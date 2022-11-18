Bloomberg Markets: European Close (11/18/2022)

00:00

GUY: EUROPEAN EQUITIES ARE UP ON THE DAY. THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE STARTS RIGHT NOW. > > THE COUNTDOWN IS ON IN EUROPE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS EUROPEAN CLOSE WITH GUY JOHNSON AND ALIX STEEL. GUY: I WILL GIVE YOU THE SAME BOARD I DID A FEW MONTHS AGO. EURO STOXX 50 JOINS THE DAX. IT IS OFF. THE CRUDE MARKET IS SENDING A DIFFERENT SIGNAL TODAY. NOT ONE OF OPTIMISM. BRENT CRUDE, IT IS DOWN AND WE ARE STRUGGLING TO FIND OUT THE NEWS BEHIND THIS. THE DOLLAR CONTINUES TO BE UNDER PRESSURE OR SHOULD I SAY THE PROUD -- THE POUND IS ON THE FRONT FOOT. THE CABLE RATE IS TRADING AT 1.19. WHAT'S HAPPENING STATESIDE? > > THERE'S A LOT OF SMALL MOVES ON THE BOARD. THE S & P 500 UP. EXISTING HOME SALES NUMBERS PLUS A LONG WEEK AT A LOT FOR FOLKS TO DIGEST INCLUDING THE FED MIGHT BE LOOKING AT A MUCH HIGHER TERMINAL RATE THAN WHAT'S PRICED IN. THE NASDAQ IS DOWN. THE RATES BASICALLY AT A STANDSTILL. CRUDE IS NOW BELOW $80 PER BARREL. IT'S HARD TO KNOW HOW TO CATEGORIZE THIS BECAUSE ON THE ONE HAND, CRUDE IS A RISK ASSET. ON THE OTHER HAND, THAT TELLS YOU INFLATION IS COMING IN SO IT'S A GOOD NEWS BAD NEWS BAD NEWS GOOD NEWS STORY. GUY: I THINK OPEC IS GOING TO TAKE IT IS BAD NEWS. LET'S TALK ABOUT FRANKFURT. KEY FIGURES FROM THE WORLD OF MONETARY POLICY AND BANKING GATHERING TODAY FOR THE EUROPEAN BANKING CONGRESS. AT THE EVENT, CHRISTINE LAGARDE SAID SHE EXPECTS RATES TO GO HIGHER AND THEY WILL NEED TO GO SUBSTANTIALLY HIGHER IN ORDER TO DRIVE DOWN INFLATION. > > INFLATION IN THE EURO AREA IS FAR TOO HIGH. IT IS REACHED DOUBLE DIGITS IN OCTOBER FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE START OF THE MONETARY UNION. WITH INFLATION LIKELY TO REMAIN HIGH FOR AN EXTENDED TIME, WE NEED TO MONITOR THE EVOLUTION OF EXPECTATIONS VERY CAREFULLY. ADDITIONALLY, OVER RECENT DATA ON GDP GROWTH HAVE SURPRISED ON THE UPSIDE YET THE RISK OF RECESSION HAS INCREASED. GUY: BUT A RECESSION MAY NOT BE ENOUGH TO BRING DOWN INFLATION. THAT WAS THE MESSAGE SHE DELIVERED IN FRANKFURT TODAY. OUR EUROPEAN CORRESPONDENT JOINS US NOW. ANOTHER IMPORTANT SPEECH FROM CHRISTINE LAGARDE. SHE SOUNDED HAWKISH. WHAT IS SHE SETTING UP FOR US AT THE DECEMBER MEETING? > > THIS IS NO COINCIDENCE, IT IS NOW THE SECOND TIME IN TWO WEEKS IN WHICH SHE SAYS A RECESSION IS NOT WANT TO BE ENOUGH TO TAME INFLATION IN THE EURO. TODAY SHE SAID DON'T BE FULD BY THE BETTER THAN EXPECTED DATE AT THAT WE'VE HAD OVER THE PAST WEEK. THE REALITY IS THE CHANCES OF RECESSION IN THE EU HAVE INCREASED. WHEN IT COMES TO INFLATION, SHE REPEATED MANY TIMES WE HAVE A SINGLE MANDATE AND THAT IS TO BRING IT BACK TO TARGET CLOSE TO 2%. THAT MEANS WE HAVE TO HIKE AND POTENTIALLY THE MESSAGE TO ME IS THAT THEY ARE GOING TO HIKE AND THEY WILL CONTINUE IN A RECESSION. I THINK THE ONLY REAL QUESTION NOW IS WILL IT BE 50 BASIS POINTS? 75 BASIS POINTS? WHAT HAPPENS IF WE GET TO DECEMBER? WE GET 75 BASIS POINTS PLUS QT. ALIX: HERE IN NEW YORK, IT IS FOUR DEGREES. IF IT GETS COLD, WHAT DOES THE ECB DO? DO THEY HAVE TO HIKE MORE? > > TO ME, THAT IS VERY GOOD QUESTION AND IT'S NOT BECAUSE SUDDENLY I'VE BECOME A BRIT AND I'M OBSESSED WITH THE WEATHER. [LAUGHTER] THERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF RESEARCH DONE ABOUT THIS. DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS IF WE GO FROM MILD WEATHER TO A COLD SNAP, REMEMBER THIS WEEKEND WE ARE GOING TO SEE TEMPERATURES DROP TO NEGATIVE IN SOME COUNTRIES. THAT MEANS AN INCREASE IN THE USE OF GAS BY SOME HOUSEHOLDS BY 15%. THAT COULD INCREASE INFLATION BY ENERGY BILLS. FOR THE ECB, THAT MAKES IT DIFFICULT TO FIGURE OUT WHAT IS ENTRENCHED -- WHAT IS INFLATION AND WHAT IS JUST THE IMPLICATIONS OF THE WEATHER FEEDING INTO THIS. GUY: THE WEATHER MATTERS AND EPIC IT'S REALLY GOING TO MATTER OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTHS. I CAN SEE THEM PACKING UP FIND YOU, WE APPRECIATE YOU STICKING AROUND FOR US. LET'S TALK ABOUT WHERE WE GO NEXT WITH THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY. CHRISTINE LAGARDE INDICATING SHE IS GOING TO CONTINUE TO HIKE RATES. NOT EVERYBODY IS CONVINCED THAT'S A GOOD IDEA. I'M SURE YOU HEARD, A FINANCIAL ADVISOR A FEW MINUTES AGO HAD THIS TO SAY. > > THE QUESTION FOR THE ECB IS DO YOU REALLY WANT TO BE TIGHTENING SO MUCH THAT HAVE TO REVERSE YOURSELF IN 2023? A LOT OF INFLATION IN EUROPE IS DRIVEN BY ENERGY AND FOOD WHICH IS NOT THAT AMENABLE TO THE EFFECT OF ON A TERRY POLICY. -- TO THE EFFECT OF MONETARY POLICY. THE EU IS IN A STATE OF WEEK AND I DON'T THINK IT NEEDS A DOSE OF MEDICINE FROM THE ECB RIGHT NOW. GUY: SPEAKING TO US NOW, GEORGE BUCKLEY. PETER THINKS THAT IT'S A MISTAKE FOR THE ECB TO BE HIKING RATES. CHRISTINE LAGARDE SOUNDS VERY HAWKISH. WHO DO YOU THINK IS RIGHT? > > I THINK CHRISTINE LAGARDE IS GOING TO BE RIGHT ON THIS ONE. WE HAVE VERY HIGH INFLATION. SHE SAID WE HAVE HAD SOME DATA WHICH HAS TOLD US THE ECONOMY IS NOT IN RECESSION YET CERTAINLY AS OF Q3. SOME OF THE STRONGER DATA WE'VE HAD INFLATION VERY HIGH. ALL OF THAT TO ME SAYS THEY NEED TO DO MORE IN INTEREST RATES. WE THINK THEY WILL GO TO 3.5 ON INTEREST RATES BY NEXT YEAR. > > SHE SAYS THAT A RECESSION WILL NOT BE ENOUGH TO TAME INFLATION AND THEY ARE GOING TO HIKE INTO WEEK THIS. 3.5 IS QUITE STEEP. HIKING IS NOT WANT TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE, WHY DO IT? > > I THINK SHE WAS SAYING THE RECESSION -- THEY NEED TO DO MORE THAN RECESSION THAT'S WHAT THEY ARE SAYING IN ORDER TO GET INFLATION DOWN. RECESSION BY ITSELF WITHOUT ANY EXTRA TIGHTENING IS NOT WANT TO BE ENOUGH. THEY'RE NOT HAPPY TO SIT ON INFLATION RATES AT THESE LEVELS BECAUSE YES, IT MIGHT HAVE BEEN CREATED BY OTHER ISSUES OUTSIDE OF THEIR CONTROL BUT WHEN YOU HAVE INFLATION AT THESE RATES, YOU WILL GET HIGHER WAGE PRESSURES, KNOCK ON EFFECTS TO SECOND ROUND AND THAT WILL PUSH UP ON INFLATION ON AHEAD. IT WILL MAKE IT MORE PERSISTENT AND THAT'S ONE THING THEY ARE KEEN TO AVOID. GUY: IS THE ECB DATA-DEPENDENT OR WAS THIS CHRISTINE LAGARDE PRE-COMMITTING TO RAISING RATES? > > WE ARE ALL DATA DEPENDENT. GUIDANCE IS ALL VERY WELL WHEN YOU'RE TRYING TO TELL THE MARKETS THAT WERE GOING TO KEEP INTEREST RATES LOW FOR A LONG TIME BECAUSE WE ARE AT THE ZERO LOWER BOUND. BUT WHEN YOU TRY TO DO WITH INFLATION AND YOU HAVE A RECESSION COMING AT THE SAME TIME, YOU NEED TO BE MORE FLEXIBLE. THEY ARE VERY KEEN TO PULL INFLATION DOWN BUT THEY WON'T DO IT AT ANY COST. THERE WILL BE AN ISSUE WHEN THE RECESSION DOES COME. WE HAVE IN OUR FORECAST AT SOME POINT A LOT FURTHER DOWN THE LINE THE ECB CUTTING INTEREST RATES AS WE DO WITH THE FED BECAUSE AT SOME POINT, WE WILL SEE INTEREST RATES BEING LIFTED TO ABOVE THE NEUTRAL LEVEL. AT SOME POINT WHEN INFLATION DOES START TO MOVE BACK TOWARD ITS TARGET AND THE ECONOMY IS IN RECESSION, CENTRAL BANKS ARE GOING TO THINK MAYBE WE NEED TO TAME THE POLICY A LITTLE BIT AND BACK DOWN TOWARD NEUTRAL. ALIX: WHEN DID IT CUT AND HOW LONG DO THEY STAY AT STRICT OF TERRITORY? -- RESTRICTIVE TERRITORY? > > WE THINK THEY WILL STATE RESTRICTIVE FOR QUITE SOME TIME. IT MIGHT BE 2024 WHEN THEY START THINK THEY NEED TO BRING INTEREST RATES OUT OF RESTRICTIVE AND BACK DOWN TO NEUTRAL OR BELOW. WE THINK THEY WILL BE THERE FOR A WHILE. GUY: EUROPEAN BANKS RETURN TO HUNDRED 96 BILLION OF MONEY. EXPECTATION THAT NUMBER WOULD PROBABLY DOUBLE. IF I AM A HAWK AND THERE'S ALL THE STIMULUS MONEY STILL SLOSHING IN THE SYSTEM, HOW DOES THE FACT THE BANKS ARE RETURNING QUITE AS MUCH IS ANTICIPATED CHANGE THE QT DEBATE FOR THE ECB? > > THERE ARE SOME HAWKS ON THE COUNCIL THINKING IT WOULD LIKE TO DO, TO START THE QT PROCESS EARLIER. THEY MIGHT WANT TO DO A GREATER PORTION THAT WE THINK. WE THINK IT WILL DO AROUND ON THIRD OF THE REDEMPTIONS WHICH ARE COMING OVER THE COURSE OF 2023. THINK THEY WILL START FROM APRIL. THEY COULD GO EARLIER, THEY COULD DO MORE. IF THEY DO RETURN OR IF THEY DO DECIDE TO ALLOW ONE THIRD OF THE REDEMPTIONS TO ROLL OFF ONLY, THEN THE AMOUNT PER YEAR THAT THEY ARE DOING IN QT IS NOT THAT SIZABLE COMPARED TO FOR EXAMPLE THE FOMC AND THE BANK OF ENGLAND. THE BANK OF ENGLAND AND THE FED ARE TAKING ROUGHLY 4% OF GDP OUT OF THE ECONOMY BY DOING THAT. IF YOU LOOK AT WHAT THE ECB WILL BE DOING, IT'S LESS THAN 1% OF GDP. IT'S A VERY SMALL AMOUNT IF THEY DO WHAT WE THINK THEY WILL DO. IT MIGHT JUST AT THE MARGIN JUST SHY OF 300 BILLION WAS REPAID TODAY, THEY COULD OBVIOUSLY DECIDE TO BRING THAT FORWARD AND THEY COULD DECIDE TO DO MORE. FOR THE TIME, WE THINK THEY WILL DO ONE THIRD OF REDEMPTIONS IN APRIL NEXT YEAR. ALIX: WHAT HAPPENS TO THE ECONOMY AND THE EUROPEAN BOND MARKET IF BASE CASE? > > WE HAVE INTEREST RATES RISING TO 3.5% BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT YEAR. THAT'S GOING TO PULL DOWN ECONOMIC GROWTH MORE. WE HAVE A RECESSION 2.5% DOWN BY THE END OF 2023. THAT WILL HELP PULL DOWN ON INFLATION WHICH WE THINK WILL MOVE FURTHER TOWARD THE TARGET OVER THE COURSE OF 2023 AND INTO 2024 BUT TO SOME TIME BEFORE HE GETS THERE. THIS IS NOT GOING TO BE INSTANTANEOUS. WE ARE STILL SEEING MOMENTUM IN INFLATION. MONTHLY PRICES MUCH GREATER THAN WHAT THEY USUALLY ARE OR SHOULD BE. IT'S GOING TO TAKE A WHILE TO GET THE INFLATION RATE COMING BACK DOWN TO WHAT THEY WOULD LIKE IT TO BE WHICH IS THE TARGET OF 2%. ALIX: YOU WILL BE STICKING WITH US, WE WILL LOOK AT THE BOE CHALLENGES AND CONSUMER CHALLENGES IN THE U.K.. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > THE PERMANENT DAMAGE DONE BY THAT HAS LEFT A 30 BILLION POUND BLACKHOLE IN THE GOVERNMENT FINANCES AND MORTGAGE RATES ARE STILL NOT BACK TO WHERE THEY WERE BEFORE THAT BUDGET. THAT'S WHY WE HAVE SAID THAT ECONOMIC STABILITY AND SECURITY ARE THE NUMBER ONE PRIORITIES. GUY: TALKING ABOUT THE MANY BUDGET, THE EFFECT THAT IT HAD ON THE BRITISH ECONOMY. REACTING TO JEREMY HUNT'S STATEMENT EARLIER TODAY. GEORGE BUCKLEY IS STILL WITH US. DO YOU THINK THE BANK OF ENGLAND IS GOING TO GO 75 BASIS POINTS IN DECEMBER. DID YESTERDAY'S STATEMENT FROM THE CHANCELLOR MAKE THAT MORE OR LESS LIKELY? > > I THINK IT SUPPORTS THE CAUSE BECAUSE WE HAVE HAD A FEW BITS OF INFORMATION THIS WEEK INCLUDING YESTERDAY'S FISCAL STATEMENT ALL OF WHICH I THINK ARE SUPPORTIVE OF THE BANK GOING LARGE. THE FIRST ONE WAS THE LABOR MARKET REPORT. WE ARE STILL SEEING EMPLOYMENT RISE. LIMITED SUPPLY IN THE LABOR MARKET, WAGES GOING UP. THEN WE HAD INFLATION WHICH SURPRISED ON THE UPSIDE. CORE INFLATION STAYED STATIC LOOK AT THE MOMENTUM BEHIND THOSE NUMBERS, THEY ARE STILL GROWING VERY STRONGLY. FINALLY, THE FACT THAT A LOT OF THE FISCAL TIGHTENING IN YESTERDAY'S STATEMENT WAS BACKLOADED TOWARD THE SECOND HALF OF THE FORECAST HORIZON WHICH AFTER ALL IS A POINT AT WHICH THE BECOMING WENT IS ALMOST OUT OF FORECAST AT THAT POINT. BUT NONE OF THIS FISCAL TIGHTENING IS HAPPENING DURING THE NEXT TWO YEARS AND POSSIBLY NOT FOR ALMOST THREE YEARS. I THINK THEY NEED TO BEAR THAT IN MIND WHEN THEY SET POLICY. ALIX: WHO IS RIGHT? THE OB ARE OR THE BOE? HOW MANY MONTHS OF CONTRACTIONS AND HOW ARE THEY GOING TO CREATE THEIR MONETARY POLICY BASED ON THAT? > > YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT THE OB ARE IS NOT AS PESSIMISTIC AS THE BANK OF ENGLAND. LOOK AT UNEMPLOYMENT RATES. THE BANK OF ENGLAND MAKES IT WILL GET TO 6.5%. THE ARE BIG DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THEIR FORECASTS. THE BANK OF ENGLAND SEES INFLATIONS FALLING IN RESPONSE TO CAP TOWARD THE END OF ITS FORECAST HORIZON. IT SEES IT BEING PULLED DOWN TO ZERO OR BETWEEN ZERO AND 1%. CERTAINLY THE BANK IS VERY PETS -- PESSIMISTIC AND IT SEES THAT COMING THROUGH IN LOWER INFLATION ULTIMATELY. THAT WILL BE A BIG INPUT INTO THEIR THINKING ABOUT WHAT THEY DO ON INTEREST RATES. GUY: HOW IS THE U.K. CONSUMER EXPECTED TO BEHAVE AS WE WORK OUR WAY THROUGH THIS CRISIS? HOW MUCH ENTRENCHMENT ARE GOING TO SEE? HOW ARE SAVINGS GOING TO BE SPENT? > > WE SAW EVIDENCE ON THAT THIS MORNING WITH THE RETAIL SALES NUMBERS. THEY DID RISE A LITTLE BIT BUT IF YOU LOOK AT NONFOOD SPENDING, RETAIL SALES HAVE FALLEN SHARPLY OVER THE LAST YEAR. THAT'S IMPORTANT. IT TELLS YOU A COUPLE OF THINGS. NUMBER ONE, WHEN YOU HAVE HIGH RATES OF INFLATION AND LOW LEVELS OF CONSUMER CONFIDENCE, SOMETHING ELSE GOT THIS MORNING IT MIGHT HAVE REBOUNDED A BIT THAT IT'S ON ITS KNEES, THEN RETAIL SALES ARE GOING TO BE AFFECTED. BUT THERE ARE POSITIVE REASONS WHY RETAIL SALES MIGHT BE DOWN. ONE OF THEM IS THAT THERE'S A SWITCH GOING ON BETWEEN GOOD SPENDING TOWARD SERVICES, PEOPLE HAVE BEEN WAITING DURING THE PANDEMIC TO GET OUT AND SPEND DURING SERVICES. RETAIL SALES MEASURES PRIMARILY GOODS. WHEN YOU SEE RETAIL SALES FALL, IT MIGHT NOT BE FOR BAD REASONS, IT COULD BE BECAUSE OF THE SWITCH GOING ON. ALIX: SUCH A GOOD POINT, WE DON'T KNOW WHAT PEOPLE ARE DOING WITH THEIR MONEY. WE APPRECIATE YOUR TIME. COMING UP, WORLD CUP KICKS OFF. WHAT PEOPLE SHOULD KEEP IN MIND WHEN IT COMES TO CLOTHING AND KEEPING IN LINE WITH LOCAL CUSTOMS AND LAWS. > > YOU ARE COMING TO THE WORLD CUP, YOU KNOW THAT QATAR IS CONSERVATIVE BUT YOU WANT TO ENJOY THE SUN AND SAND. WHAT DO YOU WHERE? THE ANSWER IS COMPLICATED. COUNTRYMEN AND WOMEN MOSTLY WHERE TRADITIONAL DRESS. MAKEUP IS TYPICALLY FLAWLESS. UNLESS YOU WHERE THIS ON TYPICALLY -- DAILY BASIS, STICK TO WHAT YOU NORMALLY WEAR. BOTH WOMEN AND MEN ARE OBLIGED TO COVER EVERYTHING FROM THEIR SHOULDERS TO THEIR KNEES. IT IS TRICK WITH WOMEN BUT ENFORCEMENT IS NOT UNIFORM. YOU CAN BE AND PEOPLE ARE KICKED OUT OF PUBLIC PLACES IF THEY DO NOT COMPLY. THERE ARE TWO MAIN PLACES WHERE THIS RULE DOES NOT APPLY. NUMBER ONE, APPAREL A LARGE RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT ON ARTIFICIAL ISLANDS. IT IS HOME TO LOTS OF WHAT COLOR FROM WESTERN COUNTRIES. ALSO, LUXURY HOTELS AROUND THE COUNTRY. IN BOTH PLACES, YOU WILL SEE MINISKIRTS AND TANK TOPS. BIKINIS ARE STANDARD AT THE POOL. IT'S NOT CLEARLY HOW STRICKLER THESE RULES ARE GOING TO BE ENFORCED DURING THE WORLD CUP BUT THIS IS HOW PEOPLE DRESS AND QATAR. ALIX: LET'S GO TO DELHI WHERE OUR CORRESPONDENT IS STANDING BY. WHAT'S GOING TO BE LIKE FOR FANS ON THE GROUND? WHAT ABOUT FOR THOSE WHO LIVE THERE? > > THE MESSAGE THE ORGANIZERS HAVE SENT IS THAT TO A DEGREE, THEY'RE GOING TO BE TOLERANT. IT WILL BE TOLERANT OF PEOPLE OF DIFFERENT NATIONALITIES AND RELIGIONS, EVEN DIFFERENT SEXUAL ORIENTATIONS. HOMOSEXUALITY IS PUNISHABLE BY JAIL TIME HERE. THAT SAID, THE EXTENT OF THIS IS NOT REALLY CLEAR. I BROKE THE NEWS A COUPLE OF WEEKS AGO THAT THERE'S A PRESENTATION GOING AROUND AMONG SECURITY FORCES INSTRUCTING THEM NOT TO APPROACH, DETAINED, OR PROSECUTE ANYONE BREAKING SOME OF THE SOCIAL NORMS WHETHER IT'S BEING DRUNK, PROTESTING, THAT'S NOT SOMETHING THAT IS FORMALLY POSSIBLE EITHER. IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN HOW THIS PLAYS OUT IN PRACTICE. THERE ARE OF SECURITY FORCES NOT FROM QATAR WHO WERE IN TOWN TO POLICE THE EVENT AND IT'S UNCLEAR HOW IT'S GOING TO PLAY OUT. 1 GUY: WE HAVE SEEN A SHIFT IN THE REGULATIONS REGARDING THE SALE OF ALCOHOL IN AND AROUND STADIUMS. THIS IS COMING VERY LATE IN THE DAY. IS IT POSSIBLE THAT OTHER RULES COULD BE CHANGED? AT THE MOMENT, IT LOOKS LIKE WE WILL SEE BENIGN POLICING, BUT THAT COULD AGAIN CHANGE. > > THIS IS CERTAINLY THE QUESTION. WE UNDERSTAND THE PRESSURE FOR THIS WAS COMING FROM THE PEOPLE OF QATAR WHO DID NOT WANT TO SEE ALCOHOL AVAILABLE IN THE STADIUMS. NOT EVEN IN THE PERIMETER. ALREADY THE FANS WERE NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO BRING IT INTO THE STANDS. THAT'S PRETTY HARSH. WILL THE SAME PEOPLE BE TOLERANT WHEN THEY SEE PEOPLE OUT IN THE STREET WAVING RAINBOW FLAGS, WEARING MINISKIRTS AND TANK TOPS? TO WHAT EXTENT WILL THEY ACCEPT THIS? I THINK PEOPLE WOULD HAVE BEEN OK HAD THE ORGANIZERS COME OUT AND SAID THERE IS NO ALCOHOL IN THE STADIUMS A LONG TIME AGO. WE ARE 48 HOURS UNTIL KICKOFF AND THAT IS MORE OF THE CONCERN. THEY HAVE NOT BEEN STRAIGHTFORWARD ABOUT SOME OF THE SOCIAL CODE ISSUES. GUY: TO BE FAIR, YOU CAN'T SIT AND NOTE FOOTBALL CONTEST IN ENGLAND AND HAVE A BEER IN YOUR HAND EITHER. ALL INDICES ARE IN POSITIVE TERRITORY TODAY. GUY: THE STOCKS ARE FINISHING THE DAY AND WEEK IN EUROPE. WE WILL GIVE YOU SOME FINAL NUMBERS IN A MOMENT. BROADLY GREEN AND IT HAS BEEN POSITIVE WEEK AS WELL FOR EUROPEAN EQUITIES. THE DAX CONTINUES TO MOVE HIGHER. OTHER MARKETS ARE BEGINNING TO JOIN IT. THE EURO STOXX 50 TODAY DOING THE SAME THING. 20% OFF THE LOWS. THIS IS THE YEAR TO DATE FOR THE EURO STOXX 50. THESE ARE THE LOWS THAT WE GOT. WE HAVE RALLIED STRONGLY. WHETHER THIS IS SUSTAINABLE WE HAVE YET TO SEE. YOUR TO DATE WE ARE DOWN NEARLY 9%, BUT THIS IS A DECENT RALLY. YOU SEE MARKET AFTERMARKET IN EUROPE STARTING TO SEE THIS COMING THROUGH. THE FTSE 100 MUCH MORE POSITIVE AND STABLE THROUGHOUT THE YEAR. THIS WEEK UTILITIES HAVE BEEN A BIG WINNER. ALSO BANKS. THOSE SECTORS HAVE DONE A LOT OF THE HEAVY LIFTING. INSURANCE HAS DONE WELL ALSO GROCERIES. THAT IS FAIRLY DEFENSIVE MIX WHICH TELLS YOU A LITTLE BIT ABOUT THE VALUE STORY THAT IS STILL HERE AND THE IDEA MOVING INTO INFRASTRUCTURE IS STILL A POSITIVE TREND FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE. THE BOTTOM END OF THE MARKET, REAL ESTATE AND CONSTRUCTION ARE UNDER PRESSURE. THE CAR SECTOR AS WELL. THERE WERE HINTS THAT THE EFFECT OF A HIGH INFLATION AND THE ENERGY SQUEEZE IN EUROPE IS STARTING TO HAVE AN EFFECT ON THE AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR. IN TERMS OF THE DAY, THE ROYAL MAIL IS UP. WE SEE A CONTINUED FOCUS ON POSTAL STRIKES. THE EUROPEAN UTILITY IS GOING TO BE BUILDING IT LOOKS LIKE A HUGE SOLAR PLANT IN THE UNITED STATES MOVING A LOT OF PRODUCTION THAT WAS IN CHINA INTO THE UNITED STATES. I TV, WHO COULD BE THE BENEFICIARIES OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS OF THE WORLD CUP? ALIX: I DEFINITELY KNOW WHAT THE WORLD CUP IS. LET'S TALK ABOUT THE MARKETS. EMISSIONS THE RALLY IN EURO STOXX 50. OVER THE QUARTER, WE ARE LOOKING AT 20%. THE BULL MARKET IS IN FULL FORCE. DO YOU BUY THIS HUGE RALLY WE HAVE SEEN IN EURO STOXX 50? IS IT TIME? > > WHAT YOU'VE SEEN OVER THE PAST SIX WEEKS IS BOND YIELDS COME DOWN WHICH IS CLEARLY CONDUCIVE FOR RISK ASSETS ACROSS THE BOARD. EARNINGS ARE HOLDING UP RELATIVELY WELL. AS YOU HEAD THROUGH THE COMING MONTHS AND INTO WINTER AND EARLY NEXT YEAR, FEEL THE EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS WILL HAVE TO COME DOWN SOME WAY AND THIS IS LIKELY TO DEFER THE PRESSURE FOR EUROPEAN FORCES AND WORLD MARKETS AS WELL. GUY: YOU WOULD BE A SELLER INTO THE STRENGTH WE ARE SEEING? > > YES, I THINK SO. IT DOESN'T FEEL LIKE THERE HAS BEEN ENOUGH OF A CORRECTION GIVEN THE ECONOMIC PRESSURE THAT THE WORLD IS UNDER AND ESPECIALLY EUROPE. I THINK THE MARKET IS STARTING TO GET MORE TO GRIPS WITH INFLATION AND WHERE THAT'S LIKELY TO GO OVER THE SHORT TO MEDIUM-TERM. IT'S TO EARNING AND RECESSION STORY THAT COMES NEXT ON THAT'S WHERE I FEEL THE MARKETS AREN'T PRICING IN THE RISKS AS OF YET. ALIX: OVER THE PAST QUARTER, TECHNOLOGY AND RETAIL TRAVEL LEISURE ARE TOP-PERFORMING SECTORS ALL UP ABOUT 20%. WHERE DO YOU WANT TO BE HOLDING ON? WHERE DO YOU THINK THE RALLY MIGHT HAVE LEGS AND WHERE DO YOU NEED TO BE SELLING IN THAT? > > I THINK RETAIL IS GOING TO CONTINUE TO COME UNDER PRESSURE SO I WOULD BE HESITANT TO HAVE ANY EXPOSURE THERE. TECHNOLOGY IS INTERESTING. IT IS BOUNCED A LOT BECAUSE IT HAS FALLEN A LOT THIS YEAR. WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF PAIN IN THE TECHNOLOGY END OF THE MARKET, FROM A LONG-TERM PERSPECTIVE, A LOT OF THESE TECHNOLOGY NAMES ARE STILL VERY ATTRACTIVE BUT EXPECT A LOT OF VOLATILITY GOING FORWARD ESPECIALLY NOW AS MARKETS ARE STARTING TO REALIZE THAT THE EARNINGS GROWTH WE HAVE BEEN USED TO OVER THE LAST DECADE MAY BE WILL NOT BE AS STRONG IN THE COMING DECADE. GUY: WHAT DO YOU THINK OF UTILITIES AS A PLACE TO PARK YOUR MONEY? INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANIES A LOT OF PEOPLE SEE AS A SAFE HAVEN. WE ALSO HAVE THE FACTOR HERE THAT WE HAVE CLARITY ON THE FISCAL FRONT THE TAXATION STORY WHAT IT'S WENT TO BE FOR THESE COMPANIES. > > I WOULD SAY THAT WAS HELPFUL AND YOU DID SEE A RALLY IN THE U.K. STRUCTURE AND ELECTRICITY PROVIDERS YESTERDAY. I THINK WE ARE STARTING TO SLOWLY SEE PARTS OF THE MARKET THE PEOPLE ARE SEEKING OUT DEFENSIVE AREAS. YOU DON'T WANT TO BE HOLDING ECONOMICALLY SENSITIVE STOCKS AND UTILITIES ARE NOT. AT THINK IT'S A NATURAL PLACE TO GO FOR EQUITY INVESTORS THAT WANT A LITTLE BIT OF RISK OFF THE TABLE. ALIX: WHAT ABOUT THE ENERGY SECTOR RIGHT NOW? ENERGY STOCKS HAVE HAD A SOLID RUN. > > THE OIL PRICES FALLEN QUITE A LONG WAY IN THE LAST SIX MONTHS BUT STILL AT HIGH LEVELS FROM A HISTORIC PERSPECTIVE. WE HAVE NOT BEEN TRIMMING OFF POSITIONS IN ENERGY AT THE MOMENT PREDOMINATELY BECAUSE VALUATIONS ARE STILL SO CHEAP AND YES OIL PRICES HAVE COME DOWN A LOT. EVEN TAKEN THAT INTO ACCOUNT, OIL AND GAS COMPANIES LOOK VERY CHEAP COMPARED TO OTHER PARTS OF THE MARKET AND PROVIDE A HEDGE AGAINST WHAT COULD HAPPEN FROM A GEOPOLITICAL PERSPECTIVE. GUY: THE POUND HAS COME FROM BASICALLY PARITY UP TO 1.19 ON THE CABLE RATE AGAINST THE DOLLAR. HOW DOES THAT CHANGE THE ALKYLATION FOR THE FTSE 100? A STRONGER POUND IN THEORY SHOULD BE NEGATIVE. > > YES FROM A LOT OF THE RECENT RESULTS YOU HAVE SEEN FOR THE FTSE 100, THE DOLLAR STRENGTH HAS BEEN A BIG FISHERY FOR A LOT OF THE CONSTITUENTS OF THAT INDEX. -- THE DOLLAR STRENGTH HAS BEEN BENEFICIARY FOR A LOT OF THE CONSTITUENTS OF THAT INDEX. WHAT YOU'VE SEEN IS THAT WHILE THE FTSE 100 HAS RALLIED IN THE LAST SIX WEEKS, NOWHERE NEAR AS MUCH AS THE MORE DOMESTICALLY SENSITIVE FTSE 250. IF YOU CONTINUE TO SEE THE CONFIDENCE COME TO THE EURO MARKETS, YOUR LIKELY TO SEE THE FTSE 250 CONTINUE TO DO BETTER THAN THE 100. ALIX: WHERE ELSE CAN YOU HIDE? > > I THINK SHORT-TERM BONDS IF YOU'RE GETTING MORE COMFORTABLE WITH WHERE INFLATION IS GOING IT'S A GOOD PLACE TO BE. WE STILL HOLD CASH IN OUR PORTFOLIOS. WE LIKE THE OPTIONALITY OF CASH, IT ALLOWS US TO REACT QUICKLY. WE LIKE INFRASTRUCTURE AS WELL FOR VARIOUS REASONS AND CERTAIN PARTS OF THE INVESTMENT GRADES CREDIT MARKET LOOK INTERESTING AS WELL. WE ARE DEFINITELY ORIENTED MORE DEFENSIVELY THAN WE HAVE BEEN FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS AND WE THINK THAT WILL SERVE US WELL. GUY: THANK YOU FOR JOINING US ON A FRIDAY. THE FTSE 100 EUROPEAN EQUITIES JUST CLOSING FOR THE DAY. WE HAVE THE FINAL NUMBERS A LITTLE BIT HIGHER DURING THE AUCTION. THESE MARKETS HAVE HAD A FAIRLY POSITIVE WEEK. EUROPEAN EQUITIES PROBABLY UP ON THE WEEK. THE DAX CONTINUES TO DO VERY WELL. PLENTY TO DISCUSS AND DIGEST AS WE THINK ABOUT THE END OF THE WEEK. THE CABLE SHOW TAKING TO THE AIR AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK TIME. ALIX: COMING UP, COP27 ENDING TODAY. THERE IS NO CLEAR SIGN OF CONCLUSION INSIGHT. MORE FROM EGYPT NEXT. KEEPING YOU UP-TO-DATE, HERE'S THE FIRST WORD. WINTER IS DESCENDING ON UKRAINE WITH BLACKOUTS SPREADING ACROSS THE COUNTRY. RUSSIA'S MISSILE CAMPAIGN IS PUMMELING FACILITIES. MORE THAN 10 MILLION UKRAINIANS ARE WITHOUT ELECTRICITY. ELON MUSK WILL HAVE TO INCREASE THE NUMBER OF MODERATORS IN EUROPE ACCORDING TO THE EU'S INTERNAL MARKET COMMISSIONER. THEY EARLIER WARNED THAT TWITTER WOULD HAVE TO FLY BY OUR RULES SHORTLY AFTER ELON MUSK CLOSED THE TAKEOVER. TWITTER HAS CLOSED ITS OFFICES UNTIL MONDAY AFTER ELON MUSK GAVE THE STAFF AND ULTIMATUM. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE. POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ALIX: AFTER TWO WEEKS OF NEGOTIATIONS THAT BROUGHT MORE THAN 100 WORLD LEADERS, SCORES OF CEOS AND OTHERS TO THE DESERT, COP27 IS ABOUT TO END WITH NO CLEAR CONCLUSION. WHAT IS THE STICKING POINT THAT'S THE PROBLEM? > > I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE WERE HOPING THAT BY THIS TIME, THERE WOULD BE A CLEAR DEAL BUT THERE STILL IS NOT. A LOT OF THE REASON BECAUSE OF THAT IS BECAUSE THE MAIN STICKING POINTS ARE STILL UNRESOLVED. WHAT WE HEARD FROM THE COP27 PRESIDENT A FEW HOURS AGO IS THAT HE IS LOOKING FOR A MEANINGFUL OUTCOME FOR ALL PARTIES. ANYTHING ABOUT THE MAIN ISSUES THAT ARE HERE, IT'S LOOKING LIKE THAT IS FAR OFF. TALKING TO PEOPLE IN THE GROUND ON THE NEGOTIATING ROOMS, IT STILL APPEARS TO BE A WIDE GULF BETWEEN DEVELOPING AND DEVELOPED NATIONS. ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TO LOSS AND DAMAGE. IT SEEMED LIKE THERE WAS INITIALLY SOME BREAKTHROUGH BUT NOW COMES THE DIFFICULT PART ABOUT WHAT TO DO WITH IT SPECIFICALLY. WHO ARE THE PEOPLE CONTRIBUTING TO IT? WHO ARE THE RECIPIENTS OF THESE FUNDS AND WHEN WILL THEY BE DISTRIBUTED? EVERYONE HAS A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE. LAST NIGHT, WE HEARD FROM THE EU WHO ATTEMPTED TO STEP IN AND PROVIDE A BREAKTHROUGH ON THIS LOSS AND DAMAGE FUND. THEIR DEAL IS VERY SPECIFIC AND CONTINGENT ON DEVELOPING NATIONS MITIGATING IN THE WAYS THEY ARE PROPOSING. A LOT OF THESE ISSUES STILL NEED TO BE WORKED OUT. THERE IS ALSO THE ISSUE OF FOSSIL FUELS. IT SEEMS LIKE A SMALL LANGUAGE DIFFERENCE, BUT IT IS A BIG DIFFERENCE WHEN IT COMES TO THIS ISSUE OF KEEPING GLOBAL WARMING UNDER 1.5 DEGREES. NEGOTIATORS ARE STILL IN THE ROOMS DISCUSSING. WE ARE SUPPOSED TO GET ANOTHER DRAFT DECISION COMING FROM THE COP PRESIDENCY LATER TONIGHT. TALKS WILL GO INTO SATURDAY. GUY: THE GERMAN REPRESENTATIVE SAYING SHE WAS PACKED FOR THIS WEEKEND. HOW MUCH LONGER COULD THIS CARRY ON? > > TALKING TO PEOPLE ON THE GROUND, NO ONE WANTS TO LEAVE WITHOUT SOME SORT OF DELIVERABLE. SPECIFICALLY WHEN IT COMES TO A LOT OF THE ACTION ITEMS THAT HAVE BEEN TALKED ABOUT. ONE SAID THAT THIS IS NORMAL, THE PROCESS IS NORMAL, THERE'S NOT A LOT TO WORRY ABOUT. THERE ARE OVER 100 COUNTRIES AND NOT EVERYBODY'S GOING TO BE PLEASED. WHEN YOU LOOK AT IT, THERE ARE A LOT OF NATIONS WE ARE HEARING FROM. PAKISTAN'S CLIMATE CHIEF SAYING THAT ONLY ONE OF THE EU SPECIFIC PROPOSALS IS ACCEPTABLE. WE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO SEE WHERE THEY LAND ON THIS SPECIFIC ISSUE. A LOT OF THE CONCERN AMONG CLIMATE ACTIVISTS IS THAT A LOT OF THE ISSUES ARE GOING TO GET PUNTED UNTIL COP28 IN DUBAI YEAR. TIME IS OF ESSENCE. THAT IS NOT SOMETHING ANYONE WANTS TO SEE SO WE WILL PAY A LOT OF ATTENTION ESPECIALLY TO THE DETAILS IN THE DRAFT DOCUMENT WE ARE SUPPOSED TO GET LATER TONIGHT THAT HOPEFULLY COULD PROVIDE SOME MORE CLARITY ON THOSE ISSUES. > > WHAT'S THE FEELING ON THE GROUND? WHAT ARE PEOPLE SAYING VERSUS WHAT THEY'RE SEEING AND DOING? > > WE SPOKE WITH A LOT OF CLIMATE ACTIVISTS THIS WEEK WHO MANAGED TO GET OUT HERE BECAUSE AS YOU KNOW, IT WAS DIFFICULT FOR THEM. THE ONES WHO DID WERE NOT TOTALLY PLEASED WITH THE WAY THE SUMMIT WAS CARRIED OUT SPECIFICALLY BECAUSE OF THE REPORTS ABOUT THERE BEING A NUMBER OF FOSSIL FUEL LOBBYISTS THROUGHOUT THE SUMMIT. WHEN YOU TALKED TO A LOT OF THE YOUNG PEOPLE HERE, THEY ARE STILL PROUD TO HAVE BEEN HERE. EARLIER THIS AFTERNOON, I WAS OUTSIDE ON THE GROUNDS AND THERE WAS A MINIATURE PROTEST GOING ON. WE KNOW THE PROTESTS OUTSIDE OF THE GROUNDS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE. IT FEELS LIKE THERE IS MOMENTUM AND ACTION THAT PEOPLE WANT TO SEE COMING OUT OF THIS AND HOPE THAT THERE IS A DELIVERABLE VACANCY LEAVING THIS SESSION. GUY: THANK YOU. COMING UP, LESS THAN ONE MONTH AFTER ELON MUSK PURCHASED TWITTER, HAS BEEN ONE PROBLEM AFTER ANOTHER. WE WILL LOOK AT THE LATEST CHALLENGE. DOES IT MAINTAIN HIS SERVICE THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND? THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ALIX: U.S. STOCKS ARE PRETTY MIXED. EXISTING HOME SALES COMING IN LIGHT, BUT WE KNEW THAT WAS GOING TO HAPPEN. > > WE HAVE THE RUSSELL 2000 SMALL CAPS UP. HERE ARE SOME OF THE BIGGER MOVERS. FOOTLOCKER PUT UP A SOLID QUARTER. INFLATION IS NOT DENTING THE DEMAND FOR SNEAKERS. CROCS UP 1.7%. THE S & P 500 IS UP. LOOK AT THE SECTOR COMPOSITION, IT SKEWS DEFENSIVELY. THE TOP THREE SECTORS ARE ALL DEFENSIVE. UTILITIES, HEALTH CARE, STAPLES. TODAY FOLKS ARE GOING AFTER DEFENSE. ON THE BOTTOM, ENERGY AND CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY. LOOK AT WHAT'S HAPPENING ON THE WEEK, THE S & P 500 DOWN. THE CONSUMER STAPLES SECTOR IS UP 1.3%. HEALTH CARE AND UTILITIES ARE ALSO HIGHER. THE WORST SECTOR ON THE WEEK IS DISCRETIONARY DOWN 3.7%. NOT SURPRISED WE GET THESE MIXED SIGNALS WITH COMPANIES PUTTING UP WITH RESULTS. IT DEPENDS ON THE EXACT PRODUCT IN TERMS OF WHETHER OR NOT FOLKS WANT TO SPEND THEIR DOLLARS. GUY: THE HIGHER END SEEMS TO BE DOING BETTER AND THAT ARE. -- BETTER AND BETTER. LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT'S COMING UP NEXT WEEK. THANKSGIVING. BEFORE WE GET THERE, THE GERMAN PPI OUT ON MONDAY. TUESDAY WE HAVE EARNINGS FROM DOLLAR TREE. DICK’S SPORTING GOODS. THE SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT IS IN THE U.K. AS WELL. > > WEDNESDAY WE HAVE PMI'S. CREDIT SUISSE HAS AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. THURSDAY, THE REST OF US WILL BE EATING TURKEY. ON FRIDAY, THE U.S. AND BOND MARKETS CLOSE EARLY. IT'S BLACK FRIDAY. THIS IS MY SUPER BOWL. GUY: WE WILL FOLLOW YOU ON TWITTER MAYBE. > > CAN YOU? GUY: TWITTER IS CLOSING ITS OFFICES UNTIL MONDAY. THE COMPANY IS FACING A MASS EXODUS AFTER ELON MUSK GAVE EMPLOYEES AND ULTIMATUM TO COMMIT TO A HARD-CORE ENVIRONMENT OR LEAVE. WORKERS SEEM TO BE TAKING THE LATTER OPTION. POTENTIALLY PUTTING THE OPERATIONS AT RISK. ED LUDLOW JOINS US NOW. IS THIS DELIBERATE FOR ELON MUSK? ED: ELON MUSK IS STICKING TO HIS GUNS IN THE SENSE THAT HE BELIEVES TWITTER WAS TOO BLOATED. HE'S TALKED ABOUT THE COMPANY BURNING THROUGH $4 MILLION PER DAY. HE GAVE THIS ULTIMATUM AS YOU SAY. MANY STAFF CALLED HIS BLUFF AND SAID WE WILL LEAVE THE COMPANY. WE AREN'T SHARING IN YOUR VISION. WE UNDERSTAND HE SOFTENED HIS POSITION A LITTLE BIT OVERNIGHT THURSDAY AND SENT A MEMO SAYING THAT WORKING REMOTELY IS STILL POSSIBLE IF AN INDIVIDUAL'S MANAGER SAYS THAT THEY ARE DOING EXCEPTIONAL WORK. REMEMBER HE HAD COMPLETELY SCRAPPED THE STANDING REMOTE WORK POLICY. THE QUESTION IS HOW MANY ENGINEERS CAN TWITTER'S PLATFORM RUN OFF OF? MY UNDERSTANDING IS THAT MANY HAVE LEFT. THERE ARE MANY INCIDENCES OF BUGS AND CRASHES ON THE TWITTER PLATFORM, BUT IT STILL THERE. ALIX: IT FEELS LIKE A JOKE, HOW MANY ENGINEERS DOES IT TAKE TO KEEP THE LIGHTS ON? > > THE LDAP SYSTEM, AN INTERNAL SYSTEM THAT TRACKS HOW MANY STAFF THERE ARE SHOWS THAT THERE WERE STILL 3700 EMPLOYEES. THAT WAS THE NUMBER WE BELIEVE REMAINED AFTER THE LAYOFFS. THAT NUMBER IS NOT ACCURATE, IT JUST HAS NOT BEEN UPDATED YET. WE DON'T KNOW HOW MANY ENGINEERS HAVE ACTUALLY LEFT. ONE SOURCE WHO HAD BEEN AT THE COMPANY FOR A LONG TIME TOLD ME HE BELIEVED THE PLATFORM COULD STAY IN OPERATION WITH A TEAM OF 500 ENGINEERS. THE REASON THE OFFICES HAVE BEEN SHUT THROUGH MONDAY IS IS CHAOS. THERE ARE PEOPLE WHO HAVE DEPARTED THE COMPANY THIS STILL SHOW AS ACTIVE ON THE COMPANY'S PROFILES AND HAVE ACCESS. THERE'S A LOT OF CONCERN FROM U.S. LAWMAKERS, FROM THE EU ABOUT WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE USER AND DATA PRIVACY. ALIX: WE WILL FOLLOW THIS CONVERSATION ON RADIO AS WELL. COMING UP, A FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE WILL BE JOINING BALANCE OF POWER WITH DAVID WESTIN.