Joining me now in Westminster is James Cartledge, exchequer secretary to the Treasury Minister. Thanks so much for joining me. The Tories have repeatedly accused Labor of being a party of tax and spend. That's exactly what the Chancellor's budget fiscal statement, I should say, delivered today, except the spending is, well, the crucial challenge we face as the country's inflation. Inflation is being seen in surging energy prices. It's causing instability for businesses and for households. And so the overwhelming priority for this statement was to take some very difficult decisions on tax and spend. You see. But if we do that, what we want is to get stability back into the economy, a platform for getting growth again. And I think that's what's been achieved by the chancellor. He's leveled with the country. These are difficult decisions. But the right ones, if we're to beat inflation, well, the pound in bonds fell. Well, the chancellor was speaking when he said that he had to back load the fiscal squeeze and provide support in the near term. He isn't really facing into the storm, is he? Well, I'm obviously going to comment on markets which fluctuate. I think that the judgment to make is in a situation like this, do you do the right thing and focus on the economic national interest rates, the inflation? I mean, just to be clear, we have inflation eleven point one percent. In Germany, it's eleven point six percent. This is a global phenomena caused primarily by Putin's invasion of Ukraine and surging energy prices. So very difficult changing situation. But he's done the right thing. He's announced difficult decisions. But, by the way, in a compassionate way, protects the most vulnerable. For example, maintaining energy support for this winter and further support next year and giving the greatest support to those in the lowest incomes. When you talk about the difficult decisions, is this the end of the low tax Tory dream seems to have collided with reality and. Not at all. Obviously, I mean, I'm a conservative. I own my own business, just like Jeremy. Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, was an entrepreneur. We both want to see taxes falling in this country. But ultimately, you have to govern in the real world. You have to govern with the circumstances you face. And it's impossible to avoid the fact that inflation is destructive to growth. It's damaging to people's disposable income. So the first priority is to stabilise, as he said, the party's stability and to do that, difficult decisions. But fiscal policy focused on keeping inflation down. With that platform, we can then move forward with growth and some very positive announcements on global energy with the investment confirmed seismically confirmed DHS to all of these are really positive announcements for growth. In the short term, the priority has to be to get inflation down. But in terms of targets, most people won't understand the concept of fiscal drag, but they're going to feel. They don't these people is you know, inflation is the problem. That's why energy prices are rising, cost living is increasing. And there are two levers to control inflation. As you know, there's monetary policy, which the Bank of England, which is independent. But to help them, we have our own lever, which what we call fiscal policy, which is, as you know, tax and spend. And at the moment, the biggest priority is to get on top of that so that we control borrowing. And we set a policy where inflation can fall because ultimately we are facing very difficult times. But by doing this, there is the possibility that if there is a recession, it will be a short and shallow as possible to show wasn't reliable, a windfall tax, even though it made nine billion dollars in profit. Now, it's because of a loophole in the windfall tax that hasn't been renewed. You say you're putting up the windfall tax when Shell's begging to pay tax. Well, I think we've sent a very clear signal. We've increased the windfall tax. As you say, it's gone up by a further 10 percent to 10 basis points. At the same time, we have a new levy on electricity generators. I think this is a fair approach and we are still encouraging investment because it is crucial that in the long term we have energy security. The chancellor talked about being energy independent. I think that's extremely important in the long run if we want to avoid this sort of energy crisis. We need to be energy independent. That's why we're investing in nuclear and renewables. But at this time, with people having to spend such a huge amount of their income on energy bills, I think it's absolutely right that we have these new surcharges and that they use partly to fund the support that we're giving to households. And just just to be clear, that support will continue next year. That's very generous of this. This winter, we're expecting around 900 pounds off the average household energy bill from the energy price guarantee next year, around 500 pounds. These are very significant interventions, but they're doing the right thing, balancing, keeping fiscal discipline whilst helping people with these very expensive bills. What do you say to Shell's Ben Dani Burger when he says he wants to pay more tax? Well, we've, I think, made that easier by increasing the rate. I don't know the circumstances of what happened with their profits in and last quarter. I would never as a treasurer, it's the comment on an individual company's tax bill said does not not for me to do. We set the macro policy and we expect that that levy to increase revenue to the government. We combined with the new levy on interest generated. This is going to bring in a significant income to Treasury and we'll use that partly to fund support, but also public services. And I spoke to Form the Bank of England policy maker, Michael Saunders earlier this week. He said that Brexit. Permanently damaged the UK economy that is holding back grades. Why? Well, if that was the case, presumably inflation would be worse than the eurozone and our growth would be worse. But actually, if you look as I said earlier, our inflation is eleven point one per cent. We obviously want to get that down. It's higher in Germany. If you look at growth predictions, the IMF last month we were forecast to grow more than eurozone and indeed the United States of next this year, next year. So if it was so true, clearly we wouldn't be in that position. I also think we have to have some realism here. We've had a pandemic which came in less than three months after we left the European Union, where we shut down the entire economy pretty much and had to have all that support, which we as a government put in place. And since then, we've had the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and an extraordinary energy crisis. And just to be clear on that, because people possibly don't realize this, this country will have to find another 150 billion pounds this year, a chance of just said to fund energy, whether that's businesses or households. No country can easily cope with that sort of impact. So you can talk about Brexit and things. The key challenge is inflation. That means these difficult challenges today on tax and spend. And we know there will be no issues there. People will face higher tax bills. I think we're doing the right thing with focusing on inflation whilst supporting the most vulnerable, for example, by protecting the triple lock for pensioners. And finally, the solvency to negotiations have been linked with the government for the Paul Allen. Now you've got the deal on Solvency 2. Is there less need for a call? Well, I think I'm glad you mentioned it because obviously a really important part of today's yes, we've got these short term challenges, but we want to see growth. We want to support the financial services sector in the city. And, you know, the call in power. I'm not going to comment on that at this precise amount. I think the key headline from from what we want to do on Solvency 2 is basically ensure that we unlock tens of billions of investment from insurance companies and others into new camera structures. So, for example, we've made certain changes in the risk profile so that it'll be easier to get insurance companies to invest. We're cutting it by 65 per cent for life insurance companies, 30 per cent for general insurers. That's the risk margin. And I think these measures together will help boost investment in UK policy. That's the most important part. It's good for the city, but ultimate, it's gotta be good for you. You'll see you giving insurers all that they want. How do you balance the concerns with the Prudential Regulation Authority that has clearly made you feel very welcome, but because basically, I think, you know, the sector probably wanted to go slightly further, but then you've got oh, you've always got the concern. You know, you want to have a prudential system. And we will still have, you know, a world class leading system with an with a globally respected regulator. And so 65 percent reduction, we think, is a sort of is a good figure. And I think that, as I say, the key priority is to free up that cash that invests in things like UK infrastructure and ultimately helps long term growth.