The last time we saw each other was in Singapore back in September. And news headlines just have been relentless. But I thought I would start from the very obvious. We're now entering the ninth month of the Ukraine war and it's really triggering a global energy and economic crisis. So I thought I would start by asking you, what has the impact been here in Southeast Asia? Well, I think it's obvious that, you know, we've also felt the economic impact is not confined to Europe. The energy prices, food prices. Added to its added further to the problem of inflation and the possibility of the world going into recession. But for me, being here in the region. I think the implication, the most important implication is that we cannot create peace for granted. Peace and stability is very fragile. And peace and stability is what we need the most right now. Especially in Asia because of the rise of Asia. Asia has become the epicenter of the global economy. A consequence of that is that we have this intensify geopolitical competition in the region and geopolitical competition that we face is like none other before, even during the Cold War. I think this is the competition that embraces all dimensions of the relationship. It's a competition between a status quo power, the established superpower, which is the United States, and a rising power which has risen. In fact, China and even in the days of the Cold War, the United States did not face a peer competitor, but the competitor that now faces facing in China right now. So on that point and this week, Biden that a G 20 said there, I quote, There need not be a war, cold war with China. So what do you think? You can avoid it? And also, do you think the United States has been partially responsible for what we're seeing right now? Well, it must be avoided, you know, and I really think that it's it's time to really tone down the rhetoric. Rather than play up the rhetoric, you know, because, you know, we have so many challenges that we're facing. And for us in the region, cause, you know, we'd love. We would like the two major powers. Recognize that they have a responsibility first to themselves to manage the relationship. In a better way. Second, they have a responsibility to us in the region to ensure that they work to maintain peace and stability in the region so we can get on with this more important business, especially those of you in this room that are promoting economic recovery. So the message would be, yes, we understand that you will compete. Competition geopolitics has been part of international relations for for always. But this competition must be better manage. This competition must also embrace the elements of cooperation because there are so many areas where they can cooperate, where we face common challenges. And the role of the two major powers are so, so crucial. So you've been a career diplomat for three decades or so. I feel like we've see we're seeing so much political disengagement these days. I just want to ask, how has the policy change? Well, when I joined the foreign ministry 40 years ago. Cause life in a way was more simple. It was clear who our friends were, it was clear where the dividing line was. That was during the Cold War. But it was also tough because Thailand faced a crisis of survival. We were the frontlines dead. And in those days, you know, I'm not sure. Some of the young people in this room were recalled. But in those days, we still had the domino theory. You know, in Indo-China fell to communism. People thought that the next country to fall would be Thailand. And so so that the threat was clear. The need what we need to do was very clear. But here, I think the nature of threat has changed. And there are so many issues that we have to handle. And and so diplomacy has to be more versatile these days. And it's not just in the region, because even though globalization seems to be a bad word these days. But I think the world has, in fact, become globalized. And so it's more independent and even Thailand. We have to look way, way beyond Thailand and to see what's happening around the world and how they impact on us and also the nature of threat. You know, sometimes it's not very clear because it's not the kind of threat we face during the Cold War. You have the non-traditional threats and that makes the climate change transnational crime. So these are the threats that we're facing. So as a diplomat, I think we have to be a tool to these new challenges. And and and now, you know, what is needed more and more is international cooperation. And the international cooperation is lacking these days. I have a question about ASEAN as a bloc. So at the foreign ministers meeting in August, member countries refrain from pointing the finger at Russia, criticizing Russia by name and a Singapore. Actually, it was the only country that imposed sanctions. It's a two part two part question. The first question is, do you think this is a case of economics dictating foreign policy? And second question is, in hindsight, given that we're nine months into the war. Do you feel like it was a mistake to stay silent? Well, for me, it's very clear. And I really I also don't agree with the stance taken by my government regarding this resolution on the illegal annexation of territories by Russia, because we voted to abstain, because as a small country or a mid-sized power, what is crucially important is. Respect for international rules and international norms. And so in the case of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, it's clear that they have violated the fundamental norms of international relations in the U.N. charter. You know, and if we allowed that to do, we need to accept that it's going to set a bad precedent or for, you know, that might is right. And for Thailand, it might not be right for other countries in ASEAN. But having said that, I understand that each said we weren't we were not like the EU, where we you know, it's a supra national organization. You were an association of sovereign states. So each country will have a different position based on their national interests. And maybe they see also the broader geopolitics that is being played out. You see, ISE is not like the EU. However, I would like to point out that you also can't reach a consensus on, for example, embargo ing Russian oil. So it does seem to me that there is some deep rift between the members countries. So in your in your view, what? Well, what is the purpose of these clocks? If you can't bring everybody to the table and reach agreement on such important geopolitical issues? Well, I think you cannot compare ASEAN to EU. You know, their evolution is different. Well, as the most important pass I see and is to maintain peace and stability in the region, to maintain harmonious relations among countries of the region. First half, second half as much as possible to work collectively on matters where we share common interests so that we have greater leverage. Our presence is felt and we can advance our interests even in a better way. I'm going to ask you a question that I feel like a lot of geopolitical analysts always ask how should Aussie unfortunate position itself in between U.S. and China? Given that we have the Indo-Pacific economic framework, again, obviously we're seeing the rising influence of China these days. Though the answer that you hear often is we don't take sides. Is it possible to not take sides? It's not going to be easy. It depends. I think. We typically do not take sides, but we have to take a stand. That means that depends on the situation. Depends on the issue. We we have to take a stand in favor of our interests, in favor of the principles that we adhere to. I think to be neutral sometimes. It's not serving your interests at all. And to be neutral means having no position. So when I say we don't take sides. It doesn't mean that we don't take a stand. You know, that's that's crucial. But I think in this game of balancing, it's not so easy because. You have to recognize the reality of one thing, the reality of China. China even with its power. China is slowing down, but definitely because China is a superpower in the region. China will always be in the region. China is the reality that we have to deal with every day. You know, whether it's strategically, economically. China is our biggest trading partner. China is a growing investor. China is the. Even in spite of the slowdown is the locomotive of regional growth. But at the same time, I'm always reminded by love, my Vietnamese colleague told me, and I think what he said applies to all of the ASEAN countries. He said anybody who aspires to be the leader of Vietnam will have to be able to do two things. First, live with China. Second, stand up to sell. So this is how the balancing act, because China's rise brings benefits to all but also causes vulnerabilities for us. So how do we benefit as we safeguard ourselves against these vulnerabilities? That is why we need the United States in the region to maintain the balance of power in a way to deter China. But and this is a fine point, but we don't want to work with United States in the game of isolating or containing China because we cannot isolate or contain China. You must constructively engage China. So this is where we agree with you disagree. The United States in terms of its free and open Indo-Pacific strategy, because obviously it's meant to contain China. And I think what we need, which is the best option for countries in the region, is to have what we call a multipolar balance of power. Well, we have countries like Japan. We have powers like India, the O okay. Australia engaging in the region. And we have that kind of a multipolar balance of power. I think it gives us a little bit more room to breathe and more room to maneuver. Well, ladies and gentlemen, on that very uplifting note, I'm afraid we're actually running out of time. It's really a pleasure to speak to you. Thank you so much for your insight. And thank you. Marie Antoinette.