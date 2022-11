00:00

Thank you all for joining us today for this very exclusive lunch. And I hope we have an engaging conversation on a very, very interesting topic. This is my first time in Bangkok. I am based in India. I come here from South Asia and probably your organization, the IMF, is one of the busiest organizations in South Asia right now. So I want to jump in straight with what's happening in the world. It's an exciting time to be alive. If you're looking at it from one perspective, from the economic perspective, the IMF, of course, has warned that the U.S. and China will both be slowing down. What does that mean for Asia? Thank you very much. First of all, hello, everybody. And I'm delighted to be here. I actually arrived to Bangkok this week, and I will be taking a position based in Bangkok. And it's an excellent opportunity to have a conversation with you all who make business decisions and important business decisions in this country, but region at large as well. Thank you very much for your question. Indeed, our world is facing many difficult headwinds. And we are is a region which is a central engine for global growth and engine offices grows is, of course, impacted with developments in China. Maybe I'll start with China. So we are projecting that China's growth is will be slowing down from eight point one per cent in 2022 to about three per cent in 2022. And we expect that China's growth will remain around 5 percent for the next five years. Of course, this development will have significant implications globally, but also in the region as this region became more connected in terms of trade in the past decade. And in fact, intra regional trade is now contributing about 50 per cent of total Asia trade. So and at the center of says trade linkages, this is, of course, China. And whatever hypotheses change in China is transmitted through those trade links to the other countries. So what it means first is slowdown in consumption will impact the demand for imported inputs, which will have implications for supply chains. And these this we got a recent lockdowns in large cities and special economic zones in China, strained factory production as well as supply chains. And if this log of those continue continuing longer or become more widespread. Of course, the impact will be felt throughout the region. So China is facing trade off in terms of its hotels as well as growth objectives. And how is those trade offs play out will have implications for trade channels and trade transmission. He said. The second is, of course, these threats in the real estate sector in China, and even that sector is impacted. It means that so it is low where demand for commodity heavy imports from commodity exporters. And it means that growth in commodity exporters will be impacted as well. So those are kind of main transmission channels as that will affect regional development. And especially Asia on the upside, of course, if those lock downs and also real estate sector shows that growth is slowing down the way beyond gross targets, we try to now as it is, expectations may trigger policy action for decision makers and policy support could mitigate some of those pressures. So, of course, we are monitoring developments very closely and it's highly uncertain environment. So we're leaving the. Dairy, one area that you are definitely having to monitor very, very closely and even step in to help is South Asia. Of course, Bangladesh has reached out for pre-emptive help to the IMF. Sri Lanka is trying to negotiate a bailout with the IMF. It's still some distance away from securing help there. Before I get into specifics, could you let us know if you're seeing pockets of stress? Credit stress, especially building up around the world? Yes, of course. I mean, we're we are living in a situation where U.S. tightening action is becoming more pronounced and it has implications for global financial conditions. We have a tightening of global financial conditions, higher borrowing costs and, of course, increase in capital outflows from Asia. Of course, it creates difficult general challenges throughout Asia. You know, over time, we'll see a higher borrowing costs now will translate into higher debt service requirements in that future, which will have implications for the fiscal space is in many countries, which means that a higher share of public spending will go for. That said, the center will be law with space available for social and development spending. It will also have implications for the private sector because indebtedness in Asia has increased significantly in the past two decades. In fact, if debt levels where it contributed get out 25 percent in the past. Now as they have increased to 38 percent and Asia is the largest contributor. Now add to the overall global debt. We also did research and for indebted fumes and we see is that tightening global financial conditions and tightening action by us will have a direct implication of foreign investment by a highly indebted fumes. And so will it be negatively and significantly impacted. So asset side of private sector story will become more difficult as well. You asked me specifically about Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Before I respond about those, I should say that compared to, for example, 2013 tape from many Asian countries, I'd much better positioned to withstand. So is tightening conditions because we have higher reserves and we have stronger current account balances and institutions. Trainings is always that that. So as a short term volatility is saying short term pressures will be relatively easier to handle. So in the longer term implications of higher borrowing costs and sometimes that countries like Sri Lanka who have higher dominated foreign exchange debt it face higher or lower credit requirements is a near term of course will be impacted negatively and quite considerably. I should correct you a little bit about where we stand in regard to Sri Lanka. Actually, we have reached a staff level agreement with Sri Lanka in September and we agreed forty eight miles program for two point nine billion and program is available offered despite mind. Why board approves a decision about this. And as you well know, shit, Sri Lanka is facing a severe economic crisis and livelihoods of people in Sri Lanka, especially most vulnerable, are severely affected. ISE. So question remains what is passed forward? And here, of course, D.C. shows of creditors is very important and it's very important that they give financial assurances to move the process forward. For ISE as well, an important structural reforms said Sri Lanka we'll be focusing on to come out of this situation is, of course, strengthening its revenue potential, which is one of the lowest in the world. And you say you already have building blocks for that. For example, a few years back. Approved direct income taxation, which is a modern legislation and the important centrepiece for improving guide revenue generation in Sri Lanka. Second will be, of course, strengthening monetary management mechanisms by making it more data driven. Third is making energy pricing to a cost to be Covid. And of course, protecting some words tool metabolite, making sure, as I had said, are sufficient mechanism and social support systems to be able to help some poor. And finally, strengthening Colorado. Covid. Those same transparency will remain important. I do want to specifically ask you about our topic today and showing adjust to recovery. How can Sri Lanka, which is going through a debt crisis, it has to tell its creditors, which are many bankers who want their money back, that we are going to give you your money back. But at the same time, or to protect the poorest people in the country. How would hold of Asian countries manage this balance, especially how do Sri Lanka manage this balance? It's a very difficult question and it's a reality of situations that challenges are very difficult. We set the sustainable debt situation. I think where we come in and where we could. Taleb is, of course, financing ISE. That's one thing. And take and hopefully his financing in combination was important. Forum me to maintain the implementation of commitments will catalyze additional financing from private sector development partners, which will have helped Sri Lanka to cope with this situation. And as you rightly said, it's very important. I said fiscal spending and revenues, which are being mobilized in Sri Lanka itself, is being channeled to help the most vulnerable. And selection of projects and programs that country is implementing is groves and social friendly in regard to relations to creditors. I need the means between Sri Lanka and its creditors to make an agreement. I think where we coming in is helping to support this process of program commitments. The program framework and we take ISE suffering in golf by Sri Lankan people, of course, to our heart. You asked me about Bangladesh, so maybe I could say a few words about this country as they have been living, say, for too many years. In fact, Bangladesh situation is very different from Sri Lanka. It does not face that distress, especially and specifically Bangladesh. That is sustainable. And it will be a growing go way above average for the Asian region. So growth spread freedom. You see Bangladesh. We know we will remain quite strong. I think where Bangladesh comes for to support, to save find is to make its macroeconomic framework and macro economic situation more RTS the end. It is resilient as the people of Bangladesh, I suppose. And second pillar of our support is climate resilience support. And as you well know, climate mitigation and adaptation requires input heavy investments as well as domestic revenue generation capacity and sets where our programmatic support is coming in to Bangladesh, helping Sam to build institutional systems as well as micro framework to be able to achieve senior climate goals. So you said says watching implementation of that program, which is expected to catalyze additional financing for climate issues, will be very interesting to say. The region that's large. There's a lot of interesting work happening on the finance, on the climate space, a lot of interesting work in Thailand. And I speak to people. But one input that feeds into all these discussions that a room is very interested in is, of course, the US monetary tightening, because if the date thing happens too fast, it throws all plans off kilter. So where do you think I'll be? Position is the global monetary side tightening position? I be closer to the peak. Are we not self? Do we still have some distance to go? Where do we position? Yes. I think we already talked about to us tightening. I think simplifications for financial flows. I mean, in terms of tightening decisions in Asian region, what will be important is to watch inflation and. We have seen that the inflation levels in Asia in 2021 were much lower than elsewhere. But this year we see pickup in inflation. And of course, the external factors like Russia's war in Ukraine, which has negative implications for commodity prices globally, affect inflation trends in Asia as well. But now we saw that SOEs was crazy. Toady impacts have translated into higher levels of inflation, which are above targets of inflation target terrorists in those countries. So we see so many central banks it taking tightening decisions. I think those tightening decisions will continue and we will see a number of Asian central banks responding to the inflationary pressures by undertaking further tightening actions. Of course, calibration of those actions will depend on countries specific circumstances, especially if, for example, the exchange pass through to inflation, whereas they stand in terms of cost inflation. What do you say? Impact of commodity prices and how? Also also indicators star had a playing out. So said something that will be evolving ISE this year and next and more tightening actions had expected. I've just been warned very discreetly that we're running out of time. But I want to ask you a very, very important question. You spoke about the war in Europe. Arguably, the pandemic is still affecting us. There is a lot of long term impacts of both of these conditions, inflation. While it might be easing, the impact of inflation is not going to go away overnight. Arguably, this starting happening in the global economy, is that affecting long term economic potential? And how should businesses and policymakers prepare for that scarring? That's a very good question. So maybe I could tell you, Toby, about our projections for Asia at large. We're projecting INSIDE ASIA going to grow at around 4 percent next year. Asia will be main engine of growth and it's a bright spot globally because we are projecting global growth at around 2.5 percent. So it said compared to past performance. So, of course, it's lawyers saying the five and a half percent of average gross said you are used to see four Asia sets had I mean, we also see said the pandemic, as well as Russia's war in Ukraine have hit Asian region and Asian countries in very significant way. And now I estimate and the research shows that many countries, especially advanced economies and especially emerging markets in Asia, will be facing a situation where their growth levels in long term will be high, will be lower. Same pen pandemic. And now we estimate shows that it will be around 9 percent. So to emerging markets and developing their economies will be forgoing growth grows because of pandemics cutting and to 60 per saying, for example, 5 percent average globally. I think since has also to some degree challenge, but also an opportunity for the many Asian economies and businesses to take a hard look. What is needed and I think what's clear, what's needed is investment in human capital and investment is growth and social friendly development programs because social scouting has been an important part of pandemic Scarlet Fu. So investing in human capital developing. So as I speak, it's investing in climate basically. And who's developing those aspects will be an important driver of post by Deming Kroes recovery. And we also see is that across the region, digitalisation and the adoption of new technologies that contributing very positively to those developments. And what did you say shows? And so I took the opportunity to use as well in Derry investing in human capital. Probably the most the easiest way to ensure just. Recovery. Thank you very much. And we are happy to be part of topside.