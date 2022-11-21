Bell: Net Positive Boost for Qatar, UAE

00:00

In terms of the market and it's been a long running discussion, of course, in the region about, you know, how much of a domino effect there is from the event in Doha, what is your top line? One way to quantify the multiplier effect of an event like that and whether we did lives up to a lot of the hype. Yeah, well, I think what this is going to do is bring attention to the region for good enforcers and scrutiny that obviously we've seen quite a lot of that in the past couple of weeks. But also for a place like the UAE, which has very well established world class infrastructure that has the ability to offer essentially shuttle flights back to and from Doha every single day. It's going to be another sort of kind of feather in the cap, I think, for the UAE in terms of promoting it as a viable and very sustainable tourist site for a lot of visitors coming in from other countries that are participating in the World Cup or just football fans. So that's the sort of net positive impact that we're watching out for from the kind of hospitality and tourism side. Beyond that, I think, you know, there are the benefits that tat can take away from this in terms of the infrastructure development that's gone on, that's going to be a long lasting impact for the economy there. It's quite enormous given the scale of Qatar's economy, but still probably going to be accruing benefits for some time. I mean, according to some of the calculations that have been done, including some of the Bloomberg data, it suggests shelling out three hundred billion dollars for this event, which eclipses any previous spending on the World Cup. The issue is that what happens after and the overhang from creating so much additional infrastructure, maybe even more so than was the case in Brazil and South Africa because Qatar is so small. Is that a source of nervousness for you, even perhaps in Dubai, where there's been a lot of expansion? I don't think it's necessary a source of nervousness. And it's important to remember that this is a region that's not really short on capital. Right. So these projects, while they have what looks like a big nominal price tag attached to them, they can be afforded and they can be financed in the region probably pretty handedly. So the ability of Qatar to be able to sustain this from a financing point of view over a long time, long term is not necessarily a negative in terms of the kind of scale of infrastructure that's being brought in. Perhaps we get a little bit more sort of duplication or additional resources coming into the region and expanded airports, more tourism and hospitality infrastructure that might help to bring costs down, which can also be a little bit of a positive. I think to any visitor coming into the region, if they have more options available and helped open up a bit more of a competitive hospitality market, I want to talk about what is giving a lot of these Gulf countries the power to finance projects. And that was resilience. Brent crude price or WTI price, basically crude oil prices. We're seeing once again, Brent crude under pressure this morning. The worry around a more protracted recession and especially weakness out of China as we count down to the Russian oil price cap, which is meant to take effect next week. What are you telling clients about the trajectory for energy prices? Well, when we look at that, the oil price cap that comes into play at the start of December is an enormous unknown, probably with the risks skewed towards the upside. So when we look at the balance of risks for 2023 in oil markets, we still think that there is upside risk even at the conditions that we're going to be going into what could be a slower economy in most major economies. So if we have a protracted slowdown in parts of the eurozone, in China, in the United States, United States, yes, that is negative for oil consumption, but it's probably not going to be necessarily one that's total uncertainty in terms of how deep and how long that recession is going to be. Central banks, governments have the ability to step in and help sort of put a floor under economic activity. But there isn't the same kind of buffers available in the oil market in terms of supply to have this big uncertainty about the Russian oil supply, but also very few inventories that are available to help support that. That's where the interesting see disagreed with the Goldman Sachs call that they cut their oil price forecasts by 10 dollars a barrel for the fourth quarter 2022. You would suggest that markets are tight. I think right now they're the dominant narrative is around recession and that's creating the fears around the oil price. And perhaps, yes, we are in a bit of a phase of a slowdown into the end of this year. But when we look into next year, the risks around supply look so much more acute to us that that does support a bullish oil market case. What about the rise in interest rates? It's something you've written about extensively. The feedback mechanism into the region and this is the JP Morgan spread to treasuries, which is one of the benchmarks that we look at for Gulf bonds. What is going to happen to that spread? Do you think a lot of that peak fed and the pivot is priced in? I think the market is still quite aspirational, quite hopeful about getting to a pivot. We saw obviously the market implication for where rates go into 20. Three come down after the softer than anticipated October CPI printed in the United States, and it's been followed up in the past week by a slew of Fed speakers saying, no, no, no, we are committed to this hawkish stance. We're committed to killing inflation as much as possible. And so getting to a stance where interest rates in the US are quite restrictive. So perhaps 5 percent and above, I think still is in play, although we might be getting there at a slower pace. So getting to a 50 basis point hike at the December meeting and then maybe a string of smaller rate hikes in 2023. So I don't think we're quite at pivot stance yet. There's a couple more thresholds that I think need to be crossed before the Fed can go to anywhere near an accommodative stance in policy. Fund managers, in the meantime, are putting into short bets on the dollar by the most since December of 2021. Are you as bearish on the greenback? Well, we did think that a lot of the dollar strength that we saw this year was going to be eroded in 2023, probably expecting more of that in the second half of the year. It does look like a lot of that has been brought forward again on the kind of reorientation of investor bets following the October CPI. I don't think it's necessarily the wrong call to make, but it might be a little bit premature. In ours, our steaks, we would expect to see things like the euro sterling start to improve a little bit, not necessarily go off in a strong rally against the dollar, but improve a little bit into 2023.