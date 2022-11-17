Going Viral: Jimmy Fallon and Taylor Swift

00:00

Up the other side, I see the game. I made a dollar for that blue check back in the. The job is done. That's not my job, is to entertain you. That, of course, is the opening of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon after the hashtag. Our IP. Jimmy Fallon was trending on Twitter. Fallon asked Elon Musk to address the false tweets, of course. Musk replied, Wait a second. How do we know you're not an alien body statue pretending to be Jimmy? Say something that only really Jimmy would say, haha. Now, Twitter is, of course, putting up safeguards to flag tweets with misinformation. But we laugh and we find it perhaps amusing. But this is something bigger. This is something that isn't amusing. This is all not being able to control the narrative about themselves. This is about corporate sins. Now we do understand whether they're really blue check or not, some sort of imposter. This is about looking towards November the twenty ninth when that new payable subscription service does get unfolded at Twitter and whether it really works. None of it works. And a chat show host had to come out and prove his own mortality as a consequence. I'm looking at Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift is taking down Ticketmaster, so to speak, and she's not alone. Representative ALEXANDRA Erik Schatzker Cortez and Senator Amy Klobuchar are calling for Ticketmaster and Parent Live Nation to be broken up after Taylor Swift fans face tough technical difficulties. Right, trying to obtain tickets for Swift's latest. Breaking news, by the way. Ticketmaster has now canceled plans to sell those tickets to the general public this Friday. I'm afraid the swifty is just going to have to shake it off. What I don't understand is like, whose fault is this? Right. You have the lawmakers on Capitol Hill saying this is about the platform. We're gonna have to break it up. You have the fans saying we just want to buy tickets, insatiable appetite. You have Swift's saying, I'm the problem. It's me. This is chaos and it's got everyone talking. The big picture, Kyra, is I don't have a ticket and I'm not going. You're not going to want to go. And that is the key question. Were you one of the ones who made the flood of billions of people trying to be accessing it all at exactly the same time? The fact that Live Nation is trying to blame just the ultimate popularity of Taylor Swift rather than their own systems? Yeah. Look, I like the new album Snow on the Beach. Not sure what that's about, but it's chaos. And what I read once that real quick, almost three point five billion, not million billion people trying to access the site or hit to get tickets. It's chaos.