00:00

As the honorable finance minister reminded all of us, monetary policy and fiscal policy goes hand-in-hand and therefore I am delighted to have you for this very, very important conversation, especially given the fact that monetary policy is the hot topic in the world economy today. The elephant in the room, of course, we're talking about the US raising rates. We're talking about a slowdown in the largest economies in the world. So let me go straight into where Thailand is different be. While the rest of the world is talking about soft landings. The Bank of Thailand, of course, is talking about an economic takeoff. Could we start by you explaining to our global audience today, watching this on live streams, listening to this in the room, how Thailand views the global economic situation, especially the slowdowns in China and the slowdowns in the United States of America. Yes. Thank you. So let me firstly, thank you for the invitation. It's my pleasure to be here. It's an honor to be here as well. You write Madrid policy is a very hot topic right now. It's actually a very interesting time to be in central banks, because now we have a lot of things to actually analyze and decide on in terms of the global picture that you mentioned, that there's a lot of that, a big global component of things that are happening. But there's also a very country specific issues that are happening as well in the global picture. Of course, the inflation picture has a very much a global component, mostly from the energy price shock that we all face. But at the same time, the initial conditions and the starting point of countries are not the same. And you alluded to two in the case of Thailand way, we are now trying to have a smooth takeoff as opposed to a soft landing. And this reflects the fact that our starting point from the Covid shop is a lot more late or delayed competitive as economies, mainly because our economy relies on tourism, which was, you know, completely pretty much shut off. And then it's only slowly coming back. As of the second quarter of this year. So back in June, we only had about 2 million tourists out of the 40 million that we usually get. Right now we are around to up to 9 9 million. So you can see that the that the trajectory is that we are only really starting to recover. And, you know, we're not going to reach the peak of its GDP level until like early next year, end of this year. So the growth picture is now changing. It used to be quite positive. Now, next year looks a lot more challenging. So we will have to actually navigate through that. But, you know, domestically, we have a pretty strong foundation given that we have this inbound tourism coming, plus the domestic demand that's going to carry us forward. Could be you spoke about the starting point of the various countries are different. And surely Thailand, Thailand is in a different place as well. But even in the US now we're starting the Fed, the Federal Reserve officials are starting to talk about a moderation and they're dating my country. India is also going slow, relatively slow on interest rates. Surely you must be feeling a bit vindicated on your monetary policy stance? No, I think every country has its own challenges. Right. So I think what the Fed has done have done what they needed to do because they did start off with a pretty big inflation shock, which was unexpected. I mean, I think if you recall, not just the Fed, but everybody in this room, other markets as of last year was forecasting inflation for the US and the euro area around 4 percent of of this year. Right now, it's going to be like around 8 percent. So it's pretty clear that there was some unexpected shocks that happened. And the degree of persistence of inflation in the advanced economies turned out to be more than people expected. So I think, you know, they have done what was needed to do in the case of Thailand. I wouldn't say vindicated. It's more like, you know, we have been trying to apply a steady hand, really looking at the facts, incoming data. And the fact is know we we do have a very different cyclical position than the other countries in terms of our vulnerabilities to external developments, including the exchange rate. We are not that vulnerable given our limited exposure on foreign debt that the pass through to inflation is not that high. So we had this picture that we needed to first nurture the recovery, let the momentum gain, and then we could slowly, you know, ease off the stimulus that was put on back in Covid. And so far that the overall picture. Developed in the way that we had anticipated in the big scheme of things. So up to now, I think we are, you know, comfortable, but I wouldn't say we are complacent because next next year it's going to be a lot more challenging, I would say. At what point would you think the economic recovery in Thailand has gained that momentum that you want? What would be the point that that smooth takeoff is just about starting? Yeah, I mean, just going back to the tourist numbers, for example. As of this, as of June, we only had 2 million tourists. So that was like the plane was on the runway quite a 3, which is the numbers are not going to be released next week. I would think that would be it should be a confirmation that we are now actually launching or taking off and then we expect to expect to be in full flight probably early next year. So that as the finance minister mentioned, we as one of the few countries that expect growth next year to be higher than this year. If you look at the world around the IMF forecast, most regions, most countries actually have growth next year much, much lower than this year. So we are, you know, going to be in full flight probably next year before we get to next deal. We have a very important data coming up this year, which is due on November 30 review. Given all of the headwinds that we are facing, given the uncertainty we had, I saw on the Bloomberg Technology this morning, we had arguably what we could call an escalation in the war in Russia. It is Russia's war in Ukraine today. What could we expect from your November 30 review? How is the Bank of Poland looking at this very important decision? I think you could expect a continuation of the approach that we've been doing. We've been slowly easing off the accelerator in terms of policy. You know, the in the big picture. Inflation is is a is a concern. Have a central bank. And the rate of inflation that's above target is something that we really follow closely. But what's more important is the trajectory going forward. And next year we do forecast it to come down somewhere near our target. That's mostly reflecting the underlying nature of inflation that is more supply driven. It's not demand led. And it's also, you know, not the second not effects of wage pass through is not happening. So we do expect inflation to moderate. But we really want to make sure that the recovery does not add to the inflation pressure next year. So I think that's smooth. You know, gradual withdrawal of stimulus is something you could expect. You know, we get other questions about whether the terminal rate or neutral rate. All I would say, it is not what it is today. So you could expect not to be a surprise. We don't aim to surprise the market. And I think in the November meeting, it should be a continuation of the approach of in doing since the beginning of the year. Not surprising the market, a boring, boring central bank banker in the hot seat today. I want to remind our audience at this point that you can ask any questions that you might have to compete as well. Please use your phones. You're aware of the process that Mulligan helped you through. So please feel free to ask any questions on Monetary Policy Committee, because this is the gentleman here who is very famously said that central banking is 90 percent communication and 10 percent action. So I want to ask you a very pointed question, and there's no other way to ask this question, really. Has the Fed acted responsibly in its communication of its monetary policy, especially when it comes to the second drug impacts on emerging markets? That's a good question. And I see that firstly, that quote, that 90 percent of my policy is communicated is not from me is I think it was Ben Bernanke or somebody else said it. But it is a fact in these days. Much of the work of my deposit is done by the market in anticipation of what central banks are going to do in the future and the like. Yes, the challenge of communicating well. If you start at the at the end outcome, you know what ultimately is the policy action coming from, you know, what what moves policy? It's two things. It's either circumstance change that can make conditions change or the preference of the policymakers changed. They may put more weight on output, more weight on inflation, those things. I think the key challenge of communication is to to communicate that the preference of policymakers, which typically do not change that is like the steady foundation of how policy is made. Because if the market understands that the reaction function, you know how central banks will react to different conditions, they can anticipate what policy would be in in the future given their forecasts. The other bit, the actual change in the circumstance, that's a bit a different issue and that's more hard to forecast. I think that if you're referring to the Fed evolution of their communication, you could say from the beginning of the year, I think in the beginning they were more in the mode of actually trying to guide the market quite directly in terms of a forward guidance that kind borders on promising or are being perceived to pursue a particular path. And I think the the issue with that was that it's very difficult for the market when the policy path became different than what was paragraph two. To differentiate between the two factors that I said is the change in policy because circumstances change or is it actually the preference of the policymakers changed? And I think that caused him some trouble. So the Fed quickly adjusted and it became clear that they they want to make sure that they communicate their preference wishes to Ghana. They're going to have to take care of inflation first and foremost, no matter what. And based on incoming data. So I think they've adjusted to their circumstances quite well. As I said it, everybody in the world was caught off guard by what happened this year. But, you know, to their credit, I think they've they've done a very good job in adjusting. And now people are forecasting the Fed pretty well, I would say. Yeah, that's an interesting comment because that the change in preferences idea and trajectory or in policymaker preferences creates noise. How does how will the Bank of Highland ensure that there is no noise in your policymaking? There is no noise that confuses the markets cheered as well as in the wider Asian region. That's a great point, Janet. I mean, you know, everybody here in this room, it's pretty clear there's a lot of uncertainty that the private sector and households have to deal with these days. The last thing that we want to do is to add to that by creating policy uncertainty. So as I said earlier, we do not aim. I do not want to surprise the market. But if it comes to having to do something that was different than market expects, because circumstance, the circumstance changed, then we will actually do it. But in terms of trying to be as clear as possible about the preference of the policymakers that bit, I think we can communicate, be transparent, try to describe how we got to where we are and how we can go in the future. I mean, our central banks try to do that. You see the this long trend of increased transparency over the last decade. It's precisely to communicate the reaction function of central banks. So that's what we do. The best we could do is make sure at least that the public doesn't and does not misunderstand the preference, reaction function of central banks. And that uncertainty comes only from the. Circumstances, the economic backdrop. That's the aim, at least. But that's I think that's the best we would be trying to do that. I want to pull back a bit and go to my part of the world with the South Asia. But before that video, I want to give you a chance since you said you want to be transparent about your preferences. I would want to. I would request you to articulate your preferences from the Bank of Thailand. Red. Red is the Bank of Thailand's preferences lie right now. So we in terms of what we mean, the Market Policy Committee makes the decision. The committee clearly looks at three, three. First and foremost, inflation is something that is the foundation for any sustainable growth. So that's the first thing that we really look at. The growth trajectory is also very important having sustained growth. That's also, you know, well distributed across the segments of society. And thirdly, financial stability is something that we also pay a lot of attention to because it matters for future growth, not in of itself. It's because it's it's it's an indicator of more medium term prospects for for growth. So those are the three things that always, you know, is what the committee looks at. And the balance between those three objectives change a little bit, depending on the circumstance before and at earlier this year, it was more about ensuring the recovery really takes hold. Clearly now it's going to shift a bit more towards making sure inflation does not become embedded into the system, which right now it looks like it's gonna be fine. In the background, we always look at financial stability in the medium term horizon to make sure we're not causing trouble down the road. So in a nutshell, at this point in time, it's stability. It's what the talent wants to try to achieve with its policy. Yeah. Surely stability is easier said than done? Very. Yes, because one channel arguably that has the most part to affect the stability is the effect rate. And very little really is in our control in a world where the dollar is so dominant. I come from South Asia. One of the countries I'm responsible for for coverage is, of course, Sri Lanka. And while, of course, domestic policies play a part, we are seeing the effect. We're seeing the immediate effect of a strong dollar, which has led to really a heartbreaking debt crisis in the country. The Bank of Thailand has previously warned about a week, but and the need to protect the local currency as well. Of course, in recent days, there's a smart rally in the butt. But where can we expect the currency to go from here? What? What are you monitoring very closely? Where could we expect the trajectory of the exchange rate to go? You know, the first thing you learn in elementary macro is never forecast the exchange rate, because as a profession, we have not been able to even explain in hindsight what drives the exchange rate in general. But so, yeah, I'm not going to forecast the path of the exchange rate, but I'm going to say that the exchange rate is a very important variable. It's one that was important relative prices for the economy, especially for emerging markets. The exchange rate can matter a lot if you have a lot of financing or debt that is denominated in dollars in foreign currency. If you have a lot of imports and a lot of pass through from exchange rates, this important channels. But it is quite heterogeneous across different countries. In the case of Thailand, the impact of exchange rate movements has not been as as as yet as pervasive as in, say, other emerging market economies, mainly because we are quite strong on the external front. As I mentioned earlier, we have very little foreign currency debt, even smaller in terms of short term external debt. In terms of foreign reserves are quite high is actually I think 12th highest in the world in absolute amounts. And if you scale it by GDP, it's about six times. We passed through the impact of exchange rate changes to two CPA has been historically very low. I mean, very, very low. So in terms of our exposure to exchange rate from the financing side, from the trade side, it hasn't been a big factor. So in that sense, you know, we had let the exchange rate act more as a shock absorber in the past. So far up to now. But we would be concerned if the exchange rate becomes a shock amplifier. That's a threshold that we look at. You know, at some point, if the accepted moves way. You know too much. However, fundamentals, it may amplify things. That's when I think it becomes a policy concern. But so far, you know, it's been up and down. You had to have a steady hand and look through. But if you look at the budget to the dollar, it's weaker by 7 percent since the beginning of the year. If you look at on a trade weighted basis, it's actually pretty much 1 percent higher, unchanged, basically. So, yeah, we have been quite, quite resilient on this. And I think going forward, if I entertain that of it, given a cycle is a bit later. Are we on the recovery path, as I mentioned? This is different than the rest of the world where things are going to slow down quite a bit. You would think that that should be something that is supportive of of investment in Thailand in general in a currency as well. So we we actually think that there is a solid foundation for the country as well as for the for the currency and. You said you spoke about investment coming into Thailand. Some numbers here. The country is net positive and equity inflows from abroad, about five billion dollars this year. The Portland, so the highest weekly inflow into bonds since 2014 recently. So we are definitely seeing those inflows in. We're talking about a world where China is slowing and potentially. Trade flows might change a bit. Again, we're talking about potentially using the fixed rate as a shock absorber. You mentioned that the exchange rate doesn't really become a problem unless it moves too much. What is your definition of too much? It moves too much food, too much. This is the thing. There is no fixed level that you can just pinpoint and say this is the threshold where things become out of it too much because it's all endogenous. It's all part of the economic backdrop. So you have to always judge the movements of the currency relative to the ongoing economic backdrop. But when the exchange rate moves to the extent that it really, really causes some non-linear behavior, for example, in the past through to inflation, that will be one example where it becomes a policy issue or if it moves to the extent that it creates some Magdalena effect in the financial market, really tightening of financial conditions. That would be a a policy issue. But so far it hasn't been the case Internet for other emerging markets. It has been that the dollar is a no. It's actually a risk aversion metric. Right. So when a dollar goes, goes strong, it's really, really financial conditions tighten up globally typically. And that's that's bad for some emerging markets, but not so much for Thailand so far. Could be even I was canvassing my colleagues at Bloomberg for questions for the session. All of them told me one thing. They told me that the Bank of Thailand is a very astute observer of global trends. And therefore, I want you to ask this question that really is a big picture question. We have a war on in Europe right now. We have soaring energy and food prices. We are arguably moving from a unipolar world to a multipolar world. Is the structural nature of the world that we live in. The business climate that we live in. Changing. Very good question. I would say same, same, but different. So many of the changes that we see that seem profound, including the geopolitical landscape. Actually, I would view that as a as a continuation of something that's happened before the pandemic. Mean take your politics. We had Brexit we had with President Trump, the Chinese, the US religion. It was also already under pressure with the globalization and actually trade. The world trade kind of. Flatten out already since the global financial crisis. So those trends were kind of beforehand. Technological progress that's happened beforehand is continued and it's actually become, I think, accelerated by events by those in the big scheme of things. I think the what we're seeing is a continuation or acceleration of previous trends. Those trends has been in some sense a a tailwind for central banks in the past because they helped to keep inflation low. Like globalization made production cost cheaper. Stable geopolitics also made the cost of doing business lower. But going forward, those trends may actually start becoming headwinds. So I think for central banks, the issue is that before we were in the world of trying to have insufficient demand. Now is going to be more a world of insufficient supply, so efficient supply. You know that the challenge will be try to. Managed in a world where supply is less responsive than it used to be and it becoming more of a constraint in the in in the pre Covid era. You know that central banks were running against a zero lower bound. That was the problem with stimulating demand. Now it's gonna be like, yeah, we can actually control supply. So it's gonna be a different kind of challenge. Tricky job indeed. Can be D. Yes. Good luck. Speaking from one emerging market to the other. Good luck with maintaining the balance to ensure that sticking with the theme of the event that the last man or woman is not left behind. Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you.