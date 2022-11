00:00

Most of us here in the room are connected to business. Have our own businesses. I work in a business company and then somehow, unfortunately. People think that we are in it for the money. You would never say to a nurse you were in it for the money. The nurse likes to look after people. So I think businesses will do the business because we can do something good for society. So everybody has a different contribution to society in that. And this is what the agreement has been doing from the very beginning. So we always wanted to have things where we think these are valuable for society. Now with some of it. We can create some cash flow and some money with others is just spending money on making things happen, which is good for society and some others like us support for the Royal Bank. We Symphony Orchestra, which I chair. We have 5 percent income of our cost. So it's all a mix. And I think this is what life is all about and this is what we all I think are doing. Unfortunately, the business cause they say that. Companies are there to make profit, but this is like saying a architect wants to be an architect because he wants to make a high salary, which is not true. So. We have been doing a number of things and we are here today a lot about how this criminals like Estee. BCG used to be ISE or ISE, he is so, but these are all good endeavours to make the society a better place and let companies work in a way that have society and also helps the ecosystem. Now, what I like to end with is with. The ecosystem. Now, since we often live in high rise buildings at our office and then we go home in a big city, maybe we don't have so much opportunity to connect with wildlife without wildlife. The country is not worth living in. Wildlife sustains us. So that's why so many countries have national parks. If you're interested in what happens if you take the four top of the food chain away. And then reintroduce it again. Please look at YouTube and wolves in Yellowstone Park. There you will be quite surprised how wonderful the reintroduction of these predators in Yellowstone Park, where and how they changed the landscape to the better. Now we have the top of the food chain is the tiger. So the Tigers are nearly extinct. But they're about five or so countries that still have enough tigers and we have to save them. As long as we save the Tigers, the ecosystem is still in order. And then the word can, at least in our region here, can go on. So unfortunately now the Grim is the only company that supports saving the Tigers. But fortunately, the Thai government does a lot to do that. And if it's possible, I would like you to. Disappeared. And saving their tigers, or at least send your heart out to them, because life is a lot about love and about friendship and about supporting our nature. So. Please join us in supporting PAYGO. Save the Tigers. Thank you.