Property Losses Digestible by China Banking System: Yan

More From Bloomberg Markets
- 05:41
Bayer's Berninger on Sustainability
- 07:29
Tourism Is Engine to Drive Thai Economy: Kasikornbank
- 44:51
'Bloomberg Technology' Full Show (11/16/22)
- 44:23
Balance of Power Full Show (11/16/2022)
Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.
The David Rubenstein Show"The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.