bitFlyer Co-Founder on Crypto Markets

ESPECIALLY AT A TIME WE ARE TRYING TO DIGEST ALL OF THESE HEADLINES. WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE CRYPTO WORLD? > > IT IS SHOCK. I AM GETTING A LOT OF INFORMATION FROM OTHERS AND I'M TRYING TO DIGEST. SHERY: IS BITFLYER IMPACTED BY THIS? WHEN IT COMES TO THE BROADER PICTURE, SAMPLE REGULATIONS AND SCRUTINY, HOW IS THAT IMPACTED YOU THOUGH? > > JAPAN HAS EIGHT DOUBLE LAYER BY THE OFFICIAL AUTHORITY -- A DOUBLE LAYER BY THE OFFICIAL AUTHORITY AGENCIES. THERE IS AN ENTITY THAT HAS PROTECTED THE CUSTOMER ASSETS. SHERY: IS THIS AN EXISTENTIAL CRISIS FOR CRYPTO PERTAINING TO THE PROSPECTS OF BEING INTEGRATED INTO MAINSTREAM ADOPTION? > > I THINK THE REGULATION IS IMPORTANT TO GET INTO THE MINISTRY FOR SURE. HAIDI: WITH WHAT HAPPENED WITH FTX, IS THAT A BIG BLOW TO CONFIDENCE? > > IT IS A HUGE IMPACT BECAUSE IT IS LARGE. IT HIT BANKRUPTCY, THERE IS A NEW REPORT THAT THEY ARE FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY. YOU MAY CONTINUE A LITTLE BIT FORWARD. SHERY: WE HAVE SEEN RETAIL TRADERS TAKING A BIG HIT AND WE ARE HEARING THAT THE EXCHANGES MAKE IT HIT A LOT. THEY WANT TO KEEP ANYTHING IN EXCHANGES AND MOVE ALL OF THE TOKENS AND ASSETS OFF-LINE AND INTO WALLETS? > > HAVING THE ASSETS OFF-LINE IS THE SAFEST WAY, IT IS DIFFICULT TO MANAGE THE PRIVATE KEY BY YOURSELF. SHERY: YOU SEE UPSIDE WHEN IT COMES YOUR BUSINESS? > > YES AND NO. GLOBALLY, MAY BE THE CUSTOMERS MAY COOL DOWN. IF YOU LOOK AT THE JAPANESE EXCHANGES THEY ARE SO REGULATED, THERE ARE CUSTOMERS COMING TO JAPANESE PREFECTURES AND JAPANESE PLANTS AND DEALING WITH THE EXCHANGES AND COMING BACK TO JAPAN. HAIDI: YOU GET THE FEELING THAT AUTHORITIES WANT TO BRING JAPAN INTO WORLD THREE OR ALL OF THE OPPORTUNITIES WITHOUT THE USUAL LEVEL OF CUMBERSOME BUREAUCRACY THAT YOU MAY ASSOCIATE WITH GETTING THINGS PASSED IN JAPAN. WITH WHAT HAS HAPPENED WITH FTX, DO YOU THINK THE RISK IS THAT THERE WILL BE AN INCLINATION TOWARDS MORE REGULATION? > > JAPAN HAS VERY STRICT REGULATIONS AFTER THE POINT CHECK. I THINK THE REST OF THE WORLD MAY FOLLOW TO HAVE THE STRENGTH OF REGULATIONS AND HOW THE JAPANESE REGULATION MODEL TO BE THE STANDARD FOR THE CUSTOMERS. THIS IS A MANDATE. YOU NEED SEGREGATION OF THE CLIENT ASSETS AND THEN WE CAN ALL USE -- CANNOT USE ANY PART OF THE CLIENT'S. WE HAVE TO PUT THE FIA MONEYT TO THE CUSTOMER -- FIAT MONEY TO THE CUSTOMER. SHERY: WE HAD THE REGULATIONS THAT MAY BE MORE HELPFUL IN HELPING SENTIMENT IN THIS INDUSTRY AT THIS TIME. WE HAVE SEEN EXCHANGES RELEASED THEIR REPORT PRESERVES. IS THAT ENOUGH GLOBALLY? WHAT ELSE NEEDS TO BE DONE? > > THE TRANSPARENCY, IT IS NOT ENOUGH BECAUSE IT IS NOT OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS. WE HAVE THIS ASSET AND IT IS VERY IMPORTANT AND THE AUDIT SHOULD PROVE IT. IN JAPANESE LAW, WE SHOULD HAVE THE REGULATION REGULATED BY THE AUDITOR, SO BITFLUYER HAD TO SUBMIT INFORMATION. WE HAVE TO DO CLOSE ON WEBPAGES SO THAT ALL CUSTOMERS CAN SEE IT. THAT IS REALLY IMPORTANT AND THIS IS THE FIRST STEP TO MAKING TRANSPARENCY ON THE BALANCE SHEET THE FIRST STEP OF THE CUSTOMER PRODUCTION. HAIDI: TAX REFORM WAS SEEN AS A LITMUS TEST OF HOW SERIOUSLY JAPANESE POLICYMAKERS WANT CRYPTO. IF WE MISS THE BOAT IN DECEMBER, WE MISS IT COMPLETELY. DO YOU THINK IT WILL GET DONE? > > THERE ARE MANY TASKS, I AM OPTIMISTIC FOR SOMEONE, IT DOES NOT HAVE TO BE THE MAXIMUM TAX RATE WHICH IS 55%, THAT IS DIFFICULT TO CHANGE DOWN. WE MAY BE CHALLENGING THAT AND CHANGING THE TAX SYSTEM. TAX SYSTEM OF THE EXCHANGE OFFERING, THE EXCHANGE ACTUALLY OFFERS OR ISSUES TOKENS, THEY MAY ACTUALLY GO DOWN AND THAT IS WHERE WE ARE CHALLENGING. HAIDI: WILL CRYPTOCURRENCIES GO HIGHER OR LOWER? > > IT IS DIFFICULT TO SAY. I THINK IT WILL GO A LITTLE BIT LOWER.