Nato, Poland See No Intentional Strike

00:00

A FORMER EU AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA JOINS US NOW. WHAT IS THE LESSON THAT WE CAN TAKE AWAY FROM THIS MISSILE STRIKE INTO POLAND. EARLIER TODAY THERE WAS CONSIDERABLE CONCERN THAT WE COULD SEE ARTICLE FOUR BEING TALKED ABOUT MAY MEETING UNDER ARTICLE FOUR. CLEARLY WE'VE DE-ESCALATION SINCE THEN BUT IT HIGHLIGHTS THE RISK THAT EUROPE IS OPERATING UNDER THE MOMENT. WHAT'S THE LESSON HERE. > > FIRST WHAT WE HAVE TO ACKNOWLEDGE THAT MORE MILITANT CONFLICT OR EVEN PEACEKEEPING OPERATIONS, UNINTENDED INCIDENTS HAPPEN. EVEN FRIENDLY FIRES HAPPEN. OVER THIS TIME WHAT WE HAVE WITH THE OUTCOME OF THE WAR AGAINST UKRAINE WHICH WAS LAUNCHED, PROVOKED WAR BY RUSSIA. NOW REACHES THE TERRITORY OF THE NATO MEMBER STATE. WE SEE THIS IN POLAND, AND IT WILL REQUIRE RESPONSE. ONE WHICH WE ALREADY HEAR FROM BALI, SECONDLY IT'S ABOUT FURTHER SANCTIONS WHICH THEY DESERVE. AND CERTAINLY IT'S ABOUT HOW TO AVOID THE FUTURE POSSIBLE INCIDENTS HAPPENING AND THAT WILL INVOLVE REVISION OF MUCH MORE THAN AIR DEFENSE BOTH TO UKRAINE IN THE EASTERN FLANK OF NATO MEMBER STATES. ALIX: THE QUESTION THEN BECOMES WHAT KIND OF PRESSURE CAN BE PUT ON VLADIMIR PUTIN AND THAT REALLY RESTS WITH PRESIDENT. ON A POLITICAL SENSE WHAT KIND OF BACKDOOR COMMUNICATION DO YOU THINK IS TAKING PLACE BETWEEN XI JINPING AND PUTIN. > > COMMUNICATION BETWEEN BEIJING AND MOSCOW, IT IS IMPORTANT THAT PRESIDENT PUTIN, WHO RELIES ESPECIALLY WITH THE SANCTIONS IN PLACE ON CHINA'S MARKET WHEN IT COMES TO FOSSIL FUEL IS ALSO BEING -- RESPONDING IN TERMS OF POLITICAL WARNING AND DISCOURAGING. SECONDLY IT'S ABOUT EMPOWERING FURTHER UKRAINIANS TO STAND FOR THE TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY AND THEIR INDEPENDENCE AND THEN ALSO TO DEFEND IN POWER STRONGER NATO MEMBER STATES WHO ARE THE EASTERN FLANK OF NATO. > > PRESIDENT XI JINPING HAS MADE IT CLEAR HE IS AGAINST THE USE OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS. CAN WE TAKE THE ISSUE OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS AND USE OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS INTO EUROPEAN THEATER ON THE -- OFF THE TABLE. DO YOU THINK HIS ABHORRENCE FOR SUCH A STEP WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN MOSCOW? > > I PERSONALLY BELIEVE IT WON'T BE PRESIDENT XI JINPING. HE MAY PLAY A COMPLEMENTARY ROLE BUT IT WILL BE WHAT WASHINGTON D.C. WILL BRING TO MOSCOW. WHAT I SEE FROM THE PUBLIC DOMAIN, RECENTLY THE HEAD OF THE CIA, HIS COUNTERPART IN JUDGMENT MET WITH HIS COUNTERPART IN ANKARA. THIS ALSO COMMUNICATION DURING THE WHITE HOUSE AND THE KREMLIN. I HOPE THE MESSAGE IS VERY FIRM AND STRONG THAT IF A NUCLEAR WEAPON WILL BE USED, OF THE RUSSIAN MILITARY WILL STEP AWAY FROM THE TERRITORY IN RUSSIA WILL FACE MOST SEVERE CONSEQUENCES. ALIX: WHO IS THE PERSON THAT WOULD BE MOST EFFECTIVE IF THERE WERE BACK CHANNELS BETWEEN THE WHITE HOUSE AND KREMLIN. OF AC HENRY KISSINGER'S IS -- IS SOMEONE COMES TO MIND BUT IS THERE A MODERN DAY KISSINGER WHO CAN MOVE THE NEEDLE HERE. > > WE'VE SEEN THEM PLAYING A CONSTRUCTIVE ROLE IN FACILITATING THE DEAL FOR EXPORTS OF GRAIN AND HE MAY PLAY HIS ROLE. HENRY KISSINGER'S ONE WHO'S HIGHLY RESPECTED, BUT AT THE END OF THE DAY WHAT MATTERS FOR PRESIDENT PUTIN, HE WANTS TO HAVE A DEAL IN CONVERSATION WITH THE WHITE HOUSE. THE QUESTION IS OF COURSE HOW THOSE TERMS YOU START TO TALK TO PUTIN AND THAT REMAINS TO BE SEEN. > > WHAT IS YOUR EXPECTATION FOR THIS WINTER? HOW DOES THIS CONFLICT EVOLVE THIS WINTER. WE ARE STARTING TO GO INTO THE DIFFICULT PERIOD. IT'S COOLING DOWN RAPIDLY WHAT YOU THINK WILL HAPPEN OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTHS. > > I THINK THE WINTER WILL BE A TIPPING POINT. WE WILL SEE WHICH POSITIONS UKRAINE WITH THE HELP OF NATO STANDS AGAINST RUSSIA'S AGGRESSION AND WE WILL SEE WHAT MEASURES RUSSIA WILL REINFORCE. AND CERTAINLY DON'T RULE OUT ALSO IN THOSE INTERNAL DYNAMICS IN RUSSIA. MORE ARE BEING SENT FROM THE FRONT FROM UKRAINE BACK TO MOSCOW, MORE PEOPLE ESPECIALLY MOTHERS IN A SIMILAR WAY AS IT HAPPENED IN AFGHANISTAN. THEY WILL START REACTING. AND IT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT. SO WE DON'T KNOW WHAT'S -- THEY CAN MAKE A SHOT OF WHAT WILL BE THE OUTCOME OF THE WINTER BUT IT'S CLEAR WHAT WE NEED TO DO. WE NEED TO SUPPORT FURTHER UKRAINE MILITARILY.