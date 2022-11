00:00

HASLINDA: THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. WE HAVE HEARD OF THE GREAT RESIGNATION. IT STARTED IN THE U.S. AND IS NOW FIRMLY IN ASIA. MULTIPLE INDUSTRIES ARE FINDING IT HARD TO FIND TALENT. WE HAVE ALSO HEARD OF THE QUIET QUITTERS. 75% OF AMERICAN WORKERS ARE DISENGAGED. THAT IS ALL PROMPTING CRITICAL CONVERSATIONS ON THE FUTURE OF WORK, THE FUTURE OF WORKERS, HOW DO YOU HIRE THE BEST TALENT, HOW DO YOU RETAIN THEM? IS THERE A PERFECT MODEL? FORGET ABOUT PERFECT, BUT IS THERE A GOOD MODEL? LET ' S START WITH RYAN. YOU HAVE ACCESS TO MASSIVE DATA, ALMOST 900 MILLION -- OR IS IT BILLION? [LAUGHTER] MEMBERS. 60 MILLION COMPANIES. WHEN YOU LOOK AT YOUR DATA, WHAT IS COMING THROUGH IN TERMS OF HOW WORKERS HAVE CHANGED, WORKERS ' EXPECTATIONS HAVE CHANGED AFTER THREE YEARS OF REFLECTION OVER COVID? RYAN: TO YOUR POINT, THERE IS A LOT OF CHANGE AND UNCERTAINTY IN THE WORLD. WE ARE THANKFUL TO HAVE THE LINKEDIN GRAPH, WHICH TO YOUR POINT HAS ROUGHLY 875 MILLION MEMBERS, NOT BILLION. ONE DAY WE WILL HAVE THAT. [LAUGHTER] AT ANY GIVEN TIME THERE ARE 15 MILLION JOBS POSTED. IT CREATES A LOT OF GREAT DATA. THE GRAPH UPDATES ROUGHLY 5 MILLION TIMES PER MINUTE WITH INSIGHTS ABOUT THE GLOBAL LABOR MARKET. THERE ARE A COUPLE THINGS THAT ARE INTERESTING NOW TO PAY ATTENTION TO. ONE, WE TRACK A STAT CALLED POSITION CHANGES. ON YOUR LINKEDIN PROFILE, YOU DECIDE TO MOVE FROM ONE COMPANY TO ANOTHER. THAT IS A POSITION CHANGE. HISTORICALLY ACROSS LINKEDIN DATA THE YEAR-OVER-YEAR CHANGE IN THAT NUMBER IS FAIRLY FLAT, A FAIRLY STABLE NUMBER. THAT NUMBER DROPPED RADICALLY WHEN COVID STARTED, WHICH MAKES SENSE. PEOPLE WERE NOT MOVING JOBS. THEY WERE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT THE UNCERTAINTY. THEN THE NUMBER SHOT UP NORTH OF 100% YEAR OVER YEAR. THAT IS WHAT WE TALK ABOUT IS THE GREAT RESHUFFLE. WAS THAT, YOU FELT THAT INSIDER COMPANIES. THAT NUMBER IS COMING BACK DOWN TO NORMAL LEVELS. THE LABOR MARKET IS STARTING TO SETTLE BACK TO WHERE IT WAS PRE-PANDEMIC IN TERMS OF JOB CHANGES, EXCEPT FOR ONE DEMOGRAPHIC, GEN Z. GEN Z IS STILL MOVING AT AN UNPRECEDENTED RATE. THIS IS A GENERATION THAT BELIEVES IT IS OK TO MOVE AROUND FREQUENTLY. IT USED TO BE CONSTANTLY MOTIVATED. PRE-PANDEMIC, ROUGHLY 1% OF ALL JOBS ON LINKEDIN POSTED WERE REMOTE JOBS. TODAY THAT NUMBER IS ABOUT 15% OF ALL JOBS, 50 MILLION JOBS, 15% ARE REMOTE. HOWEVER NORTH OF 50% OF ALL JOBLESS ON LINKEDIN ARE GOING TO THAT 15% OF REMOTE JOBS. THERE IS A LOT OF DEMAND FROM JOBSEEKERS STILL AROUND REMOTE WORK. THE LAST INTERESTING STAT I WOULD CALL OUT, I WAS FORTUNATE TO BE AT A CONFERENCE ABOUT A MONTH AGO WHERE THE MICROSOFT CEO WAS LOOKING AT DATA WE RAN ACROSS THE MICROSOFT AND LINKEDIN GRAPHS WHICH SHOWS THAT 85% OF ALL MANAGERS RIGHT NOW BELIEVE THAT IN A HYBRID WORLD THEIR EMPLOYEES ARE NOT BEING PRODUCTIVE. ON THE FLIPSIDE, 87% OF ALL EMPLOYEES BELIEVE THEY ARE BEING EXTREME A PRODUCTIVE OR BEING BURNED OUT. IT IS WHAT WE CALL THIS PRODUCTIVITY PARANOIA. I THINK IT REPRESENTS ANOTHER MANAGEMENT AND LEADERSHIP CHALLENGE FOR EVERYONE TO FIGURE OUT WHAT THE NEXT STEPS OF THEIR COMPANIES WILL LOOK LIKE AND HOW TO NAVIGATE THROUGH A WORLD THAT IS DIFFERENT FROM THREE YEARS AGO. HASLINDA: DAN, HOW ARE YOU ASSESSING THE CHANGES? IS IT A RECALIBRATION? DAN: THE LAST THREE YEARS HAVE BEEN A MASSIVE UPHEAVAL. WE WENT FROM HAVING 57 OFFICES BEFORE THE PANDEMIC AROUND THE WORLD TO HAVING 30,000 AROUND THE WORLD BECAUSE EVERYBODY HAD TO WORK FROM HOME. WE HAD TO ADJUST TO THAT REALITY. WE PUT IN PRODUCTIVITY TOOLS TO MEASURE DIFFERENT WAYS OF THINKING ABOUT PRODUCTIVITY. THEN WE COME OUT OF THE PANDEMIC AND GO INTO SOME OF THE WORST GEOPOLITICAL AND ECONOMIC CONDITIONS WE HAVE SEEN IN THE LAST 30 OR 40 YEARS. THERE REALLY HAS NOT BEEN A NORMAL OVER THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS. RYAN IS EXACTLY RIGHT. THIS WHOLE THING ABOUT THE GREAT RESIGNATION, I THINK IT WAS GREAT PENT UP, THAT NO ONE RESIGNED DURING THE PANDEMIC AT ALL. YOU HAD ATTRITION RATES AT ALL-TIME RECORD LOWS. THEY SHOT UP POST THE PANDEMIC AS PEOPLE LOOKED FOR OPPORTUNITIES. THEY HAVE COME BACK DOWN AGAIN. I DO THINK NOW WE ARE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHAT IS THE NEW NORMAL FOR WORK IN A VERY DIFFICULT ENVIRONMENT AS WELL. I THINK THAT IS STILL EVOLVING. I WILL SAY, AND I ' M GOING TO BET THAT ALL OF US ON THIS PANEL WOULD AGREE, WE HAVE A LOT OF CONSTITUENCIES THAT WE NEED TO SATISFY AS LEADERS OF COMPANIES, FROM OUR CUSTOMERS TO REGULATORS, TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS, TO OUR EMPLOYEES. THE NUMBER ONE MOST IMPORTANT CONSTITUENCY THAT WE ALL HAVE IS OUR EMPLOYEES. THE STRENGTH OF OUR EMPLOYEES, THE PASSION OF OUR EMPLOYEES, THE DIVERSITY IS WHAT WILL DETERMINE OUR SUCCESS GOING FORWARD. THINKING ABOUT HOW YOU ATTRACT THE BRIGHTEST, MAINTAIN THE VERY BRIGHTEST, AND MOTIVATE THEM BEHIND WHAT YOU ' RE DOING HIS JOB NUMBER ONE FOR DOS -- FOR ALL OF US. HASLINDA: WE TEND TO USE THE PANDEMIC IS THE STARTING POINT, BUT IT STARTED WAY BEFORE THAT BECAUSE WHEN GOOGLE DID A PROJECT IN 2016, IT FOUND THAT TO GET THE BEST OUT OF THE EMPLOYEES, IT IS ABOUT PSYCHOLOGICAL SAFETY. FEELING SAFE IN THAT ENVIRONMENT IS NOT ABOUT COMPLIANCE TO REGULATIONS AT WORK. TALK ABOUT WHAT YOU ARE SEEING IN TERMS OF THOSE CHANGES IN A FINANCIAL INDUSTRY. JOHN: IT IS A PERFECT QUESTION BECAUSE WE HAVE BEEN SUBJECT NOW TO SONY SHOCKS OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS -- SO MANY SHOCKS OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS. THIS IS A SHOCK IN THE WORKFORCE. PRIOR TO COVID THERE WAS A QUESTION OF HOW YOU NURTURE, RESPECT HUMAN CAPITAL, MOTIVATING, TRAINING, ENGAGING? WHAT THIS HAS DONE IS ALMOST UNDERSCORED THE FACT THAT PEOPLE WANT TO BE PART OF A COMMUNITY. PEOPLE WANT TO BE PART OF DEFINING HOW YOU STRUCTURE THAT COMMUNITY, WHETHER IT IS ON ZOOM, REMOTE, OR IN PERSON. THE REALITY IS COVID HAS GIVEN US A WAKE-UP CALL THAT, WITH THE ONSET OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND A NUMBER OF OTHER THINGS THAT WILL TRANSPIRE OVER THE NEXT THREE, FOUR, 10 YEARS, WE HAVE TO GO BACK TO THE BASICS THAT PEOPLE ARE INTERESTED THAT SO MUCH OF HER BUSINESS, WHETHER TRADING -- THAT PEOPLE ARE INTERESTED IN. SO MUCH OF OUR BUSINESS REQUIRES COLLABORATION AND CREATIVITY. THAT HAS TO BE IN A REAL-TIME MODE WHERE YOU UNDERSTAND WHAT IS GOING ON. IT IS NOT SOMETHING THAT CAN HAPPEN OVER A PERIOD OF TIME. IN FINANCIAL SERVICES, AND YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT THIS CONVERSATION INDUSTRY BY INDUSTRY, CULTURE BY CULTURE, AND DEMOGRAPHIC AS WELL. IT DOES COME DOWN TO NURTURING DIGNITY IN THE WORKPLACE. HOW YOU DEFINE THE FUTURE OF THE WORKPLACE AND HOW YOU KEEP DIGNITY OF WORK IS IMPORTANT. HASLINDA: AGAINST THIS BACKDROP OF A RECALIBRATION, ARE YOU FINDING IT HARD TO FIND TALENT? DAN: NO. RYAN: EVERYONE WANTS TO WORK FOR YOU, COME ON. [LAUGHTER] DAN: A LOT DO. BUT FINDING THE RIGHT TALENT IN A COMPETITIVE MARKETPLACE, IT DEPENDS ON WHAT THE JOB FUNCTION IS. PLATFORM SOFTWARE ENGINEERS, THOSE ARE HER JOBS TO FIND. -- ARE HARD JOBS TO FIND. YOU PAY WELL TO FIND THOSE JOBS. THE KEY TO ATTRACTING PEOPLE IS PROBABLY TWOFOLD. ONE IS HAVING A MISSION AND SET OF VALUES THAT PEOPLE REALLY BELIEVE IN, NOT SOMETHING THAT IS JUST ON A WALL THAT CAN BE ANYBODY ' S MISSION, BUT SOMETHING THAT YOU EMBRACE, ACT ON, YOUR PRODUCTS ALSO HAVE THAT SAME SENSIBILITY WITHIN THEM. THAT IS NUMBER ONE. NUMBER TWO IS THAT WE THINK ABOUT OUR EMPLOYEES HOLISTICALLY. WE THINK ABOUT NOT JUST THEIR PHYSICAL HEALTH, WHICH REALLY CAME TO THE FORE WITH THE PANDEMIC, BUT WOULD ALSO CAME TO THE FORE IS THEIR MENTAL HEALTH. PEOPLE WERE STRESSED OUT. PEOPLE ARE STILL STRESSED OUT. YOU ARE GOING INTO A LOT OF LAYOFFS IN THE TECH INDUSTRY. PEOPLE ARE STRESSED OUT ABOUT THAT. MENTAL HEALTH IS VERY IMPORTANT. THE FINAL THING IS THEIR FINANCIAL HEALTH. HOW DO YOU MEASURE SOMEONE ' S FINANCIAL HEALTH? HOW DO YOU MAKE SURE THAT YOU ARE ASSURING THAT THEY HAVE A LIVING WAGE THAT YOU ARE ACTUALLY MEASURING, AND NOT JUST SAYING, WELL, I ' M PAYING $18 AN HOUR. BUT AFTER ALL OF THEIR LIVING EXPENSES, HOW MUCH MONEY DO THEY HAVE LEFT OVER? AND MAKE SURE THAT YOU UNDERSTAND THAT AND SUPPORT THEIR FINANCIAL HEALTH. THOSE THINGS TOGETHER, UNDERSTANDING THE TOTALITY OF THE HUMAN, MAKING SURE YOU HAVE AN INSPIRING MISSION AND VISION , THEN CREATING IMMUNITY INSIDE THE COMPANY. THAT DOES ATTRACT A LOT OF PEOPLE. OUR ATTRITION RATES ARE BELOW INDUSTRY AVERAGE. I THINK A LOT OF IT HAS TO DO WITH THAT. HASLINDA: WHAT WOULD THAT BE, THE ATTRITION RATE? DAN: ATTRITION RATES IN THE TECH INDUSTRY CAN BE ANYWHERE FROM 18% TO 20%. WE ARE MUCH LOWER THAN THAT. WE ARE PROBABLY SOMEWHERE AROUND 12% RIGHT NOW. MUCH LOWER, BUT WE SPEND A LOT OF TIME THINKING ABOUT THAT TOO. AS I MENTIONED, I THINK OUR ONLY SUSTAINABLE COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE IS THE STRENGTH OF OUR EMPLOYEES. JOHN: IT FOLLOWS WELL WITH WHAT DAN ALLUDED TO, YOUNG PEOPLE, PARTICULARLY THE YOUNGEST GENERATION, WHEN I JOINED MORGAN STANLEY 40 YEARS AGO OUT OF BUSINESS SCHOOL, I SORT OF PAID A BIT OF ATTENTION TO CORPORATE CULTURE. YOU SORT OF GLEAN THAT WHEN YOU ARE IN THE INTERVIEW. BUT NOW, I MENTOR A LOT OF YOUNG PEOPLE. WHEN THEY TALK ABOUT MOVING JOBS, I SAY, WHAT IS THE CULTURE OF THE FIRM YOU ARE GOING TO? HAVE YOU INTERVIEWED PEOPLE IN THE CULTURE? WHAT DOES THE CULTURE STAND FOR? IT IS A CONNOTATIVE -- IS A QUALITATIVE CULTURE, QUANTITATIVE CULTURE? WHAT ARE ITS VALUES? IF YOU CAN ' T SUMMARIZE A CORPORATE CULTURE ' S VALUES IN TWO OR THREE TO SINK POINTS, THEN -- SUCCINCT POINTS, THEN THEY PROBABLY DON ' T WORK AT IT. I THINK RIGHT NOW PEOPLE ARE VERY FOCUSED ON CORPORATE CULTURE. IT IS INCUMBENT. IT IS PART OF THE TRANSACTION. YOU HAVE A QUID PRO QUO. YOU JOIN A CORPORATION, YOU JOIN A COMMUNITY, YOU JOIN A TEAM, YOU JOIN A FAMILY. CULTURE IS VERY IMPORTANT. WE DON ' T SPEND ENOUGH TIME SCRUTINIZING CORPORATE CULTURE. RYAN: ONE OF THE REASONS CULTURE IS SO IMPORTANT IS BECAUSE OVER THE PAST COUPLE YEARS EVERY LEADER HAD TO MAKE DIFFICULT DECISIONS. DO WE WORK REMOTELY, HYBRID LAKE? DO WE REQUIRE VACCINES? A BUNCH OF NEW DECISIONS ABOUT HOW THEIR COMPANY WORKS. THEY ARE REDEFINING WHO THEY ARE AS A COMPANY, WHICH IS REDEFINING THEIR VALUES. WE DEFINE ADDRESS THE COLLECTIVE PERSONALITY OF THE ORGANIZATION, WHO WE ASPIRE TO BE. WE WENT THROUGH A PROCESS, AFTER THE COMPANY WAS 19 YEARS OLD, REDEFINING OUR CULTURE AND VALUES. DO WE HAVE A STRONG FOUNDATION FOR THE NEW WORLD OF WORK? THE DEMAND FOR TALENT, THERE IS SOMETHING I ' VE BEEN PAYING A LOT OF ATTENTION TO WHAT I THINK WILL BE MORE RELEVANT FOR THE NEXT GENERATION THAN IT EVER HAS BEEN. I THINK COMPANIES THAT CAN OPERATE AT THE INTERSECTION OF DOING GOOD IN THE WORLD AND DOING WELL IN BUSINESS WILL HAVE A MASSIVE COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE. EVERYONE FOCUSES ON DOING WELL IN BUSINESS. WHEN YOU FOCUS ON DOING GOOD, IT IS THE LAST SLIDE OF A POWERPOINT PRESENTATION, THE CREATION OF A .ORG WEBSITE, BUT WHEN THE PRODUCT YOU BUILD CAN SEAMLESSLY DO WELL AND DO GOOD AT THE SAME TIME, YOU WILL HAVE MASSIVE COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES GOING FORWARD. DAN: I THINK PEOPLE THAT THINK PROFIT AND PEOPLE ARE AT ODDS WITH EACH OTHER -- AND PURPOSE ARE AT ODDS WITH EACH OTHER ARE NOT RIGHT. COMPANY ' S WITH PURPOSE OVER THE MID TO LONG-TERM WILL BE MORE PROFITABLE THAN THOSE WITHOUT. IF YOU DON ' T HAVE A PURPOSE, YOU WILL NOT ATTRACT THE VERY BEST TALENT. AND I THINK HAVING A SENSE OF PURPOSE ATTRACTS THE RIGHT PEOPLE. THEY ARE PASSIONATE ABOUT THEIR WORK. I DON ' T HAVE TO FORCE THEM TO WORK HARD, THEY WANT TO WORK HARD. WHEN THE WAR BROKE OUT IN UKRAINE, THERE WAS A REAL NEED TO GET MONEY INTO THE EVERYDAY UKRAINIAN CITIZEN WHO MAY NOT BE ANYMORE IN UKRAINE, MAY BE A REFUGEE NOW IN ADJACENT COUNTRIES. WHAT TYPICALLY WOULD TAKE US NINE TO 12 MONTHS TOOK US NINE DAYS TO ACCOMPLISH. PEOPLE WERE SO PASSIONATE ABOUT DOING THAT. NOW OVER THE PLATFORM WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO SEND OVER $1 BILLION OF AID TO NORMAL CITIZENS OF UKRAINE. IT IS THAT KIND OF THING, WHERE YOUR PRODUCT AND THE PASSION AND VALUES ALL INTERSECT. YOU CAN UNLEASH MIRACLES WHEN THAT HAPPENS. HASLINDA: WE TALK ABOUT A LACK OF TALENT. PERHAPS IT IS ALSO THE WAY COMPANIES HIRE, THE CRITERIA. IF YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE FUTURE ECONOMY, RYAN, SKILLS NEEDED WILL BE DIFFERENT. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE DATA YOU HAVE, WHAT ARE THE SKILLS WE SHOULD BE LOOKING FOR AS LEADERS, AS CEOS OF COMPANIES? RYAN: DUE TO COVID, RYAN: DO COVID OR INDUSTRIAL TRANSFORMATION, ROLES ARE BEING REPLACED AT A HISTORIC PACE. TRADITIONALLY WE AS CRITERIA AS WHERE TO SOMEONE GO TO SCHOOL, WHAT WAS THEIR PREVIOUS COMPANY, DO I KNOW THEM, ARE THEY IN MY NETWORK AS A PROXY FOR WHETHER OR NOT THEY WOULD BE A GOOD FIT. QUITE SIMPLY BECAUSE IT WAS EASY, AND WE DID NOT HAVE A BETTER ALTERNATIVE. WITH THE PACE OF THE WORLD IS MOVING, WE NEED AN ALTERNATIVE AND MORE FLEXIBLE WAY TO ASSESS TALENT AND CONNECT TALENT. I THINK THAT WILL COME FROM A SKILLS FIRST VIEW. HERE IS A GREAT EXAMPLE. IN THE MIDDLE OF A PANDEMIC, WE SAW TWO INTERESTING THINGS HAPPEN ON LINKEDIN. FOOD SERVICE WORKERS WERE BECOMING UNEMPLOYED VERY QUICKLY. PEOPLE WERE NOT GOING TO RESTAURANTS, SO A HUGE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE ARE OUT OF A JOB. THE MOST IN DEMAND RATED JOB DURING THE PANDEMIC ON LINKEDIN IS A DIGITAL CUSTOMER SERVICES. PEOPLE ARE MOVING THEIR BUSINESSES ONLINE IN CUSTOMER SERVICE. THE AVERAGE FOOD SERVICE WORKER HAD 70% OF THE SKILLS NEEDED FOR ONE OF THOSE ENTRY-LEVEL DIGITAL CUSTOMER SERVICES JOBS, BECAUSE THAT IS NOT HOW THE WORLD WORKS THESE PEOPLE WENT UNEMPLOYED AND JOBS WENT UNFILLED. IF WE CAN CHANGE OUR MENTALITY TO MAKE SKILLS THE BASIC CURRENCY, WE WILL SOLVE PROBLEMS LIKE THAT IN A MUCH MORE EFFICIENT AND EQUITABLE WAY ACROSS THE LOCAL AND GLOBAL LABOR MARKET. JOHN: ONE OF MY MENTORING GROUPS FOR YOUNG PEOPLE, THE POINT ABOUT YOUNG PEOPLE WANTING TO CHANGE JOBS EVERY 1, 2, 3, 4 YEARS, WE GO THROUGH AN EXERCISE WHERE THEY HAND ME THE RESUME AND I LOOK AT THE RESUME AND I SAY WOULD YOU GO BACK AND REWRITE THE GATE -- WE WRITE THE RESUME AND TALK ABOUT THE SKILLS YOU USE AS A PERCENTAGE OF SKILLS PER HOUR PER WEEK AND REWRITE THIS ON THE BASIS OF WHAT SKILLS YOU CAN PROJECT. AND THEY COME BACK AND THINK I HAD NOT REALIZED I WAS SO TALENTED, THAT I WAS GOOD AT A , B, AND C. JOB DESCRIPTIONS DO TELL YOU A THING. IF YOU TALK ABOUT PORTFOLIO SKILLS, YOU WILL PEOPLE BETTER UNDERSTAND THEMSELVES, BUT YOU ALSO HELP THEM REPOSITION THEIR SENSE OF CONFIDENCE, WHICH I FIND IN TERMS OF MENTOR BECAUSE VERY GOOD. HASLINDA: ARE YOU HIRING DIFFERENTLY NOW COMPARED TO FIVE YEARS AGO? DAN: OF COURSE, TECHNOLOGY IS MOVING QUICKLY, DISPLACING SOME JOBS AND MAKING OTHERS. OUR NUMBER ONE VALUE IS INCLUSION. MY FAVORITE QUOTE IS DIVERSITY IS A FACT, INCLUSION IS A CHOICE. I THINK THOSE FIRMS THAT ARE MORE DIVERSE ARE MORE SUCCESSFUL AS WELL, AND SO WE LOOK VERY HARD AT THE DIVERSITY OF OUR WORKFORCE, DIVERSITY ACROSS OUR LEADERSHIP RANKS, AND INCLUDING OUR BOARD. YOU HAVE TO ADAPT VERY WEAKLY RIGHT NOW. -- VERY QUICKLY RIGHT NOW. THE WORLD IS CHANGING FASTER THAN IT EVER HAS. IF THE PACE OF CHANGE EXTERNAL TO US IS GREATER THAN THE PACE OF CHANGE INTERNAL, WE ARE PROBABLY FALLING BEHIND, AND THAT IS UNCOMFORTABLE. BECAUSE DATA CONSTANTLY FORCES YOU TO THINK ABOUT OUR YOU ORGANIZE THE RIGHT WAY, DO YOU HAVE THE RIGHT SKILL SETS? AND PEOPLE INEVITABLY DO NOT LIKE CHANGE. PEOPLE WHO WIN THE LOTTERY GO THROUGH DIVORCES. YOU WOULD HAVE TO SAY THAT WAS A GOOD, POSITIVE CHANGE, YOU WON THE LOTTERY. BUT CHANGE REALLY GET TO PEOPLE VERY DISORIENTED. THAT IS THE COIN OF THE REALM, HOW QUICKLY CAN YOU ADAPT TO CHANGE. HASLINDA: I WANT TO TALK ABOUT WORK, THERE IS BEEN TALK OF HYBRID WORK WHETHER IT WILL BE THREE IN, ONE OUT, FOUR IN, ONE OUT, PERMIT OF THE OTHER. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE FINANCIAL INDUSTRY OF THE TOGETHER IT IS INTERESTING. EVERYBODY WANTS EVERYBODY IN. IT IS INDUSTRY RELATED. IN THE END, WHAT WOULD WORK BEST FOR THE FINANCIAL SECTOR? JOHN: I THINK WE ARE AN IN OFFICE CULTURE, WHERE EITHER FIVE OR 4-1 DEPENDING UPON WHERE IN THE WORLD ONE GOES. AND IT IS VERY INTERESTING, BECAUSE OF THE YOUNG PEOPLE JUST OUT OF BUSINESS SCHOOL, LAW SCHOOL, AND UNIVERSITY ARE DESPERATE TO BE IN THE OFFICE, BECAUSE THEY WANT TO OBSERVE -- THIS SOUNDS AWFUL, BUT THEY WENT TO OBSERVE PEOPLE LIKE ME IN MEETINGS, THEY WANT ON A TRADING FLOOR PARTICULARLY WHEN YOU ARE LEARNING A SKILL, AND IT IS MARKET SENSITIVE WHERE YOU HAVE TO HAVE COMMUNITY, COLLABORATION, AND CREATIVITY. IT IS HAPPENING ON A REAL-TIME BASIS. THAT IS HARD TO TEACH. NUANCES, SUBLIMINAL NUANCES, SKILLS, A LOT OF THAT YOU NEED TO LEARN SORT OF IN PERSON, SO FINANCIAL SERVICES, WHEN YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT, TRADING, OR DEALING WITH CLIENTS ADVISING, DOES REQUIRE VERY MUCH -- SO WE ARE VERY MUCH AND IN OFFICE CULTURE. NOT EVERYONE IS, BUT FOR THE MOST PART WALL STREET HAS TAKEN THAT APPROACH. HASLINDA: THE TECH SECTOR, HOW DO YOU LOOK AT IT? RYAN: I THINK WE LOOK AT IT DIFFERENTLY, BUT THERE IS A LOT JOHN SAID I AGREE WITH AS WELL. WE ARE MORE REMOTE THAT WE ARE IN PERSON, AND I HAVE NOT MANDATED A 3-2, 2-3, 1-4, 97 -- [LAUGHTER] EACH GROUP NEEDS TO THINK ABOUT WHAT WORKS BEST FOR THEM. SOME MEET MORE FREQUENTLY IN THE OFFICE, AND SOME ARE PREDOMINANTLY REMOTE. SOFTWARE ENGINEERS CAN BE MORE REMOTE, AND THEY COME TOGETHER MAYBE TWO DAYS IN A MONTH TO DO WHAT ARE WE GOING TO BE FOCUSED ON THE NEXT MONTH. DO WORK REMOTELY THEY ARE MUCH MORE PRODUCTIVE AT LEAST AS WE CAN MEASURE, BUT I DO THINK THIS. I THINK DURING THE PANDEMIC WE SAW PRODUCTIVITY GO UP QUITE SUBSTANTIALLY, BUT WE ALSO HIRED QUITE A BIT DURING THE PANDEMIC. WE ARE CONTINUING TO HIRE, YOU LOSE PEOPLE THROUGH ATTRITION, AND ALL OF THE SUDDEN THREE YEARS LATER YOU OF THE WORKFORCE THAT HAS NOT BEEN TOGETHER, A GOOD PERCENTAGE OF THAT. BECAUSE OF THE EARLY DAYS OF THE PANDEMIC, WHEN I AM ON A VIDEO CALL, I KNOW EVERYBODY WHO IS THERE. I KNOW ALL OF MY CUSTOMERS, REGULATORS. SO IT IS OK TO DO THAT, WE HAVE RELATIONSHIPS, WE HAVE CULTURE. WHEN YOU ARE HIRING PEOPLE AND YOU DO NOT KNOW THEM AT ALL, AND THEY HAVE NOT BEEN A PART OF THEIR CULTURE, AND THAT BECOMES MORE A PART OF YOUR COMPANY, I THINK THERE NEEDS TO BE PLACES WHERE YOU WERE COMING TOGETHER AND SHARING, AND WE ARE CONTINUING TO EVOLVE. WE WILL ALWAYS BE SOME FORM OF HYBRID, BUT HOW THAT IS CLEARLY EVOLVING OVER TIME. HASLINDA: THERE IS A QUESTION LINKED TO WHAT WE HAVE BEEN DISCUSSING. WHEN DO WE EXPECT COMPANIES TO RESTORE RETURNED POLICIES? COULD A RECESSION TO BE THE CATALYST THAT FORCES WORKERS BACK TO THE OFFICE? RYAN: IT IS HARD TO GENERALIZE. INDUSTRY AND FUNCTION SPECIFIC, IT IS HARD TO GENERALIZE. JOHN: BOTH OF YOU GUYS TALKED ABOUT YOUR POLICIES AS RELATES TO CULTURE AND THIS IS WHAT WE WERE SAYING. IT USED TO BE EVERYTHING WORK THE SAME WAY, AND NOW EVERY COMPANY, EVERY INDUSTRY IS DEFINING THEIR CULTURE, AND IN THE SHORT TERM THERE WILL BE RESHUFFLING OF TALENT AROUND THAT AS EVERY COMPANY FIGURES AT THE BEST WAY THEY ARE GOING TO WORK, BUT AT THE TIME IT WILL LEAD TO GREATER PRODUCTIVITY AND EFFICIENCY, BECAUSE PEOPLE ALIGN THEMSELVES WITH THE COMPANIES AND CULTURES THEY WENT TO WORK AT. IF COMPANY CANNOT BE SUCCESSFUL WITH CULTURE AND POLICY THEY HAVE THEY WILL HAVE TO ADAPT. THAT WILL CHANGE OVER TIME. HE WAS THE WAY THE WORLD WORKS MOVING FORWARD. IT WILL WORK IN MANY DIFFERENT WAYS. DAN: MY TEAM, WE ARE PRETTY MUCH BACK IN THE OFFICE RIGHT NOW. MY SENIOR TEAM, WE HAVE A TON OF THINGS TO TALK ABOUT AND DISCUSS ALL OF THE TIME, BECAUSE YOU ARE MOVING INTO MORE DIFFICULT ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, THERE ARE A LOT OF DECISIONS TO BE MADE, REAL-TIME DECISIONS TO BE MADE. AS WE COME IN, MORE AND MORE PEOPLE START TO COME IN MORE AS WELL, AND SO NATURALLY YOU ARE SEEING THINGS EVOLVE, AND BASED ON THE ENVIRONMENT AND THE CULTURE OF THE COMPANY, I WOULD BET YOU WERE GOING TO SEE MORE AND MORE MOVE BACK INTO AN OFFICE ENVIRONMENT, BUT WE WILL CLEARLY BE HYBRID FOR A LONG TIME TO COME. DAN: AT THE END OF THE DAY WE ARE ALL HUMAN BEINGS AND HUMAN BEINGS RESPOND TO INTERACTION AND TEAMWORK. WHEN WE TALK ABOUT INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY GOING OFF THE RAILS AFTER LAST TWO OR THREE YEARS BECAUSE HEADS OF STATE COULD NOT BE TOGETHER, YOU HAVE A LOT OF COMPANIES NOW THAT ARE NOW FOR THE FIRST TIME -- TEAMS ARE TOGETHER, AND THEY ARE STARTING TO REALIZE WHAT IS GREAT ABOUT THEIR CULTURE AND HOW TO APPRECIATE IT. SO I THINK PEOPLE RESPOND TO HUMAN INTERACTION MORE, AND THE REAL CHALLENGE IS HOW DO YOU PRESERVE HUMAN INTERACTION ONCE THINGS LIKE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND THESE OTHER THINGS START TO EMERGE AS AN IMPORTANT COMMERCIAL TOOL. HASLINDA: ON THAT NOTE, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR INSIGHTS TODAY. THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US.