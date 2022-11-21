'Bloomberg Markets: China Open' Full Show (11/21/2022)

00:00

Good Monday morning from Hong Kong. It's 9:00 a.m. here in the city. Up in Beijing and also in Shanghai. Welcome to Bloomberg Markets China Open. I'm David Inglis. Let's get to your top stories as we get this new week underway. Concerns that Beijing may return to stricter virus restrictions attached to China reports its first cold related deaths in almost six months. But this bullish consensus for Chinese assets is emerging. On Wall Street, with newfound optimism around President Xi Jinping policy pivots and the fallout from FTSE continues. Court documents reveal the company owes its 50 biggest creditors over three billion dollars. Yet we'll unpack that FDA story for you in just a moment. Certainly the magnitude of such, it's making my head spin. Welcome to the show, which, by the way. Hope you're all well. Let's have a look at how markets are shaping up as we get under way, of course, this week. Dollar down. Well, dollar up. Stocks down. Yields down. Oil is down after really what was really one of the worst weeks for oil prices in what months, if not this year, really, depending on which contract you're looking at here. A lot on the deck today as far as China is concerned. You have a loan, prime rate coming out, inflation out of Hong Kong. We'll talk about all the updates as far as Covid is concerned. You have updates over and Gwang Jo. Beijing. We'll get to that in just a moment here. Malaysia is also coming back online elections on the weekend. First ever hung parliament. We are seeing some weakness in the rain. Gets well to unpack really what that means short term and what that might mean longer term as far as sort of the fiscal discipline might be concerned, 2:00 p.m. is what we're watching out for as far as that deadline is concerned there. And of course, it's also a big week as far as the macro picture is concerned. Fed minutes are coming out. It's a rate decision over and in Korea. So we'll talk about all those things. I didn't mention, of course. We're also getting this bond drought over in China, this repricing of growth expectations next year. And the general expectation is, as we make our way into the open, is that the bulk of the move for now as far as that move up in yields is behind us. Let's see what happens here, bitcoin. Bottom of your screen right now, sixteen thousand two hundred. Right. Let's start. Well, let's start things off here with an update on what happened over the weekend and the last few hours over in China here. So you had the first Covid related deaths in over six months or almost six months of sparking some concern that Beijing might actually return to heightened restrictions. Let's bring in John Leo, our Greater China senior executive editor, joining us now out of Beijing. John, good morning. A lot to talk about. Let's start off in Beijing. What happened over the weekend? Where are we now? So we had our first death and half a year reported in Beijing on Saturday. This morning we got reports of two additional deaths on Sunday. A 91 year old woman and an 88 year old man. We've got almost a thousand new cases reported for Sunday. That report came this morning. We've got schools in the city around the city shut. Gone to online learning. There have been businesses, shots, people in the district of Tokyo, which is where many of multinationals, embassies are located here in Beijing. Residents of that district are being asked to stay in that district, not to go to other districts unless they have to. So the situation is relatively tense, I would say. I think the big question is, as you pointed out, did these spikes and infections increases and deaths, does that result in a backpedaling in terms of the opening of the economy that the government started down the path of last week? Is there a sense, John, that we return somewhat to stricter policies? I mean, what what's your sense of where we go near term? And also, I guess what how is Chinese media, local media sort of framing the issue right now to. Well, the initial returns are not optimistic. We have the city of Chicago drawing relatively close to Beijing, doing mass testing, asking everybody to stay home. That sort of that goes back to the playbook that Chinese governments around the country used before this latest opening. We have the city of Gwadar reporting eight thousand new cases for Sunday. And the government, they're locking down a local district. And so you do see some of the old strategies being put back into play. But that being said, I think you were we were always going to have this point in time where as you loosen, infections are going to rise. And with higher infection rates or higher numbers of infections, there were gonna be deaths. And so it is not unexpected. The situation that China faces now, whether the government pushes through, has the wherewithal to continue with the opening. I think we're going to have to wait and see still. Yep, uncertainty, John, as you point out, is precisely where we are right now as far as this is concerned. John Leo, our senior executive editor there, of course, live for us out of Beijing. And of course, you just saw there. Just a recap really of everything that was taking place here so far. Eight thousand cases in Gwang Jo. And we're looking at about six thousand over in Chongqing. And of course, you judge wrong as then you want to watch here. Now, we had a look at the data to rights in terms of city by city. Let's start things off in Beijing. This is subway data. It compares 20 20, which was really when things were shut down almost completely in most major parts of China. Blue Line is where we are right now. And Orange is that sweet spot in between, of course, where domestically things were stable. As you can see, Beijing is on the way down. Let's flip the board slowly. Shanghai. That massive dip, of course, that we had early this year. We have been recovering very, very slowly here. But it's on the way up here, Chongqing and Gwang Jo, those are your two hot spots today. And as you can see, ridership here has just completely fallen off as well. There we go. In Gwang Jo, where there is a new district that is on lockdown starting, I believe, T.J., for the next five days, we'll keep you abreast of what's happened here, of course. Let's turn our attention now to the latest on FTSE X and man, oh, man, the magnitude of this one is making my head spin. Court documents now show here that the bankrupt crypto empire with 50 of its biggest unsecured creditors, more than three billion dollars. Let's bring in Wall Street Ghosh to talk us through this. Our finance reporter. OK. I don't know where to start here. Let's let's talk about the scale of what the company owes. What do we know and how large are these individual loans, if you will? Sure. Thank you. Yeah. As you said, like, you know, it's it's it's really of a head spinning thing. I mean, you can't understand where this is going to end. Oh. According to the recent court filings, the bankruptcy filing. So we see that, you know, FDA ex owes to its stock creditors more than three billion dollars, to be precise, three point one billion dollars. And out of them, about 200 million dollars each to couple of creditors. So that's a big amount of money, to be honest. And you have to see also if you also remember that FTSE has 10 billion dollars worth of liabilities. So we are seeing a lot of these big numbers unfolding coming out about if Texas balance sheet that shows that, you know, the bankruptcy process is going ahead. But it will take some time to kind of, you know, unfold, though, how how does creditors will get paid eventually? Because these are big numbers that you're talking about here. Right. And do we have to your point, do we have any more clarity as to I mean, since you're talking about claims here right now on what assets there are for these claimants to start, I guess, haggling over? Well, initially, we just know that this is like the Dawkins that they called. We don't know exactly what the breakup of these are because, you know, this is part of the findings of the of the transparency processes. But there are no names, no Dawkins, no break ups there. But so far, we know that the amount is big. And that's going to be that's that's going to be a process. We have to see how this will be divided among the cryptos in terms of because these are unsecured creditors. So there has to be a process in which in proportionate way they have to be recovered from FTSE. And we are not clear how that will be going ahead. But yes, they have to be paid to some extent, as is the process in bankruptcy. Yeah. Ten of those claims have more than one hundred million each. Based on those filings. Thank you so much. Our finance reporter, Sue Boccieri goes there. Right. OK, here we go. Latest numbers here. China are out. This is for Sunday. Twenty six thousand. This is nationwide cases here. You local Covid cases. So we talked about really how some of these things, of course, Guam, Joe, one district there. Sure. Judge Wong has basically suspended in-person classes and asked residents to stay put. So I guess that that really is it for now. Certainly the question is, do we get a backpedaling as far as the the the pivots are concerned, as far as the some of the restrictions are concerned here? Well, we'll see what markets do. We're all watching reopening stocks ahead of the real. Speaking of looking ahead here, let's take you through what is likely going to be yet another busy and big week here. Have fed minutes coming out. That's the big event today. Well, a big event this week of a rate decision here in the region. You have a shortened trading week. As long as the reaction to what are we opening, is there, I think, market what should be which sees through and you know, as we spoke earlier this year. GDP growth will recover by second quarter next year. And with the we opening with possibly the Fed to confidence on the property market, we might see a stronger than expected recovery in six months time. And markets should lead the fundamental both securities they are trying to. Equity strategist when you were just outlining her bullish call there. She joined us last week. Welcome back to the show. By the way, you're watching to China Open just in time here. So a couple of things are out. You have the well, the fix is out. Well, should be out any time now. We are getting the loan prime rates for November 1 in 5 year both and change 365 under one year for 30 under five years. So remaining unchanged as far as that's concerned. We should be getting the reference rate now. Here we go, 712 56 is the midpoint for the day, almost right on cue here. Joining us here on set, AJ, a poor global research head of emerging market strategy at BofA Security. Joining us right now to talk us to two years. You've changed your view now it's bullish. And with the we opening with possibly the Fed to confidence on the property market, we might see a stronger than expected recovery in six months time. And markets should lead the fundamental both securities they are trying to. Equity strategist when you were just outlining her bullish call there. She joined us last week. Welcome back to the show. By the way, you're watching to China Open just in time here. So a couple of things are out. You have the well, the fix is out. Well, should be out any time now. We are getting the loan prime rates for November 1 in 5 year both and change 365 under one year for 30 under five years. So remaining unchanged as far as that's concerned. We should be getting the reference rate now. Here we go, 712 56 is the midpoint for the day, almost right on cue here. Joining us here on set, AJ, a poor global research head of emerging market strategy at BofA Security. Joining us right now to talk us to two years. You've changed your view now it's bullish. How strong do you think that signal was to policy makers within days? Right. Covid property and foreign relations. Very good. Good morning, David. Great to be back. Yes, I've been cautious on Chinese equities for exactly two years now. It is November 2020 when we downgraded China. At that time, it was very expensive, especially the growth stocks. The marriage cycle was turning down. Regulatory policy was getting much tighter. And so you're absolutely right. Last week on Thursday, we had a move away from their very strict Covid zero protocols. On Friday, we had the sixteen point program to help the property sector. Almost two years after the three red lines came out. If you remember. Yes. Which is really what started the downturn in the property sector. And and then on the weekend, we had the G 20 where I think the mood music was much better, surprisingly better. And so these are three policies that I called vectors of uncertainty. In other words, no one had any clue where they were going to go. But then we did figure out where they're going to go. At least the direction of travel is reasonably clear. And so, yes, on Monday, I changed my view because I'd written about three weeks ago that Chinese equities, having fallen 60 to 70 percent, were no longer overvalued. In fact, the gold stocks are about 20 percent undervalued. Value stocks are about 25 percent undervalued. Also, our measure of sentiment called risk love for Chinese equities was very low. My colleague Nigel Tupper, who is now in town meeting clients, he looks at the positioning of long only funds in various markets, and his view is that the mutual funds are very underweight in China. Well, positioning, sentiment and valuation standpoint, things were already in place and then we got these policy reversals. So that's why I changed my mind. The triggers and he almost reminded me to just remember it. It's also three years, I believe, since I got pulled right about November 2019. IPL a short term risks, though, to The View. I mean, you had a case counts again. I mean, things are not going to go up in a straight line. Let's put it that way. What are you watching out for short term? Well, I'm watching the Covid case is I think it might be a little bit like Hong Kong's reopening. Can we use this as a template, as a pilot project? And I think our reopening is going pretty well. I would say yeah, relatively relatively and compared to where we were, let's say six months ago. So I think obviously I'm going to watch that. I actually don't think that they're going to do another U-turn. I think that this you know, normally the Chinese authorities, policy makers think through the act slowly, but then they act firmly. Obviously, if if conditions warranted, if there is a complete disaster, then maybe. But I don't think that's the case. I think we're moving in the right direction now in terms of positioning. I mean, one could argue the massive move we've seen in the last two, three weeks, 20, 30 percent. Yeah. What's a shift from extreme bearishness, maybe back to neutral? Where do you think we are? RB It's new. Lungs started to be created. We're not at neutral positioning at all. Far from it. Absolutely not. I mean, it's interesting. A lot of investors, when we talk to them, they say something similar that hey, it's up 20, 25, we're done. Let's go home. And actually that's that's not true. I mean, in a bear market rally. Yes, you do 20 and then you're done in China. But if this is a new cyclical bull market, which I believe it is, then those rallies, those bull markets go on for 15 to 18 months on average, and they don't stop it up 25 percent. They go up a lot more. Where do you think? We'll talk more about the economy later on. But when do you think we get that earnings follow through then when you think earnings bottom? Right. So I think the earnings so the leading earnings indicators for China are two. One is your own Bloomberg's the Chinese credit impulse chain. GHB g r e. I love it. C H BGR. I love that. And the idea is that you can we can put that up if you can. And that's been picking up for many, many months now. And it's a very good leading indicator of the Chinese earnings cycle. And and my colleague Ellen shows FCI Financial Conditions Index is also telling me that the earnings are probably going to bottom out in the next few months, last quarters. But the market sees through all of that that we can't wait for the bottom in earnings to get bullish. We need to predict that. And so I think it's not that far away. Bottom well, the top on dollar China for this cycle. Have you seen that? Yeah. This is Claudio's call. My colleague, Claudio Piron. And, you know, the House view is that we're going to probably see some modest dollar weakness, especially versus the euro and in some Asian currencies. But it's not it's not a big, gigantic call. It's more like modest dollar weakness. All right. The poor will be staying with us. Of course, we'll unpack more of that call in a bit. Plus, of course, everything on the economy there. Right. A couple of stocks to watch as we approach the open. The reopening play, obviously on the back of, well, quite a big move up in recent weeks. Move down as expected today. Let's first Covid death. I think we're at three now. I think two on Saturday or one and Sunday. We're at three right now. This is Beijing, by the way. We're also looking at JD conflict. The boards, please, if we can't earnings out on Friday after the Hong Kong close, we did get already some moves, of course, in the US session, both a beaten top and bottom line, plus some of the lithium related shares really on the back of it. Basically, China telling its producers to produce more. Right. So we'll see what happens with that. Certainly very pronounced policy risk as far as that sector is concerned. There's plenty more ahead here. And show us. Keep it here. You're watching Bloomberg. Good morning. Right. Welcome back. So, I mean, liquidity has been something we've been tracking very closely as you look at futures right now called lower. I mean, on the back of that adjustment in yields that we had a big one, of course, last week, and then you had some withdrawals, mark, to market. And the call is certainly when you look at the 10 year yield, is that the bulk of the move for now is behind us. That's roughly consensus. Certainly not an exhaustive list there. BBC out draining. How much? Let me just put up my screen here. 2 billion. That's the first time since November 9, which isn't really about two weeks. Two weeks old, two billion renminbi, an open market operations. Right. He is up after it was added to the game. I hear in terms of China rates normalizing. So we put on one bank one week interbank rate. So it is moving up and it's converging back to really where the PBS benchmark. So that's just watch it very closely today. We flashed it line for you guys earlier on. Just two billion net withdrawal out of the BBC today. A couple of other things on deck. Inflation numbers are out out of Hong Kong. We're done with the loan prime rates in case you missed that, unchanged. Macao visitor arrivals are also on deck today. And MSCI China looks like. As things stand, three becomes for the open just three minutes away. Stay with us. This is Bloomberg. Good morning. Good morning. Here we go. So it looks like we'll be giving up more of the gains that have been built up over the last what I'm counting on. Three, three and a half weeks or so called 2 percent lower here on Hang Seng index, a 50 futures in Singapore at twenty one point two percent down. So a couple of things, right? So low in prime rate. Let's start with that. Unchanged for both and one into five year adopted here in Covid, China, reporting its first deaths in nearly six months. So that's something to I guess just consider that as far as maybe what they need to revisit to some extent, of course, the fine tuning of Covid policy. Certainly when you have used that Gwang Jo, for example, locking down one district, that's one, not the entire city for five days. Kind of makes you think so. Here we go. Open is next. And we are just just broadly speaking, of course, the backdrop here is also risk assets falling. So Asia's falling. U.S. futures are also giving back. Some of the gains in recent days are 1 percent lower. So we're looking at a 50 day moving average here. And see, it's a 300, which, by the way, we managed to close above, I think midweek last week and then going into the week and of course, closing right below that level there. Put the boards, please. The open in Hong Kong is doing this. MSCI China on a three day losing streak should be number four today in quite some sharp losses there at the start of trade, four point two percent on the stock index. Also do consider some changes there. As far as index consists, constituency is concerned. I look at iron ore. Well, some of the onshore commodities dollars China just about is that the quarter of last week? I can't remember. But any case, of course, 2.8 percent. Yeah. There we go. Thank you so much. Just updating right now and a look at some of the reopening plays, Jenny, dot com, including, I believe, some of your lithium producers there, Billy. Billy is down about eight point seven percent. That's on the back of it being removed essentially from from the index. They're reopening basket. We're down 4 percent in the opening minutes, by the way, in case you missed it, Hong Kong government issuing a statement about two and a half hours back. Hong Kong leader John Lee tested positive for Covid. OK. That's after his visit to Bangkok. All right. Let's turn our attention back now, of course. China is a short term, bullish long term. Who knows? The poor is still with us here. Global research, head of emerging market strategy at BofA Securities. I guess it's a reminder of yours in case they missed the previous segment. You guys at tore and turned bullish short term. How long do you think that the next 12 months? Twelve month call? Yeah, well, that's my view. And so that's why I called a tactically constructive call. So it's not a few weeks or 20 percent. That's longer. We're done with that already. Right. Exactly. So but yeah. So it is about, let's say call it six months or twelve months. And as long as these measures are in place and get better and the credit cycle keeps improving. But yeah, long term I retain my conservative views on China. And the main reason is that the return on equity, which is currently about 11 12 percent, could easily fall to 9 percent as the economy slows from 8 percent nominal to about 5 percent nominal. And more importantly, Chinese corporate leverage, the asset equity ratio is three point five. It's the highest amongst all the markets we cover. And it used to be only 2.5, just 10 years ago. So they take that back down to the 10 year ago level and the economy slows. Then that ROV drops from nine and nine and a half to about seven, which would make it the lowest in the world. And so obviously, if you're if you have an ROV of 7 percent or so, you should create an around book value. And so I think there are longer term headwinds for corporate China. Now, of course, they can turn that around if they raise their profit margins, if they become more innovative, more productive, they get more brand power and that they have a long runway in many new sectors that might emerge. So it's not all over. It just depends on. We haven't been able to really identify what those new sectors might be. I think, you know, Winnie likes the sectors you like some of the smaller industrial companies that might do very well. But that's more of a let's see how that progresses. Yeah. I can't help but make it. Well, 9 percent return on equity. What's that? It's in Japan. Yeah. Well, that's Japan right now. And Japan's are the lowest in the world. Very few countries that normally have an. Are we less than 10 percent. Yeah, there's just a handful as Hong Kong, Singapore, Belgium, Japan. So there's there's very few. And within that basket, I guess China relative to it's where it is in its cycle of development should not be in single digits. It's what you're saying. No. Because there's any M is. Yeah. So I think people confuse economic growth with making money in equity markets. This is a very important point. So if you put a million dollars, 30. Exactly 30 years ago in the US, we'd have about eight and a half million now. In India you'd have about 7 to 8 million. In Denmark, you'd have about 9 to 10 million. In China, you'd have 650 thousand. In other words, for 30 years, your returns have actually been flat to down because countries, especially in Asia and emerging. That are very capital intensive, very growth intensive. They can print grade nominal GDP and sales growth, but they dilute you through law of equities. They want more and more of your money to feed themselves. And see you as a shareholder tend not to make CPS growth earnings per share growth. And that's why your long term returns in Asia and emerging markets have been very challenged. Right. And as a percentage of the E.M. basket, then what does that mean for if you have your money you see in him, you ask it fund. Yeah, because China is such a big part of that, right? Yeah, it's about 30 percent or so. It used to be 40 plus. Yes, it's come off. And then Korea and Taiwan, another 15 each. So that's about what, 60? And then India is about 15. So you've got 75 already with useful countries. Yeah. So even investing has been very challenging. So the only times we really make money in EMS is when the dollar is weakening. When China has a massive monetary cycle and or you've had a financial crisis and you're creating a book value. And so your super at very undervalued. Those are really the only three times you make money. Any Emma Chandra. What what what managers, in your view, to knock China off this sort of short spurt cycle it's in? Because to your point, there are years when China does exceptionally well. You look at it over 30 years and it almost disappears. You wake up at any point and you're almost at the same index level. So so what? How can they know what what can they do? Is that. Is that a regulatory is that is that a government initiative? Is it a core? Is it down to the corporates, for example? I think it's a question of we need to better come pounders. We need faster growth companies like we have in the US or Denmark or India, because in China, we do find these compounds in the share market. But because the competition there is so immense, they don't hang around for too long. So I think as an economist, you might like competition as an investor. It's not the best thing because you'd rather have monopoly or oligopoly power. Oh, don't get there. Final question since we started off here talking about the reopening story in China, right. In the next twelve months, is this second is there too much stimulus in this economy right now? If they simply reopen and that's got to take it, that's a gradual process. I'm just trying to get a sense of where fiscal and monetary policy will be. Right now, it's this reopening story. Well, I mean, the fiscal deficit has expanded dramatically because the economy has slowed. If you do a fiscal deficit to GDP type, no, it's it's obviously does not look very good. And on monetary policy, it has to. I talked about your own index of get it in both. It has been improving for a while. The financial conditions have begun to ease. So, yeah, I think they can do a lot. It's not a question of easy policy. The question is, is there loan demand at the other end? And so if you're a homeowner, well, do you really want a new mortgage right now? If you're a capitalist, if you're an entrepreneur, there's so much uncertainty. And so I think it's not a question of how easy policy is. It's more how easy is these other policies, like for Covid or for regulatory policies which could revive the animal spirits? I think that's what's required and that's going to take more than 12 months. To recap your call, though, over twelve months. We probably don't even need that because positioning has been extremely bearish, is what you're saying, right? Yes. All right. Bloomberg right morning, we're coming off quite a very busy week and week and two as far as geopolitics and top level meetings are concerned, he isn't. The Chinese President Xi Jinping started it well last week. His first overseas trip mending ties with the U.S. ended, though, with EU leaders certainly making the case here for resisting Washington's kip curbs and China. Put everything together for you right now. Bruce Einhorn, our Bloomberg reporter, is here with us. Let's start off with the Europeans and that sort of middle ground. Is that a good way to describe it that they're trying to hit here, perhaps? We need a single global order. So this reiterates comments that we heard from German Chancellor Schulz earlier this month when he was visiting Beijing. So there are signs that the Europeans are not completely onboard with Washington's strategy of really pushing to isolate China as far as technology is concerned. The big players here are the Dutch right, because SNL is one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturing. They make the equipment that for furniture, make the equipment. Yeah. Yeah, exactly. And so the question is, what are the Dutch going to do when it comes to imposing additional strictures on SNL toward China? So the Dutch foreign trade minister has said, look, we're not going to just go do exactly what the Americans have done, but they are looking to tighten, the minister said. And U.S. officials from Ministry of Commerce are going to be going to the Netherlands later this month or maybe next month, sometime soon to have talks with the Dutch about just what they're going to do on this. So that's still it's still an open question. And that will really go a long way to determining just what the Europeans will be doing when it comes to imposing additional restrictions on China. Right now, on the American side of the equation here, there was a brief meeting with the U.S. vice president when Xi Jinping. What what took place? So Vice President Kamala Harris had a meeting with Xi Jinping at the APEC summit. This, of course, follows the big meeting between the two presidents earlier last week. The really interesting thing about this is it just gave Xi Jinping another opportunity to comment about that meeting with President Biden. Yes. And in his meeting with Vice President Harris, Xi Jinping did talk about the positive results that came out of this meeting. So another sign that there's potential here for a little bit of an easing in U.S. China relations. All right. Bruce, thank you so much. Wrapping up quite a bit there. Bruce Einhorn on all things geopolitics here now also taking place over in APEC. Obviously, we had a conversation here with the IMF, M.G. Kristalina Georgieva here talking about trade barriers against China and other countries could actually cost the global economy, get this, one point four trillion dollars. Now, she also said that nations need to avoid divisions as they face a fallout of multiple crises. Have a look. In a difficult time for the world economy, this part performs better, but to sustain growth would require overcoming fragmentation. That is a big threat to the world today. Three summits, one message we must work together because we are in a world that is going from one shock to another pandemic. It flees war, inflation, cost of living crisis. And if we add on top of it the fragmentation in the world economy. It would be throwing gasoline on a fire. Nobody benefits from it. How concerned are you, though, that the prolonged isolation of China's economy might even be more prolonged and there will be potentially we've seen it in the property sector. We've seen defaults, we've seen job losses. Are these headwinds insurmountable if this goes on too long? They are significant. And what I am hoping to see is some reversal in policies both towards China and globally. The world is going to lose one point five percent of GDP just because of divisions that may split the scene to two trading blocs. This is one point four trillion dollars. Just imagine what we could do with this kinds of money for Asia. The loss is much more significant because Asia is so integrated in global value chains, it could be 3 percent or more. Let's talk about inflation. You're managing director Geeta got enough at told us at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore that there have been false dawns on inflation possibly easing before. Are there particular economies in the world where you're worried that they might reverse tackling inflation too soon? I'm not worried about the United States. Let me start from that, because the U.S. economy is the most important in that regard. The Fed is going to stay the course for as long as it takes to bring inflation down to target. In Europe, the situation is more difficult. Why? Because they're the impact of the war in Ukraine is significant. Half of the European Union at least would be in recession next year. That would put pressure on the European Central Bank to ease conditions. I was relieved to hear my predecessor, Christine Lagarde, saying we are not going to do that, but put the politicians in Europe may be more vocal in trying to get relief before it is time to do so. You have to go. But is there anything else you wanted to say while you have us on camera right now? Have you got the the very best message I have heard in this summit? So was president. Call me. This war must end. The single most damaging factor for the world economy is the war. And if we want to return to growth, the sooner the war ends, the better. The IMF boss there speaking with our colleague Stephen Engle, right. Just ahead here, we're talking elections. Malaysia, of course, we're counting down to this deadline, 2:00 p.m. local time there that the king is basically giving party leaders to name a. Well, unpack what happened over the weekend. We'll be live in Kale next. Political leaders here to inform the king of their choice of Prime Minister Juliette Saly joins us right now from L Jewels to bring us up to speed. Yeah. David, the fourth prime minister in as many years and many were hoping this election would be a lot smoother than it is Malaysia's first hung parliament. We are facing now with a lot of dealmaking. You would expect to happening until that 2:00 p.m. deadline to form the government and inform the king. So we have. Seventy five year old Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim and his Pakistan Haider Pan Party. He is claiming he does have the majority to form an alliance and actually win government and become and really realize his dream of becoming a prime minister of Malaysia. But then you also have the former president, Mohammad and Yasin and their pro Islamic party, which many people we've been speaking to this morning say is more likely to form a coalition with the former ruling bee and which is led by UMNO. And, of course, the caretaker prime minister, Ismail SABRA Yacoub, who called this election early, really hoping to capitalize on the opposition's weakness and probably not expecting the big vote count that Anwar Ibrahim ISE opposition party got. They do actually have 82 seats already. They need 111 to form a government. And also worth noting. Dave. The longest ruling prime minister of Malaysia, Muhajir Mohammad. At 97, he lost his land council seat to ending his political career. Jules, what was the dominant concern among voters? And, you know, when you answered the question also to frame that for us in as far as, you know, the young voters that came as new voters in this election, what was important to them? Were they a swing factor here? Yeah, absolutely. Almost six million new voters because they lowered the voting age from 21 to 18. They were really about economic stability, about political integrity, trying to put the one MTBE scandal which dominated the 2018 vote behind them. And like everywhere in the world, Dave, it's about these rising food costs when you have Malaysians unable to meet their monthly basic needs. When you have many living below what the Malaysian central bank says is enough money to survive on. And, of course, these rising food costs as well. And they have been driven up by the fact that you've got high import feeds, you got demand from overseas. Remember, at one point, Malaysia actually stopped the export of chickens to Singapore to try and protect its own national food security as well. So it really is about the economy that has driven many people to the polls with a pretty strong turnout. Seventy three per cent of the 21 million registered voters headed to the polls, according to the latest data on Saturday. Dave, fantastic coverage. There were jewels, life for us. Okay. We'll be live, of course, with her still throughout the course of the morning, counting down about four hours away to that deadline here, 2:00 p.m. local time. 