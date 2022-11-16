Markets Live: We're Entering a Difficult Trading Period

More From Bloomberg Markets
- 02:29
Ukraine Diplomat Says Poland Investigations Are Ongoing
- 07:16
Mastercard’s Miebach: Sees Asia, Travel as Opportunities
- 05:55
Alpha JWC Ventures on Indonesia's Startups
- 04:40
General Atlantic CEO on China Investments
Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.
The David Rubenstein Show"The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.