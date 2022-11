00:00

> > GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE. I THINK THOSE OF YOU WHO WERE AT THE DINNER LAST NIGHT WILLIFORD FORMER PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON GIVE A FAIRLY UNVARNISHED, FULL THROATED INDICTMENT OF ONE MAN RULE PARTICULARLY IN REFERENCE TO RUSSIA AND CHINA. HE BROUGHT UP AN ARGUMENT THAT MANY PEOPLE HAVE MADE THAT IF YOU HAVE A LEADER SURROUNDED BY WHAT SOME YES MEN, PEOPLE WHO DO NOT HAVE THE WILL OR POWER OR INCLINATION TO PUSH BACK AGAINST BAD IDEAS, THAT THOSE BAD IDEAS IF THE LEADER WANTS TO PUSH THEM FORWARD TO CONTINUE ON AND EXPAND AND CAN HAVE UNFORTUNATE CONSEQUENCES. I THINK MARKETS FEARED SOMETHING LIKE THIS AFTER THE 20TH NATIONAL PARTY CONGRESS INTERNET LAST MONTH. THEY WORRY THAT XI JINPING ' S SO OF ANY POTENTIAL RIVALS MEANT A CONTINUATION OF POLICY SUCH AS THE COVID ZERO POLICY, THE CONTINUATION OF A CRACKDOWN ON THE PRIVATE SECTOR AND CONTINUATION OF A MORE BELLIGERENT FOREIGN POLICY. OUR ATTITUDES TOWARDS NEIGHBORS AND ABETTED STATES, AND MARKETS TANKED THE DAY AFTER THE CONGRESS. IN THE LAST FEW WEEKS WE HAVE SEEN THINGS A LITTLE DIFFERENT, WE HAVE SEEN RELAXATION OF COVID CURVES, MORE SUPPORT FOR THE PROPERTY SECTOR, WE HAVE SEEN A MEETING WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN IN BALI, IT SEEM TO PUT A FLOOR UNDER THE RELATIONSHIP -- THE DECLINE IN THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA. AND MARKETS RESPONDED SWIFTLY AND JOYOUSLY IN ANTICIPATING A MORE PRAGMATIC APPROACH FROM CHINA. SO TO HELP US FIGURE OUT WHICH IS THE RIGHT WAY TO THINK ABOUT TENANT, WE HAVE A WONDERFUL PANEL HERE. WE WILL HAVE TIME FOR QUESTIONS WITH THE AUDIENCE. FILE THEM THROUGH THE APP AND I WILL TRY TO GET THEM TO THE PANELISTS. KEVIN, MAYBE I CAN START WITH YOU. YOU HAVE WRITTEN AFTER THE PARTY CONGRESS THAT THE CHANGES WE SAW IN BEIJING REPRESENT THE RETURN OF IDEOLOGICAL DEMAND TO CHINA, XI JINPING IS DRIVEN BY PARTY DOCTRINE MORE THAN ANYTHING ELSE. HAS ANYTHING IN THE PAST FEW WEEKS THAT CHINA HAS DONE OR SAID MADE YOU RETHINK THAT THESIS? > > FIRST OF ALL, THINKING MIKE AND THE TEAM -- THANKING MIKE AND THE TEAM FOR THIS INITIATIVE OVER FOUR YEARS NOW. WHEN THIS WAS ESTABLISHED BACK IN 2019, IT WAS THE BEGINNING OF THE GATHERING STORM IN U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS. THAT WAS THE BEGINNING OF YEAR TWO OF THE U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR BEFORE THE PANDEMIC AND IMPLOSION IN THE CHINESE STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP. THE FACT THAT THIS HAS TAKE ALONG FOR THE PAST FOUR YEARS LEADING UP TO THE [SPEAKING NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE] UNDERPINNING THIS GATHERING. ON YOUR QUESTION ABOUT THE 20TH PARTY CONGRESS, PICTURED LEFT, NOT A BIG SENSE OF HUMOR ON THE PART OF THE ATTENDEES, BUT IF YOU READ CAREFULLY THE CONGRESS REPORT, WHICH ACTUALLY BECOMES THE BIBLE FOR THE NEXT FIVE YEARS. THAT IS WHY WE IN THE CHINA ANALYTICAL GAME READ THESE THINGS CAREFULLY, BECAUSE THEY ESTABLISH IDEOLOGICAL PARAMETERS FOR WHAT IS ACCEPTABLE OR NOT FOR THE PERIOD AHEAD, I SEE TWO OR THREE MESSAGES. ONE IS THAT XI JINPING ' S RESOLVE TO CONTINUE TO HARDEN DOWN ON HIS OWN PERSONAL CONTROL OF THE PARTY REMAINS UNDIMINISHED AND IS CONTINUING. HE IS NOW THE PARAMOUNT LEADER WITHOUT QUESTION, SO ANY QUESTION ABOUT THE FUTURE OF THE U.S.-CHINA RELATIONSHIP WHERE THE ECONOMY GOES, HE IS DECISION-MAKER 1, 2, 3. WE NEED TO GET USED TO THAT FACT. ON THE ECONOMY, IF YOU LOOK AT SETTINGS PUT IN PLACE SINCE THE 19TH PARTY CONGRESS, YOU SEE THIS INCREASING MOVEMENT BACK TOWARD THE PARTIES STATE, BACK TOWARD THE STATE OWNED SECTOR, BACK AWAY FROM PRIVATELY OWNED TECH PLATFORMS, AND YOU SEE A NEW DIRECTION IN SUPPORT OF COMMON PROSPERITY, OR WHAT THE DOCUMENT REFERS TO AS THE NEW REGULATION ON WEALTH ACCUMULATION. WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS YET. SO WHEN I SAY THERE HAS BEEN SO MOVE TOWARD THE MARXIST LEFT OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS, IT IS NOT A TERM WE PLUCKED OUT OF SPACE. WE LOOK AT THE KEY LANGUAGE AND THEMES OF THE DOCUMENT, AND THIS IS THE WAY THAT IT IS READ INTERNALLY BY THE SYSTEM. THAT IS STILL THE CASE. ON THE ECONOMY, I HAVE ONE POINT, AND THAT IS YOU ARE CORRECT TO POINT OUT THAT SINCE THE CONGRESS, A COUPLE OF THINGS HAVE HAPPENED. SOME RELAXATION OF THE PROPERTY SECTOR BUT NOT ON TECH PLATFORMS . SECONDLY, I THINK HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE CRAB WALKING AWAY FROM DYNAMIC ZERO COVID, AS WE EXPERIMENT IN THE MAINLAND WITH THE HONG KONG MODEL THROUGH CITIES IN GUANGDONG AND ELSEWHERE, BARRING A NEW VARIATION OF THE PANDEMIC, I THINK CHINA WILL BITE MIDYEAR BE WELL ON ITS WAY TO BEING OUT OF THIS, AND THAT WILL HAVE A HUGE POSITIVE IMPACT ON DOMESTIC CONSUMER DEMAND, WHICH IS BEEN SUPPRESSED FOR A LONG PERIOD OF TIME. THOSE ARE TWO BIG EXCEPTIONS TO THE GENERAL THESIS I ADVANCED. IN TERMS OF FOREIGN POLICY DIRECTION, ALL I WOULD SAY IS THE DOCUMENT IS STILL HARD LINE IN CHINA ' S DETERMINATION TO ACHIEVE ITS GREAT REJUVENATION OF THE CHINESE NATION, HARDLINE ON THE QUESTION OF TAIWAN, AND WHAT I SEE IS DUE LANGUAGE ABOUT CHINA ' S INCREASINGLY ADVERSARIAL AND STRATEGIC ENVIRONMENT. SO THAT IS WHAT WE SEE IN THE CONGRESS, THAT I SEE A BIT OF LIGHT ON THE ECONOMY, AND I SEE A BIT OF LIGHT IN TERMS OF THE SHORT TO MEDIUM-TERM ON THE U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS AS EVIDENCED IN THE SUMMIT TODAY -- THE OTHER DAY BETWEEN BIDEN AND XI JINPING. > > I WENT TO GO BACK TO THAT. I WENT TO ASK YOU WHAT YOU SEE IN THE DOCUMENT KEVIN WAS TALKING ABOUT WITH REGARD TO HONG KONG? DO YOU SEE SIGNS OF HOPE IT RELAXATION? > > THANK. MY IMPRESSION HERE, I AM GLAD THAT YOU MENTIONED HONG KONG. SINCE I AM A JOURNALIST, I THINK I WOULD LIKE TO OFFER SOME OF MY OBSERVATIONS FROM A JOURNALIST ' S PERSPECTIVE. WHEN IT COMES TO THE PARTY CONGRESS, THIS IS THE BIGGEST POLITICAL EVENT IN CHINA FOR JOURNALISTS. USUALLY YOU WILL SEE WHAT IS NEW. WHAT IS THE USE ANGLE? WHEN IT COMES TO THE PARTY CONGRESS AND THE COVID PAUSE AND PARTY CONGRESS AMENDMENTS, WE NOTICED THE NUMBER ONE NEW STUFF IS THAT THE PART ABOUT HONG KONG IS THE LONGEST WHEN COMPARED TO ALL THE PREVIOUS PARTY CONGRESS. IN THE PAST, MAYBE THERE IS ONLY ONE OR TWO SENTENCES ABOUT HONG KONG. STICK TO THE ONE COUNTRY-TWO SYSTEMS. ONE COUNTRY-TWO SYSTEMS IS THE SPECIAL GOVERNING MODEL PROMISED BY BEIJING UNDER WHICH HONG KONG WILL REMAIN A CAPITALIST SYSTEM, OUR OWN ECOSYSTEM, OUR OWN CURRENCY, BUT THIS TIME NOT ONLY IN HIS OPENING ADDRESS, THERE WAS A LONG PARAGRAPH ABOUT HONG KONG AND ALSO IN THE COMMITMENT OF THE PARTY CONGRESS IN FRONT OF THE SENTENCE THAT CAME TO US, ONE COUNTRY-TWO SYSTEMS. THERE ARE THREE ATTITUDES HEADED INTO THAT. THE COMMUNIST PARTY WILL CARRY OUT ONE COUNTRY-TWO SYSTEMS IN A COMPREHENSIVE WAY AND ALSO UNWAVERING. SO WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO HONG KONG OR TO THE WORLD? TO ME, I SEE TWO STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANCES THERE. WE TALKED TO EXPERTS AT HOME AND ABROAD AND ALSO BUSINESS SECTORS IN HONG KONG AND TO GET THEIR FEEDBACK. NUMBER ONE, HONG KONG WILL REMAIN A STRATEGIC BUFFER INSTEAD OF A BATTLEGROUND BETWEEN THE CHINA AND THE U.S., AND WHEN XI JINPING SAID CLEARLY IN HIS REPORT THAT IT IS ONE COUNTRY-TWO SYSTEMS HAS BEEN PROVEN AS THE RIGHT WAY FORWARD AND WILL BE MAINTAINED FOR A LONG WAY OF TIME, EVEN THOUGH HE DID NOT ELABORATE HOW LONG IS LONG. TO THOSE EXPERTS WE HAVE TALKED TO, THERE IS COMMON AGREEMENT, COMMON CONSENSUS IS THIS WILL GO BEYOND 15 YEARS. 15 YEARS WAS PROMISED BY THE LATE CHINESE LEADER AND WRITTEN INTO HONG KONG ' S BASIC LAW, HONG KONG ' S CONSTITUTION. THE LINE IS SUPPOSED TO BE BY 24/7, AND HONG KONG IS CELEBRATING OUR 25TH ANNIVERSARY, SO WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE. FOR SOME BUSINESS PEOPLE, IF THEY WANT TO MAKE LONG-TERM COMMITMENTS AND THEY WANT TO HAVE A LONGER-TERM BUSINESS PLANNING AND HONG KONG, ALREADY THERE ARE SOME PEOPLE STARTING TO WONDER, SAY I WENT TO SIGN A CONTRACT. BY 2027, WILL THIS CONTRACT STILL BE RECOGNIZED BY THE HONG KONG OR THE MAINLAND GOVERNMENT BY THAT TIME? THIS IS A LONG-TERM COMMITMENT FROM XI HIMSELF IN THE PARTY CONSTITUTION. THE PARTY CONSTITUTION IS SIGNIFICANT. IF YOU WANT TO CHANGE IT, IT IS NOT FOR THE LEADER. YOU MUST GET THE CONSENSUS OF THE WHOLE PARTY, AT LEAST THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE. THIS IS BEYOND 24/7 IS VERY SIGNIFICANT. A NUMBER OF DETAILS I WOULD LIKE TO MENTION TO THE AUDIENCE HERE IS XI, WHEN HE VISITED HONG KONG IN LATE JUNE, FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME BY A CHINESE DIRT, TOP LEADER -- LEADER, TOP LEADER, HE MADE IT PUBLIC. HONG KONG ' S PUBLIC SYSTEM WILL BE THERE TO STAY FOR THE FIRST TIME AS WELL. WHEN IT COMES TO HONG KONG ' S LEGAL SYSTEM, THE COMMON LAW SYSTEM IS IMPORTANT. UNDER THE COMMON LAW SYSTEM IS NOT JUST THE COURT AND YOU HAVE SOME SORT OF JUDGMENTS INCREMENTAL CASES -- SOME CRIMINAL CASES. IT PROVIDES A LOT OF BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES. ONE LATEST DEVELOPMENT WAS ABOUT 10 DAYS AGO, THE CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY AN OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT. THEY WILL SET UP AN OFFICE IN HONG KONG AND WORK TOGETHER WITH THE HONG KONG GOVERNMENT TO TURN HONG KONG INTO AN INTERNATIONAL ARBITRATION-MEDIATION CENTER UNDER THE COMMON LAW SYSTEMS, AND THAT IS QUITE SIGNIFICANT. WE KNOW THERE IS A CENTER IN LONDON AND ALSO HERE IN SINGAPORE AS WELL. BUT FOR THOSE BUSINESS PEOPLE, IF YOU ARE BUSINESS DEALS WITH MAINLAND CHINA OR ANY KIND OF CAPITAL IN THE BUSINESS DEALS, IN THE FUTURE IF THERE ARE ANY BUSINESS DISPUTES, PROBABLY HONG KONG IS THE BEST PLACE TO GO UNDER THE COMMON LAW SYSTEM. LONDON MAY BE TOO FAR AWAY, AND WITH NO DISRESPECT TO SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE HAS UNIQUENESS. HONG KONG, OUR CONNECTION WITH MAINLAND CHINA, I THINK THAT WILL HELP. THAT IS HOW WE SEE HONG KONG IN THE YEARS TO COME, AND ALSO IT IS ONLY UNDER ONE COUNTRY-TWO SYSTEMS CAN HONG KONG GIVE UP THE SO-CALLED CLINICAL CORRECTNESS -- CORRUPTNESS. BEFORE WE OPEN TO THE MAINLAND WE COULD NOT OPEN TO THE OUTSIDE WORLD. A COUPLE OF MONTHS AGO THE HONG KONG GOVERNMENT STARTED TO INTRODUCE HONG KONG ' S OWN ANTI-PANDEMIC MEASURES. SO NOW WE ARE ALREADY OPEN TO THE OUTSIDE WORLD WILL OUT INBOUND TRAVELERS TO COME TO HONG KONG WITH ZERO QUARANTINE, ONLY THREE DAYS UNDER MEDICAL SURVEILLANCE. YOU CAN GO ANYWHERE EXCEPT YOU CANNOT GO TO A RESTAURANT BECAUSE IT IS SEEN AS A HIGH-RISK VENUE. IF YOU LIKE CHINESE FOOD, YOU CAN ORDER TAKEAWAY. > > EXCELLENT. JIM, LET ME BRING GIVEN YEAR. ON THIS QUESTION OF REASSURANCE, MARKETS CAN AFFORD TO BE DRIVEN TO A CERTAIN EXTENT BY SENTIMENT. THE BUSINESSMEN WHO HAVE WENT TO INVEST, BUILDING FACTORIES, HAVING WORKERS NEED A LITTLE MORE CONFIDENCE. WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS IS PROBABLY NOT ENOUGH TO CHANGE THEIR MINDS ABOUT CHINA RIGHT NOW. WHAT WOULD THEY NEED TO SEE FROM THE NEW CHINESE GOVERNMENT TO REASSURE THEM? > > I WORK WITH A LOT OF FOREIGN COMPANIES IN CHINA, AND I CAN TELL YOU THEY ARE DREAMING OF HAVING THE TECHNOCRATS COME BACK. I HOPE UPON HELP -- HOPE UPON HOPE FOR PRACTICALITY. WHAT CAME OF THE CONGRESS IS BASICALLY TWO MAJOR ECONOMIC POLICIES. ONE, COMMON PROSPERITY AND THE WEALTH GAP. THE WEALTH GAP IN CHINA IS HUGE. THE PARTY DOES NOT WANT MONEY TO HAVE POWER, THEY DO NOT WANT CAPITAL TO HAVE POWER, AND I AM NOT SURE IT WILL BE HAPPY WITH BUSINESSES GETTING LARGE, BUT THEY WANT CHINESE PEOPLE INVESTING IN CHIPS AND NEW MATERIALS AND NOT IN GAMES AND TOYS. ON THE OTHER PSYCHIC, BUT REALLY AFFECTS FOREIGN COMPANIES IS DUAL CIRCULATION. IT IS ALL ABOUT HARDENING THE CHINESE ECONOMY FOR LONG-TERM HOSTILITY FROM THE OUTSIDE WORLD. IT IS LIKE ALL OF THE SLOGANS YOU HAVE, DUAL CIRCULATION MEANS MAKING CHINA LESS DEPENDENT ON THE WORLD, SO HAVING HIGH AND -- END SUPPLY CHAIN ' S COMING IN, IF YOU THINGS CROSSING BORDERS, DEVELOPING CHIPS AND ALL OF THE TECHNOLOGY THEY WENT TO DO. BUT IT IS ABOUT MAKING THE OUTSIDE WORLD MORE DEPENDENT ON CHINA IN A STRATEGIC WAY SO BIG COMPANIES HAVE ENOUGH MARKET SHARE WILL GO TO BRUSSELS AND WASHINGTON AND SAY BE NICE TO CHINA. THE BANKERS ARE ALREADY DOING. WHAT IT BOILS DOWN TO IS THERE ARE TWO KINDS OF FOREIGN COMPANIES IN CHINA TODAY. THOSE THAT CHINA NEEDS, AND THOSE THAT NEED CHINA. YOU BETTER BE CLEAR ON WHICH ONE OF THOSE YOU ARE ON, BECAUSE IT IS ALL ABOUT LEVERAGE. THE OPPORTUNITIES IN CHINA FOR COMPANIES THAT HAVE TECHNOLOGY, HIGH-END MATERIALS, BUSINESS PROCESSES, EVEN CONSUMER GOODS CHINESE PEOPLE LIKE, BECAUSE THEY WANT THE GROWTH TO COME OUT OF THE DOMESTIC ECONOMY. ALL OF THESE SANCTIONS AND TARIFFS AND CROSS-BORDER PROBLEMS, THAT IS WORKING CHINA UP TO BE WE HAVE TO BE STRONG INTERNALLY. COMPANIES HAVE LOST FAITH IN CHINA, AND CHINA AS TO RESTORE MORE THAN TALKING ABOUT THINGS. THEY HAVE GOT TO SEE ACTIONS. THERE IS NOT BEEN RETRIBUTION ' S AGAINST COMPANY SO FAR BECAUSE THEY DO NOT WANT THEM TO LEAVE. THE ONE THING HAPPENING BECAUSE OF COVID AND THE TYPE OF POLITICAL ATMOSPHERE, THERE IS AN EXPATRIATE EXODUS, FOREIGNERS HAVE LEFT CHINA. THE MULTINATIONALS ARE RUN BY CHINESE NATIONALS, AND THESE PEOPLE ARE HARD-WORKING, SMART, LOYAL, BUT THEY ARE CHINESE AND THEY FIGURE THE SYSTEM WILL BE MORE AMENABLE TO UNDERSTANDING THE SYSTEM AND WORKING WITHIN THE SYSTEM THAN SOME GUY FROM DULUTH, MINNESOTA. WHAT IS ALSO HAPPENING IS YOU HAVE GOT AN IDEOLOGICAL DIFFERENCE. IT ALWAYS USED TO BE THE HEADQUARTERS IN CHINA WOULD SEE MORE OPPORTUNITIES AND WANT TO MOVE AHEAD FASTER, AND HEADQUARTERS WOULD BE READING HEADLINES AND YOU LOOK AT LIABILITY AND RISK. USED TO SAY HE WOULD FIGHT CHINA BY DAY AND HEADQUARTERS BY NIGHT. NOW THERE IS AN IDEOLOGICAL DIVIDE, BECAUSE THE CHINA OFFICES AND HEADQUARTERS, WITH COVID THEY ARE NOT MIXING AND TRAVELING BACK AND FORTH, THEY ARE NOT HAVING COCKTAILS TOGETHER. ALSO CHINESE MANAGERS HAVE A DIFFERENT VIEW. THEY HAVE GROWN UP IN A DIFFERENT PLACE, THEY HAVE DIFFERENT SETS OF INFORMATION. TAIWAN, SOUTH CHINA SEA, HUMAN RIGHTS, AND PEOPLE ARE TAKING TO CRITICISM ON HUMAN RIGHTS PERSONALLY. YOU WERE LOOKING DOWN ON ME AND BEING CHINESE AND THE CHINESE PROPAGANDA IS GOOD USING THAT. YOU WERE LOOKING AT ME BUT HOW MANY SCHOOL SHOOTINGS DID YOU HAVE THIS WEEK? CEOS NEED TO TALK ONE ON ONE TO THEIR MANAGERS INSTEAD OF IN GROUP ZOOM CALL, AND ONE OTHER THING ON GOVERNMENT RELATIONS, YOU NOW NEED TO BE CROSS-BORDER. YOU CANNOT HAVE CHINA GOVERNOR RELATIONS, AMERICA, EUROPE. THEY HAVE TO BE CROSS-BORDER. COMPANIES ARE FACING SANCTIONS FROM ALL ANGLES NOW INVOLVING THEIR CHINA BUSINESS. THE WORLD HAS GOTTEN MORE COMPLICATED, BUT BACK TO MY ORIGINAL POINT. IF TENANT STARTS SHOWING TECHNOCRATS WHO ARE FOCUSED ON GETTING THINGS DONE, REMEMBER, WHY DO CHINA WORK SO WELL? THE OFFICIALS IN THE PROVINCES AND CITIES COULD BE ENTREPRENEURIAL. THEY CAME UP WITH THE POLICIES THAT WORKED, BEIJING WOULD SPREAD THEM AROUND AND IT DID LEAD TO A LITTLE MORE THAN A BIT OF CORRUPTION. NOW IN THE LAST DECADE, IT HAS BECOME MORE TOP-DOWN. THEY WILL HEAR A WHISPER FROM THE TOP AND THEY WILL OVERREACT OF THE BOTTOM, BECAUSE THEY DO NOT WANT TO DO THE WRONG THING. IF THE TOP DOWN LENINISM SYSTEM CONTINUES, IT WILL BE HARD TO HAVE THE FLEXIBILITY TO RUN AN ECONOMY THAT WILL BE ABLE TO BE INTERNATIONAL. > > KEVIN, DO YOU THINK XI JINPING HAVING ACCUMULATED ALL OF THIS POWER WILL BE ABLE TO FREE UP LOWER-LEVEL OFFICIALS TO BE MORE ENTREPRENEURIAL AGAIN? > > THERE USED TO BE A GREAT SAME IN CHINA, WHICH IS ABOVE THEIR POLICIES AND BELOW HAVE GOT TO POLICIES. WHATEVER YOU DREAM UP IN BEIJING, WE WILL SCREW YOU ON THE GROUND. IT PREDATES THE COMMUNIST PERIOD . NOW YOU HAVE GOT EXACTLY WHAT WE WERE JUST TALKING ABOUT, WHICH IS [SPEAKING NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE], WHICH IS ABOVE WE HAVE POLICIES AND BELOW, I WILL BE MORE CATHOLIC THAN THE POPE IN IMPLEMENTING THESE POLICIES AND OVER CORRECTING. SO THE PROBLEM WITH THE SYSTEM WHERE POLITICAL POWER IS CONCENTRATED ABSOLUTELY AT THE CENTER IS THAT IT DOES SYSTEMICALLY DISCOURAGE FREE, CANDIDATE, AND OPEN POLICY ADVICE WITHIN THE SYSTEM. THE OPEN QUESTION IS WHETHER THIS NEW TEAM AT THE STANDING COMMITTEE, THE POLITBURO LED BY A NEW PREMIER, IS GOING TO HAVE SUFFICIENT CLINICAL STANDING WITH XI JINPING TO SAY THE MOVE TOWARD THE STATE, AWAY FROM THE MARKET, THE MOVE TOWARD IS ALWAYS -- SOE ' S AND AWAY FROM REVIT SECTOR IS DAMAGING OUR GROWTH NUMBERS, AND WE THEREFORE MUST ADJUST THIS GROWTH MODEL. IF HE CAN DO THAT, THEN CHINA ONCE AGAIN WILL PROVE ITS CRITICS WRONG AND WILL THEREFORE RECAPTURE GROWTH. IF HE DOES NOT DO THAT, THEN YOU HAVE GOT TO ASK YOURSELF, WHERE DOES THE NEXT INCREMENT OF CHINESE GROWTH COME FROM? IT IS NOT A PIECE OF MAGIC HERE. IT IS LIKE ANY OTHER ECONOMY. DOES IT COME FROM PRIVATE-DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION? ONCE COVID RESTRICTIONS ARE LIFTED THERE WILL BE A LIFT IN MR. CONSUMPTION. -- DISPOSABLE INCOMES HAVE BEEN FLATLINING. SOME POSITIVE NEWS ON CONSUMPTION BUT TEMPERED BY OTHER STRUCTURAL FACTORS. PRIVATE FIXED CAPITAL INVESTMENT, ON THE OTHER DRIVER OF GROWTH AND THROUGH PRODUCTIVITY, THESE GUYS ARE HIDING UNDER A MATTRESS AT THE MOMENT, BECAUSE THEY ARE UNCERTAIN ABOUT THE INVESTMENT ENVIRONMENT. THEN YOU HAVE PRIVATE RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION, SLOW RECOVERY. THEN YOU HAVE NET EXPORTS, THE FOURTH BIG DRIVER OF GROWTH. NEXT YEAR WE WILL PROBABLY HAVE A RECESSION IN THE DEVELOPED WORLD. IF THAT IS TO BE A SENSIBLE GROWTH ENGINE NEXT YEAR, A PROBLEM. THEN YOU ARE LEFT WITH THE OLD FAITHFUL, WHICH IS STATE INVESTMENT. IF YOU RATCHET DOWN STATE INVESTMENT AGAIN WITH MORE LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT BORROWING, YOU ARE RACKING UP FUTURE SYSTEMIC PROBLEMS, SO THE NEW MERE AND ECONOMIC TEAM -- PREMIER AND ECONOMIC TEAM AFTER FIXED CAPITAL AND PRIVATE INVESTMENT IN ORDER TO BUILD THE NEXT WAVE OF PRODUCTIVITY GROWTH, AND THAT MEANS DOING SOMETHING WHICH IDEOLOGICALLY IS COUNTERINTUITIVE, WHICH IS TO PROVIDE MORE SPACE FOR THE PRIVATE SECTOR RATHER THAN LESS. > > CAN I INTERJECT? THE ANALYSIS OF THE NEW STANDING COMMITTEE HAS BEEN STRAIGHTFORWARD THAT THESE ARE XI ACOLYTES. THREE OF THEM WERE FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF OR CURRENT CHIEF OF STAFF. THESE ARE VERY EXPERIENCED PEOPLE. XI, THERE WAS ALSO A POSSIBILITY THAT XI HAS PEOPLE THAT HE NOW TRUST, AND HE HAS MADE HIMSELF THE TREATMENT OF EVERYTHING. HE HAD TO GET RID OF EVERYBODY WHO SAID HE IS NOT THE CHAIRMAN OF EVERYTHING. THEY MAY BE ABLE TO MOVE AHEAD AND DO THINGS, AND THEY HAVE NO CHOICE. THE ECONOMY IS THE WORST IN 30 YEARS. THEY NOT ONLY HAVE TO BEGIN CONFIDENCE OF THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY, THEY HAVE GOT TO REGAIN THE CONFIDENCE OF CHINESE PEOPLE LIVING IN ROLLING LOCKDOWNS AND TESTS. THEY ARE A VERY UNHAPPY GROUP OF PEOPLE RIGHT NOW, AND THEY ARE NOT SPENDING MONEY. THE THING ABOUT A CONSUMER ECONOMY, YOU CANNOT ORDER PEOPLE TO SPEND. I THINK IT WILL MOVE AHEAD WITH ECONOMIC REFORMS WE ARE NOT EXPECTING OUT OF NECESSITY, EVEN IF THEY DO NOT WANT. LONG-TERM IT IS MORE IDEOLOGICAL. THEY BETTER DO SOMETHING, OR THE ECONOMY WILL BE IN REAL TROUBLE. > > A FOOTNOTE ON THAT IS THE CENTRAL ECONOMIC COMMISSION EATING NEXT MONTH. THIS WILL BE THE FIRST PROOF POINT AS TO WHETHER PRAGMATISM PUSHES BACK AGAINST IDEOLOGY, OR WHETHER IDEOLOGY OVERCOMES PRAGMATISM. WE WILL BE LOOKING CAREFULLY AT THE GRANULAR OUTCOME OF THE REPORT FROM THE CENTRAL ECONOMIC COMMISSION CONFERENCE IN MID-DECEMBER. > > I WANT TO JUMP IN A BIT. I AGREE WITH BOTH OF YOU. WHEN PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT, RIGHT NOW THERE IS A GROUP SURROUNDING XI, BUT WHEN YOU HAVE A TEAM THAT YOU HAVE ONE TO PERCENT TRUST, PROBABLY YOU CAN DELEGATE MORE AND THERE WILL BE A BIGGER ROLE FOR THEM TO MANEUVER. YOU TALK ABOUT THE FUTURE PREMIER. AFTER THE NEW LINEUP, WE TALK TO PEOPLE WHO ONCE WORKED WITH HIM OR HAVE DIRECT CONNECTIONS WITH HIM. THE COMMON FEELING WAS QUITE SURPRISING. PEOPLE TALK ABOUT HOW BUSINESS FRIENDLY HE IS, AND TO HONG KONG PEOPLE IN PARTICULAR. HE ALSO HAS A HONG KONG CONNECTION. HE GOT HIS MASTERS DEGREE IN MANAGEMENT IN HONG KONG. SO THAT ALSO COMES BACK TO HONG KONG AGAIN. I WENT TO RAISE ONE MORE POINT AND PUT THINGS INTO CONTEXT. FOR BEIJING ' S LONG-TERM VIEW ON HONG KONG AND THE POSITIONING FOR HONG KONG, THEY DO NOT WANT TO ENTER A BATTLEGROUND. IN ONE EXAMPLE WAS LAST YEAR THIS TIME WHEN THE DELAY STATES AGAINST HONG KONG SENIOR OFFICIALS INCLUDING OUR FORMER SECRETARY AND ALSO THE CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE IN CHARGE OF THE CRACKDOWN OF THE PROTESTS. BEIJING WAS LOOKING FOR AN ANTITRUST LAW AND WE TALK TO BUSINESS PEOPLE IN HONG KONG, AND ALL OF THEM WERE SO WORRIED. THIS ANTITRUST LAW, IT WOULD BE DIFFICULT FOR PEOPLE TO DO BUSINESS IN HONG KONG, AND HONG KONG IS A FINANCIAL CENTER, BUSINESS CENTER. CHINESE COMPANIES BASED IN HONG KONG EXPRESSED CONCERNS AMONG THEIR OWN CHANNELS. LAST-MINUTE, THE CHINESE PEOPLE CONGRESS [INDISCERNIBLE] THE ANTITRUST LAW WAS NOT ON THE AGENDA OF THE MEETING. LATER ON WE FOUND OUT IT WAS UNDERSTOOD SOMEONE FROM THE VERY TOP PUT THE BRICK ON THAT, BECAUSE THEY UNDERSTAND IF YOU HAVE TO USE THE LAW, ALCAN HONG KONG BE MAINTAINED AS A FINANCIAL CENTER? THE MAJORITY OF THE SECTIONS ARE IN U.S. DOLLAR. IT IS IMPOSSIBLE. THIS IS ONE BACKGROUND I WANT TO SHARE WITH THE AUDIENCE, AND THEN I THINK AFTER ALL IT IS ECONOMY THAT MATTERS WERE CHINA FOR THE NEW LEADERSHIP. > > I DO NOT KNOW IF I AGREE WITH THAT. THEY ARE POLITICIANS FIRST AND FOREMOST. > > THAT IS MY POINT, THE NEXT ONE IS, WE ALL UNDERSTAND IN CHINA -- IN MAINLAND CHINA THERE IS NO GENERAL ELECTION. THERE IS NO ELECTION, THE WESTERN TYPE OF DEMOCRACY SO WHAT IS THE LEGITIMACY OF THE COMMUNIST WILL COME FROM? IT COMES FROM SUPPORT FROM THE PEOPLE. IF YOU SCREW THE ECONOMY, IT JUST CAME UP. THIS IS HOW WE SEE THIS, AND WHEN WE TALKED OF ECONOMISTS, POLITICIANS, ACADEMICS IN MAINLAND CHINA, THE COMMON SENSE IS THAT THE COMMUNIST PARTY ' S PROPERTY BESIDES IDEOLOGY -- THAT IS SOMETHING, COMMUNIST IDEOLOGY, BUT THE ECONOMY STILL MATTERS VERY MUCH. > > LET ME COME BACK TO THE U.S., THE BIDEN-XI MEETING. IF STRUGGLE WITH THE WEST IS BAKED INTO PRESIDENT XI ' S WORLDVIEW, AND HOW MUCH OF A DIFFERENCE CAN MEETINGS LIKE THIS MAKE? > > I THINK WE NEED TO BE CLEAR EYED ABOUT THIS. THE NOTION OF A STRUGGLE FOR THE FUTURE OF THE INTERNATIONAL SYSTEM IS NOT A PHRASE WHICH COMES FROM BIDEN. IT COMES FROM XI JINPING. 2014, CENTRAL WORK CONFERENCE ON FOREIGN AFFAIRS, 2013, HE COINED A PHRASE, A STRUGGLE FOR THE INTERNATIONAL ORDER. SINCE THEN, IT BASICALLY FORMED THE HEADWATERS OF THIS MORE CONSERVATIVE -- ASSERTIVE CHINESE FOREIGN CONSERVATIVE POLICY. WHAT WOULD A CHINESE LED INTERNATIONAL SYSTEM LOOK LIKE IN PRACTICE? WHETHER WE LIKE IT OR NOT, THAT IS THE REALITY. THAT IS WHAT IS UNDERWAY. THE QUESTION OF U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS IS HOW DO YOU MANAGE IT? GIVEN THAT YOU HAVE THE CHINESE WANTING TO DO THAT, THE AMERICANS WISHING TO RETAIN A U.S. LET IN MILITARILY AND ECONOMICALLY DOMINATED SYSTEM AND WITH THE REST OF THE WORLD LINING UP ACCORDINGLY, AND SO WE TALK ABOUT AN EMERGING BINARY ORDER. I THINK IT IS ALONG THESE LINES. ALONG THE CRITICAL FLASHPOINT QUESTION OF TAIWAN, MY OWN ANALYSIS IS THAT NEITHER SIDE NOW WANTS A WAR OVER TAIWAN, AND THE REASON TO THAT IS NOT BECAUSE OF A LACK OF NATIONALISM. THE REASON FOR THAT IS BECAUSE BOTH SIDES ARE CONCERNED THEY MIGHT LOSE MILITARILY. QUITE APART FROM THE MONUMENTAL ECONOMIC CATASTROPHE GLOBALLY WHICH WOULD COME FROM A FULL-SCALE MILITARY ENCOUNTER IN THE TAIWAN STRAITS. THAT LOGIC UNDERPINS WHERE XI JINPING AND BIDEN GOT THE OTHER DAY IN A BALI, WHICH IS A DECISION BETWEEN THEM HOWEVER AND ELEGANTLY TO PUT A FLOOR ON THIS RELATIONSHIP NOW FOR WHICH I DESCRIBED AS THE SHORT TO MEDIUM-TERM. XI JINPING ' S READOUT TALKS ABOUT THE NEED TO PROTECT THE RELATIONSHIP FROM CRISIS AND CONFLICT USING A NEW WORD HE HAS USED THIS CONTEXT. HE TALKED ABOUT THE NEED FOR THE RELATIONSHIP TO HAVE SOMETHING CALLED A NATIONAL SECURITY SAFETY NET, A NEW WORD AS WELL. I THINK WHAT BOTH SIDES ARE TRYING TO DO IS CONCEPTUALLY AND OPERATIONALLY FORM SOME GUARDRAILS TO PREVENT ACCIDENTAL CRISIS AND CONFLICT AND WAR FOR WHAT I DESCRIBE AS THE SHORT TO MEDIUM-TERM, WHICH IS OUT FOR THE NEXT FIVE YEARS. FOR THE MEDIUM TO LONG-TERM, THE PLAN IS STILL IN XI JINPING ' S MIND TO BRING TAIWAN WITHIN CHINESE NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY, AND THE MILITARY IS BEING PREPARED ACCORDINGLY. SO THE REAL DEBATE IS FROM LATE 20 20 ' S AND EARLY 20 30 ' S ON IS DOES HE PROCEED WITH THAT, OR DO THE UNITED STATES, ITS ALLIES AND TAIWANESE BY MILITARY AND TECHNOLOGICAL AND FINANCIAL AND ECONOMIC MEANS DETER THE CHINESE FROM DOING THAT IF THE RISK THAT IS TOO GREAT? THAT IS WHERE WE ARE UP TO. > > ONE THING WE SHOULD BRING UP IS THE AGREEMENT WITH RUSSIA. CHINA HAS GOT TO SORT OUT WHAT THAT MEANS TO THE WORLD AND WHAT IT MEANS TO CHINA ITSELF. THE 5000 WORD AGREEMENT SIGNED THREE WEEKS BEFORE THE INVASION OF UKRAINE PROMISING AN ALLIANCE FAR BEYOND THE COLD WAR, NO LIMITS. BASICALLY XI AND PUTIN MET 40 TIMES, THEY ARE THE CLOSEST WORLD LEADERS WITH EACH OTHER. I THINK THEY PLAN TO GROW OLD TOGETHER, STAYING IN POWER FOR A LONG TIME INTO MAKING THE WORLD SAFE FOR THEIR FORM OF GOVERNMENT. IF YOU LOOK AT THE LEAD UP OF WHAT XI HAS SENT OVER THE LAST 10 YEARS. THEY ALSO FEEL AN EXISTENTIAL THREAT FOR THEIR DEMOCRACIES. THAT IS WHY PUTIN IS WORRIED ABOUT EASTERN EUROPE, AND CHINA IS WORRIED ABOUT THE PACIFIC. THEY WANT TO PROTECT NEARSHORE AREAS, BUT THAT IS HANGING OVER THE WORLD. CHINA HAS HOOKED ITSELF TO A PARIAH AND WE ARE SAYING WE DO NOT WANT THIS DIVISION. IF YOU LOOK AT WHAT DIPLOMATS ARE DOING, THEY ' RE GOING AROUND THE WORLD. THIS IS A LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP AND AGREEMENT TO MAKE THE WORLD SAFE FOR THEMSELVES AND FOR THEM TO START MAKING THE RULES. XI IN THE LAST 10 YEARS HAS TALKED ABOUT HOW IT IS TIME FOR A ONCE IN A CENTURY OPPORTUNITY TO BASICALLY WE MAKE THE WORLD ORDER IN THE 21ST CENTURY THE WAY THE U.S. DID IN THE 20TH CENTURY. VLADIMIR PUTIN HAS BLOWN THAT UP RIGHT NOW. THINGS WERE GOING WELL BECAUSE THEY LOOKED AT EUROPE AS BEING MESSED UP AT THE WEST BEING DIVIDED. UKRAINE AS UNITED EUROPE AND NATO ON THE PURPOSE, AND THAT IS HANGING ON CHINA ' S NECK AND THEY HAVE TO FIGURE OUT WHAT TO DO WITH IT. > > WOULD YOU AGREE, KEVIN? > > THE VIEW TOWARD THE TOP AND BEIJING IS RUSSIA EQUALS A NET STRATEGIC ASSET AGAINST A WHOLE RANGE OF MEASURES, FOREIGN POLICY, COMMODITY MEASURES AND THE REST. THAT IS A DEEP STRATEGIC CALCULUS. WHAT WE ARE SAYING IS PEOPLE WHO LIKE CHINA AND ARE FRANKLY SUPPORTIVE OF A CONSTRUCTIVE ROLE FOR CHINA IN THE REGION AND IN THE WORLD IS THE REVERSE. RUSSIA NOW REPRESENTS A MASSIVE STRATEGIC ENCUMBRANCE FOR CHINA FOR THE FUTURE, AND IF YOU DOUBT THAT, PUT YOURSELVES IN THE POSITIONS OF BERLIN, PARIS, BRUSSELS, LONDON, THE REST OF EUROPE ASKING THEMSELVES THIS QUESTION. WHY HAS CHINA SIDED WITH RUSSIA TO PRESENT A SIMPLE COMMUNIQUE FROM EXPRESSING THE EMPIRICAL FACT THAT THERE IS MANY WHERE SHE DIVISION TO OF UKRAINE? THE EUROPEANS GO BACK TO EUROPE AND SAY WHAT THE HELL WITH ALL OF THAT ABOUT? THE IDEA THAT THIS IS GOOD FOR CHINA ' S LONG-TERM GLOBAL STRATEGY IS A WRONG IDEA, AND BEIJING NEEDS TO REFLECT DEEPLY ON THAT. > > WE HAVE A COUPLE OF MINUTES LEFT, SO I WILL ASK ONE QUESTION FOR YOU ALL TO ANSWER IN YOUR OWN WAY IN 30 SECONDS OR LESS. ANY LEADER OF CHINA WOULD FACE THE SAME STRUCTURAL HEADWINDS, POPULATION DECLINE, SLOWING GROWTH AREAS TO THE CHANGES THAT WE SOUGHT LAST MONTH MAKE CHINA STRONGER OR WEAKER IN THOSE HEADWINDS? > > IT DEPENDS UPON WHAT THE SOLE LEADER DOES. ALL OF THE POWER IS IN XI JINPING ' S HANDS, AND HE OWNS EVERYTHING. IT DEPENDS ON HIS DECISION AND WHAT HE DOES. IT IS VERY CLEAR. > > MY RESPONSE IS THAT WHAT THEY HAVE DONE OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS FROM THE CONGRESS TO THIS IS TO GENERATE FOR THE FIRST TIME I DEBATE IN THE WORLD ABOUT GEEKING -- PEAKING CHINA. IS CHINA PEAKING BECAUSE OF QUITE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN THE GROWTH MODEL? IT THEREFORE, IF HE FLIPS THAT IN A MORE PRAGMATIC DIRECTION UNDER A HIGHLY COMPETENT AND BUSINESS FRIENDLY PREMIER, THEN DO NOT WRITE CHINA OFF. THOSE WHO ARE BELIEVING THAT CHINA HAS PEAKED OUR WAY AHEAD OF THE REALITY. THOSE WHO THINK CHINA DOES NOT FACE MASSIVE HEADWINDS RIGHT NOW ARE IGNORING REALITY, BUT THE BALL LIES IN THE HANDS OF THOSE GUYS THERE. WILL IDEOLOGY TRIUMPH OVER PRAGMATIC ECONOMIC DIRECTION OR THE REVERSE? THAT IS MY ANSWER. > > YOU HAVE 22 SECONDS. > > IS NOT FOR US TO ADDRESS AT THIS STAGE. IT ALL DEPENDS ON WITH ALL OF THE POWER IN HIS HANDS AND HE IS THE CORE OF THE LEADERSHIP. DEFINITELY HE IS A VERY POWERFUL LEADER. IT ALL DEPENDS ON HOW HE LEADS CHINA TO TACKLE ALL OF THE DIFFICULTIES, BECAUSE THE DIFFICULTIES AND UNCERTAINTIES AND CHALLENGES ARE VERY DAUNTING. THAT IS FOR THE ROLE -- WHOLE WORLD TO JUDGE. ONLY WHEN CHINA CAN OVERCOME THESE DIFFICULTIES AND HANDLE CHINA-U.S. RELATIONS WELL THAT PEOPLE CAN COME OUT WITH THE PROPER JUDGMENT. > > THANK YOU ALL FOR JOINING US HERE THIS MORNING.