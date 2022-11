00:00

OK. Larry Summers, G. 20 meeting here in Bali. What are you looking for this week? Look, the most important things going to happen on the sidelines of the G 20. It's going to be the meeting between President Biden and Chinese Leader G as Xi Jinping. And the question is going to be, are they able to not become friends, but are they going to be able to contain the rising escalation of tensions put in place, some mechanisms for more communication put in place, some mechanisms to control the risks that mutual paranoia about the other leads to an escalation spiral? That's the thing that's by far more important than anything that's going to happen with 20 countries in the room with respect to 20 countries in the room. What I'm going to be watching and frankly, I don't have high expectations is is there some leadership with respect to global goods, whether it's climate change, whether it's pandemic prevent pandemic prevention, whether it's global health more broadly, whether it's containing what are vastly increasing refugee flows and meeting those needs. The idea of the G 20 was to be a steward of that global system. And frankly, we've been falling short of for years with catastrophic consequences. More people died than had to die with Covid. My guess is there's going to be another pandemic within 15 years. And I'm not sure we're going to be that much more ready than we were of four Covid. And they're more and more storms each year. So for me as a financial person, the center of it is reform of the international financial institutions to work more with the private sector to promote a flow of capital that can help meet those needs. But there are many different areas, but it's global goods that I think needs to be a focus at that G 20. And I'm not certain whether it's going to happen.