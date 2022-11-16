Former Amb. to Poland on Russia Developments

00:00

What are your expectations of what's happening around Poland and if, in fact, those rockets did land in your country? What would be the response? There's an old saying in the US military and intelligence community, first reports are always wrong. So it would be a mistake to jump to hard conclusions on the basis of the initial reports. We know that something fell on a Polish village. Two people were killed. The Poles are trying to ascertain what happened. It may have been a deliberate Russian attack. That's the worst case, a deliberate Russian escalation, trying to provoke a crisis because they're losing the war on the ground. It may have been an accidental Russian attack. It may have been a Ukrainian air defense missile landing on Poland by accident because Ukraine is under attack by Russia and they're trying to defend themselves. Opposed, in any case, lies with Russia. But whether this was a deliberate attack on a NATO country is not yet clear. It is excellent news that President Biden and Polish president due to have spoken within the hour. It is also good news that the NATO, the North Atlantic Council, the NATO's body policy body, is discussing this issue. I think even now or will tomorrow, NATO ambassadors will discuss this because clearly Poland has a right to expect support from its NATO allies. The question is, first, what happened? Was this a deliberate attack? Another question is do we need to increase Poland's capability for air defense? A third question is should we shouldn't we be increasing our support for Ukraine's air defense? Because this may be just. This may be an attempt by continue to try to intimidate the alliance, to try to just frighten us by the prospect of restoration, we need to be very steady. But it is too early to say whether this was a deliberate Russian attack on a NATO ally. Might have it. That's what I was gonna ask, is the deliberate intent. What's going to be making the difference when it comes to triggering Article 5? Well, Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty says basically that an attack on one is an attack on all. We don't know that Poland has been attacked by Russia. That may be maybe it's possible. The Russian propaganda, Russia, the Kremlin propaganda machine has been in overdrive screaming about attacking NATO, attacking Poland, attacking the United States. So it's possible that this was a deliberate Russian attack, but I'm not convinced yet because the Russians would be ill advised to push NATO into becoming more involved. The Russians are losing to Ukraine. Why would they escalate? But in any event, we don't know what the facts are. We do know that we need to stand with Poland and the conversation between Presidents Biden and it is important in this respect. And we need to be prepared to show Poland and other countries that are vulnerable to Russian aggression, like the Baltic states, which are NATO members as well as EU members, that we have their back. But it's too early to start drawing conclusions about Russian culpability until we know it. But this will be this is I almost, I can promise you, consuming Washington as my former colleagues scramble for the best information they've got so they can brief the president and the secretaries of state and defense on the available options. To your points and I think to Sherri's point as well as culpability, Massa, or should there be a broader discussion about whether at least part of the Ukrainian sky should be actually close to the airspace being closed? B Consideration Should there be a more robust conversation about air defense systems regardless of the motivation and intent here? Well, this is a this is a serious conversation and you make a serious point earlier in the war. A lot of observers and friends of Ukraine made similar arguments. The Biden administration, President Biden, said basically, we're going to help the Ukrainians defend themselves. We're not going to do the job for them, at least not yet. If this turns out to be a deliberate Russian attack on Poland, then the question would arise, should we deploy air defenses? In inside Ukraine, what are the benefits, what are the risks, what will we get by doing so? And that's a conversation we should have. But it's not one that we should we shouldn't draw conclusions based on fragmentary reports. But the question is, what can we do to best help Ukraine? Given the fact that Russia is using air attacks to try to destroy civilian infrastructure and pound the Ukraine's into submission because the Russia is losing on the battlefield. So that's a fair point. So what we do know is that this is a protracted conflict, that there are increasing military activities, we know that these airstrikes are potentially gave rise to the incident in Poland. Some of the broadest missile strikes will be seen on the Ukraine since February. So should these conversations also be involving all NATO members and territories that may be affected? Because a lot of commentary has been around the fact that this was just a matter of time, that even with communication with Russia, you're going to see a high potential for these territories being affected. It is possible that Russia will escalate attempting to. Attempting to roll the dice because they're losing on the battlefield. The Russians are in trouble. They've lost on the battlefield. The Russian society really is an enthusiastic about Putin's war of territorial conquest. And we know from Russian history that when their leaders get them into bed, into a losing war, the Russian people often don't like it. So Putin may be rolling the dice with escalation. We don't know that. We do know that we hit the poles and the balls were vulnerable. Need our backing. Now, the Polish military is serious. The Baltic militaries are small, but are U.S. and other NATO forces. German, German, British Canadian forces, lead forces, lead battalions, straits going up to brigade strength in the Baltic states. The US has a brigade in Poland right now. We probably need to increase the Polish air defenses both by giving the Poles equipment and maybe providing our own equipment. And then the question is, what more can we do for Ukraine? Russia is the aggressor. They started this war for no good reason and we need to help Ukraine defeat them. That's the way to peace defeat Russia. That is, have them lose in Ukraine. And have Ukraine regained its all of its territory as much as possible. So the Russia is not tempted to try this kind of aggressive war again. And what we're seeing now is the result of Putin's aggression. And we need to be steady and firm, not panic, not jumping. Russian provocations and not let the Russians intimidate us. Easier said than done. I think the Biden restoration has done a credible job of finding that ground of steadiness. But it will they will be hard put to maintain it if Russia is, in fact, escalating.