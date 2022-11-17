OBR Member David Miles on Forecast Accuracy, BOE Policy

00:00

I suppose the big question is, can the markets trust the chancellor to balance the books when he's back loading so much of this fiscal squeeze until after the general election in 2024? Well, I think I think by floating was the sensible thing to do, though, because the support that the government's giving to households comes through at the right time, both for individual households with the energy bills are so high, but also from the point of view, the broader economy that wants to support demand, particularly next year and early part of 2024, when otherwise the recession, which is very likely to be happening right now, would be significantly deeper. So I think there's there's a clear logic to the strategy of helping households spending a lot of money doing that right now. And then, in a sense, clawing some of that money back, a lot of that money back in a way so that you stop the stock of debt just ever rising relative to GDP. And so has the chancellor overcompensated in terms of plugging the fiscal gap, or is there a risk that we need more austerity if conditions worsen? Well, what the chancellor has announced is a profile for taxes and spending. We just about on ISE our central forecast anyway. Just about stabilizes the stock, inject GDP five years from now. It slightly falls right at the end of the forecast horizon. But the margin by which that target is measured is pretty small. It's nine billion pounds or so. And given the size of government spending and the shocks that have hit the economy, that's a small number. Just to give you idea of how small a number that is, in many ways, just in the last week since we produced our forecasts and finalized the numbers, actually interest rates on government bonds are fallen a little bit. And that amount of headroom, 9 billion also used to gilt yields that are in the markets today would become about 20 billion. So it just shows you how much that can move just in the space of a few days. And you're trying to forecast what's going to happen five years in the future. So it's a very tight margins. And your fellow Bank of England, former Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders, told me this week that Brexit permanently damaged the UK economy without it. We probably wouldn't have austerity today. Was he right? Well, the R has taken a came to have its best guess as to what Brexit does to the UK economy for some years now. And I don't think there's any reason to change that assessment just in the last several months. So what's actually happened? The UK economy is that since March, when we at the Oval Office, our last forecast and today there's been a lot of things that have hit the UK economy from outside. Interest rates have gone up. That's a global phenomena. Energy prices have continued to rise. It's a global phenomenon. And the reason why the fiscal outlook has worsened so much relative to the beginning of the year is not really to do with developments on Brexit, which in the long run may well have a somewhat negative effect on the UK economy. But that's not the reason things have got worse. Things have got worse because of these major global shocks which have hit pretty much every rich country in the world. And the trade secretary Kerry made an art card, told me earlier this month that the Obamas forecasts have never been and I quote, quite right. Does it worry you that even though less trust is out of number 10, senior cabinet ministers are still openly undermining the institution's calculations? I don't think that is undermining what we do. I completely agree. Our forecasts are always wrong. His forecasts, we listen to you. Well, let me give you an analogy, if I might. You take a sat nav. Okay. I've got to drive to exit tomorrow. I put in the sound off. How is it going to take me? Says three hours. 51 minutes. Is it going to take me? Is it really going to be three ISE 51? I can guarantee it won't be. So that's a forecast, right? It's guaranteed to be wrong. Furthermore, you start driving and the thing changes as you go along because road conditions change. It is responding to news too. In that sense, a satnav is always wrong. It's guaranteed to give you a forecast from other useless. There is some value. There's some value because it's telling you something about a plausible future sort of travel the direction that you might be going in. And that's all forecasts can ever do. That's all the PR can do. But it's right that the forecast is going to be blown off course by something you can't predict and you were sidelined in the mini budget. It was one of the many reasons for the market turmoil after it. Should there be a rule change so that the API has to provide a forecast alongside any fiscal statement? I suppose governments could always say that there's a crisis. I mean, the rules of the game of that we need to produce a forecast twice a year, twice in every financial year and at the time of budget. That's normally when it happens. Of course, the mini budget by definition wasn't a full budget. It was a mini budget. And there has been, I think, a bit of a tendency for governments in recent years to make fiscal announcements outside of formal budgets. Not maybe not the most helpful, helpful development, but it is up to the government to decide what's the budget? Well, it's not a budget. And we do have to produce two forecasts here. So no formal rules were broken in what happened in September. We didn't it didn't play out in the best possible way for the government.