We know that during the pandemic globally, millions of women left the workforce. Let us start with you. Are they coming back now? Actually, in Thailand, they are coming back. But the problem is not about coming back or not. The problem is that at the moment, we are lacking of the manpower, the shortage of manpower, the shortage of labour overall in many levels. The problem may have come from the changes after crisis. Myself, I believe that they might be four types of people after Covid, what has happened the first time will be the people who after they received the packet of lay off. They go back to their hometown. Yeah, they discover that actually there is something that they can do. They are discovered and do skill and they become entrepreneur. Yet they become smart farmers and now they don't want to return. The second group will be the people that maybe they learn from from the crisis that the world has changed and their mind has changed. And so therefore, no view of the world has changed. They don't want to stick to anything. They want freedom. They don't know what will happen tomorrow. And so, therefore, some people may say this is like gig economy, meaning that I don't belong to anywhere. I want to do this maybe for three months. And then another thing is for another three months. So trying different experiences, right? Yeah. And a third one would be the people who. I would say that. Okay, I want to return. But please understand my new life. Die. I get used to hybrid. Hey, I get used to a partially work at home. I want to send my children to school and so therefore free rearrange the way of work. But last but not least. Yeah, Boobie, maybe the people like myself. I die to return. I want to be with people. Yes. And and so therefore with this kind of combination. So some return, some discover new life. And so what we have to do may be later on, I can tell you we are doing in Thailand about us. That's a really good point. And the third person, the third category of people you talked about. They're coming back. But their view of the world has changed. So there is I want to ask you, when you find, you know, women are coming back into the workforce, they seem that it seems that they're coming back with a different set of asks. Right. They want different things from their companies now. What do they want? We want to have more flexible, flexible hours and we want to get more support and we need to train them more. And, you know, for example, myself, I can do what I'm doing now. I can travel and I can expand into other countries because of my husband so it can work from home and I can do it without support from my family. And also. The policy is that the company has provided us make money, my husband and I, so we have to train a lot of women as well. You know, unlike some industry that start recovering Lagos tourism, aviation, a lot more women working there and we have to support them interval and give them flexibility so they can come back with more training and also fixed flexible for them to take out their families and also come back to work. So flexibility is key. Let me ask you this. If companies don't then offer flexibility, there are the risk of losing talent. Right? I read this amazing report by Lean In the organization and they talked about the great backup. And I hadn't heard of this. I've heard of the great resignation, but I hadn't heard of the great back up. And they're saying that women are leaving companies at very senior positions at the fastest rate ever. They're not leaving to quit work. They're leaving to go to a different company, a company that's offering them flexibility and other privileges that they want. What are you seeing? Well, that's. That's the key. So how to understand your people, right, and then at the same time, my personal point of view is that it doesn't mean that this is a new normal. I believe that people will constantly change. Maybe this is up to the stage where they want their life to be. But then in the next one or two years, things will change again. But we need to understand. We need to communicate to them and fall for us at the bank. Meaning that we have to provide two or three ways of working to accommodate maybe type three people or type for people. Because some people, they just want to return. But then at the same time, the type that the people who would like to understand that they want to have more time for their children. They want to have more time to travel, to discover themselves. So we need to to create a new enrollment with the understanding and definitely with the communication. But then I would like to add on that. It's not only staff, because I know that they had I'm also heading the elliptical appliance business. We also have to take care of our dealers around the country. So staff is also one thing that we have to take in. Another thing is all people are. I would say, oh, that stakeholders are dealers. We don't want this. The young generation, the second generation or third generation to quit because they start to feel that there is no insecurity any longer. They have money already. They want to sell business. Yeah. And that is something that what we have been doing is to have a new training. But the training that we have given to them is not technology training. Of course, we have to tell them how to do online more and that kind of thing. But most important is the spirit training. Yeah, that the heart. Yes. The passion that you want to grow on life facing new crisis and many more crises coming. You're doing not only for yourself. If you read thing off yourself and your family, you give up. Yeah, I have money already and that's it. But we tried to convince them that you are here only for yourself or you are here for your hometown or you are here for your country. If you believe that you can have power to change, you have power to make a moth kill future. For the future, you have to learn. There is no green abroad. No, there isn't. There are absolutely days and days now. And now Thailand is actually causes unusual situation that you actually have a lot of women in the workforce. But one area where this falls short typically is tech. Right. So tell me you've started this fintech company. It's a young fintech company. How short? How much of a gap is there between women in the workforce in Thailand and women in tech in Thailand? Your question is how a woman tech in Thailand isn't. Because I live in the UK. I was born here. So very difficult for me to start a fintech company. And the talented. What was the most difficult bit about starting a fintech company for you? Okay. Fund raising is very tough for me. The funding funding I started from was strapped for cash to be safe enough to. And also to anchor investor and me half of a half million to start a business with a prototype and get the licence. And after that we tried to do crowdfunding. And after crowdfunding we have to do crazy really. So I talk a lot of to receive and process investors. And as you know, 2 percent of the funding from RTS goes to the woman and 98 percent is go to the Manus Cranny. The numbers are amazing, 98 percent and 2 percent. I mean, I didn't feel any before when I worked in the academy or cooperate or that I experienced myself and I talked to lots of investor merely like venture capital. The question that they have from me, I feel I may be wrong, but I feel unbiased, like unconscious bias. Yes, because if I ask the question, they ask me and sometimes they ISE how are going to make profits and then they say, okay, your project is good. We love it. Come back and talk to us. When you make a few millions. BERMAN How could a startup four years ago can make millions in the region and come right of them? So far is very, very difficult. And the other talented I have is I feel that after a financial crisis in 2008, our furniture ecosystem characterized characterized by the one with mistrust and suspicion is that of trust. So I feel very strongly that we have a instead of a loss of relations, unnecessary and to stop us from scaring up. I just want to know how we can work together. How can we balance the local papers and the bank? Our bank partner can work with us, and I feel somehow heartbroken when I see that. A lot of unlikely the company, the fail and acceptable. So that's another challenge for me. Fundraising and also a lot of burdens from NIKKEI legions and the partners that we have. Well, in contrast to that, one area where women actually have a really good presence is in banking and financial services in Thailand, right? Yes, I do believe it is not that, but I believe that not only in banking, for example, Mr. Link, we agree many, many cooperation in Thailand and many S.A.. You will find a lot of women in management, high manage, high level management level. A lot of these are in family run businesses, right? Pham Yes, yes, yes and no. I would say according to a statistic, maybe women CEO in Thailand, about 40 percent and see if or 47 percent, probably the highest. I mean, according to the report, highest in the world. But then again, there is room for us to improve. For example, women on board. That is something that we are still quite low. And maybe because women have no interest in this, but we need to to to improve. But I would like to touch on what you have said. That is good news that now on another head from Chamber of Commerce and Chamber of Commerce is working together, the Federation of Thai Industries Banker Association, in order to to groom up the start up the new business or financial issue is one thing, but it's not only DAX. So now we are working on the Aadhaar pain points that they have some. Mr. Manish men sometime. Is the confidence sometime? Is the people skill and what not. And so therefore we believe in order for epic and for us to roll into the future. We need to go together. But in order to go together, people is more important funding that. But as I said, his name was, I did try to understand. But when we talk to them, funding is one thing. But not only funding, not not only funding that also working on this, trying to communicate and understand and and support more. Absolutely. Let's turn to our audience and to our polling question and all of you here. I'd love to know what you think in your organization. Would you like to see more female? To ship more facilities for child CAC career coaching or more pay transparency. Close between female mentorship and more career coaching, getting bouncing around a bit more career coaching at the moment seems to be on top. Does this surprise you? No, no. Why doesn't it surprise you? I mean, you think the Covid-19 after Covid-19? I've been coaching, mentoring by someone that I would never imagine I could. I've been coaching by some mentor from the father of series, so I view because we've been connected by technology. So we have a meeting, I assume, and I've been coaching by them and I learned a lot by them. We did some pilot study about A.I. using a mobile, you know, to get AI to understand how we do crossposting payment, something that I wouldn't imagine that I can get causing by them. And also, I've been supported by the UK government. This is a really, really neat. And I see that opportunity because of Covid-19. They're seen as more that they have a lot of initiative for human factors. So I see obviously the ISE join them. And recently in February I was selected by UK government to add a management program to go to the first trade mission trip in UAE and I believe there are twelve companies and will lead a female founder to go to them. And with that trip mission trip we been supported by. Some parties in the United States, a different company in Dubai recently. So without the support from UK government through Matt Miller program and other men to us, I wouldn't be able to do it. So it is a really, really needed. We've talked about women in tech. Women in finance and business. What about women in politics? You have had an innings in politics. How do we encourage more women to join the world of politics? And would you encourage more women to join that? Definitely. There should be more. But from my experience, I can say that I think in terms of ability, I do believe we have ability. But certain things that we need to is not courting. But a thing is the string of of of this emotion. Because once you get into politics here, you are public figures and public figures when they talk about you is flying. We get criticism that is fine. But once they start to talk about your private life, about my mother, about my daughter, that is something that very difficult. Do you think that happens more to women politicians? I'm not so sure. But maybe that's something that happened to me. But by I passed that that state. So I understand why other people may be reluctant, even though they have the ability. But then again, we need to to grow. We need to be stronger and maybe we need mentorship in a minute for female politicians and whatnot. I talked to many Political Pop political parties. They said that there will come more women, but maybe they said that women may be may be a bit reluctant to get in. But anyway, we have the ability and I think we need more women in politics. Yes, I would. That would be amazing. In one sentence, we're almost out of time. I'm going to ask you both. The way we work has changed dramatically, right. As a result of the pandemic, if there was one change you could hold on to that would encourage more women to work to enter the workforce. What would that one change be? Just one sentence each. What's the first thing you would pick and say if we stick with this, I know that more women will work. Norris, I'll go with you first. Just my blinker is whoever the woman now in the workplace, a woman who are doing business like me. Don't give up. Talents can be opportunity and something that you have too few that you mentioned and go have to. Worth fighting for. For me, I know that everyone know my investor, know my team, know that after exit my business, I want to continue doing my volunteering for homeless and often his children. This is something that's worth fighting for. Yeah, something worth fighting for. And don't give up. Last word from you. Very similar. Yeah. Whatever you want your country to be. Just don't criticize. You have to be the one who stand up and make the change and make the power of yourself believe in the power of one individual. You want to make a difference, you can make a difference. Thank you so much as a great note to leave it on. Thank you very much. Applause.