I AM MARK CRUMPTON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > THE MOST CRUCIAL MOMENTS IN THE TRADING DAY. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG MARKETS: THE CLOSE" WITH ROMAINE BOSTICK AND TAYLOR RIGGS. ROMAINE: A REPRICING OF THE REPRICING AS WE KICK YOU OFF TO THE CLOSE. S & P 500 GAINED .9% YESTERDAY, GETTING BACK PRE-MUCH ALL OF THOSE GAINS TODAY. TAYLOR: TAKE A LOOK AT DAY TWO OF THE BOND YIELD MOVES IN THE SIGNIFICANT REPRICING ESPECIALLY ON THAT 10 YEAR YIELD. ROMAINE: I WAS LOOKING AT THAT CURVE. WE HAVE NOT BEEN THAT DEEP IN THE WHOLE GOING BACK TO 1982. S & P 500, 3959. YOU TAKE A LOOK AT ALL THE OPTIONS CONTINUING TO GO ON IN THE CRYPTO SPACE WHICH TRACKS ON THE COMPANY IS EXPOSED TO THE CRYPTO SPACE, DOWN 1.8%. TAYLOR: I AM REALLY GLAD YOU BRING UP CRYPTO BECAUSE THAT IS ON THE KEY THEMES AS WE CAN TEAR DOWN TO THE CLOSING BALANCE. I KNOW ON THE HEADLINE NOMINAL NUMBER, IT LOOKS GOOD. INFLATION ADJUSTED. I'M CURIOUS ABOUT WHAT SOME OF THE ANALYSTS SAY. DOES IT LOOK AS STRONG AS IT DOES ENTER INFLATION? ROMAINE: YOU LOOK AT THE EARNINGS AND WONDER WHAT IS THE RETAIL PICTURE REALLY? THAT BRINGS US TO OUR NEXT TOPIC AND ALSO A BIG ONE HERE AS WELL. TAYLOR: SOME OF THESE BIG CHIPMAKERS UNDER PRESSURE. WE GOT WARNING SIGNS FROM MACRON AND THAT PUSHES US FORWARD TO NVIDIA. WE WILL BE GETTING THOSE RESULTS AFTER THE BELL. ROMAINE: ANOTHER READ NOT JUST ON CONSUMER SPENDING, AND THEN WE WILL GET A READ ON THE SPECULATIVE CORNERS OF THE WORLD , THE CONTINUED FALLOUT AND I GUESS MORE IMPORTANTLY RIGHT NOW, THE QUESTION IS HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE GOING TO BE TOUCHED BY THIS QUESTION MIKE WE TALK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED WITH GENESIS. HOW MANY MORE DOMINOES? TAYLOR: LIQUIDITY IS THE BUZZWORD OF THE DAY. LET'S DO BUZZWORDS LIKE LIQUIDITY. WE CAN DO THAT WITH KATHY JONES, CHIEF FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST AT CHARLES SCHWAB. ALWAYS SUCH A PLEASURE HAVING YOU ON THIS PROGRAM. TALK ABOUT THE BIG MOVES WE SEE IN THE BOND YIELD SPACE. I'M TAKING A LOOK AT A 10 YEAR YIELD AND WE ARE BACK DOWN TO THE LOWS HAVE NOT SEEN SINCE EARLY OCTOBER. HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT THIS? > > I THINK THIS IS AN OUTGROWTH OF THE FED TIMING. WE MENTIONED THE INVERSION IN THE YIELD CURVE. THE 10 YEAR CURVE IS -50 5, 56. THIS IS THE MARKET REFLECTING WITH THE FED IS DOING, TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. THEY ARE THREATENING TO CONTINUE TO RAISE RATES AND PUSH DOWN THE DEMAND SIDE OF THE ECONOMY AND INFLATION AND I THINK THE MARKET IS REFLECTING THAT. IT IS ALSO REFLECTING A BIT OF FLOW FROM SOME OF THE ARE SPECULATIVE PARTS OF THE MARKETS SUCH AS CRYPTO, ETC., AND SAFER ASPECTS. THAT LOOKS PRETTY ATTRACTIVE RELATIVE TO SOME OF THE OTHER AREAS THAT HAVE BENEFITED FROM THE LOOSE FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. ROMAINE: WHEN YOU LOOK ACROSS THE CURVE OF THE BOND MARKET, WHAT IS THE SIGNAL WE ARE GETTING RIGHT NOW? ARE PEOPLE POSITIONING HERE FOR HIGHER RATES FOR LONGER? ARE PEOPLE POSITIONING FOR A RECESSION? WHAT? KATHY: I WOULD SAY IT IS POSITIONING FOR RECESSION. WE HEARD THEM -- VARIOUS BENEFICIAL IS NOW MOVING TO THE IDEA THAT WE MAY HAVE A RECESSION. DON'T USE THE R WORD VERY OFTEN BUT I THINK THAT WHAT WE ARE HEARING IS WE NEED TO SEE INFLATION LOWER. CONTINUE TO TIGHTEN UNTIL THAT HAPPENS. THE OUTCOME IS LIKELY TO BE SOME SORT OF RECESSION AND I THINK THE MARKET IS POSITIONING FOR THAT. TAYLOR: IS THAT WHAT YOU ARE SEEING? WE TALK ABOUT THE DURATION OF THE INVERSION BUT TODAY, IT IS A FOCUS ON THE MAGNITUDE AS WELL. WHAT IS -66 BASIS POINTS SIGNALING TO YOU? KATHY: DISINFLATION DOWN THE ROAD AND LIKELY RECESSION. WE HAVE NOT HAD AN INVERSION LIKE THIS FOR MANY DECADES AND USUALLY, IT IS A RESULT OF THE FED TIGHTENING SO MUCH THAT THE MARKET EXPECTATION NOW IS THAT WE ARE GOING TO SEE THAT DISINFLATION. WE ARE SEEING HINTS OF IT IN VARIOUS PLACES. IT IS NOT AS COMPREHENSIVE OR WIDESPREAD AS THE FED WOULD LIKE TO SEE BUT WE ARE CERTAINLY SEEING INDICATIONS IN THINGS LIKE IMPORT PRICES AT THE WHOLESALE LEVEL. ENERGY, FOOD PRICES. THEY HAVE ALL FALLEN. BASE METALS PRICES HAVE BEEN FOLLOWING FOR QUITE SOME TIME. IT REALLY IS JUST A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE THAT TRANSLATES INTO SLOWER RETAIL PRICES AND THAT IS COMING. I THINK THE MARKET IS ANTICIPATING THAT. ROMAINE: DO YOU BUY INTO SOME OF THE CALLS WHEN IT COMES TO ESTABLISHING? KATHY: --STAGFLATION? KATHY: WE HAVE VERY FLAT GROWTH AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR AND HIGH INFLATION BUT IN TERMS OF A PROLONGED PERIOD OF STAGFLATION, IT SEEMS UNLIKELY. THE CUMULATIVE TIGHTENING HAS THE MOST RAPID RATE HIKING CYCLE IN DECADES AND IT BEGS THE IMAGINATION TO THINK THAT WE WILL NOT GET LOWER INFLATION DOWN THE ROAD. TAYLOR: ARE YOU SEEING PEAK YIELDS BOTH NOMINALLY AND 10 YEAR REAL YIELDS AS WELL AND FINDING STABILITY IF NOT FALLING? YACHTS BEHIND US? KATHY: I THINK SO --YIELDS BEHIND US? KATHY: I THINK SO. THE FED WANTS TO CONTINUE TO GO AT A PRETTY RAPID CLIP UNTIL THEY GET TO 5% ON THE FUNDS RATE. THAT IS HIGH BUT THAT IS THE MESSAGING WE ARE GETTING. IF WE DO THAT, THE PEAK YIELD AT THE LONG END IS PROBABLY BEHIND US BECAUSE THAT GUARANTEES US A MUCH SLOWER PACE OF ECONOMIC GROWTH AND LOWER INFLATION DOWN THE ROAD SO I WOULD SAY, YES, IT'S PROBABLY BEHIND US. BOUNCE BACK TO 4%. ROMAINE: DO YOU TAKE A RISK HERE IN EXTENDING DURATION GIVEN WHAT WE KNOW OR AT LEAST WHAT WE THINK WE KNOW NOW? KATHY: WE HAVE BEEN SUGGESTING DURATION FOR A COUPLE OF MONTHS NOW. BECAUSE THE REAL RATES ARE AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL THEY HAVE BEEN IN ABOUT 15 YEARS. THAT SUGGESTS TO US THAT THAT IS A GOOD VALUE FOR INVESTORS TO LOCK IN. AFTER THIS RECENT DECLINE, I MIGHT PULL BACK A LITTLE BIT AND SEE HOW THINGS DEVELOP AND WAIT FOR A BETTER OPPORTUNITY. BUT WE LIKE DURATION AND WE WOULD RATHER LEAN INTO DURATION IN THIS ENVIRONMENT. IF WE ARE GOING TO GET A SLOWDOWN OR RECESSION, THEN CREDIT RISK LOOKS A LOT MORE DUBIOUS AT THESE LEVELS THAN DURATION RISK. TAYLOR: WHY HAVEN'T SPREADS REALLY BLOWN OUT LIKE THEY HAVE IN PREVIOUS CYCLES? KATHY: I THINK WHEN YOU LOOK AT SOME WHITENING IN THE INVESTMENT-GRADE AREA, WE HAD SOME WIDENING IN HIGH-YIELD BUT WHAT WE DID HAVE PRIOR TO AUGUST HAPPENING IS A VERY ROBUST MARKET WHERE THEY WERE ABLE TO TURN OUT SOME OF THEIR DEBT FOR A WHILE. WE HAVE NOT HAD A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF ISSUANCE FOR THE HIGH-YIELD MARKET. I THINK IT IS COMING. IT IS ALMOST INEVITABLE. THEY HAVE BEEN DEFERRED I WOULD GUESS AS WE GET INTO THE EARLY TO MID PART OF NEXT YEAR AND WE WILL SEE THOSE PICKUP IN THE HIGH YIELDS. ROMAINE: IS THERE ANY SENSE THAT WHATEVER PAIN WE FEEL THAT THAT COULD BE WIDESPREAD AND BE A LITTLE BIT MORE SYSTEMIC OR WILL IT BE CONFINED TO THOSE PARTICULAR INDUSTRIES? KATHY: I THINK IT IS MORE CONFINED. THERE DOES NOT SEEM TO BE A LOT OF INDICATION THAT THERE IS A SYSTEMIC ISSUE UNDERLYING ANY OF THESE BUSINESSES EVEN IN THE HIGH-YIELD AREA. MOST OF THEM ENDED UP WITH LEVERAGE COMING OUT OF THE PANDEMIC OR INTO AND OUT OF THE PANDEMIC SO NOT LOOKING AT THE SYSTEMIC PROBLEM WHERE THERE IS A HEAVY CONCENTRATION THAT MIGHT SPREAD SOMEWHERE AND AFFECT A FINANCIAL INSTITUTION. THAT DESI AND TO BE THE CASE. ROMAINE: ALWAYS WONDERFUL TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. KATHY JONES OVER AT CHARLES SCHWAB. COMING UP ON THE PROGRAM, THE CONTINUED REVERBERATIONS FROM THE COLLAPSE OF FTX. WE WILL TALK ABOUT WHAT IT MEANS AND MORE IMPORTANTLY, WHERE THE NEXT DOMINO'S MIGHT BE TO DROP. WILLIAM WILL BE JOINING US, THE COFOUNDER OF TETHER, AND WE WILL TALK ABOUT WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE SEMICONDUCTOR SPACE. MACRON SAYING THE OUTLOOK FOR 2023 IS WEAKER. NVIDIA EARNINGS AFTER THE BELL. STACEY WILL BE JOINING US. SENIOR ANALYST AT BERNSTEIN. MORTGAGE APPLICATIONS, LOOK AT THIS. RISING FOR THE FIRST TIME IN EIGHT WEEKS. THE 30 YEAR FIXED MORTGAGE RATE ACTUALLY DROPS AT BELOW 7%. I SAW IT. YOU ARE PAYING OVER 6%, A FAR CRY FROM THE 2% TO 3% SOME OF US WERE ABLE TO LOCK IN A YEAR OR SO AGO. MARK WILL BE JOINING OUR SPIRIT ALL THAT AND SO MUCH MORE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ TAYLOR: BIG FOCUS ON THE HOUSING MARKET. MORTGAGE APPLICATIONS -- MORTGAGE INTEREST RATES FINALLY BACK BELOW 7%. THAT IS THE BOTTOM LINE OF THE SCREEN. AS YOU CAN SEE, ROLLING OVER JUST A LITTLE BIT. 6.94, HARDLY THE DEPTHS OF THE LOWS OF 2%, 3%, IN THE DEPTHS OF THE RECESSION. SOME OF THAT HOMEBUILDER CONFIDENCE REMAINED AND FOR ME, TAKE A LOOK AT THE MASSIVE DECLINE IN STARK CORRELATION WITH RISING RATES. SOME OF THE HOMEBUILDER SENTIMENT WE HAVE NOT HAD AGAIN SINCE THE DEPTHS OF THE RECESSION. A DEGREE FOCUS ON THIS HOUSING MARKET. ROMAINE: THOSE SENTIMENT NUMBERS, QUITE TELLING AT LEAST HERE IN THE SHORT TERM. MARK ZANDI JOINING US TO TALK A LITTLE BIT MORE ABOUT THIS. LET'S START OFF WITH THE LATEST HOUSING DATA. MIXED PICTURE THAT SHOWS SOME DEGREE OF RELIEF WHEN IT COMES TO MORTGAGE RATES AND APPLICATIONS AND I GUESS POTENTIALLY, THAT MIGHT FEED THROUGH INTO PURCHASES. MARK: IT MIGHT BE A BIT OF A STRETCH PAID I DON'T KNOW. ANYTHING CLOSE TO 7%, THIS IS SPITTING DISTANCE TO SEVEN AND IT MEANS THAT HOUSING IS -- SINGLE FAMILY IS VERY UNAFFORDABLE. IF YOU GO BACK A YEAR AGO, GIVEN HOW LOW RATES WERE AND BEFORE THE RUN-UP -- MORE SIGNIFICANT RUN-UP IN PRICE, YOU ARE PROBABLY PAYING $800 LESS A MONTH ON THE MORTGAGE PAYMENT THAN YOU ARE TODAY SO JUST TO KIND OF PUT THAT INTO CONTEXT. FOR POTENTIAL FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYERS, THE MARKET IS STILL COMPLETELY OUT OF REACH. THEY HAVE TO MAKE A PRETTY TOUGH DECISION. DO I SELL MY HOME, GO BUY ANOTHER ONE, GET ANOTHER MORTGAGE? THE MORTGAGE RATE WILL BE TWICE AS HIGH AS THE RATE I HAVE ON THE EXISTING MORTGAGE. I DON'T KNOW. 7% IS NOT ENOUGH -- 6.94 IS NOT ENOUGH TO GET OFF THE BOTTOM HERE. TAYLOR: WE HAD MANY CONVERSATIONS WITH THE CONFERENCE A FEW MONTHS AGO AND I THINK THE KEYNOTE IS YOU HAVE ALWAYS SAID THAT THIS ONE IS DIFFERENT EVEN THOUGH WE ARE SEEING WEAKNESS IN THE HOUSING MARKET, NOT SEEING THE TYPES OF LEVERAGE OR WEAKNESS IN THE BORROWERS, THE LACK OF DOWNPAYMENTS, THE WAY WE SAW BACK IN 2008. HOW IS THIS TIME DIFFERENT DESPITE WHAT FEELS SIMILAR IN TERMS OF THE WEAKNESS IN THE MARKET? MARK: THIS TIME IS DIFFERENT. THIS IS NOT THE HOUSING CRASH CIRCA 2008, 2009, FOR LOTS OF REASONS. YOU MENTIONED THE QUALITY OF THE BORROWER. THE CREDIT SCORES HAVE BEEN MUCH HIGHER THAN THEY WERE PRECRISIS. PROBABLY EVEN MORE SIGNIFICANTLY AND MORE OBVIOUSLY IS THE MORTGAGE PRODUCTS. SINCE THE FINANCIAL CRISIS, ALL THE MORTGAGE -- LONG-TERM FIXED RATE, PRE-PAYABLE MORTGAGE, 15 YEAR MORTGAGES, DIFFERENT FROM THE WEIRD TWO-YEAR SUBPRIME LOANS THAT PREVAILED BEFORE THE FINANCIAL CRISIS SO PEOPLE ARE ON MORE SOLID FINANCIAL GROUND TODAY. ONE OTHER THING, INVESTORS. THE INVESTORS ARE A MUCH LARGER SHARE OF THE MARKET THAN THEY WERE BEFORE AND DURING THE CRISIS. THE INVESTOR COMMUNITY WAS BORN OUT OF THE INVESTOR CRISIS AND I THINK THAT THEY WILL PROVIDE SOME -- THERE'S GOOD AND BAD WITH THAT, SOME QUESTIONS ABOUT WHAT THAT MEANS FOR HOMEOWNERSHIP BUT IN TERMS OF STABILITY IN THE MARKET, IT PUTS IT UNDER THE PRICE. ROMAINE: LET'S TALK ABOUT SENTIMENT WHEN IT COMES TO CONSUMERS. I'M CURIOUS AS TO WHAT YOU MAKE OF THE LAST COUPLE OF INFLATION REPORTS, CPI, DPI, WHICH SHOWS SOME DEGREE OF SOFTNESS BUT I'M ALSO CURIOUS AS TO WHETHER YOU THINK SOME OF THE DAMAGE MIGHT HAVE BEEN DONE TO THE PSYCHE OF A LOT OF FOLKS WHO HAVE SORT OF SEEN THIS DRUMBEAT OF HIGH INFLATION TO THE POINT WHERE I GUESS IT'S GOING TO BE HARD TO BRING IT BACK INTO THE MARKET. MARK: INFLATION NUMBERS HAVE BEEN GOOD. RELATIVELY SPEAKING, OBVIOUSLY. WE ARE MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. YOU KNOW, YOU MENTIONED THE CPI, THE PPI, AND IMPORT PRICES CONTINUE TO DECLINE AND YOU LOOK AT OTHER COMPANY LEVEL INFORMATION DATA AND YOU GET THE REAL SENSE THAT INFLATION IS STARTING TO MOVE IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. OBVIOUSLY, SOME THINGS HAVE TO GO RIGHT. WE CAN'T SEE PRICES GO BACK UP AND WE CANNOT SEE CHINA LOCKDOWN AGAIN AND SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES BUT IT FEELS LIKE WE ARE MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION AND I DO THINK IN CONSUMER SENTIMENT, HOW PEOPLE FEEL ABOUT THINGS IS OBVIOUSLY CLOSELY LINKED TO INFLATION, PARTICULARLY OIL AND GAS PRICES AND AS LONG AS GASOLINE AND OIL PRICES STAY ROUGHLY WHERE THEY ARE IN INFLATION CONTINUES TO MODERATE, WHICH IT FEELS LIKE THAT IS WHAT IS HAPPENING, SENTIMENT SHOULD SLOWLY IMPROVE. HERE IS ONE OTHER IMPORTANT POINT. IN TERMS OF WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE ECONOMY, IS NOT THE LEVEL OF SENTIMENT THAT MATTERS, IT IS THE CHANGE SO IF WE SEE BIG DECLINES IN CONSUMER SENTIMENT GOING FORWARD, THAT WOULD BE -- SENTIMENT IS WEAK. PEOPLE DON'T FEEL GOOD FOR OBVIOUS REASONS, BUT IT IS STABLE. THEY GOT THE HAND ON THE BUNKER DOOR AND THEY HAVE NOT GONE IN THE BUNKER YET SO WE ARE VERY FRAGILE SENTIMENT BUT STILL HOLDING ON. ROMAINE: HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO FINANCE A BUNKER THESE DAYS? TAYLOR: YOU ARE LEARNING ABOUT THE RATE OF CHANGE, THE FIRST DERIVATIVE METAL IN THE SECOND DERIVATIVE. HERE WE GO. MARK: YOU TOOK CALCULUS. THAT IS GREAT. TAYLOR: WE TEACH ROMAINE CALCULUS IN COMMERCIAL BREAK, MARK. TALK TO US ABOUT HOW YOU ARE THINKING A HOUSING RECESSION IS A LEADING INDICATOR? A LOT OF STRATEGISTS HAVE REMINDED US THAT IT IS HARD TO GET AN ACTUAL ECONOMIC RECESSION WITHOUT WEAKNESS IN THE HOUSING MARKET. HOW MUCH OF THAT IS THE LEADING INDICATOR TO YOU? MARK: IT'S NOT SUFFICIENT. IT IS NECESSARY BECAUSE GENERALLY, RECESSIONS ARE CAUSED BY THAT -- RISING INTEREST RATES. IT IS WORRIED ABOUT INFLATION LIKE IT IS TODAY, PUSHING UP RATES, AND HOUSING IS THE MOST RATE SENSITIVE SECTOR OF THE ECONOMY. MOST PEOPLE GET A MORTGAGE AND A MORTGAGE RATE REALLY MATTERS. HOUSING IS KEY TO THE SLOWING IN ECONOMIC GROWTH. CLEARLY, THE FED IS WORKING HARD TO SLOW GROWTH AND THAT WILL NOT HAPPEN UNLESS IT WEAKENS. IT DOES NOT NECESSARILY MEAN RECESSION. FOR RECESSION TO OCCUR, THE CONSUMER DOES HAVE TO PACK IT IN. THEY HAVE TO GO INTO THAT BUNKER. AS LONG AS THEY DO NOT, RETAIL SALES NUMBERS SUGGEST STRONGLY THAT THEY ARE STILL IN THE GAME, HANGING IN. AS LONG AS THEY CONTINUE TO DO THAT, THAT IS NOT CONSISTENT DESPITE WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE HOUSING MARKET. ROMAINE: WE ARE FOCUSED ON THE U.S. ECONOMY AND I AM CURIOUS AS TO HOW MUCH SOME OF THE ISSUES GOING ON OVERSEAS COULD ACTUALLY FEED AND FILTER THROUGH TO WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE U.S. MARK: YOU MAKE A GREAT POINT. EUROPE, IF IT IS NOT AN RECESSION, IT IS CLOSE AND PROBABLY GOING IN. THEY HAVE BIGGER PROBLEMS WITH ENERGY AND INFLATION THEN WE DO AND THE ECONOMY IS MORE FRAGILE THAN OURS SO THEY WILL GO IN BUT THE U.S. ECONOMY, WE DO A LOT OF TRADING WITH THE REST OF THE WORLD AND THERE'S A LOT OF FLOWS, CAPITAL FLOWS, INVESTMENT, FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT. DESPITE ALL OF THAT, WE ARE VERY MUCH DOMESTICALLY ORIENTED AND WE CAN NAVIGATE THROUGH AGAIN WITH THE AMERICAN CONSUMER. HERE IS THE OTHER THING. IF YOU GO BACK TO THE PANDEMIC OR FINANCIAL CRISIS, IT WAS CHINA THAT WAS LEADING THE GLOBAL TRAIN. RIGHT NOW, IT IS THE AMERICAN CONSUMER LEADING THE TRAIN FORWARD, REPRESENTED IN WIDENING THE TRADE BALANCE. EVERYTHING WE ARE PRODUCING IN THE REST OF THE WORLD. IT GOES BACK TO THE CONSUMER. EUROPE GOES INTO RECESSION, IT IS NOT GREAT, DOESN'T HELP, BUT WE CAN STILL NAVIGATE THROUGH WITH TROUBLES OVERSEAS IF THE AMERICAN CONSUMER CAN KEEP IT TOGETHER. ROMAINE: INTERESTING ECONOMIC PICTURE THAT WE ARE IN RIGHT NOW. IT WOULD BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHERE IT GOES AND HOPEFULLY ALONG THE WAY, WE WILL BE ABLE TO CHECK IN WITH MARC AND. MARK ZANDI -- WITH MARK. MARK ZANDI. I WANT TO FLAG A COUPLE OF INTERESTING MOVERS RIGHT NOW. MID-CAP COMPANIES. ZOOM INFO SHARES WERE HALTED EARLIER AND THEY RESUMED TRADING AT ARE DOWN 22%. THEY HAD BEEN PRESENTING AT A CONFERENCE A LITTLE BIT EARLIER TODAY, NOT QUITE CLEAR WHAT WAS SAID BUT THE MARKET REACTION TO THAT, DECIDEDLY NEGATIVE. TAYLOR: THE CONFERENCE IS WHAT YOU ARE REFERRING TO. IT HAD BEEN HALTED FOR VOLATILITY AND REOPENING NOW, BUT TO YOUR POINT, SOMETHING MIGHT HAVE BEEN SAID THAT WAS NOT GOOD. THE MARKET REACTING. ROMAINE: JUST ANOTHER ONE, DOWN ABOUT 40% RIGHT NOW AFTER CARSON BLOCK AT MUDDY WATERS DISCLOSED A SHORT THESIS ON THIS COMPANY, SOMETHING TO KEEP AN EYE ON. BROADER MARKETS ON THE BACK FOOT. WE WILL BE BACK IN A MOMENT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TAYLOR: EARNINGS SEASON IS STILL UNDERWAY. IT IS T.J. MAXX AND SOME OF THE OTHER COMPANIES LIKE LOWE'S THAT REALLY DID REPORT SOME GOOD NUMBERS THIS MORNING. TO THE DOWNSIDE, I AM HOVERING ON TARGET. SOME IDIOSYNCRATIC RISKS WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE STRATEGY OF THIS COMPANY, OFF 13%. ROMAINE: BIG TALK ABOUT SOME OF THE MACROECONOMIC CONDITIONS. WE ARE HEARING FROM ZOOM INFO THAT WAS PRESENTING WITH THE CFO TALKING ABOUT CONTINUED MACROECONOMIC PRESSURES. THOSE SHARES DOWN 22%. A COMPANY OPERATES OUT OF URUGUAY, DOWN 46% ON THE BACK ROMAINE: THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS THE CLOSE. LET'S GET YOU CAUGHT UP ON THE COMMODITY SPACE. NYMEX CRUDE FUTURES COMING IN AND ANOTHER DOWN DAY, DOWN 1.5%, AS GEOPOLITICAL CONCERNS LINGER. AND CONCERNS ABOUT DEMAND WHEN IT COMES TO CHINA AND ASIA. AT THE BOTTOM OF THE SCREEN, THE LONDON METALS EXCHANGE. TIN HAD BEEN ON AN INTERESTING TEAR THE LAST FEW DAYS. NINE STRAIGHT DAYS WE ARE LOOKING AT RIGHT NOW AND THIS IS AN OPTIMISTIC PICTURE ON THE DEMAND FRONT. A LOT OF PEOPLE SAY THERE IS STILL CAUTION AND THIS IS A CHINA STORY. IF THERE IS ANY FLIP WITH COVID CONDITIONS AND THEIR POLICY TOWARD IT, WE COULD SEE THESE PRICES REVERSE. THE NICKEL MARKET BROKEN. HUGE GAP DOWN TODAY, DOWN TO THE 15% LIMIT. NATURAL GAS STARTING TO TIP UP IN THE U.S. TAYLOR: YOU MENTIONED CAUTION. I HEAR YOU AND I RAISE YOU. LOOK AT THE INTRADAY PRICE ACTION. MICRON COMING OUT THIS MORNING WITH A WARNING DRIVING DOWN SHARES OF NVIDIA WITH IT. THEY SAID THE MARKET OUTLOOK FOR 2023 HAS WEAKENED. WELLS FARGO SAYS THIS IS NET NEGATIVE BUT THEY ARE STILL LOOKING FOR THE DOWN CYCLE BOTTOM. THE INDUSTRY TRYING TO REALIGN SUPPLY AS THEY FACE A WEAKENING MACROENVIRONMENT. WE WILL GET THOSE QUARTERLY RESULTS AFTER THE BELL. WE CAN DO THAT WITH STACY RASGON , SENIOR ANALYST FOR SEMICONDUCTORS. ALWAYS A PLEASURE. HOW MUCH ARE THESE HEADWINDS WE KEEP HEARING ABOUT A WORRY FOR YOU WITHIN YOUR COVERAGE UNIVERSE? STACY: IT HAS BEEN GOING ON. IT IS NOT NEW. WE HAVE SEEN A NUMBER OF THESE PLAY OUT IN THE INDUSTRY. MOSTLY IN THE CONSUMER SPACE UNTIL NOW. PC'S, SMARTPHONES, GRAPHICS CARDS, TELEPHONES. WE HAVE HAD DEMAND WEAKNESS. IN SOME CASES, IT WAS WORKING OFF DEMAND SINCE COVID. WE HAVE ALSO GOT INVENTORY CORRECTION. NOT ONLY IS THE DEMAND WEAKER, BUT IN MANY CASES, THE SEMICONDUCTORS ARE UNDER SHIPPING. THAT IS WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH MICRON AND THEY CALLED SOME OF THIS OUT, BUT IT DOES NOT LOOK LIKE THEY BAKED IN ENOUGH. THEY HAVE GOT EVEN MORE TO CALM AND IT IS TAKING -- COME AND THE REST OF THE SECTOR IS GOING DOWN WITH IT. ROMAINE: WHAT IS THE BASELINE WHEN IT COMES TO SUPPLY AND PRODUCTION TO FEED DEMAND? THERE WERE SO MANY DISTORTIONS BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC AND A LOT OF THE BUYING WE HAD TO DO TO BRING TECH UP TO SPEED. I AM WONDERING IF THERE IS A NEW NORMAL AHEAD THAT INVESTORS SHOULD LOOK TO. STACY: I THINK IT IS UNKNOWN. THAT IS THE MILLION DOLLAR QUESTION, WHAT IS THE NORMALIZED RUN RATE? I DO NOT THINK PEOPLE KNOW. I GUARANTEE THE COMPANIES DON'T KNOW. THEIR GENERAL VISIBILITY WITH DEMAND IS ZERO. THEY ARE AT THE BACK OF THE SUPPLY CHAIN. FIRST SOME MARKETS, PC'S FOR EXAMPLE, PRE-COVID WE WERE DOING 250 MILLION UNITS. 2021 WE DID ABOUT 350 MILLION. THIS YEAR IT IS LOOKING LIKE 280 MILLION, 290 MILLION. NEXT YEAR LOOKS ABOUT 260 MILLION. YOU COULD ARGUE THAT IS TOO WEAK AND OVER THE LONG TERM, MAYBE THEY COULD NORMALIZE AT A HIGHER LEVEL BECAUSE THE INSTALL BASE IS LARGER. YOU COULD MAKE THAT ARGUMENT BUT NOBODY IS GOING TO BE WILLING TO UNDERWRITE THAT. WE SEE SIMILAR THINGS AGAINST SMARTPHONES. THEY HAVE BEEN WEEK FOR THE DURATION. THEY ARE DOWN 10% THIS YEAR AND PROBABLY NEXT YEAR. SOME OF THAT IS DUE TO THINGS LIKE SHUTDOWNS AND CHINA. SOME OF THAT MAY BE TRANSITORY ONCE IT OPENS AND IT RECOVERS. GRAPHICS CARDS, WE HAD THE CRYPTO BUBBLE. WE COULD ARGUE WHAT THE NORMAL RUN RATE OF THE GRAPHICS CARDS SHOULD BE, BUT I NEVER HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT THE CRYPTO CYCLE AGAIN. ROMAINE: CAN WE TALK ABOUT THAT? TAYLOR: I WANTED TO NOT DRAW CAUSATION CORRELATION, BUT WHAT HAVE BEEN THE EFFECTS, OR WHAT WILL BE THE AFFECTS, GIVEN THE VOLATILITY WITHIN THE CRYPTO SPACE AND THE IMPACT ON YOUR WORLD? STACY: IT IS ALREADY HAD AN IMPACT. LOOK AT NVIDIA'S RESULTS. THE GAINING BUSINESS HAS COLLAPSED. WE HAVE SEEN THIS BEFORE. WE HAD CRYPTO CYCLES IN THE PAST AND IT LOOKS SIMILAR, BUT GAINING REVENUE IS, OH GOD, THEY ARE DOWN 60% OR SOMETHING LIKE THAT. THEY HAVE COLLAPSED. THEY ARE UNDER SHIPPING. IN DEMAND IS NOT BAD. NVIDIA HAS BEEN LAUNCHING NEW PRODUCTS. ONE OF THEIR GRAPHICS CARDS WENT ON SALE TODAY. THEY SOLD OUT IN 15 MINUTES. UNDERLYING DEMAND IS OK BUT THEY ARE UNDER SHIPPING. IT MAY TAKE ANOTHER QUARTER TO WORK THROUGH THAT. ROMAINE: ONE ABOUT THE POSSIBILITY FOR THESE COMPANIES TO BROADEN AND DIVERSIFY? SOME OF THEM MADE A BIG PLAY TO MOVE INTO OTHER AREAS BEYOND THE PC/SMARTPHONE MARKET. WHICH ONES HAVE THE ABILITY AND WHICH DON'T? STACY: NVIDIA IS A GREAT ONE. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT GAMING AND CRYPTO. THEIR ISSUES IS THEY GOT CAUGHT UP WITH THE EXPORT CONTROLS AND CHINA. BUT EVEN WITH THOSE IN MY NUMBERS, MY DATA FOR NVIDIA NEXT YEAR ARE 2X. GAMING BECOMES LESS OF THE STORY GOING FORWARD. QUALCOMM IS ANOTHER. IT IS A HANDSET DRIVEN STOCK BUT THEY HAVE GOT A REALLY NICE ADJACENT STORY AROUND AUTOMOTIVE AND INDUSTRIAL. WHICH ARE SMALL RELATIVE TO THE TOTAL BUT THEY ARE GROWING QUITE NICELY. THAT IS TAKING UP MORE OF THAT AS WELL. TAYLOR: WE HAVE HEARD FROM QUALCOMM AND OTHERS THAT THEY ARE TRYING TO MAKE THEIR BUSINESS LESS CYCLICAL. CAN THEY BE SUCCESSFUL IN THAT REVENUE DIVERSIFICATION YOU JUST DESCRIBED, TO BE LESS CYCLICAL? STACY: SURE. IT TAKES TIME. MOST OF THE REVENUE IS STILL HANDSET RELATED. BUT THE AUTO AND INDUSTRIAL HAS BEEN GROWING QUITE NICELY AND IT IS MASSIVELY BIGGER THAN IT WAS YEARS AGO. A FEW YEARS FROM NOW IT WILL BE BIGGER THAN IT IS NOW. IT SHOULD BE LESS CYCLICAL OR LESS CONSUMER ORIENTED THAN SMARTPHONES. SMARTPHONES TEND TO WORK AROUND PRODUCT CYCLES. IF YOU DO NOT HIT THE RIGHT CYCLE OR IT IS WEAK, IT CAN BE DISAPPOINTING. YOU CAN GET MACRO TO HIT THAT BUT THERE ARE CONTENT STORIES THAT CAN HELP THAT PLAY OUT OVER TIME. IT IS STILL A MINORITY OF QUALCOMM'S REVENUES BUT IT SHOULD OUTGROW THE OTHER BUSINESSES. MAY IN A FEW YEARS IT WILL BE IMMATERIAL PART OF THE REVENUE. TAYLOR: APPRECIATE YOUR TIME AND PERSPECTIVE. STACY RASGON, BERNSTEIN RESEARCH SENIOR SEMICONDUCTOR ANALYST. BREAKING NEWS BACK ON THE MACRO FRONT. THE FED'S CHRISTOPHER WALLER -- AND THE KEY HEADLINE FOR ME -- THEY ARE MORE COMFORTABLE DOWNSHIFTING AND SAYING 50 BASIS POINTS WOULD STILL BE SIGNIFICANT HIKING. BUT THEY WILL NOT MAKE A JUDGMENT ON THAT UNTIL THEY SEE MORE DATA. BUT MORE COMFORTABLE DOWNSHIFTING TO 50 BASIS POINTS IN DECEMBER. ROMAINE: WE WILL HAVE TO TALK MORE ABOUT THIS WITH THOSE COMMENTS BY WILLIAMS EARLIER. THEY DO NOT MESH WITH WHAT WE ARE HEARING OUT OF WALLER. THIS ON AMAZON. THE VICE PRESIDENT OF DEVICES AND SERVICES TALKING ABOUT LAYOFFS, SAYING THEY HAVE BEGUN AND WE ARE LEARNING, BASED ON REPORTING, THE AMAZON WEB SERVICES HAVE EXTENDED THE HIRING FREEZE INTO 2023. KEEP AN EYE ON THESE BIG COMPANIES AND HOW THEY ARE MANAGING THEIR HEADCOUNT. STICK WITH US. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ TAYLOR: MORE BREAKING NEWS OUT OF FTX ACCORDING TO DOW JONES. WE HAVE NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED THIS, BUT FTX BAHAMAS WILL PLAN TO LIQUIDATE ASSETS TO PAY LOCAL CREDITORS, ACKNOWLEDGING FTX IS LIKELY TO FIGHT TO KEEP THE BANKRUPTCY IN U.S. COURTS. THIS IS ACCORDING TO DOW JONES. AT THE SAME TIME, WE ARE GETTING COMMENTS FROM THE TREASURY DEPARTMENT RELEASING A STATEMENT FROM THE TREASURY SECRETARY JANET YELLEN. SHE IS SAYING CONGRESS NEEDS TO MOVE QUICKLY TO FILL THE REGULATORY GAPS BECAUSE THIS SHOWS, GIVEN THE FAILURE OF THIS CRYPTO EXCHANGE, THE NEED FOR ALL OF THIS OVERSIGHT. CLEARLY, MORE HEADLINES COMING OUT IN THE WORLD OF CRYPTO. ROMAINE: A LOT HAPPENING TODAY. WE WANT TO GET YOU A VIEW FROM THE TOP CALL SIDE. WE START WITH HOME DEPOT, WHICH GOT CAUGHT AT RAYMOND JAMES. THE DOWNGRADE IS BASED ON CONCERNS ABOUT THE REAL RESILIENCY OF THE HOUSING MARKET. HOME DEPOT IS UP 1%. ARGUS DECLINING MARKET SHARE FOR MORTGAGE ORIGINATION. THE BROADENING OF ROCKET'S BUSINESS WILL NOT GENERATE ENOUGH REVENUE TO MOVE THE NEEDLE. SHARES DOWN 7%. ADVANCED AUTO PARTS GETTING DOWNGRADED AT UPS. DOWN TO NEUTRAL AFTER THE THIRD QUARTER RESULTS THAT ANALYSTS SAID UNLIKELY TO CHANGE, SOURING AND SENTIMENT. THEY CONTINUE TO LOSE CUSTOMERS AT A RAPID PACE. SHARES DOWN 15%. TAYLOR: BRINGING IT BACK TO THE STOCKS AS YOU ALWAYS DO. BOND YIELDS HAVE HAD A DISMAL YEAR. THINGS MAY BE LOOKING UP. STATE AND LOCAL DEBT ON TRACK FOR THE SEVENTH STRAIGHT GAINS. WE CAN DISCUSS THIS WITH CAM FREDERICK'S, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT KANE, ANDERSON, RUDNICK. TALK ABOUT WHAT HAS BEEN THE 11% DROP THIS YEAR. THE EARLY SIGNS OF BOTTOMING OUT AND THE ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES YOU ARE FINDING. KIM: THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME. I HAVE TO SAY, IT IS WONDERFUL TO GET TO THE POINT WE ARE SEEING ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES AND SEEING IT PLAY OUT. THE MARKET IS GETTING BETTER. TWO WAY FLOWS, A LOT OF ACTIVITIES IN THE MUNI MARKET, AND THE BEST PART IS WE ARE GETTING REAL YIELDS. THE LAST FEW YEARS HAVE BEEN ROUGH, TRYING TO INVEST AT ALL. YOU LOOK AT THE 10 YEAR MUNI THAT STARTED THE YEAR AT 1%. IT STARTED THIS MORNING AT 3%. YOU LOOK AT THOSE KINDS OF YIELDS THAT HAVE TRIPLED. THAT IS GOING TO IMPACT PERFORMANCE TREMENDOUSLY. AT THE SAME TIME, STARTING FROM THIS POINT FORWARD, WE HAVE REAL YIELDS TO OFFER PEOPLE AND THAT IS CRUCIAL. TAYLOR: TALK ABOUT THE DURATION OF THE INVERSION. ON THE TREASURY SIDE, WE HAVE BEEN NOTICING A LOT IN THE T WO-TENS. BUT THE MUNI CURVE IS STILL POSITIVE SLOW. WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU? KIM: THAT IS THE RETAIL INVESTOR SIDE OF THE MUNI CURVE AND THE MUNI MARKET IN GENERAL. I CANNOT THINK OF A TIME I HAVE SEEN THE MUNI CURVE BECOME INVERTED. BECOMING INCREDIBLY FLAT IS IMPORTANT AND THAT IS OUR VERSION OF AN INVERSION. IT STILL HAS SOME STEEPNESS. THE MUNI CURVE GOING OUT TO THE 30 YEAR, MOSTLY BECAUSE RETAIL INVESTORS ARE AVOIDING THAT SIDE. WHEN YOU SAY RETAIL, YOU TALK ABOUT WHERE PEOPLE ARE GOING WITH THEIR MONEY, WHERE THERE ARE FUNDS. PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO SHORTEN THEIR DURATIONS. AND YET, WE ARE LOOKING AT SOMETHING WHERE, AS I SAID, YOU HAVE SEEN YIELDS TRIPLE. YOU ARE SEEING THE BULK OF ANY INTEREST RATE MOVES ALREADY TAKEN PLACE. NOW WE HAVE TO WAIT FOR THE CURVE TO STEEPEN TO DECIDE WHEN IT IS TIME TO GO FURTHER OUT. AT LEAST THERE IS STILL OPPORTUNITY TO GO OUT AND GET SOME MORE YIELD. TAYLOR: GIVEN THE RISE IN YIELDS YOU DESCRIBED, HOW IS SUPPLY? ARE THE MARKETS OPEN AND BORROWERS STILL COMING TO MARKET WITH THESE YIELDS? KIM: THE MARKET IS OPEN. THE MARKET IS OPEN A LOT BECAUSE YOU ARE SEEING WHAT I HAVE TO ASSUME IS PEOPLE TAKING LOSSES IN MUTUAL FUNDS. I SAY THAT BECAUSE WE ARE SEEING A LOT OF INFLOWS, AND YET, YOU ARE SEEING OUTFLOWS FROM MUTUAL FUNDS. THAT SIDE OF IT YOU ARE SEEING A LOT OF MOVEMENT IN THE SECONDARY PORTION OF THE MARKET. YOU ARE NOT SEEING A LOT OF ISSUANCE AND WE DO NOT EXPECT TO SEE ISSUANCE GOING INTO 2023. THERE IS NOTHING TO SUGGEST THAT WOULD HAPPEN. GOING INTO WHAT YOU EXPECT TO BE A SLOWDOWN RECESSION IT IS HARD TO SEE LOCAL GOVERNMENTS DECIDING THIS IS THE TIME TO START A NEW PROJECT. TAYLOR: IS INFLATION STILL THE BIGGEST TOPIC ON YOUR CLIENTS' MINDS WHEN THEY COME TO YOU? KIM: ABSOLUTELY. INFLATION, WHEN IS IT GOING TO TURN OVER? WHEN IS IT GOING TO STOP? HOW FAR IS THE FED GOING TO HAVE TO GO TO STOP IT? ALWAYS THE FIRST CONVERSATION. AND HOW IT IS GOING TO AFFECT THE MARKETS OVERALL, THAT IS WHAT WE TALK ABOUT ALL DAY LONG. TAYLOR: CAM FREDERICKS, THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. YOU KNOW HER FROM KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK. ROMAINE: CRYPTO ALSO THE BIG STORY OF THE DAY. A LOT OF CONCERNS ABOUT THE RIPPLE EFFECTS FROM FTX. THE FALLOUT SPREADING TO OTHER DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING GENESIS AND GEMINI. WE WILL SPEAK WITH THE COFOUNDER OF TETHER. WILLIAM QUIGLEY NOW RUNS HIS OWN EXCLUSIVE SWAC'S. WE WILL TAKE A LOOK AT THE INCIDENT WE HAVE SEEN OVER THE LAST WEEKS AND HOW THEY CAN BE AVOIDED. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TAYLOR: WE GOT THAT BREAKING NEWS, FTX BAHAMAS PLANNING TO LIQUIDATE ASSETS TO PAY LOCAL CREDITORS. THAT ACCORDING TO DOW JONES AND TECHNOLOGY FTX MANAGEMENT WAS LIKELY TO KEEP THAT FIGHT IN BANKRUPTCY IN U.S. COURTS. ALL OF THOSE HEADLINES IMPACTING THE PRICE ACTION YOU SEE. THIS IS BITCOIN, TRYING TO HOLD ONTO $16,500. 76% DRAWDOWN IN THE MIDST OF ZERO INTEREST RATES. ROMAINE: A LOT OF FOCUS ON THE CONTINUE RIPPLE EFFECTS WITH GENESIS HALTING REDEMPTIONS AND SPREADING TO GEMINI. RAISING QUESTIONS NOT ABOUT EXCHANGES, BUT ABOUT SOME OF THE AND CILIARY PRODUCTS T ATTACHED TO THEM. WILLIAM QUIGLEY IS THE COFOUNDER OF TETHER AND COFOUNDER OF THE WORLDWIDE ACID EXCHANGE WHICH FOCUSES -- ASSET EXCHANGE WHICH FOCUSES ON NFT'S. I WANT TO GET YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE LATEST NEWS SURROUNDING GENESIS ABOUT THE OUTGROWTH FROM THE FTX COLLAPSE AND ABOUT THE QUESTIONS ABOUT LENDING OR BORROWING PRODUCTS THAT WERE ATTACHED TO THESE COINS. WILLIAM: THE FIRST THING I WOULD SAY IS THE GENESIS PROBLEM IS NOT A NEW PROBLEM IN CRYPTO. THIS IS RELATED TO LAST WEEK'S FTX BANKRUPTCY FILING. WHEN FTX COLLAPSED THERE WAS A LOT OF PEOPLE AND INSTITUTIONS THAT HAD MONEY ON FTX. IT APPEARS GENESIS WAS ONE OF THEM. IT IS NOT ABLE TO WITHDRAW, I THINK THEY SAID $175 MILLION. THEY HAD THE LAST TIME I CHECKED LESS THAN $3 BILLION OUTSTANDING IN LOANS. IT IS ABOUT 5%, SO NOT THE DEATH KNELL, BUT IT CREATES A PROBLEM IF EVERYBODY IS RUSHING TO GET THEIR MONEY OUT. THAT IS THE PROBLEM THEY RAN INTO. TAYLOR: HIS IT ALSO A PROBLEM THAT EVERYONE -- I DON'T WANT TO SAY RELIANT ON ONE PLATFORM OR EXCHANGE -- BUT IF ONE GOES DOWN AND EVERYBODY IS FEELING THE RIPPLE EFFECTS, WAS THAT IN ITSELF AN ISSUE? WILLIAM: YOU WOULD HAVE TO SAY YES. THE FUNDAMENTAL ISSUE WAS NOT KEEPING THINGS ON EXCHANGES, THOUGH THAT IS NOT SOMETHING I WOULD ADVISE PEOPLE TO DO. BUT IT WAS WHAT THE EXCHANGE DID WITH THE TOKENS ON ITS EXCHANGE. AS YOU KNOW, PEOPLE LIKE FTX TOOK IT AND LEND IT OUT AND THEN CAN I GET IT BACK. AND THEN YOU HAVE A WHOLE CHAIN REACTION. GENESIS HAD A PRODUCT THAT ALLOWED YOU TO SEND THEM YOUR BITCOIN AND THEY WOULD EARN A YIELD ON IT AND RETURN THE YIELD AND THEY WOULD KEEP A PROFIT. I DON'T THINK ENOUGH CUSTOMERS ASKED HOW THEY WERE DOING THAT. THE PROBLEM IS THEY LENT IT TO PEOPLE THAT CANNOT PAY IT BACK. ROMAINE: I WANT TO ASK YOU A QUESTION ABOUT REGULATION. WE HEARD FROM JANET YELLEN EARLIER TODAY ADVOCATING FOR A MORE EXPLICIT AND DESCRIPTIVE FORM OF REGULATION FOR THE CRYPTO INDUSTRY. THERE IS STILL A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT NOT WHO WOULD REGULATE IT BUT IF THEY HAD THE EXPERTISE TO DO IT EFFECTIVELY. WILLIAM: ANY THERE IS A PROBLEM IN MARKETS, PARTICULARLY FINANCIAL MARKETS, THERE IS AN IMPULSE TO JUST DO SOMETHING. I HAVE NEVER SEEN THAT WORK WELL WHEN IT HAS BEEN DONE WITHOUT THE LEGISLATORS BEING EDUCATED ABOUT WHAT THE PROBLEMS ARE. CONGRESS HAS REALLY NEGLECTED CRYPTO FOR 10 PLUS YEARS. THERE DOES NEED TO BE SOME EDUCATION AND UNDERSTANDING OF WHAT IT IS, HOW IT WORKS, HOW IT IS DIFFERENT FROM TRADITIONAL MARKETS. WHAT I WOULD NOT WANT TO SEE IS FOR THEM TO IMPOSE U.S. BANKING LAWS DONE IN THE 1930'S FOR DIFFERENT SITUATIONS AND PUT THOSE RULES IN PLACE AROUND CRYPTO. CRYPTO IS THE DIFFERENT ASSET CLASS AND NEEDS DIFFERENT THINGS. ROMAINE: BUT AT ITS HEART, YOU TALK ABOUT THE BANKING REGULATIONS. THAT IS WHAT IS ON THE TABLE FROM WHAT WE KNOW IN WASHINGTON. SOMETHING THAT WOULD EFFECTIVELY MOVE YOUR INDUSTRY ONTO THAT UMBRELLA OF TRADITIONAL FINANCE COMPANIES. WHAT IS THE VALUE PROPOSITION FOR CRYPTO AND DECENTRALIZED FINANCE IF THEY ARE GOING TO BE REGULATED THE SAME WAY? WILLIAM: LET ME SAY, ALL OF THOSE REGULATIONS, OR A GREAT DEAL DONE IN THE 1930'S AND 1940'S, WERE DONE BECAUSE CUSTOMER'S DEPOSITS WERE GUARANTEED BY THE U.S. GOVERNMENT, THE TAXPAYERS. WHEN THE U.S. GOVERNMENT IS GUARANTEEING THINGS THEY HAVE TO UNDERSTAND EVERYTHING. IN THIS CASE, THERE ARE NO U.S. GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED BANK DEPOSITS. IF YOU PUT TOKENS OR COINS ON AN EXCHANGE OR SOMEWHERE ELSE AND LOSE THEM, YOU ABSORB ALL OF THE LOSSES. THAT IS TO REASON THERE IS NO CONTAGION OUTSIDE THE FINANCIAL SECTOR. IN TERMS OF WHAT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE, IF WE ARE GOING TO REGULATE AND REGULATION IS A BIG WORD -- WE ALL DON'T KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS -- BUT TRANSPARENCY IN TERMS OF WHAT EXCHANGES HAVE ON THE BALANCE SHEET, REGULAR REPORTING FOR THAT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE. I WOULD ALSO LIKE TO SEE IF THEY ARE DOING ANYTHING WITH CUSTOMER DEPOSITS. BE VERY EXPLICIT ABOUT IT. I THINK OF A LOT OF INVESTORS GOT SUCKERED INTO A PROMISE OF RETURN AND DID NOT UNDERSTAND THE RISKS. ROMAINE: I WISH WE HAD MORE TIME. I HOPE TO CATCH UP SOON. WILLIAM QUIGLEY, COFOUNDER OF TETHER AND COFOUNDER OF THE WORLDWIDE ASSET EXCHANGE. THE DIGITAL SPACE REMAINS ON THE BACK FOOT. SIMILAR STORY FOR THROUGH TRADITIONAL SPACES AS WELL. TAYLOR: -67 BASIS POINTS. SOME OF THE DEEPEST INVERSIONS IN 40 YEARS. STICK WITH US. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE STARTS RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: WE ARE JOINED BY CAROL MASSAR AND TIM STENOVEC. WE WELCOME AUDIENCES ACROSS BLOOMBERG TELEVISION, RADIO, YOUTUBE, AND QUICKTAKE. ANOTHER DAY HERE FOR EQUITIES. TAYLOR: I CALL IT LIKE A BAD EKG , ESPECIALLY ON THE EQUITY SIDE OF THINGS. REALLY SOME UNDERPERFORMANCE WEIGHING ON THE OVERALL MARKET TRADE IS WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN SEMICONDUCTORS. IT IS DOWN ALMOST 4% AS WE SPEAK. EVERY NAME, ABOUT 29 MEMBERS OUT OF 30 ARE DOWN AND IT HAS TO DO WITH MICRON WARNING ABOUT WEAKENING MARKET OUTLOOK. YOU HAVE MICRON DOWN ABOUT 7% AND NVIDIA AFTER THE CLOSE DOWN 3.5%. YOU HAVE ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES. SOME PRESSURE ON THAT TRADE. TIM: WE HAVE SEEN UNDERPERFORMANCE WHEN IT COMES TO RETAIL. DOWN 3.5%, BEING DRAGGED DOWN BY A HANDFUL OF NAMES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS INCLUDING TARGET, CARBONIC, BIG LOTS, WAYFAIR. WE SAW STRONGER-THAN-EXPECTED RETAIL SALES. I'M NOT GOING TO SAY THE P WORD HERE BUT A STEP DOWN. TAYLOR: DOWNSHIFT. ROMAINE: AS FAR AS BROADER MARKETS, THE ONE BRIGHT SPOT HERE ON THE DAY, NOT MUCH OF A BRIGHT SPOT. HOW MUCH OF THAT IS THIS DEFENSIVENESS. IT IS TECHNOLOGY, DISCRETIONARY, OR ENERGY. ROMAINE: MORE IMPORTANTLY, THEY FELT COMFORTABLE IN THEIR GUIDANCE. A LOT OF HEALTH CARE COMPANIES BIDDING HIGHER ON THE DAY. WE MENTIONED IT JUST A SECOND AGO, MICRON SHARES DOWN ABOUT 7%. > > LOWS IS PLAYING TO THE INDIVIDUAL HOMEOWNER. > ROMAINE: THEY HAVE THE CAPACITY AND THE WILLINGNESS TO SPEND ON THOSE DUI WHY PROJECTS. THEY SEEM CONFIDENT THAT CAN CARRY THEM THROUGH WHATEVER RECESSION OR ECONOMIC DOWNTURN. > > IN THE LAST FEW TRADING SESSIONS, IT HAS COME DOWN TO MASSIVE DOLLAR WEAKNESS. THE HUNCH IS PROBABLY ONE OF MY FAVORITE WORDS. THAT 200 A MOVING AVERAGE HAS PROVIDED DECENT SUPPORT, BUT YOU HAVE BLOWN THROUGH THOSE OTHER TECHNICALS IN JUST A FEW SESSIONS. ROMAINE: DID YOU HEAR THAT? THAT WAS THE SOUND OF TOM KEENE FALLING OUT OF HIS LOUNGER REACHING FOR HIS PHONE. TAYLOR: I WILL COPYRIGHT IT. TIM: TOM, I HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THAT STATEMENT. SPEAKING OF STATEMENTS, WE HEARD KEY VOICES WHEN IT COMES TO MONETARY POLICY. WE KNOW WHAT THE MANDATE IS FOR THE FEDERAL RESERVE AND ITS ABOUT MAXIMUM EMPLOYMENT, PRICE STABILITY. BUT KEEP A WATCH ON FINANCIAL CONDITIONS INSTABILITY AS WELL. BUT NOT AT THE RISK OF THAT INITIAL IMPORTANT DUAL MANDATE. THAT IS WHAT JOHN WILLIAMS HAD TO SAY EARLIER TODAY. CHECK IT OUT. > > USING MONETARY POLICY TO MITIGATE VULNERABILITIES CAN LEAD TO UNFAVORABLE OUTCOMES FOR THE ECONOMY. MONETARY POLICY SHOULD NOT TRY TO BE THE JACK OF ALL TRADES IN THE MASTER OF NONE. CAROL: CERTAINLY AN IMPORTANT VOICE WHEN IT COMES TO FOMC POLICY, BUT REMINDING EVERYBODY THAT THE FED POLICY IS ABOUT PRICE STABILITY AND MAXIMUM EMPLOYMENT. BUT WE KNOW THEY WATCH THE FINANCIAL MARKETS. TIM: WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR NEXT MONTH'S MEETING? WE DID HEAR COMMENTS FROM CHRISTOPHER WALLER THAT SAID HE WOULD BE COMFORTABLE WITH A 50 BASIS POINT INCREASE GIVEN WHAT WE HAVE SEEN THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS WITH ECONOMIC DATA. ROMAINE: AND MAKING IT CLEAR THEY ARE NOWHERE NEAR THE END OF THEIR TIGHTENING CYCLE. I THINK TRYING TO TEMPER EXPECTATIONS THAT ANY SORT OF PIVOT IS IN THE WORKS. CAROL: WALLER IS A MORE HAWKISH VOICE. TAYLOR: DID YOU SEE THE GOLDMAN SACHS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK? THEY ARE ADJUSTING IT HIGHER FROM FIVE AND A QUARTER THAT WAS UP FROM A PREVIOUS CALL AND THEY ARE STILL THINKING A TERMINAL RATE IS GOING UP JUST A LITTLE BIT. AND THAT WAS IN THE FACE OF A CALL THAT THEY WERE THINKING ABOUT 325 MOVES EARLY NEXT YEAR AS WELL AND I HAVE BEEN HEARING A LOT ABOUT MAY BE FEBRUARY OR MARCH, BUT THEY ARE STILL LOOKING AT A THIRD ADDITIONAL. TIM: CAN WE TALK ABOUT TARGET RESULTS? CAROL: CAN WE SAY NO? TAYLOR: I CALL IT TARJEY. TIM: IT'S REALLY MORE DISCRETIONARY, A TALE OF TWO DIFFERENT TYPES OF COMPANIES REPORTING RIGHT NOW. BUT HOW DO YOU EXPLAIN STRENGTH FROM A COMPANY LIKE LOWE'S BUT WEAKNESS FROM TARGET? ROMAINE: I DON'T THINK TARGET AND WALMART ARE AS DIFFERENT AS PEOPLE MAKE THEM OUT TO BE. THERE ARE SOME EXECUTION ISSUES WITH RYAN CORNELL. SOMETHING HE HAS FESSED UP TO IN THE PAST WITH INVENTORY CONTROL. TIM: $400 MILLION IN SHRINKAGE JUST THIS YEAR? ROMAINE: BUT IF THE EXECUTION ISSUE NOW. THAT IS ULTIMATELY DISCRETIONARY. TAYLOR: YOU HAVE TO BE A GOOD HUNTER. /WE WILL BE BACK -- CAROL: WE WILL BE BACK IN AN HOUR. TAYLOR: TERRY, THINK YOU FOR BEING ON THE PROGRAM. TALK TO US ABOUT THE VOLATILITY, A LOWER CPI AND HUGE BOOST WITHIN THE EQUITY MARKETS AND A MARKET TODAY THAT TRIES TO FIGURE OUT THE LONG-TERM STORY. > > IT HAS CERTAINLY BEEN A VOLATILE YEAR AND THE VOLATILITY WILL CERTAINLY CONTINUE. WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR IN TERMS OF 2023 IS PERHAPS A DIFFICULT YEAR AS WELL. BECAUSE WE HAVE THE CUMULATIVE EFFECT OF THE INTEREST RATE RISES FROM THE FED. WE THINK THE FED WILL RAISE FROM THE FIRST QUARTER, DECEMBER, AND INTO THE FIRST QUARTER WHICH COULD MEAN MODERATING GROWTH AND LOWER EARNINGS. SO IT HAS BEEN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT GOING FORWARD. ROMAINE: WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE RECENT ECONOMIC DATA POINTS THAT WE HAVE GOTTEN? ONE DATA POINT DOES NOT MAKE A TREND BUT THERE DOES SEEM TO BE SOME ENCOURAGING SIGNALS THAT WE HAVE THE CPI REPORT AND EVEN PPI THIS WEEK. > > IT IS ONE DATA POINT AND I THINK WHAT THE FED IS LOOKING TO SEE IS A SERIES OF SEVERAL MONTHS OF LOWER CPI AS WELL AS A LABOR MARKET THAT IS NOT AS TIGHT. IT WILL BE DIFFICULT FOR THE FED TO MODERATE AT THIS POINT BECAUSE IF THEY BACK OFF, I THINK IT WILL BE DIFFICULT IF INFLATION STARTS TO RUN HOT AGAIN. I THINK THAT THE FED CONTINUES TO RAISE AND I THINK WE ARE QUITE A WAYS OFF FROM ANY KIND OF PIVOT. > > HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT THE DEFENSIVE NATURE OF SOME OF THE INDIVIDUAL SECTORS? OF CASH AND IF YOU FLOCK MORE TO THOSE THAT ARE ISSUING DIVIDENDS AND BUYBACKS. > > WE ARE TELLING CLIENTS TO STAY WITH QUALITY. IT IS HIGHER THAN IT WAS PRE-PANDEMIC. WE ARE LOOKING AT AREAS OF DIVIDEND STOCKS THAT PAY AND INCREASING DIVIDEND. > > THOSE OF THE AREAS WE ARE FOCUSED ON BUT IT IS NOT A CHEAP MARKET. > > I AM CURIOUS ABOUT THE OPPORTUNITIES. A LOT OF PEOPLE LOOKING AT YIELDS AND EVEN SOME OF THE PRICES THAT THERE IS SOMETHING TO BE HAD THERE. > > CERTAINLY NOW, THE YIELDS ARE HIGHER THAN THEY WERE A YEAR AGO. AND YOU CAN GET DECENT YIELD FROM INVESTMENT GRADE OR FROM FUNDS THAT YOU COULD NOT GET JUST A WHILE AGO. THE HIGHER QUALITY CORPORATE BONDS, INVESTMENT GRADE BONDS. IT IS A DIFFICULT YEAR FOR DIVERSIFICATION. THEY HAVE A MUCH HIGHER INTEREST RATE AND PROBABLY HAVE A BETTER COMPLEMENT GOING FORWARD AND IT PORTFOLIO. > > THE HUGE DOLLAR MOVES WE HAVE SEEN, THE WEAKNESS AFTER RECORD DOLLAR STRENGTHS. HIS PEAK DOLLAR BEHIND US? > > WE DON'T THINK THAT THE WEAKNESS IN THE U.S. DOLLAR WILL NECESSARILY CONTINUE. WE THINK YOU WILL STILL HAVE SOME DOLLAR STRENGTH GOING FORWARD, ESPECIALLY IF THE FED CONTINUES TO RAISE INTEREST RATES AS WE THINK THAT THEY WILL. ROMAINE: WE TALK ABOUT WHERE WE WILL END UP A YEAR OR SO. WITH INFLATION IN THE FED'S RESPONSE TO IT, THIS TOO SHALL PASS. I AM CURIOUS STRUCTURALLY WHAT THE ECONOMY AND THE MARKET ENDS UP LOOKING LIKE ON THE BACK HALF OF THIS. IS IT MATERIALLY DIFFERENT THAN THE BULL MARKET CYCLE WE GOT USED TO DURING THE PANDEMIC. THE MARKET LOOKS BEYOND THE CIRCUMSTANCES. THERE WILL BE A LITTLE BIT OF DARKNESS BEFORE WE GET THERE. TAYLOR: IS IT STILL A LIGHT ON THE GLOBAL WORLD? > > IT HAS BEEN FOR QUITE SOME TIME AND THE DIFFICULTIES EUROPE IS GOING THROUGH RIGHT NOW IS CERTAINLY A CHALLENGE GOING FORWARD. IT WOULD BE A BETTER PERFORMER FOR NOW AND IN TERMS OF DIVERSIFICATION, IT CERTAINLY WON'T ALWAYS BE THAT WAY AND THERE WILL BE SPOTS WHERE THE WEAKNESS IN EUROPE MAY BE A REASON TO BE ADDING TO THE PORTFOLIOS DOWN THE ROAD. TAYLOR: AND WE WOULD LOVE TO HAVE YOU BACK ON THAT TIME DOWN THE ROAD. . JACOBSON FROM PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT. WE APPRECIATE YOUR TIME AND PERSPECTIVE. COMING UP , DAVID SPEAK AND SCOTT CICERO LATE TALKS ABOUT THE RESALE NUMBERS HAVE THE RESILIENT U.S. CONSUMER. CISCO AND NVIDIA, THOSE CHIPMAKERS AND COMPANIES REPORTING AFTER THE CLOSING BELL , WE CAN GET THE RESULTS WITH PIERRE, HEAD OF GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY INFRASTRUCTURE OVER AT THE RESEARCH TEAM AT NEW STREET RESEARCH. THAT IN SO MUCH MORE COMING UP. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: THE S & P 500 OPENED LOWER AND HAS STAYED LOWER. THE FED HAS MIXED ECONOMIC DATA AND PAINTING A PRETTY PICTURE FOR INVESTORS. JUST A COUPLE DAYS AGO, THEY WERE ENTHUSED ABOUT THE SOFT DATA THAT WAS SOFTENING IN A WAY THAT COULD POTENTIALLY HAVE LED TO A FED PIVOT. A DOWN .9% ON THE S & P 500 AND DOWN MORE THAN 1% ON THE NASDAQ. A TWO YEAR YIELD THAT CONTINUES TO CREEP HIGHER BY A COUPLE OF BASIS POINTS. BUT THAT IN VERSION CONTINUES TO DEEPEN HERE. THE DEEPEST WE SEE GOING BACK TO THE EARLY 1980'S. KEEP AN EYE ON WHAT HAS BEEN GOING ON IN THE CRYPTO SPACE AND COMMODITIES. IT REALLY ALL COMES DOWN TO THE RETAIL SALES REPORT WE GOT THIS MORNING. SOME CONFLICTS AND A LOT OF SPENDING SEEN IN THE ECONOMIC DATA BUT WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE RESULTS WE GOT OUT OF TARGET, STILL SOME CONCERN HERE ABOUT THE RESILIENCY OF FOLKS TO SPEND AND WHAT THEY ARE SPENDING ON. A LOT OF FOLKS GETTING HURT BY THE NEGATIVE RESULTS BY TARGET, BEST BUY, AMAZON, DOLLAR TREE, AND A FEW OTHERS HERE. I WANT TO BRING IN ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE FOR THE OPTIONS INSIGHT SEGMENT AND MAYBE YOU CAN GIVE US SOME INSIGHT INTO WHAT THESE MIXED SIGNALS IN THE RETAIL SPACE COULD MEAN. ABIGAIL: MY THOUGHT ON TARGET IS THAT WHILE THEY HAVE COMPETITIVE PRICING, MAYBE THAT IS WHY THEY SAW A DROP-OFF IN CONSUMER SPENDING RELATIVE TO WALMART. WE HAVE TARGET DOWN 33%, WALMART UP 3% OUTPERFORMING THE S & P 500. CARLY GARNER, I KNOW WE DON'T TYPICALLY TALK ABOUT INDIVIDUAL STOCKS OR EVEN SOMETHING ALONG THE LINES OF RETAIL SPENDING AND THE ECONOMICS BEHIND IT, BUT WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS? IT IS SUCH A BIG THEME IN 2022. > > I AM NOT AN ECONOMIST BUT I CAN CERTAINLY SEE THE DATA. IT DOES NOT TAKE A ROCKET SCIENTIST TO KNOW THAT A LOT OF THE SPENDING IS SHIFTING OVER TO CONSUMER STAPLES. PEOPLE ARE SPENDING MONEY ON THINGS THEY NEED, NOT THINGS THAT THEY WANT. AND EVEN WORSE, THEY ARE FINANCING IT. THAT'S WHAT SEEMS TO BE SHOWING IN THE DATA. THEY ARE FINANCING THEIR DAY-TO-DAY SPENDING AND ARE NOT SPENDING MONEY ON DISCRETIONARY ITEMS WHICH IS INTERESTING BECAUSE A SOMEBODY WHO LIVES IN LAS VEGAS, MOST OF THE DISCRETIONARY SPENDING IS PROBABLY LANDING HERE IN VEGAS. TICKETS TO ADELE AND TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERTS ARE GOING FOR TENS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS. ABIGAIL: I KEEP HEARING ABOUT THIS TAYLOR SWIFT TOUR AND HOW MUCH MONEY PEOPLE ARE PAYING FOR MUSIC. IT SOUNDS LIKE SOME AREAS OF THE SERVICE SECTOR CONTINUING TO DO REALLY WELL AND BRINGING AN INFLATION PICTURE INTO IT BECAUSE INFLATION IS ALSO WEIGHING INTO COMMODITIES. > > WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT THE DOLLAR ON THIS SHOW BEFORE. THE HIGH DOLLAR VALUE HAS BASICALLY BEEN A DRAG ON ASSET PRICES. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT STOCKS, BONDS, AND COMMODITIES. THE RECENT DATA INFLATION SHOWED IT IS THERE BUT IT IS NOT ACCELERATING. THAT'S ENOUGH TO CRUSH THE DOLLAR INDEX IN THE LAST HANDFUL OF WEEKS AND THAT IMMEDIATELY REPRICED STOCKS AND BONDS HIGHER. IT DID NOT AFFECT SOME OF THE GRAINS LIKE WE THOUGHT IT SHOULD. SO WE ARE WONDERING IF WE ARE GOING TO GET A DELAYED REACTION. MARKETS LIKE WHEAT OR COFFEE MIGHT BE LOOKING TO GAIN TRACTION ON THE UPSIDE IS THEY REPRICED FOR THE NEW CURRENCY SITUATION. > > LET'S DIG IN A LITTLE BIT MORE ON THE COFFEE COMMODITY THAT I CANNOT DO WITHOUT. IT IS DOWN THIS YEAR. YOU THINK THAT THERE COULD BE A LITTLE BIT OF A REBOUND? > > I CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT COFFEE AND I THINK THE MARKET IS REALLY OVERREACTED TO THE POSSIBLE DEMAND FROM INTEREST RATES AND THINGS LIKE THAT. THAT SAID, WE ARE COMING UP AGAINST PRETTY GOOD SUPPORT AROUND 150 IN COFFEE. I HAVE FOLLOWED THIS MARKET ENOUGH TO KNOW THAT IT TURNS ON A DIME. SO WE COULD GET A REALLY NICE BOUNCE WHICH IS WHY WE ARE LOOKING TO PLAY WITH OPTIONS. YOU CAN BUY A 172 DOLLAR CALL SPREAD AND PAY FOR IT BY SELLING THE 140 PUT. IT'S NOT A BIG OUT-OF-POCKET EXPENSE BUT THEY ARE $72 A MARGIN. PEOPLE DON'T LIKE COFFEE IS MUCH AS WE DO, THERE IS DOWNSIDE RISK. BUT THE PROFIT POTENTIAL IS CLOSE TO $11,000 WHEN YOU PAY FOR THE PROFIT POTENTIAL. > > THERE ARE NOT A LOT OF GUARANTEES IN LIFE BUT I DO NOT SEE ANY RELATIVE DESTRUCTION HAPPENING FOR COFFEE TO ME OR YOU. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US FOR OPTIONS INSIGHT. FROM NEW YORK, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TAYLOR: ROMAINE WANTS TO DO A BORING CHAT ON EARNINGS AND I WANT TO DO A POP QUIZ. YOU ARE A SWIFTIE. WHAT IS THE NEW TAYLOR ROLE? ROMAINE: [LAUGHTER] I THINK OF HER CONCERT TICKETS SELL FOR MORE THAN $300 ON AVERAGE, IT'S TIME TO SELL. TAYLOR: THE NEW ROLE SHOULD BE A DECENCY FOR SWIFTIE'S UNDER $1000 ON THE SECONDARY MARKET. IT COULD BE AN INFLATION GAUGE. ROMAINE: I WAS GOING TO TALK ABOUT OPTIONS INSIGHT, AND KEEPING THE CITY AFLOAT. ALWAYS PRETTY INTERESTING ANGLES. TAYLOR: LET'S GET BACK TO EARNINGS. STOCK INVESTORS HAVE BEEN PENALIZING EARNINGS BY THE MOST IN AT LEAST FIVE YEARS. SOME OF THAT IS THE CONCERN, RIGHT? I THOUGHT THAT WE BROUGHT DOWN EXPECTATION SO MUCH THAT WHEN YOU BEAT THEM, IT FELT GOOD BUT YOU ARE SEEING SOME OF THE MARKET REACTION STILL PUNISH THAT. ROMAINE: AND THE IDEA IS YOU CAN MISS ON EPS, BUT THERE COULD BE A MARGIN STORY. THAT WAS USUALLY ENOUGH TO KEEP INVESTORS HANGING ON BUT NOW YOU HAVE COMPANIES COMING IN AND MISSING ON ALL THOSE METRICS. AND WE HAVE TO GIVE A HAT TIP TO GINA MARTIN ADAMS BECAUSE PRIOR TO THE START OF THIS EARNINGS SEASON, SHE TALKED ABOUT THE FOCUS ON MARGINS AND THE MARGIN TRENDS THAT WOULD BE MUCH MORE IMPORTANT THAN JUST THE TOP LINE BOTTOM LINE NUMBERS. BUT THE FOCUS HAS SHIFTED. TAYLOR: MY FAVORITE QUOTE IS THAT PRICE TO SALES NO LONGER WORKS IN THIS INFLATIONARY ENVIRONMENT. YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND THE TRUE VALUATION AND PROPER RATIO OF THIS MARKET. ROMAINE: WHAT IS YOUR TAYLOR ROLE? THE TAYLOR RIGGS ROLE? TAYLOR: THE JOHN TAYLOR, PROBABLY THE BEST TERMINAL TAYLOR RULE THAT WE HAVE FOR THE AUDIENCE. > > THE MOST CRUCIAL MOMENTS IN THE TRADING DAY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS, THE CLOSE WITH ROMAINE BOSTICK AND TAYLOR RIGGS. > > A MARKET THAT CONTINUES TO LOOK FOR DIRECTION. WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSE. TAYLOR: LET'S JUMP INTO THE INDIVIDUAL SECTORS BECAUSE WE HAVE 30 MINUTES TO GO AND ONLY THREE SECTORS IN THE GREEN AND EVEN THAT HAS DETERIORATED. HOW MUCH OF THAT CONTINUES TO BE A YIELD STORY AND THE SAFE HAVEN ROTATION WITHIN THE INDEX. > > WE HAVE THOSE RETAIL SALES. TAKE A LOOK AT SOME OF THE INTERESTING MOVES. DOWN ABOUT 13%. THERE IS PACE SUSPENDING THERE. AND INVENTORY LEVELS. I THINK THAT MIGHT BE ONE OF THE MORE INTERESTING READS ON THE DISCRETIONARY SPACE. A LOT OF FOLKS SEEM TO THINK THAT HAS A CERTAIN DEGREE OF RECESSION PROOF TO IT. SHARES UP ABOUT 2.5% HERE. THIS OBVIOUSLY IS MORE ON THE BACK OF A BUYBACK PROGRAM. PARTICULARLY COMING OFF THE CAPITAL ONE REPORT WITH REGARD TO THE HIGHER ALLOCATIONS FOR DELINQUENCIES. TAYLOR: THAT IS EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO GO WITH THESE TERMINAL CHARTS. WHAT'S INTERESTING TO KNOW IS THE WHITE LINE AND THOSE FIGURES ARE NOT ADJUSTED FOR INFLATION. THAT IS THE BLUE LINE WHERE WE'VE TRIED TO ADJUST FOR INFLATION AND IT SHOWS A DRASTICALLY DIFFERENT PICTURE. IT SHOWS THE FLATLINING BECAUSE OF THE INFLATION EFFECTS THAT ARE BEING TAKEN OUT OF THAT. I'M REALLY PLEASED TO SAY THAT WE CAN GO THERE NEXT. TO TALK REALLY ABOUT THE RETAIL SALES NUMBERS WE GOT THIS MORNING AS WELL AS SOME OF THE OTHER IDIOSYNCRATIC RISKS. SOME OF THE BIG ONES THAT WE WERE FOLLOWING. DO YOU LOOK AT THESE NOMINAL NUMBERS? ARE THEY AS STRONG AS THEY APPEAR FROM THESE HEADLINE FIGURES? > > THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME ON, TAYLOR. A LOT OF THESE COMPANIES ARE EXPERIENCING SIGNIFICANT INFLATION. THAT HAS BEEN A BIG DRIVER FOR THE TOPLINE PERFORMANCE FOR A LOT OF THESE RETAILERS. ESPECIALLY WEIGHING IN THE HARDLINES TYPE CATEGORY. WHEN YOU GO BACK AND LOOK AT DECADES. YOU WILL FIND THAT ONE OF THE TIMES THAT WE KNOW WAS ONE OF THE MOST INFLATIONARY IN OUR HISTORY, THE 1970'S. THAT WAS ALSO THE TIME FOR THE HIGHEST RETAIL SALES GROWTH DONE IN NOMINAL DOLLARS. AT THE END OF THE DAY, STOCK INVESTORS OR EQUITY INVESTORS ARE EVALUATING EQUITIES ON THE NOMINAL DOLLARS. I DO THINK THAT THERE IS PRICE INFLATION BEING PASSED ON TO THE CONSUMER AND IT STILL SHOWS UP AS DOLLARS FOR A LOT OF THESE RETAILERS. ROMAINE: WE ARE TRYING TO EXTRAPOLATE THE BROADER INDUSTRY TRENDS RIGHT NOW, SCOTT. IS THERE ANYTHING THAT YOU LOOK TO FOR BEING MORE OF A BELLWETHER? > > WHAT I WOULD TELL YOU IS THAT THERE IS SIGNIFICANT BIFURCATION BETWEEN WHAT WE ARE SEEING WITH DIFFERENT CONSUMERS. EVERYONE WANTS TO PUT THE CONSUMER INTO ONE BIG BUCKET BUT I DON'T THINK THAT'S THE CASE. YOU HAVE A LOWER TO MIDDLE INCOME CONSUMER BASE THAT DOESN'T HAVE A LOT OF ASSETS. THEY HAVEN'T BEEN IN ASSET MARKETS OR FINANCIAL MARKETS FOR THE LAST FIVE YEARS TO 10 YEARS. AND YOU HAVE ANOTHER GROUP THAT HAS TAKEN THAT WHICH SEEMS TO BE IN BETTER SHAPE. HOME DEPOT AND LOWE'S, WALMART PUT UP VERY STRONG RESULTS YESTERDAY. SOME OF THAT WE ARE DISCUSSING ON THE GROCERY SIDE AND HIGHER INCOME CONSUMERS TRADING TO THE CHANNEL THAT MAY BE DID NOT SHOP THERE BEFORE. AND MAYBE WE HAD VERY ROUGH RESULTS. TAYLOR: WE WERE HAVING THAT DEBATE EARLIER AND TARGET FEELS ALMOST LIKE A WALMART. AND OF COURSE, WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE EFFECTS OF TARGET. WHAT IS TARGET GETTING INTO THAT WALMART IS NOT? > > IT IS NOT SOMETHING THEY ARE GETTING WRONG, BUT IT IS A DIFFERENT CUSTOMER BASE. IN TERMS OF FOOD AND GROCERY, WALMART IS OVER 50%. THEIR SALES OR FOOD AND GROCERY WHERE TARGET IS MORE LIKE 20. TARGET HAS HAD SOME INVENTORY ISSUES ALL YEAR. YOU ENDED UP WITH AN INVENTORY MISMATCH EARLIER IN THE YEAR. THEY TALKED ABOUT CONSUMERS FOLLOWING APART. AND TARGET SEEMS TO BE INCURRING MORE CHALLENGES THAN SOME OF THE OTHER RETAILERS. ROMAINE: ANECDOTALLY, I HAVE SEEN SOME OF THAT GOING ON. WILL THIS BE HIGHER THAN WHAT WE SAW OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS? > > AT THE END OF THE DAY, THE D -- THE RETAILERS DID NOT DISCOUNT AT ALL BECAUSE THE DEMAND CURVE WAS SO STRONG FROM THE PANDEMIC. I DEFINITELY THINK YOU WILL SEE MORE HERE. PROBABLY HOME GOODS. YOU CLEAR THOSE GOODS OUT TO TRY TO TURN THOSE INTO WORKING CAPITAL. TAYLOR: WE HAVE TALKED A LOT ABOUT THE DIFFERENCE IN PERFORMANCE BETWEEN HOME DEPOT AND LOWE'S AND WE FINALLY GOT GLIMPSES OF THE BIG TURNAROUND STORY THAT IS WORKING, SOME OF THE IN-STORE STRATEGIC PLACING. WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT LOWE'S? WHAT ARE THEY DOING RIGHT? > > THEY HAVE TAKEN A LOT OF COSTS. THEY ARE DRIVING EFFICIENCIES THAT THEY JUST DID NOT HAVE BEFORE. THESE ARE BASIC OPERATIONS. BUT THE OTHER THING THEY HAVE DONE IS TRY TO SERVE THE PRO-CUSTOMER BETTER AND PAINT DOWN A LOT OF THE BARRIERS THAT THEY INCUR FOR THAT PRO-CUSTOMER BEFORE. AND AS THEY SIMPLIFY THEIR PROCESS AND TAKE DOWN SOME OF THE BARRIERS, I THINK THAT DRIVES INCREMENTAL MARKET SHARE THAT THEY DID NOT HAVE ACCESS TO BEFORE. ROMAINE: SCOTT IS A RETAIL ANALYST AT TRUEST SECURITIES HELPING US BREAK DOWN A PRETTY WILD DAY SO FAR WHEN IT COMES TO WHAT WE'RE HEARING OUT OF THOSE RETAILERS. ALSO ANOTHER WILD IN THE CRYPTO SPACE. BLOCK FAYEZ PLANNING AN IMMINENT BANKRUPTCY FILING IN THIS IS A COMPANY THAT RECEIVED A REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM FTX AND SAM BANKMAN-FRIED WITH AN OPTION FOR A BUYOUT. THE BUYOUT DOES NOT LOOK LIKE IT WILL TAKE PLACE AND BLOOMBERG IS CITING PEOPLE FAMILIAR WITH DISCUSSIONS THAT BLOCK FIGHT IS PREPARING TO FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY WITHIN DAYS. A LOT MORE TO COVER AS WE CANDY DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELLS. DAVID WILL BE JOINING US, PRESIDENT AND CIO OVER AT GUIDE STONE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TAYLOR: ONLY 160 NAMES IN THE S & P 500 AND THE GREEN RIGHT NOW. THE MORE DEFENSIVE FOOD MAKERS, IF YOU WILL. TO THE DOWNSIDE, A HUGE FOCUS ON THE CHIPMAKERS. MICRON OUT WITH A BIG FORECAST THIS MORNING HIGHLIGHTING THE WEAKENING ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT AND THEN NVIDIA GOING TO COME TONIGHT AND TOMORROW AS WELL. I AM PLEASED TO SAY THAT WE CAN BRING IN PRESIDENT AND CIO OF GUIDE STONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT WITH ROUGHLY $18 BILLION IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT. TALK TO US ABOUT THIS MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT. WE HEAR FROM CHIPMAKERS THAT IT APPEARS TO BE A SLOWDOWN. HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT THE MACRO OUTLOOK? > > WE ABSOLUTELY BELIEVE A RECESSION IS COMING. IT IS NOT IF, IT IS HOW LARGE A RECESSION. THEY HAVE TO HIT THE CONSUMER. THEY'VE GOT TO HURT THE CONSUMER IN ORDER TO BRING INFLATION DOWN. THE DEMAND SIDE OF THE EQUATION IS WHAT THEY CAN CONTROL. RISING INSURANCE RATES HAS LED TO RECESSION. WE HAD TO HAVE A RECESSION IN ORDER TO TAME INFLATION. WE ARE TRYING TO GO FROM 9% TO 2% ON CORE CPI AND THAT WILL TAKE A PRETTY SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC EVENT. WE ARE SEEING THE FUTURE, A RECESSION, AND WHAT WE'RE ARE HEARING FROM MANAGEMENT TEAMS IS INDICATIVE OF THAT. ROMAINE: WE ARE HEARING ABOUT STAGFLATION AND DEFLATION. WHAT DO YOU HEAR ABOUT THE NUANCES BETWEEN THOSE? > > STAGFLATION IS NOT SOMETHING WE HAVE SEEN SINCE THIS AARON DEESE -- SINCE THE 70'S. DISINFLATION IS SOMETHING THAT WE ARE NOT REALLY IN THE ENVIRONMENT OF TODAY. WE HAVE BEEN IN THAT ENVIRONMENT FOR A LONG TIME. I THINK WE ARE GOING INTO A TIME OF SUSTAINED HIGHER INFLATION AND SUSTAIN HIGHER INTEREST RATES. THIS IS SOMETHING A LOT OF INVESTORS ARE NOT FAMILIAR WITH. LOOK AT EARNINGS GROWTH AND VALUATION AND INTEREST RATES. AS A FUNDAMENTAL INVESTOR, IF YOU THINK THINGS ARE WEAKENING AND YOU THINK INTEREST RATES ARE GOING TO REMAIN HIGHER THAN NORMAL, YOU HAVE TO OWN HIGH QUALITY SECURITIES THAT HAVE THE ABILITY TO PASS THROUGH THEIR COSTS. YOU HAVE TO DO YOUR DUE DILIGENCE. TAYLOR: I THINK THE KEY QUESTION FOR INVESTORS IS, IS IT 3% OR 5% OR 6%? AND THE WILLINGNESS OF THE FED TO TOLERATE THAT. > > IT HAS TAKEN AT LEAST FIVE YEARS FOR INFLATION TO RECEIPT FROM A LEVEL ABOVE 5%. IT WILL BE AT LEAST FIVE YEARS, BUT I DON'T THINK WE GO BACK TO 2%. WILL BULL'S ASIAN WAS A BIG COMPONENT THAT KEPT 2% OR LOWER. I THINK THAT WE ARE SEEING A LOT OF ON SHORING HERE IN THE U.S. THAT WILL REDUCE THE ABILITY -- I THINK WE WILL SEE HIGHER LEVELS THAN INFLATION. I THINK IT WILL BE CONFINED TO 4% OR HIGHER FOR A TIME. ROMAINE: WE WILL TAKE A QUICK BREAK AND WE ARE IN CONVERSATION WITH PRESIDENT AND CIO FOR GUIDE STONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. SOME INTERESTING COMMENTARY OUT OF HIM AND I THINK THE IDEA THAT WE ARE MOVING SOME OF THOSE CHIP REDUCTIONS. WE LOOK AT THE BROADER MARKETS AND IT HAS BEEN ON THE BACK FOOT ALL DAY LONG. TAYLOR: THE NASDAQ AND NASDAQ 100 OFF 1.5% AND THE CHIPMAKERS YOU MENTIONED, THE SOFT INDEX IS MORE THAN 4%. ROMAINE: THIS IS THE COUNT DOWN TO THE CLOSE WITH ABOUT 10 MINUTES TO GO IN THE TRADING DAY. THE S & P DOWN MORE THAN 1% ON THE DAY. ONE OF THE FEW BRIGHT SPOTS THE DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE IN THE GREEN. WE HAVE A LOT OF EARNINGS AFTER THE BELL TONIGHT. TAYLOR: SOMETHING WE HAVE NOT TALKED ABOUT IS A REALLY STRONG 20 YEAR AUCTION WHICH IS A REHEARSAL. ROMAINE: AND WE GET GAP AND KOHL'S WITH AN ION THE FED AND MORE IMPORTANTLY, HOW THAT FEEDTHROUGH INTO THE BOND MARKET. GUIDE STONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. AND DAVID, I AM CURIOUS. HE TALKED ABOUT GLOBALIZATION AND HOW MAYBE INVESTORS NEED TO RETHINK WHAT GLOBALIZATION MEANS IN THIS ENVIRONMENT. I'M CURIOUS HOW YOU LOOK AT PARTICULAR COMPANIES AND INDUSTRIES THAT HAVE BEEN IN THAT GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN. TO THOSE COMPANIES ALSO HAVE TO DO A REAPING? > > YOU WILL SEE COMPANIES DOING A RE-THINK. YOU HAVE TO MANAGE RISING INPUT COSTS. WE ARE GOING THROUGH THAT PROCESS AND IT WILL CREATE PRESSURE ON EARNINGS, PRESSURE ON MARGINS THAT WE REALLY HAVEN'T STARTED TO PRICE YET. THAT DOESN'T MEAN THAT YOU IGNORE COMPANIES THAT HAVE EXPOSURE OUTSIDE THE U.S. AND JUST INVEST IN PURELY DOMESTIC COMPANIES BECAUSE THEN YOU'RE MISSING A BIG PART OF THE GLOBAL ECONOMY. I STILL THINK THERE IS OPPORTUNITY FOR COMPANIES THAT ARE ALIGNED WITH CONSUMERS OUTSIDE THE U.S., PARTICULARLY IN EMERGING MARKETS, BUT IT WILL BE A BUMPY ROAD IN THE MEANTIME. IT IS A MATTER OF MANAGEMENT TEAMS THAT CAN WORK TO THIS HIGH INFLATIONARY ENVIRONMENT, FIGURE OUT WHAT THEY NEED TO OUTSOURCE, ON SOURCE, AND WHAT MAKES THE MOST SENSE FOR THEM. AND THE DETERMINING, CAN I PASS THESE COSTS THROUGH TO THE END CONSUMER? SO AGAIN, IT WILL BE AN INTERESTING TIME AND AS I SAID EARLIER, THIS IS WHERE WINNERS AND LOSERS CAN BE EASILY SEPARATED BY GOOD INVESTMENT MANAGERS AND ACTIVE MANAGEMENT WILL PAY OFF. TAYLOR: HOW MUCH OF A WINNER ARE BOND YIELDS? ROMAINE: -- > > YOU CAN GET NEAR 6% ON HIGH-QUALITY, SHORT DURATION CORPORATE BONDS. WHO WOULD'VE THOUGHT THAT WOULD HAPPEN? I THINK WHAT THE FED DID BY TAMPING DOWN RATES AS THEY PUSHED MONEY OUT ON THE LONG END OF THE RISK CURVE. AND THEY ARE PULLING THAT MONEY BACK, GREAT OPPORTUNITY ON THE SHORT END OF THE YIELD CURVE AND LOWER RISK INVESTMENTS. WE DIDN'T WANT TO OWN BONDS BECAUSE YOU COULDN'T EARN ANYTHING. NOW IF YIELDS CAN BE SUSTAINED HIGHER, YOU CAN GENERATE A PRETTY DARN GOOD RETURN. CAPITAL MARKET ASSUMPTIONS ARE GOING WAY UP BECAUSE RATES ARE LIKELY TO BE SUSTAINABLY HIGHER AND THAT IS GOOD FOR SAVERS AND INVESTORS. ROMAINE: IN CONVERSATION WITH DAVID WHO IS STICKING WITH US AS WE COUNTY DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELLS. WE ARE AWAITING EARNINGS OUT OF CISCO AS WELL AS NVIDIA AND APPLIED MATERIALS ON DECK TOMORROW. INTERESTING SET UP FOR THE CHIP SPACE THAT STARTED EARLIER THIS MORNING WITH THAT WARNING OUT OF MICRON. > > AFTER SORTING 11% LAST WEEK WE SEE MICRON QUICKLY ERASED THE RALLY AFTER THE COMPANY -- WHICH DOES REPORT AFTER THE BELL. THE SEMI SPACE HAS BEEN BEATEN DOWN THIS WHOLE YEAR AFTER CONCERNS OF WHAT COULD BE A SLOWDOWN IN CONSUMER DEMAND. WE DID HAVE RETAIL SALES DATA TODAY THAT SUGGESTED SOME RESILIENCY IN THE CONSUMER BUT I'M LOOKING AT HOUSEHOLD SAVINGS BECAUSE THAT KIND OF GIVES YOU A LITTLE BIT OF STRENGTH OF THE CONSUMER. AFTER THAT GIANT SPIKE IN SAVINGS, NOW REAL U.S. SAVINGS DROPPING TO HISTORICALLY LOW LEVELS. SO I WANT TO THROW THE QUESTION TO YOU, HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT THE RESILIENCY OF THE CONSUMER AND HOW IS THAT AFFECTING YOUR POSITIONING? > > THE CONSUMER HAS BEEN AMAZINGLY RESILIENT DURING THIS TIME. THE KEY REASON BEING WHAT YOU NOTED, SAVINGS, AND THE JOB MARKET. WE ARE SELECT 3.7% UNEMPLOYMENT. IF I STILL HAVE A JOB AND I THINK I'M GETTING A RAISE NEXT YEAR, I'M STILL SPENDING. GO TO A MALL OR SOMEPLACE WHERE PEOPLE ARE SPENDING MONEY. THEY ARE THERE. THE KEY THING FOR THE FED IS THEY HAVE TO HURT THE EMPLOYMENT MARKET AND RAISE UNEMPLOYMENT. THEY CANNOT ACHIEVE THEIR GOAL OF BRINGING DOWN INFLATION UNTIL AN EMPLOYMENT GOES UP AND CONSUMER SPENDING GOES DOWN. CONSUMERS CANNOT GO FOREVER JUST ON SAVINGS. THEY NEED INCOME. EVEN THOUGH REAL INCOMES ARE DOWN, THEY STILL HAVE NOMINAL INCOME. THE FED HAS TO RAISE THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AND REDUCE CONSUMER DEMAND. THAT'S THE ONLY WAY TO GET INFLATION TO A MEANINGFUL LEVEL. TAYLOR: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK THAT KEEPS YOU UP AT NIGHT OR SOME OF THE BIGGEST CONCERNS YOUR CLIENTS ARE ASKING YOU ABOUT? > > WE'RE ALWAYS WORRIED ABOUT THE PROVERBIAL BLACK SWAN. MY BIGGEST FEAR IS THAT THE FED DOES NOT GO FAR ENOUGH. THAT THEY EITHER HAVE PRESSURE POLITICALLY TO STOP BEFORE THE JOB IS DONE AND WE END UP IN A TIME OF SUSTAINED STAGFLATION. THAT IS ABSOLUTELY THE WORST CASE SCENARIO FOR FINANCIAL ASSETS. THE FED NEEDS TO RIP OFF THE BAND-AID, GET INFLATION TO A MEANINGFUL LEVEL, PUT US IN A RECESSION. THE SHUSH AND JAR HEALTHY BECAUSE THEY CLEANSE THE ECONOMY OF IMBALANCES. THEN WE GET TO THE POINT WHERE WE CAN HAVE LEGITIMATE GROWTH GOING FORWARD. THE FED CANNOT STOP. A JEROME POWELL IS ALREADY KIND OF ON THE BORDER WITH REGARD TO HIS LEGACY AND HE NEEDS TO KEEP PUSHING UNTIL WE GET INFLATION UNDER CONTROL. TAYLOR: WE ARE REALLY WALKING THROUGH SOME OF THOSE KEY RISKS. I CHUCKLED A LITTLE BIT BECAUSE HE TALKED ABOUT HOW HIS GENERATION DOES THE FUNDAMENTAL, THE BALANCE SHEET, THE ANALYSIS. HE DID NOT SAY CRYPTO THAT'S -- WAS THE BIGGEST RISK. ROMAINE: FUNDAMENTALS ALWAYS COME BACK INTO PLAY ANYTIME YOU HAVE STRESS IN THE MARKETS AND A LOT OF PEOPLE REMEMBER WHAT GOT US TO WHERE WE ARE. OF COURSE YOU HAVE A BULL MARKET CYCLE WHERE YOU DID NOT HAVE TO THINK ABOUT THAT. EXPECTATIONS AND EVALUATIONS, AND IT WILL BE MESSY. TAYLOR: THE CONSISTENT NARRATIVE HAS BEEN EQUITIES TO THE DOWNSIDE AND BOND PRICE HIGHER. ROMAINE: TESLA DOWN AND NVIDIA GETTING RESULTS. TARGET HAVING AN AWFUL DAY, DOWN ABOUT 13%. PUT IT ALL TOGETHER AND MARKETS ACROSS THE BOARD -- WHAT IS THE NEXT CATALYST? DO WE FIND IT AND BOND YIELDS OR FX? TAYLOR: EVERYONE TODAY SAID BOND YIELDS LOOK ATTRACTIVE. 4%. WHO WOULD'VE THOUGHT THAT? ROMAINE: DOWN ABOUT 20%, CRYPTO ON THE BACK FOOT AS WELL. DON'T GO ANYWHERE. WE ARE MOVING CLOSER TO THE CLOSING BELLS AND WE HAVE FULL COVERAGE AS WE TAKE YOU TO THE BELL AND BEYOND. > > BEYOND THE BELL, BLOOMBERG'S COMPREHENSIVE CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE OF THE U.S. MARKET CLOSE STARTS RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: IN RIGHT NOW WE ARE TWO MINUTES AWAY FROM THE END OF THE TRADING DAY. ROMAINE BOSTICK ALONGSIDE TAYLOR RIGGS AND WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. IT'S OUR GLOBAL SIMULCAST WITH CAROL MASSAR THE TIM STENOVEC. WELCOME AUDIENCES AROUND BLOOMBERG RADIO AND QUICKTAKE. STOCKS ARE NOT OFF OF THE LOWS OF THE DAY. CAROL: HAVING A REALLY TOUGH TIME AND WE TALKED ABOUT IT EARLIER, THE CHIP SECTOR CONTINUING TO BE UNDER PRESSURE, OFF OF THE LOWS BUT JUST BARELY. NVIDIA IS DOWN ABOUT 4% AS WELL. MICRON WAS THE ONE THAT WEIGHED ON THE MARKET AND NVIDIA WILL REPORT AFTER THE CLOSE. WE WILL SEE IF IT IS A PYLON IN TERMS OF SENTIMENT AND IF THEY CAN TURN THINGS AROUND. > > WE ARE UP 10% ON THE S & P 500 FROM THE LOWS IN OCTOBER, TAYLOR. BUT EMILY HILL SAYS PROCEED WITH CAUTION, THIS IS A BEAR MARKET REDO OF WHAT WE SAW BACK IN JULY WHERE ESSENTIALLY, INVESTORS ARE NOT LOOKING FOR ANY SIGNAL THAT CAN LEAD TO OPTIMISM, KIND OF WHAT WE SAW OVER THE SUMMER WHEN JAY POWELL HAD TO COME OUT AND SQUASH THE RALLY. TAYLOR: I'M GLAD YOU DID NOT CALL IT A DEAD CAT BOUNCE BECAUSE I WOULD HAVE TO GO TO ROMAINE AND CALL IT A DEAD DOG BOUNCE. CAROL: STAY AWAY FROM OUR PUPPIES. TIM: TAYLOR AND I ARE BOTH CAT PEOPLE. WE HAVE TO STICK TOGETHER. ROMAINE: THAT EXPLAINS A LOT. LET'S SEE IF WE CAN EXPLAIN THE MARKETS. WE ARE WAITING FOR THESE NUMBERS TO SETTLE. THEY HAVE BEEN OSCILLATING BETWEEN GAINS AND LOSSES. ONE OF THE FEW BRIGHT SPOTS IN THE GREEN BUT IT LOOKS LIKE IT WILL FINISH THE DAY IN THE RED BY ROUGHLY 1.5 -- .1%. WE ARE RIGHT AROUND THE 39 OR 59 LEVEL. A TIGHT TRADING RANGE OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS AND WHAT HAS TESTED THAT RESISTANCE AT THE TOP, IT HASN'T BEEN ABLE TO BREAK THROUGH TO THE UPSIDE. THE RUSSELL 2000 GOING TO FINISH THE DAY LOWER BY 1.9%. CAROL: I'M ALWAYS SCRATCHING MY HEAD WHEN WE ARE BOUNCING AROUND AND WE HAVE THE VIX HEADING LOWER. IT NEVER MAKES SENSE TO ME. TAYLOR: TAKE A LOOK WHERE WE ARE UNDERNEATH THE SURFACE. THINGS DON'T ACTUALLY LOOK THAT BAD. THERE ARE A LOT OF SECTORS IN THE GREEN UNDER THE BEST PERFORMERS, BUT IT IS DEFENSIVE AND THAT IS WHERE THE TRADE COMES IN. UTILITIES, INSURANCE, FOOD AND BEVERAGE. DOES THAT SOUND LIKE A THEME? DOES THAT SOUND FAMILIAR? THERE WERE STILL A LOT OF LOSERS WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE WORST PERFORMERS ON THE DAY AND THAT IS WHERE IT REALLY DOES LOOK LIKE THAT CLASSIC RISK-OFF TRADE. TRANSPORTATION, ENERGY, AUTO COMPONENTS, AND SEMICONDUCTORS OFF ANYWHERE FROM 2% TO 4% ON THE SESSION. CAROL: I WAS ALL IN ON RETAIL BECAUSE THEY WERE THE STANDOUTS IN TODAY'S SESSION. LOWS EKING OUT ABOUT A 3%. NOT EKING OUT, CERTAINLY ALL IN. AND THAT WAS GOOD ENOUGH FOR MAKING IT TOP OF THE S & P 500. THEY RAISE THEIR PROFIT FORECAST FOR THE YEAR. WE TALKED ABOUT THIS EARLIER, IT'S KIND OF INDIVIDUAL HOMEOWNERS AND DO-IT-YOURSELFERS SHOPPING IN A BIG WAY. MARSHALL'S IN T.J. MAXX UP 5.2% IN TODAY'S SESSION. AMONG THE TOP GAINERS, BETTER THAN EXPECTED SALES AT T.J. MAXX AND MARSHALL'S. THE COMPANY SAYS THEY WERE DRIVEN BY STRONG SALES. PURCHASING 2.5 TO 2.5 BILLION. I ALWAYS THINK THAT'S IMPORTANT TO POINT OUT. DISCOVER FINANCIAL WAS UP ABOUT TWO .4% AFTER THE COMPANY CAME OUT AND SAID THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE STUDENT LOAN SERVICING PRACTICES HAVE BEEN COMPLETED AND WILL RESUME BUYBACKS UNDER THE EXISTING PROGRAMS OF UP TO 2.4 BILLION AND THIS COMPANY HAS FACED A FAIR AMOUNT OF REGULATORY SCRUTINY FOR THE STUDENT LOAN BUSINESS FOR SEVERAL YEARS BUT INVESTORS MOVING INTO THIS TODAY. TIM: BREAKING NEWS WHEN IT COMES TO CRYPTO, FTX SAYING SANDBANK FREED HAS NO ONGOING ROLE AT THE COMPANY. THE COMPANY FTX SAYING THAT IN A TWEET AND SAYING THAT SBF DOES NOT SPEAK ON BEHALF OF FTX OR ALAMEDA, AFFILIATES OF THE PARENT COMPANY OF FTX. WE ARE FOLLOWING THE STORY AND SAM BANKMAN-FRIED HAS SPENT A LOT OF TIME TWEETING. YOU CAN IMAGINE PEOPLE HANDLING THE BANKRUPTCY ARE NOT HAPPY ABOUT THAT. ROMAINE: I WAS WONDERING IF THEY WERE REFERRING TO THE MULTIPLE TWEET STORMS, EXPLAINING HIS TAKE ON THINGS. FTX SAYING HE HAS NO TAKE. TIM: TARGET NOT LOOKING SO GOOD ON TODAY'S MOVE. PRETTY DISASTROUS EARNINGS REPORT, THE COMPANY WARNING THAT SHOPPERS ARE PULLING BACK AND BRIAN CORNELL SAYING THE RISING RATES AND ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY. THEY DID UNDERPERFORM THE NASDAQ AND S & P 500, THE COMPANY IS BEGINNING THE LARGEST ROUND OF LAYOFFS. IT BLOOMBERG IS REPORTING THAT THEY ARE LOOKING TO CUT ABOUT 10,000 JOBS. THE COMPANY DOES EMPLOY MORE THAN A MILLION PEOPLE AND THEY ARE WORKING IN THOSE WAREHOUSES. ROMAINE: AND WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THIS A LITTLE BIT EARLIER ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION. 51% ON THE DAY AND ZOOM INFO TECHNOLOGIES FINISHING AT 14% LOWER. TAYLOR: YOU'RE ALWAYS SO SMART TO REMIND US OF THAT. AT TODAY'S AND AROUND NOW, A SIGNIFICANT BID INTO FULL FAITH AND CREDIT AND ON PRICE HIGHER. WHAT CATCHES MY EYE IS THE FOCUS ON THE FRONT-END OF THE YIELD CURVE WHERE YIELDS ARE RISING. BUT FURTHER OUT, YOU SEE A FLIGHT BACK INTO BONDS. A STRONG BOND OPTION TODAY AND A BIT OF A BELLWETHER. BUT REALLY, IT COMES BACK AND HIS 4% ATTRACTIVE. WHERE DO YOU THINK YIELDS ARE GOING? > > I DO FEEL LIKE THAT THERE ARE CONVERSATIONS WHERE WE TALKED WITH THE CEO AND FOUNDER, TALKING ABOUT CONCERNS OF A RECESSION IN 2023. ROMAINE: HERE ARE THE NUMBERS. 3.3 9 BILLION DOLLARS, THE STREET IS LOOKING FOR THREE POINT OR BILLION DOLLARS. THE FIRST QUARTER FISCAL FIRST QUARTER IS $.86 A SHARE, THE STREET IS LOOKING FOR $.84 AND THAT IS ON THE REVENUE OF 13.68. GUIDANCE GOING FORWARD, THEY ARE LOOKING 84 TO 86. AS FAR AS THE FULL YEAR OF REVENUE FORECAST, THAT IS A LIGHT KNOWLEDGE. -- A SLIGHT NUDGE. 4.5% TO 6.5% GROWTH. > > THE FISCAL 23 OFF TO A GOOD START. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE RELEVANCE OF THE STRATEGY. WE ARE TALKING A LOT ABOUT THE STRONG RESULTS AND THE FIRST ORDER. AND TALKING AGAIN ABOUT THE ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE TO MORE THAN $23 BILLION > > IS STILL IS HIGHER IN AFTER HOURS JUST BY 1%. THE COMPANY'S CEO ON THE PROGRAM AS WE DIG INTO THESE REPORTS. > > THIS IS A MASSIVE PLAYER. THESE BIG NETWORKS. THE CLIENTS IN TERMS OF WHO IS BUYING IT, TO SEE THIS UP 5% IN THE AFTER HOURS. THEY ARE UPPING THEIR OUTLOOK AT A FISCAL YEAR REVENUE. THE ESTIMATE IS 5.1 AND THIS IS PRETTY SIGNIFICANT. WE DID TALK ABOUT AN EASING SUPPLY SITUATION. ROMAINE: WE TALK ABOUT THE SOFTWARE THEY SELL FOR CONFERENCING AND NETWORKING. AND OF COURSE, THEY ARE IN CHIPS, ROUTERS, THIS WI-FI MANAGEMENT SPACES AND THEY COVER A HUGE SWATH OF THE TECH INDUSTRY WITH WHAT COMPANY SPEND AND WHAT WE ULTIMATELY SPEND. TAYLOR: WE'RE HEARING FROM ROBINHOOD AS WELL, TALKING ABOUT THE END OF OCTOBER MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS. ABOUT 12.5 MILLION, THAT IS UP ABOUT 30,000 YEAR-OVER-YEAR. AND AGAIN, UP A LITTLE BIT IN TERMS OF SEPTEMBER TO OCTOBER. A MONTHLY OPERATING DATA THAT THEY ARE COMING OUT WITH. CAROL: A LITTLE BIT OF MOVEMENT IN THE AFTER HOURS. EARNINGS ON THIS WEDNESDAY, BUT THAT'S A WRAP FOR ROSS PLATFORM COVERAGE -- CROSS PLATFORM COVERAGE AND WE WILL SEE YOU AGAIN SAME TIME, SAME PLACE TOMORROW. TAYLOR: WE COULD BE DUE FOR A RALLY IF THERE IS A RECESSION. ROMAINE: ABOUT 68% OF THE S & P 500 CLOSING OUT THE DAY IN THE RED. THE INDEX AS A WHOLE DOWN ABOUT .8%. THE NASDAQ INDICES DOWN ABOUT 1.5% HERE. A LOT OF CONCERNS ABOUT THE REVALUATION AND THE RE-THINK THAT WE HAD A LITTLE BIT EARLIER THIS MONTH. BUT OF COURSE WITHOUT THE EARNINGS A LITTLE BIT MORE OUT OF THE TARGETS OF THE WORLD. AFTER HOURS TRADING. TARGET HAD AN AWFUL DAY ON THE CASH SESSION. WE'RE STILL WAITING TO GET NVIDIA RESULTS LATER TODAY. KEEP AN EYE ON THAT SPACE BUT THE DROP WE SAW MIGHT BE THE SIGNAL HERE FOR WHAT TO EXPECT OUT OF THEM. A LOT OF FOLKS GRAVITATING BACK INTO THE HEALTH CARE SPACE, UNITED HEALTH, AND ONE OF THE FEW BRIGHT SPOTS ON THE DAY. MORE DECLINES TODAY ON ALL THE MAJOR TOKENS AND THE DECLINES TO BE SURE MUCH MORE MODEST. A LOT OF CONCERNS ABOUT THE HOLDING PATTERN WE'RE SEEING ON PRICES. YOU CAN TAKE A LOOK AT THE START BEHIND ME. AFTER OTHER CRASHES, THERE HAS BEEN CONCERNED ABOUT HOW LONG IT TAKES FOR THAT RECOVERY TO OCCUR. GO BACK TO THE BIG CRASHES OF 2014 AND HOW LONG IT TOOK TO GET BACK TO THOSE LEVELS PRIOR TO THAT. WE HAD A VERY SHORT DOWNTURN BACK IN 2021. WHAT DOES 2022 OR MORE IMPORTANTLY 2023 HOLD FOR THAT SPACE? TAYLOR: I LOVE WHEN YOU COMPLYING LINES, BOXES, AND RECTANGLES ON THAT CHART. SOME OF THE DEEPEST INVERSIONS WE HAVEN'T SEEN SINCE FEBRUARY OF 1982. PIMCO COMING OUT AND SAYING THAT BONDS ARE DUE FOR A RALLY FOR FOR RECESSION HITS NEXT YEAR. FOR MORE INSIGHT, WE CAN BRING IN BLOOMBERG'S MICHAEL MCKENZIE TO US ABOUT THIS ALL. THAT IN VERSION IS SIGNALING A RECESSION IS GOING TO COME. > > THE MARKETS ARE ALREADY FRONTRUNNING. THIS YEAR, YOU CAN BY TREASURY ACROSS VARIOUS MATURITIES. WE HAVEN'T HAD THAT KIND OF INCOME SINCE 2007 AND 2008. THE SECOND COMPONENT FOR BOND RETURNS INCLUDES PRICE TO PROCEED ASIAN. THERE THERE IN ORDER FOR PRICE OF PRISSY ASIAN. -- PRICE APPRECIATION. WE HAVE DROPS IN DECEMBER AND THE FED WILL CONTINUE TO PUSH FOR MORE RATE HIKES. SO WE SHOULD ACTUALLY SEE TREASURY YIELDS RISE BACK TO ABOUT THAT FOR PERCENT AREA. AND REVERSING SOME OF THE BIG RALLIES WE HAVE SEEN ON THURSDAY. ROMAINE: WHEN WE TALK ABOUT DURATION RISK, IS IT THE RECESSION OR SOMETHING LONGER-TERM? > > IF THE BOND YIELDS START FALLING, THEY ARE GOING TO GET MORE PERFORMANCE AND MORE BANG FOR YOUR BUCK. PIMCO IS TALKING ABOUT THAT IS WHERE YOU WANT TO BE. AND PARTICULARLY THE HIGHLIGHT IN CANADA THAT HAS THE HOUSING MARKETS THAT ARE NOT VULNERABLE TO RISING INTEREST RATES. THAT PROSPECT IS GREATER AND YOU WANT YOUR OWN DURATION. > > YOU ARE NOW DOWN TO 385 ON FIVE AND 368 ON 10. YOU'RE NOW 32 BASIS POINTS. > > THE 10 YEAR YIELDS NOW BELOW THE CURRENT BAND. WE DON'T SEE THAT HAPPEN UNTIL LATE IN THE CYCLE WHEN THE MARKET CONVINCES THE FEDS TO STOP. I WOULD ARGUE THE MARKET HAS PRINTED THIS. A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE BEARISH. THOSE POSITIONS HAVE BEEN SHUFFLED AND CUT. I DO SAY THIS CURRENT MOVE IS THE EXAGGERATION. THAT LOOKS WAY TOO RICH. ROMAINE: WITH LOW LIQUIDITY. > > THE TREASURIES FOR 10 OR 20 BASIS POINTS. THAT IS THE TRADING DYNAMIC THIS YEAR. WHAT PIMCO IS TALKING ABOUT, PIMCO IS SAYING TAKING A LONGER TERM VIEW, IT WILL GIVE YOU A COUPON OF MORE THAN 4%. IT IS LOOKING GOOD INTO NEXT YEAR BECAUSE WE KNOW FROM PAST EXPERIENCE THAT FED TIMING CYCLES TENTS AND WITH A BIG HIT FOR THE ECONOMY. TAYLOR: HOW MUCH OF THE TERMINAL RATE IS STILL IN FOCUS HERE? TALKING ABOUT OR .75 TO 5.25. THAT TERMINAL RATE DISCUSSION. > > LOOK AT THE SWAP FOR NEXT YEAR AND THAT IS SORT OF MARCH 2 AROUND JUNE OR JULY. YOU GET ANOTHER INFLATION NUMBER AND IT'S A BIT HOTTER THAN PEOPLE EXPECTED. IT'S REALLY INTERESTING, THE TWO-YEAR WHICH IS THE SENSITIVE ONE TO EXPECTATIONS IS YET TO GET TO 5%. THAT MEANS IT COULD INCUR A LOT MORE. THINK BACK TO THE EARLY 80'S WHEN WE HAD A FED TIMING CYCLE THIS AGGRESSIVE AND THE YIELD CURVE INVERTED BY MORE THAN 100 BASIS POINTS. TAYLOR: WE APPRECIATE IT, MICHAEL MCKENZIE. COMING IN WITH THIRD-QUARTER NUMBERS, THIS IS A THIRD QUARTER GUIDANCE. I WILL HOLD OFF ON THAT BECAUSE WE ARE ISSUING A CORRECTION SAYING THE FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EPS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS HAS BEEN REPORTED IN ERROR. SO WE MIGHT HOLD OFF ON REPORTING SOME OF THESE NUMBERS BUT YOU SEE A BIG BOOST IN AFTER HOURS AND WE WILL GET YOU THOSE NUMBERS AS WE GET THEM. EATING YOU UP-TO-DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD COME HERE IS THE FIRST WORD WITH MARK CRUMPTON. MARK: U.S. DEFENSE SECRETARY LLOYD AUSTIN SAYS THE UNITED STATES HAS SEEN NO INFORMATION CONTRADICTING THE IDEA THAT THE EXPLOSION IN POLAND YESTERDAY WAS CAUSED BY UKRAINIAN AIR DEFENSE MISSILES. > > RUSSIA LOST ANOTHER BARRAGE OF MISSILES AGAINST UKRAINE SPECIFICALLY INTENDED TO TARGET UKRAINE'S CIVILIANS INFRASTRUCTURE. IT IS A TRAGIC AND TROUBLING INCIDENT, ANOTHER REMINDER OF THE RECKLESSNESS OF RUSSIA WAR OF CHOICE. MARK: SECRETARY AUSTEN SAID OF HIS POLISH COUNTERPARTS THAT WE WILL NOT GET AHEAD OF THEIR WORK. WE ARE GOING TO STAY IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH THEM AS WELL AS WITH OUR NATO ALLIES AND OTHER VALUED PARTNERS. CALIFORNIA MAY HAVE A $25 BILLION DEFICIT IN THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR BECAUSE OF SLUMPING REVENUE. IT IS A STARK TURNAROUND FROM YEARS OF STAGGERING SURPLUSES. THE FEDERAL RESERVE'S PATH OF INTEREST RATE INCREASES HAS SLOWED THE ECONOMY, RESULTING IN LOWER STOCKS AND MUCH LESS DEMAND FOR ITEMS SUCH AS CARS. THAT'S ACCORDING TO A NEW REPORT BY CALIFORNIA'S INITIATIVE ANALYST OFFICE REPORT. IRAN'S JUDICIARY SENTENCED THREE MORE PEOPLE FOR INVOLVEMENT IN NATIONWIDE ANTIREGIME PROTEST. THOSE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN SENTENCED TO DEATH. THIS COMES AMID A SURGE IN VIOLENCE THAT HAS KILLED AT LEAST 15 PEOPLE SINCE TUESDAY. STATE MEDIA REPORTED THAT GUNMEN ON MOTORBIKES KILLED FIVE PEOPLE IN A TOWN IN THE OIL-RICH PREDOMINANTLY AREA PROVINCE OF CUSA STAN, THE SECOND ATTACK REPORTED BY IRANI AND STATE MEDIA IN THREE WEEKS. IT IS NASA'S MOST POWERFUL ROCKET IN 50 YEARS. EARLIER TODAY, IT WENT INTO SPACE CARRYING A CAPSULE ON A 25 DAY MISSION TO ORBIT THE MOON AND RETURN SAFELY TO EARTH. THE FLIGHT KICKS OFF THE MULTIMISSION ARTEMIS MISSION WHICH IS FOCUSED ON SENDING ASTRONAUTS BACK TO 2025. GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M MARK CRUMPTON. ROMAINE: MORE EARNINGS CROSSING THE WIRE. THE STREET WAS LOOKING FOR 5.8 BILLION, BUT A BIG MISS ON ADJUSTED EPS COMING IN AT $.58. THE STREET WAS LOOKING FOR $.70 AND WE SHOULD POINT OUT GAMING REVENUE DID BEAT ESTIMATES AS WELL AS DATA CENTER REVENUE AS WELL. HERE IS YOUR GUIDANCE GOING FORWARD. FOURTH QUARTER REVENUE, $6 BILLION PLUS OR -2%. IT IS ROUGHLY 6.1% HERE. A LITTLE BIT OF A MIXED BAG. AND IT LOOKS LIKE THEY DID BEAT. TAYLOR: THE COMMENTARY IN THE PRESS RELEASE SOUND SIMILAR TO THE COMMENTARY WE HAVE HEARD FROM OTHERS. THE CEO OF NVIDIA SAYING WE ARE QUICKLY ADAPTING TO THE MACRO ENVIRONMENT, CORRECTING INVENTORY LEVELS AND PAVING THE WAY FOR NEW PRODUCTS. ROMAINE: WE WILL SPEND TIME BREAKING THIS DOWN FOR YOU. WE NEED TO TAKE A QUICK BREAK. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: NVIDIA MOVING INTO AFTER-HOURS TRADE. REVENUE TO BE SURE WAS DOWN 17% AND CAME IN BETTER THAN WHAT THE STREET WAS LOOKING FOR BUT THE COMPANY PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR THE FOURTH ORDER SEEMS TO BE PLEASING PEOPLE. THE COMPANY SAYING MACROECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND THE ADAPTATION THAT IT NEEDS TO MAKE IS BEING MADE. ED LUDLOW JOINING US TO TALK A LITTLE BIT MORE ABOUT THIS. WHAT JUMPS OUT AT YOU? ED: IT'S REALLY INTERESTING COMING INTO THIS CALL, NVIDIA WAS SHIPPING FEWER CHIPS THAN THERE WAS DEMAND FOR. THOSE INVENTORIES COULD BE WHITTLED DOWN AND THEN COMEBACKS ORDERING MORE CHIPS. WHAT WE DON'T HAVE A GOOD LENS ON IS THE DEMAND SIDE OF THIS STORY. THAT FOURTH QUARTER GUIDANCE. IT WOULD HIT THEM AND TECHNOLOGICALLY GOING TO SHIPPING PRODUCT AND CHINA AND WE DON'T HAVE A GOOD STATEMENT FOR WHAT THE IMPACT IS AS IT STANDS TODAY. TAYLOR: WE ARE SPEAKING WITH STACY OVER AT SANFORD BERNSTEIN AND THE REBUILDING OF THIS COMPANY TO DIVERSIFY AWAY FROM THE GAMING INDUSTRY FROM WHICH IT HAS BEEN SO RELIANT AND LOOKING AT A FAST DATA CENTER. HOW BIG IS THAT DIVERSIFICATION? > > BIG AND IMPORTANT. THE NUMBERS ARE JUST GOING TO THE THIRD QUARTER DATA CENTER REVENUE. SLIGHTLY ABOVE ESTIMATES, BUT IT BEAT ALL THE SAME. WHEN YOU ARE DIVERSIFIED AND YOU SEE WEAKNESS IN ONE PART OF YOUR BUSINESS, OUTPERFORMING IN ANOTHER AREA DATA CENTER, YOU'RE DOING PRETTY WELL. THIS IS A COMPANY THAT HAS EXPOSURE TO CHINA. THERE ARE SPECIFIC CHIPS BROUGHT BY THE TECHNOLOGY CURVES AND THEY ARE LOOKING AT WORKAROUNDS FOR THOSE. WE LOOK TO THE CALL FOR MORE GUIDANCE. ROMAINE: ED LUDLOW, THE COHOST OF BLOOMBERG TECHNOLOGY HOPING TO BREAK DOWN NVIDIA'S EARNINGS AND MARKET REACTION. DECIDEDLY HIGHER, BUT NOT BY MUCH. SOME OF THE GAMING REVENUE NOT UNEXPECTED, BUT STILL PRETTY SIGNIFICANT DROP HERE. WE ARE GOING TO CONTINUE TO DODGE THE RESULTS. A CISCO OUT. WE WILL BE JOINED BY THE HEAD OF GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY INFRASTRUCTURE AT NEW STREET RESEARCH. TAYLOR: AND HE HAS SOME GREAT COMMENTS ON THE AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR. THE WAY YOU ARE THINKING ABOUT THESE CHIPS AND THIS EMERGING INDUSTRY FOR THE PLAYERS LIKE QUALCOMM. ANOTHER DIVERSIFIER TO TRY TO BREAK OUT OF THIS CYCLICALITY OF THE NATURE OF THIS BUSINESS. ROMAINE: INTERESTING TO GET COMMENTARY ON SOME OF THE STRUCTURAL CHANGES. THERE WILL BE COMPANIES THAT ADAPT TO THIS PRETTY WELL. TAYLOR: AND WE HAVE TO WORK THROUGH THOSE INVENTORY ISSUES. IT HAS TO BE A KEY FOR US. THOSE FORCES THAT WE TALKED ABOUT OVER INVENTORY. ROMAINE: DON'T GO ANYWHERE. FROM NEW YORK, JOINING US TAYLOR: LET'S LOOK AT HOW MARKETS PERFORMED ON THE DAY. A LOT OF RED ON THE SCREEN. LOOK AT CLASSIC RISK ASSETS, UNDER PRESSURE TODAY, OFF ABOUT 0.8 PERCENT ON THE S & P 500, AND WORSE IN BIG TECH AND THE STOXX INDEX. WE ARE GOING TO COME BACK TO CHIPMAKER SHORTLY. TAKE A LOOK AT THE BOND SPACE ON TOP. YIELDS ON THE FRONT-END ARE CONTINUING TO RISE. YIELDS ON THE LONG AND CAUGHT -- THE LONG END CAUGHT A BID THAT SPIKE HIGHER. CROSS ASSET, THE VIX IS LOWER AFTER CONFIRMING THERE IS NOT A RISK OF CONTAGION. CRYPTO, DON'T GET ME STARTED. IT IS TRYING TO FIND ITS FOOTING. SOME EURO STRENGTH RELATIVE TO SOME OF THAT DOLLAR WEAKNESS. IT WAS THE STOXX INDEX, THE CHIPMAKERS BACK IN FOCUS, WITH BIG EARNINGS AFTER THE CLOSING BELL. ROMAINE: KEEPING AN EYE ON CISCO , THEY DID PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE THAT APPEARED TO BE WELL ABOVE WHAT THE STREET WAS LOOKING FOR. THE COMPANY ALSO SAYING IT HAS STARTED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO REBALANCE ITS ORGANIZATION, SAYING THAT REBALANCING WILL INCLUDE TALENT MOVEMENT OPTIONS, ALSO SAYING IT IS GOING TO OPTIMIZE ITS REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO AND DOES SEE A PRETAX CHARGE RELATED TO THIS OF ABOUT $600 MILLION. IT EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE ABOUT $300 MILLION OF THAT IN THE SECOND QUARTER. WE ARE JOINED BY THE GLOBAL TEAM HAD FOUR TECHNOLOGY, INFRASTRUCTURE, AND NEW STREET RESEARCH. LET'S START WITH CISCO, A COMPANY THAT HAS A PRETTY BROAD REACH WHEN IT COMES TO WHAT IT SELLS, AND WHO WITH SELLS TO. OVERALL, IT SEEMED LIKE A PRETTY GOOD REPORT. PIERRE: I AGREE WITH YOU IT IS A GOOD REPORT. CISCO IS WHAT WE USED TO CALL THE BELLWETHER OF TECHNOLOGY, OF ENTERPRISE AND I T SPENDING. WHAT IS THE NUMBER THEY ARE TELLING US TODAY? THE FIRST THING IS WE DON'T SEE YET ANY SIGN OF ENTERPRISE PULLING BACK ON I.T. SPENDING. CISCO IS THE FIRST PLACE YOU SEE THAT HAPPENING, AND IT IS NOT HAPPENING SO FAR. IT IS INTERESTING. HOW DO YOU INTERPRET THAT? THAT IS WHERE IT'S GETTING A BIT COMPLICATED. USUALLY, I.T. SPENDING IS FAIRLY EARLY CYCLE. YOU GET INTO A LESS CERTAIN MACROENVIRONMENT, ENTERPRISE TENDS TO CUT BACK ON SPENDING. TODAY, YOU KNOW HOW MUCH DIGITIZATION HAS ACCELERATED. YOU HAVE THESE CONFLICTING TRENDS. THERE IS ANOTHER ELEMENT TO THE STORY WHICH MAKES IT EVEN MORE COMPLICATED, IF I MAY, WHICH IS THAT CISCO HAS BEEN RUNNING AFTER DEMAND FOR THE LAST YEAR, AND IS STILL IN A SITUATION WHERE THEY ARE CATCHING UP. THE SUPPLY CHAINS ARE BEING BETTER EVOLVED TO MEET DEMAND. OF COURSE IT GIVES THEM THIS POWER TO BEAT ON EXPECTATION AND GUIDE IN A GOOD PLACE. TAYLOR: TALK TO US ABOUT THAT. IF THEY ARE CATCHING UP TO MEET DEMAND WE ARE HEARING FROM THE MACRO LEVEL ABOUT DEMAND SLOWDOWN, AND YOU GET HEADLINES OUT OF CISCO ABOUT A REBALANCE WITHIN THE ORGANIZATION -- IS THAT A HINT TO YOU THAT THE CATCHING UP IS COMPLETE, AND IT IS BECAUSE THE DEMAND SIDE COME DOWN? PIERRE: EXCELLENT QUESTION. GIVE ME TIME TO LISTEN TO THE CONFERENCE CALL TO CONFIRM, THAT I WOULD SAY IT IS A SLIGHT HINT. IT COULD BE A HINT INTO THE FACT THAT CISCO WANTS TO LEVERAGE THE STRONG POSITION TODAY TO GET BETTER PREPARED FOR THINGS POTENTIALLY SLOWING DOWN DOWN THE LINE. WE HAVE TO SEE IF THEY ARE MESSAGING THE BEGINNING OF A SOFT LANDING IN TERMS OF DEMAND. ROMAINE: WE ALSO GOT NVIDIA EARNINGS, POSTING DECENT GROWTH, BUT SOME CONCERNS ABOUT THEIR EXPOSURE TO PARTICULAR MARKETS. WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE WHEN WE TALK NVIDIA VERSUS WHAT WE JUST SAW WITH CISCO? PIERRE: THE MAIN DIFFERENCE HERE IS WHERE THE RUN RATE NUMBERS ARE AND WHERE EXPECTATIONS ARE. NVIDIA PUBLISHED A VERY GOOD SET OF NUMBERS. WE ARE VERY HAPPY WITH WHAT THEY HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO. BUT YOU HAVE TO KEEP THINGS IN PERSPECTIVE. THERE IS 1.6 BILLION DOLLARS OF REVENUE IN GAMING. SIX MONTHS AGO, THE GAMING REVENUES WERE TRENDING ON A RUN RATE OF 3.5. SO THEY ARE AT THE BOTTOM OF A VERY SIGNIFICANT INVENTORY CORRECTION. MEMBER THAT SIX MONTHS AGO, CRYPTO MINING WAS CONSUMING A LOT OF GPU'S, AND IT HAS ALMOST COMPLETELY DISAPPEARED. NVIDIA HAS THE TRANSITION OF GETTING THAT OFF THE TABLE. TAYLOR: CAN I FOLLOW-UP ON THOSE BITCOIN COMMENTS? WE SPOKE WITH A COLLEAGUE OF YOURS AT SANFORD BERNSTEIN, AND HE SAID HE HAD STARTED TO ALREADY FEEL THE EFFECTS OF -- I DON'T WANT TO CALL IT BITCOIN CRASH. LET'S SAY SOME OF THE FROTH BEING TAKEN OUT OF BITCOIN. YOU HAVE SEEN IT IN THE LAST FEW PRESS RELEASES. HOW MUCH MORE OF AN IMPACT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR, GIVEN THE TURMOIL WE HAVE SEEN IN THE CRYPTO SPACE? PIERRE: THE TURMOIL IN THE CRYPTO SPACE THAT YOU SEE TODAY IS ACTUALLY ARRIVING AFTER I THINK THE REAL PAIN FOR NVIDIA. THE REAL PAIN FOR NVIDIA WAS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR WHEN THE MINING OF ETHEREUM STOPPED GROWING. AND THEN OVER THE SUMMER WHEN ETHEREUM MOVED TO COMPLETELY ELIMINATE THE GPU INTENSIVE MINING. WHAT I WOULD SAY TODAY IS THAT CRYPTO IS ALREADY TOTALLY OFF THE TABLE. IT DOES NOT EXIST ANYMORE FOR NVIDIA. IT IS NOT A DOWNSIDE RISK ANYMORE. IT IS ALREADY COMPLETELY FLUSHED. NOW IT IS JUST THAT YOU HAVE A COMPARISON TO THE RUN RATE YOU HAD NOT LONG AGO ON A QUARTERLY BASIS. THAT CRYPTO WILL NOT COME BACK. BUT NVIDIA STILL HAS THE OPPORTUNITY FOR MAYBE SIX QUARTERS TO DOUBLE THEIR QUARTERLY RUN RATE IN GPU GAMING REVENUES. ROMAINE: THERE IS A LOT OF TALK UP HERE ABOUT PARTICULARLY SOME OF THE COMPANIES THAT ARE MORE NARROW FOCUS CHIP COMPANIES, HOW THEY BROADEN OR DIVERSIFY THEIR PORTFOLIO, HOW THEY MOVE INTO NEW MARKETS, PARTICULARLY WITH THE EXPLOSION OF ALL THESE DEVICES AND OTHER THINGS THAT NOW HAVE CHIPS ATTACHED TO THEM IN A WAY MAYBE THEY DID NOT A COUPLE OF DECADES AGO. PIERRE: IF YOU LOOK AT THE INDUSTRY OVER THE PAST 20 YEARS, WHAT YOU CAN SEE VERY CLEARLY IS DIFFERENTIATING WHEN YOU ARE A MANUFACTURER IS EXTREMELY CHALLENGING. YOU HAVE SEEN HOW MANY TIMES QUALCOMM HAS TRIED, FOR EVERYTHING BUT THE SMARTPHONE. YOU HAVE SEEN INTEL NOT BEING ABLE TO REALLY EXPAND INTO MOBILE PHONES, GPU'S. IT IS STILL AN UPHILL BATTLE FOR THEM TO DO THAT. EVERY TIME YOU HEAR ANYBODY TALKING ABOUT DIVERSIFICATION, YOU HAVE TO TAKE IT WITH A PINCH OF SALT AND BE VERY PRUDENT. NVIDIA IS THE EXCEPTION TO THE RULE. THEY WERE PURELY A GAMING COMPANY FIVE YEARS AGO, AND NOW THE REVENUES OF THE DATA CENTER AND AI IS ACTUALLY HIGHER THAN THE RUN RATE THEY GET IN GAMING. THE KEY QUESTION FOR NVIDIA TODAY IS CAN THEY BORROWED AND FURTHER THEIR SCOPE AND GET INTO THE AUTOS, LIKE FOR SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS. TO GIVE YOU A SENSE OF THE STAKES WE ARE TALKING ABOUT TODAY, THIS IS NOT EVEN 10% OF THEIR DATA CENTER BUSINESS TODAY. 300 MILLION DOLLARS OF REVENUES, A QUARTER ROBOTICS. THERE IS STILL A LONG WAY TO GO BEFORE IT BECOMES A SIGNIFICANT RUNNING PATH. TAYLOR: HOW CONCERNED WERE YOU BY THE COMMENTS OUT OF MICRON THIS MORNING? OR WAS THIS A HEALTHY RESET THE MARKET NEEDED? PIERRE: ACTUALLY, A COUPLE OF WEEKS AGO, WE CALLED FOR ONE LAST ROUND OF CORRECTIONS, OF REVISIONS OF EXPECTATIONS IN THE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET. WE THINK MICRON JUST INITIATED THAT LAST ROUND. TO PUT THINGS IN PERSPECTIVE, MICRON STOCKS -- THAT IS REALLY THE AMOUNT OF CHIPS THEY GET TO THE MARKET NEXT QUARTER -- IS GOING TO BE DOWN ALMOST 20% FROM THE PEAK THEY HAD AT THE BEGINNING OF THE SUMMER. THAT GIVES YOU AN IDEA. IT IS VERY BROAD-BASED. YOU HAVE MEMORY IN CARS AND SMARTPHONES AND PC'S. THAT GIVES YOU AN IDEA OF WHAT A HEALTHY CORRECTION SHOULD BE IN THE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET. ONCE WE HAVE A QUARTERLY 25%, I THINK WE ARE GETTING INTO HEALTHY TERRITORY FROM WHERE THE INDUSTRY CAN START GROWING SEQUENTIALLY AGAIN. I HEAR THE MICRON MORNING THIS MORNING AS BEING LIKE THE BEGINNING OF THE END OF THE CORRECTION. TAYLOR: TESLA IS ALSO WITHIN YOUR COVERAGE UNIVERSE. WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE COMPANY RIGHT NOW? IS IT A DISTRACTION WITH TWITTER AND ELON MUSK, OR ARE YOU. MY HEAD WITH TESLA? P.R.: I'M ALWAYS AMUSED BY THE IDEA THAT ELON MUSK COULD BE DISTRACTED. HE MADE SPACEX AND HE MADE TESLA, AND HE IS DOING NEURAL LENGTH, -- EURO LINK -- NEURALINK. I'M COMFORTABLE WITH THE SITUATION. HE IS NOW SPENDING A LOT OF TIME ON TWITTER. HE WILL COME BACK TO TESLA. IT IS LIKE THE ACCUMULATION OF TALENTS OF VERY EFFICIENT TEAMS. WITH ALL DUE RESPECT, THE DAY-TO-DAY INVOLVEMENT OF ELON MUSK IS ABSOLUTELY NOT AS CRITICAL AS IT WAS WHEN THE COMPANY WAS OTHERWISE. BEING THE CEO OF TESLA IS VERY IMPORTANT. ELON MUSK BEING AT TESLA EVERY DAY AND IN EVERY ENGINEERING AND DESIGN MEETING, PROBABLY LESS SO. I AM VERY COMFORTABLE. AS A MATTER OF FACT, I THINK IN THIS ENVIRONMENT TESLA IS GOING TO DO VERY WELL. I THINK THEY ARE VERY WELL POSITIONED. THEY HAVE ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING CAPACITY RAMPING UP. VERY STRONG DEMAND. WE EXPECT THEM TO PERFORM EXTREMELY WELL ESPECIALLY RELATIVE TO OTHER CAR MANUFACTURERS IN THE NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS. TAYLOR: WELL SAID, AND WE LOVE WHEN YOU PUSH BACK ON HER QUESTIONS. IT IS SUCH A PLEASURE TO HAVE YOU ON THE PROGRAM. THAT WAS A REALLY GOOD COMMENT, BECAUSE HOW DO YOU HAVE A MAN THAT IS RUNNING 5, 6 DIFFERENT COMPANIES? IS TWITTER A DISTRACTION FROM TESLA? HOW DO WE MAKE THAT CALL? HE HAS BEEN RUNNING THESE COMPANIES SO SUCCESSFULLY. IT IS A LITTLE BIT MORE TWITTER NOW, AND THEN HE WILL GO BACK AND FOCUS ON TESLA. ROMAINE: THERE WE GO. I DID NOT KNOW WE WERE TALKING ABOUT ELON MUSK TODAY. IT STUCK ABOUT THE CRYPTO SPACE. SAM BECKMAN FREED IS TWEETING. DID HE HAVE TO PAY DOLLARS FOR HIS BLUE CHECK? TAYLOR: DID YOU PAY FOR YOURS? ROMAINE: NOT AT ALL. THE LATEST RIPPLES OUT OF FTX AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FTX AND SAM BANKMAN-FRIED. TAYLOR: SAM BANKMAN-FRIED MORNING THE MARKET ABOUT LEVERAGE AS HE SAYS FTX GOT OVERCONFIDENT AND CARELESS. SONALI BASAK IS HERE TO BREAK DOWN FTX AND THE CONTAGION AROUND THAT FALL. SO GREAT TO HAVE YOU ON SET. TALK TO US ABOUT SPF -- SBF'S TWEETS AND THE CORPORATE RESPONSE. SONALI: THE LATEST WAS ADMITTING TOO MUCH LEVERAGE WAS BUILT WITHIN FTX. HE DID AN INTERVIEW WITH VOX AS WELL. HE SAID THE CHAPTER 11 WAS ONE OF HIS BIGGEST MISTAKES. REMEMBER, YOU MENTIONED FTX'S HAS RESPONDED SAYING HE IS NO LONGER WITH THE FIRM. ROMAINE: CONTINUE. SONALI: THERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF REPORTING ABOUT THE BALANCE SHEET, AND HE TRIED TO CLARIFY THAT IN THIS SERIES OF TWEETS, A LOT OF REPORTING HAD SHOWN THAT HE HAD TRIED TO RAISE EQUITY EVEN AS THE BANKRUPTCY FILING HAD ENSUED. HE IS ON ONE SIDE. THE COMPANY IS ON ANOTHER. ROMAINE: THE COMPANY HAS MADE CLEAR HE DOES NOT SPEAK FOR THE COMPANY ANYMORE, AND I'M SURE THEY WOULD MAYBE PREFER HE WAS NOT SPEAKING ON THIS ISSUE. SONALI: IT IS HIGHLY UNUSUAL TO SEE SOMEONE BEING INVESTIGATED IN MULTIPLE JURISDICTIONS, TWEETING ABOUT A LIVE SITUATION. TALKING THROUGH LEVERAGE, THE LAST TWEET HE SAYS IS SHRAPNEL. ROMAINE: THERE SEEMS TO BE A LOT HE SAID IN THE TWEETS AND THE INTERVIEWS THAT SEEMS TO SUGGEST THAT EITHER HE DID NOT KNOW ABOUT THE DEGREE OF ISSUES OR MAYBE DID NOT GRASP THE MAGNITUDE OF WHY THOSE ISSUES WERE IMPORTANT. TAYLOR: THE MAGNITUDE IS IMPORTANT BECAUSE HE TALKED ABOUT THE ASSETS THAT QUICKLY BECAME LESS THAN WHAT HE WAS SAYING. AND THE RATE TO WHICH CONSUMER FUNDS WERE WITHDRAWN, WHICH I THINK BRINGS US TO THE NEXT REALLY IMPORTANT POINT HERE -- THE CONTAGION. > > CAN WE TALK ABOUT LEVERAGE? I WANT TO GET TO HELP THE INDUSTRY IS FEELING THE IMPACTS. I THINK THERE IS A DIFFERENCE BETWEEN BEING OVER LEVERED AND NOT REALIZING IT VERSUS BEING OVERCONFIDENT. IF YOU ARE THE HEAD OF A COMPANY, YOU HAVE TO UNDERSTAND EVEN IF YOU ARE AN M.I.T. ENGINEER, DEEPLY ABOUT LEVERAGE AND ITS USE. IS THERE A SENSE THAT TRULY THIS WAS OVERCONFIDENCE AND HE DID NOT KNOW, OR WAS THERE A REAL UNDERSTANDING OF THE LEVERAGE BEING TAKEN IN THIS MARKET? SONALI: I WOULD SAY THE FORMER RATHER THAN THE LATTER. HE SAYS HIMSELF HE MESSED UP. HE USES DIFFERENT LINK WHICH I DON'T THINK I COULD SAY ON TELEVISION, BUT HE DOES SAY IT OVER AND OVER. HIS TWEETS, GLEANING FROM WHAT WAS DONE, WHAT WENT WRONG AND HOW QUICKLY THE ASSETS DISAPPEARED -- REMEMBER THAT TOKEN. WE TALKED ABOUT HOW QUICKLY THE VALUE CAN DISAPPEAR, AND WHAT YOU BORROWED AGAINST THEM. ROMAINE: THE MAIN INVESTIGATION IS NOT ABOUT WHETHER HE MADE A COUPLE OF BAD TRADES. INVESTIGATION IS WHOSE MONEY HE WAS USING TO MAKE THOSE TRADES, RIGHT? GO AHEAD. SONALI: THEY ARE ALSO FACING A CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT, FILED IN PART -- DEFENDANTS BEING NAMED OR MULTIPLE CELEBRITIES INCLUDING TOM BRADY, STEPH CURRY, NAOMI OSAKA. ROMAINE: THIS IS KIND OF PAR FOR THE COURSE OF CLASS-ACTION LAWSUITS. YOU CAST A WIDE NET AND AT SOME POINT IT GETS NARROWED DOWN. I WANT TO TALK A LITTLE BIT ABOUT WHAT HAS BEEN GOING ON WITH GENESIS AND GEMINI. I KNOW A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE SAYING THIS IS NOT A SURPRISE. WE KNEW THE LINKS, SO IT IS NOT A SURPRISE THEY MIGHT BE GOING UNDER. WHY IS GEMINI GETTING DRAGGED INTO THIS? SONALI: YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT GENESIS TRADING. THEY HAVE A LINK TO THAT. THEY DISCLOSED THAT. THERE WILL BE PROVIDING A MULTIMILLION DOLLAR PACKAGE TO HELP THEM GET THROUGH THAT. WE'RE TALKING ABOUT GENESIS LENDING, WHICH REALLY FOCUSES ON THE YIELD PRODUCTS, THE LENDING PRODUCTS. THEY WERE THE PARTNER WITH GEMINI, THE WINKLEVOSS ENTITY, ON THEIR EARNED PRODUCT, AND THEY NOW ARE OPEN FOR WITHDRAWALS AGAIN. YOU CAN USE GEMINI IN NORMAL COURSE OF BUSINESS. THIS HAPPENED IN THE LAST COUPLE OF HOURS. BUT WHAT NOW? WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU PAUSE WITHDRAWALS IN THAT FASHION? WHAT HAPPENS TO CONSUMER FAITH? SHOWS YOU HOW INTERCONNECTED THE SYSTEM IS. AND BLOCK-FI IS ANOTHER ENTITY, WHICH IS WHY ALL OF THESE WITHDRAWAL PAUSES ARE A BIG ISSUE. YOU SEE MULTIPLE COMPANIES HAVING TO PAUSE WITHDRAWALS. THIS IS REAL MONEY NOT JUST FROM INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS, BUT FROM OTHER LARGE BROKERAGES, HIGH NET WORTH INDIVIDUALS. I HAVE TO SAY WHEN GENESIS THIS MORNING HAD SAID THAT THEY WOULD BE PAUSING WITHDRAWALS OF THEIR LENDING PROGRAM, I GOT A FLURRY OF CALLS FROM A DIFFERENT SET OF INVESTORS BECAUSE THAT CONTAGION STARTS TO REACH A NEW -- AND VOYAGER AS WELL GOING THROUGH ITS OWN BANKRUPTCY PROCESS. THEY NOW ARE BEING VERY CLEAR THAT THIS FTX SALE IS AS DUMB AS IT CAN BE, AND THEY ARE GOING TO BE LOOKING FOR NEW POTENTIAL BUYERS. ROMAINE: ARE WE NOT TO BELIEVE THAT SOME OF THE OTHER BIG PLAYERS IN THIS, SOME OF THE OTHER EXCHANGES, AND EVEN SOME OF THE MORE DECENTRALIZED AREAS OF THIS ARE NOT GOING TO BE TOUCHED OR AFFECTED BY THIS? SONALI: THIS IS WHY YOU HEAR EVERY TIME SOMEBODY PAUSING WITHDRAWALS, YOU HAVE FOLKS COMING OUT -- COINBASE, GALAXY DIGITAL -- SAYING THEY DON'T HAVE EXPOSURE. THEY HAVE TO EITHER CALCULATE THE -- THE DIRECT EXPOSURE BY THE MILLIONS, JUST WHAT IT IS FOR EACH OF THESE FIRMS, OR THEY HAVE TO SAY THEY ARE NOT IN THIS ONE. PIECE BY PIECE, WE ARE WATCHING DOLLAR BY DOLLAR. TAYLOR: WHAT DO YOU SEE A THE NEXT STEPS, THE 24 HOURS AND THE NEXT DAYS, THE DETAILS WE WILL AND WILL NOT GET? SONALI: I THINK ONE IMPORTANT THING TO LOOK OUT FOR -- YOU ARE THE FTX CREDITORS? WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT THE BIG INVESTORS. TOM BOSTIC HAS LOST $300 MILLION ON IT, SOFTBANK, $100 MILLION. THAT IS $500 MILLION AMONG THREE INVESTORS ALONE. WHICH LARGE INVESTORS ARE GOING TO COME OUT IN THE NEXT 24 HOURS? WHICH CREDITORS ARE GOING TO BE SHOWN TO BE OWED A LOT OF MONEY? THERE WERE SOME BIG EXPOSURES. ROMAINE: DON'T GO ANYWHERE. WE WILL BE BACK IN A MOMENT WITH WHAT TO WATCH FOR THURSDAY. ♪ ROMAINE: IT WAS RETAIL SALES THAT WERE A BIG DRIVER OF THE MARKETS. THIS IS WHAT A LOT OF FOLKS ARE GOING TO HAVE THEIR EYES ON FOR THURSDAY. HOW ABOUT THAT? MORE RETAIL. TAYLOR: IT IS THE BONANZA THAT KEEPS ON GIVING. WE HAVE LEARNED SO MUCH FROM SOME COMPANIES. HOW MUCH MORE COMMENTARY WILL WE GET ABOUT THE INVENTORY LEVELS AND THE HEALTH OF THE CONSUMER? ROMAINE: HOME DEPOT, WALMART, LOWE'S -- SOME OF THAT FALLS INTO THE CONSUMER STAPLES SECTOR, THINGS YOU HAVE TO CONTINUE BUYING. YOU DO NOT NECESSARILY HAVE TO BUY THE ITEMS THAT MACY'S HAS GOT. ABOUT THE HOUSING DATA WE GOT TODAY -- IT SEEMED TO BE ENCOURAGING. DROPPING MORTGAGE RATES, BACK BELOW 7%. TAYLOR: YOU CANNOT CALL IT A DROP WHEN IT IS 6.94%. YOUR POINT IS MADE. IT IS STILL SO CLOSE TO 7%. IT IS A HOUSING MARKET THAT HAS BEEN A LEADING INDICATOR OF SOME OF THE WEAKNESS WE SEE. ROMAINE: IN ADDITION TO THE HOUSING STARTS, WE ARE GOING TO GET EXISTING JOBLESS CLAIMS. NOT AS BIG AS THE MONTHLY NUMBERS, BUT THE WEEKLY NUMBERS GIVE YOU A SENSE OF DIRECTIONALITY. > > AND IT HAS BEEN STABLE, MAYBE RISING A LITTLE BIT, BUT THE DIRECTIONALITY MAY BE DRIFTING UP A LITTLE BIT. WE ARE NOWHERE NEAR THE BLOWOUTS. THIS IS A LABOR MARKET THAT IS STILL CONFIRMING TO BE STRONG. ROMAINE: A MARKET TRYING TO JUST -- DIGEST COMMENTS FROM MARY DALY, JAMES BULLARD, CHARLES EVANS -- ALL ON TAP TO SPEAK TOMORROW. WHAT WILL THEY SAY? TAYLOR: TERMINAL RATE, ARE WE STILL THINKING 5.20 FIVE? AND THE DOWNSHIFT FROM 75 TO 50, MAY BE COME DECEMBER. ROMAINE: A WARNING OUT OF MY CAR AND APPLIED MATERIALS, THE BIG CHIPMAKER REPORTING TOMORROW. THEY DID PRE-ANNOUNCE IT IS NOT GOING TO BE QUITE AS GOOD. TAYLOR: INVENTORY AND MACRO WEAKNESS ARE THE KEY SIGNS WE CONTINUE TO HEAR. ROMAINE: THE TECHNOLOGY STORY. BLOOMBERG TECH COMING UP NEXT IN THE UNITED STATES.