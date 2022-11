00:00

When we were planning the questions for this session, I think we were almost in in a different world in terms of geopolitics. I think over the past few days what we've seen happening at G 20, there's a great deal of tension has kind of gone out of the world, I think, which is a great thing to see. But I think there are still a number of potential areas of of of clashes and conflict. And one of them, I think, is still in the tech industry if we're looking at the US and China. I think there are still opportunities for full kind of chip manufacturer and high tech manufacture to be moving around the world. So I wondering, what is Thailand's plans for taking advantage of that kind of change in the tech world? Well, we think Thailand and enhance it definitely will have the opportunity to to grow this industry as a result of the supply chain disruption during the pandemic. However, it is how you embrace that opportunity. It's not just about clean water and stable electricity for the ship industry, but also the whole new paradigm of how you produce that ship without any carbon footprint. I think that will be the key to go forward. I think Thailand has been very adamant in putting our words into action about global warming. If you see that the world has faith altogether, the same three crisis, which is a pandemic, the war that the first two have a possible ending. But. Climate change is here to stay with us. If we don't address it, I think we all going to be facing floods, wildfire fluctuation of temperature. So what we have done is really to put forward our decarbonisation plan road map and already start executing it. So at the source of energy production, we plan to cut carbon emission by 2030 by 40 percent with renewable energy coming in about 10000 megawatts by 2030 and by 2040. We plans to have 50 percent gas and 50 percent renewable. Making us one of the cleanest economy in the world, for that matter, with a footprint. So that is that the source of the energy and asked what are we doing at the street level? You know, our policy of trying to entice to pay consumer to change from petrol engine cars to TV cars has also been very, very pleasing up to date. I think the projection shows that by the end of the year, I think Thailand will consume like 30000. He's putting us to be one of the highest in Asia. So hopefully, you know, at the source of power production and that's also that street level talent will be a clean, clean place to be considering to harness or hop your business of production with no carbon footprint going forward. And our carbon neutrality target of 2050 that has been announced by the prime minister is a very real target. So hopefully that we can either reach it by then or sooner. So I think green, green, green Thailand recovery is a way to go. Right. And that's good to know. Coming from I'm based in Japan, so I know a few things about an aging population, but I know that Thailand is also beginning to face a similar kind of a problem now. How how are you going to tackle that problem? And how would you be able to sort of create the kind of population who can who can really get into these high tech industries and adopt those new ways of working? I think it's it's a common problem. As we live older. We live longer. I should say. But definitely there are plans to rescue our workers and also to be more automated to bring in A.I. and robotics in our manufacturing. So all of that is something that we need to roll out and carry out. But also we have to introduce a new type of visa to attract foreign talents, which is a long term visa, which is a 10 year visa. We call it a long term resident visa in Thailand, and it comes together automatically with a 10 year work permit as well. So hopefully we can entice people with special knowledge and skills to transfer the knowledge to the Thai people. Not only that, but use Thailand as a place of living, as a place of trading and a place of innovation going forward. So with the supplement importation of talents, I think that will help Thailand reshape its economy into a less less labor intensive industry. Right. OK. Since one of your hats that you wear is as Thailand's trade representative, I wanted to know your latest thinking on this kind of on again, off again. Is Thailand interested in joining CPI TPP and what would be the advantages and disadvantages for your CAC particularly? Oh, yes, very much so. I think we have demonstrated that, you know, ACP TPP may be having some time to consider to get a consensus of all the stakeholders in line. But we are we have no hesitancy in joining API, for example, or asset, which is the Asian version of the free trade. But we'll see TPP. I think there are eight working groups at the moment sounding out all the stakeholders coming up with a consensus for us to have a strong position at the negotiation table and also representing our stakeholders from the effect of the agreement. But definitely Thailand is pro free trade. But but also we want to introduce at APEC also that if Thailand succeeds in our BCG policy and also our green policy, can the product that has been produced by clean energy. No carbon footprint in Thailand of ISE and for that matter, can we have no tariffs? No. In order to encourage people to transition into a green energy for their production as an incentive to make this transition quicker for countries like Thailand, who's dead set on a carbon free world? You did briefly mentioned IPF there. I was wondering, what do you think will be the impact of IPF on this region going forward? I think it can only be positive. You know, a bigger market for Asia, bigger market for the West, who is involved. And I think all free trade agreements is good. It might look like a two trade representative. Yeah. So I did. Just briefly mentioned at the top of the conversation. You know, that new atmosphere that we're seeing between the US and China. For example, we've seen the summits and we've seen President Xi of China holding meetings with all sorts of us allies and friends and partners and seeming to present a more friendly front now. I was going to ask you, what do you think that this kind of hostile atmosphere. How is that going to play into Thailand's economy and the regional economy at the festival? What do you make of what's been happening at G 20? What are your reactions? I think the whole world's reaction is kind of especially in Asia is kind of relief. Right. That a little bit of pressure has been taken off. The cap has been loosened a little bit. And I think, you know, from the Thailand perspective, we'd like to see Thailand and are seen to be especially Thailand. We are, how shall we say, the most seamless melting pot of Asia. Meaning there are no race issue here. There are no religious issue here. Everyone here could live together, even though are different races. As a Thai and also our longstanding relationship with the US. One hundred and ninety years and also with China, a lot of a lot of us here sitting in this room have Chinese bloody lives, including me, you know. But I'm educated in the West, so we have a full understanding of the customs as well as the way the well things. So I think, you know, Thailand would be a place where you would understand both sides. Right now, I'm aware that you're having a very busy time at the moment because obviously, as a senior official level of the host nation, what are your expectations for APEC this time? What do you see as being the most important outcomes that you're looking forward to? I hope that everybody comes to Thailand. And the key takeaway on the main theme of BCG is the non conflicting theme. And everybody can go back and see whether, you know, this is something they can go back and start implementing for a better world. And I think in terms of decarbonisation, I think every country is looking at several problems of attack, of how to to make the world a better place for us. We have, you know, the renewable energy. Like I said, we also have carbon capturing capability and we also have hydrogen production that hopefully will be inked during this APEC making Thailand a hub for not only just the current energy, but also the future energy needs as well. Right. So I think that is a really, really key. How can you grow the economy responsibly? Each one of us as a member of the world, right? Yeah. Would you say that? You're obviously very keen on having Thailand take a very leading position. I think in the region on these green issues, how far do you think the public is with you on that and how far do you think you can do this in such a way that it doesn't harm the public or doesn't? First of all, I think the public will be with us if we can present to the public that renewable energy that we're thinking of doesn't cost more than the present energy. OK. Which I think we're on track to do that. Secondly, if you can see by the adaptation of people changing from petrol cars into these, you know, making us one of the highest can some consumer of even cars in in Asia that already shows, you know, that people are willing to live cleaner and more responsible. So do you think APEC. I mean, we have obviously we have a lot of forums on the environment. We have COP 27 still going on at the moment. Yes. Do you think APEC, as a kind of very economy based forum, can be a good venue for pushing forward with? I hope so, because the two. They go hand in hand nowadays. Right. If you. You grow without responsibility. You have no wealth left. Okay. And what do you think is gonna be the most important meeting at APEC this time? Do you have any thoughts on that? Well, I think it will be all the different bi laterals that's going to happen. If you talk about Thailand, of course, it will be a key trading trading partners that we're going to be meeting with on the bilateral side. So hopefully all of that will will will come to a result where everyone will see Thailand's case and help us make this transition into a modern and responsible economy. Right. All right. Well, I wish you the very best of luck with the rest of the meeting. Yes. Thank you very much, indeed, for joining us. Thank you very much. Thank you.