'Bloomberg Real Yield' (11/18/2022)

KATIE: FROM NEW YORK CITY I AM KATIE GREIFELD. "BLOOMBERG REAL YIELD" STARTS NOW. COMING UP AN ABSOLUTE PARADE OFFENSE BECOME A DATA SHOWING A STILL STRONG U.S. CONSUMER AND TREASURY YIELDS ALL OVER THE PLACE. WE BEGIN WITH THE BIG ISSUE, TIMING THE GROWTH SHOCK. > > WE WILL SEE THE GROWTH SLOWDOWN -- > > IT'S THE SEQUENCING OF HITTING THE FED DUAL MANDATE. > > IT IS TIMING THAT, TRADING THAT THAT WILL BE HARD. > > YOU WON'T SEE THE FULL EFFECT OF THE TIGHTENING, PROBABLY UNTIL POSSIBLY EVEN THE MIDPOINT OF NEXT YEAR. > > Q2 TO Q4 MAYBE AS LATE AS Q1 OF 2024. > > THERE ARE LIKES THE FED POLICY. > > LIKE BETWEEN MONETARY POLICY TIGHTENING AND THE EFFECTS OF THE REAL ECONOMY, THAT WILL BE A BIGGER PROBLEM. > > THE INVESTMENT WINDOWS ARE SHORT. > > IT WILL BE DIFFICULT FOR MARCUS TO DIGEST. > > JOINING US NOW, MORGAN STANLEY, ETSY, AND GREG STAPLES OF DWS. LET'S START THERE AND TALK ABOUT THE VERY FINE NEEDLE THE FED IS TRYING TO THREAD. YOU HAVE INFLATION TRYING TO BRING THAT DOWN, ALL WHILE TRYING TO NOT DESTROY GROWTH. HOW POSSIBLE IS THAT AT THIS POINT? > > IT'S GOING TO BE VERY DIFFICULT. FIRST YOU TALK ABOUT A GROWTH SLOWDOWN. THE REALITY IS THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022 MIGHT BE THE STRONGEST QUARTER OF THE ENTIRE YEAR GIVEN THE WEAK NUMBERS EARLIER IN THE YEAR. GOING FORWARD IT IS ODD BECAUSE THIS IS THE FIRST TIME IN MY CAREER I'VE SEEN MORE THAN HALF THE ECONOMIST'S PREDICT A RECESSION IN 2023 WHEN WE ARE NOT IN ONE NOW AS A GENERAL RULE, ECONOMISTS DON'T LIKE TO PRETTY RECESSIONS GOING FORWARD. THEY TEND TO BE MORE OPTIMISTIC. THIS TIME AROUND THEY ARE PREDICTING A RECESSION AND IT IS ALL MOST AS IF IT IS SELF INOCULATING. IF YOU ARE A BUSINESS, YOU ARE TAKING THE STEPS THAT WILL PREVENT A SLOWDOWN HURTING YOUR BUSINESS OVERALL SO THAT MIGHT SOFTEN THE DOWNTURN. AS FAR AS THE FED IS CONCERNED, I THINK HAVE THE TOOLS TO PERHAPS KEEP IT RATHER SHALLOW OR THEY WILL BE NIMBLE IN 2023 ABOUT PUTTING THE LAST FEW TIGHTENING'S ON TO MAKE SURE THEY DO NOT OVERDO IT AND GET A REAL NEGATIVE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK. > > TO GREG'S POINT, A NIBBLE FED 2023. IT IS GREAT TO HAVE YOU ON BECAUSE YOU PUBLISHED YOUR 2023 CREDIT OUTLOOK AND THE MORGAN STANLEY HOUSE OF VIEW IS THE FED PAUSES IN MARCH. WHY IS THAT? WALK US THROUGH THAT. IS THAT A RECESSION CALL? > > IT IS NOT A RECESSION CALL. WE ARE SOLVING FOR SLOW GROWTH BUT A U.S. ECONOMY THAT JUST ABOUT MANAGES A WATER SESSION, CALL IT 50 BASIS POINTS OF YOUR TWO-YEAR GROWTH IS WHAT OUR ECONOMIC TEAM IS FORECASTING. SO WHAT DRIVES THE FED PIVOT IS TO SOME EXTENT THE EASING INFLATION DATA, NOT A Q1 STORY BUT TO SOME EXTENT THE INFLATION DATA STATS SHOW SOME ELEMENT OF APPROACHING A PEAK AND WE SEE SOME DEGREE OF INFLECTION COMING THROUGH IN THE BACK HALF OF 2023. SO THE THOUGHT PROCESS IS YOU ARE GETTING THE SLOWDOWN WITH RESPECT TO GROWTH, YOU ARE GETTING THE SLOWDOWN WITH RESPECT TO THE INFLATION TO SOME EXTENT, AND THAT DRIVES THE CONFIDENCE AROUND AT LEAST HOLDING PATTERN FOR A WHILE RATHER THAN PUSHING EVEN FURTHER INTO RESTRICTIVE TERRITORY. KRITI: AND YOU SAID -- KATIE: AND YOU SAID SOMETHING INTERESTING. YOU BROUGHT THE CONCEPT OF A PIVOT. IF THE FED PAUSES IN MARCH, DO YOU THINK THEY STAY THERE FOR A WHILE, THEY HOLD RATES THERE, OR HOW QUICKLY DOES A CUT COME AFTER? > > I THINK THAT'S THE CRITICAL QUESTION IN MY PERSPECTIVE. FOR THE MOST PART OF 2023, IT IS HOLDING AT THOSE RESTRICTED LEVELS, CALL IT FOR 75 ON THE UPPER END OF THE FED FUNDS TARGET RATE. WE DO EXPECT OUR ECONOMIST TEAM TO EXPECT THE FIRST CUT TO COME THROUGH THE END OF 2023. YOU DO NEED TO SEE THE VALIDATION FROM THE INFLATION DATA BEFORE WE GET MORE CONFIDENCE AROUND THE CUTTING PATH. THAT IS KIND OF WHY WE ARE FRAMING THE CURRENT MARKET GETTING STUCK BETWEEN A PAUSE OR THE PAY THAT AND IT IS THE LENGTH OF THE PAUSE THAT WILL BE CRITICAL FOR THE PERFORMANCE A LOT OF THE WEAKER COPPER CURRENT MARKETS. KRITI: WE WILL DIG IN -- KATIE: WE WILL DIG INTO THAT IN A MOMENT. WE HAVE GOTTEN THE GREG STAPLES VIEW AND MORGAN STANLEY HOUSE FEW. WHAT IS YOUR VIEW ON THIS FED? > > I THINK WE ARE COMING TO THE END OF THE AGGRESSIVE PART OF THE HIKING CYCLE. I THINK WE ARE STARTING TO SEE THE HARD INFLATION DATA IS MASHING UP THAT INFLATION IS COMING DOWN ARE YOU WILL GET THE 50 BASIS POINTS IN DECEMBER AND WE MIGHT GET ANOTHER IN JANUARY AND I AGREE WE WILL HAVE SOME KIND OF PAUSE THAT THEN THE FED WILL HAVE TO BE CAREFUL ON RHETORIC TO MAKE SURE THAT MEDIUM-TERM INFLATION EXPECTATIONS DO NOT BECOME UNANCHORED, THAT THESE RATE CUTS DO NOT GET PRICED IN ANY SOONER, EVEN IF GROWTH SLOWS WHERE THEY MANAGED TO PRICE OUT THOSE Q4 2023 RATE CUTS. THEY WILL HAVE TO CONTINUE TO SOUND TOUGH AND KEY POLICY RESTRICTIVE WHILE HAVING THAT PAUSE BECAUSE THEY DO NOT WANT TO GET ANYWHERE TOWARDS A LOOSENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS EITHER ON ANY INDICATION THEY ARE PAUSING. KRITI: AS YOU KNOW -- KATIE: AS YOU KNOW WELL, WE'VE HAD AN EMBARRASSMENT OF RICHES WHEN IT COMES TO FED SPEAK AND RHETORIC. I WANT TO HIGHLIGHT SOMETHING THAT ST. LOUIS FED JIM FULLER AND SAID THIS WEEK. HE SAID "EVEN UNDER THESE GENEROUS ASSUMPTIONS, THE POLICY RATE STILL IS NOT AT A ZONE THAT MIGHT BE CONSIDERED SUFFICIENTLY RESTRICTIVE. TO GET TO THIS SUFFICIENTLY RESTRICTIVE LEVEL OF POLICY, WE WILL NEED TO INCREASE THE POLICY RATE FURTHER." ETSY, WE GOT A DIFFERENT WORD, WE GOT TWO WORDS, SUFFICIENTLY AND RESTRICTIVE. NOT JUST RESTRICTIVE. WHEN WILL THEY KNOW WHEN WE ARE FINALLY AT THAT SUFFICIENTLY RESTRICTIVE ZONE? > > I'M NOT EVEN SURE THE FED KNOWS AT THIS POINT EXACTLY WHERE THAT LEVEL IS. WE SHOULD BE COMING CLOSE TO RESTRICTIVE POLICY, WE HAVE A LABOR MARKET HOLDING UP A LOT BETTER THAN EXPECTED. WE CONTINUE TO HAVE THE LOW JOBLESS CLAIMS NUMBERS AND THE PAYROLLS HAVE COME IN RELATIVELY STRONGLY OVER THE LAST FEW MONTHS. THE FED WILL KEEP TELLING US AND REMINDING US THAT WE ARE THERE AND WE ARE STAYING THERE. AT THIS POINT, AGAIN, I THINK WE ARE PROBABLY ONLY 50 TO 75 BASIS POINTS AWAY, THE MARKET IS PRICING IN THE 5% TERMINAL RATE, BULLARD IS ALWAYS ON THE HAWKISH IF NOT EXTREME ON THE END OF THE SPECTRUM SO I THINK THE 5% IS COUNTERING A LOT OF THIS ALREADY. KATIE: ON THE 5% TERMINAL RATE PREDICTION YOU SEE PRICED INTO MARKETS NOW, YOU COME I I AND THE NOTES THAT YOU SENT OVER THAT YOU ARE DUBIOUS THE FED CAN GET TO A POLICY RATE AT 5% WITHOUT SOME THING BREAKING. WHAT SPECIFICALLY ARE YOU LOOKING FOR TO BREAK HERE POTENTIALLY ECHO > > I KNOW BE VERY HARD. USUALLY IN HISTORY WHEN YOU SEE A TIGHTENING OF MONETARY POLICY OVERALL SOME SECTOR OF THE MARKETPLACE REVEALS TO BE OVERPRICED, WHETHER IT BE HOUSING,.COM, E.M.. WE HAVE SEEN SOMETHING LIKE THAT IN CRYPTO IN THE PAST WEEK OR TWO BUT IT HAS NOT BEEN SYSTEMIC, A THREAT TO THE OVERALL BROADER MARKET SHRUGGED IT OFF. IT IS TOUGH TO SEE WHERE THAT WILL BE OR MAYBE YOU DO NOT GET A BREAK LIKE THAT. IT BE MAYBE AN OVERALL A RATHER SLOW DOWN IN THE ECONOMY ONCE YOU GET FED FUNDS THAT HIGH. AN S & P DOWN TO 3200 AND A SHARP SLOWDOWN, SLOWER THAN THEY WOULD LIKE TO SEE. KRITI: I PROD -- KATIE: I PROMISE I WON'T ASK YOU ABOUT CRYPTO BUT I WANTED TO GET TO THE IDEA WE COULD SEE SOMETHING BREAK AS WE APPROACH 5%. I WANT TO TURN THAT INTO YOUR HOUSE CALL, THE FACT THAT MORGAN STANLEY VIEW IS THE FED IS GOING TO PAUSE ULTIMATELY IN MARCH. WHAT IS THE BIGGER RISK TO THE CALL AT THIS POINT? THAT THE FED PAUSES BEFORE THEN OR CONTINUES TO HIKE PAST? > > I WOULD SAY THE SHORT ANSWER WOULD BE THERE IS SOME RISK TO THE UPSIDE BUT THE POINTS GREG MADE AROUND THE POTENTIAL FOR A MARKET ACCIDENT, HOW WE ARE FRAMING IT, THAT IS ONE OF THE EVENTS THAT COULD FORCE A FASTER PIVOT OR CHANGE IN DIRECTION TO THE FED SO THE DISTINCTION TO THE ECONOMY AND DATA PROVIDING THAT BREATHING SPACE FOR A PAUSE VERSUS A MARKET ACCIDENT THAT REQUIRES MORE INTERVENTION, THAT NEEDS TO BE MADE. FOR NOW WE ARE SCRATCHING OUR HEADS TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHERE THE KIND OF CRACKS COULD BE. WE HAVE HIGHLIGHTED THE POTENTIAL WHERE YOU COULD LOOK WHERE THE HEDGE ECONOMICS LOOK LIKE, THE STRONG DOLLAR POTENTIALLY MEANS FOR SOME OF THE INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS AND ASKED INCOME. SOME OF THE PRIVATE MARKETS IN SUCH A BUT THESE ARE NOT AT A BREAKING POINT YET. WHAT WE NEED TO BE COGNIZANT OF HIS WE FURTHER MOVE INTO RESTRICTIVE TERRITORY AND THE PROBABILITY OF SOME MARKET ACCIDENTS CONTINUES TO GO UP. KATIE: OUR GUESTS ARE STICKING WITH US. THE COMPANY IS HELPING TO FUND ITS ACQUISITION OF SWEDISH MATCH. CARNIVAL HIT ROUGH SEAS THIS WEEK AFTER PRICED A $1 BILLION CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING. ONE OF ITS BONDS AT ONE POINT WAS THE BIGGEST LOSER IN JUNK SECONDARY TRADING. STICKING WITH CREDIT, J.P. MORGAN SACHS ON THE ART OFF WEIGHED IN ON THE BIG O CPI RUSSIAN -- RUSH INTO JUNK. TAKE A LISTEN. > > IF WE LOOK AT PARTS OF THE BOND MARKET THAT TEND TO BREAK FIRST, AND THAT IS CERTAINLY THE LOWER RATED CREDIT ISSUER, WHAT WE SEE THERE, SPREADS MID FOR HUNDREDS. THAT IS BELOW THE 20 YEAR AVERAGE. LET ALONE THE LOW EVERY SESSION AVERAGE. IT IS TELLING AND CONCERNING TO ME THAT WE SAW LAST THURSDAY WHEN THIS RALLY REALLY RIPPED. WE SAW 2.5 BILLION DOLLARS GO INTO HIGH-YIELD ETF'S AND THAT IS -- THIS IS HAPPENING IS DOWNGRADES ARE TAKING OVER UPGRADES IN THAT SECTOR. KATIE: CHARISSE, SC, AND GREG ARE STILL WITH US. YOU PUBLISHED NEXT YEAR'S OUTLOOK TODAY FOR THE CREDIT MARKET, OKSANA IS WAITING FOR PAIN BUT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR HEALTHY RETURNS NEXT YEAR WHEN IT COMES TO CORPORATE DEBT. WALK US THROUGH THAT. > > THAT IS HEALTHY TOTAL RETURNS FOR SURE BUT THE RATES ARE DOING A LOT OF THE HEAVY LIFTING WITH RESPECT TO DELIVERING THOSE RETURNS. I THINK PURELY FROM THE SPREAD OF THE CREDIT PERFORMANCE STANDPOINT, THERE ARE THREE ELEMENTS TO WHAT WE'RE ARE TRYING TO EMPHASIZE, ONE, 20 TONY THREE WILL BE A GOOD INCOME -- GOODYEAR FOR INCOME. INVESTMENT GRADE DELIVERS THE QUALITY INCOME, SO WE ARE THINKING ABOUT MORE AS A RANGE ENVIRONMENT, MODEST POSITIVE EXCESS RETURNS THAT IS A CREDIT COMPETENT BUT TOTAL CREDIT HELD BECAUSE OF THE COMPRESSION OF THE TREASURY YIELDS THAT BREAKS AND COLLEAGUES ARE -- RATES AND COLLEAGUES ARE EXPECTING. IT IS THAT THE OUTPERFORMANCE IS SURPRISING BUT TO SOME EXTENT THAT IS THE MARKET PRICING IN MORE PROBABILITY OF A SOFT LANDING. I DO THINK THERE WOULD BE TRYING TO EMPHASIZE THIS AND WE WANT TO OWN SOME OF THE CREDITS WHICH ARE ALREADY PRICED FOR A RECESSION SO THINK ABOUT THE DEEP IS COUNTED LOWER QUALITY STUFF, ANYTHING GENERATING DATA IN THE MARKET, THAT IS THE POCKET WE DISLIKE. OWN INCOME, OWN CONVEXITY AS OUR THESIS FOR 2023. IN ANY BE -- KATIE: IN EVERY CONVERSATION OF CREDIT SPREADS SPECIFICALLY THERE IS A CONVERSATION EMBEDDED ABOUT TREASURY YIELDS AND DURATION RISK. HAVE WE SEEN THE CEILING IN TREASURY YIELDS AND WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE CREDIT MARKET IN YOUR VIEW? > > I THINK WE'VE SEEN THE HIGH IN TREASURY YIELDS FOR 2022 P WOULD NOT BE SURPRISED TO SEE ANOTHER RUN OF 4% IN EARLY 2023. IT IS LIKELY IF WE GET THE FED FUNDS RATE TO THE 5% LEVEL THAT WAS TALKED ABOUT. IN TERMS OF CREDIT SPREADS, WE SAY OVER THE LONGER TERM IT IS STILL THINKING OVER THE NEAR TERM WE HAVE MORE RISK. EQUITIES I THINK WE PICK UP AHEAD OF THEMSELVES THE SECOND WE HAVE HAD, WE HAVE THE JUNE AND JULY RALLY AND WE HAVE ANOTHER GOING ON AGAIN AND I THINK THAT IS QUITE VULNERABLE AND THERE'S A CORRELATION BETWEEN EQUITY MARKET PERFORMANCE AND CREDIT SPREADS OVERALL. THERE COULD BE WEAKNESS IN THE NEAR TO INTERMEDIATE TERM. KATIE: THAT'S INTERESTING BECAUSE WE HAD DISAGREEMENT HERE PERHAPS. HE IS LOOKING FOR DEEP DISCOUNTED NAMES RIGHT NOW, GREG, IT'S UNSECURE NOT QUITE READY TO GO BARGAIN HUNTING. > > THERE'S A LITTLE DIFFERENCE THERE. I THINK IS RIGHT IN THAT YOU HAVE CREDIT ISSUANCE DONE SAY YEAR AGO IN TREASURY YIELDS WERE LOWER. YOU CAN BUY GOOD QUALITY BONDS AT A DOLLAR PRICE OF 75 TO 85 AND THAT CUSHIONS THE DOWNSIDE OF THOSE CREDITS RUN INTO TROUBLE. I'M TALKING ABOUT OVERALL SPREADS WERE TREASURIES RUNNING INTO MAYBE THE 145 AREA WHERE WE SEE -- THINK THERE'S A LOT OF WINDING AROUND YEAR-END. KATIE: ETSY, I WANT TO BRING YOU IN, SPECIFICALLY ON THE NOTION OF SPREADS BECAUSE I READ EARLIER THIS MONTH YOU SAID IT COULD SEE GLOBAL SPREADS TIGHTEN OVER THE NEXT YEAR. BASICALLY THEY HAVE BEEN PRICING IN A SERIOUS GROWTH SCARE BUT STICKING TO THE U.S., I LOOK AT ID SPREADS AT ABOUT 140 BASIS POINTS. I SEE HOW YIELD SPREADS AT ABOUT 460 BASIS POINTS. THAT SEEMS LOW TO ME BUT IN YOUR VIEW, HOW MUCH MORE COULD SPREADS TIGHTEN? > > I THINK A LOT OF IT DEPENDS ON YOUR INVESTMENT HORIZON AND WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN TO GROWTH OVER THE NEXT TWO TO THREE QUARTERS. WE'VE SEEN SPREADS BE RELATIVELY RESILIENT AND AS YOU SAY THEY ARE LOW AT THE MOMENT, CONSIDERING THE HIKING HAPPENING AND THE WORRIES ABOUT THE GROWTH. I THINK WE ARE ALREADY PRICING IN A SIGNIFICANT GROWTH SLOWDOWN. THE QUESTION IS DO WE GET MORE OF A HARD LANDING IF IT DOES SEEM THE FED IS NOT GOING TO PAUSE IF WE GET THE REGION TIGHTENING AND WE HAVE A BIGGER IMPACT ON GROWTH, THERE CERTAINLY RISKS TO SEE WIDENING AGAINST SPREADS AT SOME POINT. THE WAY WE HAVE SEEN REACTIONS IN EQUITY MARKETS. IF WE LOOK AT 2023 AS A WHOLE, IT DOES FEEL WE WILL HAVE AS MY COLLEAGUES WERE SAYING A BETTER OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND IF WE AVOID A SERIOUS RECESSION, I THINK IT WILL HAVE POTENTIAL FOR SPECS THE TIGHTEN, NOT MUCH FROM HERE BUT AT LEAST TO STAY CONTAINED AND IN YIELDS OVERALL THAT IT WOULD GET A NICE PERFORMANCE. > > LET'S TALK ABOUT ENTRY POINTS HERE BECAUSE WE HEARD FROM BLACKROCK EARLIER, THIS IS IN A BLOOMBERG NEWS INTERVIEW. CAROLYN WEINBERG SAYING WE ARE AT THE BEGINNING OF A ROTATION AS INVESTORS COME BACK INTO CREDIT WITH THE RAPID MOVE IN FRONT AND RATES, THE CURVE REPRICED CREDIT TO ATTRACTIVE LEVELS, PARTICULARLY AS WE APPROACH THE END OF THE FED HIKING CYCLE. IN YOUR VIEW, IS THIS THE ENTRY POINT? WHERE IS IT? > > IT IS STARTING TO LOOK LIKE SOME OF THE ENTRY POINTS THAT HAVE HAPPENED OVER THE LAST COUPLE MONTHS I AGREE WE ARE REACHING THE AND OF THE FED TIGHTENING CYCLE. I THINK WHERE YOU WILL HAVE RISKS ON GROWTH AND RISKS ON INFLATION NEXT YEAR IF IT DOES NOT CONTINUE TO COME DOWN THEN THE FED BECAUSE COULD BE EXTERNALLY SHORT BUT IT IS INTERESTING ENTRY LEVELS AND AS LONG AS THE GROWTH PICTURE IS HOLDING UP RELATIVELY WELL AND AGAIN THE SPREADS SHOULD REMAIN RELATIVELY CONTAINED AND WE CAN ADD TO THOSE CREDIT NAMES. > > I WANT TO COME BACK TO YOU BECAUSE IN YOUR OUTLOOK TODAY, IT CAUGHT MY EYE YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT THE IDEAL RECIPE FOR SUSTAINABLE CREDITS RALLY AND IT IS FRIDAY, I AM FEELING GOOD, I WANT TO DIG INTO THAT OPTIMISM. WHAT IS THE IDEAL SET UP FOR CREDIT MARKETS? TELL US ABOUT THE OTHER ELEMENTS YOU WOULD NEED TO SEE. > > I THINK THAT'S AN INTERESTING ONE. IF YOU GET THE KIND OF SOFT LANDING THE PROVERBIAL SOFT LANDING AND I THINK THE MORE IMPORTANT ASPECT OF IT, IF WE DO ENTER AN EASING CYCLE DRIVEN BY INFLATION RATHER THAN A MARKET ACCIDENT OR RECESSION FEAR, THE FED GETS INTO AN EASING CYCLE AND PROPER FOR THAT THE BACK HALF OF THIS YEAR AND NEXT YEAR OR IN 2024, THAT IS AN OK SET UP FOR CREDIT AND THE LONGER TERM BECAUSE THAT KIND OF AVOIDS THE PROBLEM WITH RESPECT TO THE COST OF REFINANCING AT THE TIME WHEN THOSE MATURITY WARDS ARE COMING DUE. HOLDING AT THESE KIND OF LEVELS ARE SOFTER LEVELS BUT AVOIDING A RECESSION PLUS ENTERING SOME SORT OF AN EASING CYCLE TO NEUTRAL TERRITORY INTO THE EARLY PART OF 2024, THAT IS A DECENT SET OF HER CREDIT MARKETS. KATIE: IS THAT YOUR IDEAL CREDIT MARKET SET UP AS WELL? > > IT SOUNDS LIKE IT BUT I HAD TO STAND BACK AND SAY IT IS SORT OF THROUGH THE LOOKING GRASS KIND OF DISCUSSION WE ARE HAVING BECAUSE USUALLY THE BOTTOM OF THE CREDIT MARKET, CREDIT CYCLE HAPPENS WHEN THE FUNDAMENTALS ARE AT THEIR WEAKNESS AND WE SEE AN IMPROVEMENT IN THE ECONOMY OVERALL. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT A MARKET CYCLE BEFORE WE'VE HAD A HINT OF RECESSION YET. NOW WE ARE TALKING ABOUT A RECOVERY FROM THAT. IT IS ODD TO ME. I THINK WE WILL HAVE TO WAIT TO SEE THE ECONOMY SLOWDOWN, START TO IMPACT FUNDAMENTALS, THAT IS WHEN I WOULD LIKE TO SEE WEAKNESS AND BUYING OPPORTUNITIES, THEN WHEN THINGS START TO LOOK BETTER FROM THERE I THINK YOU WILL GET A MUCH BETTER RETURN PROFILE FROM THE CREDIT CYCLE. KATIE: BEFORE I LET YOU GO FROM THE BLOCK, TELL US WHAT YOUR TIMELINE IS. KATIE: BEFORE I LET YOU GO FROM THE BLOCK, TELL US WHAT YOUR TIMELINE IS. I SEE YOUR POINT THIS IS A SORT OF A THROUGH THE LOOKING GRASS CONVERSATION, WHEN MIGHT WE SEE THE DOWNTURN OR ARE WE IN IT? > > THE FUNDAMENTALS HAVE YET TO TURN DOWN AND I THINK IF THE FAT GETS WHAT THEY WANT, IT IS A SOFTER LANDING AND USE A SOME WEAKNESS OVER AN CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS, NOT TOO MUCH WIDENING IN SPREADS IF THAT IS THE RESULT BUT THEN WE ALSO TALKED ABOUT THE POTENTIAL OF THEM BREAKING THE MARKET IN SOMEPLACE WHETHER IT BE HIGH-YIELD, PRIVATE CREDIT, WHO KNOWS. THAT COULD POTENTIALLY ENGENDER ANOTHER 50 BASIS POINT WIDENING EVEN IN IGN THAT WOULD BE THE TIME TO BUY. IN TERMS OF TIMING I'M TALKING FIRST QUARTER 2023, NOT TOO MUCH BE THAT. KATIE: TO MY GUESTS, EVERYONE IS STICKING WITH US. FOMC MINUTES AND PMI'S OUT OF THE U.S., EUROPE, AND U.K. WEDNESDAY, FOLLOWED BY A SLEW OF U.S. ECONOMIC DATA.