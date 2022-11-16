Bloomberg Markets: European Close (11/16/2022)

00:00

GUY: WEDNESDAY THE 16TH OF NOVEMBER. THE U.S. STATE OF THE RETAIL SALES DATA A FACTOR. BUT THE MISSILE STRIKE IN POLAND REINFORCING THE GEOPOLITICAL RISKS THAT EXIST IN EUROPE RIGHT NOW. THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE STARTS RIGHT NOW. > > THE COUNTDOWN IS ON IN EUROPE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS, A EUROPEAN CLOSE WITH GUY JOHNSON AND ALIX STEEL. GUY: SO EUROPEAN STOCKS DOWN AROUND 1.1% ON AVERAGE. ALL BUT TWO SECTORS IN NEGATIVE TERRITORY TODAY. WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS CURRENCY APPRECIATION WHICH MAY BE A FACTOR INTO THE STOCK STORY BUT THE POUND IS UP TODAY, OR DOWN FROM WHAT WE HAD YESTERDAY BUT NEVERTHELESS ON A DAY WERE WE'VE GOT THE GOVERNOR SPEAKING IN FRONT OF THE TREASURY SELECT COMMITTEE RIGHT NOW. THIS AHEAD OF A BIG FISCAL EVENT THAT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW. THE EURO ALSO TRACKING 104 RIGHT NOW. MERCEDES-BENZ TODAY. THE STOCK IS DOWN. I THINK IT'S INTERESTING STORY. THEY'RE NOT HAVING TO SIGNIFICANTLY GOING TO CUT PRICES IN ORDER TO SHIFT THAT PRODUCT. PAY ATTENTION TO THAT STORY. I WONDER IF IT'S TELLING US ABOUT THE CONSUMER SPACE AND WHAT'S HAPPENING IN EEEV SPACE RIGHT NOW. MERCEDES DOWN ON THE BACK OF THAT STORY. THE RETAIL STORY FRONT AND CENTER STATESIDE, WHAT ARE WE SEEING? ABIGAIL: EARLIER FROM A BROADER MARKET STANDPOINT WE MIGHT'VE MOSTLY A MOVE TO THE OUTSIDE, NOT THE CASE ANYMORE. WE HAVE THAT UP 8/10 OF 1%. THE STOCKS UP 3.9 PERCENT GETTING BURIED TO SOME DEGREE BY THE RETAIL STORY. WE HAD THEM COMING OUT SAYING THEY ARE REDUCING SUPPLY. THEY ARE GOING TO BE CUTTING THAT, THE WAFERS USED IN THAT SERVER. MAN, THAT IS CELL PHONES. THAT'S ON THE PAY ATTENTION TO. APPLE AS WELL. AS FOR RETAIL HERE IT IS CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY DOWN 1.6%. EVERYONE'S FOCUSING ON TARGET JUSTIFIABLY SO. A BAD QUARTER. ADVANCED AUTO PARTS ALSO A BAD QUARTER. HAVING ITS WORST DAY GOING BACK TO AUGUST OF 2017, OF THIS AS THEY MISSED THEIR OUTLOOK BELOW AND WE ALSO OF ONE ANALYST SAYING IT WAS A MIXTURE OF THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY. IT LOOKS LIKE INVESTORS ARE FOCUSING ON THE UGLY. WHAT DOES IT MEAN THAT AMERICANS ARE BUYING FEWER PARTS FOR THEIR CARS. MAYBE PEOPLE ARE REALLY JUST BATTENING DOWN THE HATCHES AS THEY TRY TO FIGURE OUT THE UNCERTAINTY. > > YOU SEE THAT TARGET TO WALMART. THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED IN POLAND EARLIER ON TODAY. NATO'S CHIEF SAYING THERE'S NO EVIDENCE THAT THE EXPLOSION ON POLISH TERRITORY WAS AN INTENTIONAL ATTACK BY RUSSIA. HE ADDRESSED THE INCIDENT EARLIER TODAY. > > THIS IS NOT UKRAINE'S FAULT, RUSSIA BEARS ULTIMATE RESPONSIBILITY AS IT CONTINUES ITS ILLEGAL WAR AGAINST UKRAINE. GUY: LET'S GO BACK TO BRUSSELS BRAID MARIA JOINS US FROM BRUSSELS TO COVER THIS STORY. MARIA EARLIER ON WE HAD SOME REAL FEAR. SINCE THEN WE'VE SEEN DE-ESCALATION BUT THIS WAS A REAL TEST FOR NATO. > > IT WAS PAID I CAN TELL YOU YESTERDAY NIGHT I WAS ON THE PHONE WITH EUROPEAN DIPLOMATS WHO REALLY FEARED FOR ABOUT TWO HOURS THAT THE WARRING IN UKRAINE COULD NOW ESCALATE AND POTENTIALLY SEE NATO IN DIRECT CONFLICT WITH THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION. THIS IS THE NIGHTMARE SCENARIO FOR A LOT OF EUROPEAN OFFICIALS WHO WANT TO BACK UKRAINE AND WOULD STAND WITH UKRAINE PUBLICLY AND HELP THE COUNTRY FINANCIALLY AND WITH WEAPONS, BUT EUROPE IS NOT BELLIGERENT HERE. NATO IS NOT DIRECTLY BELLIGERENT HERE. THAT COULD'VE CHANGED LAST NIGHT. TODAY A LOT OF WALKING BACK FROM THAT. WE ARE FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, FROM THE POLISH THEMSELVES AND THE HEAD OF NATO SAYING WHAT THEY BELIEVE THIS FOR LUMINARY INVESTIGATION IS ESSENTIALLY THIS WAS UKRAINIAN AIR DEFENSE ON A BRUTAL DAY WHERE RUSSIA LAUNCHED A MASSIVE SCALE ATTACK ESSENTIALLY TRYING TO STOP THIS ON THE AIR AND THEN FELL ON THE POLISH BORDER. THAT MEANS OF COURSE A LOT OF THE RISKS WILL NOW MANIFEST. THIS A LOT OF RELIEF BECAUSE THIS IDEA OF REAL DANGER WAS VERY REAL FOR A LOT OF DIPLOMATS. ALIX: DEFINITELY A SEVERE FIRE DRILL IF YOU WILL. ARTICLE FOUR WAS THE REAL QUESTION. ANY MEMO THAT FEELS IT'S UNDER ATTACK AND CALL OTHER MEMBERS OF THE ALLIANCE TO THEIR AID. IF POLAND HAD ISSUED -- TRIGGERED ARTICLE FOUR, WITH THE OTHER COUNTRIES OF ALL, TO BAT FOR POLAND? WHAT DID WE LEARN ABOUT THE REACTION FUNCTION. > > IT'S A VERY GOOD QUESTION. IT'S NOT BEEN TESTED AND THAT'S ALWAYS BEEN THE QUESTION, WHAT HAPPENS IF THERE WAS AN ACCIDENTAL SPILL OVER INTO POLAND. WITH THAT TRIGGER NOT JUST ARTICLE FOUR, BUT ARTICLE FIVE. WITHOUT IT, NATO IS NOTHING. THE REASON WHY NATO IS THE STRONGEST MILITARY ALLIANCE IS THE ART -- IRONCLAD ARTICLE FIVE. THE POLISH ARE NOT TRIGGERING ARTICLE FOUR FOR THE TIME BEING BUT IF YOU LOOK AT THE REACTION FROM EASTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES THEY CONTINUE TO SEE RUSSIA DOES POSE A THREAT, RUSSIA DOES NOT SPEAK DIPLOMATIC LANGUAGE AND THAT MEANS IF ANYTHING MORE WEAPONS NEED TO GO TO UKRAINE SO UKRAINE IS ABLE TO BETTER DEFEND ITSELF BUT ALSO BEAT RUSH ON THE BATTLEFIELD. GUY: IS THAT WHAT WE WILL SEE? WE'VE SEEN THEM ASKING FOR BETTER AIR DEFENSE WEAPONS. IS THE RESULT OF THE LAST WAY FOR HOURS GOING TO BE THAT THEY WILL GET THEM BASICALLY? ARE, IT'S VERY EARLY DAYS AND TO BE FAIR TO A LOT OF THESE EUROPEAN LEADERS, THEY'VE BEEN WORKING OVERNIGHT. I KNOW A LOT OF THESE OFFICIALS WERE WORKING UP AT 2:00 A.M.. THE TIME ZONE TO THE TIME DIFFERENCE IS NOT HELPING THE DECISION-MAKING. THE IDEA TODAY WAS THE MESSAGING ON THIS POLISH INCIDENT BUT GOING FORWARD WE CAN EXPECT THE UKRAINIANS TO BRING THIS UP. EVEN BEFORE THIS HAPPENED, HE SAID UKRAINE NEEDS BETTER AIR DEFENSE SYSTEMS BECAUSE IT'S BEING POUNDED FROM THE AIR. SO MUCH THAT NOT JUST UKRAINE LOST POWER, MOLDOVA, OF THE COUNTRY NEXT TO IT HAD BLACKOUTS. IT GIVES YOU AN IDEA OF HOW INTENSE THIS WAS. ALIX: WONDERFUL REPORTING, THANK YOU SO MUCH. FOR MORE ON THIS SITUATION IN EUROPE WERE JOINED BY THE RASMUSSEN GLOBAL CEO. SERVING AS THE HEAD OF POLICY FOR NATO SECRETARY'S GENERALS. IT'S REALLY WONDERFUL TO GET YOUR PERSPECTIVE. HOW CLOSELY WE THREADING THE LINE FOR ARTICLE FOUR AND ARTICLE FIVE. > > I THINK IT'S MORE HOW CLOSELY ARE WE TREADING THE LINE TO ARTICLE FOUR. CLEARLY WE'VE HAD CONFLICTING REPORTS AS TO WHETHER THE MISSILES OR ROCKETS THAT HAVE HIT THE POLISH TERRITORY WHERE RUSSIAN OR UKRAINIAN ORIGIN. HOWEVER IT DOESN'T HAVE THE OTHER CONTEXT CLEAR. WHATEVER HAPPENED HAS HAPPENED BECAUSE OF THE MASSIVE, OF THE LARGEST MISSILE CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED BY RUSSIA. AND BECAUSE OF THAT YOU HAVE SOME INCIDENTS SUCH AS THE ONE WE SAW YESTERDAY. IN THE END THAT COULD BE RELATED TO SOME UKRAINIAN MISSILES OR ROCKETS BEING MISFIRED OR GOING THE WRONG TRAJECTORY. THE BOTTOM LINE IS RUSSIA ESCALATED AND INCREASING SECURITY FOR BOTH UKRAINE AND ITS NEIGHBORS. > > DID WE LEARN ANYTHING ABOUT HOW NATO WOULD RESPOND TO AN ACCIDENTAL RUSSIAN INCURSION INTO NATO? IF THIS HAD BEEN A RUSSIAN MISSILE THAT WOULD'VE STRUCK, HOW DIFFERENT WOULD'VE BEEN THE RESPONSE? > > I THINK THE RESPONSE WOULD BE PROPORTIONAL WITH THIS IS UKRAINIAN OR RUSSIAN AND RUSSIAN WHETHER IT'S INTENDED OR NOT INTENDED. THIS IS HOW -- RESPONDED TO THE THREAT AND DIRECT ATTACK. RUSSIAN ROCKETS WERE -- I THINK FROM NATO NOT JUST A COLLECTIVE STATEMENT BUT ALSO DEFENSIVE ACTION. ARTICLE FOUR IS STRONG ENOUGH TO POTENTIALLY REALIZE TOGETHER AND EVEN POTENTIALLY UKRAINIAN AIR DEFENSE SYSTEMS. > > WHAT KIND OF CONTINGENCY PLANS WITHIN NATO SHOULD BE BEING DISCUSSED RIGHT NOW AFTER WHAT HAPPENED IN THE LAST WAY FOR HOURS. > > HOPEFULLY THEY DON'T DISCUSS THAT, THEY JUST CHECKED THE THESE -- THEY ARE PREPARED FOR THESE KINDS OF SCENARIOS. AND I THINK AGAIN IT'S IMPORTANT TO SEND A CLEAR MESSAGE BOTH WORDS AND ACTION TO RUSH BUT UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES RUSSIA SHOULD AND CAN CROSS THE RED LINE WE'VE DRAWN ON THE NATO TERRITORY. AND THEY KIND OF MISSILE STRIKE CAMPAIGN RUSHES IN UNLEASHED YESTERDAY WILL BE INCREDIBLY UNSUCCESSFUL BECAUSE WE ARE GOING TO PROVIDE EVEN MORE DEFENSE SYSTEMS TO UKRAINE. > > HOW GOOD IS THE COMMUNICATION BETWEEN NATO AND RUSSIA RIGHT NOW. IF THERE WAS AN ACCIDENTAL MISSILE STRIKE INTO POLAND FROM RUSSIA, HOW QUICKLY COULD THE NATO OFFICIALS ASCERTAIN WHETHER IT WAS ACCIDENTAL OR NOT. > > THE HOTLINE BETWEEN THE NATO MEMBERS IN RUSSIA. > > ARE THEY TALKING? > > I'M NOT SUFFICIENTLY INSIDE WHETHER THERE DOING SO. WE WOULD HOPE YES BUT FROM MY EXPERIENCE THE DIALOGUE IN THE HOTLINE WAS ALREADY HIGHLY POLITICAL AND IN A WAY VERY DIFFICULT BACK IN 2014, 15. I UNDERSTAND THERE'S SOME HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE. ON MATTERS OF STRATEGY ISSUES SO NUCLEAR WEAPONS. WE COULD WISH THERE WOULD BE ONE BUT THE PROBLEM THERE IS THAT THE RUSSIAN COMMANDERS AND SENIOR MINISTER OF DEFENSE OFFICIALS ARE JUST ACTUALLY CONTRIBUTING TO FALSE INFORMATION. FABRICATING SOME NUCLEAR DEVICE SO I THINK THE CANOPY TRUSTED WITH THE INFORMATION THEY PROVIDE. > > A LACK OF COMMUNICATION CAN BE VERY DANGEROUS. VANKE YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. COMING UP ENERGY BILLS DRIVING U.K. INFLATION. ADDING PRESSURE TO THE GOVERNMENT AND THE BANK OF ENGLAND. THEY NEED TO ACT, HOW WILL THEY ACT? INVESTING ECONOMIST JOINING US TO DISCUSS THE INFLATIONARY STORY PLUS THE FISCAL PLAN THAT WILL COME OUT TOMORROW. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > WE ARE NOT RULING OUT THE POSSIBILITY OF A RECESSION. THE MONETARY POLICY RESPONSE WILL RISE TO A TIGHTENING OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. I THINK THIS IS THE MAIN FACTOR WE HAVE TO TRY AND LOOK BEYOND TO LOOK THROUGH. OUR SHORT-TERM MOVEMENTS IN THE MARKETS. > > WHAT WE NEED TO DO NOW IS PRESENT A PLAN TO TACKLE THE ROOT CAUSE OF THE ISSUES WE FACE WHICH IS INFLATION. > > WE'VE PLANNED TO BALANCE THE BOOKS. > > THE ENEMY WE HAVE TO FACE DOWN IS INFLATION. THAT'S WHAT'S DRIVING UP THE COST OF LIVING. > > WE HAVE HAD A DIFFICULT TIME PROTECTING THE MOST VULNERABLE. > > THAT'S WHY THE CHANCELLOR STATEMENT IS SO IMPORTANT BECAUSE WILL PUT OUR PUBLIC FINANCES ON A SUSTAINABLE TRAJECTORY. > > THE PRIME MINISTER, THE CHANCELLOR, U.K. OFFICIALS TALKING ABOUT THE HEADWINDS AFTER THE U.K. RIGHT NOW. IN THE LAST FEW DAYS OF HIGHLIGHTED THOSE HEADWINDS VERY CLEARLY. BACK ON THE 11TH THE GOVERNMENT GDP WORSE STILL NEGATIVE. HIGHLIGHTING THE TRAJECTORY THE U.K. ECONOMY IS ON. KEY HOUSE PRICES STARTING TO ROLL OVER. FELIX WERE IN THE EARLY INNINGS OF THAT PROCESS. STARTING TO FADE A LITTLE BIT BUT NEVERTHELESS THE EFFEXOR AND TO RIP INTO THE HOUSE BUILDERS. YOU CAN SEE IT HERE THEN TALKING ABOUT THE NEGATIVE NEWS ON THEIR EARNINGS PULSE. THE LABOR MARKET IS IN SOME WAYS THE WORSE OF THE PROBLEM THE BANK OF ENGLAND FACES NOW. THE LABOR MARKET ISN'T ROLLING OVER. WE'VE GOT THE DATA TODAY, STILL VERY ELEVATED INFLATION. WE ARE SEEING ALL KINDS OF FACTORS COMING TOGETHER. THE TWO MAIN ONES ARE HIGHER ENERGY BILLS ARE STARTING TO BE SUPPRESSED BUT GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE AND GROCERY INFLATION WHICH IS RUNNING VERY HOT RIGHT NOW. THAT'S RIPPING INTO THE BRITISH CONSUMER. JOB MARKET VERSUS INFLATION IS A KEY TRADE-OFF HERE. BUT THE BANK ALSO IS GOING TO HAVE TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT WHAT IS GOOD TO HAPPEN TOMORROW. WE ALSO GET THE STATEMENT FROM THE CHANCELLOR OF THE EXCHEQUER AND THE EXPECTATION IS THIS WILL BE BRUTAL, AS SOMEBODY PUT IT A TAX AND NO SPEND AUSTERITY BUDGET BEING DELIVERED BY THE CHANCELLOR TOMORROW. HOW HE BALANCES THE CUT FIRST OF THE TAX HIKES I THINK WILL BE CRITICAL. THE BANK OF ENGLAND WILL HAVE TO WATCH THIS CAREFULLY. RIGHT NOW IN WESTMINSTER WE HAVE A GOVERNOR OF THE BANK OF ENGLAND AND KEY BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIALS TAKING QUESTIONS FROM TREASURY SELECT COMMITTEE AND THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT THIS TRADE-OFF THAT THEY'VE COME TO DEAL WITH. AND HOW THEY ARE BALANCING WITH THE FISCAL STORY WILL LOOK LIKE AND WHAT'S HAPPENING VIS-A-VIS THE INFLATIONARY OUTLOOK. WE WILL BRING YOU SOME OF THOSE STATEMENTS AS WE CONTINUE TO GET THEM. AN ECONOMIST WITH INVESTEC JOINING US NOW. THE BANK OF ENGLAND, LET'S TALK ABOUT THE INFLATION NUMBER. THE BANK OF ENGLAND HAS A HUGE CHALLENGE. INFLATION REMAINS ELEVATED. BUT WHAT THEY DON'T KNOW YET IS WHAT THE FISCAL PICTURE BULLOCK LIKE TOMORROW. WHETHER OR NOT WHAT THAT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON THESE FACTORS. HOW SHOULD WE READ THE DATA THUS FAR FROM THE BANK OF ENGLAND'S POSITION? HOW SHOULD THEY BE REACTING? > > THEY WILL HAVE BEEN DISAPPOINTED BY THE NUMBERS, THEIR FORECAST HAD 10.9% INFLATION. ANOTHER SURPRISE, 11.1%. SERVICE PRICE INFLATION IS STILL CREEPING HIGHER. THE TIGHTNESS OF THE LABOR MARKET STILL DRIVING FUNDAMENTAL PERSISTENT PRICE PRESSURES. BEYOND, PERHAPS SOME OF THE TYPICAL PRESSURES THAT ARE STARTING TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE. THAT'S THE ISSUE THEY WILL HAVE TO GRAPPLE WITH. > > WHO HAS MORE CONTROL OVER INFLATION AT THIS POINT? JEREMY HUNT OR ANDREW BAILEY? > > THE TWO SIDES OF POLICY WORKING TOGETHER NOW. WE SEE THIS SLOWLY FROM BOTH SIDES. TRYING TO COOL THE PACE AT WHICH WERE EXPANDING AND THEREFORE TRYING TO TURN THE LABOR MARKET AND CONTROL PRICE PRESSURES. WE'LL SEE HOW QUICKLY THE PRESSURES FISCAL POLICY ARE ENACTING WILL -- AND WE WILL GET MORE INFORMATION TOMORROW ON THAT. I DON'T KNOW HOW THE MARKET WILL REACT ON HOW MUCH MORE TIGHTENING FROM THE BANK OF ENGLAND. GUY: WHAT DO YOU THINK THE BALANCE WILL LOOK LIKE TOMORROW? CUTS VERSUS TAX HIKES. THERE'S NOT A LOT TO THE GOVERNMENT COULD DO IN TERMS OF THE CUTS. NOT A LOT OF ROOM ON THE TAX HIKES EITHER. HOW DO YOU THINK THE BALANCE WILL WORK? > > PROBABLY STEALTH HACK -- TAX HIKES WILL BE COMING. IN THIS ENVIRONMENT IF YOU JUST FREEZE ALLOWANCES, ETC., YOU WILL GET MORE REVENUE COMING IN AS PEOPLE ARE PULLED INTO HIGHER INCOME BRACKETS, THAT WILL PROBABLY MAKE A VERY LARGE PART OF THE CONTRIBUTION TO THE FISCAL TIGHTENING WERE GETTING. THAT SAID SPENDING CUTS WILL BE NECESSARY. SO THAT'S THE ISSUE WE ARE DEALING WITH. THE LAST TIME THERE WAS PERHAPS MORE THAT COULD BECOME -- THAT COULD BE CUT. IT'S HARDER IN THE CURRENT ENVIRONMENT WE ARE DEALING WITH. > > TO GET THE IMPRESSION THEY ARE DICTATING FISCAL AND MONETARY POLICY? IT FEELS LIKE WHAT WILL BE UNVEILED TOMORROW IS SOMETHING THE GILT MARKET WILL LIGHT. IS THAT STATEMENT FAIR TO MAKE? > > I THINK WE SEEN A BIG REPRICING IN THE GILT MARKET ALREADY AND THAT'S REFLECTING THE EXPECTATION THE JEREMY HUNT WILL DELIVER AND BRING ABOUT THE SUSTAINABLE PATH TO FISCAL POLICY. THE ONUS IS ON HIM. SO YES THE GILT MARKET IS CRUCIAL IN ENSURING THIS TREND TO FISCAL TIGHTENING. > > HOW MUCH ARE THE CUTS GOING TO HIT THE LONG-TERM GROWTH TRAJECTORY OF THE ECONOMY? > > ULTIMATELY WE DO NEED FASTER -- TO FOSTER GROWTH FOR THE ECONOMY TO RECOVER AND BRING US ONTO A SOUNDER TRAJECTORY MORE GENERAL. IT IS PROBABLY GOING TO BE YET ANOTHER PROGRAM THAT WILL HAVE TO BE SCALED BACK AND PUSHED BACK. ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE WE ARE ALL TALKING ABOUT IS A MAJOR AREA, THAT'S HERE AND NECESSARY FOR PURPOSES AS WELL AS ENERGY SECURITY NOT JUST GROWTH. BUT THEY MAY GO HAND IN HAND. HOW DO YOU DELIVER GROWTH IN THE LONG-TERM AGAINST THE BACKDROP OF A TIGHT LABOR MARKET? THAT WILL BE THE CHALLENGE. ALIX: IT FEELS LIKE THAT'S A TIGHT ROPE THAT WILL BREAK AT ANY POINT. IF WE DO GET BACK LOADING OF AUSTERITY IN ANY WAY? HOW DO THEY TAKE THAT INTO THE FORECAST? > > I THINK A CERTAIN MONTH BACK LOADING IS POLITICALLY --, WE STILL NEED TO HELP THOSE HURTING THE MOST AS A RESULT OF THE HIGH INFLATION PICTURE. SO ENERGY PRICE SUPPORT, IT'S EXPENSIVE. NEED TO COUNTERBALANCE THAT FURTHER DOWN THE LINE. THE BANK OF ENGLAND WAS WAS TO BE FORWARD-LOOKING. IT WILL TAKE INTO ACCOUNT SOME OF THE MEASURES MAY COME FURTHER DOWN THE LINE. BUT IN THEIR TERMS IT WILL BE HARD TO PUSH EVERYTHING BACK TOO MUCH SIMPLY BECAUSE THE MARKETS WILL THEN SAY THAT'S NOT A CREDIBLE POLICY EITHER. YOU NEED TO DELIVER SOME TIGHTENING NOW TO DEAL WITH THE SITUATION AS WELL. SO PROBABLY THEY WON'T BE IN DIRECT CONFLICT. > > THANK YOU VERY MUCH. YOU ARE ALSO LOOKING AT A LIVE SHOT OF ANDREW BAILEY WHO'S BEEN TALKING ABOUT HOW TAX CUTS FROM LIZ TRUSS DAMAGED THE U.K. REPUTATION INTERNATIONALLY. HE SAID CORE GOODS INFLATION STARTING TO IMPROVE A BIT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: EUROPEAN EQUITIES BROADLY LOWER. BEING HIT BY WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE CAR SECTOR TODAY. MERCEDES FORCED TO CUT EV PRICES IN CHINA. THE COUNT -- THE CAC DOWN. THE CLOSES COMING UP, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: WRAPPING UP THE WEDNESDAY SESSIONS WITH SOFTNESS AND EUROPEAN STOCKS TODAY. CLEARLY THE RETAIL DATA OUT OF THE UNITED STATES HAVING AN IMPACT ON EQUITY MARKETS LEADING INTO WHAT WERE SEEING OVER HERE. THE MISSILE STRIKE IN POLAND REINFORCING THE RISK THAT EUROPEAN EQUITIES ARE GOING TO HAVE TO DEAL WITH WITH THE ONGOING CONFLICT IN UKRAINE. AND I THINK THAT'S BEING PRICED BACK INTO THE EUROPEAN SPACE. THESE MARKETS HAVE BEEN ON A REALLY GOOD RUN, THE DAX IS 20% OFF OF ITS LOWS WHICH IS A BIG SIGNIFICANT NUMBER TO THINK ABOUT. VALUE, WHAT'S HAPPENING IN EUROPE IS SOMETHING GLOBAL INVESTORS ARE LOOKING AT WITH RENEWED INTEREST AFTER SOME OF THESE RISES WE'VE SEEN. THE MISSILE STRIKE REINFORCING SOME JITTERS AS WELL. THAT'S THE BIGGER PICTURE PRE-LIM IS SO YOU -- WHEN THE SESSION. WE ARE TRADING, BUT AS YOU CAN SEE THE TRAJECTORY HAS BEEN LOWER AND LOWER THROUGHOUT THE SESSION. THE SECTOR BREAKDOWN HAPPENING HERE, TWO STOCKS IN POSITIVE TERRITORY. INSURANCE IS UPCOMING UTILITIES ARE UP. THE DEFENSIVE END IS OUTPERFORMING. RETAIL DOWN FAIRLY HARD. THE CAR SECTOR IS DOWN. TRAVEL AND LEISURE DOWN. SO THE BULK OF THE MOVE DEFTLY ON THE DOWNSIDE. THIS IS FOCUSED ON WHAT WE'VE BEEN WATCHING IN EUROPE TODAY. MERCEDES HAVING TO CUT. EV CARS, PRICES FOR TO CALM DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY. THE DEFENSE COMPANY TRACKING HIGHER. STOCKHOLM TALKING ABOUT SENDING MORE WEAPONS AND SPENDING MORE ON WEAPONS FOR UKRAINE. THAT STOCK BENEFITED FROM THAT STORY. LUXURY STOCKS HAVE COME UP A LITTLE BIT UNDER PRESSURE AND IT'S INTERESTING THIS ON A DAY WHEN WE SEE POTENTIALLY A BIG DEAL DONE FOR THE TOP FOUR BUSINESS AND POTENTIALLY IN SOME WAYS A LITTLE BIT OF A CATALYST MAYBE IT WASN'T A FRONT RUNNER IN IT BUT THAT STOCK TRACKING LOWER TODAY. RETAIL LUXURY WATCHING PEOPLE TRADING DOWN. ALIX: LET'S GET BACK TO THE NEWS ABOUT WHAT POLAND HAD TO MANAGE OF THE LAST WAY FOR HOURS AS WELL AS NATO. DO YOU PRICE AND GEOPOLITICAL RISK. WISDOM TREE RESEARCH DIRECTOR JOINS US NOW. IS IT FAIR TO HAVE A RISK PREMIUM BAKED IN FOR THE MEDIUM-TERM? > > ABSOLUTELY. YOU HAVE TO BAKE IN THAT GEOPOLITICAL RISK PREMIUM ACROSS THE GLOBE. IT'S NOT JUST ARVEST PEOPLE WE SAW LAST NIGHT WAS THE IMMEDIATE REACTION OF THIS VIEW OF THE ATTACK COMING IN FROM RUSSIA. OBVIOUSLY WE SAW THE IMPLICATION ON EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS WHICH SHOWS HOW INTENSE THE ENVIRONMENT IS. JEEP LOCAL TENSIONS NEEDS TO BE PRICED IN FOR GLOBAL EQUITIES GIVEN THE FACT WE HAVE TENSIONS BREWING BETWEEN CHINA AND TAIWAN. WE ALSO HAVE A WAR TAKING PLACE BETWEEN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AT THIS POINT IN TIME. > > WHILE WE HAVE SEEN THIS STORY BEING PRICED INTO THE MARKETS TODAY, WILL WE'VE ALSO SEEN AS THE POUND AND THE EURO TRACKING HIGHER. CAN YOU TALK ME THROUGH THE IMPLICATIONS FOR EUROPEAN EQUITIES OF STRONGER CURRENCIES HERE IN EUROPE? > > THE REASON WE ARE SEEING THE EURO RISE AS WELL AS STERLING RISE IS ESSENTIALLY BECAUSE THE DOLLARS BEGINNING TO PEEK AND ONE WOULD ATTRIBUTE THE DOLLAR PEKING TO THE FACT THAT THE DOLLAR STRENGTHENED 2022 TO THE FACT WE'VE SEEN INTEREST RATE OFFICIALS IN FAVOR OF THE U.S., NOW WOULD WERE BEGINNING TO SEE IS WE ARE SEEING INFLATION BEGIN TO PEEK HENCE INVESTORS ARE PRICING IN THE FACT THE FED WILL EVENTUALLY NEED TO SLOW DOWN ITS MONETARY TIGHTENING AND AT THE SAME TIME WE ARE SEEING A CHANGING NARRATIVE OUT OF CHINA. SO FROM OUR POINT OF VIEW, FED POLICY WASN'T NECESSARY BUT NOT SUFFICIENT CONDITION FOR DOLLAR STRENGTH TO CONTINUE. WE ARE SEEING IS CHINA MESSAGE TO THE REST OF THE WORLD THAT THEY ARE -- THEY ARE GOING TO BEGIN EASING TIGHTNESS IN THE MARKET AND THAT IS LENDING STRENGTH TO A GLOBAL GROWTH STORY AS OPPOSED TO IT JUST BEING A U.S. CENTRIC STORY SO FAR. EURO AND STERLING ARE BENEFITING GOING TO THE NARRATIVE, OF THE SHIFT IN THE DOLLAR STRENGTH NARRATIVE. AND IN TERMS OF IMPLICATIONS. REALLY EUROPE IS AN EXPORT-BASED ECONOMY BUT EVEN THEN, EVEN THOUGH WE HAVE A WEAKER EURO FOR SUCH A LONG AMOUNT OF TIME, IT'S HAD A NEGATIVE IMPLICATION FOR THE ECONOMY AS A WHOLE. BUT I THINK A POSITIVE EURO WOULD BE A WELCOME CHANGE FOR INVESTORS VIEWING IT IN A MUCH MORE POSITIVE LIGHT. ALIX: SO I THINK YOU GET TO THE OTHER FLIP OF THE COIN. YOU'VE JEEP LOCAL RISK PREMIUM BUT AT THE SAME TIME IF THE DOLLAR HAS PEAKED, IF U.S. YIELDS HAVE AT SOME POINT PEAKED , WHAT KIND OF COILED SPRING MIGHT THERE BE WITHIN EUROPEAN EQUITIES AND THE EURO AND HOW DO YOU POSITION FOR THAT? > > ONE THING IS VERY CLEAR AS FAR AS GERMANY IS CONCERNED WE ARE ALREADY IN A RECESSION. AS FAR AS EUROPE IS CONCERNED WE WILL BE ENTERING ONE IN Q4. SO THE NEXT FEW MONTHS WILL BE DIFFICULT. WHAT HAS CHANGED IS THE GAS SITUATION HAS BECOME EASIER. GAS PRICES HAVE FALLEN DOWN. AND THAT'S HAD A BIG IMPLICATION ON THE INTENSITY OF THE RECESSION GOING INTO THE NEXT FEW MONTHS SO THE WINTER WILL BE DIFFICULT, BUT THE REBOUND IS GOING TO BE A LOT STRONGER GIVEN THE FACT THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY HAS BEEN ABLE TO SHORE UP ITS STORAGE CAPACITY, WE ARE SEEING LESS HELPING EXTENDED TO HOUSEHOLDS WHICH MEANS FISCAL DEFICITS WILL BE NARROWER THAN PREVIOUSLY PROJECTED. SO ALL OF THESE FACTORS ARE FAVORING THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY AND ARE FAVORING A QUICKER REBOUND FOR THE ECONOMY AS OPPOSED TO WHAT WE HAD SIX MONTHS BACK. GUY: HOW MUCH HAS BEEN PRICED IN OF THE LAST FEW DAYS? THE DAX IS UP 20% OFF OF ITS LOWS. HOW MUCH OF THIS GOOD NEWS IS ALREADY IN THE PRICE? > > I THINK THE REASON FOR THE REBOUND THAT WE'VE SEEN SO FAR IN EQUITIES HAS BEEN POINTING TO THE FACT WE'VE HAD A WEAKNESS TAKE PLACE IN THE DOLLAR AND THAT'S BEEN FOR RISK ASSETS ACROSS THE BOARD. SO I DON'T THINK THIS FACTOR IS BEING PRICED INTO EUROPEAN EQUITIES YET BUT EVEN THEN I WOULD BE QUITE SELECTIVE WITHIN THE EUROPEAN EQUITIES REALM. WE CONTINUE TO FAVOR VALUE IN THE FACT OVER THE NEXT WINTER PERIOD, INFLATION IS STILL HIGH. AND HENCE UNTIL WE REACH Q1 WE EXPECT THE ECB TO CONTINUE TO BE QUITE AGGRESSIVE ON ITS MONETARY POLICY WHICH AGAIN FAVORS THAT VALUE VERSUS GROWTH BIAS FOR EUROPEAN EQUITIES. WITH THAT BEING SAID I WOULD ALSO CAUTION NOW THAT WE ARE SEEING THIS -- WE ARE AT THE NASCENT STAGE OF THIS CHINA REOPENING STORY, OF THIS EASING OF TIGHTNESS IN THE PROPERTY SECTOR I WOULD LOOK AT EUROPEAN EQUITIES THAT HAVEN'T EXPOSURE TO THE CHINESE ECONOMY. > > WHICH BRINGS US BACK TO GERMANY. TODAY YOU HAD TACKED THE UNDERPERFORMER IN EURO STOCKS. MASTEC 100 IS UP. A LOT OF THIS IS MICRON. ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2023 HAS WORSENED. WHAT'S THE READTHROUGH FOR EUROPEAN EQUITIES. > > IT REALLY COMES DOWN TO THE FACT THAT INVESTORS WILL BE EXTREMELY SELECTIVE. WE'VE SEEN FROM THIS THERE IS A MARGIN CONTRACTION TAKING PLACE, OF THOSE LOFTY VALUATIONS WE'VE BEEN USED TO OVER THIS MONETARY POLICY HAS ENDED AND INVESTORS WILL BE GOING THROUGH A FINE COMB ON THE EARNINGS SEASON AND LOOK FOR STOCKS THAT ARE ABLE TO MAINTAIN THAT MARGIN STRENGTH. > > WE WILL LEAVE IT THERE, REALLY APPRECIATE THE INPUT. USEFUL INSIGHT. EUROPEAN EQUITIES, SESSION LOWS. A LITTLE TICK LOWER DURING THAT. TO THE FTSE 100 DOWN BY A QUARTER OF 1%, THE DAX DOWN BY A FULL PERCENT. IT HAS HAD A BIG RALLY OF THE LAST FEW DAYS. DOWN BY ABOUT HALF OF 1%. WE WILL TALK MORE ABOUT THE INCIDENT IN POLAND AND WHAT THAT MEANS FOR EUROPE. PLUS WE WILL TRY AND PREVIEW THE FISCAL EVENT IN THE U.K. TOMORROW. WE ARE LIVE ON DAB DIGITAL RADIO. YOU CAN FIND THE PODCAST ON SPOTIFY AND ITUNES LATER. > > TURNING TO THE U.S. MARKETS I MENTION TECH GETTING HIT. TARGET DOWN OFF THE LOWS BUT NONETHELESS A TRULY AWFUL QUARTER. THE COMING WARNING U.S. SHOPPERS ARE SHIFTING THEIR BEHAVIOR. THE REVISION DOWNWARDS IN TERMS OF THEIR EARNINGS GROWTH WAS UNEXPECTED. WE WILL TALK TO THE EVERCORE ISI ANALYST NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ THIS IS BLOOMBERG. KEEPING UP TO DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD. THE LEADERS OF NATO IN POLAND SAY THERE'S NO INDICATION THE MISSILE THAT STRUCK POLAND'S TERRITORY WAS AN INITIAL -- INTENTIONAL RUSSIAN ATTACK. TWO -- NATO SAYS IT WAS LIKELY WAS CAUSED BY AN AIR DEFENSE MISSILE FIRED AGAINST RUSSIAN CRUISE MISSILES. THERE HASN'T BEEN INFLATION THIS I AM THE U.K. SINCE 1981. THE CONSUMER PRICE INDEX ROSE MORE THAN EXPECTED TO 11.1% FROM A YEAR AGO. SOARING ENERGY BILLS WITH A BIG REASON PUTTING PRESSURE ON THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT AND THE BANK OF ENGLAND. ESTEE LAUDER HAS AGREED TO BUY TOM FORD. THEY VALUE THE COMPANY AT $2.8 BILLION AND GIVES THEM OWNERSHIP OF THE VALUABLE LICENSING AGREEMENT. TOM FORD'S FRAGMENT AND BEAUTY LINES FROM US TWO DECADES. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ALIX: DESPITE POSITIVE EARNINGS FROM WALMART YOU GET STRONG RETAIL NUMBERS OUT THIS MORNING. TARGET GOING THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION MORNING THERE ADJUSTING SPENDING AS INFLATION TAKES A TOLL. MORE INSIGHT, HE'S IN IN LINE READING ON THE STOCK. WE ARE TRADING DOWN 12% OFF THE LOWS. ARE THE NUMBERS WORTH THE DECLINE WE ARE SEEING IN THE STOCK TODAY? > > I THINK IT WAS A PRETTY MEANINGFUL TALK DOWN FOR NOT JUST THE SECOND AND THIRD QUARTER, IT'S REALLY ABOUT THE FUTURE AND THE FACT THAT THEY'RE STILL PRESSURE ON INVENTORIES ARE UP ALL SALES ARE DECELERATING. WE THINK IF YOU SEE THAT FOURTH QUARTER GUIDE DOWN WHICH IS SOMETHING WE WERE EXPECTING. IT WAS BIGGER THAN EVEN WE THOUGHT, MARGINS COMING IN AND THE FOURTH QUARTER. IN THE STREET WAS EXPECT AND CLOSER TO SIX GOING IN. > > IS THIS AN ENVIRONMENT ISSUE? CONSUMERS ARE TRADING DOWN OR RESIST AN EXECUTION ISSUE. > > THERE'S ABOUT 20% OF RETAIL SALES THAT ARE GENERAL MERCHANDISE ELECTRONICS, SUPPORTING GOODS AND PAYROLL. THERE'S BEEN EXCESS INVENTORY BUILDING. TARGET HAS BEEN HURT BY THAT. THAT'S WHERE THEY MAKE THE MAJORITY OF PROFITS. CONSUMERS ARE MAKING CHOICES GIVEN THAT. BUT WHAT'S MADE IT EXTRA BAD FOR THEM IS THEY PLANNED FOR SOMETHING BETTER THIS YEAR. THAT INVENTORY GROWTH IS WHY WE THINK IT'S BEEN HARDER FOR THEM THAN OTHER RETAILERS. > > WHY DID TARGET GET IT SO WRONG? THAT JUMP IS ENORMOUS. WHY DID THEY MESS IT UP SO MUCH? > > I THINK THEY DID SO WELL DURING COVID AND HAD SUCH A GOOD THREE YEAR NOT ONLY SALES GROWTH BUT TRAFFIC GROWTH THAT THEY REALLY JUST PLANNED THEY WOULD KEEP THAT TRAFFIC AND CUSTOMERS WOULD COME FOR THEM FOR OTHER PRODUCTS AS THE MIX STARTED TO CHANGE. THE REALITY IS THEY'RE DOING CONSUMABLES GETTING PRICING POWER THERE BUT THEY DON'T JUST HAVE THAT MUCH MONEY IN IT. I THINK THE PLAN FOR BETTER SALES AND DISCRETIONARY AREAS. > > GREG, SHOULD WE HAVE SEEN THIS COMING ONCE WE SAW THOSE NUMBERS? GREG: IT'S A GOOD QUESTION. THE STOCK WENT UP ON THE WALMART NUMBERS. AND THEN IF WALMART RAISE, YOU FIGURE THAT HAS TO BE BETTER FOR TARGET. IF YOU LISTEN TO WHAT WALMART SAID ON THE CALL WHICH IS THEY DIDN'T RAISE THE GUIDANCE AND THEY WERE DOWN IN DISCRETIONARY, I THINK IF YOU LISTEN TO WHAT THEY SAID RATHER THAN JUST LOOK AT WHAT THE STOCKS WERE DOING. WE DIDN'T CHANGE OUR EXPECTATIONS, LET'S PUT IT THAT WAY. ALIX: DO YOU BUY THE DIP? GREG: I THINK ULTIMATELY YOU CAN. YOU GET MORE PROGRESS ON THE INVENTORY REDUCTION AND MAKE SURE THEY'RE NOT LOSING CUSTOMERS THEY WON DURING COVID. TARGET IS THAT A LOT OF WINS, THE BIGGEST ONE IS GROWING THEIR PLASTIC -- GROWING THEIR CUSTOMER BASE. AND THEN GROWING FROM AN INVENTORY STANDPOINT TO HAVE SUSTAINABLE GROWTH. IT'S JUST A LITTLE BIT EARLY FROM WHERE I SIT. GUY: GREG, GREAT TO CATCH UP. THANKS FOR JUMPING IN. SENIOR MANAGING DIRECTOR. COMING UP, MOSQUE IN THE DARK. HE IS TESTIFYING IN A LAWSUIT ON TESLA COMPENSATION. ALIX: STOCKS DOWN, GOVERNMENT RETAIL NUMBERS COMING IN STRONG. STILL UP FOR BIG TECH. APPLE -- ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE TRACKING THOSE. ABIGAIL: THE STOCK IS DOWN ON THE YEAR. STILL IN A BEAR MARKET. BACKGROUND IS DOWN ON THE YEAR NOW ABOUT 36%. THEY GOT INTO THE DOWNSIDE SAYING THEY ARE CUTTING THAT D RAMP. MORE SERVER COMPUTER BASE, THAT HAS TO DO WITH IPHONES, PORTABLE ELECTRONICS. CONCERN FOR THE ENTIRE SPACE WEATHERED SUPPLY CHAIN DEMAND WE DON'T KNOW ENTIRELY BUT WE DO KNOW INVESTORS ARE NOT LIKING THE SPACE. OF COURSE TARGET IS HAVING A VERY ROUGH DAY, A TARGET DOWN ABOUT 12% OFF OF ITS LOWS. THEY OF COURSE PUT UP A MISERABLE CORRIDOR. THE OUTLOOK NOT GREAT AND THIS IS WEIGHING ON SOME OTHER NAMES HERE AS CONSUMER -- INVESTORS CONCERNED THERE IS A DEMAND ISSUE WITH CONSUMERS AT LEAST RELATIVE TO DISCRETIONARY. YESTERDAY WALMART DID VERY WELL. IT SEEMS THERE LOWER PRICES ARE ATTRACTING ALL KINDS OF BUYERS. THIS IS PERHAPS NOT A GREAT SIGN. WE ARE GOING TO SEE THAT THIS HAS DROPPED EVERY TIME THIS YEAR WE HAVE IT AT A 33. THE LOWEST SINCE THE PANDEMIC. WE RECENTLY HAD RATES GO JUST BELOW 7%. 6.9% BUT THOSE RISING RATES SKYROCKETING, YOU CAN SEE THE HOMEBUILDER SENTIMENT. WE GO BACK TO 2006, 2007 BEFORE HOUSING STARTED TO ROLL OVER IN EARNEST. YOU COULD WATCH THIS AND IT WAS GOING DOWN. GUY: HOMEBUILDERS OVER HERE CERTAINLY IN THE U.K. DEALING WITH THAT NOW. LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT WE'VE GOT COMING UP FOR YOU. TODAY YOU'VE GOT CHRISTINE LAGARDE SPEAKING IN FRANKFURT. A LITTLE LATER ON WE'VE GOTTEN EARNINGS OUT FROM NVIDIA, FROM CISCO. TOMORROW THE BIG EVENT, THE U.K. FISCAL PLAN WILL BE ANNOUNCED. WE OF RETAIL SALES, A EUROZONE CPI THE FINAL READ TOMORROW. ALIX: HERE WE GET HOUSING STARTS, EARNINGS FROM ALIBABA, BURBERRY AND APPLIED MATERIALS. MACY'S AND GAP COMING IN OFF OF TARGET. WE WILL SEE WHAT THE NUMBERS SAY. GUY: ABSOLUTELY. I'M WONDERING WHETHER MACY'S IS DOING RELATIVELY WELL AT THE MOMENT BUT IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE. BUT TALK ABOUT WHAT ELON MUSK IS UP TO NOW. TESTIFYING IN DELAWARE COURT AT THE MOMENT OVER A LOW STASH LAWSUIT ON HIS TESLA COMPENSATION PLAN. ED, IS THIS REALLY ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT ELON MUSK IS GOOD VALUE FOR MONEY. > > IT ALL RELATES TO HIS 2018 COMPENSATION PLAN WHICH IS BEEN DUBBED THE MOONSHOT COMPENSATION PLAN. WITHIN 20 MILLION STOCK OPTIONS WHICH WOULD GIVE IT A TOTAL VALUE OF $55 BILLION. THE LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY TESLA SHAREHOLDER WHO HOLDS JUST A FEW SHARES AND HIS ARGUMENT IS ESSENTIALLY THAT THE BOARD WHEN THEY MADE THIS COMPENSATION AWARD IN 2018 DID NOT ACT INDEPENDENTLY. THAT MUSCAT INFLUENCE OVER THEM. AND THAT HE WAS A PART-TIME CEO. FOR A LONG TIME HE'S HAD ASSOCIATION WITH THE LEADERSHIP OF OTHER COMPANIES INCLUDING SPACE X, MORE RECENTLY TWITTER OF COURSE. MOSQUE IS ON THE STATE -- MUSK IS ON THE STAND SAYING HE HAD -- ALIX: WHY DOES THAT MATTER? IF THEY DON'T LIKE THE STRUCTURE, DON'T OWN THE STOCK? > > THIS IS THE BIGGEST EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION OF ALL TIME. IT WAS SPLIT INTO 12 TRANCHES TIED TO PERFORMANCE TARGETS AND IN EACH ONE IT EQUATED TO 1% OF TESLA'S OUTSTANDING SHARES WHICH HAS TESLA BECAME MORE VALUABLE HAD MORE OF A SUBSTANTIAL IMPACT. ELON MUSK IS THE WORLDS MOST CLOSELY FOLLOWED HUMAN BEING RIGHT NOW. HE IS THE WORLD'S RICHEST MAN. FOR THE TAS LIST SHAREHOLDER'S PERSPECTIVE WHAT THEY'RE ASKING THE COURT TO DO IS LEAVE THAT OUTSTANDING OPTIONS BACK TO THE COMPANY BECAUSE THEY FEEL THEY'RE NOT GETTING GOOD VALUE FROM THE CEO WHO HAS MULTIPLE ROLES AND IS NOT FULLY FOCUSED ON TESLA. HE'S TESTIFIED ON THE STAND THAT MOST OF HIS TIME IS SPENT AT TESLA THOUGH THE LAST MONTH IT'S BEEN ON TWITTER SINCE HE TOOK OVER THE COMPANY. LESS SO SPACE X IN RECENT YEARS AND HE'S NOT CURRENTLY LEADING BORING COMPANY. THIS HIGH TECH DRILLING INTO TUNNEL MAKING COMPANY. THEY ARE ARGUING THAT THIS DID NOT COME OUT -- COME ABOUT ETHICALLY WITH AN INDEPENDENT BOARD. ALIX: THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH PREYED WANT TO ISSUE A QUICK CORRECTION WHEN DISCUSSING GEMINI. WE WANT TO MAKE CLEAR IT WAS NOT THE ENTIRE GEMINI PLATFORM. THANK YOU FOR BEARING WITH US ON THAT.