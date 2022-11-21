Bertoni: Inflation, Fed Rate Peaking

00:00

Now, incrementally, everybody is debating whether we're at or near a peak from the Fed. Given what you've just heard from Larry Bostic and Bullard. Where do you think a reasonable top is? The money minus money used. I share the view that the terminal rate should be something around five or five and a quarter percent. We had the very strong set of rate increases in in the US. But my suspicion is, is that the Fed that will remain hawkish in order to keep monetary conditions in a restrictive way. So financial condition must remain in a negative territory in order to avoid any new market. This will be our answer. And in order to make a D, I can cycle effective in fighting inflation. I mean, we'll get more Fed minutes in the next couple of days, just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and a long weekend to give investors a bit more context on potential Fed moves by the terms of the reaction function from the market. This is a note minus flack to me from BlackRock. Basically, they're seeing a rotation into credit funds with investors returning. We have the full chart on the terminal to be good for our clients. The fourth quarter seen quite a bit of inflows and both high grade and junk end of credit are looking appealing. Do you agree with that view? Absolutely. Yousef, as you remember, we have highlighted that the feeling of the market for a couple of months now, data that Donald seeks income assets in general has been one of the war seen in a many decades. And we the deflation speaking and the monetary policy, I can say good thinking. We see value in six income assets in particular are created. And we had we expected that in 2023 positive total write down all around 6 or 7 percent for investment grade corporate bonds and around 5 percent of what I used. Which is only a record where all 50 percent of what they lost in 2022. So that I reason fundamental reason and technical reasons to be bullish on. And I'm not surprised to see big inflows in not being created by mutual funds. Raffaele, you called for a mild recession as and when it comes, the yield curve is perhaps screaming for something a little bit more brutal. But I want to look at the savings rate, the elixir of life, the money they saved in the US and around the world during the pandemic, during the fiscal largesse. The savings rate was 17 percent in 2020, the highest on record. We're no sub 4 percent growth for 7 months in a row with the lowest savings rate since 2008. I put it to you that this landing could be a little bit more brutal than the soft one that you've got in the pipeline. That's a very good point. We know how much important consumer confidence is for the global economy, especially US, India and Europe. Obviously, inflation has been brutal this year and and consumers are on the defensive side. But even a big dig their car into saving rate that is not very far from the average of the past 10 years. So it should stabilize around at this level. And don't forget that in many countries there are still very accommodative fiscal policy that should be a support for for for the economy. Rough, really tough investors that we've been speaking to are struggling to get their head around what is happening in China. 0 Covid reopening and clearly there is a huge gulf between those two scenarios. What kind of narrative would you succinctly compress the China story into for clients this spawn? That's a very, very interesting question. Use, as your colleague before said, that reopening trade. It's it's a very difficult one. Timing the reopening in China is difficult because of the size of the country and because of the low rate of fascination in the population. On top of that, there are other such issues for food for. For China. First of all, the angle regarding the property market and and the fact that the percentage of the increase in export in the economy is slowing down significantly. So the two major engine economic engine of the country, the property sector and the export sector are suffering at the moment. That suggests that we invested to be still on the defensive side, that despite the recommendation or the cheap initial the of the market and there and that's the strategy where we are falling. We are still we need to have some confirmation on the Kobe side and on through your strategy for the economy before investing. OK, so you need a little bit. You need to be a little bit more convinced you are incrementally adding risk. What is the biggest risk position that you are adding to? We've heard your credit view. Well, where else, briefly, are you adding to risk? We are adding U.S. investment grade corporate bonds, USA, new and emerging markets, even Europe is becoming interesting. We try to avoid to dissect the most secretive. And each flavor of the financial sector banks are cheap and in particular, subordinated debt. These is these attractive.