00:00

Southeast Asia's digital economy is growing into a 200 billion market in 2022. And that's actually a whole three years earlier than predicted, despite the pandemic. That's according to this year's. Economies Southeast Asia report sponsored by Google, Temasek and Bain, and in the last three years we've seen more than 100 million Internet users in Asia come online for the first time. So very dramatic numbers. At the same time, we are seeing headwinds facing the region's digital economy as well as risks to an open, open Internet. Thank you so much for your time. Great to be here. Obviously, we saw during the pandemic, you know, all these businesses go online, double down on on on meeting customers online. And I wonder if you can talk about, you know, post pandemic, what we're seeing in terms of how folks are leveraging in this region, the Internet tech and all these new platforms to help recover. Well, look, I think the statistics that you pulled out of the report that that we we were proud to be part of sort of attest to the fact that pandemic, the pandemic certainly saw a spur in the adoption of digital technologies going from, you know, 100 million increase. So going from roughly 325 to 425 in the course of three years is a pretty dramatic increase in just the region. But it's not come to an. It's not arrested by coming out of the pandemic. What you're seeing instead is the further evolution of the. Technology, there are parts of the of the region that we're not connected, that now that they are growing in their utility, in their use of the Internet. And we're seeing other communities that heretofore haven't been connected that are starting to come online. So really the base of the pyramid in many senses is now leaning into the Internet, becoming connected. And we think that's a fantastic thing. I mean, the enhanced opportunity, the inclusiveness that's generating in the in the Southeast Asian economy is is terrific. So. So, look, thus far we're continuing to see the kind of expansion, the adoption that we've seen previously and excited about what we see going forward. And we're talking just to me with airlines. We're seeing people come online for the first time. We're seeing people come online with their phones. It's so different here than in many, many of the markets in terms of the potential growth. Yeah. I mean, look, the saturation that you're seeing in the domestic in the in the U.S. or West European markets where there is obviously ongoing expansion of the Internet economy. But in this region, you're not only seeing the expansion due to new apps, new services and so forth. You're also seeing it through the broader adoption of Internet connectivity writ large. So ongoing investment in infrastructure, ongoing creation of of of new user bases, people in rural communities and whatnot who weren't connected before. That's great. At the same time, of course, we that we're seeing all this growth we are seeing around the region and around the world, restrictive policies and things, you know, discussions over digital fragmentation and digital sovereignty. You know, we saw, for example, Russia last year try to or install initiatives to really control the Internet. I wonder if you can talk about that and how real are those risks, especially here in Asia? And what does that risk mean to them, to the rest of us and to the digital economy? Yeah. Look, if you step back, you know, obviously the the digital economy, the Internet economy really grew up in a space with relatively little precedent for regulation and as a result expanded substantially. And it's probably not unexpected. And in fact, it's appropriate that governments would be thinking about how technology is impacting their countries, their communities, and and think about ways that that balance needs to be struck. The challenge that we're seeing is the one that you've alluded to, which is that that regulatory process is taking place in a way that is largely uncoordinated and is really sort of exploded in the course of the last three years. We've seen thirteen hundred thirteen hundred regulations adopted governing the digital economy, the technology space just in the in the APEC regional loan. Mean, that's an average of one new regulation a day. And these are regulations that may fundamentally impact how products are developed, how they're innovated, how they're brought to market. I mean, imagine that level of divergent regulation happening in any other industry. You know, an aircraft engine, for instance, that has no function or be built a certain way for one market, a different way for another market. That same set of challenges is what the technology industry is grappling with right now. And, you know, for a big company, a Google, we try to figure out our way through it. We consider our mission is for is to make the world's information universally accessible. And so we work through the challenges of regulatory bifurcation, regulatory fragmentation. But for smaller company is that challenge becomes sometimes, you know, an insurmountable hurdle and left with the choices of having to reconstruct products for certain markets. They would simply say, you know what, we're just not going to enter it altogether. And that's really where you see. You know, economies slow down. You see individual users not get the benefits that we've seen derive from the Internet. So. So bottom line, regulation is not only inevitable but important. It's something that we support and are and want to be part of. But we do hope that it can happen in a more coordinated way than we have seen happen thus far. And thus, the importance of initiatives like the APEC gathering that's happening this week or, you know, the G 20 gatherings before, all of which sort of recognize the importance of the digital economy, but the need to have some level of convergence, I think, around what those running rules are going to be going forward. Great. I mean, practically, what do you think can be done? What is being worked on right now to keep data on the Internet and the economy open? Well, look, I think there are initiatives that we see underway. You know, recently. There was a multilateral initiative around the freedom called the Declaration for the Freedom of the Internet, which basically laid down certain principles. Number of the governments in this region, as well as the United States, where were endorsers of that, which simply sort of set certain parameters around the importance of regulation falling within sort of what those guardrails are. And and look, we hope that initiatives like that will be helpful. We hope that there'll be convergence around sort of common set of principles, principles of non-discrimination, principles of making sure that there's transparency in how in how regulation happens. At the end of the day, again, to reiterate, big companies, companies like Google are going to be able to fear their way through this. But if if you are a you know, if you're if you're an app developer, if you're a if you're a small company, a small, medium sized business, let's say that's just developing an Internet presence. But all of a sudden, you're confronted with five different sets of privacy regulations, which we seeing, you know, around around the region. That becomes an impediment. That becomes where the Internet stops being the incredible generator of jobs and innovation that it has been we've seen over the past 20 years and starts becoming more both atrophying or becoming less innovative. And know that's not what we've seen traditionally in this region. We've seen this region being a place where innovation has exploded, including in the in the Internet sector. So, again, we're hoping to see some of those multilateral initiatives place sort of the guardrails around regulation and ideally establish some best practices. And of course, at the same time, we are seeing more restrictions on content and free speech even around the region. Obviously, some governments feel like they need to do that. And some of some of that is government imposed. I wonder what is the balance there? I mean, what does it mean also for Google? Yeah, well, look, I think the first thing to sort of recognize is never in human history has there been a moment where so much free speech can happen. You know, so many different points of view can be brought to the fore. Then we have right now with respect to the Internet. There is a it isn't an incredible enabler. It has been an incredible enabler of a diversity of views on on topics ranging from politics to society, economy, you name it. And we fundamentally, again, believe that is a good thing. You know, the the exposure of people to different ideas is something that we at Google pride ourselves on, on being an enabler of. We are seeing a growth of of restrictions around content. And again, there are some spaces where we think that's appropriate and helpful. Take terrorist content online, for instance, where, you know, we have seen evidence of of of that kind of content. And the industry has actually really stepped up in partnership with governments to take on that. That challenge, a forum called the Global Internet Forum to Counterterrorism, for instance, which is the major technology platforms working together to figure out what that terrorist content is and make sure that it doesn't stay online. So there are good examples, I think, of the the content threat needing to be addressed and being addressed collaboratively. Where we worry is the growth in what we've seen in terms of regulations that really seek to limit political speech, mostly because it is potentially uncomfortable. And that is a space where, you know, we as a company obviously are going to comply with the laws that in the places that we operate. But the question I think we really want to ask is, is that in the best interest of the the global Internet community? And does is there a slippery slope there whereby, again, the Internet fragments in ways and becomes a less useful tool? And and so those are the issues, the tough issues that we're we're wrestling with. We're obviously seeing here in Southeast Asia, so many people access Internet by my telephone, getting 5G, you know, all over the place. But at the same time, we do know that the digital divide still exists and especially in many pockets here in Asia. How do we you know, where are we in terms of bridging that gap for people and making the Internet and the digital economy more accessible to to the vast majority folks? Yes, it is. I mean, the the you know, the the period of going from desktops to mobile based Internet connections has obviously led to this explosion in access. And, you know, today with mobile phones being accessible, smartphones being sensible at a relatively low price point we've seen. Greater availability, but yes, you're right. Access to the fundamental connectivity continues to be a barrier and it's something that I think government and the private sector do need to continue to work together on, whether it's on creating the broadband connectivity, whether it's on the fundamental infrastructure of subsea cables, terrestrial cables, of data centers. Those are all important spaces where I think we've seen good policies in places allow for greater adoption, but still more to be done in that space. But I also would flag, I think, another key enabler of of of meaningful access, particularly on commercial access, is Skilling is is helping individuals who, to this point in time may not have been trained on how to utilize the Internet. Maybe it's somebody who, you know, is is a little older and sort of more advanced in their career and is nervous about making that transition or children, you know, younger of us. And so we are deep believers at Google in the importance of digital skilling as being a core component of enabling that sort of broader access into the digital economy. And very proud of the work that we've done in this region alone. More than 50 million people trained in the course the last eight, nine years on digital skills. Obviously more to be done in that regard, but helping people who, you know, previously may have thought that their world was the street that their store operated on. To now understand that they can be connected globally into markets around the world is such an incredibly powerful story and one that we're very proud of. Great. And our time's up. But I just want to ask you, obviously, with all this economic turbulence, turbulence, it's ahead of us, where what's the outlook for the digital economy here in Southeast Asia? I mean, you know, people are spending less. People are concerned about their pocketbooks. And we're seeing people now go from offline to online and back into shops as well. Yeah. Look, I. Certainly there are the same macroeconomic headwinds that we that everybody sees. But the reality is that the drivers of Internet growth are seem to be seem to be present. And and and, you know, when you look at the at the medium term, the ongoing adoption of technologies, the indigenous innovation that's happening in this region near the number of unicorns that are that are being created in the technology space, the growth of developer communities, the growth of creator communities for content online. It's it's it's really you know, you can't help but look at it and think that this is going to be a center of digital growth, digitally powered growth for for many years to come. So fundamentally optimistic, right? Yes. Lots lost expect from tech here in the region. Karen, thank you so much. Thanks so much. Thank you.