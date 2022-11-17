Tech Buss China's Ma on China Tech Earnings

00:00

When you take a look at the outlook, when it comes to decoupling and the geopolitical overlay, does a detente between Beijing and Washington make you more optimistic about the broader sector? Well, I think the quote that you just gave, I think it really depends on where you're investing. I do think that Washington has made it very clear and has put forward policies, you know, that have really hurt chances for cooperation between us and China and deep tech and specifically the parts they care about, you know, quantum A.I. biopharma and semiconductors. But aside from those, I think with a lot of the ADR is that we're looking at at least those companies don't really operate in those spaces as much. And we're seeing, for example, you know, a door, you know, really pushing hard in to global e-commerce. We see privately listed companies sorry, unlisted companies, private companies like Shery Ahn, like by dance. Also making the same push and being quite successful. So I think that I would be optimistic on those fronts, but maybe more pessimistic when it comes to detect. What about 10 cent then, because we had a look at those numbers and certainly there's a question of whether this could be the bottom. Particularly if we're expecting that pipeline of blockbuster games to start coming through. Yeah, I think Ted said, well, consent remains, of course, very strong ISE the management reiterated during call. Still no one and many of the services that it provides within China, of course. I do think that there seems to be some warming up when it comes to policy towards the broader consumer tech sector, but also maybe for specifically for gaming that Tencent cares about. It does seem like the management's hinting, you know, there's going to be hopefully a warmer attitude and we don't know if there is going to be as many hits as Tencent has had in the past when it comes to the temps to gaming. But, you know, this is this is a company that has built up some of the biggest franchises in the world. And if I were to bet on who could do that again, it would be it would be this company. I think what's really important for Tencent, though, is that we see this as a management that is very much cares about shareholder interests. And so they have been cutting costs. They have been divesting businesses that are, you know, either they feel like it's mature or non core. Yeah. Maybe one of the only volleyball stores we have seen them perform during Singles Day. How will the economic picture in China play into their earnings? Yeah, well, we know from Obama's own announcement that Singles Day was flat. We also see this for many third party data providers. Overall, e-commerce was pretty flat in China and Alibaba has actually maintained its market share, relatively speaking, with other e-commerce players. What I would look at for Alibaba going forward is it is seeing a lot of competition for from then your e-commerce platforms like Kwai Show and by Dance. And in Q3, for example, we already saw that those two together combined is already two thirds GMV of T-Mobile. So going forward, it'll be really interesting to see if Alibaba can hold on to its lead, especially ISE. But two aforementioned players start going into more marketplace or traditional e-commerce where Baba has been dominant.