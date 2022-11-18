Bloomberg Markets: Americas Full Show (11/18/2022)

00:00

I'm Amber Kanwar, we're in for John Erlichman. Welcome to Bloomberg Markets. And I'm Kriti Gupta, let's dive into the market action here because you are seeing a little bit of wobbling as in the S & P 500. It is in the green, but only about two tenths of one percent. Remember, we opened higher by over 1 percent. You have seen some major sentiment shift. A lot of it driven by this idea that maybe inflation is not going to be the driver of the story. Maybe it's actually growth. And that's really where you see a lot of the cross and movers come into play. Check out the 10 year yield. Three eighty one going higher. Just by four basis points. That volatility we've seen the bond market in the past couple of days has not carried over today. The dollar following the yield story up about two tenths of one percent. But the real mover is going to be an oil. That's where you see Brent crude dropping below ninety dollars a barrel and eighty six handle down about three point two percent on 9x crude going down seventy nine dollars a barrel. An oversupply concern there. We're going to dive into in just a second, Amber. All right. Let's take a look at some big movers on the day. We'll start with shares of Gap, which are managing to hold onto their gains, if not enthusiastically as before. And that gap managed to put up better than feared sales results. Not the same with Williams-Sonoma. Actually, their sales were pretty good, but it's all about the outlook. They're basically walking away from their financial forecast, saying right now they're getting insecure, inconsistent signs of demands. And let's take a look at Live Nation. I don't know that I would call this the Taylor Swift effect, but you are seeing the parent of Ticketmaster put it be sold down lower after the Department of Justice is said to be investigating the company. This is according to The New York Times. It predates Taylor Swift's ticket sales, but certainly something that we are watching for and we are continuing to watch Grinder and IPO of an LGBTQ dating app. VIX back that has been halted several times today and is already surging as much as 300 percent. We haven't said those two words together in a while. Chris, the IPO and Spark certainly coming back into favor volatility, certainly name of the game for that stock. You're also, however, seeing some volatility, although to be fair, not by the same margin in the oil space. WTI has gotten some attention in the session today as it falls below 80 dollars for the first time since September and is sitting near levels we haven't seen since the start of the year. Earlier today, Energy Aspects of Rita redesign discussed the drop. There's a lot of confusion in the market right now, right? Yes, demand in China is weak and this is something we've been saying for some time. Don't get too excited by all the headlines coming out of China about reopening because that reopening isn't happening till April of next year. So right here, right now, there are more locked out. So absolutely, demand in China will remain weak for now. The thing is, the rest of the world demand is actually pretty decent. And the numbers coming in have actually surprised to the upside and no downside. In a sense, speaking of the oil name, we are getting some breaking headlines right now crossing the Bloomberg terminal of the DOJ Garland to name a special counsel for Trump. Probe That court is coming from the Dow Jones. We're going to keep you apprised of all the political headlines. But for now, that, of course, crossing the Bloomberg terminal. Let's get to the oil story here, because once again, from a markets perspective, that's going to be the biggest move that you are seeing here with more insight. Fernando Valley, Bloomberg intelligence senior analyst. Fernando, thank you as always, for joining us now. Contango is a very tricky term for those were outside of the oil story. Why does it matter right now when we're talking about the global narrative coming to the commodity space? I mentioned a few reasons first. We've been in backwardation, which is the opposite, when prices in the future are below the spot price. And now this sudden movement has shifted the curve into contango, any give some indication as to the costs of storage, which is essentially what the first three months of the curve tell you. It's how much does it cost for you to store that oil? Is it worth it for you to keep it now or so later? Essentially, what the curve is saying is I'd rather store the oil and sell it in three months time. And what is changed is that demand currently is less than it's expected to be in the future months. I guess what's the outlook going forward when you obviously there's concerns on the demand side, but when you ask where is that future supply going to come from? You know, the US is unlikely to release any more from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. And even if there is some kind of slowdown in the wake of a global recession, supply doesn't seem like it's plentiful either. We totally agree and we think that the risk in the short term is on the demand side, but the risk on the long term is really from the supply side, CAC has obviously come down with their allocation quotas by two million barrels a day. We think that there's some component of that, that it is because it's unsustainable for them to continue producing at the levels that they were producing. But then, as you mentioned, U.S. shale has disappointed and we think it's a structural issue. It's not just that the companies aren't putting money into the ground. We think they've run through a lot of their talk to your acreage. So the growth that was expected from from shale is just not there. And then you go abroad and you look at the lack of investment that we've seen since 2015 when there was a personal oil price crash with this cycle and we just don't see enough growth. You know, you only really have Brazil and Guyana as the growth drivers. And both of those are susceptible to delays. Fernando Valley Bloomberg intelligence senior analyst clearly all over the oil space, you are, of course seeing a eighty seven handle on Brent crude at the moment. We thank you as always. Joining us now for more on the markets is Christina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. She joins me right here on set. Christina, thank you, as always, for taking the time to me. What was so striking about today's price action, specifically as Alix Steel oil kind of slump, the stock market did as well. Can we go back to a more, quote unquote, normal cross as a correlation where risk assets like oil and like stocks move together? Well, we certainly can, but I think this is a time where there's just going to be a lot of volatility and a lot of surprises in asset class performance and correlation because the Fed is still driving markets or largely driving markets. Of course, part of that equation is inflation and what inflation is telling us. So I think there are a lot of components to this that make it an unusual environment. But there there certainly is the potential, especially once we get to a point where we don't have significant rate hikes in front of us, where I think we can get to a more normalized this scenario. I'd like to dig into that, and when you think we might be able to return to that more normalized investing environment right now, we seem to be subject to whatever it is the Fed speakers of the day. But when you look at what the market is pricing in a high probability of a recession, but inflation dropping to 2 percent. Can you let those be your guiding pose as you are looking to add exposure for the long term? Well, definitely. I think when investors are thinking about the long term, it's really not important when exactly the Fed hits the pause button. If it happens in the first quarter or the second quarter. And it doesn't really matter if the terminal rate is five or five point seventy five percent. This is this presents opportunities, the kind of volatility we're seeing, unusual asset class behavior, presents buying opportunities. And so for long term investors, I think they need to focus on what they expect to get out of asset class returns for the longer term and what their financial goals are and not get caught up so much in exactly what the Fed is going to do. And of course, the Fed speak and the data that comes out that really makes us question assumptions there. That's just adding to volatility. And it's really not necessary for investors with long time horizons to worry too much about these short term issues. Well, speaking of short term issues, we're talking about still the sensitivity, the ongoing sensitivity of inflation. The Fed still sticking that long to poor long term 2 percent inflation target. Give us a timeline. How long will it take to get there? Well, let me remind you that the Fed has changed many of its views, including what it expects the terminal rate to be, all kinds of things. So I think it's important to recognize that. I think that ultimately the Fed may find that it is forced to have a little more flexibility on the target rate, but it's not there yet. And so what we're likely to see is a lot of harsh Fed speak as it tries to talk down jubilation in markets, markets that are anticipating an end to rate hikes soon. And so that is really the Fed's number one job. I don't know how much of it is really true if they really believe we're going to get to 7 percent and the terminal rate. But it really becomes less important. It's really about what the data tells us over the next few months. And of course, market's not overreacting would be helpful as well. Of course, still all eyes on the Federal Reserve, of course, going out in Washington. Christina Hooper of Invesco, we thank you, as always. Well, we go from the Federal Reserve in Washington to the White House in Washington. President Biden actually delivering remarks and meeting with CEOs from such companies like Ford and Carrier. Of course, if you want to hear more, go to live. Go on your Bloomberg terminal. Up next on this show, we're going to talk more about Twitter and the markets. All that coming up next. Stick with us. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets I'm creating Gupta with Abra can walk in for John Erlich listening to the latest on the Twitter turmoil in All Must tweeting that the company is meeting its all time high in usage. At the same time, many employees are leaving the company. Musk also saying that a decision on former President Trump's reinstatement has not yet been made. Joining us now to digest all the information, co-host of Bloomberg Technology Caroline Hyde and Mandi saying senior industry analyst for technology over at Bloomberg Intelligence. Caroline, I want to go to you first and talk a little bit about the developments here. Just a couple of days ago, bankruptcy was brought on the table today. This idea of the offices being completely shut down. A lot of people saying Twitter isn't going to make it through the weekend. What stands out to you? I mean, the fact that they got old time high usage and yet not many people are working there at the moment. We know the offices have been closed. We know that basically this hard core ultimatum, the idea that, you know, Moss was asking people to decide whether they're going to stay and sign up for this new and much more intense version of Twitter or leave. And there are a lot of these emojis, people saluting, actually, many deciding to leave the business. He had to make really a U-turn softer view on whether you can work from home and indeed try to entice people back, explain what the vision is and bringing back previously fired managers to try and do that persuasion. There were a lot of concerns here that with this level of usage that we will start to see a stress on the platform in and of itself. That's why you're seeing the Spanish government, the German government be questioned as to whether they're going to keep on the platform. Some of them questioning as to whether they will. I mean, it does not seem like a great idea to advertise that nobody is at the office right now, especially given all the changes that are happening. If you were to hack the business, maybe this weekend would be a great weekend to do that. Given that, you know, half the employees have already been fired and who knows how many are no longer working with the company? If you're a competitor Monday, you must just be kind of enjoying sitting on the sidelines watching Twitter what looks like shoot itself in the foot. Well, I don't know if Twitter has a true competitor, and that's where I think they may get some time in terms of, you know, coming out of this. Although I'm not very optimistic that this is the way to go in terms of, you know, a successful transformation of Twitter look. With any company that operates internationally, you need a certain number of employees. And I think at this pace, if there's five, 70 to 80 percent of the employees, I would be surprised if they're not even complying with the local laws. You know, the jurisdictions that they operate in because of this mass exodus. And that to me is the bigger risk. And yes, advertisers are leaving because the brand advertising isn't safe anymore on Twitter. So the revenue is clearly plummeting. But I don't know. You know, maybe Metro making because of, you know, Twitter. But it's not going to make a big difference. It betters revenue growth, you know, because Twitter was too small to matter. For many, he was talking about the tailwinds here because, yes, there is no real true competitor to Twitter. But perhaps this idea of people, at least with public profiles, advertisers even saying, well, we're not going to be on this platform, maybe we need to ramp up our presence on Instagram, for example, or even WhatsApp with customer service going through WhatsApp. Now, do you think there's a tailwind baked into, say, the case for Metta or Snapchat or any of these other social media names? Yes. Think of Twitter's revenue run rate, right? About 2 billion run rate. And if you distribute this across platforms and I don't think it's going to go only to social media, you know, it could be the traditional advertisers as well. You know, the TV advertising affected TV we think is a big category going forward because of Netflix entry into this space. And I think the retailers themselves are trying to do more ads. So clearly there are a lot of places where advertisers can go. But look, Twitter is a unique platform. And there was something about it that, you know, beat advertisers, go to the platform. So I think as long as they keep, you know, improving the platform, which I'm not sure about, the subscription shift isn't going to happen. Because the dollar and velocity will slow down. You know, they've lost a lot of people. So I think net net advertisers are probably going to split up. You know how they go about distributing the revenue. You know, about 17 minutes ago, Elon Musk was tweeting about who's allowed back on the platform a not yet made a decision on Donald Trump. But it was also an acknowledgement that he cannot let the platform run wild, saying that negative and hate tweets will be max D boosted and D monetize. So no ads or other revenue will go to Twitter. So he does kind of acknowledge that he can't allow this to be a free for all. It would be bad for business. Caroline, from maybe a regulatory perspective, I mean, how does that sit with you? That there is that acknowledgment there that she can't let what he says freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach? Yeah. And he'd previously said that they didn't want to help escape was the way that he'd phrase that in that particular occasion. I think you're exactly right to bring this up, Hammer, because Europe's already been acknowledging this, saying, look, you're firing people, but you actually need to add content moderators here in Europe, the Digital Services Act means that there are far more onerous rules and regulations upon social media platforms in Europe to ensure that hate speech doesn't reach its consumers there. And in fact, if you don't live up to that particular rules and regulations, you'll find about 6 percent of your revenue each year. So this can have a real revenue impact. So certainly hate speech is going to be something he's going to have to address. Also, in terms of regulation, the US, remember, is still looking into we understand, according to people familiar, whether or not the deal should go through with the foreign ownership that companies on the board. Remember, he galvanized wealth from Saudi Arabia, from Qatar. These are the sorts of individuals that can be giving money and then ownership of such a business. Overall, I will say, though, the overall content we just saw on Twitter spaces is Bloomberg Technology and had a great conversation there. So in some parts it is still pretty unique. All right. Thanks for that. That's Caroline Hyde. And Monday saying Bloomberg intelligence. Joining us, we're going to take a quick break. When we come back, we're going to discuss the fate of Elizabeth Holmes as she awaits her sentence. Could be moments away. We'll talk about how it could set a precedent for Silicon Valley. That's next. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets. I'm Amber Kandahar with Christy Gupta. Well, the fate of Elizabeth Holmes is being decided at this very moment, closing a key chapter in one of the biggest scandals in Silicon Valley history. Joining us now is Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow from San Francisco, where we are awaiting the verdict at any moment. Just walk us through the stakes and exactly what the prosecution will be seeking today. Yeah. The prosecution is seeking 15 years of imprisonment for Elizabeth Holmes, Elizabeth Holmes's team. Her defense won't be opposite, of course, that they're pushing for house arrest, essentially up to a maximum an 18 month said really what the sentence will come down to is the judge's interpretation of the harm that was done to investors. Right. You know, independent third parties have said that investors lost around five hundred and fifty million dollars based on the wire and fraud charges that Holmes was found guilty on. So they're weighing a number of factors on Elizabeth Holmes side. You know, she is the mother of a toddler. She is currently pregnant with her second child. Typically, judges would not take that into account. But a number of people have written to the judge on Holmes's behalf to make that point, that there is an innocent party here, i.e. the toddler and the unborn child who, you know, the judge should take into account. But as I say, historically, judges have not taken that into account in a case like this at 30 seconds here. What's the timeline for when we hear about the sentence? Yeah. Snail's pace proceedings right now in San Jose. But I believe we will get a decision from the judge within the next hour or so. Certainly something we'll keep our eye on bloomers at Ludlow all over this coverage. We thank you, as always. Get a quick check on the markets here, because as we go into the weekend, Amber, people are cashing out just a little bit. The S & P 500 in the red started out over 1 percent higher in the green. You are seeing the index down about two tenths of 1 percent. The Nasdaq really underperforming down six tenths of 1 percent. But don't worry, if you are bullish on small caps, you are still making money today. Yields are higher in the dollar following this. While the real story. Brent crude is trading lower. Stick with us. More markets coverage ahead for Amber Kandahar. I'm creating Gupta. This is Bloomberg.