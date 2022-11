00:00

> > FROM THE FINANCIAL CENTERS OF THE WORLD, THIS IS "BLOOMBERG MARKETS" WITH ALIX STEEL AND GUY JOHNSON. ALIX: IT IS 30 MINUTES INTO THE U.S. TRADING DAY. YOU'RE THE TOP STORIES WE ARE FOLLOWING. CRYPTO BROKER GENESIS SUSPENDED REDEMPTIONS AND STOPS NEW LOANS AFTER NORMAL WITHDRAWAL REQUEST. TERRIBLE TARGET, THE COMPANY CUTTING ITS OUTLOOK, WARNING OF SHRINKING OPERATIVE PROFIT AND PROMISES $3 MILLION IN COST CUTTING WHILE U.S. RETAILERS RISE. WE TRY TO FIND THE SIGNAL. TELLING DOWN TENSIONS, PULLETS AS THERE IS NO INTENTION THAT THE MISSILE HIT WAS INTENTIONAL. FROM NEW YORK, I AM ALIX STEEL WITH MY COHOST IN LONDON, GUY JOHNSON. WELCOME TO "BLOOMBERG MARKETS." THE TARGET INVENTORY IS SO HIGH AND I'M TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOW MUCH OF THAT IS A TARGET PROBLEM OR AN ECONOMIC PROBLEM. GUY: ABSOLUTELY. MARKETS TRADING DOWN IS THE QUESTION WE ARE TRYING TO WORK OUT. WE WILL COME TO THAT IN A MOMENT. THERE IS A HEADLINE CROSSING THAT THE U.S. TREASURY IS PROPOSING IT WANTS TO BOOST REPORTING ON TRADES IN TREASURIES. WE WILL GET MIKE MCKEE'S THOUGHTS ON THAT. THAT IS CAUSING RIGHT NOW. REPORTING TIMES ARE CRITICAL IN ALL OF THIS. LET'S GET BACK TO THE CONSUMER STORY. WHAT WE'RE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT TODAY IS GOOD WALMART, WALMART'S NUMBERS WERE FANTASTIC, BAD TARGET EQUALS WHAT? I WILL 30 RETAILERS INTO THIS AS WELL. DOES IT SIGNAL A SOFT LANDING? THE CONSUMERS ARE TRADING DOWN. THAT IS TARGETED TO WALMART, BUT STILL SPENDING, THAT IS THE RETAIL SALES NUMBER. I WONDER IF THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR THE U.S. ECONOMY BUT PROBABLY MEANS THE FED HAS GOT MORE WORK TO DO. LET'S KICK THIS AROUND. MIKE MCKEE AND KRITI GUPTA JOIN US. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF WHAT WE HAVE LEARNED OVER THE LAST DAY OR SO WITH REGARDS TO THE CONSUMER? THE NUMBERS WERE GOOD, THAT MEANS CONSUMER TRADING WAS DOWN. THE RETAIL SALES NUMBERS WERE OKAY. THAT MEANS THERE IS STILL SPENDING. IS THAT THE RIGHT READ? MICHAEL: IT IS SLIGHTLY OFF. PEOPLE SEEM TO BE SHIFTING THE NEXT OF WHAT THEY ARE BY. THEY ARE BY, GROCERY STORES DID WELL. CLOTHING STORES WERE FLAT AND DEPARTMENT STORES WERE DOWN DURING THE MONTHS IN TERMS OF RETAIL SALES. A STORE LIKE WALMART THAT HAS AN MUCH BIGGER GROCERY PART OF ITS BUSINESS IS GOING TO DO BETTER. ALSO, TARGET HAD INVENTORY PROBLEMS. NOT ALL STORES ARE GOING TO HAVE THAT. A NUMBER OF ANALYSTS I HAVE SEEN ARE SUGGESTING TARGET HAS ONE-OFF PROBLEMS. IF YOU LOOK AT RETAIL SALES FIGURES, IN GENERAL IT IS GOOD NEWS. WE HAVE SEEN MORE PEOPLE USING CREDIT CARDS TO BUY STUFF. THE QUESTION IS HOW LONG DOES THAT SPENDING PATTERN KEEP UP? DOES IT GO THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS? ALIX: THAT IS ALSO WHY I WONDER IF IT IS MORE OF AN EARNINGS ISSUE. ARE WE REALLY JUST LEARNING HOW INVESTORS ARE REACTING TO DISAPPOINTING ON EARNINGS NUMBERS VERSUS A BROADER ECONOMIC SIGNAL? > > PART OF IT IS GOING TO BE INVENTORY STORY. HE DID BRING UP THE POINT THAT THIS IS SPENDING ON CREDIT WHEREAS BEFORE IT WAS SPENDING ON STIMULUS WHICH I THINK IS A GAME CHANGER. FOR THE STOCK FRONT, THE STOCK REALLY RESPONDED TO THESE INVENTORY LEVELS. USE ARTISTRY BETWEEN WALMART AND HOME DEPOT. BOTH OF THOSE COMPANIES. THEIR TOP AND BOTTOM LINES, BOTH HAD MASSIVE SALES. WALMART CUT THEIR INVENTORY RISE BY 50%. HOME DEPOT DID NOT MAKE THAT PROGRESS. THEY SAY THEY ARE STILL WORRIED ABOUT THE INVENTORY BUILDUP. LOWE'S CANNOT -- CAME OUT AND SAID WE ARE INCREASING OUR PROFIT FORECAST. THAT IS A BIG DEAL WHEN EVERYONE ELSE IS PULLING BACK. TARGET IS SAYING THAT ONLY CAN WE DISCOUNT AND NOT MAKE OF THE LOSSES ON INVENTORY ON TOP OF THAT, WE HAVE TO CUT $2 BILLION. THAT IS THE GAME CHANGER FOR THE BOTTOM LINE, THE INVENTORY STORY DESPITE THE FACT THAT PEOPLE ARE STILL SPENDING. ANYBODY WHO SHOPS AT WALMART RESIST TARGET, TARGET IS KNOWN AS A SLIGHTLY EXPENSIVE ALTERNATIVE. IF YOU ARE WORD ABOUT AN EFFICIENT VARMINT, YOU ARE NOT GROCERY SHOPPING IN TARGET. YOU ARE SHORT -- YOU ARE SWITCHING TO WALMART. GUY: YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE THAT SWITCH BUT YOU CONTINUE TO SPEND. YOU MADE ME SPENDING LESS ON DISCRETIONARY AND ONE GROCERY, BUT U.S. TO SPENDING. IF YOU DO IT ON CREDIT, YOU'RE STILL SPENDING. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE FED? MARKET SIGNAL SEEMS TO BE THAT THE FED PIVOTS AND IS DINGED BY THIS RETAIL DATA. KRITI: IT IS A DINGED BUT THE SWITCH IS CRUCIAL. IT IS IMPORTANT TO BRING UP A POINT, LOOKING AT RETAIL NUMBERS ALONE, DANA BROUGHT IT UP EARLY THIS MORNING. SHE SAID THE DISCRETIONARY SPENDING, PEOPLE ARE STILL SPENDING MUCH THE SHARE SHIFT MATTERS. IF YOU LOOK AT THESE RETAILERS, YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT LUXURY SPEND, URBAN OUTFITTERS, FREE PEOPLE. THE SHARE SHIFT MATTERS. IF PEOPLE ARE STILL SPENDING ON FOOD AS OPPOSED TO HUNGER CORE, WHICH TARGET HAS A BIG BUSINESS ON, THAT MAKES A DIFFERENCE. FOR THE FED, I DON'T THINK THE RETURN NUMBERS ALONE ARE GOING TO MAKE THAT DIFFERENCE. I THINK CPI IS WHEN TO BE THE GAME CHANGER WHICH IS STILL REALLY HIGH. ALIX: EVERYTHING SEEMS TO BE HINGING ON THE CONSUMER WHETHER IT IS THE CONSUMER LEVEL OR EGO LEVEL. TAKE ME THROUGH WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE CURVE. IF YOU'RE SELLING THE FRONT END AND BY THE BACK END, THAT TELLS ME THE FED WILL HAVE TO KEEP HIKING UNTIL THEY DO MORE DAMAGE TO THE ECONOMY IN THE LONGER-TERM. MICHAEL: BASICALLY. THE FED IS GOING TO HAVE TO GET GOING. THEY HAVE NOT SUGGESTED A PULLBACK, MAYBE A SLOWER RATE OF INCREASE. A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE PUSHING THEM TOWARD THE 5% NUMBERS. JP MORGAN COMING OUT THIS MORNING WITH THAT. IT IS ALL GOING TO BE DATA-DEPENDENT. THE BIGGEST THING IS THE CONSUMER IS NOT ONE OF THE FED'S MANDATES. THE FED IS LOOKING AT INFLATION AND LOOKING AT EMPLOYMENT. THIS TELLS A STORY. WE HEARD ESTHER GEORGIA SAY IN HER 40 YEARS SHE IS NOT SEEN RATES THIS FAST WITHOUT CAUSING PAIN, AND OTHER WORDS, WITHOUT RAISING THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE. YOU HAVE A LOUSY QUARTER FOR TARGET AND THEY SAID THEY ARE DOING A RESTRUCTURING BUT THEY LYING ANYBODY OFF. GUY: THAT IS THE POINT, ISN'T IT? YOU LOOK BACK AT THE CONSUMER, THE CONSUMER AND UNEMPLOYMENT HAVE TO BE LINKED? PEOPLE ARE PREPARED TO SPEND MONEY ON CREDIT WHICH MEANS THEY ARE CONFIDENT ABOUT THEIR EMPLOYMENT SITUATION. THIS ALL HINGES AROUND EMPLOYMENT. MICHAEL: IT DOES. THE WAY THE FED DOES THIS IS JUST FOR THE ECONOMY AND IMPLEMENT RATE GOES UP. JP MORGAN NOTE SAYS THEY EXPECT ONE MILLION PEOPLE TO LOSE THEIR JOBS IN 2023. DOES THAT HAPPEN? OR IS THERE SOMETHING DIFFERENT THIS TIME? IT WAS SO HARD TO FIND WORKERS AFTER THE PANDEMIC. OUR COMPANY IS GOING TO HOLLAND ONTO WORKERS AND CUT OTHER AREAS. ALIX: WHICH IS A WHOLE INFERENCE WHEN IT COMES TO PRODUCTIVITY. WHEN WE ARE LOOKING AT MARKET PARTICIPANTS AND EARNINGS, HOW DO THEY MAKE THAT INTO EARNINGS ESTIMATES? AS A COMPANY, YOU DON'T WANT TO PAY UNPRODUCTIVE WORKERS. KRITI: IT IS A TOUGH ONE AND I THINK THIS IS WHY PEOPLE ARE NOT A VOTING WITH THEIR MONEY IN TERMS OF THE STOCK MARKET. THEY ARE PULLING BACK AND SAYING WE ARE NOT GOING TO DIVE IN EVEN THOUGH THERE IS A BOUQUETS FOR THE MARKET. THEY ARE SAYING WE ARE GOING TO STAND ON THE SIDELINES BECAUSE THE ANSWER IS UNCLEAR. THERE ARE CERTAIN BELLWETHERS THAT HISTORICALLY HAVE PERFORMED REGARDLESS OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHEN YOU ARE STARING DOWN THE BARREL OF A RECESSION AND YOU HAVE NOT QUITE IS THE LAYOFFS, THERE ARE NAMES THAT OUTPERFORM. WALMART IS ONE OF THEM AND THAT COMES DOWN TO THE FACT THAT THEIR PRICE MATCH GUARANTEE AT EVERYDAY LOW PRICES, THEY CANNOT PRICE HIKE. ALIX: BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS IS SAYING THEY THINK THE FED IS GOING TO BLINK WITH THE RECESSION. IT MAY NOT BE THE CASE. MICHAEL MCKEE, KRITI GUPTA, ALWAYS A PLEASURE. COMING UP, WE WILL STAY WITH A COMPANY THAT INVESTS IN --. ALIX: A NEXT PICTURE FOR THE U.S. CONSUMER, RETAIL RATES RISING. TARGET WARNING SHOPPERS ARE PULLING BACK. THAT IS THE QUESTION OF THE DAY, GOOD WALMART PLUS BETTER TARGET EQUALS WHAT FOR THE ECONOMY? LET'S ASK SOMEONE ON THE GROUND. ELIAS SABO'S CEO OF CODY. ELIAS: IT IS A LITTLE BIT OF THE NEXT BAG. WE HAVE SEVEN DIFFERENT CONSUMER BUSINESSES THAT TOUCH A WIDE ARRANGE OF CONSUMER PRODUCTS. WE ARE SEEING IF YOU HAVE PRODUCTS THAT CONSUMERS WANT, THEIR INNOVATIVE, THEY MIGHT HAVE A COOL FACTOR TO THEM. CONSUMERS ARE STILL PURCHASING ON THAT HAND, WE SEEING MORE PRODUCTS START TO SOFTEN. I THINK THERE IS A MAJOR TREND GOING ON, ESPECIALLY WITH THE MASS RETAILERS. WE HAVE BEEN SEEN AS FOR THE PAST SIX MONTHS OR SO WHERE THE SHOPPER THAT GOES IN IS SO IMPACTED BY THESE HIGH INFLATION RATES THAT THEY ARE MOVING MUCH MORE TOWARDS TRADE DISCRETIONARY PURCHASES -- OR NONDISCRETIONARY PURCHASES WITH DISCRETIONARY PURCHASES FALLING. SOME OF IT COULD BE WHERE WALMART IS POSITIONED VERSUS TARGET. SOME COULD BE FOOD AND SOME COULD BE IN GASOLINE SALES. WE ARE DEFINITELY SEEING THAT PRODUCTS THAT HAVE SOMETHING THAT CONSUMERS WANT ARE STILL IN STRONG DEMAND. GUY: REASONABLY STRONG DEMAND. ARE YOU SEEING ANY TRADING DOWN? ARE YOU SAYING IT CHANGING THEIR PERCEPTION OF WHAT THEY NEED AND WHAT THEY WANT? WHAT IS DISCRETIONARY AT -- DISCRETIONARY RIGHT NOW? ELIAS: IT IS A GOOD QUESTION. I WOULD START BY SAYING WE COVER MOST OF OUR PRODUCTS TOWARDS A MORE AFFLUENT CUSTOMER BASE. WE DO HAVE PRODUCTS THAT GO THROUGH THE MASS CHANNEL. THOSE PRODUCTS THAT ARE IN DISCRETIONARY CATEGORY, AND IN ONE OF THE CASES IT IS SOMEHOW PRODUCTS THAT ARE FRAGRANCE RELATED, THOSE CATEGORIES ARE REALLY GETTING HURT. IF A LOOK ACROSS OUR PORTFOLIO, THAT IS PART OF THE MINORITY. A MAJORITY OF OUR PORTFOLIO THAT SKEWS MORE THE TOWARDS FIRE, WE ARE SEEING THE MORE AFFLUENT BUYER CONTINUE TO SPEND. IN FACT, OUR HIGHEST END PRODUCT WHICH IS A JULIE COMPANY -- JEWELRY COMPANY, THAT COMPANY IS HAVING ITS BEST YEAR EVER THROUGH OCTOBER. WE ARE SEEING SALES CONTINUE TO GROW. THE COMPANY IS UP ALMOST 70% YEAR TO DATE IN REVENUE. OCTOBER SHOWED NO SLOWDOWN. IF YOU THINK ABOUT THAT DIRECTIONALLY, THE VERY AFFLUENT CUSTOMER CONTINUES TO SPEND IN A VERY RAPID PACE. IN EARLIER SEGMENTS, I HEARD THAT THERE IS VERY STRONG EMPLOYMENT, WAGE GAINS ARE STILL STRONG. THOSE INDIVIDUALS ARE ABLE TO CONTINUE TO SPEND. DEPENDING ON WHERE YOU ARE IN THE WAGE SCALE, YOUR RATE OF INCREASE IN WAGES IS MORE THAN LIKELY HIGHER THAN WHERE INFLATIONARY RATES ARE TODAY. ALIX: HOW CONFIDENT ARE YOU IN YOUR VISIBILITY OF THAT? IT IS OKAY NOW, BUT SIX MONTH FROM NOW, IF WE ARE LOOKING AT INFLATION THE BACK HALF OF NEXT YEAR, DOES THAT PORTION OF THE ECONOMY HOLD UP JUST AS WELL? DO THOSE COMPANIES MAINTAIN THEIR PRICING POWER ABILITY? ELIAS: THERE ARE INTERESTING THINGS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW. WE ARE SING ACROSS OUR COMPANIES THAT DON'T GO DIRECT TO THE CONSUMER. WE ARE GOING THROUGH RETAILERS. WE ARE SEEING AN INVENTORY D STOCKING. ORDERS ARE COMING AND EVEN WHEN PRODUCTS ARE SELLING TO THE CONSUMER RAPIDLY. WE ARE SEEING ORDERS START TO SLOW. WE THINK THAT IS JUST AN INVENTORY STOCKING CHANGE THAT WILL REVERT AFTER A COURT OR TWO. AS YOU THINK OF THE HIGHER END SPEND, WE HAVE SEEN WEALTH DESTRUCTION IN THE STOCK MARKET AND THE BOND MARKET ACROSS ALL CAPITAL MARKETS. IT IS NOT IMPACTED THE WEALTHIEST CONSUMERS. WE ARE ALL CONCERNED WE ARE HEADING INTO A RECESSION. I WOULD SAT OUR BUSINESSES THAT HAVE EXPOSURE TO EUROPE, AND MAYBE THIS IS WHAT WILL BE LEAVING US WERE INFLATION IS MUCH HIGHER, ENERGY PRICES ARE COMPETING WITH PURCHASES OF JUST ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE AS THEIR ENERGY COSTS ARE SO HIGH. WE ARE SEEING DEMAND FALL QUITE HARD. IN THE U.S., WE ARE SEEING DEMAND HOLD UP. AS LONG AS THE JOB MARKETS REMAIN ROBUST, THE LATEST DATA WAS STILL OVER 10 MILLION JOB OPENINGS. THAT IS LIKE A GOOD TAILWIND THAT YOU CAN CONTINUE TO SUPPORT CONSUMER SPENDING. GUY: CAN YOU QUANTIFY THAT FOR ME? WHAT IS THE GAP BETWEEN THE EUROPEAN CONSUMER AND THE U.S. CONSUMER? ELIAS: IN OUR BUSINESSES SELLING TO EUROPE, PIERCING SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SALES -- WE ARE SEEING SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SALES. OUR HYPOTHESIS IS THAT WITH THE WAR AND UKRAINE -- THEY WERE IN UKRAINE, FOOD PRICES HAVE RISEN DRAMATICALLY. IT IS PUTTING PRESSURE ON MARKET SALES. WE ARE GOING THROUGH DISTRIBUTION OF THERE AND WE HAVE MULTIPLE STEPS IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN. WE ARE SEEING OUR BUSINESSES' DEMAND FALL. IN THE U.S., WHAT WE ARE HEARING FROM OUR PARTNERS IS EVEN IF THE ORDER FLOW IS SLOWING TO GET INVENTORIES IN LINE, WHAT THEY ARE SAYING IS IN DEMAND FOR MOST OF OUR PRODUCTS WE ARE SELLING, STILL HOLDING UP. THERE IS A BIG GAP BETWEEN EUROPEAN SALES AND U.S. SALES AND THAT IS A TREND WE HAVE SEEN THE LAST THREE TO SIX MONTHS. ALIX: HOW WHY DID YOU THINK THAT CAN GET? ELIAS: I THINK IT IS AS WIDE AS IT CAN BE RIGHT NOW. WE ARE SENTIMENT FALL IN EUROPE QUITE HALL -- QUITE HARD. IN WINTER WHEN CONSUMERS ARE CONSUMING SIMILAR DOLLARS WITH NATURAL GAS PRICES, ENERGY BILLS ARE RUNNING FOUR OR FIVE TIMES WITHIN OTR, IT IS NATURAL THAT PEOPLE EITHER ARE GOING TO HAVE TO PULL BACK TO AFFORD THE ESSENTIALS OR ARE SO CONCERNED ABOUT THESE HIGH INFLATION RATES . THE U.K. CAME OUT AT 11% INFLATION TODAY. THESE INFLATION RATES ARE SO HIGH IN EUROPE DRIVEN BY FOOD AND ENERGY. IT FEELS LIKE THAT TOGETHER WILL BE WITH US FOR A WHILE. IT DOES NOT FEEL LIKE THERE HAS BEEN DETERIORATION. IT JUST FEELS LIKE THERE HAS BEEN A WIDE GAP BETWEEN THE U.S. AND EUROPEAN CONSUMPTION. GUY: VERY BRIEFLY, WHAT IS THE GAP IN TERMS OF YOUR INPUTS BETWEEN WAGE INFLATION AND NONWAGE INFLATION? ELIAS: WE WERE DEALING WITH ALL TYPES OF INFLATION OVER THE COURSE OF THE LAST 12 MONTHS. IT WAS COMING EVERYWHERE FROM TRANSPORTATION AND SHIPPING RATES TO AN PUT PRICES COMING FROM -- IN PUT PRICES COMING FROM IMPORTED PRODUCTS. WE ARE SEEING OTHERS COST LEVEL OR COME DOWN. I WILL GIVE YOU ONE EXAMPLE. WE WERE PAYING PRE-PANDEMIC $2500 PER AVERAGE FOR A SHIPPING CONTAINER FOR TRANSOCEAN SHIPPING. THAT GOT AS HIGH AS $15,000. YOU HAD TO RESERVE MONTHS IN ADVANCE TO YOU CAN ACCESS TO A CONTAINER. TODAY THAT IS BACK DOWN CLOSE TO $2500. MOST OF THAT INFLATION IS GONE. WE ARE SINGAPORE PRICES TRYING TO LEVEL OFF AND STARTING TO SUBSIDE, ESPECIALLY AS THE DOLLAR HAS STRENGTHENED. THAT BEING SAID, WAGE INFLATION IS VERY STRONG. IT IS THE PRIMARY INFLATION WE ARE SEEING RIGHT NOW. OUTSIDE OF WAGE INFLATION, IT FEELS LIKE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES HAVE REALLY EASED. WE ARE STILL STRUGGLING TO FIND LABOR. WE ARE HAVING TO ASK OUR EMPLOYEES TO WORK MORE OVERTIME. THAT HAS SIGNIFICANT COSTS. THERE ARE A LOT OF COSTS STILL INCURRED BY NOT HAVING ENOUGH LABOR TO FULFILL THE DEMAND AND HAVING TO AIRSHIP. THE LABOR SHORTAGE IS STILL ACUTE. WAGE INFLATION IS STILL RUNNING AND A SUBSTANCE DOUBLE WHERE WE THINK NORMAL WAGE GAINS SHOULD BE IN A MORE STABLE ENVIRONMENT FOR INFLATION. IT IS ONE OF THE REASONS WE THINK THE FED IS PROBABLY GOING TO HAVE TO SEE SOME WORK ON EMPLOYMENT COMING DOWN AND THE LABOR MARKETS GETTING BACK IN BALANCE BEFORE THE EASE OF WAGE INCREASES. GUY: THAT WAS REALLY USEFUL INSIGHT INTO WHAT WAS HAPPENING. ELIAS SABO, CODI CEO. INFLATION -- THE CONTAGION SPREADING, THE MICHAEL VOSS TWINS AND OTHERS BEING AFFECTED. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > FTX IS ONE OF THESE ABSOLUTE TRAVESTIES IN THE HISTORY OF FINANCIAL MARKETS. PEOPLE WILL LOSE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS. > > PEOPLE WILL LOSE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS. > > THAT UNDERMINES TRUST IN ALL FINANCIAL MARKETS. > > WHAT SHOULD THE INDUSTRY DO TO SURVIVE AND MAKE ITSELF BETTER? MY OPINION IS MORE COLLABORATION. > > THERE IS ONE NEW REPORT THAT BROOKE PHI MAY FILE THE BANKRUPTCY. > > IT IS QUITE CONTENT RIGHT NOW. THE BROADER MARKET IS STILL SEEING A LOT OF LIQUIDITY AND THE AUTHORITIES WILL BE THERE TO ADDRESS ISSUES IN CRYPTO. ALIX: SOME OF THE TOP INVESTORS DISCUSSING CRYPTO PRICES. HERE WITH THE LATEST IS SONALI BASAK. GEMINI AND GENESIS ARE SPENDING REDEMPTIONS. DATA BE EXPECTED TO GET TO THESE GUYS? SONALI: THERE WAS A LOT OF CONCERN OF WHAT THE CONTAGION WOULD LOOK LIKE. YOU SAW -- TAKE CASH INFUSION FROM ONE OF THE LARGEST PLAYERS IN THE INDUSTRY. NOW YOU HAVE ANOTHER PLATFORM, GENESIS CAPITAL, SAYING THEIR RELATIONSHIP TO GEMINI ARE LEADING TO POSITIVE WITHDRAWALS AMONG CLIENTS IN THE INDUSTRY. LET'S THINK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED HERE, YOU'RE EARNING NOTHINGS IN A SAVINGS ACCOUNT SO YOU HAD MILLIONS OF AMERICANS, HIGH NET WORTH INDIVIDUALS PUTTING MONEY INTO THESE ACCOUNTS THAT YIELDED 8%. THAT IS CONSERVATIVE. THAT IS WHAT YOU GOT AT GEMINI. NOW WHERE THE SUSPENSION OF WITHDRAWALS, THEY ARE WORKING TO BRING THOSE WITHDRAWALS BACK. WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE GATES ARE LIFTED ONCE MORE? IS THIS A SOLVENCY ISSUE OR LIQUIDITY ISSUE? ARE BEGUN TO SEE MORE PLAYERS FACE MORE PROBLEMS? GENESIS IS WHY THE BIGGEST PARTIES. THEY SAY THEY ARE STILL TRADING BUT ARE THE PROBLEMS MORE SYSTEMIC? PEOPLE ARE WATCHING CLOSELY BECAUSE THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE WITH MONEY ON THE LINE. GUY: THERE ARE SOME VERY BIG PEOPLE WITH MONEY ON THE LINE. HOW MANY BIG INVESTORS? SONALI: YOU HAVE SEQUOIA, SOFTBANK, NOW TO MUSICK COULD TAKE $300 MILLION WRIGHTSTOWN. THAT IS THREE INVESTORS AND $500,000 -- AND NO REDEEMING FUNDS. THAT IS JUST FTX ALONE. THINK ABOUT HOW MANY OTHER PLAYERS AND OTHER SITUATIONS WERE INVESTED WITH. YOU HAVE CELSIUS, VOYAGER BANKRUPTCIES, BLOCK FIVE PREPARING A BIG ROSE PROCESS, POSITIVE WITHDRAWALS. GENESIS AND GEMINI ARE POSITIVE WITHDRAWALS. THESE ARE WITHIN A WEEK. THE CONTAGION IS SPREADING. THE FTX HAS ONE MILLION CUSTOMERS, THESE ARE NOW MANY CUSTOMERS WITH MANY MILLIONS OF CUSTOMERS THAT ARE RIGHT ABOUT THEIR FUNDS. GUY: YOU DO WONDER IF WE GET AN EFFECT OUTSIDE THE CRYPTO SPACE. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. COMING UP, ERIC FREEDMAN, U.S. BANK ASSET MANAGEMENT CIO. ALIX: WE ARE ABOUT ONE HOUR INTO THE U.S. TRADING SESSION. ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE IS TRACKING THOSE MOVES. ABIGAIL: CHIPS WEIGHING ON THAT. A LOW-VOLUME DECLINE. WITH SEE HOW THIS PLAYS OUT. THE DOW HAS BEEN HIGHER. ALSO WEIGHING ON STOCKS, DISCRETIONARY. INTERESTING TO NOTE THAT OIL IS BACKGROUND $85 A BARREL. THIS COULD BE SEEN AS A NEGATIVE IF YOU SEE IT AS A MOVE DOWN LOWER IN ANOTHER RISK ASSET OR MAY BE A POSITIVE BECAUSE OF THE INFLATION THAT IT RELEASES, MEANING IT'S COMING IN ESSENTIALLY. LET'S LOOK AT THE 10 YEAR YIELD OVER THE LAST SEVERAL DAYS AND WE WILL SEE A DOWNTREND. PRICES RALLYING AS YOU HAVE THAT 10 YEAR YIELD GO BACK TO 372. THIS SHOULD HELP STOCKS AS IT TAKES SOME OF THE PRESSURE OFF OF VALUATION AND OFF OF THE DOLLAR. WE ARE NOT SEEING THAT RIGHT NOW BUT THIS COULD BE A HAVEN PLAY. ONE OTHER REASON, SO MANY UNCERTAINTY FACTORS RIGHT NOW BUT ONE OTHER REASON GOING TO THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL, FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP YESTERDAY DID ANNOUNCE HIS CANDIDACY FOR THE 2024 ELECTION. IN BLUE IS HIS APPROVAL RATING IN WHITE IS PRESIDENT BIDEN'S. 42%, 44%. NET END, IT SEEMS A REPLAY. WE STILL HAVE SOME BIG ACTORS OF PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYING HE'S NOT BACKING HIM. LET'S WATCH TO SEE HOW THIS GOES. FINALLY THE BIG STORY, OF THE BIG WEIGHT ON MARKETS, IT HAS TO DO WITH TARGET AND THAT MISERABLE QUARTER GUIDING DOWN 13 POINT 8%, THE WORST DAY SINCE MAY WEIGHING IN ON OTHER RETAIL NAMES AS WELL. IT SEEMS WHEN I GO INTO TARGET I GO IN FOR ONE OR TWO THINGS AND I WALK OUT WITH 10. NICE SHOPPING WHEN YOU GO INTO OTHER LOWER-PRICED STORES. MAYBE OTHER PEOPLE ARE DOING THE SAME THING WEIGHING ON RESULTS THERE. GUY: ABSOLUTELY PEOPLE SPENDING MORE CAUTIOUSLY. STARTING TO UNDERSTAND WHAT DISCRETIONARY IS AND ISN'T. THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. LET'S FOCUS ON WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE MARKETS. FED OFFICIALS HAVE BEEN OUT UNDERSCORING THE CENTRAL BANK'S COMMITMENT TO TIGHTER POLICY EVEN IF IT EASES THE INTENSITY OF THE RATE HIKES WE ARE SEEING. > > WE HAVE DONE A LOT BUT WE HAVE ADDITIONAL WORK TO DO. > > THE MORE MEASURED APPROACH TO RATE INCREASES MIGHT BE PARTICULARLY USEFUL. > > I ALSO BELIEVE A SLOWER PACE SHOULD NOT BE TAKEN TO REPRESENT EASIER POLICY. > > I EXPECT WE SLOW THE PACE OF RATE HIKES AS WE APPROACH THIS EFFICIENTLY RESTRICTIVE STANCE. > > I SUPPORT A MORE GRADUAL APPROACH OF GETTING TO IT SO IT CAN BE DISCOVERING THE RIGHT RATE AS WE GO. > > ALREADY WE'VE SEEN THE POLICY ACTIONS LEAD TO A SHARP TIGHTENING OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. > > A RATE HIKE OF 50 BASIS POINTS WOULD STILL BE SIGNIFICANT. > > I THINK IT WILL BE PROBABLY APPROPRIATE SOON TO MOVE TO A SLOWER PACE OF INCREASES. GUY: FED OFFICIALS SPEAKING OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS. JOIN US AS ERIC FREEMAN. ERIC I WANT TO PUT WHAT WE JUST HEARD FROM FED OFFICIALS INTO THE CONTEXT OF WHAT WE LEARNED TODAY. TARGET CLEARLY INDICATES CONSUMERS ARE TRADING DOWN, BUT THEY ARE ALSO STILL SPENDING AND THAT WAS EVIDENCED BY THE RETAIL DATA WE GOT AS WELL. AS YOU LOOK AT ALL OF THIS IN TOTALITY DOES IT TELL YOU U.S. ECONOMY IS STILL IN GOOD SHAPE POTENTIALLY HEADING FOR A SOFT LANDING AND THE FED HAS MORE WORK TO DO. > > I THINK YOU FRAMED IT WELL. I WOULD SAY OUR VIEWPOINT IS THAT THE MARGIN ON THE ECONOMY IS WEAKENING AT A FASTER RATE AND PART OF THE REASON FOR THAT, ONE IS HOUSING WE THINK THE HOUSING DATA IS GOING TO GET WORSE, IT CERTAINLY STARTING TO ERODE AT THE MARGINS IN TERMS OF SECOND HOMES AS WELL AS SECONDARY CITIES. IN THE OTHER REASON IS WE THINK SAVINGS REMAIN VERY LOW. WE SAVED MONEY DURING THE PANDEMIC. OF COURSE THOSE SAVINGS ARE STRENGTHENED. WHAT YOU HEAR IS STILL DIFFICULT AS A CONSUMER TO PIN DOWN THE GUIDE PRAYED WE THINK THE WEAKENING TREND IS SOMETHING WE WILL SEE PICKUP IN THE FIRST AND SECOND QUARTER OF NEXT YEAR IN PARTICULAR. > > IS THAT WHEN THE BALANCE SHIFTS. > > I THINK SO. IF YOU LOOK AT THE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN WE THINK IS NOT TO BE IN U.S. LED BUT PAN EUROPE AS WELL AND MOST OF ASIA. CHINA WILL PROBABLY COME OUT OF IT FIRST BECAUSE THEY WENT INTO IT FIRST. WE THINK THE PRICING IN OF THAT WAS PROBABLY STARTS IN Q1 AND Q2. WE STILL THINK THAT OVERALL EARNINGS ESTIMATE IS SIMPLY TOO HIGH. BECAUSE GUIDANCE OUT HAS BEEN RELATIVELY DODGY THAT'S LED ANALYSTS TO BE MORE GLASS ASPHALT AND WE -- GLASS HALF-FULL THEN WE SHOULD BE. > > DO YOU SELL THE RECENT RALLY IN STOCKS? > > I THINK THIS IS LIKELY GOING TO BE ANOTHER COUPLE WEEKS OF AN UPLIFT IN THE SAME MARKET AT KEY ETHICAL LEVELS. THOSE ARE CERTAINLY LEVELS THAT WE COULD SEE. WE HAVE SOME TIGHT STUFF IF YOU WANT TO PLAY IT THAT WAY. THE MARKET WILL SHIFT FOCUS AWAY FROM THE FED -- EVEN IF THE FED PIVOTS TO A MORE EPISODIC LOOK AT WHAT EARNINGS WILL LOOK LIKE. WE THINK THAT PROFIT RECESSION IS LIKELY TO HAPPEN AND WE THINK THAT WILL START DOMINATING PEOPLE'S CONVERSATIONS AS WE GET INTO DEEPER OF Q1 AND Q2. SHORT-TERM WE DON'T EXPECT TO SEE THIS BOUNDARY AFTER WE TAKE SHAPE. WE THINK IT'S MORE OF A PHENOMENON WE WILL SEE LATER THIS YEAR AS WELL AS PROBABLY EARLY NEXT YEAR IN Q1 IN EARLY Q2. > > A LOT OF PEOPLE BUYING CREDIT AS A WAY TO MAKE MONEY AND WAIT FOR THE DOWNTURN IN ESSENCE BUT THAT'S A LOT OF CREDIT RISK DEBT. WHERE'D YOU PUT THE MONEY INSTEAD? > > I THINK YOU CAN GO UP IN CREDIT QUALITY AND SHORT IN DURATION. MARKET RISK IS THE YIELD CURVE KEEPS FLUCTUATING. IN TERMS OF CORPORATE CREDIT ON A ONE TO TWO YEAR KIND OF FAVOR YOU'RE GETTING 5.5, SIX. SO REALLY BARB BELLING THAT PART OF THE CREDIT MARKETS. WE STILL THINK HIGH YIELDS -- ENERGY REMAINS 15 TO 20% IF YOU LISTEN TO PART OF THE PERCENTAGE OF THE INDEX. BECAUSE WE THINK ENERGY IS FUNDAMENTAL LEGS THAT THE SPOT HE CAN PROBABLY TAKE AWAY. WE THINK SHORT DURATION, HIGH-QUALITY CREDIT. WE ARE ALSO ENTHUSIASTIC ABOUT INFRASTRUCTURE, UTILITIES, DOES A PHENOMENON WE THINK ARE OFTEN OVERLOOKED BY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS. GUY: ARE YOU BUYING THOSE AREAS FOR CAPITAL APPRECIATION OR FOR YIELDS. TRADITIONALLY A LOT OF PEOPLE BY INFRASTRUCTURE ASSETS FOR YIELDS. THEY'VE A SAFE MANAGEABLE BOND LIKE RETURN. IS THAT -- IF THAT'S THE CASE, WHY BUY THE EQUITY AND WHY NOT BY THE CREDIT? > > I THINK IF YOU LOOK IN PARTICULAR AT THE INFRASTRUCTURE WE EMPHASIZE THE EQUITY AND ENERGY. HAVING TO ANSWER YOUR FIRST QUESTION ULTIMATELY THIS IS A YIELD IN DEFENSIVE PLAY AS WE SEE SOME OF THAT RECESSIONS ARE TO GET WITH PRICING. I THINK IT'S NOT A RISK-FREE PLACE TO STAY, SO WE DO THINK THAT THIS IS PROBABLY TWO PARTS OF YIELD IN ONE PART APPRECIATION. AS WE SEEN THE ECONOMY KICK INTO A HIGHER GEAR NEXT YEAR WE GET THIS WHERE YOU CAN PLAY FOR MORE APPRECIATION. ALIX: DOES THE BACK HALF OF NEXT YEAR A PLOT -- IMPLY A PEAK IN THE INTERN -- IN THE RATE FOR THE FED? > > I THINK A PEAK. I THINK THE DECEMBER 14 FED MEETING WILL BE PIVOTAL. IT'S A CHANCE FOR CHAIR POWELL TO STICK TO HIS GUNS IN THIS FIGHT AGAINST INFLATION SO IF YOU LOOK AT THE TERMINAL THERE'S PROBABLY A 4.9, 5.0 LEFT BETWEEN MAY AND JUNE. WE THINK THAT MIGHT EXPAND OUT INTO THE THIRD QUARTER OF NEXT YEAR AND KEEP HAPPENING IN THE FIRST OR SECOND QUARTER. WE CHECKED THE FED TO REMAIN ON THAT TIGHTENING MODE IF YOU WILL THROUGH THE THIRD QUARTER AS OPPOSED TO THE EARLY FIRST OR SECOND GRADE SO PUBLIC PEAK FED FUNDS FOR US WOULD BE A THIRD-QUARTER PHENOMENON. > > WE APPRECIATE IT, GREAT TO GET THAT THROUGH WITH YOU. COMING UP, AND UNFORTUNATE ACCIDENT. THAT'S HOW THE EXPLOSION OF POLISH VILLAGE ON THE UKRAINIAN BORDER IS BEING CATEGORIZED. WILL SPEAK TO THE FORMER AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA AND RESPONSE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CIO JOINING AT 3:30 P.M. NEW YORK TIME. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. KEEPING UP TO DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, HERE'S THE FIRST WORD. THE LEADERS OF NATO IN POLAND SAID THERE'S NO INDICATION A MISSILE THAT STRUCK POLISH TERRITORY WAS AN INTENTIONAL RUSSIAN ATTACK. THE BLAST KILLED TWO PEOPLE IN A VILLAGE A FEW MILES FROM THE BORDER WITH UKRAINE. NATO SAYS IT'S LIKELY THE EXPLOSION WAS CAUSED UKRAINIAN AIR DEFENSE MISSILE FIRED AGAINST RUSSIAN CRUISE MISSILES. IT'S NASA'S MOST POWERFUL ROCKET IN 50 YEARS. EARLY TODAY WENT INTO SPACE CARRYING AND UNSCREWED CAPSULE AND RETURNED SAFELY TO EARTH. IT KICKS OFF THE MULTIMISSION WHICH IS FOCUSED ON SENDING ASTRONAUTS BACK TO THE MOON AS EARLY AS 2025. DONALD TRUMP HAS BECOME THE FIRST MAJOR CONTENDER FROM EITHER PARTY TO ANNOUNCE HIS RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT IN 2024. THIS IS HIS THIRD CAMPAIGN. HE WILL HAVE TO DO WITHOUT A MAJOR SUPPORTER PAIRED STEPHEN SCHWARZMAN WON'T BE BACKING THE FORMER TO THIS TIME DID HE SAYS IT'S TIME FOR THE PARTY TO TURN TO A NEW GENERATION OF LEADERS. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ALIX: LET'S GET MORE ON THE EXPLOSION IN POLAND OF THE UKRAINE BORDER. WERE JOINED BY ANNMARIE HORDERN WHO JOINS US. WHAT HAS BEEN WORLD LEADER RESPONSES TO GILLIE PRESIDENT BIDEN AS YOU'VE BEEN THERE AT THE G20. > > IT'S BEEN REALLY AN INCREDIBLE CHANGE OF FEELING FROM THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING YOU FEEL LIKE WESTERN LEADERS ARE MOVING BACK FROM THE BRINK AND THE EDGE OF THESE HEIGHTENED TENSIONS. BUT PRESIDENT BIDEN, G7 AND NATO LEADERS WERE INCREDIBLY CAUTIOUS CONTINUOUSLY SAYING THEY WANT TO MAKE SURE THE INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY BEFORE THEY MOVE FORWARD WITH OTHER POINTING THE BLAME OR ANY SORT OF ESCALATION AND THAT'S WHAT HAPPENED WHEN DISCIPLINARY INVESTIGATION, WE HEARD FROM NATO IS THIS WAS A MISTAKE AS WELL FROM THE POLISH PRESIDENT THAT THIS WAS UKRAINIAN DEFENSE LIKELY FENDING OFF A RUSSIAN MISSILE. BUT ONE THING AND THIS IS WHAT PRESIDENT BIDEN ACCORDING TO OUR BLOOMBERG REPORTING HAD TOLD G7 AND NATO LEADERS BUT ONE THING WE SHOULD KEEP IN MIND WHETHER IT'S OLAF SCHOLZ, WHETHER IT'S PRESIDENT BIDEN, WHAT WE HEAR FROM THE LEADERS IS ULTIMATELY RUSSIA IS TO BEAR THE BLAME BECAUSE IT IS THERE MISSILES WOULD RESOLVE OVERNIGHT WAS A BARRAGE OF MISSILES WE HAVE NOT SEEN SINCE THE END OF FEBRUARY. GUY: ABSOLUTELY HANDS WITH THE AIR DEFENSE RESPONSE TO THE CRUISE MISSILE ATTACKS. AS WE THINK ABOUT THE G20 RESPONSE TO THIS WAR, WHAT IS IT? WHAT'S THE MESSAGE FOR VLADIMIR PUTIN. > > I THINK THE MESSAGE IS CLEAR, VLADIMIR PUTIN IS INCREDIBLY ISOLATED, EVEN MORE SO SINCE THE START OF HIS INVASION ON FEBRUARY 24. AND YOU CAN SEE THAT IN BALI, YOU CAN SEE XI JINPING OF CHINA, OF THE INDIVIDUAL POLLUTANT HAD THIS FRIENDLY RELATIONSHIP ON THE WORLD STAGE AND WE SHOULD KNOW THEY ARE STILL FRIENDS BUT THERE IS A GROWING DISTANCE THAT IS PALPABLE BETWEEN THE TWO LEADERS. XI JINPING MET WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN AND THAT COMMUNIQUE, THEY TALKED ABOUT NOT SEEING NUCLEAR FORCE IN EUROPE. THIS IS SOMETHING CHINA DID NOT REFUTE WHAT YOU HEARD FROM EMMANUEL MACRON IS NO DOUBT THERE'S LIMITS TO THE FRIENDSHIP. SEE YOU SEE MORE ISOLATED FOOD AND WHILE XI JINPING WHO'S BEEN AT HOME BECAUSE OF COVID ZERO POLICY AND IS BARELY LEFT CHINA IS HERE BACK ON THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE AND THERE WAS A DECLARATION AND WHAT IT SAID WAS IS THAT MOST NATIONS ARE AGAINST THE WAR IN UKRAINE AND THE ATROCITIES IT'S BECAUSE IN THE IMPACT IT'S HAD ON A GLOBAL ECONOMY. AND FOR ME THAT SAYS XI JINPING IS LEANING A LITTLE BIT MORE TOWARD SOME OTHER LEADERS AND GROWING SOME DISTANCE BETWEEN HIM AND PRESIDENT PUTIN. STILL HAS NOT COME OUT AND CONDEMNED THE WAR SPECIFICALLY, BUT YOU CAN SENSE THERE IS A SHIFT. > > GREAT STUFF AS EVER, THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. ANNMARIE HORDERN JOINING US. LET'S CONTINUE TO TALK ABOUT THE RESPONSE TO THIS LATEST OF ELEMENT IN THE WAR IN UKRAINE. A FORMER EU AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA JOINS US NOW. WHAT IS THE LESSON THAT WE CAN TAKE AWAY FROM THIS MISSILE STRIKE INTO POLAND. EARLIER TODAY THERE WAS CONSIDERABLE CONCERN THAT WE COULD SEE ARTICLE FOUR BEING TALKED ABOUT MAY MEETING UNDER ARTICLE FOUR. CLEARLY WE'VE DE-ESCALATION SINCE THEN BUT IT HIGHLIGHTS THE RISK THAT EUROPE IS OPERATING UNDER THE MOMENT. WHAT'S THE LESSON HERE. > > FIRST WHAT WE HAVE TO ACKNOWLEDGE THAT MORE MILITANT CONFLICT OR EVEN PEACEKEEPING OPERATIONS, UNINTENDED INCIDENTS HAPPEN. EVEN FRIENDLY FIRES HAPPEN. OVER THIS TIME WHAT WE HAVE WITH THE OUTCOME OF THE WAR AGAINST UKRAINE WHICH WAS LAUNCHED, PROVOKED WAR BY RUSSIA. NOW REACHES THE TERRITORY OF THE NATO MEMBER STATE. WE SEE THIS IN POLAND, AND IT WILL REQUIRE RESPONSE. ONE WHICH WE ALREADY HEAR FROM BALI, SECONDLY IT'S ABOUT FURTHER SANCTIONS WHICH THEY DESERVE. AND CERTAINLY IT'S ABOUT HOW TO AVOID THE FUTURE POSSIBLE INCIDENTS HAPPENING AND THAT WILL INVOLVE REVISION OF MUCH MORE THAN AIR DEFENSE BOTH TO UKRAINE IN THE EASTERN FLANK OF NATO MEMBER STATES. ALIX: THE QUESTION THEN BECOMES WHAT KIND OF PRESSURE CAN BE PUT ON VLADIMIR PUTIN AND THAT REALLY RESTS WITH PRESIDENT. ON A POLITICAL SENSE WHAT KIND OF BACKDOOR COMMUNICATION DO YOU THINK IS TAKING PLACE BETWEEN XI JINPING AND PUTIN. > > COMMUNICATION BETWEEN BEIJING AND MOSCOW, IT IS IMPORTANT THAT PRESIDENT PUTIN, WHO RELIES ESPECIALLY WITH THE SANCTIONS IN PLACE ON CHINA'S MARKET WHEN IT COMES TO FOSSIL FUEL IS ALSO BEING -- RESPONDING IN TERMS OF POLITICAL WARNING AND DISCOURAGING. SECONDLY IT'S ABOUT EMPOWERING FURTHER UKRAINIANS TO STAND FOR THE TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY AND THEIR INDEPENDENCE AND THEN ALSO TO DEFEND IN POWER STRONGER NATO MEMBER STATES WHO ARE THE EASTERN FLANK OF NATO. > > PRESIDENT XI JINPING HAS MADE IT CLEAR HE IS AGAINST THE USE OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS. CAN WE TAKE THE ISSUE OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS AND USE OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS INTO EUROPEAN THEATER ON THE -- OFF THE TABLE. DO YOU THINK HIS ABHORRENCE FOR SUCH A STEP WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN MOSCOW? > > I PERSONALLY BELIEVE IT WON'T BE PRESIDENT XI JINPING. HE MAY PLAY A COMPLEMENTARY ROLE BUT IT WILL BE WHAT WASHINGTON D.C. WILL BRING TO MOSCOW. WHAT I SEE FROM THE PUBLIC DOMAIN, RECENTLY THE HEAD OF THE CIA, HIS COUNTERPART IN JUDGMENT MET WITH HIS COUNTERPART IN ANKARA. THIS ALSO COMMUNICATION DURING THE WHITE HOUSE AND THE KREMLIN. I HOPE THE MESSAGE IS VERY FIRM AND STRONG THAT IF A NUCLEAR WEAPON WILL BE USED, OF THE RUSSIAN MILITARY WILL STEP AWAY FROM THE TERRITORY IN RUSSIA WILL FACE MOST SEVERE CONSEQUENCES. ALIX: WHO IS THE PERSON THAT WOULD BE MOST EFFECTIVE IF THERE WERE BACK CHANNELS BETWEEN THE WHITE HOUSE AND KREMLIN. OF AC HENRY KISSINGER'S IS -- IS SOMEONE COMES TO MIND BUT IS THERE A MODERN DAY KISSINGER WHO CAN MOVE THE NEEDLE HERE. > > WE'VE SEEN THEM PLAYING A CONSTRUCTIVE ROLE IN FACILITATING THE DEAL FOR EXPORTS OF GRAIN AND HE MAY PLAY HIS ROLE. HENRY KISSINGER'S ONE WHO'S HIGHLY RESPECTED, BUT AT THE END OF THE DAY WHAT MATTERS FOR PRESIDENT PUTIN, HE WANTS TO HAVE A DEAL IN CONVERSATION WITH THE WHITE HOUSE. THE QUESTION IS OF COURSE HOW THOSE TERMS YOU START TO TALK TO PUTIN AND THAT REMAINS TO BE SEEN. > > WHAT IS YOUR EXPECTATION FOR THIS WINTER? HOW DOES THIS CONFLICT EVOLVE THIS WINTER. WE ARE STARTING TO GO INTO THE DIFFICULT PERIOD. IT'S COOLING DOWN RAPIDLY WHAT YOU THINK WILL HAPPEN OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTHS. > > I THINK THE WINTER WILL BE A TIPPING POINT. WE WILL SEE WHICH POSITIONS UKRAINE WITH THE HELP OF NATO STANDS AGAINST RUSSIA'S AGGRESSION AND WE WILL SEE WHAT MEASURES RUSSIA WILL REINFORCE. AND CERTAINLY DON'T RULE OUT ALSO IN THOSE INTERNAL DYNAMICS IN RUSSIA. MORE ARE BEING SENT FROM THE FRONT FROM UKRAINE BACK TO MOSCOW, MORE PEOPLE ESPECIALLY MOTHERS IN A SIMILAR WAY AS IT HAPPENED IN AFGHANISTAN. THEY WILL START REACTING. AND IT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT. SO WE DON'T KNOW WHAT'S -- THEY CAN MAKE A SHOT OF WHAT WILL BE THE OUTCOME OF THE WINTER BUT IT'S CLEAR WHAT WE NEED TO DO. WE NEED TO SUPPORT FURTHER UKRAINE MILITARILY. WE NEED TO PUSH POLITICALLY SUE -- ALIX: THANK YOU VERY MUCH, WE APPRECIATE YOU FOR JOINING US WITH YOUR INSIGHT. ESPECIALLY ON A DAY LIKE TODAY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: TRACKING TOWARDS THE END OF THE DAY IN EUROPE. ONLY TWO SECTORS IN POSITIVE TERRITORY. DOWN ON THE STOXX 600. I THINK TODAY'S MISSILE STRIKE IN POLAND REINFORCING THE GEOPOLITICAL RISK EUROPE FACES RIGHT NOW. A ONE POINT 04 HANDLE ON EURO-DOLLAR. DOLLAR -- 1.04 HANDLE ON EURO-DOLLAR. THE U.K. A FIRM FOCUS. A 41 YEAR HIGH, THE GOVERNMENT -- GOVERNOR OF THE BANK OF ENGLAND GIVING TESTIMONY IN WESTMINSTER. WE WILL TALK NEXT ABOUT WHAT HAPPENING -- WHAT IS HAPPENING AHEAD OF THE FISCAL STATEMENT TOMORROW. THIS IS BLOOMBERG.