One industry that has entirely been turned on its head as a result of the pandemic is the travel and tourism sector, right. We've seen so many changes. At the same time, it looks like things are limping back to normal. I mean, look, we have a packed room here. Many of us have flown in from this event. Which stage of the rebound revenge travel rebound recovery. Are we in? How would you describe where we are now on Rio? Let you take that first and in towards us say we're almost there. I mean, there may maybe more. As I say, the potential is still big. I mean, if you look at if you compare what's happening, it's interesting. If you compare what's happening in Asia to what we see in the U.S. or in Europe, I think you see a more cautious recovery in Asia. And a lot of it, I think, is sort of what I call psychological in the sense that I think in a way in the U.S. and Europe, there is this sense that the pandemic is over. The lack of it is not Covid equals the flu. Yeah. So and you you will behave like that. And I think in Asia, it's still not there. If you go down this thing, we are all in Bangkok. If you go down the streets, the measurement I always do is what percentage of the people wear masks. It's not mandatory on the street, but still you'll see 90 plus percent of the people doing that, not only here in many, many of the cities in Asia. And it tells you that people are still gradually letting go to still a little bit of friction. So what we see in many, many markets, the numbers are higher than 20, 19. But it's still I think we have a way we have a way to go. So we're still limping back. Dilip, how would you gauge where we are, where the travel sector is now? I think to be fair, we have just started. Right. I think the hype is yet to come. I would say we are seeing a very strong demand coming through Europe, through Middle East, through the Maldives and all that and Asia. We are seeing quite a strong rebound. But I feel the rebound will be much, much stronger because the issue has always been the destination in terms of travel, you know, because of the proximity of the Chinese and. Okay. Yes. The Chinese are not travelling at the moment, but you have the Indians and like say if you take Thailand now, you know the Middle East and especially if you zone in on the Middle East, there's a lot of Saudis now coming in and people having like, you know, all the functions, all the meetings, the incentive business, everything is come back really strong. And, you know, last year I was in Europe in the IGF conference and people there was someone who asked me the question to say, when do you think we will rebound back to 2019 in terms of travel? And I said we should rebound by 2022. And I had other panel members, like on a panel, they said 24 in 2024 and 2025. I said, that's the problem, because you guys say in Europe, because you really sometimes don't understand how travel has evolved so fast. And if you look at Thailand, for example, you know, Thailand has faced many pandemics. I think we are the experts, you know, and we've had pandemics, we've had weather issues, we've had vertigo issues, you name it. We've had everything. And and but saying that within three to six months, tourism always comes back quite strong. So I would say looking at what's happening today and looking at the demand patterns like in Asia, I think tourism is going to come back much stronger. It is. Okay. You mentioned China and the finance minister this morning. He talked about the importance of China opening up so that tourism picks up, which, of course, is one of the main drivers of Thailand's economy. Can we really see a recovery in travel and tourism until the Chinese start traveling again? Omri? So I think I think my view is that it's surprising because maybe six months or nine months ago, I wouldn't tell you what I and what I'm about to say now. OK. I'd say this is the putting in the sense that in many countries, I think countries that are doing the right things. And again, we took Thailand, did it mentioned Thailand, I think Thailand, the travel authority of Thailand. Katy, as a country, Singapore is another country that that are doing the right things throughout this entire pandemic. And you see the numbers coming back. You see the numbers that continue in places like Thailand. The numbers are either very close in terms of inbound travel, either very close or even slightly above in certain sectors. And the numbers we've seen before. Domestic is way above that. So I guess what I'm saying is that you can't think. I think yes, there's definitely a lot of travel to be made even relative to 2019 without the Chinese travelling. But once the Chinese start travelling, then I think it will explode. Dr.. Domestic travel versus international travel. International travelers still hasn't really caught up as yet. So tell me about the different. How much of a gap is still there? I think there's quite a quite a bit of a gap between domestic and international today. The main reason. So in most of the ASEAN countries is that there is a lot of weakness in terms of travel, like, say, for example. But can I still have people who ask me, you know, if you when you come to Thailand, do we have to have the vaccination certificate? Do we have to have the insurance? Do we have to have these documents before we travel? All that was eliminated in July. But I think the messaging hasn't been strong enough. And, you know, different airlines interpret in different ways. And the other biggest challenge we have is that in Asia here is that there's not enough inbound flights coming in like, you know, because most of the airlines have cut back on their schedules. So. So in the old days, when you have five flights or 10 or 20 flights a day, that's been reduced to two or three a day and sometimes to some destinations like one a day. So. So we have some places like, you know, even like here in Krabi and places like, you know, we used to be so many flights a day and now only few a day. So until the the the the airlines actually put their planes back on to travel and until sort of these clear path in terms of communication, like, you know, in certain countries where, you know, travel is now back to where it is. And you don't have to, you know, wear mask and you don't have to do all these things. It's going to be a little bit slow in the long haul. Will be the last to rebound. We're seeing domestic very strong. We're seeing meetings, incentives and the conventions. Business also coming in from the regional hubs, quite strong as well. But long haul is a bit slow. You're right. I mean, you talked about planes are not having enough flights. And of course, that then has an impact on flight prices. Right. Traveling isn't what it used to be, is nowhere near as glamorous as it used to be or as fun. Right. Let's turn to the audience to get your phones out. And I want to Paul, you and I want to just get a sense of what you look for when you travel. Right. So what's the priority for these days? Look at the answer. There we go. So clear travel, immigration rules. We need some of that, right? Come on. We do need to know, because when I travel, I could I could have predicted it. There we go. Right. This is a little someone heard me right. Yeah. Are you. So you're not me, you're not surprised at all seeing this result? Not, not not so much. Not so much. Because I've seen it, by the way. I think that's the I mean, there is no inflationary pressure has something to do with that, especially with the currencies fluctuating and all of that. I know it's not it's not easy for many, but it's also. And by and large. Depends on I think on the airlines, the flights are a little bit more increased because of the lack of supply. I think on accommodation, they're relatively in similar numbers that we've seen in 2019. I think it's more that price is such an amazing driver. And I think I think what one of the things that we are we are thinking about day and night and God, if if, you know, if you stepped into an office and asked what's the most important thing for the customer? Yeah, survey 10 at 10 engineers, they'll tell you price 10 out of the 10. And. Right. Exactly. And what they're talking about. We didn't say prices for airlines. Right. It's also prices for hotels and for hospitality. Have you had to tweak your business models or cut prices to lure people back to your deal business? Oh, yeah, absolutely. I think Kobe has been a wake up call for most businesses today. And of course, you know, we were one of the recipients of that hit and postcode. We'd actually like, you know, we had to do to take quite a few initiatives to almost restructure the the business and the hotels in a way where it doesn't actually really affect the guest experience, because that was the main our main thing was to make sure that that the the feel and the touch points on the guest experience was never compromised. But the other things we had to we had to do new things because the whole travel pattern changed. Customer segmentation change, the the geography change, you know. Today we talk about generation and travel, you know, two or three generations traveling together. We talk about be leisure. We never heard be leisure in the old days, business and leisure together. Right. We talk about slow travel. People wanting slow travel, like with these the trains, the cruises and stuff like that. And then we talk about luxury travel as well. And for us, you know, I think luxury is not about, you know, the the the the the gleams and the glamour and all those things. It's all about experience. You know, as long as the guests have a fantastic experience, which is a storytelling experience, where they can talk to their friends about it. I think that's where then you've hit the nail on the head. That is a very honest answer. Dilip, and you said you had to make changes. I'm guessing there were changes sort of behind the scenes because you didn't want it to affect the guests. Can you give us an example of a change you made sort of backstage quite a bit technology? There was a lot of transformation done even on the back of us. We used a lot of A.I. to transform some of our systems into into automation. We had to automate systems and all those things. And then on the guest site, we tried to make our guest travel a little bit seamless. For example, we introduced in Europe, we introduced what is called fast bus. So fast passes. You can chicken, you can chicken on line. You can come to your hotel, you get a quick QR code, you open your room, you get into your room and then you check out. You don't have to stand in the queue or anything. And it's it's a very seamless experience from our guest perspective. You know, it's a seamless experience. I'm not so sure it's the nicest experience, because I did this earlier this year. I traveled to Germany and it was the same thing. I booked my hotel online. I got there. I was told to download an app. I checked in with my phone is a key. You want to order room service? I get something. It's all in the app. And I missed that. You know, I missed someone saying, welcome, welcome. This is kaput. How are you today? Do you agree with me? Just a show of hands. Do you miss that through? Not that many people agree with me. I prefer that they leave me alone. Approach. Okay. But speaking about a I mean, we've talked about the importance of seamless payments and how technology can be used to facilitate that. Right. So have you had to make changes in that area? How are you using technology? So our business is technology, right? Yes. That's the that's the business, the heart of the business. And I think that, too, are two things here that are important. One is the overall experience. And you touched a little bit on that. You want to feel connected now? I think now this connected is a lot of times associated with people in need. The person at the end to feel that connection and I think for many, many more years, it's probably going to be the case, but you'll be surprised over time how many of those functions you'll find they are doing, including the feeling of connectivity, connection and, you know, the days the days in which people have relationships where they ISE out, you know, maybe 20, 30 years into the future. Buddy, I am for one thing. I think those days will come. The other thing is removing what we call friction. And I think this is what Dilip is talking about. It's making the experience easier. It's taking the things that are that are complicated and removing them. An example is when you land in the airport, should I draw money? Local money or not, you should die. Should the taxi accept my credit card or not? If I even have a credit card, should let all of those questions. How do I pay you whether you go into reception? What forms do I need to submit? What happens if my flight got delayed? Wait a second. What happens to my hotel? What happens to the attraction that I. All of those things I think technology can solve and make it frictionless. And I think I think there's a lot to go luck to go there. And we're very committed to that revolution. Dilip, what what would you prioritize? What would be the first thing you would like to see made more seamless or frictionless that you think would actually make make it easier for people to travel now? From a from a from a travel perspective, I think I would say, you know, the whole booking experience and getting to the hotel and having that enjoying that time like, you know, staying in the hotel and also experiencing, you know, we've gone in to Wellness Spa, FNB Food and beverage concepts and all those things. And that's what the guests want to have. They want to have an experience, something similar or something which is better than what they can have at home. And they want to have something which is a bit more storytelling, a bit more linked to the culture, a bit more sustainable as well. I think sustainability is becoming quite a top on the agenda in terms of. Yes. Not just the guest, the employee. Our team members. Everyone, how they think as well. So I think that's important for future travel. What about flexibility? That's a theme that keeps coming up whenever we talk about the new world after the pandemic. We want flexibility when we work, but we also want flexibility when we travel. And I know when I book a family holiday, I'm I ask the price and I also ask, is it refundable? What's your cancellation policy? Right. How do you deal? I'm sure you get lots of queries about that. So those are the two question. Those are the three things that I think are the most important price. First price. Yes. Yes. Then there is flexibility. Flexibility. We talked about friction. Yes. Flexibility, if anything, is a trend coming more and more stronger out of the pandemic. And I think what we started doing is, I mean, as a business, we are always depended on our partners. Correct. Allowing or not allowing for this flexibility. What we one of the big changes that we have to do is to realize that we have to in certain cases, we have to take the risk on ourselves. Meaning sometimes the partner will provide a rate that is not considerable. But we need to take the fact that we have a lot of bookers and we may be able to resell that and then allow it or put it in front of the consumer as considerable taking the risk on ourself. That's one example. Other features like Taylor Riggs risk yourself. Yes. Allowing customers to freeze the price. So if the prices go up, we absorb the cost. Right now, they're risky. That's risky. So you've got to you've got to have a lot of scare talked about. In order to do that. And it's it's a risk type of game. But but again, with the right those are the types of things that technology can solve. And I think it's in those types of things that becoming a must in travel if you want to be competitive. And I think we are doing it and you'll see a lot more players doing more and more of that, because this is what the consumer fundamentally it's all about price flexibility and take away as much friction as it can. And of course, as we're beginning to talk about the recovery and the rebound acceptable, we have this cost of living crisis. We have inflation. How concerned are you about that? Is that going to be just another whammy on the travel sector when you least travel and tourism sector when you least needed it? We are to be honest, we are not really concerned, because I think I always say to people, just worry about things which you can control, you know, and not worry about things which we cannot control. Right. You know, we've lived in an era where we used to have interest rates of 15, 20, 25 percent. You know, money is not cheap anymore. Labor is not cheap anymore. You know, we know that. So. So now we need to really go through that change process to ensure that we adapt to that. This thing, you know, we otherwise we'll be sitting here and talking about inflation, talking about unemployment and talking about, you know, all the issues, which are the political situation in certain countries. And I'll just I just I think we just need to forget all that and just plan for the future to see, okay, how can we overcome some of these challenges and what do we need to do now so that, you know, we build a sustainable business moving forward and then we can outline our next wellness holiday? Absolutely. Thank you so much for your time, both of you. Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you.