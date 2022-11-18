Bitcoin Crime & Hunting Blockchain Criminals: Crypto IRL

As a stateless asset unconstrained by national boundaries or even many laws, cryptocurrency has long held a reputation as a haven for criminals. But its lack of connection to any one government was also its attraction to law-abiding users. That may be changing as regulators become more adept at tracing transactions on the blockchain. Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal argues crypto is no longer very good for committing crime, which ironically means its use as a tool for the oppressed is just as limited. Then Beth Bisbee, US head of investigations at Chainalysis, and Sujit Raman, general counsel at TRM Labs and a former federal prosecutor, reveal what crypto-criminals are up to these days and how the digital asset is now being used to undermine US foreign policy. (Source: Bloomberg)

