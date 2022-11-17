'Bloomberg The Open' Full Show (11/17//2022)

00:00

Live from New York City this morning. Good morning. Good morning. Downside surprise on CPI, upside surprise on retail sales. Is that good news or bad news? Equities down. We begin with a big issue waiting for growth to crack. We're going to see the growth slowdown. Our expectation in 2023 is that markets are going to begin to focus on economic growth. We're going to move towards growth being a larger concern. We're going to see pretty sluggish GDP for a while. The key issue at the moment is the sequencing of hitting the Fed's dual mandate. The investment windows are really, really short. This is not a time to get too cute. It's the window between, hey, inflation looks like its peak. We have seen no inflation come down. And, oh, you know, the unemployment rate is rising and other other forms of economic growth are slowing. That's a gift Covid for the Fed to pause in Q1. The big growth that we feared that the lag between monetary policy tightening and the effect in the real economy. I don't think you touch it fast enough until the second half of the year, you're going to see a big lag and that's going to be a bigger problem, going to be very difficult for markets to danger. This economy is not breaking yet. Joining us now is J.P. Morgan's Oksana are enough Morgan Stanley's micro customer? Oksana, first to you. Downside surprise on CPI, upside surprise on retail sales. Isn't that what we want to see? Well, it's interesting, in the preceding segment, you ran through a number of people who were talking about the expectations of a slowdown as we move towards 2023. And yet this is what the fourth pivot rally that we've seen so far this year. And yes, you know, the Fed's job has not been made any easier by all of this different data, the stronger retail numbers today, give them more cover to continue to be aggressive, which is what they have consistently telegraphed. Right. I think General Powell left no doubt whatsoever that he prefers to air on the side of more tightening as opposed to less tightening because more tightening. He feels he can undo with easy monetary policy, whereas less tightening is an area that will take years potentially to undo. No doubt. 7 ISE macro on the same page as you. He set out on Switzer. It puts the market's estimation of the terminal interest rate at risk, as Paller said. We don't know what the past will be, but we know it will be enough. Michael Cushman, how do you think about that, the risk that the terminal rate has to go even higher? Well, I think what what we've seen today with lower inflation, higher retail spending is indicative of the risk of higher short term rates fathered out. Inflation is coming down. We're seeing goods prices, disinflation. Certainly one major factor holding back spending. It's been high prices of things, whatever you were looking to buy or the inability to actually buy it. As inflation comes down, supply chains continue to loosen. People are confronted with lower prices and availability. Spending could actually be firm. And we're seen in the second half of this year of the economy and the accelerating relative to Q2 into 2023. We're trying to work out the gap between inflation rollercoaster and growth getting smashed. And that's been a theme on this program over the last 48 hours or so. We call it with China what it is. Thanks, America. Take a listen to what he had to say. The big risk, though, that we see is that the lags between monetary policy tightening and the effect in the real economy could be much longer than investors have priced in. I think you're you're going to see a big lag and that means it's gonna be very difficult for markets to digest both slowing growth and tighter financial conditions at the same time. Oksana, let's say that weakness is pushed down further into 2023. The real big, profound cracks in the economy, in the distance, on the horizon, out into, I don't know, the first half, second half of twenty three, whatever it is. What you're doing between Oksana. So I think this is a really important point, John, which is that it's sort of irrelevant. I know there's so much emphasis on, you know, has inflation peaked? We frankly don't know. We had a similar feeling or the market did was in my view, but the market did in the summer and then we resumed the trend upward. So we really don't know. And it's sort of a well, irrelevant, because, of course, there are significant legs to Fed policy, you know, lags as long as 12 to 18 months. And so we won't really see the full effect of this tightening probably until, you know, possibly even the midpoint of next year. And if you think about those legs being, you know, 12 months long or so, where was the Fed? Twelve months ago, they were fully in easing mode. And so this past quarter was really the first time that we saw inklings of the Fed's tightening having an impact on earnings. Of course, Target most prominently coming out this morning with a pretty dreadful report. Right. And so we're going to continue to see that. And I think went to your question, what do you do between now and then? You stay very defensive because nothing has really broken in this market yet. And this Fed is not getting involved until it does. And even then, only if inflation is fully under control, which is absolutely not where we are at this time. So stay very defensive for push that through the bond markets on it. The information we've gotten to investors tends right now negative sixty. How much further negative can that go? So we actually think the curve will start to flatten out at at some point. And again, you know, irrespective of of that, what we really should be prepared for as investors is that there's going to be more pain, certainly on the corporate credit side of the market, where earnings will continue to get squeezed and there will be a really great entry point at that time. I know that right now the favorite trade seems to be, you know, buy longer term treasuries because that's going to protect you should that recession materialize. You know, a word that the Fed is all but outright saying that that is essentially what they're playing for. But, you know, I'm not so convinced because the only reason to buy 10 year duration here is certainly not because you're picking up yield, because, as you said, the curve is inverted. The only reason to buy it is if you believe the Fed will start cutting and you're going to sort of accrue that appreciation. That has been the case in past cycles. And I'm not so sure the Fed will be free to do so again if inflation stays elevated. And that doesn't even mean it means it needs to stay at 8 percent. It could be at four or five and the Fed will not be free to really cut. And you can have more of a stock inflationary scenario in which you know that longer term bond is not really the safe haven that everyone expects it will be. Michael Cushman, your reaction said it's a similar view that this bull bull flattening we've seen of late with relaxation of expectations of Fed rate hikes seems premature. There's still a lot of uncertainty how things are going to play out in the next couple of quarters, in particularly lower inflation, easier supply change could lead to stronger spending and a harder job for the Fed to rein things in so that I can expect the curve to kind of read go back to kind of where was your 10 year treasuries where they are now seem on on the low side relative to where they should be. I think over 4 percent is a more realistic level to to buy or to own duration in this in this environment. That is too much optimism, but that we have a soft landing next year. Rough out. Bostic echoed some of that. The Atlanta Fed president said this. There is considerable uncertainty about how these policy lacks will play out. We're still learning about an economy that is rapidly changing. It can take many months for these decisions to take effect and for the economy on home prices as well. Monica, your thoughts? Well, the data we got this morning certainly back that up, the idea that the Fed doesn't know exactly what's going to happen because the economy is rapidly changing. Look at the retail sales figures, very strong, one point three percent after a flat reading in September. And now some of that is inflation. But a lot of it is people still buying stuff. The retail control group, which goes into GDP, up seven tenths an increase from September. Then you look at the import prices, ex petroleum, because that's very volatile, down two tenths of a percent. Autos in the retail sales report up one point three percent. This may be a lot about cars because, of course, Florida had two hurricanes, insurance paying off and maybe people buying new cars. Gas prices we knew would be up. But look at grocery still strong. Department store is surprisingly weak, but that is coming after the after school back to school sales, non store retailers, the Internet guys, one point two percent. And the only services thing in the categories here, one point six percent for eating and drinking, which is the most discretionary of all. So if people were feeling better but they didn't have money, that is where they would cut back. And look at this number came out yesterday. The New York Fed credit card usage in the third quarter that shows credit cards are becoming a bigger and bigger part of retail spending, which does suggest that stimulus money is running out. And maybe we're going to see people running up their credit cards to try to keep up the spending and then they get a bill and they decide we're not going to spend more. But that's still to be seen. And the dilemma is summed up this morning and last night by Esther George, the Kansas City Fed bank president, who said she's not in her 40 years, seen a time of this kind of tightening, that you didn't get some painful outcomes. In other words, a very rising unemployment rate. And then look at what Target said today. Lousy third quarter, three billion dollar restructuring. And they say, yeah, but we're not planning any layoffs. It was so hard to find workers after the Covid pandemic that people are letting people go. Well, how does that change the dynamic for the Fed? This is going to play out over several months and be really interesting, by the way, John, this morning. Michael Crowley over at J.P. Morgan said they expect another hundred basis points of tightening from another one hundred and the recession next year, five handle on Fed funds. We're looking for that. I'm up. Someone said weeks ago, you can't find what you couldn't hire my NIKKEI. And that seems to be the theme in corporate America. Mike, you mentioned Tom Keene and the free market. That's now by more than 15 percent. Compare and contrast what we got from retail sales 40 minutes ago and what we heard from the Tom Keene CEO just before that. In the latter weeks of the quarter, sales and profit trends soften meaningfully with guest shopping behavior increasingly impacted by inflation. Can you compare and contrast that, Mike, for us? Well, you look at Wal-Mart. And Wal-Mart didn't have any problem with those things. There was some retail analysis out this morning that said Target may be something of an outlier. The interesting thing is that these are all sort of the lower price level stores that are reporting now. And so maybe what we're seeing is people buying more groceries and fewer bits of apparel and things like that because their discretionary income is being squeezed a little bit. That stock getting hammered. We'll pick up on that around the open and found Oksana out enough. Michael Cushman back with us for a final thought. Oksana, you said there would be better entry levels. Can you describe them to me? What does that look like and how the how do you know when it's the right time to come back into this market? So if we look at just simply history and if we look at parts of the bond market that tend to that tend to break first. Right. And that's certainly the lower rated credit issuer. What we see there spreads in the middle for hundreds and that's below the 20 year average, let alone below a recession average would which tends to run in the high eight hundred's low nine hundredths, irrespective of how shallow or benign that recession is. So we have not really seen any pain there. And it's really telling and concerning, frankly, to me that we saw, you know, last Thursday when this sort of rally really rip, we saw two and a half billion dollars go into high yield RTX. And they have now garnered something like 22 percent of their a UMD since just the mid October. And this is all happening as downgrades are taking over upgrades in that sector as again, we're just starting to see that sector really reckon with a new order of higher cost of capital. And this is not a part of the market that really can thrive when capital is expensive, given that these are junk issuers. So I think, you know, using that as just sort of one example of the kinds of entry points that we will see as some of this pain does start to take toll on earnings and margins, et cetera. So we will absolutely have better entry points in the coming weeks and months, but it's going to take some time. In the meantime, we do see pockets of markets that are breaking. You know, if you look at the sea yellow market, if you look at pockets of the mortgage credit market, if you look at some closed end funds, you know, you do see these sort of isolated canaries in the coal mine. And that is going to spread more widely and that contagion will continue. And look, we're not describing something akin to a 2008 type event. Sure. But certainly liquidity concerns will enter this market again. And certainly there will be better entry points as the reality of the higher cost of capital continues to just grind down earnings. And we are just at the beginning of this process. And again, whether inflation has peaked or not is irrelevant to that reality that we're going to have to live with this for the next months and possibly even a couple of years. Marc Fisher, I got 30 seconds for yourself on a would. This this year has been about rate increases, not about corporate default probabilities, increasing, et cetera. Economy has been overall weak, but household and corporate balance sheets have been really, really good shape. Everyone turned out their debt rising interest rates is not affecting balance sheet or financial health. Therefore, rates have impacted rate sensitive sectors like the mortgage market, housing market, things like that. But overall, the default risk earnings risk is next year's problem, not this year's problem. So the rally we're seeing credit in high yield and investment grade is not likely to be sustained next year with spreads getting back to more normal levels at a time with a very heightened uncertainty with regard to the outlook for the economy, certainly in the lot the latter half of next year. So overall, I'd be pretty defensive getting more defensive now and take advantage of the rally to lighten up risk in anticipation that next year is going to be a rockier road. With regard to credit, Michael Barr looks on its head, if I see it to the best in fixed income tried to catch up. These moves in bonds today to tense negative 63 basis points that curve an even more negative. Coming up, the panic over Russia. Tensions receding. We have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack. We have no indication that Russia is preparing offensive military actions against NIKKEI. We'll touch base with AMH and Maria. Up next. We agreed to support Poland's investigation into the explosion in rural Poland near the Ukrainian border. And I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened and then we're going to collectively determine our next step as we investigate and proceed. There was total unanimity among the folks at the table. It's unlikely in the minds and the trajectory. That was fired from Russia. But what we will see. Attention shifting from Bali to Poland. Escalation fares easing following an explosion near the Polish Ukrainian border. We have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack. We have no indication that Russia is preparing offensive military actions against NATO. Our preliminary analysis suggests that the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks. This coming as world leaders wrap up G 20 meetings and President Biden returns to a lame duck Congress. That same coverage begins right now with Emery over in Bali. And with us from Brussels is Maria Tadeo. And first to you, the events of the last 24 hours. What are the lessons learned? I think the lessons learned are that the US, along with the G7 leaders and NATO leaders, really wanted to work on making sure they had the facts right before they escalated a situation that was obviously incredibly worrisome. And really what you saw from this morning, too, right now, this evening is really the Western alliance moving back from the brink. There was discussion of Article 4, discussion of article potentially five lingering out there. But what they did and what the president discussed with reporters was that they wanted to wait for the assessment to be done. And that's what they did. And what they found out was that, Jonathan, this was the little Murray investigation. This was a Ukrainian defense missile that was warding off a Russian missile. Now, one thing that is very clear, whether it's chancellor all of Shultz, whether it's President Biden, whether it's Jens Stoltenberg, is that they say Russia, in the end bears responsibility, because, of course, this is the ninth month of the war in Ukraine and that's Putin's war in Ukraine and his invasion. Maria, there is a tweet from the Ukrainian foreign minister that is still up from 16 hours ago that says Russia now promotes a conspiracy theory that it was allegedly a missile. And if Ukrainian air defense that found on the Polish territory, which is not true, except we found out that preliminary investigation suggests it might be. What's your take on that? Look, Jonathan, it's very difficult here because you have to understand the political situation, just the emotional situation in Ukraine right now is very difficult. We need some context here. Yesterday was a terrible day for Ukraine. This country was pounded by Russia and what looks like retaliation for isolation at the G 20. And, of course, the fact that the Ukrainian army was able to get back head son. That was humiliating for the Russian army. So this is a country that is still reeling in so many ways for what it was yesterday. Just just a pounding across the country now. The Ukrainians, of course, are always very sensitive to this perception that maybe they are the bad ones were the ones that do not do everything correctly or the right way. This is why you see how well the Ukrainians to some extent on the passive aggressive saying, well, do not buy anything that Russia says. How can you believe that? Russia says it was Ukrainian air defense and take their words, Moscow lies all the time. But I should say something. The fact that this was a Russian missile defense does not mean that Russia does not bear responsibility. This goes back to what Murray said. A lot of this is happening because of Russian actions. It doesn't mean that Ukraine doesn't have a right to defend itself. But of course, the country is a bit of the passive aggressiveness today. It's a tough one. Maria, thank you. Alongside MH to the very best on this story over the last 12 months, that's for sure. Emil is with us now down in Washington, Washington policy analyst at Raymond James. And I want to talk to you about the Washington that the president returns to and the support or lack thereof that there will be in Congress to support funding Ukraine's effort to defend its territory. Well, John, I think he returns to a Congress that will absolutely continue the funding. I do think it would have been different if Republicans made more gains, especially in the House. You did see some of these questions that were coming up pre-election, not only from the major Republicans but also from the progressive Democrats. But I think the lesson from the election was the middle held. The middle is what is going to govern over the next two years in the middle continues to support the efforts in Ukraine. And the incidents yesterday are thankfully seemingly like an accident. But it is a reminder of just how close we are to escalation. And that will redouble kind of efforts in support here in D.C. for the support of Ukraine and against Putin in Russia. And a reminder, in the last 24 hours as well over how divided this Republican might be, a Republican Party might say in the House. Your take on the former president announcing that he is going to run for 2024. And the announcement we have from state and Schwarzman of Blackstone and actually us today, that he probably won't be supporting Kim. Yeah. John, this has been a remarkable kind of week for a lot of reasons, but it has been a coordinated effort by Republicans and from the media that have supported Republicans to tell Donald Trump that they do not want him to be the nominee in 2024. Ultimately, that's clearly up to voters. If there is something that I hear from Republicans here in D.C. about the 20 24 election in President Trump's emergence is if he does not get the nomination, would he run as a third party candidate? Does that help out Democrats in the 20, 24 elections ultimately? Clearly, it's too early to kind of tell on a lot of these things. But his emergence is not a welcome sign, at least from Republicans that I speak to here in DC at the primaries will be fascinating. And I think I'm probably under plank on the Republican side. Do you think we will have primaries on the other side? If President Biden decides to run for re-election, there might be a primary, but I think he would have the opportunity to kind of relatively easily capture the nomination, especially after how he did in the midterms, in trucking up some, you know, surprising wins over the last two years with a very small house in a 50 50 Senate. Clearly, if he decides to step aside, we will have a very robust primary. Is it the vice president? Is it some of his cabinet members? Plenty of governors and senators would also into the race. So it's going to be a fascinating couple of years here. Looking forward to covering it with you, Ed. I know you've got a super busy morning. Thanks for dropping by the studio for us, said Mills. That equity futures down four tenths of one percent on the S & P. Up next. You want to close in lights at Tom Keene Hammett? They could down lest some minor cause this morning, Jeffrey's coming their Apple estimate saying it's taking a weekly revenue hit of 1 billion due to lockdowns. Evercore adding at C to its underperform list, expecting customers to shift their spending to cheaper items. And finally, grammar James downgrading Home Depot, highlighting a number of challenges in the year ahead. That stock is down by about 1 percent of the free market. Up next, target plunging after earnings and sounded the alarm on the US consumer. That conversation up next with Troy Gasquet of Efforts Investments. We're processing a ton of information CPI. Downside, surprise, downside, surprise, retail sales, really punchy, upside, surprise, equities down by four tenths of one percent on the S & P, on the NASDAQ, we're down by seven tenths of 1 percent over the last week. The rally in that one has been monstrous. The equity market this year up in about search of the home to get to the bond market. Yields look like they're from a 10 year, 10 year treasury yields lower by 5 basis points, 371 ninety four and the dollar weak. Once again, euro dollar 1 0 4 in the commodity market is down 2 percent on crude. Eighty five dollars and about 11 cents. And the only stock to watch right now around the opening bell, about 10 seconds in is Target. And Target is getting hammered way down by more than 16 percent at the open. Targets, results fueling concerns about the US consumer this morning. The CEO, Brian Cornell, had this to say. In the latter weeks of the quarter, sales and profit trends softened meaningfully. Kailey Leinz. Every time Brian Cornell smoked this morning, it was bad news after bad news. Kaylie, we got a 10 year Michael Barr going to sort that out in just two seconds time, and when we work that out, I bring it back into the conversation. We can talk some more about target truck. Ask who's with us now. I'm going to come to you on target and what we've heard from Target this morning, which is just bad, bad, bad. And what we've heard from retail sales, which was pretty good. Mix it all up. Roy, what you get? Yeah. So I think, you know, one of the points of this cycle that's so interesting is that you remember the U.S. consumer because they were flush with cash as well as a hyper tight labor market really up until the summer. You know, has been keeping the U.S. and global economy afloat throughout a very tough period. And that continues to upside surprise, as you were talking about earlier today, and surveillance. You know, the more resilient the consumer remains, you know, the harder the Fed goes in terms of tightening policy. So so we could stay in this more inflationary environment for longer because the labor market and the consumer have been incredibly resilient. That being said, if you think about Target's results, it really just re-emphasize is that, you know, it's not necessarily a wily coyote moment, but at the same time, the consumer can't keep it going single handedly forever. And as the labor market gradually softens, unemployment goes up. Now you're going to have disappointing earnings at the corporate level, but ultimately next year, you know, ingredients in agreeing with Dudley. It's almost inevitable that we end up in a recession because the U.S. consumer with a softer labor market, with unemployment going up, cannot single handedly keep the global economy going forever. So, Troy, how wide do you think the window is? And this is my question the moment this week, how big is that window between evidence of inflation rolling over and we're getting signs of it at the moment and growth cracking. How long is it before this takes place? Yeah. So if yes, just three months ago, we would have thought it was, you know, Q1 to Q3 ISE when we finally have a quote unquote, a true recession where unemployment actually goes up meaningfully and consumption rolls over, because without job creation, income growth and higher debt levels and inflation, it's inevitable that consumption was over. Now it's looking more like a Q2 to Q4, maybe even as late as Q1 to 2024. So we're going to stay. Yeah. No. The lag is quite profound. Right. And again, if you look at the data and one of the data points we always follow very closely is withholding tax growth. So that's rolled over hard, but it's still at relatively healthy levels compared to the post pandemic era of, you know, mid to low high single digits. So, again, it's a first while job growth slows also where we have more layoffs exceeding job creation. You know, that should go negative and that could be as early as Q2 of next year, but as late as Q1 to 2024. So it's a very wide band in terms of when the next recession is actually declared. So, Troy, if it is that long, let's explore the terminal a little bit further. I mentioned this this morning. No DAX have run Mac. We're speaking to Lisa and he said it puts the market's estimation of terminal interest rates at risk. As Pamela said, we don't know what the path will be, but we do know it will be enough. So, Troy, can you help me understand the upside risk here? Because I think a lot of people are getting comfortable with the idea that it was kind of five and that was it. And that was the bulk of the cycle and we were down. Yeah. Look, I mean, clearly, every estimate, particularly from the probable CRA crowd and transitory crowd, has been wrong up until recently. The good news is inflation has peaked. Right. In terms of CPI, still need confirmation of that, in terms of PCG. But the bad news is, is it's fully spread to the labor market in services. Right. Which is why the Fed has to go so much harder. So, you know, our our point to clients here is that, look, if you're going to stay at the short end of the curve, you know, focused on strategies that have slightly above risk free with tax advantages like senior secured commercial real estate debt. And if you're going to lean out further on the curve in terms of risk profile, make sure you're getting paid an abundant level of income to either tolerate higher rates or participate in higher rates. So, you know, ultimately five to five and a half at the front end. And, you know, a four and a half to five percent tenure is certainly a reasonable part of the distribution. It unless inflation continues to roll over extremely hard, which we just don't see it doing. Given how how fully embedded it is now in labor and services, which takes quarters and quarters to break, not months and months, John. Well, talk is break and that's for sure. With AMP by 15 percent for best 5 minutes into the session and caddy line, I understand we got the microphone dialed up for you. Now, it's not the first time we've seen this take place this year, is it? No. Target has had a few brutal post earnings reactions and this is one of them with the stock down double digits in the first few minutes of trading John. It's so interesting, the contrast target with what we saw from what was earlier today as well, which looked OK. Wal-Mart, which looked like retail sales, would say that consumer spending is actually holding in there, but Target is not experiencing it. Missed huge in the third quarter when it comes to profits and its Covid outlook for the top and bottom line in the holiday period. They actually think comp sales are going to decline in this holiday quarter. That would be the first time that's happened in five years. As you read the quote from the CEO, they say that this is an inflation and consumer behavior problem shifting in the face of it. But really, what it comes down to is the product mix as well. If you look at the retail sales data today, you saw upticks in a lot of areas, but you didn't. In general, merchandise and things like electronic stores, things that Target has a little bit more exposure to apparel, for example. And as a result, they have too much inventory of things consumers no longer want as they tighten their purse strings. They have to mark down in order to work that inventory down. And that is what is weighing on profit here. And while analysts say a lot of this may be companies specific to Target, we know it is not the only company grappling with the issue of inflation. Really, companies across the board are feeling it, including in technology where those tightening purse strings mean that customers, whether they be consumers or companies, may not be shelling out money on new hardware and tech spending or ad spending, for that matter. But there's also the secondary effects of inflation, which is that central banks want to fight it by raising rates. And we know those higher rates put additional pressure on the stock of some of those technology companies as well. I guess the question we'll ask all day, I guess, is the execution or the environment right now. CAC. Thank you, Tom Keene. About six or seven minutes into the session, it's down by 14 percent. So much news on Apple recently. The latest yesterday is that what Apple was offering a discount of as much as 10 percent on MacBook Pros, according to businesses and Apple retail employees. The latest this morning. This from Tim Cook, the CEO. We've already made the decision to be buying out of the plant in Arizona. It's talking about chips. And this plant in Arizona starts up in 24th. We've got about two years ahead of us on that one, maybe a little less. Apple preparing to pivot from its for nine some Asian suppliers. NASDAQ has more on this side. Yeah, it's likely that that plan is the plant TSMC is building in Arizona. Remember, we brought it just last week, DAX TSA AMC is currently building a plant in Arizona and actually plans a second. Intel is also building upon Arizona, but it's unlikely that Apple will pivot back to that previous supplier. We know about this because of remarks that Bloomberg News has seen made by Tim Cook. He was talking to employees in Europe and also added that in the future, Apple could also move its supply chain base from Asia to Europe as well. Remember, it's heavily reliant on TSMC chips produced in Taiwan. As it stands, then another piece of key Apple news this morning, John, that caught my eye. Jeffrey is out with a research report saying the lockdowns in young Joe Webb, Foxconn assembles the iPhones could be hitting Apple to the tune of a billion dollars of lost revenue a week and shaving off about a cent of CPS for each week that passes. So that's more an issue of labor and operational supply chain disruption in the short term in that market. But if you've gone e o on the Bloomberg terminal, you can see that estimates are coming down for Apple expectations, not just for the current period, but also for full year calendar. Twenty three because of what we're seeing in the short term disruption in China. But it's interesting to see this play from CAC reacting to secure Apple's long term supply chain base at. Thank you, sir. The structural changes we're seeing right now. Huge. We caught up with China would it yesterday. Thanks, America, on this. Take a listen. We're right that we're under the very early stages of a big macroeconomic shift, then the valuation risk could be substantial and it could be prolonged. Decades. Seventy trillion dollars of assets invested for a 2 percent world. How many analysts, how many investors have reset their valuation models? Where do the kind of cash flow frameworks for a world with higher interest rates, higher court debt, higher rollovers in the bond market? And if you do those resets, you reset those model. I think you get very different valuations of where the market is today. Not a time to fade. What could be a major structural shift? I'd love your input on this. George was talking about globalization ending, reversing after 10 years plus of it. Decades self. It is 2 percent a world at 2 percent. Abandoned and care and the valuation reset Troy that he thinks were only just starting to have, beginning to have, but ultimately haven't completed. You share that view? Yeah, 100 percent. And whether you look at broader markets or to rally back up to, you know, 17 to 70 and a half times forward earnings, that's only cheap in a QE world where the Fed is pumping in massive amounts of liquidity. You know, if you go back and look at longer periods of history, it's not cheap at all. So there's certainly more multiple compression to come after this recent bear market rally. And in terms of globalization, again, we still think people underestimate how critical that was, not only for suppressing inflation. Right. The Chinese labor market was the biggest inflation, suppressing one of the biggest reasons why the Fed struggled to get inflation above 2 percent. So you're losing your biggest inflation suppressant, which basically means three is gonna be the more rational target going forward for inflation as opposed to two. And secondarily, corporate profit margins of the S & P went up from five and a half to 12 to 14 percent, not driven exclusively by globalization, but driven in large part by globalization and more efficient supply chains and cheaper labor and also cheaper borrowing costs. So, you know, this is a very different world and that's why, you know, investors have to rethink their total asset allocation. The majority of your assets should still be focused on northwest quadrant strategies, except lower returns take lower risk. And if you're going to reach out for more risk, just make sure you have an abundant amount of cash flow that will help you tolerate Mark to market volatility. And if we're dead wrong in your prior of second was dead wrong and we should just start a new bull market, at least you'll have some upside capture. Given how low prices are relative to the last five years, I'm trying to gauge capitulation declines receptive to this. Yeah. So I think clients particularly or the last 12, 15 months have recognized that, you know, ultimately a lot of the 2021 gains, what we call the green light go environment were unsustainable and that you should at least think about rotating up the capital structure in real estate and locking in gains or locking in some gains from equities. The biggest pushback, John, though, we got last year was actually taxes, you know, big taxes. It's like, well, that's not a problem anymore because there's a lot of tax loss harvesting. So we're seeing that more. And I think, you know, unfortunately in fixed income, because yields haven't been this high for so long, there's been an urge to average down into oblivion and reach out for more and more duration. And even though, you know, the bulk of yield moves behind us, you know, the biggest driver of returns on long duration instruments is not income. It's rate moves. And if rates continue to go higher, you can withstand a pretty substantial shock. So I think gradually this realization of a new Fed regime, higher inflation d globalization is starting to resonate. It just takes time for people to get over, you know, a 13 year Fed induced, you know, asset inflation extravaganza. We're deeply conditioned by a steady grind troika to stick around, for God's sake. I'm happy to say it's going to stick around equity. Sit down. Four tenths on the S & P and the Nasdaq down nine tenths of 1 percent. Coming up, a lawsuit adding to the RTX fallout. All of that stuff, that ecosystem is going to come into the regulated institutional environment. That conversation up next. This is Bloomberg's The Open. I'm Lisa Mateo, live in the principal room. Coming up, the former EU ambassador to Russia. That conversation at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. 3:00 p.m. in London. This is Bloomberg. What's going to happen? All of that stuff, that ecosystem is going to come into the regulated institutional environment because it's just too risky to set up with a bunch of cowboys who have managed to blow themselves up. The FCX crisis shaking confidence in the crypto wealthy company and its founder, Sam Bank, I'm afraid, slapped with a lawsuit claiming the platform targeted, quote, unsophisticated investors. This is Genesis becomes the latest to take a hit. Suspended withdrawals at its lending game saying it's facing, quote, abnormal withdrawal requests. Sonali Basak on in a story with us now. Haitian army John ISE of RTX wasn't enough. Remember when we talk about Gemini, which is the company run by the Winklevoss twins, and Genesis, which is one of the biggest players in the space, the stopping of withdrawals is a very big deal. Remember, Gemini was a company just a little while ago, was offering 8 percent yields on an earned product lending product, a savings product really for customers. And now customers can't get their money back in the near term. The question is, is, are these solvency issues or are they liquidity issues? And what is the next shoe to drop as far as FTSE itself? You mentioned that class action lawsuit that also includes celebrity backers, including Tom Grady, stuff as Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Shaquille O'Neal, just bunch and listen. This is going back to this idea that these celebrity endorsers were were being used to really get to more on sophisticated investors. And that is at the heart of this lawsuit. Remember, more than a million creditors are named in this Chapter 11 filing that could be on the line here for money lost in the coming days. We'll see who the top 50 creditors are and how far that exposure really goes. Cascading failures, Sonali Basak and the bleeding. Where does it end? Where does it stop? And how big is this iceberg? Between the latest and then buy to mask of almost 200, 300 million dollars lost here. The tally for large global investors is quickly hitting. A half billion dollars could become much more as more is announced. I would also say Mike Novogratz had told me late last week after the bankruptcy filing of RTX. He thinks that the Lehman analogy of about six months after could be a good barometer here or some sort of barometer on how far we can see the contagion continuously going. Remember, more companies are at risk of bankruptcy itself so that million customers for RTX add on the customers that could be implicated here in future bankruptcies of other firms tied to this to this fallout. It's not a thank you. Appreciate it. Great work, as always. One thing you'll never see on this show, on this program, celebrities endorsing financial products hates it. Trajkovski joins us right now. It's back with us, Troy. I remember your old seat when you left Bitcoin grow to, I think, plus 10 percent of the overall portfolio. Can you talk to me about lessons learned at the moment over the last year or so? So I think that, you know, the key there's really two keys to if you're going to own crypto, right? The first is, are you in it for a multi-year cycle, meaning you're not concerned about the four year having cycles. You can tolerate massive levels of volatility. You're going to stick with with bitcoin in particular, which is obviously the most resilient of them all. And then just ride out the cycles. Right. And so there are access vehicles that allow, you know, ultra high and high net worth individuals to do that with very good custody or are you going to trade the cycles? And, you know, that's a very big key in that. Look, if you're going to ramp up risk or take risk down, you know, bitcoin historically has had very defined cycles around having point with Bitcoin, have new supplies cut in half. This cycle is exceptionally driven by Fed policy as well. So that can lead to very big gains. But then the downside, of course, is when when supply continues out at a pace, regardless of price, you can have these disastrous bear markets, which has been the history of crypto, and there's no reason to expect that to change. So we think the next attractive entry point could be late 20s to early 24 around the next having. And then it's just a question for investors in terms of the risk profile. They're going to make a very tiny allocation and to ride it through a cycle. No problem. Just accept that you're gonna have higher highs and higher lows and wild volatility. But actively you're trading around the peaks of the cycle. And the declines for active investors makes a lot of sense. Troy, how does a reputational risk assessment factor into the risk reward assessment from your standpoint for an individual right now like yourself who put money? And so you say questionable platform that blows up like these have in the past, you have to take account of that a little bit more? I think so. And I think that's probably one of the bigger surprises about this cycle, especially with the evolution of institutional custody at places like Fidelity or Knighting or Galaxy that really made it accessible for institutions. The fact that you still have this prevalence of bad actors, which you know. There's no other way to describe FTSE than that. It's a real stain on not only the crypto community, but also those that that funded it, and it's really, really unfortunate. So I think, you know, going forward, what that could mean from a price standpoint is the next having cycle takes longer to get going because it might take three, six, nine months to wash through this current saga. And that's going to greatly reduce the willingness and ability for institutions to invest. And then furthermore, John, this is back to this whole concept of cash flow is king now. You know, this is an environment like 20 or early 21 where most assets were expensive, yields were low, and you were playing for positive convexity upside to the Fed. This is an environment now where, you know, whether it's closed end funds like FSC 0 or listed BDC, like ETFs K. offer exceptionally high yield. So if you're if you're going to take risk, at least get paid cash flow, whereas in 20 and early 21, you know, a lot of those opportunities weren't present. So very different market environment today. So if you're an institution like are you getting by the tenure at three and a half or four, argue about high yield at 10, are you going to buy a closed end funds or are you gonna buy senior secured commercial real estate debt or are you going to risk some reputation on stretching for yield or sorry, stretching for return? Shilling crypto, much tougher call right now. You know, to make that call, that's for sure, given what's played out last week. Troy, I know you've got a new credit strategy and this is a taste for next week. We're gonna talk about it next Wednesday. Talk ISE King of FSS investments that want a squeeze in some sector price action. Abby, stocks up. Break it down for us. Yeah, very interesting, John. We do have the S & P 500 down about six tenths of one percent, low volume sector wise. It's very interesting because eight of the 11 sectors are down, but the three sectors that are up, that's true. Defense, utilities, health care, consumer staples, of course, discretionary being weighed on by target. The nice to have not weighing out on the need to have that advanced auto also down about 15 percent, its worst day since March of 20 20. Thank you. Stocks a little softer than you're trading down, Rick. Up next. The moves in these markets, phenomenal equities lower by six tenths of 1 percent on the S & P and the Nasdaq down by more than 1 percent. Take a look at the gap in the bond market between a two year and a 10 year gap. Deep, deep inversion, negative 63 basis points to ISE vs. stands right now. Post retail sales. That's the price action. Let's get you the trading diary. Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifying on Capitol Hill at the top of the hour. Fed Governor Wallace speaking at two thirty Eastern Time. Another round of claims come in tomorrow morning and we'll hear from the Fed even more blunt. Bauman Mr. Jefferson Kashkari hold on. Tech, then it's a Friday. Existing home sales and Fed President Colin speaking to rant out the week from New York City.