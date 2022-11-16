Markets Live: We're Entering a Difficult Trading Period

00:00

The markets really are they waiting for clarification? The Monkees did react a little bit. We sold the palace Lottie sell off. We saw the again, singular, right? We sell the euro. I sell off against the dollar. But then as we got measured response from Western leaders and as we got early indications that perhaps these came from Ukraine and from Ukrainians, that the market kind of decided to pare back some of their initial response. Yeah, I think the market is nervous, but not necessarily reacting too much. This is not a risk aversion event yet. I think that the bigger backdrop here is that 2022 has been a wonderful year for macro traders. It's been real about macro trends trading on very logical, fundamental themes. I think we're getting into a more difficult territory for trading now, and that's because we're approaching the end of the year after a good year. We're approaching Thanksgiving next week. We've got the World's Cup starting, which is going to distract people. So we've got a bunch of reasons for lower liquidity. And at that point, we've also seen probably the peak of inflation in the US today. The inflation RTS more nuanced. And I think, you know, we're seeing consolidations in those trends. So I actually think the next couple of weeks are going to be much harder, much more tactical. You know, all years, you know, I'm not a I'm not shy of having a strong view. But I think it's probably the wrong time to be very, very definite on your views the next couple weeks. I think it can be quite toxic. OK. On the geopolitics plays into this. Yeah. The geopolitics plays in. And go back to the macro side of things. Before we were talking about the geopolitics this morning, overnight, a lot of the conversation. Well, sorry, before the before the rocket attack. Oh, the rocket that fell in Poland. It seems we were talking very much about inflation and taking comfort from the latest U.S. P P numbers and backed into the narrative because we were already taking comfort from a market perspective of risk. Assets were rising as a result of the CPI print recently. Yes, we don't normally care too much for PPR. I mean, I think we incorrectly dismiss it. But I think the fact that we did react to this time there was a lot of attention shows that it played into the narrative that traders want to see. And that's the narrative that inflation's peaked. It's coming down. It's going to come down really fast and the world to be safe. I think that's the narrative retreat at the moment, which is why I still think there's more downside for yields overall in the next few weeks. As you know, I don't think that overall yields have maybe I've seen a peak, but I don't that you want to trade the kind of the higher move into turmoil right. Until next year. I think for now, you trade the relief rally in stocks, you trade the lower yields. You've got to be nimble. It's a tactical market is that this is there's a move you rent rather than you own. And what does that mean for the dollar? What does all of that mean for the dollar and whether we've reached peak oil? You've mentioned before that maybe against some emerging market currencies, you think so less you're against the euro in the pound. What's your latest thinking? That that is my backdrop. Thinking that I think the dollar has peaked overall, even though I'm quite worried about sterling. Inflation did a alert this morning is part of the currency I'm most worried about for 2023. I think euro is still vulnerable against the dollar, but I think Asian currencies could do well. I think EMI could do well. So I think overall the dollar's probably peaked, but it's good to turn to a much more mixed picture. And we saw that in the GM and this morning. It's not just going to be one way and the dollar, some currencies are going to gain something to lose. It's not just a dollar trade. Yeah. And the fast changing Chinese narrative is of a sea change things for the yuan as well.