McKinsey Global Institute's Seong on Globalization

00:00

BUT OUR NEXT GUEST SAYS THAT IS NOT NECESSARILY THE CASE. IT IS GOOD TO HAVE YOU WITH US FROM THE MCKINSEY INSTITUTE. YOU SAY IT IS NOT NECESSARILY THE CASE BUT THE WORLD IS D GLOBALIZING. WHAT IS THE REALITY ON THE GROUND? > > THESE WORDS ARE BECOMING A POPULAR NARRATIVE BUT OUR RESOURCE HIGHLIGHTS THAT THE WORLD REMAINS DEEPLY INTERCONNECTED BUT THE FABRIC IS EVOLVING. LOOK THROUGH THE LENS OF TRADE. IT HAS BEEN STAGNATING IN THE LAST DECADE AND THAT IS WHY PEOPLE ARE SAYING THE WORLD MIGHT BE D GLOBALIZING. > > WE ARE TALKING ABOUT IT IN TERMS OF DATA AND SERVICES. > > IF YOU SEE THE NEW TYPES OF TIES THAT BIND US, DATA HAS BEEN GROWING CLOSE TO 50%. ENOUGH -- INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, SERVICES, THEY ARE GROWING. > > THERE IS MORE ON SHORING. DOES THIS COME AT A COST? CAN YOU QUANTIFY WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE WORLD? > > I RESEARCH LOOKED AT THE MAGNITUDE OF THE VALUE CHAIN MOVEMENT AND WE FOUND IT IS LIKELY TO BE GRADUAL IF HISTORY IS ANY GUIDE. WE LOOKED AT 30 DIFFERENT VALUE CHAINS AND MOST MOVE 10% TO 20% OVER DECADES AND IF YOU TAKE A SINGLE COUNTRY VIEW, NO COUNTRY MOVED BY MORE THAN TWO PERCENTAGE POINTS SO RECONFIGURATION COULD BE HAPPENING BUT THE PACE IS LIKELY TO BE GRADUAL. > > IF GEOPOLITICS ARE NOT AN ISSUE ANYMORE, WILL WE GO BACK TO THE WORLD BEFORE? > > YES. GEOPOLITICS ARE AN IMPORTANT PART OF SUPPLY CHAIN RECONFIGURATION BUT ALSO ONE OF SEVERAL FACTORS THAT WILL DETERMINE THE FOOTPRINT OF GLOBAL VALUE CHAIN. IN CERTAIN SECTORS, CRITICAL SECTORS WHERE THEY ARE SUBJECT TO COMPETITIVENESS OR SECURITY, POSITIVE INCENTIVES ARE EMERGING AND IN THOSE CASES, SUPPLY CHAIN RECONFIGURATION WILL BE ACCELERATED FOR EXAMPLE IN THE SEMICONDUCTOR SECTOR. FOR OTHER SECTORS, THE ECONOMY WILL STILL PLAY AN IMPORTANT ROLE ADD COMPANIES WILL EVALUATE THE BALANCE BETWEEN RESILIENCY AND EFFICIENCY, ELECTRONICS AND TEXTILES. SERVICES, UNBUNDLING IS LIKELY TO KEEP HAPPENING. COMPANIES WILL EVALUATE HOW TO MOVE TO BEST LOCATIONS. > > IF YOU LOOK AT A FIVE-YEAR TIMEFRAME, HOW WILL VALUE CHAINS MOVE AND WHAT ARE THE ROLES OF ASIA? > > WE BELIEVE THE ASIAN CENTURY HAS ARRIVED. ASIA IS ALREADY THE LARGEST ECONOMIC REGION IN THE WORLD AND THERE ARE PLENTY OF OPPORTUNITIES TO GROW IN ASIA. ONE IS REGIONALIZATION. MANY COUNTRIES ARE EVALUATING OPTIONS TO BUILD MORE REGIONAL VALUE CHAIN TO MAKE THE REGION MORE RESILIENT. > > SO WHAT HAPPENS TO CHINA? THE MANUFACTURING HUB OF THE WORLD? > > IN CHINA, THEY WILL STILL PLAY AN IMPORTANT ROLE TO ANCHOR THE REGION AND AS A INNOVATION SUPPLIER TO THE WORLD. BUT A SHIFT IN CHINA ' S ECONOMY MORE TOWARD DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION BECAUSE IT IS GROWING AND LOCAL VALUE CHAINS ARE GETTING SHORTER SO THE OVERALL TRADE INTENSITY WILL LIKELY LEVEL AND THERE WILL BE EMPHASIS ON BUILDING CHAINS TO SERVE DOMESTICALLY. > > WHAT WILL IMPACT THE INNOVATIVE STREAK? LATELY WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE SHUTDOWN AND ECONOMY IN CHINA, DAMPENING THE TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT IN THE COUNTRY. > > CHINA STILL DEPENDS ON FOREIGN IMPORTS SO IT ' S IMPORTANT TO INTEGRATE AND BUILD IN THE TECH SECTOR. THERE WILL BE STRONGER EMPHASIS ON CONTINUOUS INNOVATION AND CHINESE ECONOMY AND THE CAPITAL EFFICIENCY IS DECLINING SO INNOVATION WILL REMAIN A CRITICAL ENGINE FOR CHINA ' S ECONOMY. > > HOW SHOULD COMPANIES POSITION THEMSELVES TO CAPITALIZE ON THE CURRENT ENVIRONMENT? > > THEY CAN PLAY A PIVOTAL ROLE. THEY ACCOUNT FOR TWO THIRDS OF THE GLOBAL EXPORT AND SIGNIFICANT VALUE IS AT STAKE IN TERMS OF AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR. ONE DIRECTION IS HOW TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF INTANGIBLES. SECOND, ENHANCE REGIONS FOR THEMSELVES. THIRD, REGIONS FOR THE SYSTEM THROUGH FORMING COALITIONS AMONG PRIVATE SECTORS. > > THERE YOU HAVE IT.