I shall admit at first with this topic in mind. Metaverse as the new digital transformation ambition of MQ DC. I cannot do it justice. Within five minutes to talk about the breadth and depth of the metaverse and IT possibility. But today, I understand that we are here to discuss and have the fruitful dialogue about the possible future, the great potential that we could revive our economy. I would like to invite everyone to think about the metaverse as one of the key drivers to redefine the economy and the way that we could reimagine the new forms of social interactions. Start with a fun fact first on how metal was relevant to us. More and more. Last year, Bloomberg catalogued more than thousand of stories containing the word metaverse. In comparison to the previous decade, generally seven stories certainly faced a growing interest about them at worse. There is the growing, fruitful dialogue about the words, not just only as the science fiction, but the possible way that we could create use cases across the industry. Several analysis, several experts provide us with the trajectory of the sizing, the value of the matter worse. Some even say that the size of the Washoe economy could be larger potentially than the size of the economy in the physical world. But I think that we shall not think of the Washoe economy and the economy in its physical world. As the competitor, we shall think about the correct synergy not to decouple between the two. I would say fine to. Together with our strategic partner at Transducer. We believe in the way that we shall bridge these walls, your economy with our economy in the physical world. Both supposed to be real economy, by the way. Father, me and my team, we have a start. Collaboration with Accenture. Since the beginning of this year, from the very beginning. They provide us with this analyses. The way that we shall build the ecosystem and the magnitude of the sizing of the value, not just only one company can do this. We need multiple support, multiple participation at whereas layers from the infrastructure to the device to the software payment system, as well as the content creation and experienced design. Of course, there's. No coming a little bit more, so people say that now we are in the economic window. Of course, when we look at the short term days, volatility, days, fluctuation on hourly and daily on weekly basis. But I thing that. It should not derail our create the initiative. It should not derail us to think about and planning for the moonshot projects. Otherwise, asked the human kind would not be able to fly to the moon, are travelling the space. If we just designed to stop everything only because we fail to launch the first rocket. So I would say we shall not be passive, but to be proactive because it's so crucial the way that party we participate in this future to give more fundamental robust growth potential. Together with them at a worse. Now, today, people tend to think of a sea metaverse as gaming entertainment, but I would say I learned from various experts that there would be multiple emerging use cases across industry that probably we haven't thing about. Now today I'm talking about banking industry. I'm talking about transportation, health care and so including the real estate of cost. With those snapshot of analyses in mind the next session. Let me shed light on what we aim to achieve at MQ DC and why Midwest fires. Most of the people tend to recognize MQ DC as the real estate company, but I don't think we do just that each and every projects we develop, we adhere to the principle for all well being. Not just solely to improve the quality of life of the people, but to make sure that we taking good care of the world. The planet Earth, as well as the world of biodiversity. With those initiative in mind, we believe that Metaverse could be the key driver for us. To extend our purpose driven initiative at a global scale. To take what we have throughout the physical project and bridge the physical and virtual experiences for all will being. I think it's going to take half a day for me to talk about the project that we have in our portfolio and our collaboration with our strategic partners. But to give you a glimpse of the relationship with our existing business and the future possibility of our metaverse initiative, let me talk briefly about our offer of a forest. Yes project the lead, this flagship theme projects that we have. Each and every project. We try to come up with the Fusion Living Solutions. We work with our multiple partners and I'm super mesmerized, mesmerized. When the founder of MQ DC mentioned to me that this type of project supposed to be the in no ways and pay ground for us to collaborate with the top experts, top researchers, as well as the top designers, not only in Thailand, but at the global scale forward, provide a future living solution and create this sustainable development. We aim to be part of the larger collective efforts to address the global pain points such as climate change, such as biodiversity collapse, as well as to address the local pain points, which is varies from one location to the order to make sure that we could provide well-being to all communities mentally, physically. Just tiny claims that I would like to tell you example. To address global to address climate change, we build and grow the actual forest at the forest. Yes, we work with multiple researchers to come up with this concept, not just solely the greenery space, not just the garden, but the actual forest to make sure that people in a white community could have well-being mentally, physically. They several innovations, big and small in each and every detail that we put into the forest here. Project. Let's talk about that later. But. I shall say that. We not only aim to build condominiums, house, retail, commercial space, but we aim to deliver the best experience to our customers in every detail. With the state of the art battery technologies, with the best deployment of artificial intelligence, extend that reality block chain and so on. I believe based on what we aim is to transform our physical project. In Bangkok, in Thailand, in two world show attractions for the global community. Several things that we could achieve. But if I could give you three snapshots. We already got been model for the design of our physical project. I think there is a great opportunity for us to create more value to our customers, turning those beam model into the digital twin with the ISE he integration to provide a smart living solutions to our residents. Secondly, we have multiple retail and commercial partners tendons in our physical projects, and we aim to expand that at the global stage. Those digital twin concepts we could also provide the washable Ivan featured all flagship store experiences far. We're partners. Crucial. More than that, I would say with this great capability, we can create the additional set of virtue attractions worth your homes and so on with the fantastic extra ordinary design, with no constraints of the law of physics, of the law of gravity. Not just only for the Forest Year project. We have multiple projects in a fiscal woes and we aim that it could turn into the main or worse experience for the global communities to appreciate. With this big ideas and big plan in mind, we cannot do it alone. That's why we set out this strategic partnership with Translucent, the infinite universe of interconnected metaverse and QVC. We will be the first metaverse developer on Trans Loser. Who said that? Middle earth technically laid, it is not labor intensive. I don't think so. We need the right ecosystem to build this matter worse. That's why we have this ecosystem of partners across the world from the Content Creation Treaty, Asset Development, Metaverse Technology, Stack development and so. I would end my session here. With this great that possibility, it shall not be desolate, the atom of one or two hominids are a group of companies. We totally need the collective efforts from multiple stakeholders, both in the pipe, private sector and public sector to build the new economy to better where society and the world. Thank you so much.