW MUCH WILL THEY CHANGE AND IN WHAT WAY? IGER WILL REWRITE THE RULES OF THE ROAD THERE. TO GET IT THE PROFITABILITY, IT IS EITHER COST CUTS OR M AND A -- HOW BIG DOES HE GO? IS NETFLIX IN THE PREVIEW? -- PURVIEW? HOW BIG CAN HE GO TO FIX THE PROBLEM? JASON: NETFLIX WOULD SUPERVISE ME. I THINK -- WOULD SURPRISE ME. I THINK ABOUT COST CUTTING ACROSS TRADITIONAL STUDIOS AND BILLETING OR ACQUIRING SOMETHING NOT ACTUALLY OWNED. THERE ARE A NUMBER OF OTHER MEDIA COMPANIES THAT HAVE LIBRARIES WHERE YOU GET A LOT OF COST SAVES. I THINK EVERYBODY KNOWS THERE'S TOO MANY PRODUCTS OUT THERE AND COMPANIES THAT DO NOT HAVE SUFFICIENT SCALE TO CROSS THE RUBICON AND GENERATE PROFIT. RATIONALIZATION IS THE ORDER OF THE DAY. NOT AMONG THE TWO WINNERS, DISNEY AND NETFLIX, BUT MORE FROM THE PLAYERS WHO ARE NOT GOING TO GET THERE. ALIX: HOW LONG WILL THEY STREET GIVE IGER TO SAY SOMETHING THAT WILL MAKE THEM FEEL BETTER? JASON: LET'S SEE, I THINK THAT HE WILL MOVE QUICKLY. I MEAN, HE IS NOT A PATIENT EXECUTIVE. IF HE SEES PROBLEMS, HE TAKES ACTION AND IT IS FAST ACTION. WE LOOK AT COMMUNICATION FROM THE STREET ABOUT THE PLAN, I WOULD THINK EARLY IN '23. I WOULD SUSPECT IF THERE IS M & A, IT WILL BE ANNOUNCED BEFORE THE TWO-YEAR WINDOW THAT IGER HAS. GUY: IT MAKES YOU WONDER ABOUT WHO COULD ULTIMATELY REPLACE HIM. NOT A GREAT ROUND THE FIRST TIME. WE'LL SEE WHAT HAPPENS THE SECOND TIME. JASON, THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. GREAT TO HAVE YOU. COMING UP, MORE ON PROFITABILITY CONCERNS AND HOW THEY COULD WEIGH ON EARNINGS. GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS THE LOWS ARE NOT IN, THAT NEXT YEAR WILL BE FLAT. CHARLIE MCELLIGOTT IS JOINING US NEXT FROM NOMURA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > WE ARE GOING THROUGH AN INFLECTION POINT, LIKE WE SAW EARLIER IN THE SUMMER. WE ARE STARTING TO SEE THE SHORTER-TERM SIGNALS AND MODERN TERM SIGNALS AT ODDS. SO WE ARE LOOKING FOR A PIVOT TO THE NEXT BIG TREND. ALIX: THAT WAS ON THE MARKET'S SEARCH FOR DIRECTION. THE DISNEY CEO CHAPEK LEAVING, BRINGING IN BOB IGER. WHAT IS THE READTHROUGH FOR THE BROADER INDUSTRY WHEN IT COMES TO REPLACING YOUR CEO? JOINING US NOW CHARLIE , MCELLIGOTT, MANAGING DIRECTOR, CROSS-ASSET MACRO STRATEGY AT NOMURA. IS THIS GOING TO BE THE TREND WE SEE AS WE SHIFT FROM AN INFLATION NARRATIVE TO A RECESSION NARRATIVE? IS THIS THE KIND OF RESHUFFLING WE CAN EXPECT? CHARLIE: I THINK RIGHT NOW FROM THE BUY SIDE, PEOPLE NEED IDIOSYNCRATIC ALPHA. FROM AN INDEX LEVEL, STOCKS HAVE HAD A DIFFICULT TIME IN THE PAST YEAR BETWEEN THE MULTIPLE REPRICING OFF OF THE BACK OF THE INTEREST-RATE POLICY IMPULSE AND CENTRAL BANK TIGHTENING AROUND THE GLOBE. NOW YOU HAVE THE EARNINGS HEADWIND GOING FORWARD. PEOPLE ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE NEXT SHOE TO DROP FROM THAT MACRO TOP-DOWN SALES PERSPECTIVE, AS CONSUMERS BEGIN TO CHANGE THEIR HABITS AND THEY TIGHTER FINANCIAL CONDITIONS BEGIN TO BITE. IN THE CASE OF INDIVIDUAL CORPORATIONS MAKING A MANAGEMENT CHANGE, DOING SPECIAL SITUATIONS, YOU'VE BEEN DRIVEN SPIN OFF ACQUISITION TYPE STUFF, YOU WILL HAVE A RECEPTIVE BUY SIDE, I THINK, TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THOSE IDIOSYNCRATIC STORIES VERSUS A LARGER INDEX THAT'S STILL CAUGHT IN A PRETTY NON-CLEAR PATH WITH REGARDS TO INFLATION. THERE WILL BE A LOT OF START AND STOP HERE. GUY: ONE WAY I AM READING THIS, AND THE DISNEY STORE IS EMBLEMATIC OF THIS, WE ARE ALL FINALLY COMING TO THE REALITY OF THE SITUATION HAS CHANGED. THE SITUATION HAS CHANGED. STREAMERS CANNOT CONTINUE TO SPEND SO MUCH MONEY AND DELIVER SUCH A BIG LOSSES. WALL STREET NEEDS TO COME TO THE REALIZATION THAT EARNINGS WILL BE TOUGH GOING FORWARD. ARE WE GOING TO GO THROUGH THAT CATHARTIC PROCESS NOW? IS THIS EMBLEMATIC OF THAT PROCESS STARTING TO UNFOLD? CHARLIE: I THINK IT IS A FAIR FRAMING. IF YOU LOOK AT THE STORY OF 2022 , IT'S BEEN ALL ABOUT THIS FINANCIAL CONDITIONS TIGHTENING TRADE. FROM THE LONG SIDE, THE ONLY OTHER LONG YOU CAN HAVE IS RATE OR FX VOL. AND YOU HAVE BEEN SHORT ASSETS ON THE OTHER END. IN THE QE ERA, THE FED WAS TELLING YOU TO RUN LEVERAGED LONG RISK ASSETS. IN THE QT ERA, THE FED HAS BEEN SAYING, WE WILL TIGHTEN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS BECAUSE WE HAVE AN INFLATION OVERSHOOT THAT WE HAVE NO CONTROL OVER, AND WE WILL HAVE TO WAGE TIGHTEN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS TO PULL THE ONE LEVER WE HAVE. AND ALL YEAR TO DATE, THOSE TREND TRADES, THE REASON CTA'S ARE GETTING ATTENTION IS KIND OF THAT -- THE TRENDS HAVE BEEN DEEPLY EMBEDDED. TWO WEEKS AGO, YOU SAW THIS TECTONIC SHIFT OF U.S. EQUITY MOMENTUM FACTOR DOWN 15% IN TWO DAYS, AS EVERYTHING THAT PEOPLE WERE START IN GOT TORN DOWN. IT WAS JUST THAT. GIVE THEM AN INCH, THEY TAKE A MILE. THE IDEA OF PAST PEAK TIGHTENING AND INFLATION, AND THE MARKET REALLY SHOCKED OUT OF THAT POSITIONING, WHICH YOU SAW IN THE DOLLAR PROXY. THE DOLLAR WENT ON A SIX DAY BEAT DOWN, DRAW DOWN, THE LARGEST WE HAVE SEEN SINCE THE FINANCIAL CRISIS IN 2008. THAT IS REPRESENTATIVE OF THIS POTENTIAL SHIFT OR REPOSITIONING. WE HAVE HAD A CLEAR TREND. NOW PEOPLE ARE GETTING READY AND BEGINNING TO PULL FORWARD THAT NEXT MOVE AS FAR AS WHERE YOU PLAY OFFENSE. ALIX: I HAVE TO WONDER THEN, DOES THAT IMPLY THE BOTTOM IS IN? I'M LOOKING AT OIL OVER THE LAST WEEK, PARTICULARLY TODAY. THAT TO ME IS POINTING TO A RECESSION, UNLESS WE ARE LOOKING AT BOOK SWEARING. CHARLIE: OBVIOUSLY, THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE YEAR THE ENERGY CRISIS AND THE INFLATION OVERSHOOT, UM, WHICH WAS LARGELY A FUNCTION OF THE ENERGY CRISIS, AND THE FACT CENTRAL BANKS CANNOT PRINT LARGE CONTAINER SHIPS, OR REFINERY CAPACITY, YOU KNOW, INTO A WORLD UNDERINVESTED IN THE ENERGY COMPLEX -- THAT WAS A CATALYST FOR THE INFLATION STORY WITH SELLING OFF BONDS AND EQUITIES. NOW, BETWEEN CHINA'S ZERO COVID AND THE RE-ACCELERATION OF THE SCARE STORY WITH REGARDS TO RESUMPTION OF LOCKDOWNS, THINGS OF THAT MATTER, NOW IT IS PAIRED WITH A LARGER SENSE THE LAGGING AND INVARIABLE IMPLICATIONS OF THE GLOBAL POLICY TIGHTENING IS GOING TO LEAD US INTO A HARD LANDING. SO YOU GET THAT, YOU KNOW, EVEN WITH THE DOLLAR RALLYING TODAY. IT'S SUCH A BIG PART OF THE DOLLAR STORY. U.S. INFLATION OVERSHOOT, THE FED'S RATES GO HIGHER, CHINA IS SLOWING, THE CHINESE ECONOMY IS WEAKER, AND YOU HAVE THE ENERGY CRISIS WITH UKRAINE AND RUSSIA -- ALL IS A HUGE TAILWIND WITH REGARD TO THE PROBABILITIES OF A EUROPEAN RECESSION. NOW, THE DOLLAR POSITIVE TODAY IS RISK TRADING OFF AGAIN BECAUSE IT IS REPRESENTATIVE OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS TIGHTENING AND CRUDE IS COMING OFF, AS YOU CAN SEE, INTO THIS MUCH MORE VOLATILE FORWARD ROLL FROM AN ECONOMIC GROWTH PERSPECTIVE. THE DATA HAS HELD UP TOO WELL. IRONICALLY, THE GOOD DATA IN THE U.S. LAST WEEK WAS BAD NEWS FOR MARKETS BECAUSE IT'S TAKING UP FEDERAL RATE PROJECTIONS, BECAUSE THE LABOR MARKET IS TOO RESILIENT. THAT IS A PROBLEM FOR THE FED. GUY: CHARLIE, WE WILL LEAVE IT THERE. MAYBE IT WILL BRING CPI DOWN, THAT COULD HELP THE FED A LITTLE BIT. STILL AHEAD, CHAOS AT TWITTER. DETAILS ARE NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ALIX: THREE WEEKS AFTER ELON MUSK MADE HIMSELF CHIEF TWIT, IT HAS BEEN ONE CHALLENGE AFTER ANOTHER. HE IS TARGETING MORE PEOPLE PER FIRING TODAY. ED LUDLOW IS HERE. THIS COMES AS DONALD TRUMP IS NOW ALLOWED BACK ON TWITTER. IT DIDN'T GO TO BLACK OVER THE WEEKEND, IT IS STILL OPERATIONAL. ED: YES, HE CONDUCTED A TWITTER POLL. 15 MILLION VOTED. AND THAT OUTCOME WAS THE MAJORITY VOTED IN FAVOR, 50 2%, OF REINSTATING DONALD TRUMP. MUSK USING THE LATIN FOR THE VOICE OF PEOPLE IS THE VOICE OF GOD. AND OVER THE WEEKEND DONALD TRUMP ACTUALLY SAID HE HAS NO INTEREST IN RETURNING TO TWITTER, HE WILL FOCUS ON TRUTH SOCIAL. THE LINK BETWEEN THE NEWS, THE EXPECTATION TODAY IS THAT ADVERTISING IS UNDER PRESSURE. AND PLEA EXPECT A LOT OF THE ROLES THAT WILL BE CUT BEING IN SALES PARTNERSHIP TEAMS. GUY: THE HEAD OF TWITTER FRANCE SAID IT IS OVER. IS IT? ED: IT IS REALLY INTERESTING. THE INITIAL ROUND OF LAYOFFS, 50% OF THE WORKFORCE, HAPPENED ABOUT THREE WEEKS AGO. IT LARGELY HIT TECHNICAL AND ENGINEERING ROLES. WE ARE HEARING THERE IS ZERO CONCERN THAT THE COMPANY WILL STRUGGLE OPERATIONALLY TO LITERALLY KEEP THE LIGHTS ON ON THE PLATFORM. YOU SAW TWITTER TRENDING OVER THE LAST FIVE DAYS, AS WELL AS RIP TWITTER. BUT MUSK HAS SAID THE USER BASE IS AT RECORD HIGHS, DRIVEN BY THIS INTEREST IN IT POTENTIALLY BEING AT RISK. AND AT THE SAME TIME, HE TWEETED PHOTOS OVER THE WEEKEND OF HIM WORKING UNTIL 1:00 A.M. WITH THIS NEW ENGINEERING TEAM. SO, IT IS A SITUATION WHERE YOU HAVE NO IDEA, BUT INTERNALLY, AND THE HEAD OF THE FRANCE TEAM BEING AN EXAMPLE, PEOPLE ARE THINKING THAT THE COMPANY HAS BEEN STRIPPED BACK TO SEVERELY TO ITS BARE BONES. ALIX: ARE WE UNDERESTIMATING ELON MUSK? TWITTER DID NOT FADE TO BLACK. EVEN THOUGH PEOPLE ARE LEAVING. AR WEE -- ARE UNDERESTIMATING HIM? ED: MANY BELIEVE SO. THEY POINT TO ELON MUSK'S TRACK RECORD. THERE WERE PERIDOS WHEN TESLA AND SPACEX WERE IN DISTRESS. IT CAME DOWN TO A FINAL LAUNCH FOR SPACEX TO SECURE A FINDING, NOW THEY DOMINATE THE MARKET FOR COMMERCIAL SPACE LAUNCH AND PROBABLY WILL FOR SOME TIME. THERE'S CONFIDENCE HE CAN DO THIS, THAT HE CAN TURN IT AROUND. BUT IT COULD COME AT THE DETRIMENT OF TESLA, IRONICALLY, HIS OTHER COMPANY. GUY: MAYBE YOU HAVE TO BREAK IT BEFORE YOU BUILD IT BACK UP AGAIN. GREAT STUFF. THANK YOU, ED LUDLOW. COMING UP, SETBACKS IN CHINA'S PLAN TO REOPEN. WE WILL TALK TO THE CHIEF U.S. ECONOMIST FROM MIZUHO ON THE PROBLEMATIC REOPENING THAT CHINA IS GOING THROUGH. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ALIX: WE ARE ONE HOUR INTO THE U.S. TRADING SESSION, STOCKS OFF OF THEIR HIGHS, ROLLING OVER AS OIL ROSE OVER. -- ROLLS OVER. ABBY: THE SOFT START HAS TO DO WITH THE DOLLAR. ABIGAIL: IN CHINA, ONE CITY SHOWING THE RETURN TO KNOW COVID, ZERO COVID POLICY AFTER THE IDEA THAT IT WAS GOING TO REOPEN. THIS IS THE SECOND LARGEST ECONOMY IN THE WORLD. BUT THE DOLLAR IS DRAGGING. THE UNDERPERFORMANCE THERE FOR THE NASDAQ, GOLDEN DRAGON INDEX. OIL IS DOWN, TO ALIX'S POINT. IS IT A RISK ASSET DRAWING DOWN STOCKS OR WILL THE PRESSURE BE HELPFUL? LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT WE HAVE RELATIVE TO THE OUTPERFORMER ON THE DAY. THIS GOES BACK TO DECEMBER OF 2020. THIS IS DISNEY, OF COURSE. AN OUTLIER ON THE DAY, AS BOB IGER IS COMING BACK AS CEO FOR TWO YEARS, AS BOB CHAPEK IS KICKED OUT. THAT SAID, WITH A $23 MILLION PAY PACKAGE. THIS IS EXPECTED TO BE A BIG MOVE. BOB IGER HAD BEEN WITH THE COMPANY FOR FOUR YEARS AS CEO. THE NEEDS TO REIGNITE GROWTH AND FIND A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT. AS FURTHER WEAKNESS ON THE DAY, IT IS THE COMMODITY COMPLEX WITH WTI CRUDE DOWN ON THE YEAR ABOUT 1%. UP SLIGHTLY OVER THE PAST TWO YEARS. BUT CRUDE OIL IS BREAKING DOWN. IF IT CONTINUES TO BREAK DOWN, IT MAY SIDE WITH THE IDEA OF RISK ASSETS GOING DOWN. OIL IS DOWN TODAY ON THE REPORT THAT SAUDI ARABIA COULD INCREASE OUTPUT. FINALLY, THEY DOWN COMMIT DOWN, DOWN FOR COMMODITIES IS ALSO METALS. ALUMINUM, COPPER, TIN AND PALLADIUM -- ALL OF THIS DOWN -- AND ALL ON THE CHINA STORY. GUY: IT IS INTERESTING NEW BRING UP THOSE POINTS, BECAUSE OIL IS DOWN, YEAH THERE IS THAT WALL STREET JOURNAL REPORT, BUT COMMODITIES HAVE DROPPED THE BALL. IT'S DOWN TO WHAT IS HAPPENING IN CHINA, SO I WONDER WHETHER OR NOT THE ZERO COVID POLICY STORY IS THE BIGGER FACTOR. CHEVRON TRADING DOWN SHARPLY TODAY. DISNEY IS THE COUNTERPOINT TO THAT. AS WE DIG DEEPER INTO CHINA, TRYING TO GET A READ ON WHAT IS GOING ON, WE EXPECTED OR ANTICIPATED THAT WE COULD NOW START TO SEE THE ZERO COVID POLICY BEING LIFTED. THAT DOES NOT LOOK LIKE THE CASE. OUR BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS CHIEF ECONOMIST IS HERE, AUTHOR OF UNDERSTANDING CHINA'S ECONOMIC INDICATORS. WE THOUGHT THAT THERE WERE KEY CITIES THAT WERE GOING TO BE ALLOWED TO START EASING COVID POLICIES. WE THOUGHT AFTER THE BIG POLITICAL EVENTS, THAT WOULD BE THE DIRECTION AS WELL. MARKETS HAVE BEEN PRICING IN THAT IN. WHAT IS GOING ON NOW? WHY ARE WE SEEING WHAT WE ARE SEEING DOWN TO THE NUMBER OF CASES CHINA IS EXPERIENCING? TOM: THAT IS RIGHT. CHINA WAS MOVING MORE QUICKLY THAN EXPECTED TO EASE COVID ZERO RESTRICTIONS, QUARANTINE TIMES CAME DOWN. IF YOU WHERE THE CONTACT OF THE CONTACT OF SOMEONE WHO HAD A COVID INFECTION, YOU DID NOT FACE QUARANTINE AT ALL. AND THE MARKETS CHEERED THAT SHIFT. SOMEWHAT PREDICTABLY, THOUGH, WHEN YOU START EASING RESTRICTIONS, YOU SEE CASES SHOOTING UP. THAT'S WHAT WE HAVE SEEN THE LAST FEW DAYS IN CHINA. THE BIG QUESTION FROM HERE IS, WELL, HOW DOES CHINA REACT? DO THEY THROW THEIR HANDS UP AND SAY, WE ARE NOW MOVING TOWARDS HERD IMMUNITY OR DO THEY LOCKED DOWN AGAIN TO TRY TO GET BACK DOWN TO ZERO? OR DO THEY AIM FOR A NUANCED TARGETED APPROACH, NOT AS SEVERE AS THE RESTRICTIONS IN THE PAST, BUT STILL ATTEMPTS TO PREVENT THIS TURNING INTO A NATIONAL ISSUE? ALIX: IT IS NOT EVEN DECEMBER, WE HAVE NOT ENTERED THE REALLY COLD MONTHS, AS WELL AS FLU SEASON. I'M WONDERING IF IT WILL TIP THE SCALES. TOM: IF WE THINK ABOUT THE OUTLOOK, I THINK THAT THERE ARE THREE BIG FACTORS WHICH WILL BE WEIGHING ON THE THINKING IN BEIJING. THE FIRST, AS YOU MENTIONED, IS THAT WINTER IS ON THE WAY. AND THE COLDEST PERIOD OF THE YEAR IS NOT THE BEST TIME TO BE BATTLING A NATIONWIDE OUTBREAK OF AN INFECTIOUS DISEASE. THE SECOND IS VACCINATIONS. CHINA DOES NOT HAVE THE BEST VACCINES IN THE WORLD. THEY DID NOT HAVE ACCESS TO THE MRNA VACCINES. AND ANOTHER HAVE DONE AN AMAZING JOB OF STICKING VACCINES INTO THE ARMS OF ELDERLY PEOPLE, MANY ARE STILL NOT VACCINATED IN CHINA. WE HAVE HAD THE PARTY CONGRESS, SO THE NEW LEADERSHIP FOR THE COMMUNIST PARTY IS IN PLACE, BUT THE WAY THE SYSTEM WORKS IS THE TOP GOVERNMENT JOBS ARE NOT DVD UP UNTIL THE NATIONAL PEOPLE'S CONGRESS IN MARCH. SO, MY EXPECTATION IS WINTER, THE VACCINATION CAMPAIGN, AND THEY NEED TO GET PEOPLE INTO THEIR GOVERNMENT JOBS MEANS THAT WE ARE PROBABLY LOOKING AT THE SECOND QUARTER OF NEXT YEAR BEFORE WE START SEEING SUBSTANTIAL MOVES. GUY: JOHN LI GOES TO A PECK -- OPEC, GETS COVID, COMES BACK TO THE AIRPORT AFTER MEETING XI AND TESTS POSITIVE. HOW PROBLEMATIC IS THAT? TOM: THE OPTICS ARE TROUBLING. PART OF IT IS CHINA HAS MADE O R THINKS IT HAS AN ANONYMOUS AMOUNT OF POLITICAL CAPITAL BECAUSE OF THE RELATIVE SUCCESS OF THEIR POLICIES IN CONTAINING COVID, COMPARED FOR EXAMPLE TO THE UNITED STATES. CHINA HAS HAD A FEW THOUSAND PEOPLE DIE FROM COVID. HERE IN THE U.S., SADLY THAT NUMBER IS IN THE MILLIONS. SO, THE ADDITIONAL CONSTRAINT ON THE FREEDOM OF MANEUVER HERE IS HOW DO THEY MAINTAIN THAT POSITIVE STORY, RIGHT? CLEARLY THAT MEANS THEY DO NOT WANT A WAVE OF CASES, CLEARLY NO ONE WANTS TO SEE A WAVE OF DEATHS, AND SEEING MEMBERS OF THE LEADERSHIP HAVING COVID, WELL, THAT'S NOT GOOD EITHER. ALIX: TOM, THANK YOU. HOW DOES THIS TRANSLATE ON AN ECONOMIC AND MARKET LEVEL? LET'S ASK STEVEN RICCHIUTO. STEVEN RICCHIUTO, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF ECONOMIST OF MIZUHO. COMMODITIES ARE GETTING HIT HARD, SO CAN WE DRAW A LINE BETWEEN CHINA LOCKING DOWN AGAIN, MORE RESTRICTIONS AND A POTENTIAL RECESSION IN THE COMMODITY MARKET? STEVEN: YOU ARE STARTING TO SEE THAT LINE. MORE AND MORE PEOPLE ARE RATIONALIZING WHAT IS HAPPENING TO THE GLOBAL EQUATION. YES, THEY ARE IN A SITUATION WHERE MAY BE EUROPE HAS ENOUGH NATURAL GAS TO GET THROUGH THE WINTER. IF WE HAVE A COLD WINTER, THERE WILL BE STRESS AND STRAIN. IT DOES NOT LOOK LIKE THE ECONOMY IS GOING TO BE GOING GANGBUSTERS. EITHER THE CHINESE ECONOMY, THAT LOOKS LIKE IT WILL BE AN UNDERPERFORMER AGAINST THE BACKDROP OF A U.S. ECONOMY THAT STILL HAS TO FEEL THE BRUNT OF WHAT THE FED HAS DONE AND WHAT THE FED IS GOING TO DO. IT IS A GLOBAL SLOWDOWN STORY THAT HAS TO BE REFLECTED IN MARKETS. GUY: GAS PRICES ARE COMING DOWN FOR THE HOLIDAYS FOR U.S. CONSUMERS. IT LOOKS LIKE THERE COULD BE MORE STILL TO COME, JUDGING BY WHAT WE ARE SEEING WITH THE PRICE AT THE MOMENT. HOW DOES THE FED DEAL WITH THAT? IS IT THE FED'S JOB BEING DONE, AS WE ARE SEEING A DOWNDRAFT IN DEMAND AND OF THE ECONOMY WILL SLOW DOWN, BRING INFLATION UNDER CONTROL? AND CPI IS GOING TO COME DOWN, WHICH WILL LOWER GAS PRICES AS WELL. IS THIS GOOD NEWS FOR THE FED? STEVEN: YES, BUT ALSO BAD NEWS. THE LOWER AMOUNT OF MONEY BEING SPENT ON ENERGY RELATED GOODS WILL LEAD TO A HIGHER LEVEL OF SPENDING ON OTHER GOODS. THIS IS WHAT WE SAW FROM THE RETAIL SALES NUMBER, WHICH WAS A HEALTHY NUMBER, WHICH LED TO ESTIMATES BY THE ATLANTA FED'S OUTCAST OR OF AN ECONOMY THAT HAS ACCELERATED TO 4.3% FROM 2.6%. THAT TYPE OF GROWTH, IF IT WINDS UP BEING THE FINAL NUMBERS, IS SIGNALING THE LABOR MARKET IS NOT GOING TO EASE UP. DECLINING INFLATION IS NECESSARY FOR THE FED, BUT THE SUFFICIENT CONDITIONS FOR THE FED TO PAUSE OUR INFLATION COMES DOWN AND THE LABOR MARKET EASES UP, BECAUSE THE PROBLEM IS NOT JUST PRICES, IT IS ALSO A PRICE WAGE RELATIONSHIP. AND MORE PRICES GO UP, THE MORE PRESSURE THERE IS NO WAGES TO GO UP, THERE FOR THE LABOR MARKET BECOMES CRITICAL TO THE LONGER-TERM OUTLOOK FOR INFLATION, AND THEREFORE THE LONGER-TERM OUTLOOK FOR MONETARY POLICY. ALIX: STEVE, WHAT DO YOU THINK WE ARE GOING TO SEE OVER THE NEXT FIVE WEEKS THEN? I SAY THAT BECAUSE I AM GETTING THE 2023 REPORTS IN, BUT I FEEL LIKE A LOT COULD CHANGE. LOOK AT WHAT HAPPENED WITH CHINA IN THE LAST 48 HOURS. WHAT ABOUT RETAIL SALES WHEN IT COMES TO THE HOLIDAY SEASON? WHERE IS THE BALANCE OF RISK? STEVEN: EVERYBODY'S YEAR END FORECAST IS DEAD WRONG BY MARTIN LUTHER KING HOLIDAY IN JANUARY, SO START FROM THAT. THE REALITY IS THE SCENARIOS TODAY WILL LOOK DIFFERENT, ALIX, AS WE GET INTO THE EARLY PART OF NEXT YEAR. AND I THINK IT COULD WIND UP WITH A FOURTH QUARTER THAT HAS A REALLY SOLID START, BUT THEN STARTS TO WANE AS WE GO THROUGH THE FOURTH QUARTER FROM A GROWTH PERSPECTIVE.WHETHER THAT WILL TRANSLATE QUICKLY ENOUGH INTO A BREAK IN THE LABOR MARKET IS AN OPEN BOOK. WE DO HAVE A LABOR SHORTAGE, REMEMBER, AND AT THIS IS THE THING THAT MOST PEOPLE WHO WANT TO LOOK AT THE FED CUTTING RATES KEEP FORGETTING. WE HAVE A CRITICAL LABOR SHORTAGE. BABY BOOMERS HAVE RETIRED, GEN Z COMING IN IS SMALLER THAN THE MILLENNIALS, AND GEN X ARE PRIME AGE WORKERS. THE NET RESULT IS THERE IS A LABOR MARKET SHORTAGE, BUT THE MILLENNIALS, THE BIGGEST COHORT WE HAVE EVER SEEN, ARE MOVING INTO PRIME HOUSEHOLD FORMATION YEARS AND THEY ARE PROVING TO BE A SOLID SOURCE OF RESILIENCE FOR THE ECONOMY, WHICH MAKES THE FED'S JOB HARDER. A STRONGER ECONOMY WITH A LABOR MARKET SHORTAGE DOES NOT SUGGEST EASING IN ENERGY PRICES WILL SIGNAL TO THE FED, OUR JOB IS DONE. GUY: NO PRIVATE Y -- PIVOT YET. THAT SEEMS TO BE THE MESSAGE. STEVEN: NO. NOT IN 2023. GUY: IN 2024? STEVEN: THAT IS WHEN YOU CAN LOO ATK THE IDEA THAT THE FED HAS DONE WHAT THEY NEEDED TO DO AND WE CAN DISCUSS INTEREST RATE REDUCTION. WE BELIEVE IT WILL BE ABOUT THE 5.5% LEVEL AND WE THINK WE WILL HOLD THAT FOR SIX MONTHS, AT LEAST. GUY: GREAT TO CATCH UP. WE ALWAYS APPRECIATE YOUR INSIGHT, STEVEN RICCHIUTO. COMING UP, HEADING TO CAPITOL HILL. THE HOUSE AND SENATE ARE PLAYING HEARINGS -- ARE COMING UP, DAVID BAILIN WILL BE JOINING BLOOMBERG TV. THAT WILL BE AT 3:30 P.M. NEW YORK TIME. ONE SOURCE TOLD ME ONE WAY TO THINK ABOUT SOMETHING LIKE THIS WITH FTX IS IS KIND OF LIKE A FINANCIAL INSTITUTION THAT WOULD FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY, WHERE THE CREDITORS ARE THE CUSTOMERS. IF YOU GAVE ME MONEY, YOU COULD POTENTIALLY GET MONEY BACK. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THIS STATEMENT HERE, THIS IS INTERESTING, THE CEO OF FTX TALKING ABOUT HOW THERE ARE CERTAIN ASSETS THAT ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE BANKRUPTCY AS DEBTORS. COMPANIES BOUGHT BY FTX. BUT THERE ARE PLENTY OF ENTITIES THAT ARE, AND THEY ARE AROUND THE WORLD. THERE ARE ASSETS HERE THAT THEY WILL TRY TO RECAPITALIZE, ACCORDING TO THE NEW CEO OF FTX, OR THEY WILL LOOK FOR OTHER STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS TO TRY TO GET SOME OF THAT MONEY BACK FOR THE PEOPLE WHO ARE OWED THAT MONEY. GUY: A KEY QUESTION IN THIS IS DO WE NEED TO WORRY ABOUT CONTAGION? HOW ARE WE WORKING OUT THAT RISK RIGHT NOW? SONALI: ONE, WE HAVE TO THINK ABOUT THE THINGS WE HAVE NOT HEARD FROM OTHER COMPANIES. WHAT HAPPENS TO GENESIS? THEY ARE A HUGE TRADING PARTY AS WELL. AND WHAT ABOUT THE TICKERS. LOOK AT COINBASE, BECAUSE COINBASE HAS BEEN TREATING DOWN OVER THE LAST FOUR DAYS. I ALSO WANT TO LOOK AT COINBASE BONDS, A SET THAT MATURES IN 2031, TRADING $.50 ON THE DOLLAR. THE REASON I BRING IT UP IS BECAUSE THESE ARE MUCH MORE LIQUID, REGULATED IN THE U.S., AND THERE IS TRADING AROUND THESE SITUATIONS. I WANT TO POINT OUT THE GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST. THERE'S AND A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE TRUST TO BE TRADING BELOW HALF OF ITS NET ASSET VALUE AT CERTAIN POINTS. HAS BEEN FLUCTUATING, BUT AT LAST LOOK AT WAS ABOUT 48%. IS THAT A PROBLEM, ESPECIALLY AS IT IS SEEN AS A SENSE OF COLLATERAL IN SO MANY PLACES, AND HAS BEEN A WAIVER THAT INDUSTRY TO GAIN EXPOSURE TO BITCOIN ITSELF. SOME ARE PUBLICLY TRADED AND MORE TIED TO TRADITIONAL MARKETS. WE HAVE TO BE WATCHING THOSE MORE SYSTEMIC WORRIES, SUCH AS STABLECOINS AND STUFF LIKE THAT, BUT WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING YOU CAN SEE REGULATORS WORRIED ABOUT WHAT KIND OF COLLATERAL A LOT OF FOLKS ARE HOLDING AND HOW THEY ARE ACCOUNTING FOR THESE ASSETS. ALIX: IS THAT THE TAKEAWAY, YOU CANNOT USE THIS STUFF AS COLLATERAL? SONALI: WHERE DO WE START WITH THE TAKEAWAYS. IT'S BUT THE BANK OF ENGLAND IS ASKING, WORRIED ABOUT USING THESE TOKENS AS COLLATERAL FOR THESE EXCHANGES AND OTHER TYPES OF COMPANIES. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THE IDEA THAT A LOT OF THESE LENDERS WHO WERE OFFERING 8%, 15%, BUT HAPPENS TO THE CUSTOMER ASSETS AT THE END OF THE DAY? ARE THERE OTHER COMPANIES THAT HAVE BEEN USING RETAIL ASSETS TO TRADE OFF OF? HOW ENTANGLED IS THE INDUSTRY? THAT WILL TAKE TIME TO UNRAVEL. GUY: MORE CRAZY STILL TO COME OUT. THAT'S MY VIEW. GREAT STUFF. THANKS FOR UNTANGLING IT FOR US, SONALI. WHAT I AM REALLY LOOKING FORWARD TO, I KNOW YOU WILL BE TUNING IN, ENGLAND VERSUS THE USA ON FRIDAY. STOP THE SHOPPING. THE RETAIL URGE WILL BE RESISTED BECAUSE YOU HAVE TO WATCH THAT FOOTBALL GAME. ALIX: CAN'T I DO BOTH? I FEEL LIKE THIS IS A HAPPY MARRIAGE BETWEEN SHOPPING AND FOOTBALL. GUY: I WILL BELIEVE THAT WHEN I SEE IT. OK, YEAH. AND YOU GUYS HAVE GOT THE WORLDS -- WELSH LATER ON. ALIX: TODAY OR FRIDAY? GUY: TODAY, 2:00 AGAIN, I AM SURE YOU WILL BE TUNING IN. ALIX: CLEARLY, WE WILL BE TUNED INTO THAT. HASN'T THE WELSH TEAM NOT PLAYED IN 60 YEARS OR SOMETHING LIKE THAT? GUY: THEY HAVE STRUGGLED TO MAKE IT TO THE TOP ECHELON OF FOOTBALL. I THINK THAT I WOULD BE MORE COMFORTABLE PLAYING THE WELSH AT FUTBOL, THAN RUGBY. OF WHICH THEY ARE VERY GOOD. THEY ARE BETTER AT RUGBY THAN THEY ARE OF FOOTBALL. YOU NEVER KNOW, COULD HAVE BEEN UPSET. YOU GUYS COULD GO DOWN A LITTLE BIT LATER ON. THE CLOSEST COMING UP NEXT.