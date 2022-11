00:00

Very interesting comment so far from the honorable finance minister and from good PD on policy, however. Both of you and your organizations are the ones actually bringing in the money into the country, channeling the actual flows as we spoke about. Thailand is sitting on a net positive equity inflows this year. There is a possibility that interest, investment interest in the country will rise as the rest of the region slows. The nature of trade, finance will change. I want to jump straight back on, if I may. Do you expect these equity inflows to continue as we go through the year? When you look at the fund flow, especially in the equity market into Thailand, it actually starts since the third or fourth quarter of last year when we start to have the recovery of the export, which has been growing quite significantly. And for this year, when you look at the recovery in Thai market, you can see that actually the recovery are not that. In all sectors. Yet we call it the K recovery dairy, the sector that has been recovered most would be the export sector and technology sector and agriculture and food. Those are the sector that has been recovering very well so far. However, the other part of the industry that hasn't been recovered yet might be something like. Travel, logistic, like a vessel wrong and hospitality and health care. Those are things that actually hasn't been recovered fully yet. And when you look at this, even though we only have like half of our industry recover, but under a listed company, no, you will find that the earnings of the listed company already surpassed the total earning before the Covid. So it's mean that we start to have some recovery and it has been quite good. However, it can be better. That's why I think that would be one of the reason why the equity fund flows start to come back to Thailand. Good judge me earnings have surpassed Covid on an economic front. The Bank of Thailand says that growth will reach pre pandemic levels as early as this year probably or next year. And yet we see strong headwinds to global growth. We see a slowing China, Thailand's largest trade partner. We see a strong exchange rate that's complicating policy. Could you help us how understand how businesses such as yours are adjusting your stance in this changing environment? Yes, I concur with what the minister as well as the assistant governor couldn't pretty. Uh, well tugging as well as couldn't park. I think the tide recovery, uh, has been on the steady basis, uh, last year and continue to do this year with a strong export sector which has been performing, uh, quite reasonably well. Uh, at the same time. Now that, uh, the tourism is also picking up estimate this year to be about 10 million tourists, although a quarter of the total that we used to achieve at 14 million. But it's a significant portion that we have also drive the domestic economy. Next year, I think many of the infrastructure projects that have been awarded and would also be moving forward. So we will see more capital expenditure taking this place next year. So it's moving forward on the orderly basis, which also will trickle down have been benefit to the smaller customers and individuals eventually at the same time. You can also see that many of our corporates are also quite strong and also they expand into the region, uh, through the regionalization and some of them on a global basis. I think those also look for new opportunities as well as a new market in the region. Where do you see your new markets for Banco? I think Asia certainly will be a very important part over the next 10, 20 years to come. I mean, China obviously will lead the whole region for this coming century and eventually will also be India. And of course, I hope ASEAN, especially with a strong Indonesia base, which probably will help lead the US economy and moving forward so that regionalization would be quite an important place. Vietnam is also coming quite strong. So is the Philippines. Sticking with the theme of regionalization, playing a bit of an antagonist here. Yes, Thailand is taking care of the last man and woman is keeping interest rates steady. You're taking care of your customers in a situation where global interest rates are rising much faster. But that also means that the Thai savers have limited options for investing their money. What if I may ask you this question is, is the stock exchange of Thailand bringing in new products where the domestic savers can invest their their money in for healthy returns? Is rare. Where would you advise the Thai people to put their money? That's a very good question. With this kind of climate, you will notice that a lot of investment has a lot of cool relation, unlike previously been pretty cool. But when you look at the return on investing in various product, various market, you can still get a lot of like diversification factors. But at the moment, I would say it. The correlation has become very much like one. This is why I would say that in order to invest in any investment opportunity nowadays, we need a story. What would be a story that you believe? What would be a story that you would think would give you a sustainable growth, sustainable profit, for example, for Thailand, when we are trying to do the roadshow and b show our listed company performance to the global investors? We are coming with a theme. For example, nowadays you might see that many listed companies in Thailand actually don't just invest in Thailand. They'd become a regional company. They become a global company. We call that global exposure. Company B, call it C and the exposure company. And if you believe that the economy in those countries are in those regions going to grow, this is how you should invest because it's under Thai company who are doing business over there. Or on the other hand. Another example, what is a string of Thailand? I would call that the tourist industry. Restaurant industry. Hotel and healthcare. So we come up with a well-being index and have a list of the companies that are doing those kind of business and show it to the investor. And saying that if you believe that Thailand are good at this. This is the way that you should invest in Thailand. All sustainability index because Thai company had been doing so well in these ESG practices and other sustainability concept. We come up with a T yes, i Thailand Sustainability Index and also get a lot of index provider to come in and evaluate us on the basis of their sustainability. So it are the a story that we tried to sell to our investor, not just that you need to diversify across product. There was a fire across the region, but also it got to be story and good strategy. How does Bangkok Bank see Thailand's story and how do you see the story of your own business? Of course, Thailand is a very important market. It's our home base and we see many good opportunities that we'll be, uh. That will be that will be shown over the next five to 10 years. I think to expand on compact counterpoint, the SCC and the Bank of Thailand also have been tried to use, as you point out, the savings in Thailand. How can we also be providing funding for the region with different type of market instrument and RTX and says standardization and harmonization of many of the regulations across the region so that different countries and also used companies can use Thailand to raise the funding for us. Apart from Thailand, we see that the region will be a very important part of our presence in some with some 30 offices in some 30 economies, mostly in Asia and with London and New York. Then we also have another 20 70 branches in Indonesia through my top bank, which we make an acquisition in 2020. So we believe that the region we have based on growth potential. Vietnam also has a very strong growth rate. As you see that the first nine months of this year grew over eight point eight percent and the export sector already about 280 billion U.S. dollar, which exhibit a very strong performance. The Philippines also upcoming. So I think the regionalisation will be quite an important part. And we'll also supplement the, uh, sub security for the localization as well as moving the region forward. Are you looking at any more acquisitions to push this regionalisation strategy? We have for the time being, I think for Mattel is a big baby. And also the our presence in the region is also CAC CAC require good coverage. It will be I think we can expand within what we have currently. The question to both of you taking off again and what you'd spoke about, regulations needed to expand this regionalisation, push back on what kind of regulations would you like to see to encourage more regionalization when it comes to offering more products from the stock exchange of Thailand to the entire ISE region? At the moment, we have been working with many arson exchanges and also order it is shown that big issue exchange like China and Japan to work on the closest thing of the product. For example, ETF Exchange Traded Fund and a product called Derivative of Iran not sorry. So the depository receipt in order to do the only thing that we can get around the issue that each country doesn't want to do the fund raising in other country. In this case, each country can still do to fund messing in the whole market. However, that security can be bought and construct as a new instrument called depository seed or the ETF and sell it in foreign market. In that they invest their locally can start to invest outside the country entirely. Nowadays that is one product is an ETF, a king traded fund. After Vietnam, top 30 companies listed in the stock exchange. Don't you believe that the trading value half of that trading value in Paul Sweeney come from Taylor? So you can see that nowadays you don't have to do the closest thing, but you can do the listing in the Korean market and do the closest thing to get the funding or liquidity from outside the market. This is one of the thing that we are trying to work with other ISE NIKKEI and many other Isha Cheng also to create this product. For example, you are a foreign investor investing in Thailand and you are saying that here, I don't want to do the due diligence in Vietnam, Myanmar or Lao or Cambodia, but if you have this product that getting all this stop or share from other country, at least in Thailand, you just do due diligence in Thailand and they can then they can invest in the region. Those are the type of thing that be working on good jobs. There is there's an interesting experiment around in the region with several Asian central banks to push their own digital currencies. Do you think interoperability of digital currencies with Asia coming together? Getting a payment systems to talk to each other. Create this pool of liquidity in the region. Would that be something that could really push the Asian market? Thailand being part of it into, let's say, direct competition with Wall Street? I think the trend is moving in that direction. And my understanding is the buying of 10 and also has been working with the Hong Kong military authorities as well as, uh, the P B or C, uh, for the certain pilot on the digital currency, especially cross-border payment. I think some more initiatives will be moving along that basis in order to create the eventually the digital currency acceptance. That would be on the official basis. And I think that would be in a very important move in into the future. On the commercial side, the Thai Bankers Association and Bank of Thailand also have been working with the ASEAN Banking Association in Singapore, in Indonesia, in Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Philippines, for example, and even Cambodia. On the QR code so that there will be interoperability, use the same standardization, make it easier for monthly payment on the digital basis on the QR code. And I think that also will be expanding further. So by using certain standardization not dissimilar to what, uh, good back on is talking about the center decision that the six security registrations will fund the data inequities that make it easier for movement as well as a fund raising. This is on the payment side is also moving along that basis on the trade side, for example. We are also reducing the three on the contour to the payment system for the trade among some of our network between Bangkok and Jakarta and Vietnam for for instance. And this also would help reduce the operating costs and increase the efficiency. So you would question to both of you so you would say that there is room for ASEAN to stick with their own currencies, their own local currencies, and yet create a system where there is absolute frictionless flow of the currencies in a way that you no longer need the dollar. I probably will not go that far, but they think each country probably will have its own currency share that has certain level of abilities to pursue their own mandatory exchange and fiscal policies, but yet also regional cooperation to provide support and stability, just like in the 1997 crisis. I think Thailand and some other ASEAN countries got also strong support from China and Japan, for example, that have also stabilized that region. So I think probably similar to that type of scheme. It also gives more cushion and resiliency for the region. Good. What are you most excited about when it comes to all of the changes that you're seeing? Of course. Bank of Bangkok Bank has got great phrases when it comes to digitalisation pushing technology. What makes you most excited in terms of the coming months, the coming years for for the stock exchange and also for Thailand's economy? Overall, I think we are in their time, a very interesting time. There are so many things that change behavior of the investor, the behavior of the fund raiser, the technology and the way that we have to become more like partnership than competitor. I think this is the era where the maybe the new thinking would be so important. For example, when you look at a fund raising nowadays, you can go to the traditional market betting fund from the bond market, go to couldn't charter any bank, go to the equity market. You can do all those very conveniently. But we still have new instrument investment token utility token, which at the moment are at the beginning of the stage of development. So we have so many things that we can look into, even at the stock exchange. Now, we have never set a city market as a main market father medium size and big size company to do the fund raising. We have the in the eye for the medium size company and now we have a life exchange for the startup up assembly. So you can see that nowadays we have so many way that you can do these activities under investment. Ten years ago, when you talk about investment in Thailand, most of their investment come from calling the marketing and let them do all the killing in keeping in their order. Now what then? 90 percent of the transactions of the retail investor are online or buy. So you can see this other behavior sharing and technology actually come and help a lot of this kind of progress. Things similar to digital currency. Andrew Perkins leadership in issuing the digital platform for the six security system settlement payments are sentiment systems. So that's why I mentioned that we are in a period of very interesting thing. So there are so many things I didn't even touch up on their digital asset Cheng. I didn't even touch up on the way that Cheng start to become more like capital market infrastructure. There are so many things that we work into, but we got to prioritize and do something that most meaningful for us. So what is your priority? At the moment, when you look at Thai capital market, there are two things that we have been far a bit behind other developed exchanges. First, we don't have that many fund raising from foreign company. That is the first thing. And the second thing is that we don't have the. Access for the start up an asset. E to do the fund racing to the capital market. That's why you can see that we initiated many project that involving that. How can we get high investor to be able to invest abroad and also for any investor to be not foreign company to be able to do the fund raising? Thailand nowadays they can do five where they can invest the money to the holding company structure, the primary listing. Secondly, listing the read and infrastructure trust. Those are the five thing that now we start to allow the foreign company to be able to respond more conveniently in Thailand and also be come up with a life platform and life change so that we start from grooming the start up to understand capital market. They give them the share service on those like it a way to manage their accounting. Are IP legal might easily get them to do the input of data into the system so that it can be done their due diligence easily and then fundraising to have a meeting place for other people. We want to invest in the startup and a startup company to meet. Those are the two thing that to me is a very high priority and we are trying to to promote that nowadays. It's interesting you mentioned startups going back on because globally right now the tech sector is undergoing severe headwinds as the global monetary cycle tightens in the US. In my own country, India, we can see all of the startups are facing a lot of pressure when they come to refinance their money. I want to flip the question I asked you. What are you most excited about? I want to ask you in January. What are you most worried about? I think the growth potential of the region will still be quite important, and that will lead to many opportunities. The change in lifestyle will lead to a different type of consumption requirements. We also lead to many type of manufacturing, whether in terms of food, sea, electric vehicle, biotechnology, healthcare, energy and infrastructure. Since there will be have uh. The area will have many sophistication and developed that of course through these. I think the, uh, geopolitics will be quite an important aspect in these probably as you ask the question in the earlier session. I think the new world order probably eventually will be drawn, even though it might be bipolar or multi polar, but eventually there will be some level connectivity. But at the same time, the level of regional decision and localization will be important to ensure that not just just in time, but more like just in case. So that I think there will be a balance of the two. But the domestic economy of the RCN will still be in the pot and Asia will still be an important part. So I hope that we keep this, uh, region to be, uh, to be neutral and independent and be able to serve the requirements of the rest of the world together with the domestic requirements of us. In contrast, there's absolutely no doubt that Asia is the bright spot. It's going to continue to be a growth engine for the world. And within that, ASEAN will play a very important role. But I want to go back to the point that you raised. It was something that could be also mentioned about the changing consumption patterns, where arguably younger generations would want to eat more proteins as as living standards rise in the world. They want to buy electric vehicles. And again, as I mentioned, couldn't beat as well. We have a war in one part of the world. Oh, we arguably had an escalation this morning. We have China increasingly challenging the multipolar uni polarity of the US is the world we're living in. Changing first that question to you could see. I think the world is changing, right? And the last 40 years, globalization has been the theme and call for the efficiency. But I think as we move on, as we have evidence from the Covid, so efficiency alone is not enough. But sometimes some level of security is also quite important because disruption could take place from shutting down of certain factories or the difficulties in terms of the logistics, logistics movement. So I think there would be a balance between, uh uh, globalization, efficiency, as well as the security and local level of practice. And I think that probably will also create more opportunity on the domestic side of each of the respective countries. And good, good. How should businesses think, how should young business people, as well as entrenched businesses prepare for this change that that goes including Good Jet City are warning us about? Very good question. To me at the moment. The things that I can give advice to them is that nowadays you have a lot of opportunity and you have a lot of channel to rest the funding. If your idea is good. The thing is that how can you get a consistent funding? How do you prove that you have been achieving something so that you can meet the requirements of the person who investing in your business? I think the kids nowadays they have many good idea. But the thing that they need to understand also that they need to make the investor understand what they are doing, what is achievable. What would be the milestone? How would they share the benefit? And what would be the end game? I think those are so important, not just for the new kid, but for all the people who are doing business. But now a day to my opening and they seem to forget that you need to deliver something, not just something that you think is important. Buy yourself. How how do we have a meeting of minds, especially in a region like Asia, where we are seeing generational change, where we're seeing start ups led by very young people, where we are arguably going to get into a period where we're going to see massive generational wealth change, where the younger generation will take away inheritances from first generation businesses. Good tragedy. If I may ask you to take this question first. How are banks like Bank of Bank positioning for this generational change in a region that's going to be at the forefront of this push? Family business is something that we have all agreed to do, and the change from one generation to another can lead to both opportunities and challenges. So how can we best provide support to them? Normally, the second and third generation, they have much better education. Also with much better perspective in outlook and so forth. At the same time, also capital from their parents or they can prince of built so they can try on different things, including what you mentioned of the start up. But of course the challenges on the management and the scalability, which I think the older generation have. So how to combine the two together in coordination. At the same time, we do go through across the different countries or so, different levels of development across the economies and in certain areas like in pharmaceutical and healthcare. India is also very strong at a leader in that area in technology management and management. India also very strong in China on the consumption and technological advancement. Indonesia. Also a lot of our opportunities in terms of the national resources. And they have been fertile ground, also plenty of water. And so very good in agriculture. Vietnam, where hard working people and so forth. So these are different combinations of how do we make sure. So I think the the cross-border investments and also corporate collaboration together will create will increase the nature of the greater understanding. And hopefully that will also provide greater stability in the medium term as well as the business opportunities. The message coming across is very clear from these sessions that there are so many strengths in this region. We've got to play to the strengths that each of these countries have with businesses like yours facilitating and guiding the changes that are going to come back on. Final word, final word to you. I asked you previously what excites you the most as well. But I want to drill down into this question. If you look at the regionalization of of of ASEAN ready, you think you would place your largest investments? You asked me a very difficult question to answer. In my opinion, like I told you before, there was a vacation is not very important. And a story of the investment to me is also very important. For example. We just came back from the road show or find it us in a change in New York City. Interestingly, each of the itching tell the story totally different for Thailand. We are talking about sustainability. We are talking about a industry that are very strong and has been improving using digital technology. Singapore. Talk about our banking sector. Financial sector. Talking about airport. Read on the port. Malaysia talking about a plantation. Talking about a petrochemical business in Indonesia. Talking about Start-Up Philippines. Talking about her new business in that country. I think this is the fascinating story. It doesn't have to be one country that you only focus on, but it's more like in the area. For example, in Austin, I think there are so many compelling stories that you can talk to the investor that they don't know yet. For example, I've been been there and we talk about a story in each of our country. The investor was like intriguing because it wow, we never heard about this. And this is so interesting that you are so complementary to each other. So this is one of the story that I would say that was suffocation and believe in salary diversification in a changing world. Lots of opportunities, but as gunshots also said, some challenges as well. Thank you so much. Thank you so much for your engaging conversation. Thank you. Thank you.