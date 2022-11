00:00

Given the contraction that was under in the hit rock bottom on China, I do think that there were more international opportunities that stand out right now. From a pure pricing point of view, valuation point of view, there's a lot of asset owners who are preventing investors from being involved in China for ideological reasons, for example, physical and ideological proximity to Russia at the same time. China's big is 15, 16 percent of the world economy. But of course, with stock market terms much less representative, it's kind of like trading China where we're trading China because we're trying to put on the trade. Now, to understand if there's conviction about reopening, it could be early, it could be aggressive, but that's what you'd be doing with the debt ceiling effectively is when does that become an issue? Clearly, it's not for now. I'm not really seeing investors moving back into Chinese equities, whether that's onshore or offshore for for the longer term picture or or even for re-opening trade. Because, you know, the consensus now is that we'll get something started around March of next year. No one really knows.