US Bank CIO Says To Sell The Rally

JOIN US AS ERIC FREEMAN. ERIC I WANT TO PUT WHAT WE JUST HEARD FROM FED OFFICIALS INTO THE CONTEXT OF WHAT WE LEARNED TODAY. TARGET CLEARLY INDICATES CONSUMERS ARE TRADING DOWN, BUT THEY ARE ALSO STILL SPENDING AND THAT WAS EVIDENCED BY THE RETAIL DATA WE GOT AS WELL. AS YOU LOOK AT ALL OF THIS IN TOTALITY DOES IT TELL YOU U.S. ECONOMY IS STILL IN GOOD SHAPE POTENTIALLY HEADING FOR A SOFT LANDING AND THE FED HAS MORE WORK TO DO. > > I THINK YOU FRAMED IT WELL. I WOULD SAY OUR VIEWPOINT IS THAT THE MARGIN ON THE ECONOMY IS WEAKENING AT A FASTER RATE AND PART OF THE REASON FOR THAT, ONE IS HOUSING WE THINK THE HOUSING DATA IS GOING TO GET WORSE, IT CERTAINLY STARTING TO ERODE AT THE MARGINS IN TERMS OF SECOND HOMES AS WELL AS SECONDARY CITIES. IN THE OTHER REASON IS WE THINK SAVINGS REMAIN VERY LOW. WE SAVED MONEY DURING THE PANDEMIC. OF COURSE THOSE SAVINGS ARE STRENGTHENED. WHAT YOU HEAR IS STILL DIFFICULT AS A CONSUMER TO PIN DOWN THE GUIDE PRAYED WE THINK THE WEAKENING TREND IS SOMETHING WE WILL SEE PICKUP IN THE FIRST AND SECOND QUARTER OF NEXT YEAR IN PARTICULAR. > > IS THAT WHEN THE BALANCE SHIFTS. > > I THINK SO. IF YOU LOOK AT THE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN WE THINK IS NOT TO BE IN U.S. LED BUT PAN EUROPE AS WELL AND MOST OF ASIA. CHINA WILL PROBABLY COME OUT OF IT FIRST BECAUSE THEY WENT INTO IT FIRST. WE THINK THE PRICING IN OF THAT WAS PROBABLY STARTS IN Q1 AND Q2. WE STILL THINK THAT OVERALL EARNINGS ESTIMATE IS SIMPLY TOO HIGH. BECAUSE GUIDANCE OUT HAS BEEN RELATIVELY DODGY THAT'S LED ANALYSTS TO BE MORE GLASS ASPHALT AND WE -- GLASS HALF-FULL THEN WE SHOULD BE. > > DO YOU SELL THE RECENT RALLY IN STOCKS? > > I THINK THIS IS LIKELY GOING TO BE ANOTHER COUPLE WEEKS OF AN UPLIFT IN THE SAME MARKET AT KEY ETHICAL LEVELS. THOSE ARE CERTAINLY LEVELS THAT WE COULD SEE. WE HAVE SOME TIGHT STUFF IF YOU WANT TO PLAY IT THAT WAY. THE MARKET WILL SHIFT FOCUS AWAY FROM THE FED -- EVEN IF THE FED PIVOTS TO A MORE EPISODIC LOOK AT WHAT EARNINGS WILL LOOK LIKE. WE THINK THAT PROFIT RECESSION IS LIKELY TO HAPPEN AND WE THINK THAT WILL START DOMINATING PEOPLE'S CONVERSATIONS AS WE GET INTO DEEPER OF Q1 AND Q2. SHORT-TERM WE DON'T EXPECT TO SEE THIS BOUNDARY AFTER WE TAKE SHAPE. WE THINK IT'S MORE OF A PHENOMENON WE WILL SEE LATER THIS YEAR AS WELL AS PROBABLY EARLY NEXT YEAR IN Q1 IN EARLY Q2. > > A LOT OF PEOPLE BUYING CREDIT AS A WAY TO MAKE MONEY AND WAIT FOR THE DOWNTURN IN ESSENCE BUT THAT'S A LOT OF CREDIT RISK DEBT. WHERE'D YOU PUT THE MONEY INSTEAD? > > I THINK YOU CAN GO UP IN CREDIT QUALITY AND SHORT IN DURATION. MARKET RISK IS THE YIELD CURVE KEEPS FLUCTUATING. IN TERMS OF CORPORATE CREDIT ON A ONE TO TWO YEAR KIND OF FAVOR YOU'RE GETTING 5.5, SIX. SO REALLY BARB BELLING THAT PART OF THE CREDIT MARKETS. WE STILL THINK HIGH YIELDS -- ENERGY REMAINS 15 TO 20% IF YOU LISTEN TO PART OF THE PERCENTAGE OF THE INDEX. BECAUSE WE THINK ENERGY IS FUNDAMENTAL LEGS THAT THE SPOT HE CAN PROBABLY TAKE AWAY. WE THINK SHORT DURATION, HIGH-QUALITY CREDIT. WE ARE ALSO ENTHUSIASTIC ABOUT INFRASTRUCTURE, UTILITIES, DOES A PHENOMENON WE THINK ARE OFTEN OVERLOOKED BY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS. GUY: ARE YOU BUYING THOSE AREAS FOR CAPITAL APPRECIATION OR FOR YIELDS. TRADITIONALLY A LOT OF PEOPLE BY INFRASTRUCTURE ASSETS FOR YIELDS. THEY'VE A SAFE MANAGEABLE BOND LIKE RETURN. IS THAT -- IF THAT'S THE CASE, WHY BUY THE EQUITY AND WHY NOT BY THE CREDIT? > > I THINK IF YOU LOOK IN PARTICULAR AT THE INFRASTRUCTURE WE EMPHASIZE THE EQUITY AND ENERGY. HAVING TO ANSWER YOUR FIRST QUESTION ULTIMATELY THIS IS A YIELD IN DEFENSIVE PLAY AS WE SEE SOME OF THAT RECESSIONS ARE TO GET WITH PRICING. I THINK IT'S NOT A RISK-FREE PLACE TO STAY, SO WE DO THINK THAT THIS IS PROBABLY TWO PARTS OF YIELD IN ONE PART APPRECIATION. AS WE SEEN THE ECONOMY KICK INTO A HIGHER GEAR NEXT YEAR WE GET THIS WHERE YOU CAN PLAY FOR MORE APPRECIATION. ALIX: DOES THE BACK HALF OF NEXT YEAR A PLOT -- IMPLY A PEAK IN THE INTERN -- IN THE RATE FOR THE FED? > > I THINK A PEAK. I THINK THE DECEMBER 14 FED MEETING WILL BE PIVOTAL. IT'S A CHANCE FOR CHAIR POWELL TO STICK TO HIS GUNS IN THIS FIGHT AGAINST INFLATION SO IF YOU LOOK AT THE TERMINAL THERE'S PROBABLY A 4.9, 5.0 LEFT BETWEEN MAY AND JUNE. WE THINK THAT MIGHT EXPAND OUT INTO THE THIRD QUARTER OF NEXT YEAR AND KEEP HAPPENING IN THE FIRST OR SECOND QUARTER. WE CHECKED THE FED TO REMAIN ON THAT TIGHTENING MODE IF YOU WILL THROUGH THE THIRD QUARTER AS OPPOSED TO THE EARLY FIRST