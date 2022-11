00:00

I think there will be tension in the face. I think we're going to have to expect continued volatility. I don't see how volatility goes down. To be honest, because there is much less buffer than there's ever been. Norway, with a small 25 percent of that gas supply has been ramping up. Roughly 10 percent can maybe go to 15 percent, but it's not enough to fill the gap. The gap has to be filled by LNG. LNG is a market that is not developed for this kind of changes. So we have got some relief, but we haven't dealt with the structural problem that we're going to have. I'm worried about the industrial part of Europe. We are a big industry in Eastern Europe, but at the same time, probably a huge opportunity to be serious to our world in terms of energy transition. With an economic return, which makes sense today.