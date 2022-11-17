Global VC News Roundup

00:00

Let's take a look at the top headlines from the world of venture capital V.C. Giant Tiger Global is raising six billion dollars for its next fund and looking to Morgan Stanley's wealth management arm for help, according to sources. The fund will invest in startups across the enterprise, space and tech in India and staying in that side of the world over in Singapore. Globe Partners is raising two hundred million dollars for a new fund that will back deep. Tech is the fifth fund for the V.C., which is mostly led by women. Globe was founded in Silicon Valley before moving to Singapore in 2009 and invests in startups with deep scientific backgrounds. And finally, members of Dubai and Abu Dhabi's royal families are joining forces with other investors to back a London based startup. The Applied, a company that's according to sources. A code develops A.I. products for government, healthcare and insurance sectors.