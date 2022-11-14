Rate Cuts Likely Won't Happen Next Year: Julian Emanuel

00:00

And Julian this downside. The Morgan Stanley's looking for life on Mike Wilson, three thousand to thirty three hundred on the S & P 500 at some point early next year. Are you going to wait around for that? Look, if that happens, it's likely to view so later rather than earlier next year. Because if you go back to earnings, John, here's the thing. The buy side has stopped listening to bottoms up sell side estimates. OK. That's why stocks have rallied through this earnings season. That's why stocks rallied in the July earnings season even as the numbers came down. And the interesting thing is, when you look at next year, the bottoms up for the S & P is around 230. Our numbers to twenty one and a half, which is roughly unchanged year on year. But the buy side is actually forecasting 2 0 5 to 2. And so from our point of view, when you think about the fact that GDP is tracking at 4 percent for the fourth quarter after a positive last quarter, it's entirely possible that this recession is either going to be extremely shallow or not at all. And then earnings estimates in terms of viewpoint from from the buy side are going to need to be revised higher, which supports the bullish equity case. Equities right now down four tenths of 1 percent on the S & P and the Nasdaq 100 with down by one full percentage point from Citi overnight, led by Stuart Keiser. Timing is the keyword for markets for data. Will inflation crest before growth deteriorates and let the FOMC deal with those risks to its mandate? Separately, I come to you on that, Judy, in just the sequencing of what roles over first inflation or growth and what it means for the how the Federal Reserve is going to handle things next year. So we're actually seeing inflation start to roll over first because, you know, factually, Ed Hyman called for the peak and turned down inflation in the middle of the summer. I think part of the reason that you had that response to last week's CPI report was that the market had its aha moment. That that is actually happening. And yet growth seems to be holding in. The question for us is, you know, is it a pause or is it a pivot? It's not a pivot. OK. So the futures curve is pricing in rate cuts later next year. Those likely aren't going to happen. And at some point, the market's going to accept that reality.