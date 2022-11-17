New FTX CEO Can't Find Missing Cash and Crypto

00:00

I was going to crypto for a moment. You got advisers overseeing what's left of former FTSE CEO Sam Bank, Ben Freed's empire a struggling to find missing funds. They cite poor internal controls and record keeping. I mean, this was not a good report. Bloomberg Surveillance joins us now. How much of the funds can they not locate? And do we think that it was all in tokens that are now worth zero? Any hints on what it might be? I think if you look at the declaration by John J. Rey, remember, this is the man who oversaw the liquidation of the Enron bankruptcy as well to try to recoup funds. He had very strong language. He said that there was a complete failure of corporate controls. And he also cited concentration of control in the hands of a small group of people. Tracy Alloway Bloomberg also pointed out some really interesting details in the footnotes of this filing that showed you loans that went from Alameda had gone to certain individuals and certain amounts of this money was used to pay, according to this filing and the declaration from John Wray, to pay for personal assets of having been freed as well as his deputies. So it is definitely worth a read this filing. But remember, this is his account. If you want Sam Mark Gurman Freed's account, currently, you can go to Twitter. He has his own account of what had happened with assets and liabilities and what happened to the tokens in between those Twitter posts going to be a problem. Do you think should, Ali, because there's a lot of noise around this story. And in terms the legal prices, I'm wondering and this is being raised as an issue whether or not they actually could confuse matters further. Yeah. The lawyers for RTX have been accusing Sam Bagman afraid of undermining the bankruptcy process. Remember, there's been a lot of reporting over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal, for example, reporting that Sam Bacon free that also tried to raise equity at one point for or raise new money here for RTX. Remember, this is after the bankruptcy filing. That was on Friday. That complicates things very much. But remember, FCX has made it very clear they've been tweeting that Sam Mark Gurman freed is no longer part of the company. So there is a dispute here between the company and Sam Big with Freedom South. And as we've reported, Guy, lots of investigations going on in both here and in the Bahamas from different regulatory agencies. So how will those tweets be used? Is it is a good question. So let me go back to what you said before. So so in this filing, it said that aluminum made loans. We we think to FTSE ex executives, they named them by name in a filing at any amount. If Alameda wound up getting consumer money from FTSE ex, this is like an FTSE ex financing RTX executives in some kind of circular way. It's my reading that correctly took a very long time. We we've tried to do at least some of this in Bloomberg reporting. Now if you look at there's a story on the terminal that I will show you the map of Sam Bank and Freed's empire, because what's going to be difficult to untangle is not just RTX RTX is one hundred. And some companies here as across the entire globe, as well as Alameda, which has its own counter parties. And it seems that farming refried and his colleagues were part of those kind of parties. Wow. Noted the issue a lot of people are going to have is if this is happening at RTX, is it happening elsewhere? Is that basically now the market's mentality around all of this? There's something that I've been thinking about for the last 24 hours, and it's this guy you're seeing a lot of companies pausing withdrawals of customer funds. There was, you know, 8 percent, 15 percent yields promised on those funds. What were those funds used for? Were they transferred over the trading desks? And is that why those withdrawals cannot be met now? These are serious questions about the crypto industry.