JAVIER: GOOD MORNING AND THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEING HERE. BEFORE I FORGET, PLEASE, IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS FROM THIS PANEL, YOU CAN USE YOUR APP. I WILL GET YOUR QUESTIONS HERE ON MY IPAD AND I CAN PUT THE QUESTIONS TO OUR THREE ESTEEMED PANELISTS. ENERGY IS ONE OF THE QUESTIONS OF THE TIME. CATHERINE, LET ME START WITH YOU AND A BIT OF A SELFISH QUESTION. I AM FLYING BACK TO LONDON LATER TONIGHT AND I WAS LOOKING AT HOW IS THE WEATHER WHEN I LAND IN LONDON. IT WILL BE THE FIRST PROPER WINTER THERE OF THE SEASON IN LONDON, I THINK THE SAME FOR YOU IN PARIS. I AM THINKING, WELL, ENERGY PRICES. [LAUGHTER] I WILL HAVE TO TURN ON THE HEAT IN THIS TIME. HOW IS GOING TO BE THE WINTER? PRICES HAVE COME DOWN A LOT. IS THE WORST OVER? CAN I RELAX AND THINK I ' M GOING TO BE OK WITH MY HEATING BILLS? CATHERINE: PLEASE DON ' T RELAX. DO NOT RELAX. JUST TO MAYBE TALK A BIT ABOUT THE SITUATION ON THE SECURITY OF SUPPLY, WHICH HAS BEEN AN IMMENSE CHALLENGE. FROM THE BEGINNING OF THE CRISIS, I THINK EUROPE HAS DONE REALLY WELL UP TO THIS WINTER. YOU CAN SEE THAT THE STORAGE IS STILL ALMOST FULL. THE CLIMATE IS INDEED VERY IMPORTANT. USING ALL THE LEVERS, DIVERSIFICATION FROM THE SUPPLIER STANDPOINT, MAKING SURE THAT THE INFRASTRUCTURE WORKS TO THE BEST OF THEIR CAPABILITIES, AND OF COURSE MAKING SURE THAT ON THE DEMAND SIDE ENERGY MEASURES ARE BEING TAKEN. INDEED FOR THIS WINTER, WE TAKE IT FOR GRANTED, BUT WHEN THE WAR STARTED WE THOUGHT WE WOULD NOT MAKE IT THIS WINTER. SO FROM THAT STANDPOINT, SECURITY OF SUPPLY, I THINK WE ARE IN A BETTER SITUATION. THAT DOES NOT MEAN WE SHOULD RELAX. CONTRARY, I THINK WE HAVE TO BE VERY CAREFUL. WE HAVE TO THINK OF EUROPE AS A FAIRLY WELL INTEGRATED MARKET. THE CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN GAS AND ELECTRICITY, POWER IS VERY IMPORTANT. YOU HAVE TO THINK ABOUT THE ENERGY SYSTEM. THE POWER SYSTEM IS UNDER TENSION. OBVIOUSLY THE NEW WERE -- THE NUCLEAR CAP ABILITY. DROUGHT HAS MADE HYDRO PRODUCTION NOT SO GOOD IN CERTAIN COUNTRIES. WE HAVE TO MAKE SURE THAT THE MESSAGES THAT HAVE BEEN PASSED AROUND, ENERGY EFFICIENCY, IT HAS TO BE VERY STRONG AND TURN INTO ACTIONS. NOW IS REALLY THE QUESTION AROUND NEXT WINTER. HERE, CLIMATE IS A BIG PART. DEMAND IS ALSO VERY IMPORTANT. WHILE CONTINUING TO DO THE OTHER STUFF ON INFRASTRUCTURE, I WANT TO HIGHLIGHT THAT THE FLOATING UNITS HAVE ALREADY BEEN MOBILIZED AND SOME OF THEM ARE ALREADY WORKING IN A VERY SHORT TIME. YOU CAN SEE EVEN ON A FAIRLY LONG-TERM PROJECT SUCH AS INFRASTRUCTURE YOU ARE ABLE TO DO THINGS RAPIDLY, WHICH BODES WELL TO HOPING THAT NEXT WINTER WILL ALSO BE SOMETHING THAT EUROPEAN COUNTRIES WILL BE ABLE TO OVERCOME. JAVIER: IF I GET IT RIGHT, PERHAPS THE WORST -- IT WILL NOT BE AS BAD AS PREVIOUS MONTHS IN TERMS OF PRICES, BUT I SHOULD STILL WEAR A JUMPER AND POLO. CATHERINE: I WOULD MAKE A DISTENTION BETWEEN THE SECURITY OF SUPPLY AND THE AFFORDABILITY AND PRICE. I THINK THERE WILL BE TENSION IN THE PRICE. I THINK WE WILL HAVE TO EXPECT CONTINUED VOLATILITY. I DON ' T SEE HOW VOLATILITY GOES DOWN, TO BE HONEST. MY MESSAGE WAS ON THE PHYSICAL SUPPLY OF GAS, I ' M CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC. I THINK ON PRICES, ONE CAN EXPECT CONTINUED VOLATILITY, AND THEREFORE ALL THE MEASURES THAT CAN BE TAKEN, WE SHOULD TAKE THEM COLLECTIVELY. JAVIER: HOW WE FEEL THIS GAP THAT EUROPE FACES NOW IN TERMS OF GAS SUPPLY? NORWAY HAS BEEN RAMPING AS MUCH AS IT CAN, BUT THERE ARE PHYSICAL LIMITS WHAT IT CAN DO. HOW DO YOU SEE THE NEXT TWO YEARS IN TERMS OF FILLING THE GAP LEFT BY RUSSIA? YNGVE: THE FIRST THING IS WE ARE TALKING ABOUT RELIEFS LIKE THE WEATHER, SLOWER ACTIVITY IN RUSSIA RELATIVE TO GAS. THIS IS A STRUCTURAL ISSUE. IT IS GOING TO BE WITH US FOR A LONG TIME. EUROPE IS IMPORTING NEARLY 60% OF ITS ENERGY. 40% OF THE GAS CAME FROM RUSSIA. NORWAY WITH A SMALL 25% OF THAT GAS SUPPLY HAS BEEN RAMPING UP 15%, BUT IT CANNOT FILL THE GAP. ENERGY IS A MARKET THAT IS NOT DEVELOPED FOR THESE KIND OF CHANGES. WE HAVE GOT SOME RELIEF, BUT WE HAVE NOT DEALT WITH THE STRUCTURAL PROBLEM WE WILL HAVE. JAVIER: HOW WILL WE SOLVE THE STRUCTURAL GAP? YNGVE: HOW DO YOU SOLVE IT? WELL, EUROPE HAS BEEN QUITE LUCKY TO THE EXTENT THAT WE DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF TERMINALS, BUT WE USED THE FLOATING TERMINALS. THE NUMBER OF ENERGY CARRIERS HAS INCREASED ENORMOUSLY TO 700 AND ANOTHER 800 COMING. WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO RECEIVE IT. THE ENERGY MARKET WILL BE TIGHT MOST LIKELY. WE DON ' T KNOW WHAT IT IS GOING TO LOOK LIKE A YEAR FROM NOW. JAVIER: WHAT ARE THE LOCATIONS FOR THE PRIVATE SECTOR UNDER THIS NEW NORMAL THAT EUROPE IS FINDING ITSELF, HOW THE PRIVATE SECTOR, A COMPANY LIKE YOURS, NAVIGATES THIS NEW SITUATION? JEAN-PASCAL: IN OUR CASE WE ARE A MAJOR TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER ON THE ENERGY TRANSITION. ON ONE SIDE, YOU HAVE TO SEE WHAT IS HAPPENING IN EUROPE AT THE MOMENT AS A LESSON THAT WE ' VE NOT BEEN QUICK ENOUGH, FAST ENOUGH, RESOLVED ENOUGH TO BE LESS FOSSIL FUEL DEPENDENT, AND TO BE LESS RELIANT ON THIRD-PARTY SUPPLIERS FOR ENERGY. IF YOU WANT TO BE OPTIMISTIC, YOU ALWAYS HAVE TO FIND A WAY TO BE OPTIMISTIC IN BUSINESS, IT IS THE FIRST TIME WHERE THE OBJECTIVE OF SUSTAINABILITY IS COMPLETELY ALIGNED WITH INVESTING IN EFFICIENCY, ON RENEWABLE, ON DECARBONIZATION. IT IS A MASSIVE INCENTIVE FOR ALL THE STAKEHOLDERS IN SOCIETY, FROM INDIVIDUAL PEOPLE IN THEIR HOMES TO COMPANIES TO NOT ONLY GO THROUGH THE WINTER BUT TO LOOK BEYOND AND BE FAR BETTER. IF YOU LOOK AT THAT, WHILE IT ' S TEAMWORK, SOME OF US ARE SCRIBBLING TO FIND NEW SOURCES OF ENERGY. WE ARE FOCUSED ON THE DEMAND SIDE. IF YOU LOOK AT THE DEMAND SIDE, THERE IS A HUGE RESERVE IN EUROPE. TODAY YOU LOOK AT EUROPE, ONLY 6% HAVE BUILDING CONTROL SYSTEMS. WHEN YOU HAVE A BUILDING CONTROL SYSTEM, A DIGITAL SYSTEM TO A BUILDING, YOU GET 30% ENERGY SAVINGS. YOU GET LESS THAN 10% OF HOMES WHICH I EQUIP WITH A CONNECTED THERMOSTAT WHICH CAN INTERACT WITH THE UTILITY TO SAVE ENERGY OR CONSUME ENERGY WHEN IT IS GREAT. MOST OF THE INDUSTRIES HAVE PAID LIP SERVICE TO DECARBONIZATION. YOU HAVE VERY LITTLE DECENTRALIZED ENERGY GENERATION ON THE ROOF. WE ESTIMATE -- WE ARE ACTIVE ON THAT SITE -- IF WE EQUIP MOST OF THE ROOMS IN EUROPE -- ROOFS IN EUROPE, AND THERE IS A LOT OF SUN IN EUROPE, YOU CAN FILL 20% OF THE ECONOMIC NEEDS IN EUROPE. WE COME UP WITH A SOLUTION FOR STORAGE. HUGE STRESS. I AM WORRIED ABOUT THE INDUSTRY PART OF EUROPE. WE ARE BIG INDUSTRIES IN EUROPE. BUT AT THE SAME TIME, PROBABLY A HUGE OPPORTUNITY IN TERMS OF ENERGY TRANSITION. WITH AN ECONOMIC RETURN WHICH MAKES SENSE TODAY. IT IS NOT MAKING SENSE TOMORROW. EVERY TIME A RETURN HAS BEEN DIVIDED BY A RETURN ON INVESTMENT. JAVIER: I WANT TO ASK ABOUT THE INDUSTRY IN EUROPE. YOU ARE A BIG PROVIDER OF ENERGY FOR MAJOR CONSUMERS. WE HAVE BEEN DISCUSSING AFFORDABILITY FOR HOUSEHOLDS, AND THAT IS A GREAT CONCERN FOR INDUSTRY LEADERS AND FOR POLICYMAKERS. THE OTHER BIG CONCERN IS WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN WITH THE INDUSTRY IN EUROPE. CAN IT REMAIN COMPETITIVE AT CURRENT PRICES? YOU ARE TALKING WITH YOUR BIG CUSTOMERS. WHAT IS THE FEEDBACK YOU ARE GETTING? CATHERINE: THE SHORT-TERM SENTIMENT FROM THE INDUSTRIAL CUSTOMERS THAT WE HAVE IN EUROPE IS ONE OF WORRIES. RIGHT NOW THE GAS PRICE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN EUROPE AND THE U.S. IS BY FIVE FACTORS. A SOURCE OF LACK OF COMPETITIVENESS FOR OUR INDUSTRIAL CUSTOMERS. THIS IS OBVIOUSLY A BIG CONCERN. SUPPLY, ENERGY EFFICIENCY, BUT DECARBONIZATION SOLUTION WHICH WE WORK QUICKLY WITH OUR CUSTOMERS TO HELP THEM DO THAT. DECENTRALIZED GENERATION. BUT DISTRICT COOLING, DISTRIBUTED ENERGY NETWORK, ON SITE UTILITIES ARE ALL PART OF THE SOLUTION THAT WE CAN OFFER. I THINK DIRECTIONALLY, IF YOU LOOK BEYOND THE CURRENT CRISIS, FOR SURE WE HAVE THIS VISION. THIS IS SUCH AN OPPORTUNITY FOR EUROPE IF WE GET THAT RIGHT, TO ACCELERATE THE ENERGY TRANSITION, TO MASSIVELY DEVELOP NEW ENERGY RENEWABLE CAPACITIES, WHICH TEND TO BE VERY CHEAP ONES. GIVES YOU THAT ENERGY INDEPENDENCE THAT YOU NEED. OF COURSE YOU HAVE TO COUPLE WITH FLEXIBILITY ASSETS WHICH CAN BE STORAGE, IT CAN BE LOW CARBON GAS ASSETS AS WELL. A PILLAR OF THAT IS THE D CARBONATION -- THE DECARBONIZATION OF THE GAS. IT IS A HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR EUROPE. EUROPE STATED A TARGET BY 2035 IN BIOGAS. FRANCE HAS BEEN DOING THAT THING AS A VERY REAL SOLUTION TODAY, CONTRIBUTING TO THE SOLUTION. AND OF COURSE HYDROGEN. I THINK ELECTRIFICATION WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT. AND LIKE MAYBE JEAN-PASCAL, I WILL ARGUE THAT GAS WILL BE AN IMPORTANT PART OF THE FUTURE. WITHOUT GAS, THAT WOULD REQUIRE SUCH A MASSIVE INVESTMENT IN AND FOR STRUCTURE. THERE ARE SOME HEAVY INDUSTRIES. I DON ' T SEE HOW YOU D CARBONIZED THEM WITHOUT -- DECARBONIZE THEM WITHOUT GAS. JAVIER: WHAT DO YOU WANT TO SEE FROM EUROPEAN POLICYMAKERS TO MAKE SURE THAT THE CURRENT CHALLENGE BECOMES THE OPPORTUNITY YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT? CATHERINE: GOOD QUESTION. OBVIOUSLY WE NEED A BIT OF VISIBILITY ON FUTURE INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK. THERE IS A LOT OF DISCUSSIONS ON MARKET DESIGNS. WE ALL AGREE THAT MAY BE MARKET DESIGN IS NOT TO HAVE TOO MUCH UNCERTAINTY IS IMPORTANT BECAUSE WE NEED THAT VISIBILITY. AND OF COURSE INCENTIVES FOR THINGS LIKE HYDROGEN AND MAKING SURE THAT WE CAN KICKSTART THIS HYDROGEN ECONOMY WILL BE IMPORTANT. WE LIKE TO LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE U.S. WHERE THE HYDROGEN ECONOMY WAS NOWHERE, AND NOW WITH A RECENT BILL THAT HAS BEEN PASSED THERE IS INCREDIBLE MOMENTUM IN HYDROGEN IN THE U.S. THIS IS SOMETHING THAT IN EUROPE WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT FOR SO LONG. WE NEED TO MAKE SURE THAT THE POLICIES ARE THERE TO HELP US AND DEVELOP THOSE NEW SOLUTIONS THAT WILL BE PART OF THE SOLUTION FOR THE INDUSTRIAL CUSTOMERS PARTICULARLY. JAVIER: NO ONE REALLY WANTS TO TALK ABOUT MAKING MONEY WHEN CUSTOMERS ARE SUFFERING, BUT FOR PRODUCERS LIKE NORWAY, QATAR, THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, THIS ALSO HAS BEEN A CRISIS. THIS HAS BEEN A MOMENT OF EXTREME CASH FLOWS, BIG PROFITS. WHO IS BENEFITING FROM THIS CRISIS, AND HOW, THOSE COUNTRIES THAT ARE BENEFITING NOW, CAN TURN THAT BENEFIT INTO A WAY THAT HELPS THE WHOLE SYSTEM? YNGVE: THE PRODUCING COUNTRIES ARE NOT HAPPY WITH THE SITUATION AT ALL. VOLATILITY IN ENERGY PRICES IS NOT GOOD FOR STABILITY OF THE SYSTEM, LONG-TERM PLANNING. IN EUROPE THERE HAS BEEN TOO LITTLE LONG-TERM CONTRACTS, TOO MANY PRICE CONTRACTS. JAVIER: LONG-TERM CONTRACTS THAT I ONE POINT YOU DECIDED. YNGVE: NO, I ONE -- NO, I CAN UNDERSTAND IT IS DIFFICULT TO SIGN UP FOR A 30 YEAR CONTRACT. ON THE OTHER HAND, THESE NEW PROJECTS WILL NOT START UNTIL YOU HAVE LONG-TERM PRICE SECURITY. I THINK EVERYONE HAS AN INTEREST IN GETTING VOLATILITY OF PRICES DOWN AND THE STABILITY OF THE SYSTEM IMPROVED. IT HAS QUITE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE INDUSTRY ALREADY, ENERGY CONSUMPTION ON THE GAS SIDE. TO A LARGE EXTENT IT IS GOING TO THE INDUSTRY. IT IS 20% DOWN ON THAT. THIS IS NOT GOOD FOR MY COUNTRY. IT IS NOT GOOD FOR EUROPE AS A WHOLE. JAVIER: CATHERINE, LET ME COME BACK TO YOU QUICKLY ON EUROPE. ONE OF THE POSITIVES WE HAVE SEEN SO FAR IS THAT THE EUROPEAN UNION, BUT ALSO PARTNERS OF THE UNITED KINGDOM, NORWAY, SWITZERLAND, HAVE ACTED QUITE CONSISTENTLY TOGETHER IN THIS CRISIS. THERE HAS BEEN QUITE A LOT OF SOLIDARITY, A LOT OF GERMAN GAS STORAGE HAS BEEN FILLED WITH GAS THAT IS RECEIVING FRANCE AND SHIPPED ACROSS, ETC. WHEN YOU ' RE LOOKING AT THE NEXT FEW MONTHS, THE NEXT COUPLE YEARS, WHAT ARE THE AREAS THAT YOU WORRY IN EUROPEAN COOPERATION, WHAT ARE THE BOTTLENECKS IN TERMS OF INFRASTRUCTURE TO MAKE SURE THAT EUROPE WORKS TOGETHER AS A SINGLE UNIT? CATHERINE: VERY GOOD COMMENT. RECENTLY WE SENT PHYSICAL VOLUMES FROM FRANCE TO GERMANY. IT WAS A FIRST. IT ' S FROM THE GASS SIDE. -- IT ' S FROM THE GAS SIDE. IT IS TRUE ON THE SIDE WHEN FRIENDS HAD A NUCLEAR CAPABILITY. VERY IMPORTANT TO KEEP THIS MARKET INTEGRATED, JUST TO GET MORE RESIDENTS AND ABSORB THE SHOCKS THAT CAN INEVITABLY HAPPEN AT ANY GIVEN TIME FOR ONE OR TWO PIECES OF PRODUCTION OR PIECES OF IMPORT. THE INTEGRATION OF THE MARKET IS VERY IMPORTANT. ONE THING THAT I REALLY HOPE EUROPE CONTINUES TO DO IS THINK EUROPEAN AND ITS MARKET DESIGN AND IN GENERAL IN ITS ENERGY POLICY. TODAY WE CAN SEE SOME CRACKS THERE. SOMETIMES THERE ARE SOME HIGH-LEVEL DIRECTIONS AT THE EUROPE LEVEL, BUT EVERY NATION, EVERY STATE HAS ITS OWN INTERPRETATION OF THAT MEASURES OF POLICIES. I AM PERSONALLY WORRIED ABOUT THAT. I THINK IT IS IMPORTANT THAT EUROPE CONTINUES TO BE THE ENERGY POLICY SECTOR. THAT IS VERY IMPORTANT IN MY MIND TO KEEP THIS INTEGRATION OF THE MARKET. HERE I THINK ABOUT FISCAL POLICIES, INCENTIVES SET, SCHEMES, AND ALSO MARKET DESIGN. DESPITE EACH STATE MAKING DIFFERENT CHOICES IN THE PRODUCTION MIX THAT THEY WANT TO GO FOR. FOR EXAMPLE, NUCLEAR, WHICH SOME COUNTRIES ARE GOING FOR AND OTHERS ARE NOT GOING FOR, HOW DO YOU MAKE SURE YOU HAVE A MARKET DESIGN WHICH WORKS FOR D ECARBONATION, BUT A MIX WHICH IS DIFFERENT FROM ONE COUNTRY TO ANOTHER, IT IS A BIT OF A CHALLENGE. AND REINFORCEMENT INCENTIVES WILL BE IMPORTANT. JAVIER: ONE CONCERN FOR THIS WINTER IS WHETHER THERE WILL BE ENOUGH ELECTRICITY, WHETHER WE WILL HAVE BLACKOUTS IN EUROPE OR NOT. WHEN I TALK TO EXEC IT IS IN THE SECTOR, -- TO EXECUTIVES IN THE SECTOR, ONE BIG CONCERN IS SECURITY OF THE NETWORKS. WE AGREE THE GAS PIPELINES, WE HAVE SEEN WHAT HAPPENED WITH NORDSTREAM ONE AND TWO, BLOWN UP. NORWAY HAS TO STEP UP SECURITY IN THE NORTH SEA AND THE U.K. I HEAR A LOT FROM INDUSTRY LEADERS, THE RISK OF CYBERATTACKS. HOW DO YOU SEE THAT RACE? IT REALLY HAS COME AS AN AREA WHERE PEOPLE ARE CONCERNED. JEAN-PASCAL: IT HAS ALWAYS BEEN THERE, THAT THERE WAS CYBER RISK ON THE MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE. IF YOU PROJECT YOURSELF IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE, WE ARE AT THREE INFLECTION POINTS. IF YOU SUMMARIZE THE FUTURE, IT WILL BE COMPLETELY DIGITAL IN THAT SPACE. FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE HISTORY OF ENERGY, WE HAVE EVERYTHING CONNECTED FROM THE POWER PLANTS TO THE USAGE POINT, FROM THE PLANT TO THE PLUG. THE SECOND POINT IS THAT EUROPE IS LATE IN TERMS OF ELECTRIFICATION. 20% ONLY OF OUR ENERGY CONSUMPTION IS ELECTRIC. IF YOU LOOK AT THE HISTORY OF HUMANITY AND ENERGY, THOSE TRANSITIONS NEVER HAPPEN BECAUSE OF A SURPRISE, THEY HAPPEN BECAUSE OF THE USAGES. CARS WILL BECOME ELECTRICAL. HEATING SYSTEMS WILL GO TO HEAT PUMPS BECAUSE THEY ARE MORE EFFICIENT. EVERYTHING IN NEW TECHNOLOGY IS ELECTRICAL. IF YOU LOOK AT THE FUTURE IN EUROPE, TO GO BACK TO YOUR QUESTION, WE HAVE TO BE PRECISE ON THIS, BECAUSE WE WILL GO FROM 20% ELECTRICAL TO 30% ELECTRICAL I A SHORT AMOUNT OF -- IN A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME. NOW, ON CYBER, UTILITIES ARE THE SUPERCONDUCTORS OF THIS ENERGY TRANSITION. THEY ARE GREAT PROFESSIONALS AT WHAT THEY DO. A TECH COMPANY LIKE OURS, WE DO DEVELOP CYBER FROM THE BEGINNING EVERY -- FROM THE BEGINNING AND EVERY SYSTEM WE DEVELOP. WE PARTNER WITH THE INDUSTRY TO ELEVATE THOSE LEVELS OF DEFENSES. YOU HAVE TO STAY VERY HUMBLE. THERE ARE PERMANENT ATTACKS ON EVERYTHING, WHICH IS -- WE HAVE TO WORK TOGETHER TO ELEVATE THE LEVELS OF INTEREST. THE LAST EVOLUTION WILL BE MORE DECENTRALIZATION. THAT IS A GREAT SUBJECT OF RESILIENCE. IF YOU GO FROM A SUPER CENTRALIZED SYSTEM TO A SYSTEM WHICH HAS URBAN SPOKES, THE HUB MAY BE UNDER ATTACK, THE SPOKES MAY KEEP GOING. JAVIER: WHEN YOU LOOK AT NORWAY, HOW CONCERNED ARE YOU ABOUT THE PHYSICAL SECURITY OF OUR INFRASTRUCTURE FOR PARTICULARLY GAS AND OIL? YNGVE: IT IS A REAL ISSUE, BUT IT WILL AFFECT ALL TYPES OF ENERGY, WHETHER IT IS A NUCLEAR PLANT OR TRANSPORT, IT CAN BE INTERRUPTED. THE ANSWER IS MORE LOCALIZED, AS WE HEARD HERE. AT THE SAME TIME, ELECTRIFICATION IS THE KEY VARIABLE. WE ARE WASTING NEARLY HALF OF THE ENERGY WE ARE PRODUCING. AND MAKING IT ELECTRIC IS A GOOD WAY TO BE MORE ENERGY-EFFICIENT. I COME FROM A COUNTRY WHERE OVER 90% OF NEW CARS ARE ELECTRIC, SO IT IS POSSIBLE TO DO IT THROUGH CONSCIOUS POLICY, IT ' S JUST A QUESTION OF PUTTING IT IN PLACE. EVEN MORE LOCALIZED SYSTEMS WE WILL INVEST IN. IT WILL BE COMPLETE LATE DIFFERENT. IT REQUIRES QUITE A LOT OF WORK. ONE OF THE BIG THINGS FOR THE EU IF -- THE EU IS IF THEY CAN COME UP WITH A FRAME. JAVIER: I WANT TO SPEAK ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE. COP27 IS IN ITS SECOND WEEK. IT IS SUPPOSEDLY TO FINISH TOMORROW, FRIDAY, THOUGH LOOKS LIKE NEGOTIATIONS MAY SPILL OVER INTO SATURDAY. THIS CRISIS, WHICH IS NOT JUST A EUROPEAN CRISIS, IT IS WORLDWIDE, IT IS DEFECTING -- IT IS AFFECTING DEVELOPING COUNTRIES, IT HAS RAISED THE BAR SIGNIFICANTLY ABOUT INVESTMENTS IN GREEN ENERGY. FOR INDUSTRY AND POLICYMAKERS, THOSE WHO THINK THIS WILL DELAY THE TRANSITION BECAUSE WE WILL GO BACK TO THE SAFE HANDS OF COAL, AS SOME EUROPEANS HAVE DONE DUE TO THE EMERGENCY. ALL THOSE THINGS, THAT THE OPPOSITE WILL HAPPEN, THAT THIS WILL INCENTIVIZE A BIG INVESTMENT INTO GREEN ENERGY. CATHERINE, HOW DO YOU SEE THIS? WHICH ONE IS RIGHT? CATHERINE: I AM FOR THE SECOND ONE. I THINK THE RESEARCH YOU NEED TO HAVE A BETTER ALTERNATIVE, BETTER SOVEREIGNTY IN TERMS OF ENERGY, I DON ' T SEE ANY WAY AROUND BUT ACCELERATING THE ENERGY TRANSITION, WHICH WAS A RESPONSE TO THE CLIMATE EMERGENCY, WHICH IS ALSO INCREASING IN INTENSITY. FOR ME THERE IS NO WAY AROUND THAT, ACCELERATION OF THE ENERGY TRANSITION. WHAT WE NEED TO WORK HARD AND DO A BETTER JOB AT IS TO MAKE SURE THAT WE CAN TARGET THE AFFORDABILITY ASPECT OF THE DE CARBONATION CHALLENGE. WE SEE WHEN WE DON ' T GET THAT RIGHT THERE IS A MASSIVE BACKLASH AND A BIT OF NEGATIVE CONSEQUENT IS. -- OF NEGATIVE CONSEQUENCES. AFFORDABILITY IS IMPORTANT. MY CONVICTION IS WE WILL HAVE TO CONTINUE THINKING OF ENERGY TRANSITION, ENERGY MIX IN A BALANCED, DIVERSIFIED MENTOR -- DIVERSIFIED MANNER, AND NEVER LOSE SIGHT OF THE SOCIAL IMPACT OF WHAT WE ARE DOING. THIS IS TRUE FOR EUROPE. I THINK VERY TRUE FOR THE REST OF THE WORLD. WE DON ' T HAVE THE CHOICE. THE CLIMATE CRISIS IS THERE. THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE CLIMATE CRISIS ARE SO MUCH BIGGER THAN THIS ENERGY TRANSITION THAT WE HAVE TO NAVIGATE. IN MY MIND THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO HESITATION. WE HAVE TO ACCELERATE ENERGY TRANSITION. JAVIER: HOW DO WE AT THE SAME TIME OF TRANSITIONING TO WE MAKE SURE WE CONTINUE INVESTING IN TRADITIONAL FOSSIL FUEL SOURCES OF ENERGY THAT WE WILL NEED FOR A FEW MORE DECADES? WE HAVE SEEN THAT THIS IS A BIT IRONIC, BUT THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY RIGHT NOW IS INVESTING TOWARDS A FUTURE FOR NET ZERO. DEMAND IS NOT YET MOVING INTO THAT SCENARIO OF NET ZERO. YOU WERE PREVIOUSLY THE HEAD OF THE WORLD ' S LARGEST INVESTMENT FUND, THE NORWEGIAN SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND. HOW DO WE MAKE SURE INVESTORS CONTINUE TO SUPPORT ALL INDUSTRY IF IT IS NEEDED? YNGVE: I THINK THE ISSUE IS, IS IT ENOUGH TO INVEST IN? THE CRISIS WITH EUROPEAN ENERGY HAS SHOWN SECURITY IS DRIVEN BY CLIMATE CONCERN. DO WE HAVE TO BUILD ALL THE RENEWABLE ENERGY AS FAST AS WE CAN? WE CAN ' T CLOSE DOWN GAS AND OIL BEFORE WE HAVE BUILT THE NEW STUFF. THAT JUST MEANS WE HAVE TO ACCELERATE THESE PROCESSES. SOLAR, GRIDS, IT HAS TO MOVE MUCH FASTER. IN THE MEANTIME WE HAVE TO REINVEST INTO OIL AND GAS. JAVIER: A QUESTION COMING FROM THE AUDIENCE FOCUSING ON THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT AND THE IMPACT OF THE NEW BILL IN THE U.S. LET ME BROADEN THE QUESTION TO YOU. THE NEW WAY OF INVESTING IN GREEN ENERGY, ARE WE AT RISK OF DELAYING THOSE INVESTMENTS BECAUSE OF PROTECTIONISM? WE SEE PROTECTIONISM IN CHINA. THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT IN THE U.S. HAS BEEN SEEN IN EUROPE AS A SOURCE OF PROTECTIONISM. ARE YOU CONCERNED ABOUT COUNTRIES IMPOSING SETTING BARRIERS ON INVESTMENT OR TRADE THAT MAY HINDER THE INVESTMENTS NEEDED IN GREEN ENERGY? JEAN-PASCAL: THE CLIMATE QUESTION IS NOT A NATIONAL QUESTION, IT IS ONE OF THE FEW GLOBAL QUESTIONS WE HAVE TO ADDRESS. THE ANSWER IS NEVER COUNTRY BY COUNTRY. ALL THE BARRIERS THAT WE PUT INTO PLAY IN THOSE NEW TECHNOLOGIES, AND THE POTENTIAL OF THIS NEW TECHNOLOGIES TODAY, WHICH ARE NOT NEW, THEY ARE PROVEN, THE POTENTIAL IS HUGE ON CHANGING THE ENERGY EQUATION. ALL OF THOSE BARRIERS ARE NOT GOOD NEWS. WHAT IS IMPORTANT IS TO PUT THE BEST OF EVERYTHING TOGETHER, OF WHAT EVERY COUNTRY HAS TO BRING . TP DEPLOY -- TO BRING TO DEPLOY. 70% OF CARBON EMISSIONS CAN BE -- [INDISCERNIBLE] LET ' S DO THE MOST OF WHAT WE HAVE. THE BIGGEST PROBLEM IS RETHINKING. WE HUMAN BEINGS ARE VERY SLOW TO ADOPT THE POTENTIAL OF NEW TECHNOLOGIES. FIRST STEPS OF THE INTERNET, 19 90-SOMETHING. WE ARE IN A CRISIS. LET ' S CHANGE THE WAY WE RETHINK THINGS. VERY IMPORTANT, EMPOWER THE PEOPLE TO PARTICIPATE. ONCE YOU KNOW YOUR CONSUMPTION, REDUCE IT. YOU CAN GO STRAIGHT INTO YOUR ELECTRIC CAR. 90% OF THE ISSUE WILL BE IN HELPING DEVELOPING COUNTRIES WITH THE RIGHT TECHNOLOGY, ON MAKING SURE THAT IN COUNTRIES WHICH HAVE THE CHANCE TO START ANEW, THAT WE BUILD THE SYSTEM LIKE IT SHOULD BE NOT IN THE PAST BUT EVERYWHERE IN THE FUTURE. JAVIER: I WAS TALKING TO SOME POLICYMAKERS IN EUROPE, AND I FOUND MYSELF ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THE QUESTIONING. WHAT I HAVE DONE DIFFERENTLY IN THIS CRISIS -- WHAT WOULD I HAVE DONE DIFFERENTLY IN THIS CRISIS? IT IS DIFFICULT TO THINK AND THE SHOES OF POLICYMAKERS. I THINK THE CRISIS HAS BEEN SO FAST MOVING. I WILL ASK THE REST OF THE PANELISTS, 30 SECONDS EACH, WHAT WOULD YOU HAVE DONE DIFFERENTLY THIS YEAR? WE HAVE THIS CONVERSATION BACK IN NOVEMBER LAST YEAR. WHAT WOULD YOU HAVE DONE DIFFERENTLY IN THE EUROPEAN ENERGY CRISIS? CATHERINE: PROBABLY ONE OF THE THINGS WE COULD HAVE COLLECTIVELY DONE A BETTER JOB ON IS TO HELP MODERATE THE WAY THE POWER AND GAS MARKET ACTED, BOTH IN TERMS OF ABSOLUTE PRICE AND VOLATILITY. WHICH HAS MADE IT VERY DIFFICULT ACTUALLY -- JAVIER: THINKING CIRCUIT BREAKERS AND SIMILAR? CATHERINE: RIGHT. THE MARKET DESIGN WAS NOT WELL ENOUGH. WE SHOULD HAVE ACTED FASTER AND MORE DECISIVELY TO HELP MOTIVATE THIS MARKET. THE LACK OF THAT, -- LACK OF THAT HAS CREATED CONSEQUENT IS. -- CREATED CONSEQUENCES. YNGVE: THERE ARE MANY THINGS I WISH WAS DIFFERENT, LIKE MARKET DESIGN OR RESILIENCE IN THE SYSTEM. WHEN YOU HAVE A PROBLEM THAT IS DEVELOPING FAST, YOU HAVE A SOLUTION THAT IS VERY SLOW, YOU WILL GET A SITUATION LIKE YOU HAVE TODAY. I DON ' T THINK EUROPEAN POLICYMAKERS ARE NAIVE, I THINK THEY ARE AWARE. IT IS JUST SOMETIMES THINGS GO WRONG. JEAN-PASCAL: ON THE DEMAND, IF YOU REDUCE YOUR DEMAND BY 30%, I F YOU REFRAIN FROM BURNING, A LARGE PART OF YOUR SUPPLY EQUATION IS RESULT. GET TO KNOW WHAT THE PEOPLE ARE REALLY CONSUMING. GET THEM EMPOWERED ON FINDING SOLUTIONS. ON SIMPLIFYING THE PERMITTING AND REGULATIONS WHICH ARE SLOWING DOWN EVERYTHING. CATHERINE: YEAH. JAVIER: I WILL GO BACK TO YOU, KATHRYN, BECAUSE -- CATHERIN, BECAUSE A NUMBER YOU WERE TELLING ME EARLIER, WE WERE SHARING MY OWN PERSONAL CIRCUMSTANCES OF HOW LONG IT TOOK ME TO GET PERMISSION FOR SOLAR PANELS. YOU TALK ABOUT HOW LONG IT TAKES TO GET PERMISSION FOR AN OFFSHORE WIND FARM IN FRANCE. CATHERINE: WE HAVE VERY LONG-RUNNING OFFSHORE PROJECTS, ONE OF THEM 11 YEARS AND STILL COUNTING. FOR SURE WE SHOULD NOT LET THIS CRISIS GO TO WASTE, EVER. GETTING A CHANGE IN TERMS OF BUREAUCRATIC PERMITTING AND ALSO ACCEPTABILITY FOR ALL THESE WERE NUBILE PROJECTS, WE ABSOLUTELY MUST DEVELOP THESE. -- ALL THESE RENEWABILITY PROJECTS, WE ABSOLUTELY MUST DEVELOP THESE. JAVIER: WITH THAT THOUGHT OF THINKING THAT WE WILL USE THE CRISIS AS AN OPPORTUNITY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS, PLEASE JOIN ME TO SAY THANK YOU TO OUR PANELISTS.