Apollo Raises $2.4 Billion Credit Fund

What is the thinking behind this and how much demand is there for something like this? Thank you both for having me on. It's a really interesting time in the credit markets. What we've been seeing is this migration of capital from the public markets over to the private markets. And we've seen the private credit market, which Apollo is a really big player and really grow. What has happened this year, though, is that given that like new bond sales and new Eminem deals have been extremely suppressed. The private credit funds are having to get more creative and how they're going to deploy some of that half of capital. And this is one of those examples. Why? Why? What are they actually seeing here in terms of value? Do you know? Yes, I do think that they believe that once the market begins to correct itself a little bit and once we move into next year and rates start to even out, that a lot of the debt that they're looking to snap up off of banks balance sheet will recover to a level that will be an attractive buy for them. In the Bloomberg News story about this fund, Apollo apparently sees opportunities to refind next year some of the one hundred billion dollars of debt that's maturing in 2024. Interest rates have been rising. So how would they refile? I mean, there are going to be paying up more. So what's going to happen essentially is that some companies are going to need to refinance next year, whether they like it or not, because they're kind of behind the curve and sort of getting ahead of their maturity. So what Apollo is now seeing is an opportunity to snap up some of those bonds because they're going to probably come in at a double digit coupon like we saw with Carnival recently, just priced at twelve percent yield. Do you anticipate that we'll see other big players in this space other than Apollo get into this or expand into this? Yes, I do. I think it's a lucrative opportunity. The private credit funds are sitting on a lot of dry powder. They have to find a way to put this money to work. And although investors were not interested in the 43 billion dollars that's currently hung on bank balance sheets, that has a lot to do with the state of the economy that we're in right now. And with these private credit funds, what they're often doing is a buy and hold strategy. So they're holding this debt until it matures, which can allow them to make some attractive returns.