00:00

I wanted to begin by talking to you about Thailand's economic recovery. Now, the recovery we're seeing has in large part been aided by a government economic stimulus package of roughly four and a half billion dollars. Most of these measures are now coming to an end. Do you have plans to extend these measures so that you can support the more vulnerable parts of society or, as you just said, to ensure that no one gets left behind? Well, actually, for the past almost three years. During the pandemic, I think the fiscal policy has been and has been playing an important part in the economy. Why the monetary policy has played out live, giving the room for the fiscal policies to work. So during these difficult times, particularly for the poor and people who who are losing their jobs during the pandemic, I think the government has to help a lot, both in cash transfer. At the same time, we need to stimulate domestic economy. So doubt to measure what is the cash handout program to help the people. And secondly, to stimulate the domestic economy, particularly afford a small window. And for the people who who have fixed income to spend more in domestically, it's not only the cash transfer and the stimulus package, but also we help. We we are doing the projects on the traveling, traveling together to form more to domestic tourism last year. Our hotels and restaurants will close at that time. So at least the Thai people had a chance to to visit the countryside, you know, spending time, the holidays in in the luxury hotels. We did come in support of 40 percent of the room rate, as well as the Giving India another award show for spending. But I think since the government lifted the the oh, the Covid restriction, then I think the fiscal policy has to playing list role and giving the room for the monetary policy to work, which is the same as in other countries as well. So you would see that is not only the Fed fund, the Federal Reserve addressing the interest rate in the US state, but also audio. We are carefully the central bank carefully raising the interest rate. So I think the our government's stimulus package is particularly broad based. We'll be coming there more targeting to the venerable groups. And now the you know, for example, especially especially the social welfare card will be the one that the one program that we are supporting. So it goes to adhere the low income people. At the same time here during this time, you know, India, the price has been hiking. Then they come in also support. There are certain groups of people who are using the energy. How long do you expend expect these packages to run this support? I think the for the a broad based stimulus package will be less and less. And then we let the economies to work because the people just come back to work, the hotels open, the factories open up to the more than 100 percent capacity. So people get more income right now, although is some of them may not get the 100 percent that's before the curve. So people have the ability to pay. So let's did the market work. Yes. And rely less on stimulus measures. Now, you talked about central banks raising rates. What's your advice to the Bank of Thailand that has started raising interest rates, especially, as you know, household debt levels remain high, close to 90 percent. And the recovery we are seeing, we are seeing a recovery, but it remains fragile. Well, central bank is is it is in more independent. Yes. OK. So I cannot advise more, but the friendly advice. We consult, we consult. I cannot say that the how much they interest are recall. But, dear, when you talk to the governor of Battle of Thailand, that because the inflation invasion in Thailand is basically from the cost side, the cost push. So the central banks understand very well that we are we have to make sure that our economy fully recover. That's another factor that depart from there, you know, keeping our interest gap close to the close to the international or the Fed Federal Reserve rate. So I think they are concerned about the full recovery of the economy. And we agree that the for government spending should go to the more targeting group. You're talking about your household debt. Household debt is one after year. I think being in debt, I think is is is is is normal. There's no more normal life. If you don't have any debt, it's in the usual. You are rich anyway. So keeping keeping that debt can be can be financed. Is is the issue for or for us? So right now, the minister of finance there, together with the state owned banks that we organized here, the K of the forum of at event to call for the people who has debt and people who are in non-performing loans to come to the bank. And then we helped him to resolve to restructure the debt. So expansion, extending the debt payment. I think one of the thing and cutting the somewhat interest and the principal as well. So I think the year as long as you are able to pay to pay back the debt, I think it's okay. I think and remember, 70 percent after debt is 70 percent after debt, asshole. Household debt is school for the housing for housing, housing. And we here for which we have posed a useful idea, you know, so business for small business. So we have to look at whether they have the assets or not if they keep consuming. I think that's that's not true. That's not good. Very quickly, I want to talk to you about inflation. You know, we've been talking in just the last few minutes about how interconnected the world is now. And inflation is a huge global story at the moment. And here in Thailand, also, inflation is shooting at around 6 percent, almost double the upper band of the central bank target. Is inflation something you are getting concerned about? Are you keeping an eye on it? And what might you do to bring it under control? I think it's a global concern and also in Thailand. But looking at the October, October is a 6 per cent and therefore the whole year that we expect about six point two, which is not so high. It is moderate. It's moderate. But the thing is the we have to help the people. So supporting the liberal groups is one of our policy. Apart from, you know, changing the behavior of the farmer because the fertilizer ACOSTA has been gone up, has been going up. So turning from the chemical to organic is one of the things that we are helping them. And my last question, because I know we're out of time is globally. You know, the economic outlook is pretty grim at the moment. And everyone you talk to is talking about how they're fearful that we're headed for a deep global recession. Are you worried about that? From the point of view of the government, possibly you. But our policies, we are reversing the global trend. Huh. Okay. Because globally there are two major economies. The United States and European countries. But if you look at the Asian economies, our forecast for NIKKEI next year is higher than this year merely because of our performance in our export export of goods. And look at the November figure. The foreign tourists coming to Thailand reaching almost 9 million. We just are all year. We expect 10 million, 10 million, one fourth of the year. The people which the number. So I think you quite satisfy me, quite satisfied with the number of deer tourism and the export performance. So I think this will be one of the engine for the next year. So as compared to this year. Of course, many people are looking at the impact of the global recession that the talent we also face the same problem. Lower economic growth is OK here. But if you look at the trend, the trend is upward. Trend is up. The only things that the Chinese economy. Yes. That to a superpower, European countries and the United States. Of course, they expect the more expect their recession. But if you look at the China Chinese economy, the only thing is the zero Covid policy. If you call it zero call, it has to be lifted. And I'm sure that the more I said as people will come to Thailand more and more. And I'm quite sure that the Chinese will also help here, you know, when we're talking about a global supply chain disruption. Yes. And China is one after your country who will supply all the electronic parts and components to the automobiles, industry and the electronic industry. So I think the idea, as long as you keep the vehicle with restriction, they think that that will be the big costs for the economy, which is to say a massive in Thailand. Over the past year, that economy. And we must work hand-in-hand. Yes, of course. Well, as you add in inflation, you are talking inflation. Whether that will have the impact to the economy, I think. As as I said, you know, the inflection is very moderate and the government has some measure to help to people. So it's gone. It's not going to impact our GDP forecasts. And apart from that investment, domestic investment, particularly for the eastern economic corridor, the major infrastructure, we will continue to do well. Inflation is moderate. There's an upward trend. So that's a good positive note to leave it on. Thank you so much for joining us, Minister. Thank you. I gave him a picture of.