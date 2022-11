00:00

The Covid-19 pandemic really showed us all the need for resilient and more innovative health care systems around the world. And nowhere is that need more pressing than here in Asia. As we've seen and it's here in Southeast Asia that, you know, every year more than 70 percent of mortalities of deaths are because of chronic diseases. Diseases that can be managed like diabetes, like hypertension, tension and heart disease. Yet here in this region, we're seeing that health care spending as a percentage of GDP is actually the lowest among all the World Health Organization regions. So here to talk about how we can change that and the role of health, private health care systems, is Dr. Baum a point president also? Thank you so much for your time. I want to start because you obviously are president. You run the biggest health care, private health care chain system here in Thailand. And you were drafted by the government to help with the pandemic response. What did we learn from that? What what what did you learn about the role of private health care systems during the pandemic? I must say, it's not just us. The private healthcare, when we have to deal with Kobe under the government policy, the health care policy, the guideline we follow. We do our tasks as a private hospital network. So it's not just us. The whole Thailand working together. And also, I have to stress on this is not just healthcare organization that can do to assist Thai people to get through the Corbett era. Let's say, for example, we receive the vaccine from the government. But the way to distribute across Thailand and we working with the government, we working with the retail organization where they provide us their location, it's easy access location for Thai people to get the vaccine. So we do our tasks out of Thai people. They do their own tasks, whatever they can to help Thailand get through this. So you really need cooperation from every single part of the health care system, public and private as well in logistics, which is also an important aspect of that. Now, during during the pandemic, as we saw all around the world, it was really difficult for hospitals to manage all that manage and balance treating acute cases. Covid patients that were coming in as well as as balance, that was more chronic diseases and patients who needed longer term care. But you guys found a really innovative way with doubling down on telemedicine and even in-house services to it to bridge that gap. Tell us about that. Yes. This is not just we have to take care of the call with patients. We also have the existing patient, Thai and expat and also the medical tourism who used to come to get the treatment and care from us. So how we you continue during this era. So we have to find other ways to connect it with them to make sure they get the right treatment, the consultation and also the medicines or even taking the blood tests. So digital healthcare or to have a consultation in Thailand is actually start before Corbett. But at the time, not just the patient doctor is also not into it because they so get used to the way the convenient way, the traditional way that they do. But once that Corbett hits, so we have to start from zero. We developed some system. And the other thing is, are the hospital and also the government have no way to give way on tele consultation. So we just get started and get a kick off on that, talking to a patient through easy way. You do not have to have a software. We can talk to the social media system lines on whatever that we have at the time and gradually develop the stable system to make sure everything is safe, the quality safety for the patient. So we talking with Thai patients delirium medicines to their homes. Yes. And also, if it need be, we also have to taking the blood tests or some other investigations. And what? ISE mentioned it's not just Thai people or expats who live in Thailand. We also have the existing medical tourism who usually come to us regularly. What can we do? We to talk to them on phone or other way as tele consultation. And we also deliver the medicine if possible, if the regulation of their country allow. It sounds like the pandemic really got people used to the idea of telemedicine and now you're really able to really leverage off of that. Yes, I know we've got a poll and we want to get you involved as well. We're seeing some photos here from from the pandemic here. I think they're going to pull up the polling in a little bit. The previous pictures that month must be the vaccination center across Thailand, that government, private health care and other low organizations working together. Fantastic. We're going to pull up the poll in a little bit. Begbie, before we get there. It was funny because of our conversation of having, you know, therapists and having people, for example, health health care assistance actually go out and take patients blood pressure, for example. I actually injured my foot. And I was really surprised that here in Thailand I actually could get a, you know, a therapist, physiotherapist to actually come out to my hotel room to help me, you know, try to recover from that. So, I mean, I think it's amazing what we can do now with those kinds of services. And sounds like you're also doing that on a regular basis as well. Yes. Wouldn't you say it as a digital healthcare? They just do not have to lay line on digital lights, but they're spreading all accessible of the healthcare can be beyond the hospital. That's that's the key really. Meeting patients wherever they they need those services. All right. We've got to pull up. So please pull out your phones and participate. The question is, to avoid a health care crisis, we must strengthen infrastructure, recruit more medical professionals, encourage private investments or enact supportive government policies. What do you think? Let us know what you think. It's still going on there, but it looks like there's pretty overwhelming thought there that we really need to enact supportive government policies. What do you think? In Thailand, regulations and government policy. May not reach this stage or up to date with the digital healthcare or healthcare anyway. As I say, the regulations still limit it to hospital healthcare providers and so on. But if we want to distribute the health care beyond the location, the building. All of these regulation has to be adjusts and also the digital systems, electronic payments and so on. All of these will support the healthcare group. Are you getting the sense that government is being more open to supportive policies that would help, you know, systems like yours, private hospitals, systems like yours is? Are we seeing that post pandemic or are you engaging and having those conversations now? I think they do, because when I mentioned that we develop the digital consultation before hallway at the time, it hasn't been supported by government just yet. But during the Corby time, they realize that it is a new way for people to get access to healthcare. So the regulation has change that we can do that without I mean, practicing illegally. That's great. Well, please continue and interesting results there. One of the things I wanted to ask you about with telemedicine, because, you know, off of our conversation at the Bloomberg CEO forum that we recently held last week in Bali, we also had a session on health care. And telemedicine was also very important that, you know, the you know, we talked to the CEO of Click Doctor, who is has a digital platform system where it's mostly digital. And there really is reaching people out in the provinces, people out and, you know, normally in rural areas who we normally wouldn't get access to. And I wonder if you can talk a little bit about how telemedicine can really help to bridge that gap and to really bring more equitable health care system to those who who normally might not get access because there's such a shortage of doctors. Telemedicine would not replace that traditional way of healthcare, because when you get that chronic disease or a complex disease, you still have to come to see the doctors in person to get the correct treatment is x rays and so on in the hospital. But for the preventative or simple decease, some of the sees that can be taking care as true that tell a system that will help on the limitation of the resource. As we all knows, that number of doctors, especially the specialists in each area, is still limited, not not just in Thailand, but across the world. Some region that has limited of even doctors, not not specialists. So the Taylor Riggs system will assess not just in Thailand, but globally. Great. Of course, Thailand is known for its well known for medical tourism. You do have some competition around the region with with Korea and as well as Singapore, also known for that. But how are you guys leveraging, you know, medical tourism, post pandemic? What is the value add that that you're you're putting out there? We see that coming back of the medical tourism already in the past couple months as a private hospital. But more importantly, what we see ourselves as Thailand is we have environment, we have culture, Thai culture, Thai personality, good location. So we have a high opportunity on this. As I said, not just the treatment in the hospital as a private hospital itself, but to expand the health care, medical tourism on wellness and also on preventive, that we can combine the healthcare with tourism, with hotel and other services, including food, to support the wellness tourism. So, for example, you could stay at, you know, the Waldorf Astoria and then be offered a package where. Tell us about that. What what kind of package would you be offered? Weight control, skin. Beauty is so, especially in a nice environment. You want good things on to you. You want to be healthy mentally, physically. You want to go back after your trip to be more healthier and also feeling good to yourself. So this can be add on to. I will well-known service as the tourism's. That's great. I was gonna ask you, what do you think off of the lessons learned from Covid? What can private health care systems. What can they do to help prepare for the next pandemic? We know ourselves that we have to be adapt and flexible is especially the way that we do. In terms of healthcare, we have to go beyond the hospital. But the most important thing and we think that is a good thing for not just Thai people but globally, that every one of us realize that we have to take good care of our health. Some say yes all the time that we can hear from the news that if you have diabetes, if you all will wait, you will have a high risk of having a complication after Kobe or other disease that you catch. So if people realize that they have to stay, stay healthy, they have to take great care of themselves. So whatever happens, we can face that. And hopefully by having better health before a pandemic. Yes, you might get a better resistance. Right. And they'll be more primed to actually seek vaccines and some of those hospital systems as well. I just. We just have a few minutes left. I wanted to ask you, what do you think is, you know. I mean, we've obviously talked about the need for government policies, but are government policies. What do you think is another big challenge that health care systems here in Southeast Asia face? And how do how can government, as well as private industry work together to overcome that? If we not waiting to taking care of health when you are already sick or ill, but we move on to focus on preventative taking great care, either do the check up genetic tests or food or whatever we can do that will help us to cut down on the healthcare budget. That's fantastic. Dr. Bernard Baum, Brad Stone, also, thank you so much. Thank you.