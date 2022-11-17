New FTX CEO Calls Management 'Complete Failure'

00:00

There's a lot of logic here about defy really coming out on top here, but I'm wondering where does that logic hold and where does it break down? I think there's no question that in the long term we need both worlds. We need easy access points for consumers, retail investors, institutions who aren't comfortable holding the assets themselves or playing around and defy. But I think some people have lost the narrative along the years who've decided to just trust these centralized entities, whether they were regulated or not regulated here in the U.S. or in a foreign jurisdiction. And so people are going to go out, they're going to do more research. They're going to hold these firms more accountable. They're going to demand more transparency. And there's going to be access points. But there's certainly pain in the short term as the industry figures out how to go through this turmoil and build itself back in a much better way. As always, unfortunately, retail often get hurt by this. But it's been so extraordinary about the RTX of Barclays, how many very wealthy, very sophisticated investors have also been duped. How is institution investing appetite right now in this space? I think it's pretty safe to say it's either pens down or people are going to take a pause on writing checks. They're going to decide to vet the teams, the whoever they're going to invest in and decide if it's appropriate. I think maybe institutions are going to start to look towards holding tokens instead of investing in the picks and shovels. I've been saying for years that there isn't likely a universe where the centralized entity does really well. But bitcoin and ether fail. But there is a world where the centralized entity who's trying to insert agency or rent extraction in between this technology that's all about peer to peer transactions. That's what it's all about is not trusting some central authority, but some institutions are unable to hold it because maybe there's a mandate internally where they are not allowed to hold the assets direct. And so the way to play the space has been to invest in companies and maybe they're going to shift their attention back towards the blue chips. Bitcoin ether take a long view. The opportunity around staking is very appealing because you can generate yield off holding that asset. So I think that there's going to be a recalibration that happens here. Talk to us about the staking in the yield farming and in that respect to the tainted element of that, because many would just say, look, it was too good to be true and thus it was. Well, we always have to separate that. The failure here is not crypto itself. Bitcoin is fine. A theorem is fine. The price may be blemished, but this is just bad actors, poor governance, central authority. This happens in traditional finance all the time. And this, by the way, there's no regulation that can prevent what happened. You can put up maybe better bumpers, better guardrails. But if you had bad actors internally at the C suite, you know, level and bad management and lack of oversight. Someone who's nefariously, intentionally trying to do something, it's going to happen regardless of what paper they signed and what they felt in a certain jurisdiction. Do I think we can get better hundred percent in terms of staking, you know, people again, if they go in, they hold the token direct, they go in and they buy some ether. You know, that's what we've done in either capital, the opportunity to generate four to six percent while holding your asset and securing the network validating transaction to 6 percent. You can get on a treasury now. But but they're different things because people aren't buying ether and staking it because they're trying to capture just this four to six percent yield. These are people who are long the technology they believe in a credibly neutral protocol that's going to confirm a number of activities, whether it's defined of TS Metaverse stable coin movement. And they're saying, well, I have this low time preference on the asset. Why wouldn't I want 4 to 6 percent? Yes, it is denominated in that token. But it's it's an attractive opportunity, 46 percent. You've actually seen yields jump meaningfully higher. And as a banking reporter here for a long time, there's no free lunch and 10 percent is very hard to sustain. Higher than that, 20 percent can be very hard to sustain. How sustainable are these surges yields? And do you get concerned when you look at a curve ball, for example, and see imbalances starting to form? So first of all, the yield has never gone to 10 to 20 percent. The yield is a calculation based on how many other participants on the network are staking their asset, how many transactions are taking place on the network at any given time. And they're paying a small transaction fee to have whatever their activity is validated inside of a block. So the yield is going to bounce around whether they stay up at 6 percent or drop to 2 percent. I don't know. I would say, though, that staking different than going into these five different into lending platform, rather centralized or on chain offer the the lowest risk rate you can get. It's not completely risk free, but it's effectively a bond with the protocol and that's as safe as you can basically get other than just holding the Ethan looking away. How do you feel? For example, let's talk about actors in this space for a minute. You have the FTSE hacker who emerged with a large stack of ether when somebody is amassing either at that kind of a rate and you don't know who it is. What are the concerns behind that? I mean, the concerns are you have a company that filed for Chapter 11 just hours before that, and how was that authorized? Who had access to the internal controls to allow a wallet to move hundreds of millions of dollars out of the exchange? I think D5 did its thing. If you stayed up on Friday night, I think was Friday night like like me, because it was wild to watch in real time on Twitter. The entire community following those assets as they were trying to be moved through various protocols and swapped into different assets, different funds. People still don't know necessarily who it is, but defy it had that transparency. In time, we'll hopefully find out who that was. It's very difficult to hide in this space. And again, when they try and touch some centralized exchange to cash out, whether it's now or in the future, between Unchain Analytics and KYC that's been put in place. They will be brought to justice. Understanding that this space is going to be volatile for a while longer. What is the risk to the downside here? The risk to the downside is that retail investors and institutions that were just warming up to the asset class have been spooked. They're not sure what a credible access point is going to be. Certainly RTX was one of the most trusted brands in the space. SPF was a face who was often seen in the media, talking about crypto, talking about regulation. And so people are going to go back to the drawing board, do their homework and decide again, do they want exposure? Do they believe in the technology long term? What's an appropriate access point? Do they have some transparency on how they do custody, that the customer funds are segregated? And so, again, the industry will emerge better because of this, but there is potentially a lot of downside still to come as whoever does whoever does need liquidity in the short term tries to sell their assets.