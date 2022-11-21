Live on Bloomberg TV

'Bloomberg Markets: China Open' Full Show (11/21/2022)

"Bloomberg Markets: China Open" is the definitive guide to the markets in Hong Kong and on the mainland. Rishaad Salamat, David Ingles, and Yvonne Man bring you the latest news and analysis to get you ready for the trading day. And powered by more than 27-hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries, we get you the global stories that will impact the region's markets. (Source: Bloomberg)

See all shows