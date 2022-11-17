SocGen's Benzimra on Markets, Strategy

00:00

WITH US NOW IS FRANK BENZIMRA FROM SOCIETE GENERALE. IS THAT THE VIEW YOU ARE HOLDING AT THE MOMENT, THAT WHICH -- WITH EACH BIT THE FED SPEAK THAT WE ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A SLOW DOWN AND A PAUSE IN RATES? > > WHERE WE STAND CURRENTLY IS THAT WE ARE PROBABLY HALFWAY THROUGH SOME FED PIVOTING. WE PROBABLY HAVE SEEN THE PEAK OF THE LONG-TERM RATES, WHAT WE SEE IS TO SEE SOME EARNINGS RECESSION WITH THE CURRENT LEVEL OF EARNINGS PROBABLY BEING TOO HIGH. SO THAT IS WHY WE THINK WE THINK GLOBAL BONDS WILL CONTINUE TO OUTPERFORM. > > WHERE ARE YOU AT WHEN IT COMES TO THE CHINESE EQUITY RALLY? WE HAVE SEEN A HUGE RAMP UP . HAS ANYTHING CHANGED THIS WEEK THAT WOULD MAKE YOU MORE OPTIMISTIC THAT THERE IS LEGS TO THIS RALLY? > > WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS THIS INCREDIBLY LOW EVALUATION OF THE OFFSHORE MARKET, SO WE ARE NOW SEEING THIS KIND OF TECHNICAL REBOUND AND A NUMBER OF MEASURES TO STABILIZE THE ECONOMY. IF WE SEE THAT, WHETHER THE [INDISCERNIBLE] I THINK THIS IS ONE OF THE QUESTIONS INVESTORS SHOULD ASK THEMSELVES IN THE CONTEXT WHERE THERE HAS NOT BEEN ANY STIMULUS PACKAGE FOR THE HOUSING MARKET. IT IS MORE MEASURE TO STABILIZE THE MARKET. THE DEMOGRAPHICS ARE NOT PLAYING IN FAVOR OF THAT MARKET. SO I THINK BEYOND THIS SHORT-TERM REBOUND, THE QUESTION OF WHAT ALLOCATION WE SHOULD HAVE IN A GLOBAL PORTFOLIO NEEDS TO BE RAISED. > > AND THE BROADER DEVELOP AND MARKET SPACE COME OUT HERE AT THE NEW ECONOMY FORUM, I AM HEARING MORE OPTIMISTIC SENTIMENT. WHERE ARE WE HEADED IN THESE STOCKS AND WHERE DO YOU SEE OPPORTUNITIES? > > THERE WAS A VIEW THAT THE DOLLAR INDEX IS A KEY ALLOCATION TOOL. THE SECOND ELEMENT IS WE ARE SEEING EMERGING MARKETS BEING AHEAD OF THE FED, WHETHER IT IS IN ASIA OR OTHER PARTS. WHEN IT COMES TO EQUITY, THE HUGE OUTFLOW OUT OF EMERGING NEXT CHINA GOING INTO CHINA, WHETHER WE CAN SEE SOME FLOW GOING BACK INTO EMERGING EQUITY AND THIS IS ONE OF OUR BASES FOR IT. WE ARE GOING TO LOOK AT SOME OF THE VALUE MARKET. KOREA IS ONE OF THEM. > > DOES THE EARNINGS RECESSION NARRATIVE APPLIED TO SOME OF THESE ECONOMIES AS WELL? WE HAVE SEEN SIGNIFICANT PRESSURE ON THE SEMICONDUCTOR SIDE OF THINGS. > > IMAGINE KOREA BECAUSE I FOUND IT VERY INTERESTING MARKET. WE HAD SOME VERY STEEP EARNINGS DOWNGRADE IN THAT MARKET. THE DOWN CYCLE WE HAVE SEEN HAS COME FROM KOREAN COMPANIES. NOW IT IS POSSIBLE THAT WE COULD BE SIX OR EIGHT MONTHS AWAY FROM A BOTTOM IN THE SEMICONDUCTOR CYCLE. THAT COULD BE A TIMELINE THE MARKET WILL START TO REPOSITION ON AN EQUITY MARKET WHICH IS EXTREMELY LONELY VALUED AT THE MOMENT. > > ARRIVING THERE -- A REMINDER TO OUR VIEWERS THAT KOREA TRADES IN OUR LATER TODAY. -- AN HOUR LATER TODAY. > > IS GREEN INFLATION A LONGER-TERM STRUCTURAL PRESSURE WHEN IT COMES TO PRICES? > > IT IS A LONG TERM SUBJECT. IT IS NOT ONLY ABOUT SOME SPECIFIC BASED RISING. WHAT WE FIND QUITE INTERESTING IS THAT THERE IS A VERY BIG CAP STORY. WE ARE SEEING THIS BALANCE IN THE LONG-TERM. WE FIND THAT THROUGH THE EQUITY MARKET, THERE ARE SOME WAYS TO GAIN EXPOSURE TO THIS IMBALANCE THAT WE DO NOT NECESSARILY HAVE WHEN IT COMES TO [INDISCERNIBLE] THIS WILL BE WITH US FROM THE DECADE. WE ARE GOING TO SEE AT SOME STAGE, INFLATION RECEDING, BUT